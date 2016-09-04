Local

September 4, 2016 10:38 PM

Crews rerouting traffic along S.C. 31 because of sinkhole

From staff reports

Motorists are encouraged to avoid S.C. 31 southbound from S.C. 22 due to a sinkhole.

Crews are rerouting traffic on S.C. 31 due to a sinkhole just past the S.C. 22 exit in Horry County. Public safety officials are encouraging motorists to use U.S. 17 as an alternate route.

The sinkhole has closed both lanes of southbound traffic on S.C. 31.

