Crews rerouting traffic along S.C. 31 because of sinkhole

Motorists are encouraged to avoid S.C. 31 southbound from S.C. 22 due to a sinkhole.
Crews are rerouting traffic on S.C. 31 due to a sinkhole just past the S.C. 22 exit in Horry County. Public safety officials are encouraging motorists to use U.S. 17 as an alternate route.
Hwy 31 S/B closed from Hwy 22 to International Drive/Robert Grissom Pkwy. https://t.co/i5Yo3ZR112 pic.twitter.com/EMcygZX4QI— N. Myrtle Beach Fire (@NMBFireRescueSC) September 5, 2016
The sinkhole has closed both lanes of southbound traffic on S.C. 31.
Comments