Hermine could dampen business on last weekend of summer

Local resorts and rentals could see guests drop by as much as a quarter on Friday as Tropical Storm Hermine brings rain, wind and a tornado risk along the Grand Strand.
Taylor Damonte, director of the Brittain Center for Resort Tourism, said he forecasted that rentals along the entire Myrtle Beach area would be at 85 to 90 percent capacity on Friday with perfect weather. With the storm coming, that range has dropped to 60 to 65 percent, a significant dip in the last weekend of the summer.
“Any time there’s a named storm that’s forecasted, it has about a 25 percent impact on area-wide occupancy,” Damonte said. “It doesn’t necessarily have to be forecasted to be a direct hit.”
He said the storm will affect resort attendance not just because of the weather here, but because it may make travel difficult for visitors coming from other areas of the Mid-Atlantic region.
If weather clears on Saturday, however, occupancy numbers could jump back up, Damonte said. With the current weather forecast, he said improvement in later days of the weekend were likely.
Brad Dean, president of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, said the storm will definitely impact businesses, restaurants and resorts along the strand.
“We don’t anticipate the weekend to be a total wash, but the threat of severe weather certainly puts a damper on those who might have made the decision to come here,” Dean said.
Dean also said that the storm’s affect on the many outdoor events this weekend could drive away the tourists that were coming to attend. As of Thursday afternoon, the Friday events for the Beach Boogie BBQ festival had been canceled, with Saturday’s schedule unaffected. The Coastal Uncorked food and wine festival at Broadway at the Beach was unchanged.
Tom Moore, the general manager for Hampton Inn & Suites Oceanfront, said cancellations have slowly ramped up as the storm has gotten closer and more serious. The resort was at 95 percent capacity when he spoke to The Sun News on Thursday afternoon. However, he said he’d received 11 cancellations for Friday and 14 cancellations for Saturday.
“I’m sure that people are gonna see the weather tonight and we’re gonna get more cancellations,” Moore said. “It’s so nice out there right you would never know we’re gonna have a storm.”
The resort has already secured or stored its patio furniture, Moore said, as a precaution. He also said he had offered one employee a room to stay in Friday night, but that person and many other people on his staff were not concerned about the storm.
Moore also said that because his hotel was so full, he might not have many rooms to offer if the storm is worse than expected.
“We don’t really have many rooms to give [workers] right now,” he said.
