Eclipse ‘frenzy’ brings visitors to Grand Strand

2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals Pause

0:14 Car fire on US 17 in Myrtle Beach

1:18 Shark Sighting on the Strand

3:48 Listen to the 911 calls from the Carolina Forest attempted kidnapping

0:12 Rescue crews respond to car fire on U.S. 17 bypass in Myrtle Beach

2:05 Former SC Trooper Sean Groubert's 2012 Five Points shootout

1:52 McIlroy says he may end season

4:50 Half the state's tobacco grown in Horry County

0:48 Lawsuit tackles opioid addiction