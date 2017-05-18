Looking for a water park? There are a lot of fun options to choose from here.

So, you want to go to a water park?
In addition to the slides, pools and lazy rivers offered to guests at private resorts, the Grand Strand area has a lot of public water parks to choose from and here’s what each of them have to offer.
(Parks are listed in alphabetical order.)
Family Kingdom’s Splashes Oceanfront Water Park
300 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach
Splashes, across the street from its counterpart amusement park Family Kingdom, offers guests a chance to splash into some fun with speed slides, water flumes, a lazy river and kiddie pools right along the Atlantic Ocean.
All-day unlimited ride wristbands for adults and children are sold for $19.95 (plus tax) at the water park. Kids age 2 and under are admitted free with a paying adult.
Water park passes can also be purchased for $9.95 (plus tax) with unlimited ride wristbands ($27.95 plus tax) at the Family Kingdom Amusement Park.
The park opens daily at 10 a.m. during its May 27 through Sept. 3 season. Calendars for specific days and times are available on the company’s website.
For more information, contact Splashes at
Hipster XL Beach Slide
(on the beach) 101 S. Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach
Towering over the sand at 40-feet tall, the Hipster XL Beach Slide offers a fun thrill on the beach at First Avenue and Ocean Boulevard in the heart of North Myrtle Beach.
The Hipster XL is operated by the City of North Myrtle Beach and opens Memorial Day weekend. The Beach Slide is about 175 feet long and weighs close to 5,000 pounds.
Single rides are sold $3 each, four rides for $10 and all-day passes for $20. Weekly passes and season passes are also available for sale. Passes can be purchased at Ocean Park concessions.
The Hipster XL is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.
Group rates are also available. For more information on prices and group rates visit parks.nmb.us or call 843-280-5570.
Myrtle Waves Water Park
3000 10th Ave. N./Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Waves is hailed as “South Carolina’s largest water park” with its more than 20 acres of rides, waves and pools flowing with more than 1 million gallons of water a day.
The park opens for the season on May 20 and stays open through mid-September.
Guests can find thrills on high-intensity tube-rider slides like the Rockin’ Ray, Night Flight and Arooba Tooba or take it easy on a lazy river and the Ocean in Motion pool or ride the waves on the park’s Tsunami wave pool.
Myrtle Waves also offers exciting body chute slides, an interactive water playground and a Racin’ River.
Lifeguards are on duty at all times in the park that also offers showers, changing areas and places for guests to buy food and beverages.
Admission passes, which give guests access to all rides, are sold for $24.99 for folks taller than 48 inches and $18.99 for juniors shorter than 4-feet tall. Ages 2 and under are admitted free. Passes also give guests free access to the park the day after their initial visit.
Poolside cabanas are also available for rent to those seeking extra privacy in the shade.
The park opens at 10 a.m. on most days. Check out Myrtle Waves’ 2017 calendar for hours of operation on specific days.
Shark Wake Park
(in the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex) 150 Citizens Circle, Little River
New this year, the Shark Wake Park is scheduled to open June 1 on a lake in the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex.
The park will feature a floating playground and obstacle course on a portion of the lake, according to Angel Rabon, with the North Myrtle Beach Parks & Recreation department.
The course is set to include a series of inflatable slides, runways, jumping pillows and bouncers, all connected together and floating in the lake, Rabon said. It will also offer swings, ramps, ladders, trampolines, slides, wiggle bridges and more.
Life jackets will be available and life guards will be on duty.
Hours and prices are to be determined.
Visit parks.nmb.us for more information.
Wild Water & Wheels
910 Highway 17 South, Surfside Beach
With more than 33 rides or slides to choose from, Wild Water & Wheels continues to be a big hit in the Surfside Beach area. The 16-acre park is filled with both wet and dry attractions and has been open for nearly three decades.
The park offers thrills on high-speed flumes like the Serpentine, Sidewinder and Free Fall Cliff Dive, tube slides like The Dark Hole and Wild Water Express and mat slides such as the Head Rush, Twin Twister and Wild H2O Racer.
There’s also a lounge pool, Wipe Out Wave pool, lazy river, waterfalls and a splash park playground for kids. Other attractions include bumper boats, go carts and miniature golf.
The park also offers specials, promotions and discounted rates at certain times throughout the season.
On Friday nights from June 16 through Aug. 11, crowds will enjoy live music and park amenities at discounted rates. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., water park admission will be $9.95 (plus tax), unlimited water park ride passes will be sold for $21.95 (plus tax) and unlimited rides-only passes for $17.98 (plus tax) during the Friday night promotion, according to the park’s website.
On other days all-day park passes are sold for $19.98 (plus tax) to seniors and guests under 48 inches tall and for $27.98 (plus tax) to folks taller than 4 feet. Afternoon water park admissions are sold at discounts ($17.98 for smaller guests and seniors and $19.98 for taller guests) after 2 p.m. on days when the park closes at 5 p.m. and after 3 p.m. on nights when the park is open until 6 or 9 p.m.
Guests can also rent a cabana at the park for extra privacy. Each cabana can fit six people and comes with a table, chairs, two chaise loungers, a fan and a locker. Upgrades to cabanas can include a small fridge stocked with water and a picnic table.
The park opens for the season on May 26.
Comments