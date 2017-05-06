Find out some of the best things to do in the Myrtle Beach area

The beaches are the best along the Grand Strand, but when you need a break beyond the crashing waves and sandy shores, the Myrtle Beach area offers a bounty of fun-filled attractions and activities for everyone.
Ripley’s, Ripley’s, Ripley’s
Whether you want to get up close and personal with creatures of the deep, explore a mirror maze, get spooked by ghosts, or view unexplainable oddities, Ripley’s Entertainment Inc. has you covered with all that and more with its various venues.
Ripley’s Aquarium offers the perfect respite for a rainy day in Myrtle Beach, with an amazing 1.4 million gallon aquarium that features 12-foot sharks and over 10,000 exotic sea creatures. Meet mermaids or pet string rays as you explore one of Myrtle Beach’s most popular attractions.
Address: located within Broadway at the Beach at 1110 Celebrity Cir, Myrtle Beach Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday; Open holidays Phone: (843) 916-0888 Website: ripleyaquariums.com
Ripley’s Marvelous Mirror Maze: Another great indoor attraction for rainy days and for avoiding the hot summer sun, this affordable attraction is just $8.99 per person for adults and kids (free for ages 2 and younger).
Address: 913 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Hours: Sun.-Thurs. Noon to 5 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. Noon to 6 p.m. Website: ripleys.com
Ripley’s Odditorium: Located in the heart of downtown, this Myrtle Beach museum showcases unusual stuff form all corners of the world. It offers a chance to examine a genuine shrunken head, see how you measure up to the world’s tallest man, and pet a 6-legged cow - and that’s just the start of what this place has on display.
Address: 901 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Hours: Sun.-Thurs. Noon to 5 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. Noon to 6 p.m. Phone: (843) 448-2331 Website: ripleysodditorium.com
Ripley’s Haunted Adventure: Explore this multi-level facility and hunt through a twisting maze of scary stuff to solve the mystery behind the disappearance of two men, as you unravel a slate full of odd happenings and occult occurrences.
Address: 913 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. Hours: Sun.-Thurs. Noon to 5 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. Noon to 6 p.m. Phone: (843) 448-2331 Website: ripleys.com
Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and Promenade
Stretching 1.4 miles through downtown, the oceanfront Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and Promenade is one of the most well-traveled areas of the Grand Strand. Running along the sand between 2nd Avenue Pier and Pier 14, this area plays home to numerous restaurants, shops, nightlife spots and attractions including an arcade, a miniature golf course, Plyler Park and the Myrtle Beach Skywheel.
Address: Downtown between 1st Avenue North and 15th Avenue North Phone: 843-918-1065 Website: Myrtlebeachdowntown.com
SkyWheel Myrtle Beach
The SkyWheel Myrtle Beach was the first observation wheels of its kind in the United States when it opened on May 20, 2011. Standing 200-feet above sea level, the SkyWheel gives you a whole new perspective of all the beauty the of the Grand Strand. Your flight begins when you enter one of the 42 climate controlled and fully enclosed gondolas.
Address: 1110 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Phone: 843-839-9200 Website: myrtlebeachskywheel.com
Shop till you drop
Don’t just bring back seashells and sand from your Myrtle Beach trip. Take advantage of the pleura of shopping centers the Grand Strand has to offer! Arrays of unique specialty shops dot the Strand, featuring fun souvenirs and more. Shoppers can also peruse shopping malls and outdoor complexes and find great deals on name brands and more.
Here’s a list of just some of the great shopping centers the Grand Strand offers:
The Market Common: Address: 4017 Deville St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Phone: 843-839-3500 Website: http://www.marketcommonmb.com/
Tanger Outlets U.S. 501 Address: 4635 Factory Stores Blvd, Myrtle Beach Phone: (843) 236-5100
Tanger Outlet U.S. 17 Address: 4635 Factory Stores Blvd, Myrtle Beach Phone: (843) 236-5100
Coastal Grand Mall Address: 2000 Coastal Grand Cir, Myrtle Beach Phone: (843) 839-9100 website: http://www.coastalgrand.com/
Myrtle Beach Mall: Address: 10177 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach Phone: (843) 272-4040 website: http://www.mymallmyrtlebeach.com/
Broadway at the Beach and Barefoot Landing
Broadway at the Beach is a family attraction that appeals to people of all ages, while incorporating a bright, bustling nightlife. As for things to do in Myrtle Beach, Broadway is a great place for individuals, families, friends, and anyone looking for a good time. With 148 different things to do among restaurants, shops, and entertainment, time will fly as you enjoy it all. Broadway’s grounds also hold family fun attractions such as, Ripley’s Aquarium, WonderWorks, Dragon’s Lair Fantasy Golf, Backstage Escape Games, and much more.
Address: 1325 Celebrity Cir, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Phone: (843) 444-3200 Website: www.broadwayatthebeach.com/
Barefoot Landing is a popular outdoor shopping and entertainment hotspot in the North Myrtle Beach SC area offering a wide variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues, along with a 27 acre lake. It also boosts breathtaking natural views. Catch a show or concert at The House of Blues or Alabama Theatre. Get lost in a mirror maze or meet gators and other reptiles at Alligator Adventure. Whatever kind of fun you’re looking for, Barefoot Landing has it and more.
Address: 4898 Hwy 17 S, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582 Phone: (843) 272-8349 Website: http://www.bflanding.com/
Dinner Theater
If you’re in the mood for fun while you feast, Myrtle Beach has you covered with dazzling dinner theater shows. Watch medieval knights battle in a jousting tournament, see a show with pirates, mesmerizing mermaids, or help solve a murder mystery.
Pirates Voyage is one of the best dinner shows in Myrtle Beach, this awesome live-action performance is filled with amazing aerial acrobatic competition, swashbuckling action, mermaids, live animals, dramatic lighting effects, an amazing sound system and powerful pyrotechnics! Pirates Voyage Fun, Feast & Adventure features an original music score by superstar musician Dolly Parton and an incredible adventure experience with a spectacular four-course meal.
Address: 8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 29572 Hours: Mon.-Sun. 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Call for Showtimes Phone: (800) 433-4401
Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament is an exciting, family-friendly dinner show attraction, inspired by an 11th century feast and tournament, is filled with live jousting, awe-inspiring horsemanship and falconry and a four-course meal fit for a king. Get swept back in time as you enjoy one of the best live shows in Myrtle Beach, cheering along one of six knights who compete in test of skill. From ringside seats, discover a feast of the eyes and appetite with more action, more fun & more excitement than ever before. Address: 2904 Fantasy Way, Myrtle Beach, SC Phone: 1-888-935-6878 Website: medievaltimes.com
House of Blues Murder Mystery Dinner Theater: During this interactive comedy show, a murder will happen during the course of your meal, and everyone is a suspect. Figure out who did the crime, you’ll be rewarded in this PG-13-rated show. Tickets are $42 per person and includes tax, gratuity, meal and show. The show starts at 7 p.m. You are asked to arrive no later than 6:45 p.m.
Address: 4640 Hwy 17 S, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582 Phone: (843) 272-3000 Website: http://www.houseofblues.com/myrtlebeach/murdermystery
Family Kingdom
For the young and young at heart, Family Kingdom Amusement Park in Myrtle Beach offers some of the most memorable and exciting experiences on the Grand Strand. Known as the “area’s only seaside amusement park,” Family Kingdom opened in 1966 and has been thrilling fans for nearly 50 years with rides such as the Yo-Yo, Zipper, Slingshot Drop Zone, and the famous Swamp Fox wooden rollercoaster. In addition to the family-friendly theme park filled with great attractions, games and rides, the grounds are also home to Splashes Waterpark, which offers a variety of slides and great views of the beach.
Address: 300 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Phone: (843) 626-3447 Website: familykingdomfun.com
Shark Wake Park
This park is a watersport lovers dream. Located in North Myrtle Beach, Shark Wake Park is home to the only cable wakeboarding park in the area. The park has a seven carrier system, meaning that seven people can be on the water at once and all levels of skills are welcome to come out and play. On the main course, riders have nine ramps to ride off of on the main circuit, with the highest jump – the “big kicker” – located closest to a waterside viewing deck and beer garden.
Address: Located inside the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex at 150 Citizens Circle Little River, SC 29566 Phone: (843) 399-9253 website: sharkwakepark.com/
Sailing and Soaring
Sail across Myrtle Beach’s beautiful blue waters, soar high through the skies while parasailing, or zoom over land on a zip line. By land or by sea, Myrtle Beach has it - no matter what type of adventure you’re craving. Here’s just a couple of the many companies that offer this type of fun along the Grand Strand:
Ocean Watersports: Ocean Watersports makes a great addition to any family vacation, offering parasailing, jet ski rentals, banana boat rides, and new in 2014, jet boat rides that are sure to take your breath away. Address: 405 S Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during summer Phone: (843) 445-7777 Website: parasailmyrtlebeach.com
Soar + Explore: Navigate a ropes course and then zoom over the Broadway at the Beach lake on a zipline at Soar + Explore, a Wonderworks outdoor adventure. Soar + Explore has a pirate themed ropes course that is over 40 feet tall, has over 3,000 ropes and cables. The zipline travels over 1,000 feet over the lake, giving everyone a birds-eye view of Broadway at the Beach. Address: 1313 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach Phone: (843) 448-7627 Website: wonderworksonline.com
Mini golf
You’re in the mini golf capital of the world in Myrtle Beach, so indulge in any of the many courses that line the Grand Strand. Perfect for visitors of all ages, miniature golf in Myrtle Beach offers players a chance to putt their way through medieval castles, travel to magical lands, navigate the high seas alongside pirates and go on jungle safaris. With a quick round of mini golf you and your family can go toe-to-toe with dragons, dinosaurs and minotaurs or play through ancient ruins and even the inside of volcanos. There are more than 30 putt putt courses across the Grand Strand, with so many exotic, exciting and inventive places to play that we’ve become known as the “mini golf capital of the world” by many. Here’s just several courses that are Myrtle Beach favorites:
Jurassic Golf: Jurassic Golf offers a fun course for the whole family with plenty of water features and extinct animal caricatures to keep the children enthused. Address: 2900 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach Hours: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (summer) Phone: (843) 913-5333 website: myrtlebeachfamilygolf.com/jurassic-golf
Mt. Atlanticus Miniature Golf: Climb the tree houses at Mt. Atlanticus Miniature Golf to view the ocean and downtown Myrtle Beach as you putt putt this tropical island trek. Part of Mt. Atlanticus Miniature Golf is inside, offering a retreat from the heat in the summer, while the outside features tall structures that give a birds-eye view of the Grand Strand. Address: 707 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach Hours: 9 a.m. to midnight (summer) Phone: (843) 444-1008 Website: www.facebook.com/mountatlanticus
Spy Glass Golf: Take your family on an adventure through caves, up mountains and over the deck of a ship as you putt putt the perils of Spy Glass Golf in Myrtle Beach. Just blocks from downtown, Spy Glass Golf offers a miniature golf experience sure to please young and old alike. Address: 3801 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach Hours: 9 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Phone: (843) 626-9309 Website: myrtlebeachminigolf.net/spyglass
Hollywood Wax Museum Entertainment Center
Immerse yourself in the interaction, imagination, and creativity of three attractions in one. First, get up close and personal with celebrities for fun photos (you choose the poses!) at the Hollywood Wax Museum, and learn little-known facts about their pets, pet peeves, and accomplishments. In Outbreak – Dread the Undead, shriek your way through the ransacked lab and rotting basement where zombie infection is rampant and aerosol attacks are unpredictable. Contain your fear? No way! Then, get lost in a modern-day fairytale in Hannah’s Maze of Mirrors as you work your way through the mirrored corridors to rescue the Princess.
Address: 1808 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Phone: 843-444-0091 Website: hollywoodwaxmuseum.com
Broadway Grand Prix
Not everyone visiting the Grand Strand wants to take it slow. If you’ve got a need for speed, Broadway Grand Prix has you covered. Broadway Grand Prix offers go karts for all skill levels. In between racing you can try the Batting Cage, Rock Wall, Pro Tow, Sky Coaster, Kiddie Rides, Arcade, two 18-hole Mini Golf Courses and snack bar. It’s a full day of fun for the entire family!
Address:1820 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach Hours: 10 a.m. to midnight everyday Phone: (843) 839-4080 Website: BroadwayGrandPrix.com
Whether you’re looking to take it easy or play hard on your vacation, Myrtle Beach has you covered. From dining to water fun, and more, the Myrtle Beach area offers a wide array of entertainment for the entire family.
