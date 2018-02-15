Vermont college provides free laptops to next freshmen class

Officials at Vermont's College of St. Joseph say they will be providing a free laptop computer to every freshman student starting in the next academic year.
Robert Goddard, vice president of academic affairs at the Rutland college, says the offer of a free Chromebook computer will be open to all full-time freshman students whether they are Vermont residents or not. The Rutland Herald reports the college currently provides free wireless internet for its students to use on campus.
Officials say faculty has been asked to provide materials to students that are compatible with Chromebook's existing programs or other free or low-cost programs.
Goddard says college officials are expecting an incoming class for the 2018-19 academic year of about 130 students.
