Court to decide whether private emails are public records

1:29 Myrtle Beach City Council to potentially use eminent domain on two Super Block properties Pause

1:42 Myrtle Beach weather forecast radar 3.2

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift

2:13 John Whitty describes and demonstrates J-Roll Putter

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck

1:55 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.1

3:48 Ghosts, aliens, and the Blairy Navel with Noah Byrne at Bubba's Love Shak | Hot Pour

1:41 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.28