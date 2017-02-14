The Latest: 20,000+ tribal members warned of data breach

1:18 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.14 Pause

2:41 Magician/Bartender Xavier Hartsoe talks Tinder, Trump and the Mad Irishman | Hot Pour

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

1:59 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

2:39 Myrtle Beach claims Region VII-4A's No. 2 spot with rout of North Myrtle Beach

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:37 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.13