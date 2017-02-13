Nearly 200,000 remain under evacuation near California dam

1:37 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.13 Pause

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

0:29 Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street

2:55 Cayley Frenzel of Coastal Ale House gives us her Peach Blossom Martini | Hot Pour

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

1:31 84 Lumber: The Journey Begins

1:17 The week ahead for the Myrtle Beach area: Feb. 13 - 19

3:17 84 Lumber: Complete The Journey

1:44 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.12