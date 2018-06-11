Real Estate News

Here's what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

June 11, 2018 04:16 PM

April 29-May 5 Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

41 Cattle Run Ln., $164,950

488 S Middleton Dr Nw, $470,000

2083 Lindrick Ct. Nw, $236,214

8851 Nottoway Avenue, $224,000

407 Sandlewood Drive, $139,900

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

947 Sandpiper Bay, $355,777

819 Live Oak Drive, $79,900

Condo/Townhouse

223 Kings Trail, $169,500

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

938 Brewester Court, $264,840

Land

2028 Camelot Dr. Sw, $269,900

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Condo/Townhouse

601 River Ridge Drive, $225,000

4902 Linden Lane, $179,900

Georgetown 29440

Home

77 Aerie Ct., $785,000

526 Francis Parker Rd., $259,000

150 Vereen Rd, $199,000

511 Branch Dr, $189,000

577 Black River Loop, $135,000

99 Haig Court, $135,000

704 Rosemary Street, $134,900

809 Cedar St., $65,000

44 Natalie Court, $45,000

Land

1006 Pyatt Street, $69,900

Aynor 29511

Home

1044 Tolar Rd, $212,500

221 Fox Hunt Pl., $168,900

345 Millbrook Circle, $142,500

Conway 29526

Home

1143 Windy Hill Lane, $360,000

116 Olympus Ln., $284,825

337 Ridge Point Drive, $274,900

4012 Tupelo Court, $248,955

291 Copperwood Loop, $221,805

4224 Ridgewood Drive, $221,410

112 Olympus Ln., $219,900

1829 Riverport Drive, $218,470

1466 Half Penny Loop, $218,090

4100 Ridgewood Drive, $207,900

220 Sherwood Drive, $199,999

428 Shaft Place, $198,885

275 Morris Rd, $179,900

120 Barons Bluff Dr., $178,100

2070 Ridgefield Circle, $176,000

207 Busbee St., $175,000

209 Family Farm Rd., $174,900

118 Jessica Lakes Dr, $169,900

709 Bull Farm Ct., $164,900

732 Weston Dr., $161,039

114 Berry Tree Ln., $155,500

3621 Highway 472, $154,900

2936 Ivy Glen Drive, $154,900

617 Kristen Circle, $134,900

1305 Elm St., $115,000

Land

2489c Tbd Hwy 501, $107,500

2489 Hwy 501 (Tbd), $99,000

Tbd Academy Dr. And Wonderland Dr., $54,900

3834 Stern Drive, $16,000

Condo/Townhouse

1008 Tee Shot Drive, $169,990

1015 Fairway Ln., $145,000

140 Country Manor Dr., $99,900

324 Kiskadee Loop, $99,900

1025 Carolina Rd J-4, $79,900

Conway 29527

Home

213 Wahee Place, $499,200

138 Cat Tail Bay Dr., $299,900

2032 Sawyer Street, $174,900

263 Macarthur Dr., $174,044

3582 Steamer Trace Rd, $164,900

1512 Forest View Rd., $162,500

1859 Ackerrose Dr, $156,000

336 Carolina Springs Ct., $154,900

145 Ecum Secum Pl., $149,999

1257 Pine Ridge Street, $149,000

145 Springtide Drive, $148,900

828 Benchmade Rd., $144,900

1344 Boker Rd., $144,900

3635 Kates Bay Highway, $129,000

3306 Longwood Lane, $68,400

Land

Lot Tr 1 Little Lamb Rd., $110,000

Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

450 Frye Rd., $142,500

Land

Hwy 501, $250,000

Green Sea 29545

Home

4752 Redberry Dr, $319,000

Little River 29566

Home

2276 Big Landing Dr., $674,990

403 Palm Lakes Blvd., $272,990

601 Ginger Lily Way, $264,915

520 Flowering Branch Ave., $262,285

554 Flowering Branch Ave., $253,745

921 Witherbee Way, $249,630

1218 Pyxie Moss Drive, $240,416

1189 Brandy Wine Dr., $239,979

1001 Sunnymeadow Place, $224,900

1041 N Hwy 57, $164,900

2115 Adams Circle, $139,900

2520 Stonesedge Blvd, $129,735

3160 Lyndon Dr., $124,999

Land

2114 Adams Circle, $52,500

215 Swallowtail Court, $35,000

Condo/Townhouse

4396 Baldwin Ave., $239,900

480 Papyrus Circle, $199,900

102 Scotchbroom Drive, $126,900

100 Scotchbroom Dr, $109,900

1025 Plantation Drive, $89,500

1095 W Plantation Dr #32-D, $72,900

4450 Little River Inn Lane, $65,000

4255 Villas Dr, $59,900

Commercial

40 Park St. Ext., $379,900

Longs 29568

Home

2058 Meadowood Lane, $325,000

331 Shellbank Drive, $286,900

438 Carrick Loop, $263,185

1942 Pine Cone Lane, $249,499

1812 Sapphire Drive, $238,594

1002 Snowberry Drive, $184,900

233 Clover Leaf Dr., $184,900

413 Quinta St, $182,500

116 Pickerel Blvd, $167,900

466 Dovetail Ct., $156,900

187 Monterrey Dr, $149,900

136 Oak Crest Circle, $147,886

159 Heath Drive, $142,500

168 E Balsa Dr., $139,900

135 Tomoka Trail, $124,900

Condo/Townhouse

117 South Shore Blvd., $105,000

850 Fairway Dr., $99,900

820 Fairway Dr., $95,500

820 Fairway Dr., $95,000

685 Tupelo Drive, $85,900

Loris 29569

Home

250 Highway 747, $380,000

703 Silver Slipper Ct, $159,999

259 Dempsey Dr., $154,900

176 Winding Path Dr, $139,999

317 Stone Crop Court, $139,990

351 Samuel Raod, $56,900

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

Lot 7 - 8206 Sandlapper Way, $499,957

309 Beaufain Dr., $399,900

967 Oakwood Lane, $335,900

308 N 74th Ave. N, $289,900

Condo/Townhouse

9840 Queensway Blvd, $485,000

210 75th Ave. N, $345,000

9650 Shore Drive, $314,995

100 Ocean Creek Drive #A-9, $259,900

7200 N Ocean Blvd, $237,900

410 Melrose Place, $190,000

201 N 74th Ave. N, $189,900

1100 Commons Blvd., $189,900

230 Westleton Drive, $189,000

9620 Shore Drive, $159,000

1100 Commons Blvd., $145,700

9621 Shore Drive, $133,500

9621 Shore Drive, $129,900

9501 Shore Drive, $129,900

200 76th Ave. N, $99,900

6804 N Ocean Blvd #1127, $99,900

7100 N Ocean Blvd #1110, $94,000

10301 N Kings Highway, $89,900

7509 N Ocean Blvd., $88,000

201 N 74th Ave. N, $81,900

6900 N Ocean Blvd #1004, $73,999

7200 N Ocean Blvd #213, $64,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

113-B S Yaupon Drive, $525,000

616 1st Ave N, $399,000

1687 Coventry Rd., $259,900

657 5th Ave. N, $249,900

36 Pine Valley Lane, $219,000

1980 Bobcat Ct., $175,000

1927 Kate Lane, $289,900

4806 Woodview Lane, $264,900

2069 Ayershire Ln., $250,000

1787 Starbridge Dr, $239,900

2016 Ayershire Ln., $228,800

6001 S Kings Hwy, $73,900

Condo/Townhouse

1317 S Ocean Boulevard, $203,900

1213 S Ocean Blvd, $194,900

611 S 13th Ave. N, $194,000

10 N Oak, $172,500

2280 Andover Dr., $115,500

1360 Turkey Ridge, $109,900

1860 Auburn Ln., $102,500

2265 Huntingdon Drive, $84,900

1890 Colony Dr., $79,000

8797 B Cloister Dr., $78,000

204 Double Eagle Dr., $76,000

1890 Colony Dr., $64,500

5905 S King Hwy, $79,900

5905 S Kings Hwy, $55,900

Commercial

780 Highway 17 Business South, $1,867

780 Highway 17 Business South Frontage Road, $1,867

1200 Glenns Bay Road, $625

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Home

129 Hagar Brown Road, $475,000

286 Sprig Ln, $460,000

409 Windover Court, $459,000

61 Longcreek Drive, $379,900

144 Fox Den Dr., $329,000

681 Cherry Blossom Dr., $298,140

5134 Wesley Road, $267,400

426 Waties Drive, $267,100

693 Cherry Blossom Dr., $257,040

116 Keyes Circle, $224,900

1028 Meadowoods Drive, $220,274

1485 Medinah Lane, $205,000

2509 Oriole Drive, $189,900

1479 Riceland Ct., $184,900

910 Prince William Ct., $184,000

217 Golden Oaks Dr., $183,900

9630 Kings Grant Drive, $179,900

214 Sandpiper Court, $176,900

156 Molinia Dr., $175,000

716 Mansion Court, $156,900

121 Addison Cottage Way, $155,000

5 Buccaneer St., $54,900

1943 S Waccamaw Drive, $899,000

Land

3709 Highway 17 Business, $89,900

Lot 20 Fish Shack Alley, $75,000

Lot 55 Highwood Circle, $69,900

Condo/Townhouse

1108 N Waccamaw Drive, $349,500

657 Misty Hammock Circle, $235,000

720 Pickering Dr, $217,000

126 Parmelee Drive, $189,900

19 Pistachio Loop #14d, $174,500

70 Addison Cottage Way, $159,900

120 Marcliffe West Dr, $159,900

4660 Fringetree Dr., $159,900

70 Addison Cottage Way, $154,900

163 Chenoa Dr., $135,000

4388 Daphne Ln., $124,999

1101 Indian Wells Court, $109,999

1581 S Waccamaw Drive, $409,000

1581 S Waccamaw Dr, $349,000

1429 N Waccamaw Drive, $169,900

1509 N Waccamaw Drive, $145,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

1886 Suncrest Drive, $402,245

2314 Lark Sparrow Street, $318,450

2365 Lark Sparrow, $306,040

4602 Pine Lake Drive, $304,999

2359 Lark Sparrow Street, $301,470

5636 Woodside Ave, $297,000

406 11th Ave South, $264,500

1811-C High Street, $247,500

2834 S Key Largo Cir, $224,000

1700 D Culbertson Ave., $213,000

1400 Brown Pelican Dr., $199,000

2499 Morylnn Dr., $157,500

712 Charlotte Rd., $115,000

1505 Delos Dr, $55,000

800 Columbia Dr., $50,000

216 Mary Street, $46,900

Land

Lot 7 Sandy Miles Way, $235,000

Lot 44 Cove Dr., $169,900

2849 Old Bryan Dr, $169,900

Condo/Townhouse

921 Iris Street, $299,500

2000 N Ocean Blvd, $274,900

5300 N Ocean Blvd, $249,900

304 75th Ave. N, $214,900

4886 Luster Leaf Circle, $199,900

2201 S Ocean Blvd, $184,900

4861 Luster Leaf Circle 205, $175,900

3522 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $174,900

3564 Evergreen Way, $161,725

4847 Carnation Circle 301 And Garage B, $159,900

4825 Lusterleaf Cir, $154,900

1851 Low Country Place, $141,900

967 Pendant Cir, $138,500

2310 N Ocean Blvd, $109,900

830 N 44th Ave. N, $96,900

1501 S Ocean Blvd, $89,900

4661 Wild Iris Dr, $89,900

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $88,900

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $88,500

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $86,500

2300 N Ocean Blvd, $85,900

2311 S. Ocean Blvd., $84,900

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $79,900

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $79,900

2300 N Ocean Blvd, $77,500

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $74,500

4715 Cobblestone Dr., $74,500

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $72,000

4709 Cobblestone Dr., $69,900

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $67,900

1207 S Ocean Blvd, $65,900

2701 S Ocean Blvd, $59,900

2005 Greens Boulevard, $52,900

1207 S Ocean Blvd, $48,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd, $48,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd, $42,500

Commercial

1601 N Oak St, $10,116

4761 Northgate Blvd, $3,750

2411 N Oak Street, $750

Myrtle Beach 29579

Home

8172 Wacobee Drive, $785,000

7012 Turtle Cove Drive, $554,900

8013 Wacobee Drive, $490,000

1109 Bluffton Ct., $409,900

5126 Middleton View Drive, $397,500

1525 Biltmore Dr., $394,500

504 Windward Court, $362,900

972 Desert Wheatgrass Dr., $356,745

245 Deep Blue Dr., $349,900

184 Carlisle Way, $329,000

304 Highfield Loop, $299,995

237 West Isle Of Palms Ave., $299,900

606 Winterberry Lane, $299,700

2878 Scarecrow Way, $290,000

604 Barona Dr., $290,000

249 Deep Blue Dr., $289,900

9528 Bald Cypress Ct., $279,900

3734 White Wing Circle, $271,821

364 Blackberry Ln., $259,900

324 Turning Pines Loop, $257,315

5581 Plantersville Pl., $238,700

215 Turning Pines Loop, $234,550

121 Mountain Ash Lane, $231,335

2109 Seneca Ridge Drive, $225,000

2459 Covington Dr., $219,900

87 Bonnie Bridge Circle, $186,900

1096 Stoney Falls Blvd, $185,500

268 Mckendree Lane, $175,000

396 Bellegrove Dr., $168,000

391 Thistle, $165,000

4385 Hunting Bow Trail, $164,900

111 John Cooper Court, $159,900

176 Ooneecan Court, $135,000

108 Rockdale St., $115,000

Land

10-B Red Wolf Trail, $189,000

Lot 217 Marsh Island Drive, $95,000

Tbd Middelton View Dr Lot 574 Ph 3, $59,998

1187 East Isle Of Palms Ave., $40,000

1191 East Isle Of Palms Ave., $40,000

5215 Mt. Pleasant Drive, $36,900

Condo/Townhouse

1538 Lanterns Rest, $179,900

1491 Lanterns Rest Road, $174,950

1538 Lanterns Rest Road, $172,500

301 Castle Dr., $169,900

1131 Harvester Circle, $167,900

4424 Montrose, $159,900

1991 Mossy Point Cove, $136,890

691 Riverwalk Drive, $125,000

1101 Peace Pipe Pl., $121,900

1278 River Oaks Drive, $115,000

2009 Silvercrest Drive, $114,900

627 Waterway Village Blvd, $109,900

4854 Meadow Sweet Drive, $109,000

4920 Windsor Green Way, $103,500

604 Heathrow Drive, $97,900

636 River Oaks Drive, $94,900

480 River Oaks Drive, $85,900

593 Blue River Ct., $64,900

Atlantic Beach/North Myrtle Beach 29582

Home

4917 Salt Creek Court, $599,900

339 57th Ave. N, $464,999

5039 White Iris Dr, $340,190

2207 Cecelia St., $310,000

103 Cashmere Ln., $304,900

670 2nd Ave N, #19, $299,950

1913 Holly Dr, $244,900

504 26th Ave. S, $239,900

508 10th Ave South, $209,000

2329 Ameron Ct., $199,999

Land

1131 Doubloon Dr., $170,000

S 33rd Ave. N, $66,000

Lot 316 29th Ave. S, $29,900

1008 29th Ave. S, $29,900

Condo/Townhouse

2180 Waterview Drive, $414,900

500 S 25th Ave. N, $310,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $298,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd, $291,900

2151 Bridgeview Court #1-503, $269,799

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $254,900

6095 Catalina Dr., $244,900

4111 S Ocean Blvd, $239,900

1019 S Ocean Blvd, $229,900

1425 S Ocean Blvd, $224,999

2450 Marsh Glen Dr, $207,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $204,000

601 Hillside Dr N, $199,900

1915 N Ocean Blvd, $199,900

4800 N Ocean Blvd, $194,285

601 Hillside Drive North, $184,900

1711 S Ocean Blvd, $168,000

1809 S Ocean Blvd, $157,500

300 N Ocean Blvd., $149,900

1900 Duffy St., $146,900

618 S 3rd Ave. S, $145,500

212 N 29th Ave. N, $144,500

5801 Oyster Catcher Drive 1832, $139,500

1058 Sea Mountain Highway, $134,900

3601 N Ocean Blvd, $134,900

2701 S Ocean Boulevard, $133,900

6253 Catalina Dr., $132,500

1401 Lighthouse Drive, $129,900

3308 S Ocean Blvd, $129,900

107 Toby Court, $124,900

1707 Edge Dr. Unit B, $124,900

1221 Tidewater Drive, $109,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr, $89,900

1100 Possum Trot, $44,900

Commercial

1016 N 2nd Ave. N, $550

Pawleys Island 29585

Home

244 Sundial Drive, $595,000

287 South Causeway Rd, $460,000

280 Georgetown Dr., $440,000

27 Marshland View Way, $425,000

252 Hawthorn Drive, $379,000

133 Otter Run Road, $377,000

71 Tidelands Trail, $339,900

54 Widgeon Drive, $333,000

82 Greenfield Drive, $265,000

26 Parkside Drive, $262,855

200 Mackinley Circle, $259,000

545 Tradition Club Drive, $250,000

88 Bent Tree, $209,900

Land

Lot 139 Ocean Lakes Loop, $179,000

301 Lumbee Circle, $69,500

Condo/Townhouse

D3a Crescent Ave., $549,000

741 Retreat Beach Circle, $497,500

106 Heron Marsh, $327,900

1-C Marsh Hawk, $317,000

28 Lumbee Circle, $238,000

70 Mingo Drive, $190,000

34-1 Stillwood Drive, $150,500

366 Pinehurst Lane, $130,000

562 Blue Stem Dr., $109,900

Commercial

245 Business Center Dr., $3,383

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

131 Ascot Dr., $339,900

1463 Castleberry Pl., $318,512

5137 Stockyard Court, $294,965

241 Harbinson Circle, $284,545

401 Dog Pen Ct., $279,900

217 Harbinson Circle, $259,680

643 Blackstone Dr., $244,900

6974 Antonio Ln., $235,000

Tdb Harmony, $208,992

3918 Lochview Dr, $204,900

204 Avondale Dr., $199,900

5032 Capulet Circle, $198,500

385 Winslow Ave, $195,900

305 Caspian Tern Dr., $192,000

310 Rung Road, $187,900

177 Sea Turtle Dr, $184,500

8514 Ternberry Dr, $175,000

110 Sebring Lane, $172,900

115 Sly Fox Trail, $165,000

6670 Wisteria Drive, $159,900

408 Plover Lane, $149,499

6609 E Sweetbriar Trail, $138,900

6608 Breezewood Blvd., $134,895

5560 Creon, $104,900

169 Ranchette Circle, $75,000

Condo/Townhouse

698 Riverward Drive, $169,000

304 Shelby Lawson Drive, $155,900

3927 Gladiola Ct., $97,500

1280 White Tree Lane, $86,500

500 16 L Fairwood Lakes, $58,900

