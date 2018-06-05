Here's what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

April 22-28 Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Home
209 Complex St., $129,900
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Land
463 Dunlieth St., $49,000
Home
3150 Crescent Lake Dr., $250,725
3163 Crescent Lake Dr., $239,900
3202 Cayuga Lake Ct., $236,900
3201 Cayuga Lake Ct., $229,900
678 Iredel Ct., $259,900
3318 Creek Harbor Ln., $214,500
96 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $184,900
Condo/Townhouse
31 Field Planters Circle, $173,777
8855 Radcliff Drive #53a, $163,900
8855 Radcliff Drive, $155,777
8855 Radcliff Dr. Nw, $149,999
235 Woodlands Way, $149,900
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Land
409 Planters Ridge Dr., $34,900
Home
892 Sandpiper Bay Dr, $254,777
901 Eastham Ct. Sw, $226,872
Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Home
3849 Bill Holden Road Sw, $299,900
Whiteville, N.C. 28472
Home
690 Fm Watts Road, $79,000
Condo/Townhouse
102 N Ocean Boulevard, $364,900
816 9th Ave. S, $124,900
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 98 Richfield, $89,000
209 Whispering Pines Drive, $29,000
7 Belle River Rd., $15,900
Home
125 Wraggs Ferry Road, $235,000
323 Rose Avenue, $179,900
1114 Prince St., $159,000
Andrews 29510
Home
6 Clair St., $26,500
Aynor 29511
Land
Tbd Pisgah Church Rd, $26,500
Home
345 Farmtrac Dr., $222,760
Conway 29526
Land
Lot 30 Wood Stork Dr, $99,900
720 Jade Drive, $49,900
Lot 30 Rowe Pond Road, $23,900
Home
1024 Limpkin Drive, $302,365
1006 Chelsey Circle, $299,900
133 Astoria Park Loop, $234,448
1512 Lakeland Drive, $224,900
1037 Hopscotch Lane, $224,470
437 Black Cherry Way, $218,915
184 Myrtle Trace Dr, $207,000
1001 Hopscotch Lane, $199,900
3131 Ivy Lea Drive, $199,490
233 Dunbarton Ln., $197,589
3050 Shandwick Dr, $193,971
162 Quail Run, $184,900
711 Weston Dr., $179,639
1401 Gailard Dr., $179,400
372 Walden Lake Road, $149,999
2450 Community Dr., $149,900
1201 Lochwood Ln, $142,900
Condo/Townhouse
302 Kiskadee Loop, $109,900
1432 Hwy 544, $79,500
Conway 29527
Land
Lot 40 Buck Forest, $9,900
Lot 19 Buck Forest, $9,900
Lot 30 Buck Forest, $9,900
Home
100 Creel St., $210,000
1213 Donald St., $202,241
1296 Hemingway Chapel Road, $163,000
117 Oakey Estates, $161,500
1185 Busy Corner Rd., $160,000
134 Riverwatch Drive, $159,999
242 Macarthur Drive, $144,000
101 Ecum Secum Pl., $139,900
1009 Mimosa Court, $139,900
509 Live Oak, $124,000
404 Live Oak, $123,500
Little River 29566
Home
4857 Williams Island Drive, $589,500
558 Flowering Branch Ave., $290,364
500 Flowering Branch Ave., $286,200
508 Flowering Branch Ave., $275,207
566 Flowering Branch Ave., $269,930
504 Flowering Branch Ave., $259,135
516 Flowering Branch Ave., $251,502
399 Palm Lakes Blvd., $249,990
562 Flowering Branch Ave., $246,830
550 Flowering Branch Ave., $239,770
822 Cypress Way Ct., $228,990
170 Blackpepper Loop, $215,000
688 Callant Dr., $207,000
846 Cypress Way Ct., $187,990
4335 Rivergate Lane, $169,900
260 Captains Dr., $135,000
182 Queens Road, $62,900
Condo/Townhouse
4210 Coquina Harbor Dr., $182,900
4396 Baldwin Ave., $152,500
775 Plantation Dr., $89,900
1025 Plantation Drive, $76,900
4353 Spa Drive, $72,900
1095 Plantation Drive, $72,000
Longs 29568
Home
981 Cat Briar Ct., $329,900
435 Carrick Loop, $212,811
740 Ashley Manor Dr., $197,878
471 Carrick Loop, $194,227
337 Sun Colony Blvd, $180,591
669 Dayflower Dr., $169,999
547 Mossbank Loop, $165,430
555 Mossbank Loop, $149,990
1206 Pint Circle Dr., $110,000
11954 N Highway 905, $82,999
Condo/Townhouse
259 Stonewall Circle, $179,900
248 Sun Colony Blvd, $77,000
Loris 29569
Land
1918 Hwy 646, $26,500
Tract 1 Holly Hill Rd, $22,000
Home
101 Winding Path Drive, $136,990
950 Meadow Drive, $90,000
1357 Tarton Dr, $85,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
99 Holly Lane, $549,000
960 Corrado St., $525,000
36 Kings Court, $249,900
Condo/Townhouse
8500 Margate Circle, $829,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $599,000
8560 Queensway Blvd, $349,900
726 Winderemere By The Sea, $314,900
8560 Queensway Blvd., $299,500
200 N 76th Ave. N, $289,900
100 Ocean Creek Drive #A-13, $265,000
7200 Porcher Dr., $185,000
9580 Shore Drive, $183,900
340 Land's End Boulevard, $175,000
211 76th Ave. N, $153,000
1100 Commons Blvd., $140,900
7601 N Ocean Blvd., $138,000
9621 Shore Drive, $129,900
9661 Shore Drive, $129,900
415 Ocean Creek Drive #2387, $124,900
6309 Wedgewood Street, $119,900
6312 -A Timberline Street, $117,900
6900 N Ocean Blvd #911, $112,000
161 Seawatch Dr, $107,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd #414, $94,000
10301 N Kings Highway, $80,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd, $75,000
9550 Shore Drive, $69,500
6900 N Ocean Blvd, $54,900
Leyland Drive, $22,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
317 Lakeside Dr, $429,000
424 S Poplar Drive, $368,500
228 Hull Street, $345,963
6001 S Kings Highway, Site P-19, $129,900
1652 Ursa Minor Drive, $66,900
Condo/Townhouse
1317 N Ocean Blvd., $369,900
1511 N Ocean Boulevard, $279,999
1511 N Ocean Boulevard, $256,900
423 Surfside Dr, $195,000
811 4th Ave. S, $185,900
118 S Oak Drive, $167,500
8549 Hopkins Circle, $109,900
2225 Andover Dr., $94,999
209 Double Eagle Dr., $84,997
1801 Tradewinds I, $69,900
1880 Colony Dr., $59,900
5905 S Kings Highway, $85,900
5905 S Kings Highway, $52,500
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
Lot 9 Cedar Point Ave., $127,000
Lot 2 Panila Ct., $87,500
Home
15 Melbourne Ct, $670,000
67 Summerlight Drive, $399,900
519 1st St, $392,900
735 Mallard Pond Road, $389,900
311 Jay Street, $389,900
57 Summerlight Drive, $389,500
4924 Oat Fields Drive, $350,000
732 Cherry Blossom Dr., $322,015
300 Goddard Lane, $299,000
269 Splendor Circle, $285,743
9390 Pickney Ln, $267,500
722 Oliver Drive, $79,900
7 Burr Circle, $42,900
880 S Waccamaw Dr, $979,000
129 Rainbow Drive, $499,500
339 Seabreeze Drive, $369,900
145 Offshore Dr, $62,900
Condo/Townhouse
4999 Highway 17 Business, $219,000
332 Black Oak Ln., $149,900
119 Veranda Way, $149,900
400 Whinstone Drive, $135,900
301 N Waccamaw Dr., $125,900
621 Sailbrook Ct., $119,000
1620 N Waccamaw Drive, $370,000
143 Garden City Connector, $184,500
Commercial
11990 Highway 17 Bypass, $2,709
5200 Highway 17 Bypass, $1,192
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
742 Curtis Brown Ln., $544,900
1672 Edgewood Dr., $395,000
1742 Suncrest Drive, $365,550
2525 Golden Chestnut Way, $361,335
1681 Edgewood Dr., $359,000
1512 Saint Thomas Circle, $349,500
2519 Golden Chestnut Way, $342,405
1625 Parish Way, $330,990
709 Pinewood Road, $330,000
2031 Silver Springs Ln, $319,000
1750 Barrington Ln., $315,233
2321 Lark Sparrow Street, $309,755
1173 Culbertson Ave., $299,990
314 N Highland Way, $299,900
1484 Culbertson Ave., $278,900
300 Palm Lane, $275,000
5013 Capulet Circle, $214,950
1617 Stuart Square Circle, $134,900
Condo/Townhouse
3000 N Ocean Blvd #308, $299,900
2007 S Ocean Blvd #201, $279,900
2790-F Howard Avenue, $256,900
201 S Ocean Blvd #1612, $239,900
830 Howard Avenue, $239,900
3458 Macklen Rd, $232,000
107 S Ocean Blvd Unit 2104, $229,000
5511 N Ocean Blvd, $207,000
4823 Magnolia Lake Drive, $180,000
412 N 28th Ave. N, $169,900
762 Aspen Dr., $169,900
1700 N Ocean Blvd, $154,900
4819 Orchid Way, $139,900
4894 Lusterleaf Circle, $138,900
2000 N Ocean Boulevard, $126,900
900 Courtyard Dr., $126,000
4839 Carnation Circle, $119,900
4673 Wild Iris Drive, #21-201, $116,000
504 N Ocean Blvd, $109,900
2310 N Ocean Blvd, $109,000
2710 N Ocean Blvd, $99,900
6804 N Ocean Blvd, $97,500
6804 N Ocean Blvd, $91,500
3761 Citation Way, $88,900
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $88,000
4115 Little River Road, $85,500
4846 Carnation Circle, $82,900
1501 S Ocean Blvd, $79,900
2001 S Ocean Boulevard, $79,900
2001 S. Ocean Blvd, $74,500
2001 S Ocean Boulevard, $73,900
2001 S Ocean Blvd, $73,900
2001 S Ocean Blvd, $72,500
2001 S Ocean Blvd, $70,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd, $66,900
1200 S Ocean Blvd., $48,500
1205 S Ocean Blvd, $46,800
Commercial
2411 N Oak Street, $41,600
1601 N Oak St, $28,968
Lot 19 Dividend Loop Rd., $7,312
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
Lot 32 Ave. Of The Palms, $300,000
2082 Teramo Dr, $185,000
2074 Teramo Dr, $185,000
898 Waterton Avenue, $164,900
600 Edgecreek Dr., $89,900
173 Captiva Row, $89,000
838 Bluffview Dr., $79,800
2117 Castille Dr., $59,900
829 Crystal Water Way, $49,900
630 Boone Hall Dr., $49,900
921 Crystal Water Way, $47,500
1545 Biltmore Dr., $46,500
5161 Middleton View Drive, $35,800
Home
840 Waterton Avenue, $699,000
1228 Welford Ct, $408,125
561 Indigo Bay Circle, $344,093
9169 Abington Dr., $342,500
2993 Moss Bridge Lane, $305,000
1522 Osage Drive, $289,375
4523 Marshwood Drive, $271,545
2637 Great Scott Drive, $267,000
1012 Caprisia Lp, $264,652
1062 Englemann Oak Dr., $264,575
3676 White Wing Circle, $257,500
312 Turning Pines Loop, $244,670
5676 Lombardia Circle, $239,900
1165 Bethpage Dr., $236,000
1024 Balmore Dr., $229,000
248 Turning Pines Loop, $216,725
421 Blackberry Ln., $194,000
1152 Stoney Falls Blvd, $174,998
1539 Harlow Ct, $164,900
266 Weyburn St, $139,900
Condo/Townhouse
749 Salerno Circle, Unit B, $195,000
105 Mountain Ash Lane, $169,950
230 Connemara Dr., $160,000
4435-E Montrose Lane, $139,900
4925 Pond Shoals Ct, $130,000
1220 River Oaks Drive, $119,700
105 Ashley Park Dr., $109,900
1533 Lanterns Rest Road, $109,900
604 Heathrow Drive, $109,900
4537-D Girvan Dr, $104,900
448 Red River Ct, $89,900
101 Fountain Pointe Ln., $85,000
105 Fountain Pointe Ln., $85,000
472 River Oaks Drive, $64,999
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
707 S 20th Ave. N, $109,900
Home
5207 N Ocean Blvd., $699,000
1121 Captain Hooks Way, $479,900
4338 Windy Heights Dr, $449,900
1133 Captain Hooks Way, $429,900
1602 27th Ave. N, $299,900
1122 Oak Marsh Lane, $266,000
4912 Weatherwood, $254,000
1639 Harbor Dr, $249,900
918-I Perrin Drive, $249,500
5657 Club Course Dr., $239,900
5009 Sea Coral Way, $209,889
1606-C Edge Dr., $189,900
2909 Wiley Drive, $120,000
1175 Dowling Ct., $293,165
Condo/Townhouse
100 North Beach Blvd., $729,900
5700 N Ocean Blvd., $399,900
201 S Ocean Blvd., $395,000
4800 South Ocean Boulevard, $349,000
3805 S Ocean Blvd, $322,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd, Unit 1106, $319,900
300 N Ocean Blvd., $314,999
2180 Waterview Dr, $299,900
2151 Bridge View Ct., $250,000
523 S Ocean Blvd #702, $249,000
2908 N Ocean Blvd, $229,900
2241 Waterview Drive, $229,700
502 48th Ave S, Unit 101, $229,000
2711 S Ocean Blvd, $216,000
613 2nd Ave. S, $179,900
901 West Port Drive, $164,900
901 West Port Drive, $164,900
2708 S Holly, $149,000
1900 Duffy St., $146,800
6253 Catalina Dr., $139,900
901 West Port Dr., $134,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $130,000
6100 N Ocean Blvd, $129,900
206 60th Ave. N, $124,900
2701 S Ocean Blvd, $122,900
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 61 Hunter Oak Court, $137,500
Home
353 Hunter Oak Court, $684,000
140 Heritage Dr, $518,400
24 Balmoral Ct., $325,000
371 Camden Circle, $305,000
775 Old Plantation Drive, $249,000
Condo/Townhouse
479 Huntington Lake Circle, $459,000
474 Retreat Beach Circle #1-A, $395,000
62 W Tern Place Green Haven, $279,995
32 Inkwood Court, $264,900
273 Golden Bear Drive, $204,900
478 Pinehurst Lane, $164,500
270 Pinehurst Drive #9-I, $124,500
23 Pinehurst Lane, $119,900
168 Egret Run Ln., $98,900
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
Tbd 1.87 Acres Hwy 707, $149,000
Home
518 Acadian Way, $412,500
4928 Oat Fields Court, $340,000
229 Marsh Tacky Loop, $286,000
250 Harbinson Circle, $283,595
225 Angel Wing Dr., $267,255
3979 Grousewood Drive, $249,134
177 Harmony, $245,775
313 Truce Street, $239,890
185 Harmony Lane, $232,475
181 Harmony Dr, $223,800
815 Riverward Drive, $219,999
317 Truce Street, $217,500
3906 Windsor Rd., $208,000
1377 Brighton Ave., $197,500
903 Dunrobin Ln., $189,900
3 Shawnee Trail, $184,900
6976 Woodhaven Drive, $182,900
9740 Smalls Drive, $174,900
528 Lake Park Dr, $169,900
9 Cheyanne Rd., $169,600
6144 Sweet Home Church Road, $124,500
6414 Spice Bush Crescent, $123,900
6612 Cherry Laurel Dr., $114,900
6619 Royal Pine Dr, $95,000
8652 Laurel Woods Dr, $64,900
Condo/Townhouse
1518 Palmina Loop, $187,500
125 Ella Kinley Circle, $150,000
126 Butkus Dr., $125,000
114 Butkus Drive Unit 1, $119,900
3965 Forsythia Ct., $119,000
Comments