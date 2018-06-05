Real Estate News

Here's what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

June 05, 2018 07:58 PM

April 22-28 Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Home

209 Complex St., $129,900

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Land

463 Dunlieth St., $49,000

Home

3150 Crescent Lake Dr., $250,725

3163 Crescent Lake Dr., $239,900

3202 Cayuga Lake Ct., $236,900

3201 Cayuga Lake Ct., $229,900

678 Iredel Ct., $259,900

3318 Creek Harbor Ln., $214,500

96 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $184,900

Condo/Townhouse

31 Field Planters Circle, $173,777

8855 Radcliff Drive #53a, $163,900

8855 Radcliff Drive, $155,777

8855 Radcliff Dr. Nw, $149,999

235 Woodlands Way, $149,900

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Land

409 Planters Ridge Dr., $34,900

Home

892 Sandpiper Bay Dr, $254,777

901 Eastham Ct. Sw, $226,872

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Home

3849 Bill Holden Road Sw, $299,900

Whiteville, N.C. 28472

Home

690 Fm Watts Road, $79,000

Condo/Townhouse

102 N Ocean Boulevard, $364,900

816 9th Ave. S, $124,900

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 98 Richfield, $89,000

209 Whispering Pines Drive, $29,000

7 Belle River Rd., $15,900

Home

125 Wraggs Ferry Road, $235,000

323 Rose Avenue, $179,900

1114 Prince St., $159,000

Andrews 29510

Home

6 Clair St., $26,500

Aynor 29511

Land

Tbd Pisgah Church Rd, $26,500

Home

345 Farmtrac Dr., $222,760

Conway 29526

Land

Lot 30 Wood Stork Dr, $99,900

720 Jade Drive, $49,900

Lot 30 Rowe Pond Road, $23,900

Home

1024 Limpkin Drive, $302,365

1006 Chelsey Circle, $299,900

133 Astoria Park Loop, $234,448

1512 Lakeland Drive, $224,900

1037 Hopscotch Lane, $224,470

437 Black Cherry Way, $218,915

184 Myrtle Trace Dr, $207,000

1001 Hopscotch Lane, $199,900

3131 Ivy Lea Drive, $199,490

233 Dunbarton Ln., $197,589

3050 Shandwick Dr, $193,971

162 Quail Run, $184,900

711 Weston Dr., $179,639

1401 Gailard Dr., $179,400

372 Walden Lake Road, $149,999

2450 Community Dr., $149,900

1201 Lochwood Ln, $142,900

Condo/Townhouse

302 Kiskadee Loop, $109,900

1432 Hwy 544, $79,500

Conway 29527

Land

Lot 40 Buck Forest, $9,900

Lot 19 Buck Forest, $9,900

Lot 30 Buck Forest, $9,900

Home

100 Creel St., $210,000

1213 Donald St., $202,241

1296 Hemingway Chapel Road, $163,000

117 Oakey Estates, $161,500

1185 Busy Corner Rd., $160,000

134 Riverwatch Drive, $159,999

242 Macarthur Drive, $144,000

101 Ecum Secum Pl., $139,900

1009 Mimosa Court, $139,900

509 Live Oak, $124,000

404 Live Oak, $123,500

Little River 29566

Home

4857 Williams Island Drive, $589,500

558 Flowering Branch Ave., $290,364

500 Flowering Branch Ave., $286,200

508 Flowering Branch Ave., $275,207

566 Flowering Branch Ave., $269,930

504 Flowering Branch Ave., $259,135

516 Flowering Branch Ave., $251,502

399 Palm Lakes Blvd., $249,990

562 Flowering Branch Ave., $246,830

550 Flowering Branch Ave., $239,770

822 Cypress Way Ct., $228,990

170 Blackpepper Loop, $215,000

688 Callant Dr., $207,000

846 Cypress Way Ct., $187,990

4335 Rivergate Lane, $169,900

260 Captains Dr., $135,000

182 Queens Road, $62,900

Condo/Townhouse

4210 Coquina Harbor Dr., $182,900

4396 Baldwin Ave., $152,500

775 Plantation Dr., $89,900

1025 Plantation Drive, $76,900

4353 Spa Drive, $72,900

1095 Plantation Drive, $72,000

Longs 29568

Home

981 Cat Briar Ct., $329,900

435 Carrick Loop, $212,811

740 Ashley Manor Dr., $197,878

471 Carrick Loop, $194,227

337 Sun Colony Blvd, $180,591

669 Dayflower Dr., $169,999

547 Mossbank Loop, $165,430

555 Mossbank Loop, $149,990

1206 Pint Circle Dr., $110,000

11954 N Highway 905, $82,999

Condo/Townhouse

259 Stonewall Circle, $179,900

248 Sun Colony Blvd, $77,000

Loris 29569

Land

1918 Hwy 646, $26,500

Tract 1 Holly Hill Rd, $22,000

Home

101 Winding Path Drive, $136,990

950 Meadow Drive, $90,000

1357 Tarton Dr, $85,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

99 Holly Lane, $549,000

960 Corrado St., $525,000

36 Kings Court, $249,900

Condo/Townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $829,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $599,000

8560 Queensway Blvd, $349,900

726 Winderemere By The Sea, $314,900

8560 Queensway Blvd., $299,500

200 N 76th Ave. N, $289,900

100 Ocean Creek Drive #A-13, $265,000

7200 Porcher Dr., $185,000

9580 Shore Drive, $183,900

340 Land's End Boulevard, $175,000

211 76th Ave. N, $153,000

1100 Commons Blvd., $140,900

7601 N Ocean Blvd., $138,000

9621 Shore Drive, $129,900

9661 Shore Drive, $129,900

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2387, $124,900

6309 Wedgewood Street, $119,900

6312 -A Timberline Street, $117,900

6900 N Ocean Blvd #911, $112,000

161 Seawatch Dr, $107,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd #414, $94,000

10301 N Kings Highway, $80,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd, $75,000

9550 Shore Drive, $69,500

6900 N Ocean Blvd, $54,900

Leyland Drive, $22,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

317 Lakeside Dr, $429,000

424 S Poplar Drive, $368,500

228 Hull Street, $345,963

6001 S Kings Highway, Site P-19, $129,900

1652 Ursa Minor Drive, $66,900

Condo/Townhouse

1317 N Ocean Blvd., $369,900

1511 N Ocean Boulevard, $279,999

1511 N Ocean Boulevard, $256,900

423 Surfside Dr, $195,000

811 4th Ave. S, $185,900

118 S Oak Drive, $167,500

8549 Hopkins Circle, $109,900

2225 Andover Dr., $94,999

209 Double Eagle Dr., $84,997

1801 Tradewinds I, $69,900

1880 Colony Dr., $59,900

5905 S Kings Highway, $85,900

5905 S Kings Highway, $52,500

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

Lot 9 Cedar Point Ave., $127,000

Lot 2 Panila Ct., $87,500

Home

15 Melbourne Ct, $670,000

67 Summerlight Drive, $399,900

519 1st St, $392,900

735 Mallard Pond Road, $389,900

311 Jay Street, $389,900

57 Summerlight Drive, $389,500

4924 Oat Fields Drive, $350,000

732 Cherry Blossom Dr., $322,015

300 Goddard Lane, $299,000

269 Splendor Circle, $285,743

9390 Pickney Ln, $267,500

722 Oliver Drive, $79,900

7 Burr Circle, $42,900

880 S Waccamaw Dr, $979,000

129 Rainbow Drive, $499,500

339 Seabreeze Drive, $369,900

145 Offshore Dr, $62,900

Condo/Townhouse

4999 Highway 17 Business, $219,000

332 Black Oak Ln., $149,900

119 Veranda Way, $149,900

400 Whinstone Drive, $135,900

301 N Waccamaw Dr., $125,900

621 Sailbrook Ct., $119,000

1620 N Waccamaw Drive, $370,000

143 Garden City Connector, $184,500

Commercial

11990 Highway 17 Bypass, $2,709

5200 Highway 17 Bypass, $1,192

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

742 Curtis Brown Ln., $544,900

1672 Edgewood Dr., $395,000

1742 Suncrest Drive, $365,550

2525 Golden Chestnut Way, $361,335

1681 Edgewood Dr., $359,000

1512 Saint Thomas Circle, $349,500

2519 Golden Chestnut Way, $342,405

1625 Parish Way, $330,990

709 Pinewood Road, $330,000

2031 Silver Springs Ln, $319,000

1750 Barrington Ln., $315,233

2321 Lark Sparrow Street, $309,755

1173 Culbertson Ave., $299,990

314 N Highland Way, $299,900

1484 Culbertson Ave., $278,900

300 Palm Lane, $275,000

5013 Capulet Circle, $214,950

1617 Stuart Square Circle, $134,900

Condo/Townhouse

3000 N Ocean Blvd #308, $299,900

2007 S Ocean Blvd #201, $279,900

2790-F Howard Avenue, $256,900

201 S Ocean Blvd #1612, $239,900

830 Howard Avenue, $239,900

3458 Macklen Rd, $232,000

107 S Ocean Blvd Unit 2104, $229,000

5511 N Ocean Blvd, $207,000

4823 Magnolia Lake Drive, $180,000

412 N 28th Ave. N, $169,900

762 Aspen Dr., $169,900

1700 N Ocean Blvd, $154,900

4819 Orchid Way, $139,900

4894 Lusterleaf Circle, $138,900

2000 N Ocean Boulevard, $126,900

900 Courtyard Dr., $126,000

4839 Carnation Circle, $119,900

4673 Wild Iris Drive, #21-201, $116,000

504 N Ocean Blvd, $109,900

2310 N Ocean Blvd, $109,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd, $99,900

6804 N Ocean Blvd, $97,500

6804 N Ocean Blvd, $91,500

3761 Citation Way, $88,900

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $88,000

4115 Little River Road, $85,500

4846 Carnation Circle, $82,900

1501 S Ocean Blvd, $79,900

2001 S Ocean Boulevard, $79,900

2001 S. Ocean Blvd, $74,500

2001 S Ocean Boulevard, $73,900

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $73,900

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $72,500

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $70,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $66,900

1200 S Ocean Blvd., $48,500

1205 S Ocean Blvd, $46,800

Commercial

2411 N Oak Street, $41,600

1601 N Oak St, $28,968

Lot 19 Dividend Loop Rd., $7,312

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Lot 32 Ave. Of The Palms, $300,000

2082 Teramo Dr, $185,000

2074 Teramo Dr, $185,000

898 Waterton Avenue, $164,900

600 Edgecreek Dr., $89,900

173 Captiva Row, $89,000

838 Bluffview Dr., $79,800

2117 Castille Dr., $59,900

829 Crystal Water Way, $49,900

630 Boone Hall Dr., $49,900

921 Crystal Water Way, $47,500

1545 Biltmore Dr., $46,500

5161 Middleton View Drive, $35,800

Home

840 Waterton Avenue, $699,000

1228 Welford Ct, $408,125

561 Indigo Bay Circle, $344,093

9169 Abington Dr., $342,500

2993 Moss Bridge Lane, $305,000

1522 Osage Drive, $289,375

4523 Marshwood Drive, $271,545

2637 Great Scott Drive, $267,000

1012 Caprisia Lp, $264,652

1062 Englemann Oak Dr., $264,575

3676 White Wing Circle, $257,500

312 Turning Pines Loop, $244,670

5676 Lombardia Circle, $239,900

1165 Bethpage Dr., $236,000

1024 Balmore Dr., $229,000

248 Turning Pines Loop, $216,725

421 Blackberry Ln., $194,000

1152 Stoney Falls Blvd, $174,998

1539 Harlow Ct, $164,900

266 Weyburn St, $139,900

Condo/Townhouse

749 Salerno Circle, Unit B, $195,000

105 Mountain Ash Lane, $169,950

230 Connemara Dr., $160,000

4435-E Montrose Lane, $139,900

4925 Pond Shoals Ct, $130,000

1220 River Oaks Drive, $119,700

105 Ashley Park Dr., $109,900

1533 Lanterns Rest Road, $109,900

604 Heathrow Drive, $109,900

4537-D Girvan Dr, $104,900

448 Red River Ct, $89,900

101 Fountain Pointe Ln., $85,000

105 Fountain Pointe Ln., $85,000

472 River Oaks Drive, $64,999

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

707 S 20th Ave. N, $109,900

Home

5207 N Ocean Blvd., $699,000

1121 Captain Hooks Way, $479,900

4338 Windy Heights Dr, $449,900

1133 Captain Hooks Way, $429,900

1602 27th Ave. N, $299,900

1122 Oak Marsh Lane, $266,000

4912 Weatherwood, $254,000

1639 Harbor Dr, $249,900

918-I Perrin Drive, $249,500

5657 Club Course Dr., $239,900

5009 Sea Coral Way, $209,889

1606-C Edge Dr., $189,900

2909 Wiley Drive, $120,000

1175 Dowling Ct., $293,165

Condo/Townhouse

100 North Beach Blvd., $729,900

5700 N Ocean Blvd., $399,900

201 S Ocean Blvd., $395,000

4800 South Ocean Boulevard, $349,000

3805 S Ocean Blvd, $322,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd, Unit 1106, $319,900

300 N Ocean Blvd., $314,999

2180 Waterview Dr, $299,900

2151 Bridge View Ct., $250,000

523 S Ocean Blvd #702, $249,000

2908 N Ocean Blvd, $229,900

2241 Waterview Drive, $229,700

502 48th Ave S, Unit 101, $229,000

2711 S Ocean Blvd, $216,000

613 2nd Ave. S, $179,900

901 West Port Drive, $164,900

901 West Port Drive, $164,900

2708 S Holly, $149,000

1900 Duffy St., $146,800

6253 Catalina Dr., $139,900

901 West Port Dr., $134,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $130,000

6100 N Ocean Blvd, $129,900

206 60th Ave. N, $124,900

2701 S Ocean Blvd, $122,900

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 61 Hunter Oak Court, $137,500

Home

353 Hunter Oak Court, $684,000

140 Heritage Dr, $518,400

24 Balmoral Ct., $325,000

371 Camden Circle, $305,000

775 Old Plantation Drive, $249,000

Condo/Townhouse

479 Huntington Lake Circle, $459,000

474 Retreat Beach Circle #1-A, $395,000

62 W Tern Place Green Haven, $279,995

32 Inkwood Court, $264,900

273 Golden Bear Drive, $204,900

478 Pinehurst Lane, $164,500

270 Pinehurst Drive #9-I, $124,500

23 Pinehurst Lane, $119,900

168 Egret Run Ln., $98,900

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Tbd 1.87 Acres Hwy 707, $149,000

Home

518 Acadian Way, $412,500

4928 Oat Fields Court, $340,000

229 Marsh Tacky Loop, $286,000

250 Harbinson Circle, $283,595

225 Angel Wing Dr., $267,255

3979 Grousewood Drive, $249,134

177 Harmony, $245,775

313 Truce Street, $239,890

185 Harmony Lane, $232,475

181 Harmony Dr, $223,800

815 Riverward Drive, $219,999

317 Truce Street, $217,500

3906 Windsor Rd., $208,000

1377 Brighton Ave., $197,500

903 Dunrobin Ln., $189,900

3 Shawnee Trail, $184,900

6976 Woodhaven Drive, $182,900

9740 Smalls Drive, $174,900

528 Lake Park Dr, $169,900

9 Cheyanne Rd., $169,600

6144 Sweet Home Church Road, $124,500

6414 Spice Bush Crescent, $123,900

6612 Cherry Laurel Dr., $114,900

6619 Royal Pine Dr, $95,000

8652 Laurel Woods Dr, $64,900

Condo/Townhouse

1518 Palmina Loop, $187,500

125 Ella Kinley Circle, $150,000

126 Butkus Dr., $125,000

114 Butkus Drive Unit 1, $119,900

3965 Forsythia Ct., $119,000

