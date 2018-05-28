Here's what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

April 15-21
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Home
504 Green Sea Road, $39,900
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
2071 Nw Lindrick Court, $271,869
773 Heather Glen Lane, $259,900
722 Tartans Glen St., $219,900
107 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $192,900
531 Briarwood Drive Nw, $185,000
112 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $183,900
Condo/Townhouse
3020 Cedar Creek Ln., $134,900
280 Woodlands Way Nw, $153,900
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Condo/Townhouse
269 Sw West Second Street, $169,900
Georgetown 29440
Home
104 Colony Point Dr., $999,000
229 East Bay St., $479,000
647 Magnolia Drive, $259,900
635 Magnolia Ave, $219,500
2637 South Island Rd., $87,500
793 Mcdonald Road, $87,500
Andrews 29510
Home
10 Judy Street, $99,600
Aynor 29511
Land
Tbd Bay Water Dr., $54,900
0 Long Bay Rd, $54,900
Home
135 Gavin Hill Court, $174,900
616 10th Ave. N, $169,900
Conway 29526
Land
152 Hamilton Way, $25,000
Home
1028 Glossy Ibis Dr., $359,900
403 Twinbrook Ct, $300,000
Tbd Bear Bluff Rd., $263,900
812 Creyk Ct., $262,900
4016 Tupelo Court, $241,165
121 Astoria Park Loop, $201,177
224 Spencerswood Dr, $185,900
2813 Mcdougall Dr, $183,500
504 Crusade Circle, $182,900
134 Silver Peak Drive, $179,900
228 Hamilton Way, $179,900
740 Weston Dr., $171,758
744 Weston Dr., $166,900
264 Copperwood Loop, $161,435
720 Weston Dr., $154,900
1024 Morningdale St., $149,000
248 Maple Oak Drive, $147,900
402 Pearl Street, $125,000
406 Temple St., $119,900
Condo/Townhouse
1034 Fairway Ln., $134,800
316 Kiskadee Loop, $119,900
Conway 29527
Home
105 Hampton Ridge Rd, $219,900
1201 Donald St., $197,531
325 Jasmine Dr, $189,000
931 Eaglet Circle, $188,900
100 Hampton Ridge Rd., $184,900
142 Windsor Springs Road, $150,000
1827 Heirloom Dr, $149,950
155 Springtide Drive, $149,900
1233 Dunraven Ct., $149,900
1336 Boker Rd., $147,500
251 Hickory Springs Ct., $139,900
6728 Coastal Oaks Dr., $65,000
Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544
Land
46.92 Dog Bluff Rd., $239,000
Home
116 Penn Circle, $172,500
Little River 29566
Land
Lot 1-A Old Crane Road, $103,500
3357 Cedar Creek Run, $39,900
Home
1313 Camlet Ln., $225,900
259 Blackpepper Loop, $188,900
421 Enderby Way, $179,999
2527 Stones Edge Blvd., $129,000
Condo/Townhouse
4440 Turtle Lane, $169,900
4215 Coquina Harbor Dr., $159,900
4429 Turtle Lane 1a, $154,900
100 Barnacle Ln., $114,900
4191 Hibiscus Dr., $99,900
1025 Plantation Dr, $82,500
4105 Pinehurst Circle, $79,900
1095 Plantation Dr, $79,900
4350 Intracoast Drive, $69,900
Longs 29568
Home
755 Wintercreeper Dr, $189,900
533 Irees Way, $184,900
587 Mossbank Loop, $179,650
484 Charter Dr., $179,000
225 Clover Leaf Dr., $175,900
578 Loop Circle, $174,990
187 Cupola Dr., $162,000
324 Kanawha Trail, $149,900
776 Trap Shooter Circle, $134,990
Condo/Townhouse
223 Stonewall Circle, $179,900
502 Colonial Trace Dr., $141,000
710 Charter Dr., $134,000
653 Tupelo Drive, $89,800
689 Tupelo Drive, $87,000
Loris 29569
Home
110 St. Barnabas Road, $148,115
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
216 Myrtle Lane, $459,000
Condo/Townhouse
9500 Shore Drive, $498,970
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $398,000
416 Willow Garth Circle, $289,000
9820 Queensway Blvd. #401, $250,000
125-4 Gully Branch Lane, $217,900
304 Cumberland Terrace Dr., $179,000
201 77th Ave. N, $179,000
9540 N Shore Dr, $174,900
9661 Shore Drive, $149,900
9660 Shore Drive, $149,900
7100 N Ocean Blvd #415, $149,500
9670 Shore Drive, $139,000
7313 Porcher Dr., $127,900
201 77th Ave. N, $119,900
209 N 75th Ave. N, $119,500
9501 Shore Dr, $119,500
223 Maison Drive, $107,900
6804 N Ocean Blvd, $97,819
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $84,900
9550 Shore Drive, $74,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd #743, $69,900
6900 N Ocean Blvd, $54,900
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
417 N 15th Ave. N, $130,000
Home
120 A Melody Lane, $499,000
412 S Myrtle Dr, $349,900
715 Sandberg St, $275,000
1645 Montclair Drive, $229,900
724 5th Ave. S, $229,900
128 Wagon Wheel Ln, $189,000
108 Dusty Trail Ln., $162,000
2150 Wentworth Drive, $299,900
242 Harbison Circle, $229,530
6001 South Kings Highway Site 1259, $219,900
6001 S Kings Highway, Site 1463-A, $119,900
Condo/Townhouse
2090 Cross Gate Blvd., $124,900
1711 Fawn Vista Dr. N, $115,000
1711 N Fawn Vista Dr., $74,900
5905 S Kings Highway, $124,900
5905 S Kings Highway, $52,500
5905 S Kings Highway, Unit 6123, $48,500
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
603 Fox Hollow Ct., $179,000
Lot 15 Rainbow Dr, $125,000
Home
13 Plumbfield Ct., $464,500
827 Sawmill Road, $449,000
174 Edward Ave., $435,000
467 Grand Cypress Way, $344,888
743 Elmwood Circle, $335,999
8 Pinnacle Drive, $335,774
6 Grovecrest Drive, $329,000
526 Martinsville Dr, $302,900
244 Splendor Circle, $288,000
701 Woodcrest Way, $275,000
4558 Peony Circle, $259,500
146 Blarney Stone Ct., $259,000
1243 Merion Court, $245,000
1419 Sedgefield Drive, $224,900
1803 Bunting Ct., $209,900
765 Mt Gilead Place Drive, $209,900
1638 Wood Thrush Drive, $152,921
1024 Autumn Dr., $144,900
27 Shamrock Circle, $34,500
1069 Palmer Pl, $29,900
237 S Dogwood Dr., $779,000
141 Easy St., $230,000
Condo/Townhouse
1004 Ray Costin Way, $205,000
838 Sail Lane, $199,900
730 Pickering Drive, $179,500
135 Veranda Way, $154,900
429 Mahogany Drive, $134,900
727 Wilshire Ln., $119,900
630 Sailbrooke Court, $109,900
1310 N Waccamaw Dr, Unit 307, $324,900
1108 N Waccamaw Dr, $259,000
1004 Ray Costin Way Villa 202, $184,900
1012 N Waccamaw Dr, Unit 607, $145,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
1356 Dividend Loop, $199,000
2826 Old Bryan Dr, $130,000
Home
2717 Kashton Drive, $344,000
2371 Lark Sparrow, $327,090
1188 Prescott Circle, $324,990
3364 Baldwin Ln., $324,900
1201 Berkshire Ave., $321,000
2377 Lark Sparrow Road, $320,815
2339 Lark Sparrow Street, $319,545
2301 Lark Sparrow Street, $315,285
1471 Parish Way, $305,935
1227 Culbertson Ave., $299,990
1802 Bluff Dr., $294,900
2332 Lark Sparrow, $285,695
1277 Culbertson Ave., $279,990
3801 Palmetto Drive, $239,000
306 S Myrtle St, $129,900
102 S Oak Street, $119,500
452 Piedmont Ave, $112,700
133 Whitehaven Court, $109,850
Condo/Townhouse
2790-G Howard Avenue, $311,931
2790-A Howard Avenue, $309,592
2301 S Ocean Bld., $285,000
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $247,000
750 Howard Avenue, $225,000
2007 S Ocean Blvd, $157,900
3000 N Ocean Blvd, $154,900
624 Quince Avenue, $148,900
5601 N Ocean Blvd, $134,900
4837 Luster Leaf Circle 303, $134,900
201 N 77th Ave. N, $124,900
2401 S Ocean Boulevard, $121,900
4695 Wild Iris Drive, $120,000
2000 N Ocean Blvd #1805, $119,900
4830 Carnation Circle, $119,000
4505 N Kings Hwy, $117,000
701 S 13th Ave. N, $100,000
830 44th Ave. N, $99,500
4819 Orchid Way, $89,950
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $89,900
6804 N Ocean Blvd #1205, $89,800
600 37th Ave. N, $85,500
2300 N Ocean Blvd., $79,900
3015 Old Bryan Drive, $79,500
4753 Wild Iris Drive, $78,900
2001 S. Ocean Blvd, $72,500
1605 S Ocean Blvd, $69,500
1207 S Ocean Blvd, $68,900
7200 N Ocean Blvd, $68,000
2000 S Ocean Blvd, $54,900
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
Lot 104 Sago Palm Drive, $65,900
Home
104 Oyster Point Way, $415,000
503 Allspice Ln., $385,000
4232 Pointer Court, $375,000
1112 Bluffton Ct., $369,900
552 Walcott Drive, $339,000
551 Shady Grove Circle, $274,900
5800 Empoli Ct., $272,400
447 Blackberry Ln., $269,447
2533 Greenbank Drive, $262,500
501 Afton Ct., $259,900
543 Hay Hill Lane, $226,270
571 Hay Hill Lane, $220,070
4365 Fernwood Rd., $215,900
664 Oakhurst Drive, $204,995
187 Chickasaw Ln., $199,900
117 Weeping Willow Drive, $195,000
1362 Forestbrook Rd., $194,900
948 Silvercrest Dr., $193,500
102 Morton Circle, $189,900
473 Dandelion Ln., $181,900
160 Clovis Circle, $179,900
910 Bur Oak Ct., $172,900
3013 Hollybrooke Dr., $169,900
4337 Summit Trail, $159,000
4655 Tarpon Bay Rd, $139,900
421 Southern Pines Drive, $129,900
Condo/Townhouse
101 Villa Mar Drive, $194,900
1491 Lanterns Rest Road, $174,950
518 Hay Hill Lane, $164,900
4813 Carra Ln., $155,000
4425 Montrose Lane, $149,900
703 Riverwalk Drive, $127,900
4565 Girvan Drive, $125,000
638 Waterway Village Blvd, $124,900
805 Crumpet Ct., $112,900
464 River Oaks Drive, $88,500
3694 Claypond Village Ln., $76,000
100 Cypress Point Ct., $49,900
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
Tbd 12th Avenue South, $179,900
Home
905 Heshbon Drive, $435,000
3200 Stoney Creek Ct, $397,000
701 S 26th Ave. N, $385,000
336 N 51st Ave. N, $374,997
705 Seashell Lane, $364,900
1421 Cottesmoor Ct, $330,000
1803 Madison Drive, $309,000
1000 Summers Place, $289,800
670 N 2nd Avenue #34, $268,680
2209 Sea Dune Drive, $219,900
705 41st Ave. S, $184,000
5400 Little River Neck Road, $79,900
813 Wayne Street, $79,900
570 Olde Mill Drive, $524,900
Condo/Townhouse
4908 N Market Street, $365,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $354,900
501 S Ocean Boulevard, $345,000
5404 N Ocean Blvd., $329,900
201 S Ocean Boulevard, $320,000
4103 N Ocean Blvd., $299,999
2180 Waterview Drive, $289,900
302 N Ocean Blvd, $269,900
601 Hillside Drive, N #2136, $254,900
209 N Hillside Drive, $249,900
1819 N Ocean Blvd, 1515, $248,000
3500 N Ocean Blvd, $167,000
1706 S. Ocean Boulevard, $159,900
6015 Catalina Dr., $134,900
613 2nd Ave. S, $134,900
6015 Catalina Dr., $129,900
5825 Catalina Drive #624, $129,900
Pawleys Island 29585
Home
155 Susannah Lane, $920,000
181 Muirfield Drive, $585,000
120 Spreading Oak Drive, $499,900
319 Congressional Dr., $410,000
34 Plowden Trail, $395,000
167 Congressional Dr., $373,000
285 Widgeon Dr., $369,900
17 Sweetwater Ct, $348,900
344 Lumbee Circle, $289,000
Condo/Townhouse
645 Retreat Beach Circle, $545,000
423 Parker Dr, #607, $299,900
1637 Club Circle, $159,900
1637 Club Circle #19, $139,900
157 Egret Run Ln., $94,500
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
380 Chamberlin Rd., $230,000
Lot 1 Broad River Rd., $59,000
401 Brandy Mill Blvd., $30,000
Home
4828 Timberlake Drive, $279,900
209 Harbinson Circle, $277,210
4812 Timberlake Dr, $269,900
217 Avery Dr., $259,900
671 Pamlico Court, $259,900
416 Accord St., $246,040
2572 Hunters Trail, $224,900
141 Terracina Circle, $219,900
424 Shadow Creek Court, $210,000
521 Running Deer Trail, $197,900
140 Harmony Lane, $197,270
742 Bonita Loop, $194,900
292 Palm Cove Circle, $185,000
126 Ashton Circle, $180,500
220 Marsh Hawk Drive, $176,000
6681 Wisteria Drive, $174,900
5618 Downybrook Rd., $171,000
4324 Pine Lane, $169,900
400 Killarney Dr, $169,900
2560 Wild Game Trail, $159,900
6657 Cinnamon Fern Ln., $139,900
6632 W Sweetbriar Trail, $123,000
6888 Enterprise Rd., $119,600
8584 Edgewood Dr., $48,999
Condo/Townhouse
218 Plantation Rd, $145,000
3911 Gladiola Court, $109,900
1132 Whitetree Ln, $63,500
