Real Estate News

Here's what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

May 28, 2018 05:45 PM

April 15-21

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Home

504 Green Sea Road, $39,900

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

2071 Nw Lindrick Court, $271,869

773 Heather Glen Lane, $259,900

722 Tartans Glen St., $219,900

107 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $192,900

531 Briarwood Drive Nw, $185,000

112 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $183,900

Condo/Townhouse

3020 Cedar Creek Ln., $134,900

280 Woodlands Way Nw, $153,900

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Condo/Townhouse

269 Sw West Second Street, $169,900

Georgetown 29440

Home

104 Colony Point Dr., $999,000

229 East Bay St., $479,000

647 Magnolia Drive, $259,900

635 Magnolia Ave, $219,500

2637 South Island Rd., $87,500

793 Mcdonald Road, $87,500

Andrews 29510

Home

10 Judy Street, $99,600

Aynor 29511

Land

Tbd Bay Water Dr., $54,900

0 Long Bay Rd, $54,900

Home

135 Gavin Hill Court, $174,900

616 10th Ave. N, $169,900

Conway 29526

Land

152 Hamilton Way, $25,000

Home

1028 Glossy Ibis Dr., $359,900

403 Twinbrook Ct, $300,000

Tbd Bear Bluff Rd., $263,900

812 Creyk Ct., $262,900

4016 Tupelo Court, $241,165

121 Astoria Park Loop, $201,177

224 Spencerswood Dr, $185,900

2813 Mcdougall Dr, $183,500

504 Crusade Circle, $182,900

134 Silver Peak Drive, $179,900

228 Hamilton Way, $179,900

740 Weston Dr., $171,758

744 Weston Dr., $166,900

264 Copperwood Loop, $161,435

720 Weston Dr., $154,900

1024 Morningdale St., $149,000

248 Maple Oak Drive, $147,900

402 Pearl Street, $125,000

406 Temple St., $119,900

Condo/Townhouse

1034 Fairway Ln., $134,800

316 Kiskadee Loop, $119,900

Conway 29527

Home

105 Hampton Ridge Rd, $219,900

1201 Donald St., $197,531

325 Jasmine Dr, $189,000

931 Eaglet Circle, $188,900

100 Hampton Ridge Rd., $184,900

142 Windsor Springs Road, $150,000

1827 Heirloom Dr, $149,950

155 Springtide Drive, $149,900

1233 Dunraven Ct., $149,900

1336 Boker Rd., $147,500

251 Hickory Springs Ct., $139,900

6728 Coastal Oaks Dr., $65,000

Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

46.92 Dog Bluff Rd., $239,000

Home

116 Penn Circle, $172,500

Little River 29566

Land

Lot 1-A Old Crane Road, $103,500

3357 Cedar Creek Run, $39,900

Home

1313 Camlet Ln., $225,900

259 Blackpepper Loop, $188,900

421 Enderby Way, $179,999

2527 Stones Edge Blvd., $129,000

Condo/Townhouse

4440 Turtle Lane, $169,900

4215 Coquina Harbor Dr., $159,900

4429 Turtle Lane 1a, $154,900

100 Barnacle Ln., $114,900

4191 Hibiscus Dr., $99,900

1025 Plantation Dr, $82,500

4105 Pinehurst Circle, $79,900

1095 Plantation Dr, $79,900

4350 Intracoast Drive, $69,900

Longs 29568

Home

755 Wintercreeper Dr, $189,900

533 Irees Way, $184,900

587 Mossbank Loop, $179,650

484 Charter Dr., $179,000

225 Clover Leaf Dr., $175,900

578 Loop Circle, $174,990

187 Cupola Dr., $162,000

324 Kanawha Trail, $149,900

776 Trap Shooter Circle, $134,990

Condo/Townhouse

223 Stonewall Circle, $179,900

502 Colonial Trace Dr., $141,000

710 Charter Dr., $134,000

653 Tupelo Drive, $89,800

689 Tupelo Drive, $87,000

Loris 29569

Home

110 St. Barnabas Road, $148,115

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

216 Myrtle Lane, $459,000

Condo/Townhouse

9500 Shore Drive, $498,970

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $398,000

416 Willow Garth Circle, $289,000

9820 Queensway Blvd. #401, $250,000

125-4 Gully Branch Lane, $217,900

304 Cumberland Terrace Dr., $179,000

201 77th Ave. N, $179,000

9540 N Shore Dr, $174,900

9661 Shore Drive, $149,900

9660 Shore Drive, $149,900

7100 N Ocean Blvd #415, $149,500

9670 Shore Drive, $139,000

7313 Porcher Dr., $127,900

201 77th Ave. N, $119,900

209 N 75th Ave. N, $119,500

9501 Shore Dr, $119,500

223 Maison Drive, $107,900

6804 N Ocean Blvd, $97,819

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $84,900

9550 Shore Drive, $74,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd #743, $69,900

6900 N Ocean Blvd, $54,900

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

417 N 15th Ave. N, $130,000

Home

120 A Melody Lane, $499,000

412 S Myrtle Dr, $349,900

715 Sandberg St, $275,000

1645 Montclair Drive, $229,900

724 5th Ave. S, $229,900

128 Wagon Wheel Ln, $189,000

108 Dusty Trail Ln., $162,000

2150 Wentworth Drive, $299,900

242 Harbison Circle, $229,530

6001 South Kings Highway Site 1259, $219,900

6001 S Kings Highway, Site 1463-A, $119,900

Condo/Townhouse

2090 Cross Gate Blvd., $124,900

1711 Fawn Vista Dr. N, $115,000

1711 N Fawn Vista Dr., $74,900

5905 S Kings Highway, $124,900

5905 S Kings Highway, $52,500

5905 S Kings Highway, Unit 6123, $48,500

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

603 Fox Hollow Ct., $179,000

Lot 15 Rainbow Dr, $125,000

Home

13 Plumbfield Ct., $464,500

827 Sawmill Road, $449,000

174 Edward Ave., $435,000

467 Grand Cypress Way, $344,888

743 Elmwood Circle, $335,999

8 Pinnacle Drive, $335,774

6 Grovecrest Drive, $329,000

526 Martinsville Dr, $302,900

244 Splendor Circle, $288,000

701 Woodcrest Way, $275,000

4558 Peony Circle, $259,500

146 Blarney Stone Ct., $259,000

1243 Merion Court, $245,000

1419 Sedgefield Drive, $224,900

1803 Bunting Ct., $209,900

765 Mt Gilead Place Drive, $209,900

1638 Wood Thrush Drive, $152,921

1024 Autumn Dr., $144,900

27 Shamrock Circle, $34,500

1069 Palmer Pl, $29,900

237 S Dogwood Dr., $779,000

141 Easy St., $230,000

Condo/Townhouse

1004 Ray Costin Way, $205,000

838 Sail Lane, $199,900

730 Pickering Drive, $179,500

135 Veranda Way, $154,900

429 Mahogany Drive, $134,900

727 Wilshire Ln., $119,900

630 Sailbrooke Court, $109,900

1310 N Waccamaw Dr, Unit 307, $324,900

1108 N Waccamaw Dr, $259,000

1004 Ray Costin Way Villa 202, $184,900

1012 N Waccamaw Dr, Unit 607, $145,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

1356 Dividend Loop, $199,000

2826 Old Bryan Dr, $130,000

Home

2717 Kashton Drive, $344,000

2371 Lark Sparrow, $327,090

1188 Prescott Circle, $324,990

3364 Baldwin Ln., $324,900

1201 Berkshire Ave., $321,000

2377 Lark Sparrow Road, $320,815

2339 Lark Sparrow Street, $319,545

2301 Lark Sparrow Street, $315,285

1471 Parish Way, $305,935

1227 Culbertson Ave., $299,990

1802 Bluff Dr., $294,900

2332 Lark Sparrow, $285,695

1277 Culbertson Ave., $279,990

3801 Palmetto Drive, $239,000

306 S Myrtle St, $129,900

102 S Oak Street, $119,500

452 Piedmont Ave, $112,700

133 Whitehaven Court, $109,850

Condo/Townhouse

2790-G Howard Avenue, $311,931

2790-A Howard Avenue, $309,592

2301 S Ocean Bld., $285,000

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $247,000

750 Howard Avenue, $225,000

2007 S Ocean Blvd, $157,900

3000 N Ocean Blvd, $154,900

624 Quince Avenue, $148,900

5601 N Ocean Blvd, $134,900

4837 Luster Leaf Circle 303, $134,900

201 N 77th Ave. N, $124,900

2401 S Ocean Boulevard, $121,900

4695 Wild Iris Drive, $120,000

2000 N Ocean Blvd #1805, $119,900

4830 Carnation Circle, $119,000

4505 N Kings Hwy, $117,000

701 S 13th Ave. N, $100,000

830 44th Ave. N, $99,500

4819 Orchid Way, $89,950

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $89,900

6804 N Ocean Blvd #1205, $89,800

600 37th Ave. N, $85,500

2300 N Ocean Blvd., $79,900

3015 Old Bryan Drive, $79,500

4753 Wild Iris Drive, $78,900

2001 S. Ocean Blvd, $72,500

1605 S Ocean Blvd, $69,500

1207 S Ocean Blvd, $68,900

7200 N Ocean Blvd, $68,000

2000 S Ocean Blvd, $54,900

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Lot 104 Sago Palm Drive, $65,900

Home

104 Oyster Point Way, $415,000

503 Allspice Ln., $385,000

4232 Pointer Court, $375,000

1112 Bluffton Ct., $369,900

552 Walcott Drive, $339,000

551 Shady Grove Circle, $274,900

5800 Empoli Ct., $272,400

447 Blackberry Ln., $269,447

2533 Greenbank Drive, $262,500

501 Afton Ct., $259,900

543 Hay Hill Lane, $226,270

571 Hay Hill Lane, $220,070

4365 Fernwood Rd., $215,900

664 Oakhurst Drive, $204,995

187 Chickasaw Ln., $199,900

117 Weeping Willow Drive, $195,000

1362 Forestbrook Rd., $194,900

948 Silvercrest Dr., $193,500

102 Morton Circle, $189,900

473 Dandelion Ln., $181,900

160 Clovis Circle, $179,900

910 Bur Oak Ct., $172,900

3013 Hollybrooke Dr., $169,900

4337 Summit Trail, $159,000

4655 Tarpon Bay Rd, $139,900

421 Southern Pines Drive, $129,900

Condo/Townhouse

101 Villa Mar Drive, $194,900

1491 Lanterns Rest Road, $174,950

518 Hay Hill Lane, $164,900

4813 Carra Ln., $155,000

4425 Montrose Lane, $149,900

703 Riverwalk Drive, $127,900

4565 Girvan Drive, $125,000

638 Waterway Village Blvd, $124,900

805 Crumpet Ct., $112,900

464 River Oaks Drive, $88,500

3694 Claypond Village Ln., $76,000

100 Cypress Point Ct., $49,900

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

Tbd 12th Avenue South, $179,900

Home

905 Heshbon Drive, $435,000

3200 Stoney Creek Ct, $397,000

701 S 26th Ave. N, $385,000

336 N 51st Ave. N, $374,997

705 Seashell Lane, $364,900

1421 Cottesmoor Ct, $330,000

1803 Madison Drive, $309,000

1000 Summers Place, $289,800

670 N 2nd Avenue #34, $268,680

2209 Sea Dune Drive, $219,900

705 41st Ave. S, $184,000

5400 Little River Neck Road, $79,900

813 Wayne Street, $79,900

570 Olde Mill Drive, $524,900

Condo/Townhouse

4908 N Market Street, $365,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $354,900

501 S Ocean Boulevard, $345,000

5404 N Ocean Blvd., $329,900

201 S Ocean Boulevard, $320,000

4103 N Ocean Blvd., $299,999

2180 Waterview Drive, $289,900

302 N Ocean Blvd, $269,900

601 Hillside Drive, N #2136, $254,900

209 N Hillside Drive, $249,900

1819 N Ocean Blvd, 1515, $248,000

3500 N Ocean Blvd, $167,000

1706 S. Ocean Boulevard, $159,900

6015 Catalina Dr., $134,900

613 2nd Ave. S, $134,900

6015 Catalina Dr., $129,900

5825 Catalina Drive #624, $129,900

Pawleys Island 29585

Home

155 Susannah Lane, $920,000

181 Muirfield Drive, $585,000

120 Spreading Oak Drive, $499,900

319 Congressional Dr., $410,000

34 Plowden Trail, $395,000

167 Congressional Dr., $373,000

285 Widgeon Dr., $369,900

17 Sweetwater Ct, $348,900

344 Lumbee Circle, $289,000

Condo/Townhouse

645 Retreat Beach Circle, $545,000

423 Parker Dr, #607, $299,900

1637 Club Circle, $159,900

1637 Club Circle #19, $139,900

157 Egret Run Ln., $94,500

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

380 Chamberlin Rd., $230,000

Lot 1 Broad River Rd., $59,000

401 Brandy Mill Blvd., $30,000

Home

4828 Timberlake Drive, $279,900

209 Harbinson Circle, $277,210

4812 Timberlake Dr, $269,900

217 Avery Dr., $259,900

671 Pamlico Court, $259,900

416 Accord St., $246,040

2572 Hunters Trail, $224,900

141 Terracina Circle, $219,900

424 Shadow Creek Court, $210,000

521 Running Deer Trail, $197,900

140 Harmony Lane, $197,270

742 Bonita Loop, $194,900

292 Palm Cove Circle, $185,000

126 Ashton Circle, $180,500

220 Marsh Hawk Drive, $176,000

6681 Wisteria Drive, $174,900

5618 Downybrook Rd., $171,000

4324 Pine Lane, $169,900

400 Killarney Dr, $169,900

2560 Wild Game Trail, $159,900

6657 Cinnamon Fern Ln., $139,900

6632 W Sweetbriar Trail, $123,000

6888 Enterprise Rd., $119,600

8584 Edgewood Dr., $48,999

Condo/Townhouse

218 Plantation Rd, $145,000

3911 Gladiola Court, $109,900

1132 Whitetree Ln, $63,500

  Comments  