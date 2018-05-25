Real Estate News

Here's what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

May 25, 2018 11:05 AM

April 8-14 Calabash, N.C. 28467

Home

3091 Crescent Lake Dr., $249,900

592 NW Dellcastle Ct., $241,600

428 Seneca Street, $164,900

9239 Landing Dr. SW, $144,900

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

847 Sandpiper Bay Dr, $229,777

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Land

449 E Third Street, $134,900

1543 Colonist Square SW, $40,000

Home

910 Eastham Ct. SW, $231,111

932 Harwick Ct. SW, $229,990

Georgetown 29440

Land

5214 Choppe Rd., $115,000

328 Windsor Drive, $29,000

48 Waterford Estates, $6,000

49 Waterford Estates Subdivision, $6,000

Home

313 Egret Circle, $279,000

418 Highmarket St, $150,000

491 Columbus Rd., $78,000

210 Cleland St., $55,000

Condo/Townhouse

104 Collins Meadow Dr., $369,900

Andrews 29510

Home

976 Highway 521, $107,000

Aynor 29511

Home

220 Fox Hunt Pl., $164,900

Conway 29526

Land

1128 Glossy Ibis Drive, $59,999

Lot 10 Mccown Drive, $39,800

Home

200 Recycle Road, $385,000

836 Tilly Lake Road, $300,000

2747 Sanctuary Boulevard, $249,999

1469 Half Penny Loop, $208,853

4209 Ridgewood Dr, $204,900

125 Barons Bluff Dr., $203,795

104 Westville Drive, $186,900

3012 Slade Drive, $185,700

516 Larkspur Drive, $184,860

110 Grier Crossing Dr, $174,900

1056 Courtyard Dr., $174,900

263 Copperwood Loop, $171,285

914 Castlewood Ln., $167,000

805 Castlewood Ct., $159,900

1520 Stilley Circle, $148,600

1112 Naomi Ave, $147,900

2111 Hawksmoor Dr, $145,000

1016 Mccall Loop, $128,999

Condo/Townhouse

374 Kiskadee Loop, $114,900

1025 Carolina Rd., $49,900

Commercial

1601 11th Ave. N, $875,000

Conway 29527

Home

155 Vineyard Lake Circle, $229,900

125 Brian Oaks Trail, $226,000

1508 Bramber Pl., $165,613

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

523 Brunson Springs Rd., $499,000

149 Penn Circle, $179,000

Hemingway 29554

Home

41 Forest Dr., $125,000

3005 Bullard Rd., $99,000

Little River 29566

Land

116 Triston Court, $44,500

696 Callant Dr., $40,000

687 Callant Dr., $35,000

692 Callant Dr., $30,000

691 Callant Dr., $30,000

695 Callant Dr., $30,000

Lot 7 Carriage Ln., $24,000

Home

621 Ginger Lily Way, $278,279

557 Alderly Ct., $229,500

826 Cypress Way Ct., $226,990

1205 Wind Swept Ct., $222,500

1004 Jocassee Dr, $210,000

243 Blackpepper Loop, $189,000

1092 Jasmine Trail, $169,900

3777 Ruddy Duck Lane, $167,000

4273 Rivergate Lane, $164,500

3780 Canvasback Dr., $159,900

Condo/Townhouse

4141 Hibiscus Drive Unit 18-304, $115,000

4214 Pinehurst Circle, $94,900

Longs 29568

Land

T.B.D. HWY. 57, $321,600

Lot #18 Truitt Drive, $19,500

373 Blue Rock Dr., $16,000

Home

1473 Circle Bay Dr., $335,000

303 Moulton Drive, $261,174

542 Mossbank Loop, $199,130

599 Mossbank Loop, $186,890

513 Mossbank Loop, $182,930

200 Heath Drive, $165,000

124 Junco Circle, $156,900

132 Crown Meadows Dr., $153,900

359 Oak Crest Circle, $147,983

Condo/Townhouse

255 Stonewall Circle, $179,900

790 Charter Dr UNIT A-2, $99,900

Loris 29569

Land

TBD Emery Rd., $109,500

Home

260 Russ Rd., $224,999

260 Dempsey Dr., $163,400

417 Cotton Grass Dr., $145,999

129 Adelphia Rd., $138,705

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

9111 Bellasara Circle, $229,000

Home

480 Posada Dr, $925,000

7831 Monarch, $474,762

6700 N Kings Hwy, $399,990

604 63rd Ave. N, $185,000

Condo/Townhouse

8500 #2005 Margate Circle, $675,000

8560 Queensway Boulevard, $390,000

222 Westleton Drive, $278,900

10200 Beach Club Dr., $254,890

201 77th Ave. N, $235,000

9520 Shore Drive, $179,900

7100 N Ocean Blvd, $175,900

501 Maison Drive, $121,900

415 Ocean Creek Drive, $95,000

415 Ocean Creek Drive 2138, $91,900

415 Ocean Creek Dr. 2289, $89,900

10301 N Kings Hwy, $80,500

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2354, $75,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

605 Sandberg Street, $287,500

215 Hull Street, $260,002

164 Ocean Commons Drive, $255,673

314 16th Ave N, $249,900

1105 Chemung, $222,000

1553 Mason Cir, $199,900

1510 Docksider Ct., $172,500

1614 Sunningdale Ct., $224,850

6001 S Kings Highway, Site 1568, $69,900

Condo/Townhouse

713 N Ocean Blvd, Unit 108, $279,900

1510 S Ocean Blvd, $113,500

8768-A Chandler Dr., $92,500

2030 Crossgate Blvd., $87,500

1400 Deer Creek Rd., $49,900

5905 S Kings Hwy, $90,900

Commercial

313 N Hwy. 17 Business, $1,500

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

Meadow Woods Drive, $489,999

Lot 96 Rexford Court, $114,500

Lot 43 Highwood Circle, $84,500

Home

113 Keswick Ct, $359,900

11 Stillwater Court, $352,500

220 Sugar Loaf Lane, $334,900

870 Castlebridge Ct., $319,900

752 Cherry Blossom Dr., $317,590

718 Cherry Blossom Dr., $313,065

6444 Somersby Drive, $289,900

620 Serendipity Cir, $285,000

9609 Indigo Creek Boulevard, $284,900

140 Laurel Hill Place, $259,990

909 Laquinta Loop, $259,900

3563 Jordan Landing Road, $249,900

1662 Sedgefield Drive, $214,900

468 E Surfwind Drive, $149,900

29 Seaway Lane, $29,900

414 S Dogwood Dr., $599,000

415 S Waccamaw Dr, $592,900

124-B Vista Drive, $385,000

1213/1215 Elizabeth Drive, $139,997

Condo/Townhouse

40 Shady Moss Loop, $269,000

149E Parmelee Drive, $259,900

796 Botany Bay Loop, $246,500

501 Waltham Forest Dr, $219,000

4665 Fringetree Dr., $175,000

703 Shearwater Ct, $174,900

764 Wilshire Lane, $120,000

4920 First Ave., $110,000

4920 First Ave., $110,000

7306 Sweetwater Blvd, $95,900

5137 Inlet Garden Court, $74,900

912 N Waccamaw Dr, $249,900

1012 N Waccamaw Drive, $147,900

120 N Dogwood Dr., $75,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

6213 N Ocean Blvd, $689,000

1694 Suncrest Drive, $436,125

700 Culbertson Ave., $292,762

710 Jasmine Ave, $289,900

2326 Lark Sparrow Street, $278,995

1996 Heritage Loop, $269,000

2733 S Key Largo Circle, $252,900

123 Whitehaven Ct, $67,500

Condo/Townhouse

6000 N Ocean Blvd, $379,900

265 Venice Way, $335,000

2701 N Ocean Blvd, # 1150-51-52, $295,575

107 S Ocean Blvd, $294,800

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $187,000

201 N 74th Ave. N, $175,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd, $151,500

5601 N Ocean Blvd. #D-216, $139,900

2000 N Ocean Blvd, $127,500

4877 Dahlia Ct - Unit 304, $125,000

5523 N Ocean Blvd, $119,000

5523 N Ocean Boulevard, $118,800

2301 N Ocean Blvd, $95,000

1905 S Ocean Blvd, $87,500

1605 S Ocean BLVD, $79,900

2207 S. Ocean Blvd, $79,000

4703 Wild Iris Drive 105, $78,990

4115 Little River Rd, $76,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd, $75,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd #1040, $71,500

3015 Old Bryan Dr, $69,900

4749 Wild Iris Drive, $64,900

6900 N Ocean Blvd, $49,900

2708 S Ocean Blvd, $49,900

2000 Greens Boulevard, $45,000

Commercial

854 Jason Blvd., $2,083

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Parcel B Village Center Drive, $200,000

Lot 23 St. Julian Lane, $149,500

905 Bluffview Dr., $89,900

9054 Belvidere Dr., $49,900

490 Harbour View Dr, $44,900

948 Shipmaster Ave., $39,908

1100 Cycad Dr., $28,000

Home

300 Welcome Drive, $499,900

573 Indigo Bay Circle, $411,242

528 Benson Dr., $359,900

618 Uniola Drive, $339,900

3256 Saddlewood Circle, $310,000

350 Babylon Pine Dr., $289,525

697 Carolina Farms Blvd., $279,900

2045 Copper Creek Ct., $279,500

1333 Cascarilla Ct., $274,900

1060 Balmore Dr., $254,900

1640 Palmetto Palm Dr., $237,949

949 Silvercrest Drive, $226,500

4481 Marshwood Drive, $211,522

369 Barton Loop, $185,000

7005 Middlebrook Lane, $179,900

4810 Southgate Parkway, $175,000

669 W Perry Rd, $167,900

110 Rockdale Street, $49,900

Condo/Townhouse

8604 San Marcello Dr, $499,900

1273 Harvester Circle, $169,900

1533 Lanterns Rest Road, $162,900

1325 Harvester Circle, $162,000

1226 Harvester Circle, $152,900

5050 Glenbrook Drive, $142,900

1125 Peace Pipe Place, $121,900

4427-F Montrose Lane, $114,000

2021 Silvercrest Dr, $112,000

800 Crumpet Ct., $110,000

691 Riverwalk Dr, $109,900

165 West Haven Drive, $94,900

609 Waterway Village, $94,500

1314 River Oaks Drive, $62,900

521 White River Dr, $62,900

Commercial

568 George Bishop Parkway, $16,125

Atlantic Beach/North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

Lot 32 Via Palma Drive, $63,000

5400 Little River Neck Rd, $49,900

500 29th Ave. S, $34,900

413 32nd Ave. S, $34,900

Home

2408 Pointe Marsh Lane, $399,900

1105 Spinnaker Dr., $368,000

408 34th Ave. N, $339,542

2206 Chestnut St., $339,000

4306 Grovecrest Circle, $330,000

670 N 2nd Ave. UNIT 20, $299,000

900 Tilghman Forest Drive, $274,900

210-B 53rd Ave. N, $269,000

820 9th Ave. S, $255,000

1303 Painted Tree Lane, $245,000

5301 Sea Coral Way, $219,900

919 Woodmere Ct, $219,000

Condo/Townhouse

1903 S Ocean Blvd, $389,900

1003 S Ocean Blvd, $379,900

5310 N Ocean Blvd, $349,900

4850 Cantor Ct., $344,900

501 S Ocean Blvd., $335,000

2180 Waterview Drive, $314,999

6244 Catalina Drive Unit 1413, $299,900

1819 N Ocean Blvd, #1417, $250,000

2241 Waterview Drive Unit 336, $240,000

1311 S Ocean Blvd, $239,900

2801 S Ocean Blvd, $229,400

2908 N Ocean Blvd, $219,900

601 Hillside Drive, $214,900

4800 N Ocean Blvd, $184,999

41 Shadow Moss Place, $170,000

1550 Spinnaker Drive, $169,000

300 N Ocean Blvd, $147,000

304 N Ocean Blvd., $146,900

613 S 2nd Ave. N, $138,000

4000 N Ocean Blvd, $134,900

2001 N Ocean Blvd, Unit C-1, $134,900

6203 Catalina Dr., $129,999

5801 Oyster Catcher Drive, $129,900

6203 Catalina Dr., $129,900

1221 Tidewater Dr, $125,000

300 N Ocean Blvd, $124,900

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $124,800

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $119,497

36 Shadow Moss Place, $117,900

4201 N Ocean Blvd, $112,900

2701 S Ocean Blvd, $74,900

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

937 Tuckers Road, $132,900

LOT 273 Clancurry Pl., $85,000

Home

754 Springs Ave, $949,000

78 Hanover St., $657,000

146 Portrush Loop, $489,900

861 Club Circle, $397,000

908 Hawthorn, $329,900

1598 Club Circle, $304,000

36 Ludlow Court, $289,900

323 Hagley Drive, $264,000

40 Haint Place, $189,900

Condo/Townhouse

74 Landing Road, $289,900

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $219,000

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $205,000

1041 Algonquin Dr., $136,900

766 Algonquin Dr., $132,000

192 Egret Run Ln., $94,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

3980 Socastee Blvd, $68,000

Lot 522 Chamberlin Rd., $45,000

Home

878 Bonita Loop, $264,900

329 Truce Street, $238,710

206 Ashley River Rd., $229,900

3841 Barrington Ln., $218,900

417 Pennington Loop, $210,000

1028 Bonita Loop, $204,500

636 Lilly Naz Ln, $185,000

6563 Amberwood Ct., $147,000

9550 Leeds Circle, $143,900

811 Shem Creek Circle, $139,900

2 Catawba Trail, $125,000

6618 Heron Point, $124,500

Condo/Townhouse

300 B Nairn Drive, $202,990

2001 Lely Drive, $182,900

2112 Rayson Drive, $180,900

205 Plantation Road, $149,900

408 Tree Top Court, $56,000

Commercial

6280 Dick Pond Rd., $495,000

