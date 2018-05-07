Real Estate News

Here's what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

May 07, 2018 09:35 PM

March 25-31 Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Home

101 Pine St., $56,700

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

580 Slippery Rock Way, $225,780

3324 Creek Harbor Lane, $229,900

3167 Crescent Lake Drive, $241,450

20 Carolina Shores Parkway, $172,500

982 Myrtle Ct., $141,900

2110 Saybrooke Lane, $239,000

772 Pickering Drive Nw, $214,900

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

507 Shoreline Drive E, $245,000

631 Sw Kings Trail, $329,950

Condo/Townhouse

889 Great Egret Circle, $152,777

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

935 Brewster Court Sw, $290,793

156 Cool Run Court Sw, $169,900

7112 Chatham Glenn Sw, $257,990

937 Brewster Ct Sw, $248,024

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 19 Dune Oaks Dr., $775,000

Home

27 Oak Landing Trail, $135,999

6 Meeting, $300,000

133 Calais Ave., $998,000

Aynor 29511

Home

133 Clearwind Ct, $173,900

343 Farmtrac, $249,900

1387 Highway 319, $158,900

Conway 29526

Land

Lot 10 Reddick Road, $35,500

1419 Whooping Crane Dr, $59,900

565 Old Pireway Road, $12,900

Home

245 Wellspring Drive, $139,900

1225 Midtown Village Dr, $174,900

174 Glenmoor Dr, $223,990

424 Hillsborough Drive, $247,715

265 Hillsborough Drive, $212,500

505 Cloverfield Lane, $269,000

748 Weston Dr., $152,900

1004 Black Skimmer Drive, $285,535

657 Dukes Road, $189,000

240 A Country Manor Drive, $109,900

1312 Riverport Drive, $149,900

148 Myrtle Grande Drive, $277,000

736 Weston Dr., $182,600

1069 Manassass Drive, $172,900

508 Bladen Ct, $145,000

1500 Riverport Drive, $149,900

3112 Slade Dr, $225,256

917 Daresdury Ln, $244,990

551 Highway 905, $102,900

578 Woodholme Dr., $118,500

1004 Woodfield Circle, $119,900

206 Marley Ct, $219,999

1010 Woodfield Circle, $110,000

732 Lalton Dr, $229,500

613 Country Club Dr, $114,900

398 Sean River Road, $135,900

1114 Lancelot Ln, $115,000

Condo/Townhouse

420 Myrtle Greens Drive, $59,999

802 16th Avenue Conway Sc, 29526, $52,000

280 Myrtle Greens Dr, $65,000

3101 Mercer Dr., $119,900

Conway 29527

Land

1525 Bucksport Road, $26,000

Tbd Cates Bay Rd., $379,900

Home

205 Aquila Court, $170,000

116 Creel St, $239,900

308 Bryant Park Court, $148,750

824 Benchmade Rd, $139,900

1799 Ackerrose Dr., $171,800

632 Bald Eagles Dr, $192,000

1156 Greenfir Loop, $127,500

3432 Holly Loop, $224,299

293 Macarthur Dr, $193,500

6272 Tranquil Road, $74,900

6637 Lundy Shortcut Rd, $171,900

771 Golden Eagle Drive, $154,900

Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

Tbd Dog Bluff Road, $99,900

3077 Nichols Hwy, $239,000

217 Blue Jacket Dr, $134,000

Little River 29566

Land

Lot 8 Carriage Lane, $17,900

Lot 2 Live Oak Drive, $59,963

Lot 10 Riverview Drive, $26,500

Home

169 Carolina Crossing Blvd, $195,000

631 Ginger Lily Way, $284,956

789 Lafayette Park Drive, $285,000

360 Palm Lakes Blvd., $276,990

4257 Rivergate Lane, $144,900

193 Waterfall Circle, $475,000

2135 Starduster Lane, $219,000

801 Riverwood Court, $275,000

829 Cypress Way, $195,990

1213 Wind Swept Ct., $271,300

400 Palm Lakes Blvd., $277,990

208 Nicolet Ct, $249,900

Condo/Townhouse

4107 Pinehurst Circle, $84,900

4206 Pinehurst Circle, $70,000

4105 Pinehurst Circle, $83,750

121 Way Pointe Ridge Ave, $150,000

131 Way Pointe Ridge, $144,500

4210 Pinehurst Circle, $74,900

775 Plantation Drive, $94,500

Longs 29568

Land

Lot 46 Blue Rock Dr, $22,500

Lot 47 Blue Rock Dr, $27,900

Tbd Hwy 90, $45,000

Lot 7&8 Vereen Ave, $24,900

Home

449 Andorra Street, $139,900

531 Mossbank Loop, $182,670

579 Mossbank Loop, $205,000

588 Mossbank Loop, $189,930

509 Mossbank Loop, $209,940

651 Trap Shooter Circle, $129,490

772 Trap Shooter Circle, $133,990

10378 Hwy 905, $144,900

234 Cloverleaf, $182,500

582 Loop Circle, $164,990

1800 Fairwinds Dr, $212,500

1797 Fairwinds Dr, $190,500

126 Balsa Dr, $159,750

583 Mossbank Loop, $167,960

604 Blue Sail Court, $404,997

168 Oak Crest Circle, $147,629

Condo/Townhouse

251 Stonewall Circle, $179,900

673 Tupelo Ln, $64,900

Loris 29569

Land

Lot C Bayboro St., $23,900

Lot D Bayboro St., $23,900

Lot 1 (Reminder) Bayboro St., $97,500

Home

5006 Forest Dr, $144,900

2500 Riverbend Road, $110,900

3619 W Bear Grass Rd, $49,900

909 Allen Drive, $53,500

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

7320 Seville Drive, $675,000

888 Antigua Dr, $299,900

408 Pinecrest Drive, $599,900

6403 N Ocean Blvd, $563,000

Condo/Townhouse

201 N 77th Avenue, $149,900

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2161, $92,500

101 Westhill Circle, $209,900

8560 Queensway Blvd, $375,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd #860, $126,500

410 Melrose Place, $189,900

9754 Leyland Drive, $135,400

9550 Shore Drive, $133,000

205 74th Ave., N, $190,000

223 Maison Dr, $134,900

6900 N Ocean Blvd, $65,000

9501 Shore Drive, $109,900

8560 Queensway Boulevard, $299,000

9501 Shore Dr, $129,900

311 70th Avenue North, $199,000

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2406, $82,900

501 Maison Dr, $129,900

7200 N Ocean Blvd, $67,700

1100 Commons Blvd, $129,900

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

510 N 12th Ave, $289,900

1423 Southwood Drive, $265,000

419 Myrtle Oak Drive, $399,000

1483 Coventry Road, $352,848

1009 Dizzy Court, $299,900

1412 Ashton Glenn Drive, $210,000

206 Millwood Drive, $284,900

1428 Mcmaster Dr, $329,000

109 Caropine Dr, $199,900

6001 S Kings Highway, Site 8006, $174,900

Condo/Townhouse

1870 Auburn Lane, $59,900

8649 Southbridge Dr., $59,900

1113 N Ocean Blvd, $299,900

2060 Crossgate Blvd, $89,900

5905 S Kings Hwy, $114,900

5905 S Kings Highway, $119,900

5905 S Kings Highway, $127,500

8830 Chandler Drive, $89,900

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

Lot 15 Jordan Landing Road, $189,800

941 Wacchesaw Rd, $325,000

4342 Hunters Wood Drive, $147,500

Home

305 Sherwood Drive, $318,625

517 Martinsville Dr., $355,000

4481 Woodside Drive, $389,900

366 Southern Breezes Circle, $295,000

510 Tamarindo Court, $189,900

502 Night Heron Ct., $139,000

18 Pinnacle Drive, $301,237

134 Summerlight Dr, $299,900

1390 Oakmont Ct., $234,900

9607 Indigo Creek Blvd, $256,000

716 Elizabeth Dr, $569,300

501 Tamarindo Court, $239,800

22 Musket Street, $34,500

116 Summer Wind Loop, $450,000

6212 Longwood Drive, $358,900

1109 Osprey Ct, $199,000

438 Oaklanding Drive, $307,765

5238 Hwy 17 Bus, $239,900

38 Pinnacle Drive, $301,558

4516 Wagon Run, $399,000

11140 Mcdowell Lot #17, $45,500

2005 Bobwhite Ct., $149,000

108 Laurel Hill Place, $239,900

549 Bay Dr. Ext, $329,900

2024 Lark, $89,900

725 S Waccamaw Drive, $649,000

668 S Waccamaw Drive, $375,000

324 S Waccamaw Dr, $739,000

Condo/Townhouse

5828 Longwood Drive 303, $115,000

631 Sailbrooke Ct., $112,500

175b Parmelee Drive, $229,900

108b Parmelee Drive, $239,900

667 Woodmoor Circle, $139,900

901 Knoll Shore Ct, Unit 103, $154,500

838 Sail Lane, $179,900

1004 Indian Wells Ct, $125,500

5408 Sweetwater Blvd., $94,000

172 Parmelee Drive B, $232,500

314 Black Oak Lane, $134,000

847 Sail Lane, $252,900

838 Sail Lane, $209,900

340 N Waccamaw Dr, Unit 301, $229,900

1210 N Waccamaw Dr, $247,500

120 N Dogwood Dr, Unit 302, $81,900

300 Marsh Place, $164,500

1012 N Waccamaw Dr, Unit 304, $169,900

120 N Dogwood Dr, Unit 313, $81,900

502 N Waccamaw Drive, $123,995

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

1507 Dunbar, $64,900

Home

1599 Thornbury Dr., $434,000

2085 Oxford Street, $269,800

2502 Highway 15, $82,000

1188 Pine Island Rd, $75,000

2344 Rock Dove Rd, $296,230

2300 Lark Sparrow, $321,915

1199 Culbertson Ave., $289,990

1161 Culbertson Ave., $317,990

2320 Lark Sparrow, $316,695

604 13th Ave S, $119,900

4600 N North Kings Hwy, $535,000

1703 Suncrest Drive, $439,699

3553 Lighthouse Way, $194,900

830 Culbertson Avenue, $342,988

1716 Cheshire Ct., $476,294

320 24th Ave S, $494,900

1594 Parish Way, $368,000

1213 Berkshire Ave, $314,990

2350 Lark Sparrow, $312,815

1691 Suncrest Drive, $440,333

Condo/Townhouse

876 Palmetto Trail, $117,500

921 Iris Street, $249,900

2501 S Ocean Blvd., $129,000

2207 S Ocean Blvd, $59,900

2006 N Ocean Blvd #773, $159,900

4847 Carnation Circle, $138,000

5523 N Ocean Blvd #509, $109,000

2007 S Ocean Blvd, $309,900

4885 Magnolia Pointe Ln., $189,900

1721 Culbertson, $247,500

1145 Peace Pipe Place, $114,900

2504 N Ocean Boulevard, Suite 2136, $144,900

4809 Luster Leaf Circle 301, $169,750

4745 Wild Iris Drive 201, $78,450

2000 Greens Blvd, $49,900

1501 S Ocean Blvd #819, $69,900

3792 Hitchcock Way, $93,900

2600 N Ocean Blvd, $199,900

4812 Magnolia Lake Drive, $161,000

830 44th Avenue North, $94,000

4058 Fairway Lakes Drive, $219,700

2600 N Ocean Blvd, $182,000

2106 N Ocean Blvd., $104,000

3015 Old Bryan Drive, $74,900

Commercial

1039 44th Avenue North, Unit 103, $1,250

Myrtle Beach 29578

Condo/Townhouse

3456 Macklen Rd., $34,100

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

872 Crystal Water Way, $39,900

Lot 86 Waterton Ave, $40,000

1118 Bluffton Ct, $48,000

1069 East Isle Of Palms Drive, $37,900

365 Babylon Pine Drive, $54,900

Home

304 Kerwin Court, $174,900

721 Ira Drive, $79,900

162 Mountain Ash Lane, $200,000

1032 Caprisia Lp, $320,259

5684 Lombardia Circle, $226,000

384 Babylon Pine Drive, $249,900

2643 Great Scott, $239,000

227 Viejas Dr, $271,690

822 Carolina Farms Boulevard, $285,000

5112 Country Pine Drive, $387,042

409 Paloverde Drive, $321,475

3122 Bramble Glen Drive, $281,000

1028 Caprisia Loop, $254,819

5137 Fairmont Lane, $247,500

869 Waterton Ave, $349,900

3040 Corn Pickers Lane, $215,000

4183 Setter Ct., $248,900

5120 Fairmont Lane, $245,000

1549 Biltmore Drive, $582,000

8086 Pleasant Point Lane, $164,900

4457 Marshwood Drive, $324,291

5405 Merrywind Ct., $290,004

8308 Parasol Court, $334,900

838 Sand Binder Dr, $279,500

362 Babylon Pine Drive, $364,900

2330 Ordsall Court, $215,000

1125 Cycad Drive, $315,065

9084 Abingdon Drive, $339,000

4489 Marshwood Drive, $235,296

5809 Empoli Court, $234,900

Condo/Townhouse

628 Waterway Village Drive, $139,900

3456 Macklen Rd., $34,100

4818 Innisbrook Court, $86,900

749 Salerno Circle Unit C, $185,000

4838 Innisbrook Court, $103,900

1005 Balmore Drive, $174,900

824 Barn Owl Court, $174,999

637 Waterway Village Blvd, $124,900

215 Viareggio Road, $226,000

804 Crumpet Ct, $102,900

412 Blacksmith Lane, $162,900

120 Fountain Point Ln, $84,900

4919 Twin Pond Court, $128,900

4565-B Girvan Drive, $109,900

Myrtle Beach 29582

Home

939 Morrall Drive, $379,900

803 Compass Pointe Dr., $495,000

2370 Tidewatch Way, $363,265

401 Windy Lane, $249,900

934 Bronwyn Circle, $274,900

330 N 56th, $459,900

307 N 43rd Avenue, $299,500

1611 Cottage Cove Circle, $329,000

206 16th Ave N., $799,999

1501 Inlet Way, $294,000

611 Rosemary Lane, $239,900

4520 Hedrick St, $399,000

1416 Hunters Rest Drive, $424,899

2394 Tidewatch Way, $388,840

Condo/Townhouse

2908 N Ocean Boulevard, $228,000

300 N Ocean Blvd, $137,900

1312 S Ocean Blvd., $375,000

601 Hillside Dr North #3124, $224,900

517 S Ocean Blvd, $299,900

2711 S Ocean Blvd, $274,900

601 N Hillside Dive, $174,900

201 Colony Dr, $189,900

4719 S Ocean Blvd., $179,900

3805 S Ocean Blvd, $369,900

2151 Bridge View Ct., $249,900

5801 Oyster Catcher Drive, $124,900

3601 S Ocean Boulevard, $325,000

3601 N Ocean Boulevard, $135,000

601 N Hillside Drive, $160,000

603 Surfsong Way, $192,400

610 S 3rd. Ave., $142,500

2101 S Ocean Boulevard, $289,000

15 Shadow Moss Lane, $119,900

616 Third Avenue South, $142,000

311 2nd Ave N, $209,900

5750 Oyster Catcher Drive, $89,900

100 North Beach Blvd., #304, $648,900

6203 Catalina Drive, $260,000

2151 Bridge View Ct., $219,800

1801 N Ocean Boulevard, $182,500

3601 N Ocean Blvd, $177,500

5905 N Ocean Blvd., $129,900

Pawleys Island 29585

Home

961 Tuckers Road, $650,000

56 Calvert Ct, $268,500

112 Marsh Oaks, $215,000

99 Hagley Retreat Dr, $308,815

139 Springfield Road, $189,000

397 Preservation Circle, $965,000

533 Hagley Dr, $210,000

304 Doral Drive, $399,000

981 Heritage Drive, $439,000

64 Tidelands Trail, $339,900

129 Black Duck Road, $559,000

Condo/Townhouse

45 Mckissick Drive, $339,500

Commercial

14323 Ocean Hwy, $700

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Lot 21 Sebring Lane, $38,500

Lot 67 Marsh Tacky Loop, $49,975

Lot 63 Antler Ridge Cove, $45,000

Home

6676 Wisteria Drive, $174,500

205 Harbinson Circle, $270,295

936 Dunrobin Lane, $180,000

1432 Castleberry Place, $344,900

642 Blackstone Dr, $159,000

125 Maiden Lane, $219,900

305 Scotts Mill Court, $142,900

583 W Oak Circle Drive, $198,000

1108 Jumper Trail Circle, $175,900

6512 Royal Pine Drive, $159,900

241 Angel Wing Dr, $224,825

232 Angel Wing Drive, $261,806

2769 Canvasback Trail, $210,000

289 Cabo Loop, $189,900

127 Harmony Lane, $200,000

613 Waccamaw River Road, $224,900

304 Archdale Street, $159,900

325 Truce Street, $216,895

839 Devon Estate Ave, $268,636

5290 Stockyard Loop, $304,487

9569 Leeds Circle, $107,500

311 Foxridge Dr., $289,999

300 Aqua Vista Court, $179,000

502 Saluda River Road, $309,000

6577 Cardinal Crescent, $127,500

191 Leadoff Dr, $189,900

Condo/Townhouse

510 16d Fairwood Lakes, $62,900

3911 Gladiola Ct, $74,500

500 Fairway Village, $39,900

3806 Maypop Circle, $109,999

1230 St George Ln, $59,900

300 Shelby Lawson Drive, $169,900

500 Fairway Village, $51,900

