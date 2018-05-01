Real Estate News

Here's what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

May 01, 2018 08:47 PM

March 18-24 Supply, N.C. 28462

Home

3231 Seacrest Ave SW, $449,000

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Land

TBD Hwy. 701 Bypass, $350,000

Home

202 Burns Street, $97,400

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

6 Pineridge Ct., $182,900

560 Slippery Rock Way, $259,500

226 Cable Lake Cir, $208,900

217 Cable Lake Cir, $189,900

Condo/Townhouse

33 Field Planters Circle, $172,800

334 Bulkhead Bend, $183,790

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

652 Sandpiper Bay Dr, $319,777

Condo/Townhouse

862 Great Egret Circle, $159,777

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

1653 SW Lake Tree Drive, $200,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

186 COMMANDERS ISLAND ROAD, $13,000

59 Lakewood Ave., $24,000

Home

1366 Harbor St., $19,900

49 Roberts Road, $479,000

762 Wraggs Ferry Rd, $399,999

Aynor 29511

Home

500 Hucks Road, $254,000

Conway 29526

Land

825 Rowe Pond Road, $54,900

115 Murphy Way, $25,000

Home

1300 Riverport Drive, $159,900

129 Hamilton Way, $159,000

756 Weston Dr., $169,250

309 Canyon Drive, $195,000

309 Adoniram Dr, $305,000

244 Maple Oak Drive, $163,600

348 Sean River Road, $138,000

132 Westville Drive, $179,000

1364 Gailard Drive, $179,900

5294 Highway 472, $164,900

102 Juneberry Lane, $185,000

136 Alpharetta Ct, $285,500

404 East Lynn, $84,500

540 Larkspur Drive, $168,250

295 Copperwood Loop, $164,285

4233 Ridgewood Drive, $222,185

764 Weston Dr., $165,425

109 Myrtle Trace Dr., $176,000

1628 Fairforest Court, $192,900

107 University Circle, $174,900

Commercial

700 Main, $189,900

Conway 29527

Land

6784 Pee Dee Hwy, $249,000

6490 Pauley Swamp Rd., $210,000

Home

1004 Ralston Court, $124,500

1204 Donald Street, $140,418

1047 Rosehaven Drive, $209,000

1106 Temple St., $75,000

7359 Johnson Shortcut Road, $160,000

410 Palmetto Street, $134,900

3297 Holly Loop, $152,520

417 Palmetto Street, $159,900

1125 Donald Street, $158,109

1116 PECAN GROVE BLVD, $189,800

940 Pitch Landing Road, $64,900

Aynor 29544

Home

117 Penn Circle, $167,500

Green Sea 29545

Land

3720 Mitchell Sea Road, $80,000

Little River 29566

Land

117 Triston Court, $39,900

Home

3452 Cedar Creek Run, $257,000

793 Lafayette Park Drive, $243,290

2141 Adams Circle, $184,900

312 Vostek Drive, $297,000

130 Woodlyn Avenue, $248,900

Condo/Townhouse

4275 Parkway Lane, $139,000

4486 Little River Inn Lane, $75,000

4141 Hibiscus Drive, $119,900

951 Plantation Drive, $92,000

4454 Little River Inn Lane, $60,000

800 Egret Cir, $119,800

800 Egret Circle, $125,000

Longs 29568

Land

464 Deerwatch Circle, $29,900

1554 Goggle Eye Drive, $39,900

Home

745 Trap Shooter Circle, $129,490

199 Honeycutt Acres Dr, $129,000

806 Inglenook Lane, $177,550

369 Boxcar Dr, $159,900

265 Oak Crest Circle, $149,999

868 Inglenook Ln, $144,441

429 Quinta Street, $187,570

116 Chestnut Estates Road, $277,923

975 Bellflower Drive, $139,900

1946 Pine Cone Lane, $277,118

462 Andorra Street, $139,000

662 Lantern Ct, $269,900

451 Shell Bank Dr, $159,900

Condo/Townhouse

260 Stonewall Circle, $179,900

Loris 29569

Land

3282 Lake Pond Road, $10,000

617 TIMBER CREEK DRIVE, $15,000

871 Mcnabb Shortcut Road, $28,450

Home

870 Highway 701 South, $240,000

4334 Hwy 554, $138,500

2176 Harvey Rd, $234,900

211 Carolina Drive, $349,900

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

1001 Waterway Lane, $479,900

Condo/Townhouse

158 Seawatch Drive #1215-16, $239,900

311 71st Ave N, $159,900

7200 N Ocean Blvd, $119,000

112 Westhill Circle, $258,000

6306 Wedgewood Street, $124,900

7100 N Ocean Blvd, $89,900

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

1601 Hack Ct, $239,900

317 Willow Drive, $241,000

140 Ocean Commons Drive, $238,900

304 Mikita Drive, $280,384

141 Ocean Commons Drive, $234,900

157 Ocean Commons Drive, $246,900

1000 Lizzie Lane, $209,990

411 Cherry Dr, $390,000

1525 Gulfstream Court, $179,000

6001 S Kings Highway, Site 1236, $189,900

2069 N Berwick, $299,000

Condo/Townhouse

1851 Colony Dr, $65,000

203 Double Eagle Drive, $55,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $89,900

5905 S Kings Highway, $74,899

5905 S Kings Hwy, $115,000

1481 Turkey Ridge Rd, $109,900

5905 S Kings Highway, $72,900

2080 Cross Gate Blvd, $129,500

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Home

209 Sandpiper Ct, $159,900

2115 Green Heron Drive, $229,921

1213 Kiawah Looop, $280,500

501 Dunham Ct, $220,000

20 Turnbridge Ct, $284,900

260 Graytwig Circle, $309,900

9 Saltwater Way, $349,900

616 Bluebird Lane, $229,900

4240 Hwy. 17 Business, $343,000

1285 Pollen Loop, $159,900

106 Cypress Creek Dr., $297,999

413 Valhalla Lane, $369,900

309 Green Creek Bay Circle, $259,900

46 Easter Lilly Ct, $222,000

540 Waverly Loop, $229,900

Condo/Townhouse

4301 Lotus, $159,900

769 Botany Loop, $179,900

7208 Sweetwater Blvd, $115,000

5103 Sweetwater Blvd, $109,999

3054 Court Street, $175,000

192 Wimbledon Way, $159,900

4645 Fringetree Drive, $159,900

625 N WACCAMAW DRIVE, $74,900

120 N Dogwood Drive, $79,000

920 N Waccamaw Drive, $103,500

Commercial

9751 Moose Drive, $1,100

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

2919 Temperance Drive, $195,000

1478 Suncrest Dr, $382,482

1624 Parish Way, $312,000

1239 Culbertson Ave., $319,990

4809 Burchap Drive, $733,800

1425 Thames St, $297,900

1624 Thornbury Dr., $434,000

1124 Wyatt Lane, $415,000

843 Southpark Dr., $58,500

821 Berkshire Ave., $351,305

680 Ramsey Drive, $139,900

5921 Country Club Drive, $599,990

1528 Culbertson Ave., $296,990

Condo/Townhouse

3761 Citation Way, $84,900

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $120,000

2300 N Ocean Blvd., $99,700

1204 Erin Way, $49,500

1700 N Ocean Blvd #453, $179,000

4843 Carnation Circle, $183,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd, $49,800

304 21st Avenue South, $99,900

1745 Culbertson Avenue, $209,900

1105 S Ocean Blvd, $124,900

2201 S Ocean Blvd #1507, $187,500

504 N OCEAN BLVD, $229,500

1779 Low Country Place, $139,898

4843 CARNATION CIRCLE 305, $129,900

4827 Magnolia Lake Dr, $169,900

2311 S Ocean Blvd, $74,900

2000 N Ocean Blvd., $126,899

2001 S Ocean Blvd #811, $49,000

201 S OCEAN BLVD, $110,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd, $154,900

4789 Wild Iris Drive, $126,900

2708 S Ocean Boulevard, $51,900

Commercial

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Lot 85 Grande Dunes, $155,000

1095 E Isle Of Palms, $36,900

515 Thorton Court, $59,900

Lot 214 Waterbridge Blvd, $155,000

416-930 Bluffview, $87,500

313 Babylon Pine Dr., $53,900

Lot 22 Waterton Drive, $159,000

Home

5130 Morning Frost Place, $234,900

1044 Caprisia Loop, $261,845

609 Barona Dr, $257,761

234 Bellegrove Drive, $174,800

575 Hay Hill Lane, $214,800

3125 Marsh Island Drive, $464,900

3464 Arrowhead Boulevard, $259,000

3236 Saddlewood Circle, $328,276

1063 Caprisia Loop, $240,000

1400 Bent Twig Court, $216,000

2143 Haystack Way, $174,500

4914 Westwind Dr., $419,000

563 Tuckahoe Road, $239,500

5688 Lombardia Circle, $240,990

4417 Marshwood Drive, $305,900

5801 Empoli Court, $230,000

4505 Weekly, $278,240

3830 Limerick Road, $204,900

4079 Long Line Ln, $119,900

9016 Bella Verde Court, $694,900

237 Encore Circle, $178,000

382 Red Fox Rd, $178,900

138 Bellegrove Dr, $159,000

Condo/Townhouse

244 VIAREGGIO ROAD, $219,900

690 Riverwalk Drive, $105,900

4834 Innisbrook Ct, $122,500

169 Olde Towne Way, $155,000

472 River Oaks Drive, $84,900

4838 Innisbrook Ct, $109,000

857 Barn Owl Court, $129,500

Commercial

3650 Waccamaw Blvd, $1,800

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

Lot 1 S 18th Ave., $319,900

Home

1319 Seagull Blvd, $115,000

5919 Channel St, $499,999

2121 Via Palma, $399,999

5400 Little River Neck Rd, $69,900

991 Bronwyn Circle, $309,205

2374 Tidewatch Way, $326,640

Condo/Townhouse

2707 N Ocean Blvd., $319,900

6095 Catalina Dr, $209,900

620 Wave Rider Lane, $198,900

6095 Catalina Dr., $244,500

6203 Catalina Dr, $127,500

601 Hillside Dr N #3935, $214,900

6108 N Ocean Blvd., $249,900

4800 S Ocean Blvd, $127,000

5409 N Ocean Blvd, $65,900

2711 S Ocean Blvd, $214,900

4800 S Ocean Blvd, $229,900

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $304,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr, $129,900

601 Hillside Dr North #3726, $195,000

1311 S Ocean Blvd, $219,900

807 S OCEAN BLVD., $185,000

4000 N Ocean Boulevard, $139,900

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

57 Seagrass Ct, $84,900

Home

220 TRADITION CLUB DRIVE, $369,900

274 Tuckers Road, $393,490

160 Wyndham Road, $625,000

14 CHERBOURG COURT, $184,500

805 Camden Circle, $349,000

Condo/Townhouse

38-2 Ribgrass Ln, $151,300

145 S Dunes Drive, $895,000

117 Chapel Creek Road, $247,000

1119 Blue Stem Drive, $137,000

Commercial

14323 Ocean Highway, $60,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

6650 Hwy 707, $580,000

552 Chamberlin Rd, $84,900

Lot 538 Chamberlin Road, $45,000

Home

853 Devon Estate Ave., $252,517

4308 Flat Bay Circle, $37,000

1161 Jumper Trail Circle, $164,900

225 Harbinson Circle, $255,795

100 Copperleaf Drive, $299,000

349 Cabo Loop, $199,900

338 Cabo Loop, $239,900

622 Panola Lane, $200,000

6467 Sweet Gum Trail, $129,900

5885 Rosewood Drive, $165,000

218 Cabots Creek Dr, $199,900

104 St. Andrews Drive, $145,900

1231 Eagle Creek Drive, $229,900

268 Whipple Run Loop, $218,900

607 Reef Rd, $49,900

3916 Glenmere Drive, $199,900

241 Harbinson Circle, $280,730

505 Folly Estates Drive, $35,000

185 Terra Vista Dr, $249,945

7420 Springside Drive, $197,500

467 Chamberlain Rd, $400,000

Condo/Townhouse

1017 Dinger Ct, $141,500

3935 Gladiola Court, $98,900

304 Shelby Lawson Drive, $151,900

863-C Tall Oaks Ct, $79,000

817 Triple Ct, $144,953

3951 Gladiola Court, $104,900

813 Triple Ct, $119,784

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr, $65,000

213 Double Eagle Dr, $93,000

182 Olde Towne Way, $115,000

1240 White Tree Lane, $82,900

3943 Gladiola Ct, $72,500

1001 Dinger Ct, $141,500

100 Butkus Dr, $109,900

