Here's what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Shallotte, N.C. 28459
Land
139 Edom Lane, $155,000
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Land
10 Oakbark Court, $10,000
9 Pinebark Ct., $12,300
Home
88 Calabash Lakes Blvd, $184,900
9055 Oak Ridge Plantation Drive, $249,900
600 NW Dellcastle Court, $236,510
Condo/Townhouse
10168 SW Beach Dr, $66,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
428 37th Street, $379,900
576 Medcalf Drive SW, $225,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
1.88 AC Browns Ferry Road, $150,000
Lot 126 CALAIS, $98,000
Home
67 Ballard Place, $279,000
56 Oak Landing Trail, $152,599
9 Rolling Oak Drive, $170,674
51 Thrush Court, $184,000
282 Pinewood Street, $239,000
223 Queen Street, $589,000
832 West Virginia Road, $125,000
968 Lantana Circle, $685,000
Andrews 29510
Home
316 S Cedar Ave., $86,900
Aynor 29511
Home
104 Fox Trot Dr, $149,900
Conway 29526
Land
TBD Long Ave. Ext., $375,000
405 Summer Drive, $28,000
0 Waccamaw River Rd, $13,000
Home
832 Lalton Drive, $198,000
821 Myrtle Ridge Drive, $169,900
800 Tilly Lake Road, $248,900
100 ALAHAMBRA CT., $179,900
259 Haley Brooke Drive, $179,990
1001 Mccall Loop, $164,990
1111 Collins Street, $149,900
1021 Dublin Drive, $299,000
1205 Whooping Crane Drive, $299,115
130 Hamilton Way, $149,500
2167 Hwy 544, $112,000
4045 Ridgewood Dr, $228,900
126 Grier Crossing Drive, $133,375
3628 Long Avenue Ext., $342,900
2044 Sawyer Street, $211,000
684 Tattlesbury Drive, $177,500
672 Woodman Drive, $187,500
824 Tilly Lake Rd., $219,900
1210 Collins Street, $122,499
3048 Hwy 19, $189,500
533 Hillsborough Drive, $239,900
148 Oak Log Lake Rd, $74,500
900 Norris Road, $227,500
Condo/Townhouse
2916 Mercer Drive, $89,900
Conway 29527
Land
1.60 Acres Dirty Branch Road, $23,500
0 Bucksport Rd., $25,000
Home
2756 Woodcreek Lane, $147,900
307 Beulah Circle, $159,900
6784 Pee Dee Hwy, $249,000
7176 Highway 134, $159,900
2469 Summerhaven Loop, $152,400
1832 Heirloom Dr, $152,450
Commercial
962 Bucksport Rd., $119,900
Galivants Ferry 29544
Land
LOT 3 Vaught Road, $30,000
Home
359 Floyd Page Rd, $156,900
Little River 29566
Land
LOT 41 N SHALLOWTAIL CT, $47,900
Home
168 Queens Road, $40,000
108 Bendick Court, $189,990
2812 Desert Rose Street, $224,316
705 Solstice Court, $290,294
1383 IDLEWILD AVE, $139,900
133 Bendick Court, $194,990
4254 Arabella Way, $249,900
Condo/Townhouse
4241 Hibiscus Drive, $105,000
142 Scotchbroom Drive, $114,000
4101 Pinehurst Circle, $69,900
122 Scotchbroom Drive, $99,900
610 Putters Lane Unit 204-H, $34,900
4345 Spa Drive, $74,900
4266 Pinehurst Circle, $71,900
Longs 29568
Home
410 Turtlehead Drive, $225,900
412 Fawn Ct, $224,900
467 Quinta Street, $179,980
337 Junco Circle, $169,900
10374 Hwy 905, $114,900
463 Carrick Loop, $226,925
173 Richardson Dr, $245,000
315 Scotch Dr, $169,900
1941 Pine Cone Lane, $263,231
237 Oak Crest Circle, $154,670
108 Pickerel Blvd, $184,900
2605 Brick Drive, $199,900
713 Trap Shooter Circle, $130,490
Condo/Townhouse
693 Tupelo Lane, $86,000
Commercial
111 Highway 9 E, $425,000
2126 Highway 9, $79,000
9326 Highway 90, $910,000
Loris 29569
Land
TBD Main Street, $16,900
234 Jasmine Rd, $20,900
Home
5170 Spring Street, $98,000
208 Winding Path Dr, $159,999
704 Silver Slipper Ct, $150,999
5267 Hwy 554, $100,000
3402 Pinewood Drive, $244,900
2058 West Dogwood Road, $119,900
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
Lot 39 - 8159 Sandlapper Way, $581,134
303 Kings Circle, $599,900
7801 N Ocean Blvd, $724,721
7814 Monarch Drive, $453,307
97 Preservation Dr, $354,000
Condo/Townhouse
158 Seawatch Dr North Tower, $99,000
210 N 75th, $84,900
9501 Shore Drive, $115,000
101 Ocean Creek Dr, $307,900
7200 N Ocean Blvd. #1058, $238,900
303 72nd Ave N, $194,500
7100 N Ocean Blvd, # 716, $214,975
101 Ocean Creek Drive #HH-7, $385,000
201 74th Ave N #2537, $79,900
9551 Shore Dr, $135,000
201 75th Ave N, $149,900
250 Maison Drive, $149,900
201 N 77th Avenue, $126,900
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
Lot 10 Willow Drive S & 9th Ave S, $169,000
Home
1125 Chemung Court, $257,883
406 Kessinger, $299,900
117-B N 16th Ave., $535,000
511 N 8th, $309,900
119 A S 16th Ave, $408,000
8 Lone Oak Lane, $202,000
204 Hull Street, $276,130
217A S 15th Avenue, $429,900
4806 S OCEAN BLVD., $699,900
6001 S Kings Highway, Site MH-512, $124,900
Condo/Townhouse
106 Birch N Coppice Drive, $153,500
201 Double Eagle Dr., $79,000
8835 Chandler Dr., $124,000
300 Deer Creek Road, $75,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
102 Creek Harbour Circle, $62,000
Lot 164 Collins Creek Landing, $57,900
Lot 71 Whispering Pine Ct., $70,900
Home
9952 Conifer Ln, $154,900
9788 Conifer Lane, $157,000
1421 WINTERFIELD CT., $334,900
1012 Meadowoods Drive, $222,691
109 Summerlight Drive, $329,000
11 Dover Street, $28,900
1100 Tap Root Ct, $157,900
13 Fieldstone Ct, $399,900
801 Longwood Bluffs Cir, $338,801
144 Laurel Hill Place, $259,900
412 Seven Circle, $275,000
626 Locke Court, $229,900
9418 Timber Row, $159,900
127 Moultrie Court, $35,900
632 Bluebird Lane, $209,900
9717 ASHLEY LANE, $187,000
362 Southern Breezes Circle, $244,900
2027 Kingfisher Dr, $49,000
101 Crab Dr, $479,900
Condo/Townhouse
160 Chenoa Drive, $139,999
720 Pickering Drive, $179,900
709 Pickering Dr, $209,000
172 Stonegate Blvd, $249,900
625 N Waccamaw Drive, $104,900
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
5326 Ocean Village Drive, $165,000
Home
1517 Parish Way, $365,219
331 Pilothouse Drive, $439,900
1750 Orchard Ave, $339,900
861 Johnson Avenue, $452,036
930 Periwinkle Place, $55,000
2045 Oxford Street, $290,000
1218 ELLINGTON, $82,500
1618 Parish Way, $355,000
1715 Westminster Ct, $494,456
2461 Rock Dove Rd, $332,915
800 Columbia Drive Lot 48, $54,900
900 YAUPON DRIVE, $250,000
1257 BROWN PELICAN DR, $191,000
1210 Culbertson Ave., $357,990
Condo/Townhouse
1105 S Ocean Blvd, $109,900
1207 S Ocean Blvd, $45,900
4803 BOVARDIA PL, $169,900
600 N 36th Ave, $123,000
4887 Luster Leaf Circle, $134,000
2511 South Ocean Blvd., $249,000
4869 MAGNOLIA POINTE LN, $138,750
5601 N Ocean Blvd, $225,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $84,900
1105 S Ocean Blvd, $114,900
4855 Luster Leaf Cir Apt 401, $190,000
4737 WILD IRIS DRIVE 302, $139,999
504 N Ocean Blvd, $79,500
1501 S Ocean Blvd, $60,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd, $69,900
2001 S Ocean Boulevard, $59,999
4096 Fairway Lakes Drive, $149,900
4823 Orchid Way, $107,900
2001 S. Ocean Blvd, $47,000
4627 WILD IRIS DRIVE, $85,000
3745 Otter Street, $145,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd, $103,900
4811 ORCHID WAY 204, $124,500
2311 S Ocean Blvd, $84,500
4893 MAGNOLIA POINTE LANE 202, $139,500
3524 Chestnut Drive, $154,900
616 N 36th Ave, $119,900
Commercial
1309 Professional Dr., $54,000
1551 21st Ave North, $90,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
1105 Cycad Drive, $29,999
Lot 789 Walcott Drive, $79,900
254 Avenue Of The Palms, $89,900
900 Teak Ct, $59,500
2001 Summer Rose Ln, $52,900
Home
2556 Greenbank Dr, $249,900
111 Countryside Drive, $152,500
149 Bellegrove Drive, $153,900
287 Shoreward Drive, $465,000
5295 Stockyard Loop, $237,990
4604 Cypress Bay Court, $209,900
137 Rocko Dr, $189,900
2517 Lavender Lane, $499,900
198 Avenue Of The Palms, $574,900
614 Cocas Drive, $286,300
5708 Club Pines Court, $275,000
5001 Southgate Parkway, $179,900
3911 Heron Circle, $153,000
154 Mountain Ash Lane, $210,490
709 Bucklin Loop, $259,900
268 Barclay Drive, $284,900
4532 Marshwood Drive, $275,900
Condo/Townhouse
852 Barn Owl Court, $176,900
104 Villa Mar Drive, $194,900
4838 Innisbrook Court, $114,900
767 Salerno Circle, Unit B, $201,670
2081 Silvercrest Drive, $106,500
4607 Aaron Court, $114,900
272 Viareggio Road, $209,000
1192 River Oaks Drive, $119,000
1806 N Ocean Boulevard, $229,900
269 Castle Drive, $147,400
1534 Lanterns Rest, $142,500
480 River Oaks Drive, $79,500
Commercial
198 Village Center Blvd, $950,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
4804 Bucks Bluff Drive, $200,000
Lot 14 Cardinal Street, $99,400
Tract A Little River Neck Rd, $140,000
Home
708 Belle Drive, $314,900
5228 Sea Coral Way, $319,900
3411 Poinsett Street, $329,900
5305 Sea Coral Way, $219,900
1110 Tarpon Road, $384,900
4521 Kingfisher Street, $89,941
904 Waterside Street, $813,429
315 47th Ave N, $555,000
925 S Ocean Blvd., $775,000
2427 Park St, $55,000
Condo/Townhouse
1221 Tidewater Drive, $164,500
804 S 12th Avenue, $49,900
601 Hillside Dr N, $200,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $154,900
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $234,900
901 West Port Drive, $147,000
601 N Hillside Drive, $189,900
3500 N Ocean Blvd, $218,900
215 Landing Road, $133,900
4701 S Ocean Blvd, $349,900
5709 N Ocean Blvd, $126,000
300 N Ocean Blvd, $399,900
6203 Catalina Drive, $239,900
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
144 Bald Cypress Court, $199,900
209 Olde Canal Loop, $195,000
710 Parker Drive, $539,000
Home
225 Reef Run Road, $240,000
87 Cobblestone Court, $335,000
57 Congressional Drive, $449,900
98 Windy Lane, $579,900
Condo/Townhouse
691 Blue Stem Drive, $170,000
669 Retreat Beach Ciircle, $519,000
302 Litchfield Retreat, $215,000
14 Heron Marsh Drive, $324,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
Lot 5 Clardy Lane, $39,900
912 Moultrie Cr., $71,500
Lot 536 Chamberlin Drive, $45,000
Home
833 Waccamaw River Road, $292,000
126 Sea Turtle Dr, $199,900
281 Cabo Loop, $179,900
6070 Ashdale Drive, $195,000
2434 Hunters Trail, $289,900
522 St. Charles Circle, $154,900
13 Sioux Trail, $189,500
4099 Steeple Chase Dr., $189,900
5932 Rahnavard Boulevard, $147,900
1295 Brighton Avenue, $198,600
112 Tradd Street, $179,900
320 Truce Street, $232,620
149 Bluestem Drive, $179,500
903 Shem Creek Circle, $149,900
172 Maggie Way, $176,999
106 Deer Trace Circle, $169,000
144 River Reach Drive, $169,000
Condo/Townhouse
129 Olde Towne Way Unit 5, $127,900
212 D Machrie Loop, $228,990
6850 Blue Heron Blvd., $25,900
305 Resort Drive, $94,000
1009 Dinger Ct, $137,975
1131 White Tree Lane, $79,500
1005 Dinger Ct, $119,500
157 Olde Towne Way, $143,900
699 Riverward Drive, $200,583
1013 Dinger Ct, $119,855
500 Fairway Village Dr, $54,999
Commercial
4505-K Socastee Boulevard, $1,050
