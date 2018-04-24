Real Estate News

Here's what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

April 24, 2018 08:28 PM

Shallotte, N.C. 28459

Land

139 Edom Lane, $155,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Land

10 Oakbark Court, $10,000

9 Pinebark Ct., $12,300

Home

88 Calabash Lakes Blvd, $184,900

9055 Oak Ridge Plantation Drive, $249,900

600 NW Dellcastle Court, $236,510

Condo/Townhouse

10168 SW Beach Dr, $66,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

428 37th Street, $379,900

576 Medcalf Drive SW, $225,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

1.88 AC Browns Ferry Road, $150,000

Lot 126 CALAIS, $98,000

Home

67 Ballard Place, $279,000

56 Oak Landing Trail, $152,599

9 Rolling Oak Drive, $170,674

51 Thrush Court, $184,000

282 Pinewood Street, $239,000

223 Queen Street, $589,000

832 West Virginia Road, $125,000

968 Lantana Circle, $685,000

Andrews 29510

Home

316 S Cedar Ave., $86,900

Aynor 29511

Home

104 Fox Trot Dr, $149,900

Conway 29526

Land

TBD Long Ave. Ext., $375,000

405 Summer Drive, $28,000

0 Waccamaw River Rd, $13,000

Home

832 Lalton Drive, $198,000

821 Myrtle Ridge Drive, $169,900

800 Tilly Lake Road, $248,900

100 ALAHAMBRA CT., $179,900

259 Haley Brooke Drive, $179,990

1001 Mccall Loop, $164,990

1111 Collins Street, $149,900

1021 Dublin Drive, $299,000

1205 Whooping Crane Drive, $299,115

130 Hamilton Way, $149,500

2167 Hwy 544, $112,000

4045 Ridgewood Dr, $228,900

126 Grier Crossing Drive, $133,375

3628 Long Avenue Ext., $342,900

2044 Sawyer Street, $211,000

684 Tattlesbury Drive, $177,500

672 Woodman Drive, $187,500

824 Tilly Lake Rd., $219,900

1210 Collins Street, $122,499

3048 Hwy 19, $189,500

533 Hillsborough Drive, $239,900

148 Oak Log Lake Rd, $74,500

900 Norris Road, $227,500

Condo/Townhouse

2916 Mercer Drive, $89,900

Conway 29527

Land

1.60 Acres Dirty Branch Road, $23,500

0 Bucksport Rd., $25,000

Home

2756 Woodcreek Lane, $147,900

307 Beulah Circle, $159,900

6784 Pee Dee Hwy, $249,000

7176 Highway 134, $159,900

2469 Summerhaven Loop, $152,400

1832 Heirloom Dr, $152,450

Commercial

962 Bucksport Rd., $119,900

Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

LOT 3 Vaught Road, $30,000

Home

359 Floyd Page Rd, $156,900

Little River 29566

Land

LOT 41 N SHALLOWTAIL CT, $47,900

Home

168 Queens Road, $40,000

108 Bendick Court, $189,990

2812 Desert Rose Street, $224,316

705 Solstice Court, $290,294

1383 IDLEWILD AVE, $139,900

133 Bendick Court, $194,990

4254 Arabella Way, $249,900

Condo/Townhouse

4241 Hibiscus Drive, $105,000

142 Scotchbroom Drive, $114,000

4101 Pinehurst Circle, $69,900

122 Scotchbroom Drive, $99,900

610 Putters Lane Unit 204-H, $34,900

4345 Spa Drive, $74,900

4266 Pinehurst Circle, $71,900

Longs 29568

Home

410 Turtlehead Drive, $225,900

412 Fawn Ct, $224,900

467 Quinta Street, $179,980

337 Junco Circle, $169,900

10374 Hwy 905, $114,900

463 Carrick Loop, $226,925

173 Richardson Dr, $245,000

315 Scotch Dr, $169,900

1941 Pine Cone Lane, $263,231

237 Oak Crest Circle, $154,670

108 Pickerel Blvd, $184,900

2605 Brick Drive, $199,900

713 Trap Shooter Circle, $130,490

Condo/Townhouse

693 Tupelo Lane, $86,000

Commercial

111 Highway 9 E, $425,000

2126 Highway 9, $79,000

9326 Highway 90, $910,000

Loris 29569

Land

TBD Main Street, $16,900

234 Jasmine Rd, $20,900

Home

5170 Spring Street, $98,000

208 Winding Path Dr, $159,999

704 Silver Slipper Ct, $150,999

5267 Hwy 554, $100,000

3402 Pinewood Drive, $244,900

2058 West Dogwood Road, $119,900

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

Lot 39 - 8159 Sandlapper Way, $581,134

303 Kings Circle, $599,900

7801 N Ocean Blvd, $724,721

7814 Monarch Drive, $453,307

97 Preservation Dr, $354,000

Condo/Townhouse

158 Seawatch Dr North Tower, $99,000

210 N 75th, $84,900

9501 Shore Drive, $115,000

101 Ocean Creek Dr, $307,900

7200 N Ocean Blvd. #1058, $238,900

303 72nd Ave N, $194,500

7100 N Ocean Blvd, # 716, $214,975

101 Ocean Creek Drive #HH-7, $385,000

201 74th Ave N #2537, $79,900

9551 Shore Dr, $135,000

201 75th Ave N, $149,900

250 Maison Drive, $149,900

201 N 77th Avenue, $126,900

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

Lot 10 Willow Drive S & 9th Ave S, $169,000

Home

1125 Chemung Court, $257,883

406 Kessinger, $299,900

117-B N 16th Ave., $535,000

511 N 8th, $309,900

119 A S 16th Ave, $408,000

8 Lone Oak Lane, $202,000

204 Hull Street, $276,130

217A S 15th Avenue, $429,900

4806 S OCEAN BLVD., $699,900

6001 S Kings Highway, Site MH-512, $124,900

Condo/Townhouse

106 Birch N Coppice Drive, $153,500

201 Double Eagle Dr., $79,000

8835 Chandler Dr., $124,000

300 Deer Creek Road, $75,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

102 Creek Harbour Circle, $62,000

Lot 164 Collins Creek Landing, $57,900

Lot 71 Whispering Pine Ct., $70,900

Home

9952 Conifer Ln, $154,900

9788 Conifer Lane, $157,000

1421 WINTERFIELD CT., $334,900

1012 Meadowoods Drive, $222,691

109 Summerlight Drive, $329,000

11 Dover Street, $28,900

1100 Tap Root Ct, $157,900

13 Fieldstone Ct, $399,900

801 Longwood Bluffs Cir, $338,801

144 Laurel Hill Place, $259,900

412 Seven Circle, $275,000

626 Locke Court, $229,900

9418 Timber Row, $159,900

127 Moultrie Court, $35,900

632 Bluebird Lane, $209,900

9717 ASHLEY LANE, $187,000

362 Southern Breezes Circle, $244,900

2027 Kingfisher Dr, $49,000

101 Crab Dr, $479,900

Condo/Townhouse

160 Chenoa Drive, $139,999

720 Pickering Drive, $179,900

709 Pickering Dr, $209,000

172 Stonegate Blvd, $249,900

625 N Waccamaw Drive, $104,900

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

5326 Ocean Village Drive, $165,000

Home

1517 Parish Way, $365,219

331 Pilothouse Drive, $439,900

1750 Orchard Ave, $339,900

861 Johnson Avenue, $452,036

930 Periwinkle Place, $55,000

2045 Oxford Street, $290,000

1218 ELLINGTON, $82,500

1618 Parish Way, $355,000

1715 Westminster Ct, $494,456

2461 Rock Dove Rd, $332,915

800 Columbia Drive Lot 48, $54,900

900 YAUPON DRIVE, $250,000

1257 BROWN PELICAN DR, $191,000

1210 Culbertson Ave., $357,990

Condo/Townhouse

1105 S Ocean Blvd, $109,900

1207 S Ocean Blvd, $45,900

4803 BOVARDIA PL, $169,900

600 N 36th Ave, $123,000

4887 Luster Leaf Circle, $134,000

2511 South Ocean Blvd., $249,000

4869 MAGNOLIA POINTE LN, $138,750

5601 N Ocean Blvd, $225,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $84,900

1105 S Ocean Blvd, $114,900

4855 Luster Leaf Cir Apt 401, $190,000

4737 WILD IRIS DRIVE 302, $139,999

504 N Ocean Blvd, $79,500

1501 S Ocean Blvd, $60,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $69,900

2001 S Ocean Boulevard, $59,999

4096 Fairway Lakes Drive, $149,900

4823 Orchid Way, $107,900

2001 S. Ocean Blvd, $47,000

4627 WILD IRIS DRIVE, $85,000

3745 Otter Street, $145,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd, $103,900

4811 ORCHID WAY 204, $124,500

2311 S Ocean Blvd, $84,500

4893 MAGNOLIA POINTE LANE 202, $139,500

3524 Chestnut Drive, $154,900

616 N 36th Ave, $119,900

Commercial

1309 Professional Dr., $54,000

1551 21st Ave North, $90,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

1105 Cycad Drive, $29,999

Lot 789 Walcott Drive, $79,900

254 Avenue Of The Palms, $89,900

900 Teak Ct, $59,500

2001 Summer Rose Ln, $52,900

Home

2556 Greenbank Dr, $249,900

111 Countryside Drive, $152,500

149 Bellegrove Drive, $153,900

287 Shoreward Drive, $465,000

5295 Stockyard Loop, $237,990

4604 Cypress Bay Court, $209,900

137 Rocko Dr, $189,900

2517 Lavender Lane, $499,900

198 Avenue Of The Palms, $574,900

614 Cocas Drive, $286,300

5708 Club Pines Court, $275,000

5001 Southgate Parkway, $179,900

3911 Heron Circle, $153,000

154 Mountain Ash Lane, $210,490

709 Bucklin Loop, $259,900

268 Barclay Drive, $284,900

4532 Marshwood Drive, $275,900

Condo/Townhouse

852 Barn Owl Court, $176,900

104 Villa Mar Drive, $194,900

4838 Innisbrook Court, $114,900

767 Salerno Circle, Unit B, $201,670

2081 Silvercrest Drive, $106,500

4607 Aaron Court, $114,900

272 Viareggio Road, $209,000

1192 River Oaks Drive, $119,000

1806 N Ocean Boulevard, $229,900

269 Castle Drive, $147,400

1534 Lanterns Rest, $142,500

480 River Oaks Drive, $79,500

Commercial

198 Village Center Blvd, $950,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

4804 Bucks Bluff Drive, $200,000

Lot 14 Cardinal Street, $99,400

Tract A Little River Neck Rd, $140,000

Home

708 Belle Drive, $314,900

5228 Sea Coral Way, $319,900

3411 Poinsett Street, $329,900

5305 Sea Coral Way, $219,900

1110 Tarpon Road, $384,900

4521 Kingfisher Street, $89,941

904 Waterside Street, $813,429

315 47th Ave N, $555,000

925 S Ocean Blvd., $775,000

2427 Park St, $55,000

Condo/Townhouse

1221 Tidewater Drive, $164,500

804 S 12th Avenue, $49,900

601 Hillside Dr N, $200,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $154,900

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $234,900

901 West Port Drive, $147,000

601 N Hillside Drive, $189,900

3500 N Ocean Blvd, $218,900

215 Landing Road, $133,900

4701 S Ocean Blvd, $349,900

5709 N Ocean Blvd, $126,000

300 N Ocean Blvd, $399,900

6203 Catalina Drive, $239,900

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

144 Bald Cypress Court, $199,900

209 Olde Canal Loop, $195,000

710 Parker Drive, $539,000

Home

225 Reef Run Road, $240,000

87 Cobblestone Court, $335,000

57 Congressional Drive, $449,900

98 Windy Lane, $579,900

Condo/Townhouse

691 Blue Stem Drive, $170,000

669 Retreat Beach Ciircle, $519,000

302 Litchfield Retreat, $215,000

14 Heron Marsh Drive, $324,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Lot 5 Clardy Lane, $39,900

912 Moultrie Cr., $71,500

Lot 536 Chamberlin Drive, $45,000

Home

833 Waccamaw River Road, $292,000

126 Sea Turtle Dr, $199,900

281 Cabo Loop, $179,900

6070 Ashdale Drive, $195,000

2434 Hunters Trail, $289,900

522 St. Charles Circle, $154,900

13 Sioux Trail, $189,500

4099 Steeple Chase Dr., $189,900

5932 Rahnavard Boulevard, $147,900

1295 Brighton Avenue, $198,600

112 Tradd Street, $179,900

320 Truce Street, $232,620

149 Bluestem Drive, $179,500

903 Shem Creek Circle, $149,900

172 Maggie Way, $176,999

106 Deer Trace Circle, $169,000

144 River Reach Drive, $169,000

Condo/Townhouse

129 Olde Towne Way Unit 5, $127,900

212 D Machrie Loop, $228,990

6850 Blue Heron Blvd., $25,900

305 Resort Drive, $94,000

1009 Dinger Ct, $137,975

1131 White Tree Lane, $79,500

1005 Dinger Ct, $119,500

157 Olde Towne Way, $143,900

699 Riverward Drive, $200,583

1013 Dinger Ct, $119,855

500 Fairway Village Dr, $54,999

Commercial

4505-K Socastee Boulevard, $1,050

