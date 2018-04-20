Real Estate News

Here's what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

April 20, 2018 02:56 PM

Wilmington, N.C. 28405

Condo/Townhouse

6832 Main St. #337, $225,000

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Home

407 Hickman Road, $65,900

Commercial

110 S Main Street, $75,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores 28467

Home

520 Slippery Rock Way, $223,900

106 Carolina Farms Blvd., $169,900

42 Swamp Fox Drive, $210,000

688 E. Chatman Dr. NW, $272,400

600 Covington Drive, $309,900

Condo/Townhouse

72 Field Planters Circle, $169,900

142 Cobblers Circle, $139,900

3006 Cedar Creek Lane, $124,500

123 Ricemill Circle, $175,000

223 Clubhouse Road, $149,900

Georgetown 29440

Home

337 Black Water Loop, $357,000

415 Dawson Street, $115,000

12 Oak Landing Trail, $147,900

602 Stacey Ct., $114,000

Condo/Townhouse

29 Wedgefield Village Rd, $69,800

Andrews 29510

Land

3215 Oakridge, $657,000

500 Cumbie Road, $46,500

Conway 29526

Land

S/S Highway 90, $90,000

225 Labonte St, $92,500

TBD 9th Ave., $9,500

1958 Athens Dr, $19,000

Home

805 Ogeechee Ct, $160,400

210 Magrath Avenue, $274,999

1305 Barker St, $115,000

4234 Sunset Drive, $67,900

465 Shaft Place, $190,506

760 Weston Dr., $220,341

1217 White Fox Court, $213,191

372 Hillsborough Drive, $189,771

3121 Slade Drive, $195,281

249 Cottonwood Lane, $210,000

1123 Wigeon Drive, $389,900

1017 Causey Road, $86,900

509 Crusade Cir, $167,000

88 Wellspring Drive, $87,900

3028 Denine Dr, $75,500

101 Boxwood Lane, $174,888

5078 Highway 319, $450,000

629 Shaftesbury Lane, $233,400

813 Ogeechee Ct., $148,975

Condo/Townhouse

302 Kiskadee Loop, $79,900

220 Country Manor Dr, $105,000

290 A Country Manor Drive, $129,900

1023 Fairway Lane, $149,000

Conway 29527

Land

6.77 Acs. Hwy 701 S, $121,900

Home

3668 Red Elf Lane, $155,900

1200 Donald Street, $141,791

1229 Augustus Drive, $154,900

251 Oak Landing Road, $173,900

240 Dunn Shortcut Road, $135,000

1008 Ralston Ct, $107,500

1351 Monterey Avenue, $144,900

1021 Oglethorpe Drive, $144,900

Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

TBD Pee Dee Hwy S, $400,000

Home

153 Blue Jacket Dr, $139,900

Aynor 29544

Home

969 Brunson Spring Rd, $169,900

Little River 29566

Home

3409 North Pointe Blvd., $84,500

3886 Pinebrook Circle, $139,950

640 Ginger Lily Way, $271,188

2005 Keowee Ct., $186,400

4329 Mcginn Dr, $139,995

200 Davis Court, $184,990

2495 Glen Drive, $172,000

925 Witherbee Way, $221,400

388 Carriage Lake Dr, $258,900

Condo/Townhouse

4139 Hibiscus Dr., $119,900

108 Scotchbrom Drive, $135,000

4498 Little River Inn, $79,900

610 Putters Lane, $37,500

610 Putters Lane, $36,900

4350 Intercoastal Drive, $99,900

4179 Hibiscus Dr, $79,999

Commercial

4498 Waterfront Drive, $549,000

H-7 Coquina Harbour Marina, $22,000

Longs 29568

Home

660 Lantern Court, $269,900

1878 Hickory Lane, $157,000

220 Oak Crest Circle, $145,999

2027 Hickory Lane, $235,000

178 Sussex Ct, $134,500

534 Irees Way, $169,890

333 Marino Trail, $167,900

1937 Pine Cone Lane, $264,309

244 Heath Drive, $161,500

1585 Circle Bay Drive, $160,000

128 Crown Meadows Drive, $121,070

Condo/Townhouse

277 Stonewall Circle, $169,900

434 Colonial Trace Drive, $154,900

248 Sun Colony Blvd, $70,000

Loris 29569

Home

955 Stadium Drive, $294,900

1443 Cane Branch Rd, $119,950

451 Carolina Hickory Street, $169,900

2725 Cobblestone Road, $224,500

3256 Hwy 777, $239,900

700 Red Oak Drive, $182,990

6865 E Highway 19, $199,900

2889 Red Bluff Rd, $189,999

7711 Woodland Dr., $189,000

7833 N Ocean Blvd, $591,442

247 Catawba, $75,000

642 Providence Park, $329,900

Lot 5 - 8160 Sandlapper Way, $587,300

Condo/Townhouse

101 Ocean Creek Dr. #BB-6, $329,000

101 Ocean Creek Dr. #NN-10, $389,000

210 N 75th Avenue, $84,900

201 N 74th Avenue, $185,000

504 N 65th Ave, $129,000

501 Maison Dr, $119,900

7700 Porcher Drive, $94,900

9780-04 Leyland Dr, $99,897

9501 Shore Drive #343, $119,900

171 St. Clears Way, $269,000

7000 N Ocean Blvd, $39,900

425 Appledore Circle, $295,000

100 Ocean Creek Drive #J-8, $309,000

9994 Beach Club Dr, $372,900

161 Seawatch Drive, $115,900

Commercial

607 Briarwood Drive, $1,606

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

316 Lakeside Drive, $189,000

6001 S Kings Highway, Site 8063, $65,000

Home

136 Ocean Commons Drive, $238,990

1501 Mordecai Court, $289,900

121-B 8th Avenue North, $595,000

1507 Hallborough Drive, $242,900

325 SANDDOLLAR, $142,000

1119 Plantation Drive, $214,900

1518 Westferry Crossing, $198,888

1409 Glenkeith Ct, $249,900

6001 S Kings Highway, Site 8056, $180,000

1715 N Highgrove Ct., $419,000

2090 North Berwick Dr., $224,600

Condo/Townhouse

116 S Myrtle Drive, $299,000

2060 Crossgate Blvd, $82,900

1317 S. Ocean Blvd, $219,900

8960-B DUCKVIEW, $110,000

812 S Ocean Blvd, $295,999

209 Double Eagle Drive, $79,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $124,900

5905 S Kings Highway, $119,900

5905 S Kings Highway, $104,900

Commercial

1504 Azalea Dr, $37,900

520 S Hwy 17 Business, $1,650

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

97 Summerlight Drive, $73,888

Home

224 Ponte Vedra, $297,899

4704 HARNESS LANE, $549,000

872 Whaler Place, $79,999

5087 HWY 17 BUSINESS, $579,000

272 Whitchurch St, $189,900

7 Willowbend Drive, $265,000

12 Summer Wind Loop, $349,996

24 Rivulet Lane, $799,900

215 Chesapeake Lane, $249,000

9 Burr Circle, $38,400

338 Southern Breezes Circle, $290,000

4331 Hunters Wood Drive, $425,000

7956 Leeward Lane, $200,000

3389 Collins Creek Dr, $549,000

1024 Meadowoods Drive, $224,421

551 Cypress Avenue, $69,900

Condo/Townhouse

38 Woodhaven Drive, $129,000

256 Madrid Drive, $119,900

1509 N Waccamaw Drive, $125,000

639 Woodmoor Circle, $139,900

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

1827 Suncrest Dr, $306,565

1846 Francis Court, $298,900

1632 Edgewood Dr, $371,665

14 Pioneer Lane, $179,000

947 Iris St, $471,980

2824 Temperance Drive, $134,900

872 Curtis Brown Ln., $580,000

1566 Wellington Way, $319,400

716 Curtis Brown Lane, $413,000

1289 Monticello, $199,899

Condo/Townhouse

1200 N Ocean Blvd, $128,500

2005 Greens Blvd., $48,500

2301 N Ocean Blvd, $89,900

4823 Orchid Way, $114,500

1501 S Ocean Blvd, $87,900

2005 Greens Boulevard, $54,900

2005 Greens Blvd, $69,900

4435 Livorn Loop, $196,300

504 N Ocean Blvd., $79,000

503 Pinewood Rd Unit G-2, $120,000

5523 N Ocean Blvd #1802, $134,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000

4829 Lusterleaf Cir, $128,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd, $89,900

2300 N Ocean Blvd., $73,900

6000 N Ocean Blvd, $635,900

803 Pampas Drive, $149,000

4677 Wild Iris Drive, $112,900

201 S Ocean Boulevard, $114,900

504 N Ocean Blvd, $120,000

2106 N Ocean Blvd, $174,500

Commercial

1113 S 3rd Ave, $349,000

4728 Jenn Drive, $1,500

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

1509 Osage Drive, $37,500

870 Waterton Ave, $139,900

LOT 354 BENTCREEK LANE, $42,900

Lot 14 Fresh Drive, $340,000

Home

3079 Marsh Island $550,000

4413 Marshwood Drive, $293,090

415 Overcrest St., $144,900

4109 Briar Patch Court, $218,900

322 Mesa Grande, $289,200

216 Camilo Ct, $287,804

9080 GATEWICK CT., $142,900

612 Carolina Farms Boulevard, $269,000

5052 Wickalow Way, $164,900

526 Carolina Farms Blvd, $219,900

2195 Haystack Way, $179,990

2132 Buxton Drive, $268,000

258 Bonnie Bridge Circle, $199,900

417 Abercromby Court, $229,900

312 Bull Run Way, $216,700

4708 Marsh Vista Court, $331,193

913 Mirella Lp, $265,463

509 Quincy Hall Drive, $309,900

2940 Scare Crow Way, $269,895

253 Deep Blue Drive, $347,800

4842 Southern Trail, $182,000

8360 Juxa Drive, $455,000

Condo/Townhouse

632 RIVER OAKS DRIVE, $98,500

440 RED RIVER CT, $89,900

801 Burcale Road, $39,900

1314 RIVER OAKS DRIVE, $89,900

624 River Oaks Dr., $99,900

5030 Belleglen Court, $119,900

472 River Oaks Drive, $79,900

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

LOT 31 PALM BAY DR, $65,000

LOT 30 PALM BAY DR, $75,000

TBD Thomas Avenue, $69,900

1109 Fenwick Cr, $59,900

32nd Avenue S Ocean Blvd, $150,000

Home

2805 Ships Wheel Dr, $575,000

5318 Sea Coral Way, $319,900

408 S 3rd Avenue, $198,000

1910 Perrin Drive, $199,900

1410 Golfview Drive, $529,900

700 Belle Drive, $267,540

300 57th Avenue North, $315,000

Condo/Townhouse

1819 N Ocean Blvd #5021, $319,900

4303 S Ocean Blvd., $124,900

5800 N Ocean Blvd, $279,900

1919 Spring St UNIT 22-A, $105,000

865 Villa Drive, $115,000

4701 S OCEAN BLVD, $335,000

1625 S Ocean Blvd, $282,500

300 N Ocean Blvd., $145,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $76,900

6095 Catalina Drive, $219,000

300 N Ocean Blvd, $137,900

1551 Spinnaker Drive, $215,000

6000 N Ocean Blvd, $129,900

2151 Bridgeview Court, $285,000

3601 N Ocean Blvd #1035, $229,900

1819 N Ocean Blvd, #7005, $324,900

201 S Ocean Blvd, $349,900

6000 North Ocean Blvd, $145,000

3513 S Ocean Blvd., $289,900

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 9 Golf Court View, $72,000

0 Channel Bluff Ave, $98,888

Myrtle Avenue, $149,500

Home

113 Atlantic Ave., $998,500

214 Old Pointe Rd, $419,900

36 Windy Lane, $399,900

274 Springfield Road, $309,000

242 Jason Dr, $439,000

Condo/Townhouse

215 Pinehurst Lane, $125,500

Commercial

10185 Ocean Highway, $5,882

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Lot 52 Moultrie Cir, $74,900

107 Ranchette Circle, $44,900

Home

159 Terracina Cr, $167,000

904 Moultrie Circle, $429,000

5728 Downybrook Rd, $349,000

2760 Squealer Lake Trail, $239,900

4031 Grousewood Dr., $178,500

4820 Timberlake Drive, $299,900

340 Lochmoore Loop, $268,000

7492 Springside Drive, $232,000

350 Cabo Loop, $209,934

5831 Creekside Drive, $101,000

204 Southbury Drive, $194,900

6908 Ashley Cove Dr, $235,000

333 Southern Branch Road, $149,900

123 Sugar Mill Loop, $195,000

513 Carolina Woods Dr, $169,900

601 W Oak Circle Drive, $210,900

1423 Castleberry Place, $299,900

111 Ashley River Rd, $265,000

Condo/Townhouse

1594 Palmina Loop, $185,000

3811 Maypop Circle, $89,900

190 Olde Towne Way, $126,900

101 Spring Creek Drive, $119,000

734 Riverward Drive, $168,530

6850 Blue Heron Blvd. #211, $26,500

304 Shelby Lawson Drive, $151,900

  Comments  