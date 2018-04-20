Here's what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Wilmington, N.C. 28405
Condo/Townhouse
6832 Main St. #337, $225,000
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Home
407 Hickman Road, $65,900
Commercial
110 S Main Street, $75,000
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores 28467
Home
520 Slippery Rock Way, $223,900
106 Carolina Farms Blvd., $169,900
42 Swamp Fox Drive, $210,000
688 E. Chatman Dr. NW, $272,400
600 Covington Drive, $309,900
Condo/Townhouse
72 Field Planters Circle, $169,900
142 Cobblers Circle, $139,900
3006 Cedar Creek Lane, $124,500
123 Ricemill Circle, $175,000
223 Clubhouse Road, $149,900
Georgetown 29440
Home
337 Black Water Loop, $357,000
415 Dawson Street, $115,000
12 Oak Landing Trail, $147,900
602 Stacey Ct., $114,000
Condo/Townhouse
29 Wedgefield Village Rd, $69,800
Andrews 29510
Land
3215 Oakridge, $657,000
500 Cumbie Road, $46,500
Conway 29526
Land
S/S Highway 90, $90,000
225 Labonte St, $92,500
TBD 9th Ave., $9,500
1958 Athens Dr, $19,000
Home
805 Ogeechee Ct, $160,400
210 Magrath Avenue, $274,999
1305 Barker St, $115,000
4234 Sunset Drive, $67,900
465 Shaft Place, $190,506
760 Weston Dr., $220,341
1217 White Fox Court, $213,191
372 Hillsborough Drive, $189,771
3121 Slade Drive, $195,281
249 Cottonwood Lane, $210,000
1123 Wigeon Drive, $389,900
1017 Causey Road, $86,900
509 Crusade Cir, $167,000
88 Wellspring Drive, $87,900
3028 Denine Dr, $75,500
101 Boxwood Lane, $174,888
5078 Highway 319, $450,000
629 Shaftesbury Lane, $233,400
813 Ogeechee Ct., $148,975
Condo/Townhouse
302 Kiskadee Loop, $79,900
220 Country Manor Dr, $105,000
290 A Country Manor Drive, $129,900
1023 Fairway Lane, $149,000
Conway 29527
Land
6.77 Acs. Hwy 701 S, $121,900
Home
3668 Red Elf Lane, $155,900
1200 Donald Street, $141,791
1229 Augustus Drive, $154,900
251 Oak Landing Road, $173,900
240 Dunn Shortcut Road, $135,000
1008 Ralston Ct, $107,500
1351 Monterey Avenue, $144,900
1021 Oglethorpe Drive, $144,900
Galivants Ferry 29544
Land
TBD Pee Dee Hwy S, $400,000
Home
153 Blue Jacket Dr, $139,900
Aynor 29544
Home
969 Brunson Spring Rd, $169,900
Little River 29566
Home
3409 North Pointe Blvd., $84,500
3886 Pinebrook Circle, $139,950
640 Ginger Lily Way, $271,188
2005 Keowee Ct., $186,400
4329 Mcginn Dr, $139,995
200 Davis Court, $184,990
2495 Glen Drive, $172,000
925 Witherbee Way, $221,400
388 Carriage Lake Dr, $258,900
Condo/Townhouse
4139 Hibiscus Dr., $119,900
108 Scotchbrom Drive, $135,000
4498 Little River Inn, $79,900
610 Putters Lane, $37,500
610 Putters Lane, $36,900
4350 Intercoastal Drive, $99,900
4179 Hibiscus Dr, $79,999
Commercial
4498 Waterfront Drive, $549,000
H-7 Coquina Harbour Marina, $22,000
Longs 29568
Home
660 Lantern Court, $269,900
1878 Hickory Lane, $157,000
220 Oak Crest Circle, $145,999
2027 Hickory Lane, $235,000
178 Sussex Ct, $134,500
534 Irees Way, $169,890
333 Marino Trail, $167,900
1937 Pine Cone Lane, $264,309
244 Heath Drive, $161,500
1585 Circle Bay Drive, $160,000
128 Crown Meadows Drive, $121,070
Condo/Townhouse
277 Stonewall Circle, $169,900
434 Colonial Trace Drive, $154,900
248 Sun Colony Blvd, $70,000
Loris 29569
Home
955 Stadium Drive, $294,900
1443 Cane Branch Rd, $119,950
451 Carolina Hickory Street, $169,900
2725 Cobblestone Road, $224,500
3256 Hwy 777, $239,900
700 Red Oak Drive, $182,990
6865 E Highway 19, $199,900
2889 Red Bluff Rd, $189,999
7711 Woodland Dr., $189,000
7833 N Ocean Blvd, $591,442
247 Catawba, $75,000
642 Providence Park, $329,900
Lot 5 - 8160 Sandlapper Way, $587,300
Condo/Townhouse
101 Ocean Creek Dr. #BB-6, $329,000
101 Ocean Creek Dr. #NN-10, $389,000
210 N 75th Avenue, $84,900
201 N 74th Avenue, $185,000
504 N 65th Ave, $129,000
501 Maison Dr, $119,900
7700 Porcher Drive, $94,900
9780-04 Leyland Dr, $99,897
9501 Shore Drive #343, $119,900
171 St. Clears Way, $269,000
7000 N Ocean Blvd, $39,900
425 Appledore Circle, $295,000
100 Ocean Creek Drive #J-8, $309,000
9994 Beach Club Dr, $372,900
161 Seawatch Drive, $115,900
Commercial
607 Briarwood Drive, $1,606
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
316 Lakeside Drive, $189,000
6001 S Kings Highway, Site 8063, $65,000
Home
136 Ocean Commons Drive, $238,990
1501 Mordecai Court, $289,900
121-B 8th Avenue North, $595,000
1507 Hallborough Drive, $242,900
325 SANDDOLLAR, $142,000
1119 Plantation Drive, $214,900
1518 Westferry Crossing, $198,888
1409 Glenkeith Ct, $249,900
6001 S Kings Highway, Site 8056, $180,000
1715 N Highgrove Ct., $419,000
2090 North Berwick Dr., $224,600
Condo/Townhouse
116 S Myrtle Drive, $299,000
2060 Crossgate Blvd, $82,900
1317 S. Ocean Blvd, $219,900
8960-B DUCKVIEW, $110,000
812 S Ocean Blvd, $295,999
209 Double Eagle Drive, $79,000
5905 S Kings Highway, $124,900
5905 S Kings Highway, $119,900
5905 S Kings Highway, $104,900
Commercial
1504 Azalea Dr, $37,900
520 S Hwy 17 Business, $1,650
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
97 Summerlight Drive, $73,888
Home
224 Ponte Vedra, $297,899
4704 HARNESS LANE, $549,000
872 Whaler Place, $79,999
5087 HWY 17 BUSINESS, $579,000
272 Whitchurch St, $189,900
7 Willowbend Drive, $265,000
12 Summer Wind Loop, $349,996
24 Rivulet Lane, $799,900
215 Chesapeake Lane, $249,000
9 Burr Circle, $38,400
338 Southern Breezes Circle, $290,000
4331 Hunters Wood Drive, $425,000
7956 Leeward Lane, $200,000
3389 Collins Creek Dr, $549,000
1024 Meadowoods Drive, $224,421
551 Cypress Avenue, $69,900
Condo/Townhouse
38 Woodhaven Drive, $129,000
256 Madrid Drive, $119,900
1509 N Waccamaw Drive, $125,000
639 Woodmoor Circle, $139,900
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
1827 Suncrest Dr, $306,565
1846 Francis Court, $298,900
1632 Edgewood Dr, $371,665
14 Pioneer Lane, $179,000
947 Iris St, $471,980
2824 Temperance Drive, $134,900
872 Curtis Brown Ln., $580,000
1566 Wellington Way, $319,400
716 Curtis Brown Lane, $413,000
1289 Monticello, $199,899
Condo/Townhouse
1200 N Ocean Blvd, $128,500
2005 Greens Blvd., $48,500
2301 N Ocean Blvd, $89,900
4823 Orchid Way, $114,500
1501 S Ocean Blvd, $87,900
2005 Greens Boulevard, $54,900
2005 Greens Blvd, $69,900
4435 Livorn Loop, $196,300
504 N Ocean Blvd., $79,000
503 Pinewood Rd Unit G-2, $120,000
5523 N Ocean Blvd #1802, $134,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000
4829 Lusterleaf Cir, $128,000
2710 N Ocean Blvd, $89,900
2300 N Ocean Blvd., $73,900
6000 N Ocean Blvd, $635,900
803 Pampas Drive, $149,000
4677 Wild Iris Drive, $112,900
201 S Ocean Boulevard, $114,900
504 N Ocean Blvd, $120,000
2106 N Ocean Blvd, $174,500
Commercial
1113 S 3rd Ave, $349,000
4728 Jenn Drive, $1,500
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
1509 Osage Drive, $37,500
870 Waterton Ave, $139,900
LOT 354 BENTCREEK LANE, $42,900
Lot 14 Fresh Drive, $340,000
Home
3079 Marsh Island $550,000
4413 Marshwood Drive, $293,090
415 Overcrest St., $144,900
4109 Briar Patch Court, $218,900
322 Mesa Grande, $289,200
216 Camilo Ct, $287,804
9080 GATEWICK CT., $142,900
612 Carolina Farms Boulevard, $269,000
5052 Wickalow Way, $164,900
526 Carolina Farms Blvd, $219,900
2195 Haystack Way, $179,990
2132 Buxton Drive, $268,000
258 Bonnie Bridge Circle, $199,900
417 Abercromby Court, $229,900
312 Bull Run Way, $216,700
4708 Marsh Vista Court, $331,193
913 Mirella Lp, $265,463
509 Quincy Hall Drive, $309,900
2940 Scare Crow Way, $269,895
253 Deep Blue Drive, $347,800
4842 Southern Trail, $182,000
8360 Juxa Drive, $455,000
Condo/Townhouse
632 RIVER OAKS DRIVE, $98,500
440 RED RIVER CT, $89,900
801 Burcale Road, $39,900
1314 RIVER OAKS DRIVE, $89,900
624 River Oaks Dr., $99,900
5030 Belleglen Court, $119,900
472 River Oaks Drive, $79,900
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
LOT 31 PALM BAY DR, $65,000
LOT 30 PALM BAY DR, $75,000
TBD Thomas Avenue, $69,900
1109 Fenwick Cr, $59,900
32nd Avenue S Ocean Blvd, $150,000
Home
2805 Ships Wheel Dr, $575,000
5318 Sea Coral Way, $319,900
408 S 3rd Avenue, $198,000
1910 Perrin Drive, $199,900
1410 Golfview Drive, $529,900
700 Belle Drive, $267,540
300 57th Avenue North, $315,000
Condo/Townhouse
1819 N Ocean Blvd #5021, $319,900
4303 S Ocean Blvd., $124,900
5800 N Ocean Blvd, $279,900
1919 Spring St UNIT 22-A, $105,000
865 Villa Drive, $115,000
4701 S OCEAN BLVD, $335,000
1625 S Ocean Blvd, $282,500
300 N Ocean Blvd., $145,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $76,900
6095 Catalina Drive, $219,000
300 N Ocean Blvd, $137,900
1551 Spinnaker Drive, $215,000
6000 N Ocean Blvd, $129,900
2151 Bridgeview Court, $285,000
3601 N Ocean Blvd #1035, $229,900
1819 N Ocean Blvd, #7005, $324,900
201 S Ocean Blvd, $349,900
6000 North Ocean Blvd, $145,000
3513 S Ocean Blvd., $289,900
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 9 Golf Court View, $72,000
0 Channel Bluff Ave, $98,888
Myrtle Avenue, $149,500
Home
113 Atlantic Ave., $998,500
214 Old Pointe Rd, $419,900
36 Windy Lane, $399,900
274 Springfield Road, $309,000
242 Jason Dr, $439,000
Condo/Townhouse
215 Pinehurst Lane, $125,500
Commercial
10185 Ocean Highway, $5,882
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
Lot 52 Moultrie Cir, $74,900
107 Ranchette Circle, $44,900
Home
159 Terracina Cr, $167,000
904 Moultrie Circle, $429,000
5728 Downybrook Rd, $349,000
2760 Squealer Lake Trail, $239,900
4031 Grousewood Dr., $178,500
4820 Timberlake Drive, $299,900
340 Lochmoore Loop, $268,000
7492 Springside Drive, $232,000
350 Cabo Loop, $209,934
5831 Creekside Drive, $101,000
204 Southbury Drive, $194,900
6908 Ashley Cove Dr, $235,000
333 Southern Branch Road, $149,900
123 Sugar Mill Loop, $195,000
513 Carolina Woods Dr, $169,900
601 W Oak Circle Drive, $210,900
1423 Castleberry Place, $299,900
111 Ashley River Rd, $265,000
Condo/Townhouse
1594 Palmina Loop, $185,000
3811 Maypop Circle, $89,900
190 Olde Towne Way, $126,900
101 Spring Creek Drive, $119,000
734 Riverward Drive, $168,530
6850 Blue Heron Blvd. #211, $26,500
304 Shelby Lawson Drive, $151,900
