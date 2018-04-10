Real Estate News

Here's what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Holden Beach, N.C. 28462

Home

189 Brunswick Ave W, $430,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Beach, N.C. 28467

Home

596 Nw Dellcastle Court, $253,095

3305 Creek Harbor Lane, $242,600

3213 Cayuga Lake Court, $235,000

3310 Creek Harbor Lane, $230,000

571 Nw Dellcastle Ct, $218,000

Condo/Townhouse

119 Sw Cobblers, $147,900

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

931 Harwick Ct. Sw, $235,000

6840 Richardson Drive Nw, $168,900

Georgetown 29440

Home

752 Collins Meadow Drive, $615,000

327 Meeting St, $390,000

246 Timber Run Drive, $150,599

71 Misty Lane, $145,000

225 Lincolshire Dr, $98,000

418 Park Street, $65,000

Aynor 29511

Home

347 Floyd Page Rd, $154,900

Conway 29526

Land

Tbd Century Circle, $105,000

138 Bantry Lane, $54,500

708 Tilly Pine Dr., $30,000

Home

3140 Ivy Lea Drive, $271,500

229 Board Landing Cir, $269,409

1450 Half Penny Loop, $260,907

1016 Noddy Court, $255,000

1458 Half Penny Loop, $216,945

1213 Tiger Grand Dr, $214,000

214 Glenwood Drive, $200,000

412 Shaft Place, $199,000

368 Hillsborough Drive, $193,535

217 Spencerswood Drive, $190,500

102 Walnut Circle, $175,000

763 Weston Dr., $170,880

704 Weston Dr., $159,778

114 Timberline Drive, $143,500

602 Truman Road, $127,500

1307 King St., $125,000

3460 Highway 813, $96,900

818 Windemere Court, $89,000

121 Sassafras, $75,000

Condo/Townhouse

1182 Fairway Lane, $142,000

1432 Hwy. 544, $70,000

3555 Hwy 544, $46,000

Conway 29527

Home

313 Macarthur Dr., $229,898

1101 Augustus Drive, $187,900

1000 Trails Rd., $181,500

156 Cottage Creek Circle, $172,900

2808 Blue Bell Lane, $164,000

2705 Blue Bell Lane, $159,900

412 Beulah Circle, $151,500

1000 Cranesbill Court, $135,000

2622 Lincoln Park Dr, $119,500

175 Booth Circle, $62,000

1804 Gemini Circle, $50,000

2514 Nixon Ave, $26,000

Condo/Townhouse

2407 James St, $60,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

133 Penn Circle, $245,000

363 Clearwind Ct., $163,000

Little River 29566

Land

Tbd Graystone Blvd, $18,000

Home

3784 Cedar Creek Run, $509,000

1220 Wind Swept Ct., $271,920

866 Cypress Way, $264,067

1202 Brandywine Drive, $260,000

101 Swallowtail Court, $240,000

4078 Fairway Dr, $207,000

238 Tall Palms Way, $200,000

4335 Grande Harbour, $186,150

183 Retreat Place, $149,900

128 Williamsburg Rd., $125,000

134 Queens Rd, $69,900

Condo/Townhouse

4396 Baldwin Ave. #135, $219,000

452 Papyrus Circle, $197,500

4560 Greenbriar Dr, $148,000

4503 West Harbor Court, $144,900

3953 Tybre Downs Circle, $131,500

4449 Turtle Lane, $126,000

4141 Hibiscus Drive, $111,000

103-1 Barnacle Lane, $107,000

4161 Hibiscus Drive, $91,500

4102 Pinehurst Circle, $89,000

4453 Little River Inn Lane, $79,900

116 Barnacle Ln L 4, $79,000

Longs 29568

Land

Lot 57 Fox Tail Drive, $30,000

343 Fox Tail Drive, $28,500

Home

447 Carrick Loop, $270,603

1511 Loop Circle, $245,000

121 Chestnut Estates Road, $234,899

1813 Sapphire Drive, $231,875

171 Palmetto Green Drive, $230,930

385 Harvest Moon Dr., $225,000

648 Bucks Trail, $210,000

733 Alexis Drive, $152,000

1413 Lindy Lane, $149,900

215 Forest Drive, $138,625

Condo/Townhouse

697 Tupelo Lane, $87,000

Loris 29569

Home

7254 E Hwy 19, $284,000

3093 Waccamaw Drive, $186,000

104 Winding Path Drive, $149,990

256 Dempsey Drive, $143,080

4325 Woodbine, $138,100

2312 Hwy 348, $125,000

1596 Cay Rd, $85,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

7803 Beach Drive, $385,000

Home

7208 Seville Drive, $743,000

7525 Ventura Court, $595,000

215 82nd Ave North, $550,000

305 Shuffleboard Ct., $509,000

7820 Monarch Drive, $451,116

934 Oak Ridge Place, $235,000

920 Briarwood Dr., $169,000

Condo/Townhouse

9840 Queensway Blvd, $550,000

8500 Margate Circle, $512,000

8500 Margate, $399,000

726 Windermere By The Sea Circle, $390,000

9650 Shore Drive, $340,000

9650 Shore Drive, $330,000

9500 Shore Drive, $285,000

1352 Villa Marbella Dr., $245,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd #1516, $233,000

202 74th Ave. N. #1451, $229,900

9500 Shore Dr., $225,000

311 70th Ave N, $212,500

161 Seawatch Drive, $152,000

9660 Shore Drive, $145,000

9600 Shore Drive, $137,000

201 N 75th Ave. #9, $135,000

9749 Leyland Drive, $117,500

1100 Commons Blvd., $117,000

223 Maison Drive, $110,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd. 20-180, $108,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd, $77,000

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2361, $77,000

204 Maison Drive, $76,000

201 N 74th Ave #1042, $67,750

201 74th Avenue North, $66,000

208 N 74th, $63,500

6900 N Ocean Blvd, $45,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

729 S Poplar Drive, $75,000

Home

1617 N Dogwood Dr, $580,000

4903 Yaupon Circle, $470,000

1115 Links Road, $440,000

1479 Coventry Road, $400,000

200 Hull Street, $259,840

1201 Cayuga Court, $253,950

168 Ocean Commons Drive, $243,975

1405 Ashton Glenn Drive, $242,500

1031 Plantation Drive, $230,000

121 Ocean Commons Drive, $220,000

1518 Hallborough Dr., $211,500

365 St Catherine Bay Court, $195,000

1009 Plantation Drive, $169,000

635 S 15th Ave, $156,500

6001 S Kings Highway, $119,000

2121 Lake View Cir, $100,000

6001 S Kings Highway, $60,000

1745 Crystal Lakes Dr, $42,000

1535 Crystal Lake Dr, $41,600

Condo/Townhouse

483 Deerfield Links Drive, $164,000

8562- G Hopkins Circle, $108,000

5905 S Kings Hwy, $94,000

201 Double Eagle Dr, $84,000

206 H-2 Double Eagle Dr, $82,000

1290-B South White Tree, $80,450

1880 Auburn Lane, $76,500

5905 S Kings Hwy, $53,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

Lot 13 Wilderness Lane, $295,000

Home

4515 Richmond Hill Dr, $555,000

221 Sherwood Drive, $330,350

128 Summer Wind Loop, $315,000

193 Splendor Circle, $311,000

408 Seven Circle, $308,000

4566 Firethorne Drive, $304,500

701 Cherry Blossom Drive, $295,565

4558 Firethorne Dr, $294,900

280 Sherwood Drive, $294,865

279 Simplicity Drive, $293,000

1057 Vestry Drive, $219,900

453 Bay Drive, $217,000

1408 Snowy Egret Drive, $215,000

1264 Merion Court, $209,000

120 Sunset Square, $203,000

657 Mt. Gilead Place Drive, $200,000

118 Woodland Park Loop, $187,000

9695 Kings Grant, $170,000

304 Stone Throw Drive Drive, $148,000

1244 Pollen Loop, $130,000

3232 Plantation Trail, $98,000

43 Ravenel Court, $36,500

Condo/Townhouse

1990 N Waccamaw Dr., $330,000

1530 N Waccamaw Drive, Unit 1, $290,000

4679 Fringetree Drive, $156,000

330 Wembley, $154,000

429 Mahogany Drive, $142,000

300 Marsh Place, $128,000

4374 Crepe Myrtle Court, $117,000

631 Wilshire Lane, $105,000

9751 Moose Drive, $1,100

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

Lot 17 Caledonia Drive, $111,000

Home

931 Iris St., $363,991

2441 Rock Dove Rd, $313,020

1225 Berkshire Ave., $289,500

2306 Lark Sparrow, $269,425

606 Calhoun Road, $249,900

4706 Cloisters Lane, $202,880

4721 Seclusion Lane, $187,500

4709 Seclusion Cloisters Lane, $187,500

1065 Starcreek Cir, $175,000

800 Columbia Drive Lot 39, $94,500

Condo/Townhouse

2709 S Ocean Blvd, $594,000

2600 N Ocean Blvd, $352,500

873 Murray Avenue, $319,500

107 S Ocean Blvd., $280,000

5200 N Ocean Blvd #152, $262,000

2600 N Ocean Blvd, $242,000

5507 N Ocean Blvd, $239,900

504 N Ocean Blvd., $230,000

3583 Alexandria Avenue, $177,500

3540 Pampas Drive, $175,000

4851 Luster Leaf Circle, $169,500

4883 Luster Leaf Dr., $164,888

4861 Luster Leaf Circle 304, $162,000

1708 N Ocean Blvd, $154,000

4855 Luster Leaf Circle, $147,000

5601 N Ocean Blvd, $146,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $143,000

4894 Luster Leaf Circle, $135,000

503 Pinewood Dr., $132,000

5523 N Ocean Boulevard, $125,000

3211 S Ocean Blvd, $125,000

5523 North Ocean Blvd, $120,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd, $119,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd, $84,999

2207 S Ocean Blvd., $83,992

4851 Carnation Circle, $82,400

1204 Erin Way, $68,900

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $67,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd, $64,000

1210 Benna Dr, $63,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd, $62,500

1201 Erin Way, $62,500

1203 Erin Way, $62,000

1206 Benna Drive, $62,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd, $45,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd, $45,000

2000 Greens Boulevard, $44,000

Commercial

1601 N Oak St, $12,048

2411 N Oak Street, $6,240

1107 N 48th Ave, $500

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

9611 Bellasera Circle, $358,000

Lot 33 Waterton Avenue, $150,000

Lot 6 Carolina Waterway Plantation, $139,000

Lot #71 670 Edgecreek Dr, $92,000

4432 Tralee, $52,000

5069 Middleton Dr., $46,000

951 Shipmaster Ave, $37,000

Home

913 Bluffview Drive, $510,000

906 Bluffview Dr, $482,500

438 St. Julian Lane, $476,000

8372 Juxa Drive, $468,000

654 Edgecreek Dr, $467,900

630 Indigo Bay Circle, $451,317

4935 Westwind Drive, $450,000

595 Oxbow Drive, $422,000

2516 Lavender Lane, $419,000

3092 Moss Bridge Ln, $385,000

3091 Bayhaven Drive, $385,000

1065 East Isle Of Palms Ave, $370,000

1293 Ficus, $325,000

269 Deep Blue Drive, $324,000

439 W Palms Drive, $320,000

3420 Picket Fence Lane, $310,000

967 Henry James Drive, $307,000

5729 Cottonseed Court, $257,214

170 Mountain Ash Lane, $235,106

538 Hay Hill Lane, $229,575

193 Mountain Ash Lane, $224,895

320 Bull Run Way, $222,410

413 Oxner Court, $222,222

184 Mountain Ash Lane, $215,276

5046 Cobblers Court, $191,000

448 Bellegrove Dr., $189,000

8224 Autumn Pond Ct, $176,000

255 Vesta Dr., $174,250

9042 Gatewick Ct, $162,000

501 Forestbrook Dr, $140,000

1330 Eagle Terrace Court, $123,550

Condo/Townhouse

5455 Elba Way, $217,500

205 Threshing Way, $166,000

1997 Mossy Point Cove, $130,000

4435 Montrose Lane, $125,000

5080 Windsor Green Way, $121,000

602 Waterway Village Blvd., $110,500

683 Riverwalk Drive, $110,000

561 White River Dr, $90,000

3693 Claypond Village Lane, $64,000

533 White River Dr, $61,000

801 Burcale Road, $54,500

Commercial

550 Forestbrook Road, $700

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

2106 Sanderling Dr., $155,000

1304 Battery Park Drive, $43,000

Home

217 25th Ave. N., $437,000

4652 Ironwood Drive, $364,000

1608 Cottage Cove Drive, $280,000

1405 Harbor, $250,000

5811 Mossy Oak Drive, $232,000

926 Tiffany Lane, $209,900

4512 Harrison St, $200,000

1104 Whispering Cove, $85,000

5400 Little River Neck Rd., $63,000

Condo/Townhouse

5109 N Ocean Blvd, $513,000

5109 N Ocean Blvd, $513,000

102 N Ocean Blvd, $445,000

2013 S Ocean Blvd., $425,000

102 N Ocean Boulevard, $335,000

4801 Harbour Point Dr, $265,000

300 N Ocean Blvd, $250,000

4311 S Ocean Blvd,, $250,000

5910 N Ocean Blvd, $235,000

503 20th Ave N, $233,000

1706 S Ocean Blvd., $232,500

601 Hillside Dr North #3031, $220,000

1015 S Ocean Blvd., $220,000

2180 Waterview Dr, $219,000

3901 S Ocean Boulevard, $215,000

740 Shell Creek Circle, $214,900

2450 Marsh Glen Dr., $194,000

4800 N Ocean Blvd., $185,000

503 N 20th Ave., $185,000

3901 S Ocean Blvd, $167,000

5600 N Ocean Blvd., $145,000

613 S Ocean Blvd., $139,900

6253 Catalina Drive, $137,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $133,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr, $126,000

1221 Tidewater Dr., $123,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd, $120,000

6203 Catalina Dr, $115,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $107,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd, $106,000

300 S 47th Ave, $69,900

1100 Possum Trot Rd, $60,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

429 River Oaks Circle, $150,000

Tbd Old Augusta Drive, $103,000

Lot 12 Red Maple Dr, $92,700

Lot 52 Fairview Ct, $66,000

Lot Cc Lake Trail, $55,000

Home

212 Sundial Drive, $875,000

24 Bobcat Dr., $540,000

60 Compass Point, $535,000

134 Southgate Court, $294,985

32 Forest Loop, $245,000

329 Otter Run, $237,000

160 Shipmaster Ave., $136,000

Condo/Townhouse

217 Osprey Watch Circle, $450,000

76 Landing Road, $293,000

403 Bridgewater, $197,000

999 Algonquin, $130,000

14290 Ocean Hwy, $120,000

1 Norris Drive, $116,500

298 Pinehurst, $114,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

4611 Socastee Blvd, $520,000

Tract 2 Bauer Plantation, $330,000

153 Cornfield Rd, $110,000

Home

7752 Moss Creek Rd, $798,500

695 Smith Blvd, $534,000

9449 Freewood Rd, $345,600

149 Copper Leaf Drive, $322,720

200 Harbinson Circle, $295,935

193 Terra Vista Dr, $295,000

221 Harbinson Circle, $265,735

221 Coldwater Circle, $264,500

210 Harbinson Circle, $259,170

226 Harbinson Circle, $252,110

5409 Longhorn Dr., $237,900

413 Accord Street, $229,545

6950 Antonio, $220,000

504 Affinity Drive, $212,940

109 Red Cedar Ave., $193,000

6962 Antonio Lane, $191,000

313 Rice Mill Drive, $186,500

1376 Brighton Ave, $185,280

633 Glen Haven Drive, $185,000

121 Deer Trace Circle, $172,250

133 Tradd Street, $167,000

4635 Boxwood Dr, $154,500

311 Flagstone Drive, $152,000

4720 White Pine Drive, $137,500

233 Stonebridge Drive, $136,000

6633 Breezewood Blvd., $121,000

8163 Woodland Drive, $103,000

101 Intracoastal Village Court, $75,000

207 Davis Shelley Circle, $69,000

5719 Leonard Loop, $65,000

10200 Freewood Rd, $60,397

5730 Hwy 707, $22,000

Condo/Townhouse

105 Terracina Cr, $170,000

304 Shelby Lawson Drive, $154,600

181 Olde Towne Way, $154,000

304 Shelby Lawson Drive, $152,000

3969 Forsythia Court, $105,000

3923 Gladiola Court, $102,000

1028i Red Tree Circle, $78,000

1132 White Tree Lane, $76,500

Commercial

147 Prather Park Drive, $165,000

