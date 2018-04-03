Real Estate News

Here's what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

April 03, 2018 04:18 PM

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Land

1089 S Clubview La, $10,500

Home

568 Dellcastle Ct., $251,265

12 Calabash Drive, $246,000

104 Calabash Lakes Blvd, $190,000

434 Dorchester St., $188,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 4 Oak Bay Drive, $45,500

154 Madison Drive, $36,000

53 Oak Bay Drive, $21,750

4796 St Delight Road, $9,000

Home

231 Highland Road, $289,000

180 Mallard Circle, $182,000

1682 Middleton Street, $145,000

1843 Pickens Street, $141,000

241 Timber Run Drive, $133,149

2017 South Island Rd, $114,500

332 Forest Avenue, $80,000

296 Glass Avenue, $42,500

Andrews 29510

Home

100 Carnation Drive, $172,000

Conway 29526

Land

Lot 16 Pocono Street, $66,500

Hwy 90 Tract 2, Tract 3, $50,000

Home

1008 Blackskimmer Drive, $440,000

792 Wild Wing Boulevard, $289,000

2035 Woodlawn Dr, $240,000

326 Board Landing Circle, $235,000

226 Cedar Ridge Ln, $215,000

923 Tiffany Ln, $190,000

985 University Forest Drive, $185,000

728 Weston Dr, $177,417

185 Royals Circle, $170,000

212 Maple Oak Drive, $153,560

933 Castlewood Dr, $151,000

2504 Aaron Street, $143,000

1108 Chicora Blvd, $139,000

609 Kristen Circle, $123,000

136 Hillmont Ct, $40,000

Condo/Townhouse

1025 Carolina Road, $80,000

Commercial

2373 Highway 544, $617,500

1871 Highway 544, $440,000

Conway 29527

Land

3065 Penson Drive, $9,350

Home

5946 Hunting Swamp Rd, $230,000

3730 Love Lane, $213,000

104 Oakey Estates Dr., $156,000

469 Oakham Drive, $155,000

1205 Donald Street, $152,524

2433 Summerhaven Loop, $150,900

2716 Green Pond Circle, $149,000

2425 Westbrook Drive, $140,000

4370 Highway 701 S, $80,000

Little River 29568

Land

2941 Cedar Creek Run, $110,000

Home

385 Palm Lakes Blvd., $270,000

452 Mattamushkeet Drive, $265,000

814 Cypress Way, $229,882

825 Sweeney Drive, $218,000

908 Cypress Way, $210,000

876 Cypress Way, $208,000

141 Bendick Court, $198,240

818 Cypress Way, $191,400

4337 Grande Harbour, $177,425

4263 Wrens Crossing, $168,450

187 Retreat Place, $137,500

4429 Mandi Avenue, $135,000

3881 Hwy 50, $55,000

Condo/Townhouse

4601 Greenbriar, $90,000

4101 Pinehurst Circle, $82,105

Longs 29568

Home

6704 Hidden River Rd, $290,000

1957 Pine Cone Lane, $246,990

467 Carrick Loop, $246,589

1660 Langley Dr, $155,500

Loris 29569

Home

332 Holly View Lane, $310,000

848 Sisters Rd, $275,000

3525 Rogers Rd, $205,000

247 Dempsey Dr, $158,440

141 Dayglow Drive, $128,000

122 Pink Dogwood Drive, $50,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

8818 N. Ocean Blvd., $687,000

Home

7603 Woodland Drive, $256,000

Condo/Townhouse

9650 Shore Drive, $470,000

9994 Beach Club Drive, $300,000

10100 Beach Club Dr, $265,000

307 74th Ave N., 2-B, $195,000

9540 Shore Drive, $152,500

9621 Shore Drive, $132,500

9661 Shore Drive, $110,000

7509 N Ocean Blvd., $82,600

714 N 67th, $65,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

1368 Royal Devon Drive, $122,500

Home

1319 Royal Devon Drive, $387,000

1028 Lizzie Lane, $289,728

1209 Cayuga Court, $238,085

213 17th Ave. N., $215,000

1216 Cayuga Court, $212,811

509 Plantation Drive, $193,000

6001 S Kings Hwy, $76,500

Condo/Townhouse

614 15th Ave S, $115,000

1356 Glenns Bay Road, $102,500

1860 Auburn Lane, $92,500

2030 Crossgate Drive, $92,000

1486 Glenns Bay Rd, $80,400

5th Ave North #601, $66,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Home

409 Seabreeze Drive, $530,000

404 Oaklanding Lane, $299,965

128 Laurel Hill Place, $290,000

152 Laurel Hill Place, $285,525

148 Laurel Hill Place, $264,826

330 Green Creek Bay Circle, $258,000

1253 Merion Court, $247,000

147 Woodlake Drive, $142,500

161 Addison Cottage Way, $136,000

146 Ridgeway Loop, $34,000

Condo/Townhouse

54 Oyster Bay Drive, $371,625

1690 N Waccamaw Drive, $325,000

501 Botany Loop, $254,900

122 Coldstream Cove Loop, $210,000

708 Wessex Dr, $209,000

140 Coldstream Cove Loop, $185,000

1012 N Waccamaw Drive, $161,900

1210 N Waccamaw Dr, $145,000

125 Brentwood Drive, $132,000

920 N Waccamaw Drive, $125,000

1509 N Waccamaw Dr., $104,500

4212 Sweetwater Blvd., $82,900

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

5244 Nightingale, $410,000

Tbd 30th Ave N, $92,000

Home

1858 Suncrest Drive, $437,235

408 42nd, $380,000

2470 Rock Dove Road, $299,999

2475 Rock Dove Rd, $285,740

1621 Culbertson Ave, $285,000

3817 Pine Lake Drive, $255,000

4736 Seclusion Lane, $190,000

Condo/Townhouse

1103 Dunbar St, $100,000

4827 Magnolia Lake Drive, $159,000

3865 Spruce Drive, $145,000

501 N 44th Ave., $142,900

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $141,000

1035 Penny Lane, $138,000

4505 North Kings Hwy, $135,000

4627 Wild Iris Dr. Unit 104, $127,900

1605 S Ocean Blvd, $123,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd, $117,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd, $112,000

2106 N Ocean Blvd, $110,000

2501 S Ocean Blvd., $107,500

1605 S Ocean Blvd, $99,900

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $93,000

1203 Pinegrove Drive, $69,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $68,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd, $60,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $57,500

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $52,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd, $49,000

1207 S Ocean Boulevard, $45,100

1600 S Ocean Blvd, $45,000

Commercial

2411 N Oak Street, $2,400

2411 N Oak Street, $725

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

9601 Bellasera Circle, $365,000

Lot 455 Sweet Olive Ln, $190,000

806 Waterton Avenue, $137,500

9066 Belvidere Dr Lot 658, $50,000

501 Thorton Court, $47,500

1510 Osage Dr, $34,000

Home

8011 East Bay Court, $550,000

918 Bluffview Dr, $530,000

8451 Juxa Drive, $520,000

2112 Castille Dr., $455,000

5149 Country Pine Dr, $337,655

657 Indigo Bay Circle, $315,326

661 Cocas Drive, $304,065

4708 Blue Water Lane, $294,000

118 Carnaby Loop, $260,090

461 Emerson Dr, $245,500

2842 Farmer Brown Court, $240,000

5704 Cottonseed Court, $233,571

316 Bull Run Way, $214,620

166 Mountain Ash Lane, $210,645

177 Mountain Ash Lane, $209,466

200 Mountain Ash Lane, $195,070

1226 Ambling Way Drive, $192,500

601 Cottage Oaks Circle, $185,000

2493 Whetstone Lane, $180,000

2030 Haystack Way, $179,999

4360 Heartwood Ln, $178,000

281 Barclay Dr, $170,000

105 Bellegrove Drive, $170,000

Condo/Townhouse

250 Connemara Dr, $150,000

608 Waterway Village Blvd, $129,000

4433 Montrose Lane, $128,000

633 Waterway Village Blvd, $121,000

149 Westhaven Drive, $102,000

1254 River Oaks Drive, $84,000

119 Fountain Point Lane, $78,000

801 Burcale Road, $70,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

607 21st Ave S, $280,000

2307 Tortuga Lane, $75,000

Home

707 Sea Island Way, $491,500

1004 Clubhouse Dr, $429,999

703 16th Ave. S, $425,000

502 S 14th Avenue, $399,900

602 13th Ave S, $356,000

1101 Thomas Ave, $325,000

4516 Surf Street, $215,000

5105 Sea Coral Way, $209,000

601 Myrtle Oaks Ct, $150,000

1104 Carolina Cove, $150,000

301 56th Avenue North, $120,000

2604 Walnut Street, $82,000

Condo/Townhouse

2701 S Ocean Blvd Unit 1506, $114,000

6244 Catalina Drive, $365,900

201 S Ocean Blvd., $345,000

4301 S Ocean Blvd, $320,000

3401 N Ocean Blvd., $290,000

4801 Harbor Point Drive, $269,900

2151 Bridgeview Ct, $260,000

206 N Ocean Blvd, $210,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd, $210,000

601 Hillside Dr North #2006, $195,000

601 Hillside Dr North #2625, $191,500

2500 N Ocean Blvd 407 Bx 4, $178,000

1711 S Ocean Blvd, $175,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $173,000

215 3rd Avenue North, $170,000

3601 N Ocean Blvd. Unit 1633, $165,000

501 S Ocean Boulevard, $165,000

1711 S Ocean Blvd., $165,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr, $160,000

6253 Catalina Drive, $159,900

901 West Port Drive, $155,000

2711 S Ocean Blvd, $145,000

5001 N Ocean Blvd, $114,700

215 Landing Rd., $112,000

1500 Cenith Dr, $79,500

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

3593 Vanderbilt Blvd, $200,000

69 Citadel Place, $71,000

Lot 14 Old Ashley Lp, $67,000

Home

48 Sawgrass Loop, $350,000

113 Waterville Lane, $329,000

214 Crane Drive, $305,000

1595 Club Circle, $295,000

13 Blackwood Trail, $257,000

Condo/Townhouse

59 Tern Place, $274,000

641 Blue Stem Drive, $179,900

118 Pembroke, $170,000

613 Blue Stem Drive, $160,000

108 Crane Drive, $146,500

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Lot S-4 1013 Lynches River Ct., $55,000

301 Byrnes Lane, $55,000

Home

712 Mcduffie Drive, $480,000

8215 Muldrow Ct, $406,121

1953 La Playa Drive, $294,155

248 Palmetto Glen Drive, $285,000

189 Terra Vista Drive, $274,208

318 Cardita Loop, $267,181

314 Cardita Loop, $265,121

222 Harbinson Circle, $249,500

150 Cooper River Road, $225,000

2666 Corn Pile Rd, $215,000

354 Cabo Loop, $212,758

209 Palmetto Glen Dr, $202,000

561 Miromar Way, $193,400

142 Bellamy Lane, $165,000

8316 Tartan Lane, $163,500

341 Fairwood Terrace, $40,000

Condo/Townhouse

304 Shelby Lawson Drive, $166,170

1450 St. George Lane, $76,500

410 Luttie Road, $60,000

502 Oak Circle Drive, $41,000

105 Horizon River Drive, $38,000

101 Horizon River Drive, $35,000

