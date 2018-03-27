Real Estate News

Here's what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

March 27, 2018 08:36 PM

Oak Island N.C. 28465

Land

152 Ne 7th Street, $56,000

Calabash, N.C. 28467

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Home

565 Lathrop Ct, $349,000

3102 Crescent Lake Drive, $212,500

510 Aiken Ct., $192,500

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Condo/Townhouse

7827 High Market Street, $167,500

891 Great Egret Circle, $146,500

Whiteville, N.C. 28472

Home

800 Spruce Street, $25,000

808 Spruce Street, $20,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

Tbd Jackson Village Rd, $300,000

753 Grand Oak Dr., $208,000

3951 S Fraser, $150,000

Home

88 Jericho Ct, $220,000

2146 Wedgefield Rd, $217,000

492 Forest Avenue, $201,000

130 Heron Cove, $180,000

617 Willowbank Rd, $135,000

1010 Palmetto St, $120,000

Aynor 29511

Home

3720 Fred Rd, $190,000

Conway 29526

Land

5960 Highway 65, $88,750

450 N Int Sc 26-65, $27,000

Tbd Hwy 65, $20,000

Home

1071 Forest Dr, $369,500

1208 Wood Stork Drive, $316,615

1716 Wood Stork Drive, $290,000

8200 Timber Ridge Road, $231,000

4101 Ridgewood Dr, $229,000

5389 Bear Bluff Drive, $225,000

481 Amanda Way, $200,000

104 Jenna Macy Drive, $196,959

1048 Manassas Drive, $182,000

279 Copperwood Loop, $167,445

1017 Manassas Drive, $164,990

236 Hamilton Way, $159,000

1504 Riverport Drive, $147,900

228 Jessica Lakes Drive, $142,000

831 Esther Court, $133,500

1020 Cadbury Court, $131,900

607 French Collins, $123,450

3236 Pandora Drive, $64,000

Conway 29527

Home

3301 Holly Loop, $165,167

3413 Holly Loop, $163,633

2209 9th Ave, $18,000

Little River 29566

Home

841 Lafayette Park Drive, $290,000

854 Cypress Way, $238,151

4309 Mandi Ave, $236,000

887 Cypress Way, $235,467

1177 Palm Crossing Drive, $224,900

905 Witherbee Way, $219,748

137 Bendick Court, $199,990

204 Davis Court, $179,000

4237 Rivergate Lane, $171,000

1194 Saint Joseph Road, $134,900

4422 W Nixon Circle, $130,000

143 Olympic St, $100,100

Condo/Townhouse

4339 Baldwin Ave, $117,500

150 Scotchbroom Drive, $109,500

800 Egret Circle, $107,500

4214 Pinehurst Circle, $74,000

4257 Villa Drive, $58,500

4350 Baker Street, $38,500

Longs 29568

Home

325 Sun Colony Blvd, $249,973

430 Carrick Loop, $239,831

476 Carrick Loop, $237,673

632 Bucks Trail, $215,000

434 Carrick Loop, $213,534

1509 Virginia Pines Drive, $212,500

921 Foxtail Drive, $194,500

484 Shellbank Dr, $172,500

287 Oak Crest Circle, $164,000

10384 Hwy 905, $141,484

525 Eagleton Court, $138,900

200 Cupola Drive, $137,500

397 Oak Crest Circle, $135,000

Condo/Townhouse

646 Tupelo Lane, $64,900

Loris 29569

Land

1215 Rainbow Drive, $30,000

Tract B Stadium Dr., $22,500

Home

3289 Bakersfield Road, $164,000

2426 Cox Road, $128,000

1581 Southern Crest Drive, $115,900

275 Hulls Island Rd, $96,500

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

777 Villarosa Drive, $497,138

7860 Porcher Dr, $436,064

Condo/Townhouse

161 Seawatch Drive, $280,000

9840 Queensway Blvd, $255,000

201 N 74th Ave., $153,300

403 76th Ave. N., $146,000

403 75th Avenue N., $146,000

9772 Leyland Drive, $109,900

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $95,747

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd-24-296, $95,000

407 76th Ave N, $94,900

7100 N Ocean Blvd #1408, $93,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $90,101

7500 N Ocean Blvd., $89,500

7200 N Ocean Boulevard, $73,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd #441, $61,800

7000 N Ocean Blvd, $48,899

6900 N Ocean Blvd #422, $40,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

815 Surfside Drive, $293,000

Home

913 B North Ocean Blvd, $872,500

6001 South Kings Hwy, $400,000

1015 N Dogwood Dr, $356,000

2188 N Berwick Drive, $340,000

6001 S Kings Highway, $268,000

6001 S Kings Hwy, $75,000

Condo/Townhouse

713 N Ocean Blvd, $260,000

5905 S Kings Hwy, $105,000

200 Double Eagle Dr, $62,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

18 Flaggpoint Lane, $165,000

Home

636 S Dogwood Drive, $957,500

2024 N Waccamaw Dr, $695,000

312 S Waccamaw Drive, $629,000

Lot 119 Knotty Pine, $459,550

78 Cascade Drive, $435,000

487 Grand Cypress Way, $328,000

724 Woodstone Ct, $315,000

9593 Indigo Creek Blvd, $255,000

1521 Schooner Ct, $182,000

2106 Green Heron Dr, $179,000

4557 Fringtree Drive, $178,000

1282 Pollen Loop, $157,100

740 Lewis Lane, $106,500

423 Delton Dr, $60,000

796 Jensen Dr. South, $48,000

Condo/Townhouse

Lot 77 Misty Hammock Lane, $253,935

Lot 75 Misty Hammock Lane, $253,935

332 Arlington Circle, $232,000

144 Parmelee Drive, $230,000

1210 N Waccamaw Dr, $225,000

Lot 76 Misty Hammock Lane, $217,935

1620 N Waccamaw Dr, $148,000

5828 Longwood Drive, $135,500

147 Chenoa Drive, $133,238

1509 N Waccamaw, $127,000

4309 Lotus Court, $125,002

Commercial

3401 Highway 17 Business, $3,500

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

754 Curtis Brown Lane, $599,000

1747 Cheshire Ct, $512,140

1319 Hidden Harbour Road, $405,000

1709 Westminster Drive, $340,270

1680 Suncrest Dr, $314,920

3423 Pampas Drive, $289,000

2460 Rock Dove Rd, $280,655

2467 Rock Dove Rd, $274,870

2464 Rock Dove Rd, $269,920

640 Providence Drive, $254,000

1562 Tradition Drive, $249,900

4733 Seclusion Lane, $216,275

4713 Seclusion Lane, $210,630

4710 Cloisters Lane, $208,880

1238 Brown Pelican Drive, $191,000

983 Pinner Place, $146,900

Condo/Townhouse

516 34th Ave N, $650,000

6000 N Ocean Blvd, $267,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd. #802, $211,000

4843 Carnation Circle, $166,000

3497 Cactus St, $160,000

107 S Ocean Boulevard, $160,000

5601 N Ocean Blvd, $150,000

1851 Low Country Place, $146,900

4880 Dahlia Court 205, $137,000

1700 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $117,000

4655 Wild Iris Dr, $115,000

4115 Little River Road, $115,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd, $110,500

3768 Citation Way, $110,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd, $106,000

503 Beachwalk Place, $105,000

4657 Wild Iris Drive, $102,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd, $100,000

2970 Old Bryan Dr, $99,900

2311 S Ocean Blvd, $95,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd, $92,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $90,000

619 37th Ave N, $88,000

3741 Blockhouse Way, $78,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $68,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd, $65,000

1201 E Erin Way, $65,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd, $65,000

2207 S Ocean Blvd, $62,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $57,500

2207 S. Ocean Blvd, $53,500

1207 S Ocean Blvd, $45,500

Commercial

601 Seaboard St, $3,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

1509 Alameda Court, $175,000

Lot 105 West Palms Drive, $160,000

Lot 104 West Palms Dive, $160,000

518 Stonemason Court, $37,500

Covington Drive Lot 178, $36,000

Lot 134 Clandon Drive, $31,500

Home

114 Planters Creek Dr, $429,900

113 Oyster Point Way, $379,500

997 Shipmaster Ave, $351,900

301 N Bar Court, $300,000

212 Camilo Ct, $296,158

4473 Marshwood Drive, $261,004

701 Two Rivers Ct, $259,950

5912 Flour Mill Court, $240,041

5699 Lombardia Cir, $235,000

2401 Hobart St, $233,000

208 Mountain Ash Lane, $219,520

383 Camrose Way, $218,125

173 Mountain Ash Lane, $211,461

8025 Pleasant Point Lane, $174,500

970 Willow Bend Dr, $169,000

685 West Perry Rd, $160,400

661 West Perry Rd, $157,000

Condo/Townhouse

1033 World Tour Blvd, $143,000

164 Westhaven Drive, $95,000

465 White River Drive #35i, $91,900

444 Red River Court, $85,000

1298 River Oaks Drive, $59,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1709 N Cove Court, $110,000

1717 N Cove Court, $110,000

1801 Lake Egret Drive, $110,000

1811 Lake Egret Drive, $110,000

Home

1505 East Island Drive, $630,000

321 N 62nd, $305,000

873 Cardinal Pl, $287,500

1028 Marthas Way, $283,000

4001 Acorn Way, $265,000

612 24th Ave S, $242,000

5406 Nixon Street, $209,000

4512 Kingfisher Street, $69,500

303 Ebbtide Drive, $33,000

Condo/Townhouse

1625 S Ocean Blvd, $357,000

102 N Ocean Blvd., $375,000

102 N Ocean Blvd., $358,000

5700 North Ocean Blvd, $345,000

1312 S Ocean Blvd, $335,000

523 S Ocean Blvd, $280,000

6244 Catalina Drive, $270,000

601 Hillside Drive, N #2441, $259,000

6095 Catalina Drive, $229,000

1905 Edge Drive, $225,999

6095 Catalina Drive, $225,000

6203 Catalina Drive, $222,000

621 Surfsong Way, $214,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $175,000

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy, $155,000

2001 Spring Street, $145,000

105 Barnwell St #2d, $136,000

300 N Ocean Blvd, $130,000

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $123,500

2701 S Ocean Blvd, $107,500

Commercial

1016 N 2nd, $495

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 147 Ocean Lakes Loop, $165,000

30 Tralee Loop, $160,000

163 Old Waccamaw, $63,500

Home

425 Sportsman Dr., $975,000

184 Vintage Drive, $625,000

112 Marsh Point Drive, $525,000

217 Harbourreef Drive, $430,000

148 Clearwater Drive, $223,000

Condo/Townhouse

144 Beaver Pond Loop Unit 53, $90,000

Commercial

9841 Ocean Highway, $1,601

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

4808 Timberlake Drive, $264,000

125 Ashley River Road, $225,000

4073 Grousewood Dr., $185,000

401 Flagstone Dr, $177,961

900 Luttie Road, $167,000

210 Tibton Circle, $161,300

726 Dunlon Court, $159,900

664 Ruthin Lane, $159,500

180 Maggie Way, $153,500

493 Keystone Lane, $81,900

4559 Thompkins Rd, $69,900

Condo/Townhouse

304 Shelby Lawson Drive, $173,500

304 Shelby Lawson Drive, $167,900

239 Portsmith Drive, $111,000

221 Portsmith Drive, $109,280

166 Olde Towne Way, $95,750

510 Fairwood Lakes Drive, $85,000

Commercial

151 Prather Park Drive, $1,500

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Take a ride around Myrtle Beach Speedway in a real NASCAR Stock Car

View More Video