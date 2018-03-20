Here's what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Oak Island, N.C. 28465
Land
113 Ne 5th Street, $55,000
Calabash, N.C./carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Never miss a local story.
Home
9278 Old Field Road, $533,000
3410 Calistoga Lake Ct, $229,900
11 Oakbark Ct., $204,000
1016 Palmer Drive, $90,000
940 Wyndfall Dr. Sw, $143,000
1731 Whispering Pine, $98,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
98 Wraggs Ferry Rd, $23,000
Home
521 Francis Marion Drive, $250,000
823 Windsor Drive, $248,000
1106 Sloan Street, $219,500
631 Magnolia Drive, $215,000
423 Daisy St., $64,500
326 Park Street, $54,800
Andrews 29510
Home
708 Gapway Rd., $170,000
Aynor 29511
Land
O Zion Rd. At Pee Dee Rd., $550,000
Conway 29526
Home
801 Shaftesbury Ln, $388,000
6833 Pinehaven Lane, $363,000
404 Katie Drive, $270,623
2724 Sanctuary Boulevard, $222,500
5613 Bear Bluff Road, $210,000
120 Astoria Park Loop, $208,656
2606 Morgan Rd, $192,600
716 Weston Dr., $172,900
767 Weston Dr., $157,900
1220 Snowhill Drive, $124,000
1249 Barker Street, $113,000
980 Woodwinds Dr, $68,000
252 Walden Lake Road, $67,000
2632 Lincoln Park Drive, $63,000
Condo/townhouse
270 Country Manor Drive, $110,000
3555 Hwy 544, $49,000
Commercial
1108 3rd Ave, $52,200
Conway 29527
Home
276 Macarthur Dr., $166,900
647 Bald Eagles Drive, $165,000
340 Beulah Circle, $155,000
3562 Wayside Road, $77,000
6625 Coastal Oaks Drive, $38,002
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
1917 Jonestown Rd., $242,585
Little River 29566
Land
3196 Hermitage Drive, $42,000
Tbd Old Tram Rd, $24,500
Home
4853 Williams Island Drive, $600,000
3835 River Hills Dr., $485,000
3611 Golf Avenue, $254,500
954 Witherbee Way, $236,710
850 Cypress Way, $227,184
836 Sultana Drive, $210,000
2804 Desert Rose Street, $196,919
830 Holly Sands Blvd., $186,000
4329 Grande Harbour, $176,478
2793 Desert Rose Street, $174,305
517 Crystalaire, $174,000
4323 Rivergate Lane, $146,500
Condo/townhouse
173 Parkway Lane, $145,000
3967 Tybre Downs Circle, $144,900
4185 Hibiscus Drive, $99,000
1095 W Plantation Drive, $89,000
4109 Pinehurst Circle, $79,900
Commercial
450 Highway 90 East, $450,000
Longs 29568
Land
9748 Anchor Road, $95,000
Highway 90, $80,000
Home
1801 Sapphire Drive, $312,566
458 Quinta Street, $162,900
10380 Hwy 905, $120,000
123 Cloverleaf Drive, $105,000
Condo/townhouse
211 Stonewall Circle, $169,900
Loris 29569
Home
850 N Hwy 701, $180,000
130 St. Barnabas Road, $142,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
9303 Cove Drive, $125,000
Condo/townhouse
8560 Queensway Blvd., $400,000
8121 Amalfi Place, $176,000
7601 N Ocean Blvd #7a, $152,500
409 77th Ave N, $148,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr, $129,000
9749 Leyland Drive, $119,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd #711, $92,500
7100 N Ocean Blvd, $87,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd, $85,900
7200 N Ocean Blvd, $62,500
603 Wagon Wheel Road, $35,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
4708 S Ocean Blvd., $740,000
14 S Oak Drive, $315,000
517 Juniper Dr, $307,500
1753 Parsons Way, $250,000
128 Ocean Commons Drive, $240,000
1137 Chemung Court, $233,340
2064 Ayershire Lane, $195,000
1900 Shell Ct, $156,250
Condo/townhouse
1024 S Hollywood Dr, $146,500
310 5th Avenue N, $132,000
1943 Bent Grass Drive, $103,000
2268 Clearwater Drive, $99,500
1101 N 2nd Avenue, $67,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Home
2014 N Waccamaw Drive, $715,000
121 Crab Dr, $400,000
756 Elmwood Circle, $318,350
104 Laurel Hill Place, $262,000
7948 Leeward Lane, $212,000
9701 Kings Grant Drive, $182,500
610 Live Oak Dr, $62,000
28 Shamrock Circle, $23,000
Condo/townhouse
10 Loganberry Ct, $171,500
719 Shearwater Court, $141,000
1012 N Waccamaw Drive, $140,000
653 Wilshire Lane, $127,000
4202 Sweetwater Blvd, $88,000
120 N Dogwood Drive, $79,000
401 Cambridge Circle, $58,800
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
1965 Silver Spring Ln, $439,305
1706 Maplecress Way, $302,290
1801 D High Street, $259,000
1373 Brown Pelican Drive, $168,300
1277 Stalvey Ave, $76,900
Condo/townhouse
1700 N Ocean Blvd, $170,000
4839 Carnation Circle, $136,000
2000 N Ocean Blvd #1808, $129,400
2970 Old Bryan Drive, $115,000
2401 S Ocean Boulevard, $113,500
5511 N Ocean Blvd, $100,000
2710 N Ocean Blvd, $97,500
6804 N Ocean Blvd, $95,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd, $88,000
4115 Little River Road, $82,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd, $80,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd, $73,000
2300 North Ocean Blvd, $70,000
1605 S.ocean Bl Unit # 401, $65,000
1605 S. Ocean B Myrtle Beach, $65,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd, $55,000
1600 S Ocean Blvd, $21,250
Commercial
2411 N Oak Street, $675
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
269 Avenue Of The Palms, $238,000
2904 Moss Bridge Lane, $75,000
Lot 481 Fiddlehead Way, $60,000
Lot 482 Fiddlehead Way, $60,000
946 Shipmaster Ave, $33,000
954 Crystal Water Way, $32,500
Home
5029 Westwind Drive, $340,000
5705 Cottonseed Court, $338,000
4408 Utsey Dr., $333,040
712 Crystal Water Way, $321,000
2329 Ordsall Court, $320,000
4704 Marsh Vista Court, $299,398
129 Lac Courte, $298,090
4613 Marshwood Drive, $275,000
208 Viejas Dr, $245,590
550 Hay Hill Lane, $237,200
5913 Flour Mill Ct., $235,926
318 Islington Ct, $227,900
567 Hay Hill Lane, $220,811
2302 Clandon Dr, $220,000
157 Mountain Ash Lane, $212,670
219 Fulbourn Place, $180,000
508 Waccamaw Pines Drive, $138,000
809 Larue Ct, $115,169
Condo/townhouse
4556 Livorn Loop, $160,500
1230 River Oaks Drive, $132,000
4920 Windsor Green Way, $109,000
4574 C Girvan Drive, $95,000
488 River Oaks Drive, $86,000
1242 River Oaks Drive, $86,000
1294 River Oaks Dr, $72,000
Commercial
4999 Carolina Forest Blvd., $500
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
803 Wayne Street, $50,000
818 Morrall Drive, $29,000
Home
813 S Ocean Blvd, $840,000
3201 Nixon Street, $575,000
513 S 23rd Avenue, $190,000
Condo/townhouse
4701 S Ocean Blvd, $294,000
3703 N Ocean Blvd, $286,000
2801 S Ocean Blvd, $245,000
6244 Catalina Drive #3403, $240,000
601 Hillside Dr North #2134, $216,500
601 N Hillside Drive, $194,000
4601 N Ocean Blvd, $192,500
901 West Port Drive, $127,000
6253 Catalina Dr, $125,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Drive, $124,000
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy, $110,000
401 N Hillside Drive, $110,000
85 Shadow Moss Place, $105,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd, $93,000
1101 Possum Trot Rd, $87,800
4409 N Ocean Blvd, $64,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Home
522 Lakeshore Drive, $550,000
612 Parkersville Road, $136,000
Condo/townhouse
135 S Dunes Drive, $649,000
69 Pinehurst Lane, $127,500
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
7062 Byrnes Lane, $115,000
Lot 13 Horsetail Moss Ct, $80,000
Home
279 St Davids Ave, $334,000
937 Devon Estate Ave., $309,900
103 Pebble Drive, $182,500
890 Lonnie St, $170,000
769 Bonita Loop, $170,000
300 Muirfield Road, $168,000
111 Sand Pebble Lane, $161,000
260 Archdale Street, $161,000
4739 Cottonwood Dr, $132,900
4287 Flat Bay Circle, $47,000
Condo/townhouse
908 Wrigley Drive, $158,000
726 Riverward Drive, $155,000
3947 Gladiola Ct., $110,000
Commercial
3931 Mega Drive, $1,000
Comments