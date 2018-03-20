Real Estate News

Here's what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

March 20, 2018 09:06 PM

Oak Island, N.C. 28465

Land

113 Ne 5th Street, $55,000

Calabash, N.C./carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

9278 Old Field Road, $533,000

3410 Calistoga Lake Ct, $229,900

11 Oakbark Ct., $204,000

1016 Palmer Drive, $90,000

940 Wyndfall Dr. Sw, $143,000

1731 Whispering Pine, $98,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

98 Wraggs Ferry Rd, $23,000

Home

521 Francis Marion Drive, $250,000

823 Windsor Drive, $248,000

1106 Sloan Street, $219,500

631 Magnolia Drive, $215,000

423 Daisy St., $64,500

326 Park Street, $54,800

Andrews 29510

Home

708 Gapway Rd., $170,000

Aynor 29511

Land

O Zion Rd. At Pee Dee Rd., $550,000

Conway 29526

Home

801 Shaftesbury Ln, $388,000

6833 Pinehaven Lane, $363,000

404 Katie Drive, $270,623

2724 Sanctuary Boulevard, $222,500

5613 Bear Bluff Road, $210,000

120 Astoria Park Loop, $208,656

2606 Morgan Rd, $192,600

716 Weston Dr., $172,900

767 Weston Dr., $157,900

1220 Snowhill Drive, $124,000

1249 Barker Street, $113,000

980 Woodwinds Dr, $68,000

252 Walden Lake Road, $67,000

2632 Lincoln Park Drive, $63,000

Condo/townhouse

270 Country Manor Drive, $110,000

3555 Hwy 544, $49,000

Commercial

1108 3rd Ave, $52,200

Conway 29527

Home

276 Macarthur Dr., $166,900

647 Bald Eagles Drive, $165,000

340 Beulah Circle, $155,000

3562 Wayside Road, $77,000

6625 Coastal Oaks Drive, $38,002

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

1917 Jonestown Rd., $242,585

Little River 29566

Land

3196 Hermitage Drive, $42,000

Tbd Old Tram Rd, $24,500

Home

4853 Williams Island Drive, $600,000

3835 River Hills Dr., $485,000

3611 Golf Avenue, $254,500

954 Witherbee Way, $236,710

850 Cypress Way, $227,184

836 Sultana Drive, $210,000

2804 Desert Rose Street, $196,919

830 Holly Sands Blvd., $186,000

4329 Grande Harbour, $176,478

2793 Desert Rose Street, $174,305

517 Crystalaire, $174,000

4323 Rivergate Lane, $146,500

Condo/townhouse

173 Parkway Lane, $145,000

3967 Tybre Downs Circle, $144,900

4185 Hibiscus Drive, $99,000

1095 W Plantation Drive, $89,000

4109 Pinehurst Circle, $79,900

Commercial

450 Highway 90 East, $450,000

Longs 29568

Land

9748 Anchor Road, $95,000

Highway 90, $80,000

Home

1801 Sapphire Drive, $312,566

458 Quinta Street, $162,900

10380 Hwy 905, $120,000

123 Cloverleaf Drive, $105,000

Condo/townhouse

211 Stonewall Circle, $169,900

Loris 29569

Home

850 N Hwy 701, $180,000

130 St. Barnabas Road, $142,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

9303 Cove Drive, $125,000

Condo/townhouse

8560 Queensway Blvd., $400,000

8121 Amalfi Place, $176,000

7601 N Ocean Blvd #7a, $152,500

409 77th Ave N, $148,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr, $129,000

9749 Leyland Drive, $119,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd #711, $92,500

7100 N Ocean Blvd, $87,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd, $85,900

7200 N Ocean Blvd, $62,500

603 Wagon Wheel Road, $35,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

4708 S Ocean Blvd., $740,000

14 S Oak Drive, $315,000

517 Juniper Dr, $307,500

1753 Parsons Way, $250,000

128 Ocean Commons Drive, $240,000

1137 Chemung Court, $233,340

2064 Ayershire Lane, $195,000

1900 Shell Ct, $156,250

Condo/townhouse

1024 S Hollywood Dr, $146,500

310 5th Avenue N, $132,000

1943 Bent Grass Drive, $103,000

2268 Clearwater Drive, $99,500

1101 N 2nd Avenue, $67,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Home

2014 N Waccamaw Drive, $715,000

121 Crab Dr, $400,000

756 Elmwood Circle, $318,350

104 Laurel Hill Place, $262,000

7948 Leeward Lane, $212,000

9701 Kings Grant Drive, $182,500

610 Live Oak Dr, $62,000

28 Shamrock Circle, $23,000

Condo/townhouse

10 Loganberry Ct, $171,500

719 Shearwater Court, $141,000

1012 N Waccamaw Drive, $140,000

653 Wilshire Lane, $127,000

4202 Sweetwater Blvd, $88,000

120 N Dogwood Drive, $79,000

401 Cambridge Circle, $58,800

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

1965 Silver Spring Ln, $439,305

1706 Maplecress Way, $302,290

1801 D High Street, $259,000

1373 Brown Pelican Drive, $168,300

1277 Stalvey Ave, $76,900

Condo/townhouse

1700 N Ocean Blvd, $170,000

4839 Carnation Circle, $136,000

2000 N Ocean Blvd #1808, $129,400

2970 Old Bryan Drive, $115,000

2401 S Ocean Boulevard, $113,500

5511 N Ocean Blvd, $100,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd, $97,500

6804 N Ocean Blvd, $95,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd, $88,000

4115 Little River Road, $82,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd, $80,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $73,000

2300 North Ocean Blvd, $70,000

1605 S.ocean Bl Unit # 401, $65,000

1605 S. Ocean B Myrtle Beach, $65,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd, $55,000

1600 S Ocean Blvd, $21,250

Commercial

2411 N Oak Street, $675

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

269 Avenue Of The Palms, $238,000

2904 Moss Bridge Lane, $75,000

Lot 481 Fiddlehead Way, $60,000

Lot 482 Fiddlehead Way, $60,000

946 Shipmaster Ave, $33,000

954 Crystal Water Way, $32,500

Home

5029 Westwind Drive, $340,000

5705 Cottonseed Court, $338,000

4408 Utsey Dr., $333,040

712 Crystal Water Way, $321,000

2329 Ordsall Court, $320,000

4704 Marsh Vista Court, $299,398

129 Lac Courte, $298,090

4613 Marshwood Drive, $275,000

208 Viejas Dr, $245,590

550 Hay Hill Lane, $237,200

5913 Flour Mill Ct., $235,926

318 Islington Ct, $227,900

567 Hay Hill Lane, $220,811

2302 Clandon Dr, $220,000

157 Mountain Ash Lane, $212,670

219 Fulbourn Place, $180,000

508 Waccamaw Pines Drive, $138,000

809 Larue Ct, $115,169

Condo/townhouse

4556 Livorn Loop, $160,500

1230 River Oaks Drive, $132,000

4920 Windsor Green Way, $109,000

4574 C Girvan Drive, $95,000

488 River Oaks Drive, $86,000

1242 River Oaks Drive, $86,000

1294 River Oaks Dr, $72,000

Commercial

4999 Carolina Forest Blvd., $500

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

803 Wayne Street, $50,000

818 Morrall Drive, $29,000

Home

813 S Ocean Blvd, $840,000

3201 Nixon Street, $575,000

513 S 23rd Avenue, $190,000

Condo/townhouse

4701 S Ocean Blvd, $294,000

3703 N Ocean Blvd, $286,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd, $245,000

6244 Catalina Drive #3403, $240,000

601 Hillside Dr North #2134, $216,500

601 N Hillside Drive, $194,000

4601 N Ocean Blvd, $192,500

901 West Port Drive, $127,000

6253 Catalina Dr, $125,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Drive, $124,000

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy, $110,000

401 N Hillside Drive, $110,000

85 Shadow Moss Place, $105,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd, $93,000

1101 Possum Trot Rd, $87,800

4409 N Ocean Blvd, $64,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Home

522 Lakeshore Drive, $550,000

612 Parkersville Road, $136,000

Condo/townhouse

135 S Dunes Drive, $649,000

69 Pinehurst Lane, $127,500

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

7062 Byrnes Lane, $115,000

Lot 13 Horsetail Moss Ct, $80,000

Home

279 St Davids Ave, $334,000

937 Devon Estate Ave., $309,900

103 Pebble Drive, $182,500

890 Lonnie St, $170,000

769 Bonita Loop, $170,000

300 Muirfield Road, $168,000

111 Sand Pebble Lane, $161,000

260 Archdale Street, $161,000

4739 Cottonwood Dr, $132,900

4287 Flat Bay Circle, $47,000

Condo/townhouse

908 Wrigley Drive, $158,000

726 Riverward Drive, $155,000

3947 Gladiola Ct., $110,000

Commercial

3931 Mega Drive, $1,000

