Real Estate News

See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

February 20, 2018 08:30 PM

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

2185 Stonecrest Drive Nw, $259,900

3317 Creek Harbor Lane, $228,000

893 Willow Walk, $175,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

8 Moore St, $895,000

Georgetown 29440

Home

621 Garden Ave, $218,500

95 Rolling Oak Drive, $204,534

408 Belle Isle Road, $180,000

34 Oak Landing Road, $150,499

Condo/Townhouse

144 Summer Haven Court, $620,000

Conway 29526

Land

Tbd Cox Ferry Road, $147,500

Lot 17 Bear Bluff Drive, $90,000

0 Kenworth Cir, $61,000

212 Long Avenue, $20,000

Home

1025 Whooping Crane Drive, $420,000

1016 Glossy Ibis Dr., $349,900

1019 Black Skimmer Drive, $302,690

4300 Siwel, $300,000

1217 Pinewood Circle, $238,000

184 Glenmoor Dr, $213,258

181 Barons Bluff Drive, $195,000

1200 Lakeland Dr, $190,000

181 Glenwood Dr, $175,000

3032 Minsteris Drive, $173,500

601 Burroughs St., $162,900

1023 Manassas Drive, $153,000

245 Maple Oak Drive, $142,600

558 Woodholme Dr, $130,000

105 Sassafras Lane, $120,000

2858 Lees Landing Circle, $100,000

3918 Tillmond Drive, $48,000

7839 Hwy. 701 S, $36,000

279 Macarthur Dr., $174,300

1408 Abberbury Drive, $163,299

2701 Blue Bell Lane, $157,500

250 Macarthur Dr, $150,000

Little River 29566

Home

351 Palm Lakes Blvd., $315,990

4115 Heather Lakes Dr, $264,000

384 Palm Lakes Blvd., $260,575

617 Ginger Lily Way, $249,862

4240 Edgefield Rd, $227,000

124 Bendick Court, $219,990

2784 Desert Rose Street, $171,423

2939 Tigers Eye Road, $170,000

2154 Adams Circle, $160,000

3401 N Pointe Boulevard, $108,000

Condo/Townhouse

4243 Villas Drive, $65,000

4274 Pinehurst Circle, $65,000

Longs 29568

Home

4000 Old Buck Creek Rd, $580,000

386 Foxtail Dr, $290,000

514 Irees Way, $167,900

1589 Langley Drive, $164,000

205 Oak Crest Circle, $155,100

227 Heath Drive, $148,000

169 Oak Crest Circle, $145,112

136 Tomoka Trail, $92,000

Condo/Townhouse

199 Stonewall Circle, $179,900

Commercial

2126 E Highway 9, $72,000

Loris 29569

Home

2874 Granny Grump Lane, $73,000

4725 Red Bluff Rd, $62,475

Commercial

1044 Highway 9, Business, E, $200,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

415 Lafayette Road, $540,000

4 Swash Ct, $230,000

Condo/Townhouse

100 Ocean Creek Drive #C-12, $299,000

201 Westleton Drive, $225,000

161 Sea Watch Drive, $165,000

9571 Shore Drive, $148,000

9400 Shore Dr, $145,000

201 74th Ave N #2525, $125,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd, $85,000

200 76th Ave N, $80,800

201 74th Avenue N, $65,000

201 75th Ave N #4014, $65,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

117 Harbor Lights Drive, $395,000

915 N Poplar Drive, $340,000

614 Maple Dr., $309,500

613 N 11th Avenue, $265,000

1109 Chemung Court, $240,820

1208 Cayuga Court, $224,400

129 Ocean Commons Drive, $211,640

1120 Chemung Court, $208,408

617 Cypress Drive, $147,000

6001 S Kings Highway, Site 5540, $57,000

Condo/Townhouse

416 N Ocean Boulevard, $235,000

5905 S. Kings Hwy, $145,000

5905 S Kings Hwy, $119,000

5905 S Kings Hwy, $51,500

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Home

4511 Maypop Trail, $295,000

109 Laurel Hill Place, $275,485

112 Pheasant Run Drive, $240,000

639 Locke Court, $236,330

1702 Tanager Court, $195,000

706 Flamingo Ct., $169,500

3030 Sabal Court, $142,900

734 First Street, $130,000

128 Molinia Drive, $125,000

1157 Palmer Place, $119,900

809 Marlin Ct, $96,000

831 Rusty Anchor Court, $60,000

543 Eden Ave, $35,500

11140 Mcdowell Short Cut Rd. Lot28, $29,000

Condo/Townhouse

1012 N Waccamaw Drive, $161,900

148 Wimbledon Way, $159,900

4468 Lady Banks, $159,000

4300 Lotus Ct, $114,000

Commercial

12270 Highway 17 Bypass, $1,354

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

Lot 8 Oleander Dr, $712,762

Lot 9 Oleander Dr, $567,238

909 Shine Ave, $441,694

3384 Pampas Dr, $330,000

408 34th Ave. N., $325,000

4729seclusion Cloisters Lane, $208,630

1575 Victoria Lane, $160,000

9 Settlers Drive, $148,000

101 Galley Harbour Dr, $136,000

717 11th Ave. S, $135,000

Condo/Townhouse

514 37th Ave N, $560,000

2600 N Ocean Blvd., $340,000

6000 N Ocean Blvd, $335,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $280,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd, $237,500

2201 S Ocean Blvd, $235,000

2500 N Ocean, $225,000

3550 Pampas Drive, $179,900

2600 N Ocean Boulevard, $177,000

2805 N Ocean Blvd, $165,620

201 S Ocean Blv Myrtle Beach S.C. 29577, $151,900

2201 S Ocean Blvd, $144,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $144,000

6203 Catalina Drive, $132,000

5523 N Ocean Blvd, $110,000

504 N Ocean Blvd, $104,900

4860 Carnation Circle, $101,250

3015 Old Bryan Drive, $89,990

205 Beach Walk Place, $89,900

4785 Wild Iris Drive, $85,000

2310 N Ocean Blvd, $72,700

2406 N Ocean Blvd, $67,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd, $64,000

1207 Erin Way, $63,500

3015 Old Bryan Drive, $55,000

2611 S Ocean Boulevard, $52,000

Commercial

2411 N Oak Street, $5,400

1136 N 44th Avenue, $3,287

1387 Enterprise Avenue, $3,200

Myrtle Beach 29579

Home

720 Edge Creek Drive, $530,000

5001 Fiddlers Run, $475,000

1303 Ashboro, $350,000

978 Henry James Drive, $297,000

3413 Labrador Court, $288,500

4527 Marshwood Drive, $286,900

688 Tidal Point, $275,000

4148 Alvina Way, $255,965

5695 Lombardia Cir, $237,795

742 Carolina Farms Blvd, $236,500

649 Oakhurst Drive, $189,900

206 Bittersweet Lane, $157,500

4333 Cross Cut Trail, $154,000

Condo/Townhouse

356 Castle Drive, $163,000

801 New London Ct, $155,000

372 Castle Drive, $152,500

364 Castle Drive, $149,950

1989 Mossy Point Cove, $147,500

360 Castle Drive, $144,990

1321 Shoebridge Drive, $135,000

828 Sheridan Drive, $134,000

4432-G Montrose Lane, $109,000

4854 Meadowsweet Drive, $105,000

670 Riverwalk Drive, $100,000

804 Crumpet Court, $99,000

4502 Ailsa Court, $95,000

627 Waterway Village, $92,000

148 Westhaven Dr., $90,000

1250 River Oaks Drive, $82,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

2018 Perrin, $357,000

Home

2018 S Perrin, $357,000

1019 Cherry Tree Lane, $240,000

704 S 43rd, $180,000

1022 Belle Drive, $175,900

2404 Royal Oak Circle, $161,000

5400 Little River Neck Road, $92,000

Condo/Townhouse

2018 Perrin Dr, $357,000

102 N Ocean Blvd, $429,000

1401 S Ocean Blvd., $365,000

300 N Ocean Blvd, $362,000

6108 N Ocean Blvd., $246,000

3500 N Ocean Boulevard, $170,000

100 Shadow Moss Place, $138,000

1401 Lighthouse Dr., $137,500

948b Perrin Drive, $135,000

212 Landing Road, $133,000

6203 Catalina Drive, $132,500

1401 Lighthouse Dr, $123,000

3500 N Ocean Blvd, $114,500

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 217 Doral Drive, $124,900

Home

91 Lakeshore Drive, $576,000

45 Opera Court, $345,000

1486 Hawthorn Drive, $340,000

211 Mackinley Circle, $285,000

157 Mackinley Cir, $262,500

Condo/Townhouse

13 Chapel Creek Rd., $140,000

598 Blue Stem Drive, $117,500

83 Watersedge Dr, $110,000

532 Blue Stem Drive #53e, $109,100

Commercial

12223 Ocean Highway, $425,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Lot 512 Chamberlin Rd., $240,000

Roscoe Road, $150,000

Home

724 Antler Ridge Cove, $295,000

913 Devon Estate Ave, $275,000

226 Seagrass Loop, $228,000

675 Blackstone Drive, $224,900

757 Rambler Court, $205,000

112 Avondale Dr, $195,000

178 Lead Off Drive, $195,000

245 Palmetto Glen Drive, $188,000

274 Foxpath Loop, $174,450

285 Archdale St, $170,000

230 Seagrass Loop, $169,900

425 Cassian Way, $165,000

233 Holden Drive, $157,808

6527 Northumberland Way, $130,000

5831 Rosewood Dr, $124,000

6625 Scotsman Crescent, $120,500

5520 Bertha Dr., $70,000

1211 Brighton Ave, $65,000

Condo/Townhouse

304 Shelby Lawson Drive, $171,000

304 Shelby Lawson Drive, $149,000

