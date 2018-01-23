Real Estate News

See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

January 23, 2018 08:07 PM

Holden Beach, N.C. 28462

Home

125 Seagull Dr., $430,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

526 Slippery Rock Way, $223,900

538 Slippery Rock Way, $208,500

1033 Chadsey Lake, $169,900

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Condo/Townhouse

7645 High Market Street, $165,000

133 Avian Drive, $151,000

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Home

304 Nw Wildwood Street, $226,500

Georgetown 29440

Home

20 Empire Ct, $119,000

Condo/Townhouse

127 Marsh Lake Drive, $550,000

Commercial

8990 North Fraser Street, $170,000

Andrews 29510

Home

608 S Poplar Ave, $95,400

Aynor 29511

Home

654 Sunny Pond Ln, $335,000

3640 Poplar Church, $219,000

128 Old English, $200,000

Conway 29526

Land

1316 Restful Lane, $15,000

Home

505 River Road, $250,000

804 Wilcot Branch Ct, $249,500

208 Family Farm Road, $242,000

841 Wilcot Branch Court, $231,000

112 Juneberry Lane, $207,000

310 Rainwood Road, $195,000

173 Jessica Lakes Dr, $186,500

208 Cain Wilson Road, $174,440

4028 Woodcliffe Drive, $170,000

1037 Manassas Drive, $160,000

417 Cheticamp Court, $158,100

316 Sean River Road, $133,900

117 Hickory Drive, $132,900

1862 Athens Drive, $106,000

1010 Woodwinds Drive, $86,000

1966 Athens Drive, $85,000

615 Lesia Ln, $80,000

3880 Tillmond Drive, $67,300

4250 Estate Drive, $23,000

Condo/Townhouse

1046 Fairway Lane, $125,900

Commercial

1320 Highway 501 Business, $600

Conway 29527

Home

4826 Pee Dee Highway, $210,000

3456 Holly Loop, $207,318

264 Macarthur Dr, $177,100

Lot 123 Macarthur Dr, $166,900

557 Fox Chase Drive, $166,200

404 South Oaks Drive, $150,000

208 Beulah Circle, $135,000

3980 Wayside Rd, $130,000

2708 Woodcreek Lane, $129,000

1344 Tidway Circle, $114,900

Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

165 Penn Circle, $220,000

258 Penn Circle, $197,750

217 Penn Circle, $197,500

266 Penn Circle, $172,000

Little River 29566

Home

720 Solstice Court, $299,058

808 Yauhannah Drive, $275,029

694 Lafayette Park Dr, $265,000

713 Solstice Court, $255,033

858 Cypress Way, $240,700

1200 Palm Crossing Drive, $229,895

4542 Mandi Avenue, $229,000

1204 Palm Crossing Drive, $228,204

445 Vermillion Drive, $224,000

149 Bendick Court, $204,990

3455 Trailside Drive, $165,000

4585 Mandi Ave, $160,000

492 Cordgrass Ln, $151,500

4279 Rivergate Lane, $139,000

4209 Sandtrap Ave., $101,000

Condo/Townhouse

4539 Lightkeepers Way, $174,800

4628 Greenbriar Drive, $146,500

T-147 Scotch Broom, $118,000

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $34,000

Longs 29568

Land

Highway 772 E. Old Buck Creek Rd., $70,000

2.17 Acres Hwy 90, $68,000

Home

1820 Sapphire Drive, $254,226

140 Devonbrook Place, $180,000

554 Irees Way, $166,670

505 Mossbank Loop, $166,000

1597 Langley Dr, $164,000

210 Balsa Dr., $162,915

206 Balsa Dr., $151,319

836 Inglenook Lane, $143,400

145 Crown Meadows Dr, $122,140

Loris 29569

Land

Dale Glenn Lane, $34,500

Home

3161 Highway 777, $230,000

123 Pink Dogwood, $135,000

2915 S Highway 701, $73,000

5257 Old Forest Dr., $61,000

256 Haigler Rowell Ct, $47,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

8016 Cortona Drive, $815,000

Lot 1 - 8130 Sandlapper Way, $638,317

Lot 38 - 8171 Sandlapper Way, $620,000

7615 Glenwood Drive, $310,000

Condo/Townhouse

9994 Beach Club Drive, $371,500

161 Seawatch Dr, $292,000

100 Land's End Blvd, $212,000

9550 N Shore Dr., $197,000

161 Sea Watch Drive, $165,000

202 74th Ave N Unit 2743/44, $157,500

180 Rothbury Circle, $150,000

9670 Shore Drive, $144,000

1100 Commons Blvd, $140,000

9621 Shore Drive, $124,900

9621 Shore Dr, $118,900

158 Seawatch Drive 1708, $108,000

158 Seawatch Drive 1108, $108,000

9738-06 Leyland Drive, $97,000

Commercial

Tbd Highway 17 N., $230,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

4908 Woodview Lane, $344,000

300 Mikita Drive, $298,956

2050 Deerfield Avenue, $289,900

1621 Crooked Pine Dr., $225,000

1136 Chemung Court, $218,875

1144 Chemung Court, $206,160

1200 Cayuga Court, $197,425

9 Pierce Pl, $151,824

1591 Gibson Ave, $148,000

511 N 13th Ave, $1,495

Condo/Townhouse

911 S Ocean Blvd, $300,000

610 15th Ave S, $138,000

2265 Huntingdon Drive, $104,000

8642 Southbridge Dr, $86,500

212 Double Eagle Dr., $76,000

1891 Colony Drive, $74,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $50,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29575

Land

566 Elizabeth Dr, $200,000

Tbd Little Tony, $55,000

Home

636 Nautilus Drive, $718,000

80 Grey Moss Rd., $585,000

530 Mount Gilead Rd, $535,000

42 Highwood Circle, $525,000

Lot 40 Scottsdale Court, $396,725

4412 St Andrews Court, $380,000

3898 Murrells Inlet Rd, $365,000

105 Anglers Drive, $360,000

296 Hyacinth Loop, $315,000

744 Elmwood Circle, $290,155

4326 Old Kings Hwy, $282,500

309 Cypress Keyes Lane, $249,900

229 Golden Oaks Dr., $242,500

4776 New River Rd, $235,000

1610 White Oak Lane, $175,000

407 Snowy Egret Drive, $173,000

505 Night Heron Court, $170,000

9626 Kings Grant Drive, $160,000

9864 Conifer Lane, $155,000

519 Cypress Ave., $108,000

Condo/Townhouse

1990 N Waccamaw Drive, $470,000

56 Shady Oak Ln., $237,000

4960 Forsythia Circle, $228,000

1210 N Waccamaw, $165,100

9 Pistachio Loop, $163,000

1690 N Waccamaw Dr, $157,500

9 Pistachio Loop, $145,000

1427 N Waccamaw Dr, $142,000

1509 N Waccamaw Drive, $129,500

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

4707 N Ocean Blvd., $975,000

610 Farrow Parkway, $475,000

1695 Suncrest Drive, $474,611

1606 Buckingham, $438,854

408 38th Avenue North, $410,000

1391 Peterson Str., $405,962

1680 Edgewood Drive, $389,551

4920 Oat Fields Dr., $362,730

1549 Beaumont Way, $324,900

1776 Barrister Lane, $316,488

1854 Parish Way, $302,350

1402 Powhaton Drive, $244,900

4717 Seclusion Lane, $204,455

3509 Lighthouse Way, $149,900

33 Foxcroft, $120,000

Condo/Townhouse

2794-H Howard Avenue, $326,695

3000 N Ocean Boulevard, $255,000

2794-C Howard Avenue, $252,797

2500 N Ocean Blvd #101, $208,000

3550 Pampas Drive, $187,190

3540 Pampas Drive, $185,400

3550 Pampas Drive, $184,000

313 Snorkel Way, $168,900

5601 N Ocean Blvd, $165,000

601 Mitchell Dr, $151,500

501 N 44th Ave #C3, $136,000

5905 S Kings Hwy, $130,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd Unit 602, $112,500

5511 N Ocean Blvd. 1002, $106,000

2501 S Ocean Blvd, $82,500

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $80,000

504 S Ocean Blvd., $76,000

2301 N Ocean Blvd, $69,900

515 N 37th Avenue, $66,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $65,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $63,500

1207 S Ocean Blvd, $56,500

303 S 20th Avenue, $54,000

2701 S Ocean Boulevard, $52,000

2000 Greens Blvd, $47,500

Commercial

7937 N Kings Highway, $5,210

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

5035 Big Bear Court, $240,000

Lot 144 Waterbridge Blvd, $77,500

Lot 145 Waterbridge Blvd, $77,500

1622 Rachel Carson Parkway, $60,000

187 East Covington Drive, $47,000

Lot 669 Bouquets Green Way, $39,000

Home

3043 Marsh Island Drive, $489,900

524 Oxbow, $428,000

5126 Counry Pine Dr., $372,711

5141 Country Pine Drive, $336,640

1012 Englemann Oak Dr., $320,000

417 Paloverde Drive, $316,090

4167 Livorn Loop, $283,000

1119 Dowling Street, $270,000

360 Firenze Loop, $270,000

3208 Fieldstone Street, $265,000

401 Abercromby, $263,750

314 Casena Street, $260,000

2772 Coopers Court, $225,000

2224 Seneca Ridge Drive, $220,000

315 Sea Turtle Drive, $219,900

3744 White Wing Circle, $200,000

125 Mountain Ash Lane, $182,545

3793 Ducane Rd, $180,000

905 Roswell Court, $179,000

4315 Hunting Bow Tr, $161,000

638 West Perry Road, $155,000

4005 Blackwolf Dr, $155,000

702 Burcale Place, $114,000

Condo/Townhouse

5950 Lazio Court, $229,000

755 Salerno Circle Unit A, $212,810

290 Connemara Dr, $145,000

5045 Glenbrook Dr, $132,500

4915 Twin Pond Court, $118,500

108 Cypress Point Ct, $108,000

481 White River Drive, $99,900

613 Waterway Village Drive, $85,000

505 Wickham Dr., $85,000

477 White River Dr, $80,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $69,500

Commercial

4999 Carolina Forest Blvd., $1,605

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1313 Waterway Drive, $205,000

1311 Waterway Drive, $200,000

1103 Surf Pointe Dr, $147,500

Tbd Jacks Circle Rd, $50,000

Home

484 Banyan Place, $675,000

5202 Stonegate Drive, $500,000

923 Heshbon Drive, $440,000

703 37th Ave S, $370,000

301 58th Ave. N., $365,000

5232 Sea Coral Way, $323,890

1416 Fox Hollow Way, $289,900

1109 Bronwyn Circle, $280,000

1128 Inlet View Drive, $275,000

1923 N Ocean Boulevard, $206,000

922 G Perrin Drive, $197,000

2004 Edge Dr., $192,000

605 19th Ave S, $187,500

918 C Perrin Drive, $125,001

Condo/Townhouse

201 S Ocean Blvd, $323,000

100 North Beach Blvd., #504, $633,000

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $356,900

5700 N Ocean Blvd, $335,000

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $322,000

4801 Harbour Pointe Drive #602, $292,000

826 Madiera Drive, $289,000

300 N. Ocean Blvd, $270,000

1425 S Ocean Blvd, $255,500

208 N Ocean Blvd, $240,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $230,000

1321 S Ocean Blvd, $187,500

6203 Catalina Drive, $169,000

901 West Port Drive, $160,000

6001 N Ocean Blvd, $153,750

5750 Oyster Catcher Drive, $150,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd, $144,000

300 N Ocean Blvd, $140,000

300 N Ocean Blvd, $140,000

304 N Ocean Blvd, $140,000

1900 Duffy St., $136,500

4800 S Ocean Blvd, $130,000

6253 Catalina Drive, $129,100

1900 Duffy Street, $129,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $128,000

1401 Lighthouse Drive, $125,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $123,000

609 S Hillside Dr, $122,000

2301 S Ocean Blvd. Unit 908, $119,000

100 Olde Ye Kings Hwy, $105,000

216 Landing Rd, $100,000

2607 27th Ave North Ocean Boulevard, $90,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr, $85,000

5201 N Ocean Blvd, $53,000

Commercial

1350 S Highway 17, $560,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

17 Harvest Court, $107,000

128 Hill Drive, $65,000

153 Weston Road, $53,000

Home

127 Atlantic Avenue, $755,000

114 Running Oak Ct, $525,000

362 Golden Bear Drive, $500,000

333 Rice Mills Dr, $500,000

245 Winston Circle, $387,000

275 Lumbee Circle, $304,000

288 Georgetown Drive, $280,000

623 Linden Circle, $275,000

182 Moss Dale Lane, $259,000

Condo/Townhouse

48 Mingo Drive Bldg B, $210,000

423 Parker Dr, $175,000

104 Pondview Drive, $155,000

23 Pinehurst Lane, $118,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

4008 Blackwood Ct, $375,000

278 Copper Leaf Dr, $318,175

174 Copper Leaf Drive, $298,905

299 Wateree River Road, $275,000

5406 Longhorn Drive, $268,500

233 Angel Wing Dr, $251,300

906 Devon Estate Ave, $245,040

229 Harbinson Circle, $244,415

305 Cabo Loop, $220,806

301 Cabo Loop, $220,806

252 Palmetto Glen Drive, $217,500

243 Foxcatcher Drive, $210,500

181 Marsh Hawk Dr, $210,000

145 Red Cedar Ave, $210,000

128 Marsh Hawk Drive, $207,500

329 St Andrews Ln, $202,000

1272 Brighton Ave, $199,900

409 Fox Brook Drive, $199,000

5924 Rosewood Drive, $129,900

5730 Hwy 707, $29,900

Condo/Townhouse

212 A Machrie Loop, $232,515

131 Butkus Drive, $115,000

118 Butkus Drive, $107,000

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr, $53,500

420 Sunnehanna Dr, $52,040

110 Horizon River Rd, $51,750

Commercial

151 Prather Park Drive, $180,000

