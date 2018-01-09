See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Tabor City, N.C. 28463
23878 Peacock Road, $145,000
485 Lester Watts Road, $43,000
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
403 Hampton St. Nw, $233,900
3309 Creek Harbor Lane, $233,500
3314 Creek Harbor Lane, $222,750
24 Light House Cove Loop, $213,815
18 Gate 3, $181,500
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
72 Windsor Circle, $470,000
Condo/Townhouse
22 Beaufort St., $215,000
Georgetown 29440
Home
512 Francis Parker Road, $276,000
406 Oak Landing Trail, $163,999
246 Mcdonald Road, $117,500
405 Dawson St, $32,172
Condo/Townhouse
1109 Debordieu Blvd, $890,000
Aynor 29511
Land
Lot 127 Julius H. Goodson Overpass, $10,000
Home
128 Highmeadow Lane, $230,000
311 Farmtrac, $222,000
217 Grassy Meadow Court, $218,900
140 Clearwind Ct, $171,500
Conway 29526
Land
3607 Barret Rd, $300,000
0 Wilderness Rd., $219,875
Tbd Knotty Branch Road - 5.58 Acres, $55,000
Tbd Knotty Branch Road - 5.57 Acres, $55,000
346 Pineland Lake Drive, $30,000
Home
1120 Glossy Ibis Dr., $394,900
1020 Glossy Ibis Dr., $364,000
8226 Forest Lake Drive, $260,000
5313 Cates Bay Hwy, $238,499
4071 Ridgewood Drive, $229,000
3976 Hwy 90, $225,000
856 Helms Way, $218,000
575 Shaftesbury Lane, $218,000
408 Shaft Place, $200,161
1304 Tolley Road, $190,000
3984 Hwy 90, $189,900
1474 Half Penny Loop, $188,579
3013 Shallow Pond Dr, $180,000
507 Trafalgar Ct, $175,883
425 Hillsborough Dr, $175,000
232 White Water Loop, $174,000
2609 Ivy Glen Drive, $167,900
126 Berry Tree Lane, $144,350
1121 Pantheon Drive, $125,000
622 University Forest Circle, $90,500
327 Cherry Buck Trl, $76,300
986 Cobblestone Lane, $55,000
Condo/Townhouse
1158 Fairway Lane, $134,000
150 Cart Crossing Dr, $117,000
Conway 29527
Land
Tbd Spring Garden, $115,000
2.78 Ac Hagwood Circle, $64,000
4151 Garden Lane, $22,000
Home
309 Macarthur Dr, $207,900
3765 Comfort Court, $38,000
Commercial
1608 9th Ave, $82,500
Galivants Ferry 29544
Land
Tbd Huggins Shortcut Road, $34,000
Green Sea 29545
Home
4551 Highpoint Drive, $112,900
Little River 29566
Land
Tbd-Lot A River Rd, $75,000
414 Carriage Lake Drive, $280,000
208 Davis Court, $218,990
320 Glenridge Dr., $215,000
2821 Desert Rose Street, $212,483
328 Tall Palms Way, $207,000
825 Cypress Way, $188,025
125 Bendick Court, $174,990
149 Northside Dr., $169,900
197 Northside Drive, $168,000
Condo/Townhouse
4154 Mica Ave, $225,000
4621 Lightkeepers Way, $155,000
121 Waypoint Ridge, $141,000
3987 Tybre Court, $126,000
130 Scotchbroom Drive, $102,500
10970 Barnacle Lane, $100,000
4416 Eastport Blvd, $92,500
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $31,500
Longs 29568
Home
704 Shell Point Court, $385,000
608 Blue Sail Court, $344,895
133 Balsa Drive, $169,900
208 Forest Drive, $140,500
185 Crown Meadows Dr, $132,570
161 Crown Meadows Dr, $126,705
768 Trap Shooter, $122,000
Condo/Townhouse
830 Foxtail Dr., $203,500
Loris 29569
Land
3431 Spivey St., $7,000
Home
115 Jarame Trail, $315,000
164 Sweetbay Magnolia Street, $157,600
251 Dempsey Drive, $157,000
304 Carolina Hickory Street, $145,000
118 St. Barnabas Road, $144,865
233 Winding Path Dr., $143,000
1201 Arbor Road, $95,750
556 Mcnabb Shortcut Road, $67,500
4415 Harrelson Ave, $58,500
2985 Church St, $35,500
120 Graham Tyler Rd, $28,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
10231 North Kings Highway, $225,000
Home
7841 N Ocean Blvd, $567,741
907 Corrado Street, $499,000
7821 Monarch Drive, $467,722
401 63rd Avenue North, $229,900
Condo/Townhouse
101 Ocean Creek Drive #Gg-15, $435,000
101 High Circle, $229,000
9650 Shore Drive, $222,000
201 74th Ave. N. #609, $180,000
9400 Shore Drive, $162,500
9581 Shore Drive, $159,000
180 Rothbury Court, $130,000
9621 Shore Drive, $124,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd, $89,900
201 N 77th Ave, $77,000
201 N 75th Ave, $72,000
7000 N Ocean Blvd., $62,500
9550 Shore Dr, $62,000
Commercial
312 N 79th Ave, $1,200
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
515 S Willow Drive, $125,900
17th Ave. North, $120,000
Home
518 8th Avenue South, $291,000
6001 S Kings Hwy., Site Mh-42b, $280,000
218 16th Ave S, $280,000
1133 Chemung Court, $227,150
6001 South Kings Highway Site 1314, $187,000
5504 Sandlapper Drive, $112,000
Condo/Townhouse
1890 Colony Dr, $225,000
2018 Balfour Ct, $205,000
1916 Rimsdale Drive, $180,000
118 S Oak, $159,000
120 Spanish Oak Ct, $105,000
2210 Andover Drive, $90,000
1341 Turkey Ridge Rd, $89,500
204 Double Eagle Drive, $73,000
5905 S Kings Highway, $58,500
5905 S Kings Hwy, $51,500
1200 Deer Creek Road, $47,500
Commercial
1756-B Highway 17 Business North, $20,213
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
100 Hagar Brown Rd, $100,000
525 Nautilus Dr., $72,000
Home
576 Fernwood Road, $860,000
237 Woodland Drive, $492,000
411 S Waccamaw Drive, $454,000
95 Sprig Lane, $424,500
643 N Creekside Drive, $420,000
164 Graytwig Circle, $350,000
10 Saltwind Loop, $342,000
191 Graytwig Circle, $335,000
Lot 43 Scottsdale Court, $324,578
374 Graytwig Circle, $321,800
813 Edgewater Dr, $321,000
9837 Winchester Ct., $315,000
120 Champions Village Dr., $311,000
5 Turnbridge Court, $296,695
4499 Firethorn Drive, $275,000
5118 Wesley Road, $267,400
945 Refuge Way, $254,000
38 Willowbend Dr, $245,000
474 Hyacinth Loop, $239,990
4441 Rice Field Rd, $165,000
864 Grand Strand Trail, $92,500
26 Spinnaker Lane, $61,000
9454 Greenwing Lane, $42,000
19 Crooked Island Circle, $38,500
Condo/Townhouse
1620 N Waccamaw Drive, $289,980
1690 N Waccamaw Drive, $267,500
719 Botany Loop, $230,000
4648 Fringetree Dr, $172,500
711 Painted Bunting, $157,000
1012 N Waccamaw Drive, $145,000
1509 N Waccamaw Drive, $122,000
4301-A Lotus Court, $111,500
2207 Sweetwater Boulevard, $90,000
Commercial
4514 Old Kings Highway, $92,650
3577 Highway 17 Business, $500
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
Tdb North Industrial Park, $300,000
Home
839 Johnson Ave., $417,294
2002 Suncrest Drive, $379,500
1906 Silver Spring Lane, $371,985
1786 Barrister Lane, $365,775
954 Hendrick Ave., $359,900
5635 Woodside Ave., $350,000
1673 Edgewood Drive, $349,900
1597 Culbertson Ave., $293,000
1123 Culbertson Avenue, $275,000
2627 Sarasota Street, $265,000
701 Gazania Lane, $190,000
5725 Pinckney Avenue, $165,000
4115 Little River Rd, $151,000
Condo/Townhouse
406 5th Ave North, $465,000
2007 S Ocean Blvd., $300,000
2805 N Ocean Blvd., $178,000
4875 Luster Leaf Circle 404, $170,000
3617 Pecan Street, $160,000
4885 Magnolia Pointe Lane, $152,000
4821 Luster Leaf Circle 205, $151,000
688 Pelican Avenue, $144,900
4817 Magnolia Lake Drive, $127,500
4655 Wild Iris Drive, $105,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd, $104,468
4701 N Kings Hwy, $97,500
830 N 44th Ave, $90,550
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $89,000
2310 N Ocean Blvd, $86,500
4701 N Kings Hwy Unit 8, $80,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd, $75,000
210 28th Ave S. #7, $73,500
210 28th Ave S. #9, $73,500
3015 Old Bryan Drive, $73,000
4719 Cobblestone Dr., $69,900
3015 Old Bryan Drive, $63,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd, $54,000
1201 S 9th Ave, $50,100
2600 S Ocean Blvd, $25,000
Commercial
854 Jason Blvd., $1,800
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
9413 Carrington Drive, $167,450
202 Avenue Of Palms Lot 135, $77,000
5251 Mount Pleasant Drive, $47,500
Home
1505 Cottage Shell Dr, $557,000
563 Oxbow Drive, $527,700
1638 Portwest Drive, $400,000
230 Ashepoo Creek Dr, $367,000
171 Sago Palm Dr, $330,000
8132 Moonstruck Court, $324,750
5805 Empoli Ct., $225,000
382 Carolina Farms Blvd, $195,900
2456 Whetstone Lane, $186,500
371 Vesta Drive, $179,000
8094 Pleasant Point Lane, $171,000
6088 Pantherwood, $170,000
450 Barton Loop, $163,000
Condo/Townhouse
5915 Lazio Court, $250,485
713 Pistoia Lane, $218,205
578 Uniola Drive, $168,000
624 Waterway Village Blvd, $133,417
1157 Stanton Place, $125,900
4853 Meadowsweet Dr, $97,500
498-E River Oaks Drive (#59-E), $89,000
111 Fountain Pointe Lane, $78,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
1809 S Highway 17, $442,500
2505 Duffy St North Myrtle Beach, Sc29582, $150,000
1409 Hunters Rest Dr, $35,000
1508 James Island Avenue, $24,500
Home
4960 Salt Creek Court, $677,500
5215 Stonegate Drive, $617,000
1513 James Island Avenue, $392,500
311 S 2nd Avenue, $373,000
2308 Pointe Marsh Ln, $340,000
1133 Bronwyn Circle, $304,095
4704 Lake Dr, $285,000
963 Bronwyn Circle, $280,000
670 2nd Ave N, $277,000
407 21st Ave N, $238,000
504 S 22nd Ave, $194,900
Condo/Townhouse
302 S 33rd, $328,800
806 S Ocean Blvd, $200,000
1401 Lighthouse Dr #4435, $132,000
1903 S Ocean Blvd., $370,000
603 S Ocean Blvd., $325,000
828 Madiera, $299,000
4103 N Ocean Blvd., $288,000
2101 S Ocean Blvd, $273,000
2180 Waterview Drive, $260,000
2200 N Ocean Blvd, $257,000
3401 N Ocean Boulevard, $245,000
2180 Waterview Drive, $240,000
2241 Waterview Drive, $230,000
4604 S Ocean Blvd, $225,000
5650 Barefoot Bridge Road, $217,500
1545 Spinnaker Drive, $190,000
601 N Hillside Drive, $186,000
5751 Oyster Catcher Dr, $126,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Drive, $125,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Drive, $118,000
1711 S Ocean Blvd, $112,000
6203 Catalina Dr, $110,000
806 Conway Ave, $96,000
1500 Cenith Drive, $75,000
1900 N Duffy St., $65,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
43 Bannockburn Dr, $90,000
141 Hopeland St, $63,000
Home
867 Tradition Club Dr., $386,000
12 Gloucester Place, $359,000
261 Lumbee Circle, $309,000
34 St Thomas, $165,000
Condo/Townhouse
195 S Dunes Drive, $620,000
66 Lakeview Circle, $390,000
50-A Billfish Court, $370,000
70 Landing Road, $309,000
80 Landing Rd., $309,000
72 Landing Road, $296,000
113-4 Twelve Oaks Drive, $237,000
216-4 Stillwood Dr, $142,500
Commercial
241-B Willbrook Boulevard, $345,000
241a Willbrook Blvd., $345,000
14323 Ocean Highway, $54,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Home
117 Ashley River Road, $450,000
613 Broad River Rd., $320,000
255 St. David's Avenue, $313,000
270 Copper Leaf Drive, $308,000
4867 Peachtree Rd, $290,000
1601 Collectors Court, $255,000
422 Mooreland Drive, $247,500
2039 Chadbury Lane, $219,500
521 Fallen Leaf Court, $210,000
280 Palmetto Glen Drive, $200,000
216 Fox Catcher Drive, $200,000
316 Truce Street, $199,900
6926 Ashley Cove Drive, $190,000
236 Foxpath Loop, $175,250
3907 Lochview Drive, $175,000
217 Holden Drive, $175,000
208 Kestrel Court, $159,900
409 Lake Park Dr, $155,000
6503 Royal Pine Drive, $155,000
6516 White Heron Crescent, $132,000
6621 Scotsman Crescent, $126,000
6602 Eagle Crescent, $105,000
6510 Snowy Egret Trail, $82,000
507 Folly Estates Drive, $65,000
9109 Baywood Cir, $64,890
