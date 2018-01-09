Real Estate News

See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

January 09, 2018 07:43 PM

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Home

23878 Peacock Road, $145,000

485 Lester Watts Road, $43,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

403 Hampton St. Nw, $233,900

3309 Creek Harbor Lane, $233,500

3314 Creek Harbor Lane, $222,750

24 Light House Cove Loop, $213,815

18 Gate 3, $181,500

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

72 Windsor Circle, $470,000

Condo/Townhouse

22 Beaufort St., $215,000

Georgetown 29440

Home

512 Francis Parker Road, $276,000

406 Oak Landing Trail, $163,999

246 Mcdonald Road, $117,500

405 Dawson St, $32,172

Condo/Townhouse

1109 Debordieu Blvd, $890,000

Aynor 29511

Land

Lot 127 Julius H. Goodson Overpass, $10,000

Home

128 Highmeadow Lane, $230,000

311 Farmtrac, $222,000

217 Grassy Meadow Court, $218,900

140 Clearwind Ct, $171,500

Conway 29526

Land

3607 Barret Rd, $300,000

0 Wilderness Rd., $219,875

Tbd Knotty Branch Road - 5.58 Acres, $55,000

Tbd Knotty Branch Road - 5.57 Acres, $55,000

346 Pineland Lake Drive, $30,000

Home

1120 Glossy Ibis Dr., $394,900

1020 Glossy Ibis Dr., $364,000

8226 Forest Lake Drive, $260,000

5313 Cates Bay Hwy, $238,499

4071 Ridgewood Drive, $229,000

3976 Hwy 90, $225,000

856 Helms Way, $218,000

575 Shaftesbury Lane, $218,000

408 Shaft Place, $200,161

1304 Tolley Road, $190,000

3984 Hwy 90, $189,900

1474 Half Penny Loop, $188,579

3013 Shallow Pond Dr, $180,000

507 Trafalgar Ct, $175,883

425 Hillsborough Dr, $175,000

232 White Water Loop, $174,000

2609 Ivy Glen Drive, $167,900

126 Berry Tree Lane, $144,350

1121 Pantheon Drive, $125,000

622 University Forest Circle, $90,500

327 Cherry Buck Trl, $76,300

986 Cobblestone Lane, $55,000

Condo/Townhouse

1158 Fairway Lane, $134,000

150 Cart Crossing Dr, $117,000

Conway 29527

Land

Tbd Spring Garden, $115,000

2.78 Ac Hagwood Circle, $64,000

4151 Garden Lane, $22,000

Home

309 Macarthur Dr, $207,900

3765 Comfort Court, $38,000

Commercial

1608 9th Ave, $82,500

Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

Tbd Huggins Shortcut Road, $34,000

Green Sea 29545

Home

4551 Highpoint Drive, $112,900

Little River 29566

Land

Tbd-Lot A River Rd, $75,000

414 Carriage Lake Drive, $280,000

208 Davis Court, $218,990

320 Glenridge Dr., $215,000

2821 Desert Rose Street, $212,483

328 Tall Palms Way, $207,000

825 Cypress Way, $188,025

125 Bendick Court, $174,990

149 Northside Dr., $169,900

197 Northside Drive, $168,000

Condo/Townhouse

4154 Mica Ave, $225,000

4621 Lightkeepers Way, $155,000

121 Waypoint Ridge, $141,000

3987 Tybre Court, $126,000

130 Scotchbroom Drive, $102,500

10970 Barnacle Lane, $100,000

4416 Eastport Blvd, $92,500

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $31,500

Longs 29568

Home

704 Shell Point Court, $385,000

608 Blue Sail Court, $344,895

133 Balsa Drive, $169,900

208 Forest Drive, $140,500

185 Crown Meadows Dr, $132,570

161 Crown Meadows Dr, $126,705

768 Trap Shooter, $122,000

Condo/Townhouse

830 Foxtail Dr., $203,500

Loris 29569

Land

3431 Spivey St., $7,000

Home

115 Jarame Trail, $315,000

164 Sweetbay Magnolia Street, $157,600

251 Dempsey Drive, $157,000

304 Carolina Hickory Street, $145,000

118 St. Barnabas Road, $144,865

233 Winding Path Dr., $143,000

1201 Arbor Road, $95,750

556 Mcnabb Shortcut Road, $67,500

4415 Harrelson Ave, $58,500

2985 Church St, $35,500

120 Graham Tyler Rd, $28,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

10231 North Kings Highway, $225,000

Home

7841 N Ocean Blvd, $567,741

907 Corrado Street, $499,000

7821 Monarch Drive, $467,722

401 63rd Avenue North, $229,900

Condo/Townhouse

101 Ocean Creek Drive #Gg-15, $435,000

101 High Circle, $229,000

9650 Shore Drive, $222,000

201 74th Ave. N. #609, $180,000

9400 Shore Drive, $162,500

9581 Shore Drive, $159,000

180 Rothbury Court, $130,000

9621 Shore Drive, $124,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd, $89,900

201 N 77th Ave, $77,000

201 N 75th Ave, $72,000

7000 N Ocean Blvd., $62,500

9550 Shore Dr, $62,000

Commercial

312 N 79th Ave, $1,200

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

515 S Willow Drive, $125,900

17th Ave. North, $120,000

Home

518 8th Avenue South, $291,000

6001 S Kings Hwy., Site Mh-42b, $280,000

218 16th Ave S, $280,000

1133 Chemung Court, $227,150

6001 South Kings Highway Site 1314, $187,000

5504 Sandlapper Drive, $112,000

Condo/Townhouse

1890 Colony Dr, $225,000

2018 Balfour Ct, $205,000

1916 Rimsdale Drive, $180,000

118 S Oak, $159,000

120 Spanish Oak Ct, $105,000

2210 Andover Drive, $90,000

1341 Turkey Ridge Rd, $89,500

204 Double Eagle Drive, $73,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $58,500

5905 S Kings Hwy, $51,500

1200 Deer Creek Road, $47,500

Commercial

1756-B Highway 17 Business North, $20,213

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

100 Hagar Brown Rd, $100,000

525 Nautilus Dr., $72,000

Home

576 Fernwood Road, $860,000

237 Woodland Drive, $492,000

411 S Waccamaw Drive, $454,000

95 Sprig Lane, $424,500

643 N Creekside Drive, $420,000

164 Graytwig Circle, $350,000

10 Saltwind Loop, $342,000

191 Graytwig Circle, $335,000

Lot 43 Scottsdale Court, $324,578

374 Graytwig Circle, $321,800

813 Edgewater Dr, $321,000

9837 Winchester Ct., $315,000

120 Champions Village Dr., $311,000

5 Turnbridge Court, $296,695

4499 Firethorn Drive, $275,000

5118 Wesley Road, $267,400

945 Refuge Way, $254,000

38 Willowbend Dr, $245,000

474 Hyacinth Loop, $239,990

4441 Rice Field Rd, $165,000

864 Grand Strand Trail, $92,500

26 Spinnaker Lane, $61,000

9454 Greenwing Lane, $42,000

19 Crooked Island Circle, $38,500

Condo/Townhouse

1620 N Waccamaw Drive, $289,980

1690 N Waccamaw Drive, $267,500

719 Botany Loop, $230,000

4648 Fringetree Dr, $172,500

711 Painted Bunting, $157,000

1012 N Waccamaw Drive, $145,000

1509 N Waccamaw Drive, $122,000

4301-A Lotus Court, $111,500

2207 Sweetwater Boulevard, $90,000

Commercial

4514 Old Kings Highway, $92,650

3577 Highway 17 Business, $500

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

Tdb North Industrial Park, $300,000

Home

839 Johnson Ave., $417,294

2002 Suncrest Drive, $379,500

1906 Silver Spring Lane, $371,985

1786 Barrister Lane, $365,775

954 Hendrick Ave., $359,900

5635 Woodside Ave., $350,000

1673 Edgewood Drive, $349,900

1597 Culbertson Ave., $293,000

1123 Culbertson Avenue, $275,000

2627 Sarasota Street, $265,000

701 Gazania Lane, $190,000

5725 Pinckney Avenue, $165,000

4115 Little River Rd, $151,000

Condo/Townhouse

406 5th Ave North, $465,000

2007 S Ocean Blvd., $300,000

2805 N Ocean Blvd., $178,000

4875 Luster Leaf Circle 404, $170,000

3617 Pecan Street, $160,000

4885 Magnolia Pointe Lane, $152,000

4821 Luster Leaf Circle 205, $151,000

688 Pelican Avenue, $144,900

4817 Magnolia Lake Drive, $127,500

4655 Wild Iris Drive, $105,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd, $104,468

4701 N Kings Hwy, $97,500

830 N 44th Ave, $90,550

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $89,000

2310 N Ocean Blvd, $86,500

4701 N Kings Hwy Unit 8, $80,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd, $75,000

210 28th Ave S. #7, $73,500

210 28th Ave S. #9, $73,500

3015 Old Bryan Drive, $73,000

4719 Cobblestone Dr., $69,900

3015 Old Bryan Drive, $63,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd, $54,000

1201 S 9th Ave, $50,100

2600 S Ocean Blvd, $25,000

Commercial

854 Jason Blvd., $1,800

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

9413 Carrington Drive, $167,450

202 Avenue Of Palms Lot 135, $77,000

5251 Mount Pleasant Drive, $47,500

Home

1505 Cottage Shell Dr, $557,000

563 Oxbow Drive, $527,700

1638 Portwest Drive, $400,000

230 Ashepoo Creek Dr, $367,000

171 Sago Palm Dr, $330,000

8132 Moonstruck Court, $324,750

5805 Empoli Ct., $225,000

382 Carolina Farms Blvd, $195,900

2456 Whetstone Lane, $186,500

371 Vesta Drive, $179,000

8094 Pleasant Point Lane, $171,000

6088 Pantherwood, $170,000

450 Barton Loop, $163,000

Condo/Townhouse

5915 Lazio Court, $250,485

713 Pistoia Lane, $218,205

578 Uniola Drive, $168,000

624 Waterway Village Blvd, $133,417

1157 Stanton Place, $125,900

4853 Meadowsweet Dr, $97,500

498-E River Oaks Drive (#59-E), $89,000

111 Fountain Pointe Lane, $78,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1809 S Highway 17, $442,500

2505 Duffy St North Myrtle Beach, Sc29582, $150,000

1409 Hunters Rest Dr, $35,000

1508 James Island Avenue, $24,500

Home

4960 Salt Creek Court, $677,500

5215 Stonegate Drive, $617,000

1513 James Island Avenue, $392,500

311 S 2nd Avenue, $373,000

2308 Pointe Marsh Ln, $340,000

1133 Bronwyn Circle, $304,095

4704 Lake Dr, $285,000

963 Bronwyn Circle, $280,000

670 2nd Ave N, $277,000

407 21st Ave N, $238,000

504 S 22nd Ave, $194,900

Condo/Townhouse

302 S 33rd, $328,800

806 S Ocean Blvd, $200,000

1401 Lighthouse Dr #4435, $132,000

1903 S Ocean Blvd., $370,000

603 S Ocean Blvd., $325,000

828 Madiera, $299,000

4103 N Ocean Blvd., $288,000

2101 S Ocean Blvd, $273,000

2180 Waterview Drive, $260,000

2200 N Ocean Blvd, $257,000

3401 N Ocean Boulevard, $245,000

2180 Waterview Drive, $240,000

2241 Waterview Drive, $230,000

4604 S Ocean Blvd, $225,000

5650 Barefoot Bridge Road, $217,500

1545 Spinnaker Drive, $190,000

601 N Hillside Drive, $186,000

5751 Oyster Catcher Dr, $126,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Drive, $125,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Drive, $118,000

1711 S Ocean Blvd, $112,000

6203 Catalina Dr, $110,000

806 Conway Ave, $96,000

1500 Cenith Drive, $75,000

1900 N Duffy St., $65,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

43 Bannockburn Dr, $90,000

141 Hopeland St, $63,000

Home

867 Tradition Club Dr., $386,000

12 Gloucester Place, $359,000

261 Lumbee Circle, $309,000

34 St Thomas, $165,000

Condo/Townhouse

195 S Dunes Drive, $620,000

66 Lakeview Circle, $390,000

50-A Billfish Court, $370,000

70 Landing Road, $309,000

80 Landing Rd., $309,000

72 Landing Road, $296,000

113-4 Twelve Oaks Drive, $237,000

216-4 Stillwood Dr, $142,500

Commercial

241-B Willbrook Boulevard, $345,000

241a Willbrook Blvd., $345,000

14323 Ocean Highway, $54,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

117 Ashley River Road, $450,000

613 Broad River Rd., $320,000

255 St. David's Avenue, $313,000

270 Copper Leaf Drive, $308,000

4867 Peachtree Rd, $290,000

1601 Collectors Court, $255,000

422 Mooreland Drive, $247,500

2039 Chadbury Lane, $219,500

521 Fallen Leaf Court, $210,000

280 Palmetto Glen Drive, $200,000

216 Fox Catcher Drive, $200,000

316 Truce Street, $199,900

6926 Ashley Cove Drive, $190,000

236 Foxpath Loop, $175,250

3907 Lochview Drive, $175,000

217 Holden Drive, $175,000

208 Kestrel Court, $159,900

409 Lake Park Dr, $155,000

6503 Royal Pine Drive, $155,000

6516 White Heron Crescent, $132,000

6621 Scotsman Crescent, $126,000

6602 Eagle Crescent, $105,000

6510 Snowy Egret Trail, $82,000

507 Folly Estates Drive, $65,000

9109 Baywood Cir, $64,890

