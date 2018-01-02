See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Bolivia, N.C. 28422
Land
3032 Se Island Drive, $4,000
Holden Beach, N.C./Supply, N.C. 28462
Home
710 Ocean Blvd West, $435,000
2031 Elmwood St. Sw, $101,000
Condo/Townhouse
1068 Ocean Blvd. W., $215,000
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
2142 Kilkee Dr. Nw, $264,091
3402 Calistoga Lake Court, $219,400
3401 Calistoga Lake Court, $212,000
82 Calabash Drive, $195,000
108 Farmers Rest Ct, $174,900
447 Seneca St. Nw, $169,900
Condo/Townhouse
313 Bulkhead Bend, $157,490
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
633 Eastwood Park Rd, $412,500
280 Heather Dr, $265,000
Georgetown 29440
Home
99 Player St., $90,000
Andrews 29510
Home
2186 Big Dam Swap Drive, $750,000
Aynor 29511
Land
0 Pleasant Union Rd., $59,900
Home
5305 Valley Forge Rd, $89,000
Conway 29526
Condo/Townhouse
1432 Highway 544, $445,000
Land
301 Cloverbrook Circle, $55,000
Tbd Graham Rd, $46,000
Tbd Long Ave Ext, $46,000
Home
1117 Glossy Ibis Dr, $375,000
1204 Wood Stork Dr, $328,390
1114 Whooping Crane Dr, $312,365
1104 Spruce Drive, $263,387
2765 Sanctuary Blvd, $258,000
242 Myrtle Grande Drive, $257,000
813 Creyk Ct., $245,000
555 Trafalgar Ct, $233,978
5319 Cates Bay Hwy, $213,409
541 Sand Ridge, $207,000
360 Hillsborough Drive, $206,197
633 Notting Hill Court, $195,115
179 Royals Circle, $193,000
2724 Mcdougall Drive, $166,385
772 Hwy 905, $164,000
2938 Highway 90, $160,000
972 Castlewood Drive, $158,000
978 Castlewood Dr, $147,000
241 Maple Oak Drive, $144,200
1024 Mccall Loop, $138,500
122 Berry Tree Lane, $130,000
3873 Second Loop Road, $125,000
256 Wellspring Drive, $123,000
801 University Forest Circle, $93,046
3105 Old Altman Road, $70,000
3815 Harden Dr, $45,000
Condo/Townhouse
310 Kiskadee Loop, $96,500
1025 Carolina Road, $75,000
525 Wildwing Blvd., $67,000
1432 Highway 544, $62,500
3555 Hwy 544, $44,370
Conway 29527
Land
Lot 2 Blount St., $9,000
Lot 3 Blount St., $9,000
2201 Ninth Ave, $8,750
Home
267 Macarthur Dr, $168,940
261 Georgia Mae Loop, $166,000
179 Ecum Secum Pl, $135,000
1058 D Street, $105,000
2700 9th Avenue, $89,500
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
724 Frye Rd, $345,000
361 Millbrook Circle, $150,400
100 Blue Jacket Dr, $149,900
Little River 29566
Home
4810 Williams Island Dr., $750,000
189 Waterfall Circle, $435,000
4451 Lake Circle, $340,000
378 Flowering Branch Ave., $320,326
390 Flowering Branch Ave., $320,245
725 Solstice Court, $285,785
1237 Wind Swept Ct., $269,771
152 Swallowtail Court, $238,000
362 Flowering Branch Ave., $225,000
1185 Palm Crossing Drive, $218,500
205 Davis Court, $214,990
1197 Palm Crossing Drive, $205,983
221 Vermillion Drive, $204,000
1189 Palm Crossing Drive, $173,590
211 Sienna Drive, $167,500
2244 Jackson Circle, $162,500
486 Copenhagen Drive, $160,000
1234 Camlet Lane, $159,900
2183 Plantation Circle, $152,500
3260 Lyndon Dr, $112,000
2437 Bittar Spar Road, $65,000
Condo/Townhouse
4215 Coquina Harbour Drive, $121,000
108 Scotchbroom Dr, $115,000
150 Scotchbroom Drive, $109,000
134 Scotchbroom Drive, $94,500
4363 Spa Drive, $92,500
775 Plantation Drive, $85,900
4262 Pinehurst Circle, $79,500
4101 Pinehurst Circle, $64,000
3700 Golf Colony Ln, $62,000
1095 W Plantation Drive, $49,500
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $31,000
Commercial
1086 Redi Mix Rd., $525
Longs 29568
Home
1832 Sapphire Drive, $209,150
1535 Loop Circle, $189,900
410 Coco Plum Ct, $158,000
721 Trap Shooter Circle, $145,000
842 Inglenook Lane, $130,000
501 Peregrine Court, $125,895
3644 Barefoot Drive, $111,000
Condo/Townhouse
880 Fairway Drive, $95,000
Loris 29569
Land
10.69 Acres Red Bluff Rd, $37,415
9 Acres Red Bluff Rd, $31,500
Home
315 Liberty Church Road, $285,000
154 Dayglow Drive, $164,700
101 Dayglow Dr, $154,900
509 Shadow Ct, $141,379
3471 Spivey St, $141,000
975 Heritage Road, $139,000
125 Winding Path Drive, $129,990
2351 W Business Route 9, $115,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
889 Marsala Drive, $528,500
896 Marsala Drive, $501,500
402 66th Ave N, $435,400
106 Preservation Drive, $321,000
Condo/Townhouse
9994 Beach Club Drive, $340,000
9994 Beach Club Drive, $310,000
820 Castleford Circle, $249,900
1330 Villa Marbella Court, $243,000
111-3 Gully Branch Lane, $225,000
8121 Amalfi Place, $175,600
9581 Shore Drive, $164,000
201 74th Ave N #2845/46, $150,000
201 N 74th Ave, $150,000
101 Westhill Circle, $147,000
10301 N Kings Highway, $94,500
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd, $90,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $85,000
202 70th Avenue North, $82,000
10301 N Kings Hwy, $79,000
201 74th Ave. N., $71,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
910 S Ocean Blvd., $525,000
1012-A N Ocean Blvd., $505,000
914 N Poplar Drive, $410,000
520 N 16th Avenue, $380,000
205 Hull Street, $281,364
1490 Southwood Dr., $275,500
6001 S Kings Hwy, 5519 Tern Dr, $255,000
6001 S Kings Hwy #1384, $254,000
569 Circle Drive, $210,000
1408 Southwood Drive, $205,000
637 16th Ave South, $200,500
1801 Windmere Way, $193,000
522 Drake Lane, $166,000
738 Mclain Court, $158,000
2700 Sagittarius Drive, $56,000
Condo/Townhouse
2281 K Andover Drive, $80,000
1101 2nd Avenue North, $65,000
2306 Tradedwinds I, $60,000
1600 Deer Creek Road, $45,500
Commercial
1282 Surfside Industrial Park Unit 302 & 303, $150,000
475 Sandy Lane, $150,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
Lot 2 Business Hwy 17, $490,000
19 Gasparilla Circle, $85,000
Home
146 Grey Moss Road, $463,000
368 Jay Street, $375,000
8 Vintners Lane, $352,000
117 Winding River Dr, $332,000
4946 Fulton Place, $305,000
221 Outboard Dr, $304,900
736 Elmwood Circle, $299,525
543 Chanted Drive, $299,000
225 Sherwood Dr, $286,565
442 Oaklanding Ln, $269,990
112 Laurel Hill Place, $260,000
933 Refuge Way, $255,000
400 Buck Run Rd, $247,000
1602 Wood Thrush Drive, $230,000
655 Bluebird Lane, $219,000
7946 Leeward Lane, $190,000
9805 Simonton Court, $179,000
344 Misty Breeze Lane, $129,000
30 Burr Circle, $60,000
3 Crooked Island Circle, $49,000
17 Offshore Drive, $36,000
Condo/Townhouse
1008-A Kelly Court, $233,000
200 Wild Rye Place, $212,000
800 Sunswept Court, Unit 102, $173,000
730 Pickering Drive, $161,000
1210 N Waccamaw Drive, $158,000
1620 N Waccamaw Drive, $157,000
720 N Waccamaw Dr, $152,500
131 Veranda Way, $149,500
21 Pistachio Loop, $145,000
1509 N Waccamaw Drive, $134,500
4386-A Daphne Lane, $115,000
2478 Coastline Court, $113,100
4612 Lomax Ct, $77,000
120 N Dogwood, $72,900
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
405 45th Avenue North, $325,000
Home
1492 Brookgreen Dr, $465,000
1971 Silver Spring Ln, $432,255
1952 Cresswind Blvd, $427,248
950 Hendrick Ave, $406,212
1108 Wyatt Lane, $357,000
1664 Suncrest Drive, $333,110
1655 Claremont Court, $329,000
2433 Rock Dove Rd, $318,405
2455 Rock Dove Rd, $308,130
2442 Rock Dove Rd, $306,745
808 Green Bay Trail, $305,000
1170 Prescott Circle, $282,500
2448 Rock Dove Rd, $281,300
2454 Rock Dove Rd, $274,465
1226 Prescott Circle, $271,126
661 Murray Avenue, $257,900
1541 Culbertson Ave., $257,500
359 Wateside Drive, $250,000
2818 S Key Largo Circle, $230,000
4745 Seclusion Lane, $218,440
4725 Seclusion Lane, $207,630
3905 Pine Lake Dr, $207,000
4727 Cloisters Lane, $199,560
4741 Seclusion Lane, $197,180
4722 Cloisters Lane, $194,700
1150 Ocala Street, $171,700
3914 Camellia Drive, $155,000
2 Settlers Drive, $148,500
2548 Triumph Drive, $148,000
308 Lyons Cove Dr, $85,000
986 Southpark Drive, $68,000
Condo/Townhouse
519 34th Avenue North, $342,000
2709 S Ocean Blvd, $387,500
201 S Ocean Blvd, $268,500
2324 Heritage Loop, $237,790
2300 Heritage Loop, $234,640
3522 Evergreen Way, $167,900
3602 Magnolia Street, $165,250
4829 Luster Leaf Circle, $158,000
501 44th Ave N, $155,000
5601 N Ocean Blvd, $154,000
201 S Ocean Blvd, $141,500
4870 Luster Leaf Cir Unit 102, $134,500
4733 Wild Iris Dr, $131,000
2004 N Ocean Blvd, $130,000
5601 N Ocean Blvd, $130,000
2710 N Ocean Blvd, $126,500
2710 N Ocean Blvd #1806, $119,000
4757 Wild Iris Dr, $118,000
2925 Carriage Row, $85,000
4505 N Kings Hwy, $83,500
501 44th Ave N #D-9, $78,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd, $74,000
4729 Wild Iris Drive, $71,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd, $49,900
2600 S Ocean Blvd, $25,000
Commercial
610 N Kings Highway, $985,000
913 8th Ave. N., $145,000
1335 44th Avenue North, $1,200
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
1081 Fiddlehead Way, $115,000
412 College Green Way, $54,000
1305 E Isle Of Palms, $37,500
Home
7004 Turtle Cove Dr, $494,000
606 Indigo Bay Circle, $407,500
728 Chisholm Road, $345,000
912 Teak Court, $328,145
413 Palo Verde Drive, $317,335
506 Dioon Drive, $317,115
4469 Marshwood Drive, $307,828
471 Pomo Dr, $275,000
825 Covelo Court, $274,000
5659 Lombardia Circle, $247,510
559 Hay Hill Lane, $238,635
2444 Seneca Ridge Dr, $235,500
2719 Coopers Court, $235,000
809 Covelo Lane, $228,684
583 Hay Hill Lane, $217,122
Tbd Hay Hill Ln, $211,114
530 Hay Hill Lane, $186,356
592 Hay Hill Lane, $180,350
399 Stafford Drive, $179,500
2081 Haystack Way, $175,000
2061 Haystack Way, $174,000
240 Ackerman Drive, $169,000
4905 Darby Lane, $156,000
609 West Perry Rd, $154,000
1017 Stoney Falls Blvd., $153,000
107 Countryside Drive, $128,000
Condo/Townhouse
5444 Elba Way, $239,423
291 Connemara Dr, $158,000
1533 Lanterns Rest Rd, $118,000
100 Cypress Point Court, $114,900
4826 Innisbrook Ct.(1st. Floor) Unit 4, $102,900
549 White River Dr, $82,500
639 Waterway Village Blvd, $78,500
106 Fountain Point Ln, $78,000
560 White River Drive, $70,000
481 White River Dr, $61,500
Commercial
4036 River Oaks Drive, $1,983
Cherry Grove/North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
1307 Hillside Drive South, $102,500
Lot 12 46th Ave S, $72,000
1716 N 25th Avenue, $66,000
2109 Via Palma Drive, $54,500
1208 Clipper Rd., $19,000
Home
1108 Surf Pointe Dr., $600,000
700 Ivy Place, $415,000
5007 White Iris Drive, $379,000
1130 Inlet View Drive, $300,000
1125 Bronwyn Circle, $280,000
1518 S Ocean Blvd, $275,000
927 Leah Jayne Lane, $260,000
717 41st Ave South, $206,900
1608 25th Ave N, $179,000
707 Gayle St., $159,900
Condo/Townhouse
817 S Ocean Blvd, $467,000
5700 N Ocean Blvd, $389,000
1625 S Ocean Blvd, $357,000
1401 S Ocean Blvd, $302,000
5020 Old Appleton Way, $297,000
2507 South Ocean Blvd, $253,000
4605 S Ocean Blvd., $249,000
2241 Waterview Dr., $195,000
5806 N Ocean Blvd, $192,000
601 Hillside Drive N, $165,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $156,500
5600 N Ocean Blvd, $149,900
6100 N Ocean Blvd, $125,000
6203 Catalina Dr, $125,000
6015 Catalina Dr, $122,000
5825 Catalina Drive, $121,950
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr, $121,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd, $102,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
41 Tea Olive Court, $125,000
67 Seagrass Ct, $73,000
Lot 5 Crooked Oak Drive, $62,000
Home
191 Atlantic Avenue, $785,000
42 Spreading Oak Drive, $385,000
70 Federation Loop, $384,500
88 Southgate Court, $315,990
455 Shore Rush Drive, $300,000
5 Shore Rush Dr, $260,000
504 Country Club Drive, $224,000
61 Rosetta Lane, $195,000
39 Penny Lane, $179,000
Condo/Townhouse
21b Inlet Point, $620,000
98 Lakeview Circle, $312,000
379-3 Golden Bear Dr, $285,000
220 Lumbee Circle, $275,000
270 Pinehurst Drive, $146,000
1041 Algonquin Drive, $134,000
215 Pinehurst Lane 7-J, $109,000
Commercial
86 Professional Lane, $1,958
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
2712 Henagan Lane, Lot 400, $57,000
Home
112 Chapel Ridge Circle, $320,000
2393 Hunters Trail, $299,900
320 Sancturary Court, $295,925
280 St. David's Ave, $285,900
522 Saluda River Road, $283,000
230 Harbinson Circle, $276,730
234 Harbinson Circle, $257,225
217 Marsh Hawk Dr., $222,000
212 Foxpath Loop, $199,870
501 Pennington Loop, $195,000
343 Sebastian Drive, $195,000
2686 High Brass Trail, $192,900
1342 Brighton Ave, $192,000
109 Burkridge West Drive, $190,000
1348 Brighton Avenue, $190,000
225 Sancroft Ln, $181,000
332 Truce Street, $180,440
584 W Oak Circle, $172,000
550 Ridge Drive, $165,000
169 Osprey Cove Loop, $163,000
497 St. Charles Circle, $162,500
609 W Oak Circle Drive, $162,000
183 River Reach Drive, $150,000
501 Creekwood Circle, $149,900
103 Sand Pebble Ln, $145,000
110 Sly Fox Trail, $133,000
3178 Red Bird Ln, $132,000
6546 Amberwood Court, $129,000
125 Neal Lane, $120,400
6609 E Sweetbriar Trail, $104,500
1112 Weslin Creek Drive, $97,500
8409 Bloomwood Dr., $90,500
Condo/Townhouse
300 Shelby Lawson Drive, $117,370
3947 Gladiola Court, $97,000
4691 Dick Pond Road, $1,125
4490 Socastee Boulevard, $1,100
