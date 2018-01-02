Real Estate News

See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

January 02, 2018 03:25 PM

Bolivia, N.C. 28422

Land

3032 Se Island Drive, $4,000

Holden Beach, N.C./Supply, N.C. 28462

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Home

710 Ocean Blvd West, $435,000

2031 Elmwood St. Sw, $101,000

Condo/Townhouse

1068 Ocean Blvd. W., $215,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

2142 Kilkee Dr. Nw, $264,091

3402 Calistoga Lake Court, $219,400

3401 Calistoga Lake Court, $212,000

82 Calabash Drive, $195,000

108 Farmers Rest Ct, $174,900

447 Seneca St. Nw, $169,900

Condo/Townhouse

313 Bulkhead Bend, $157,490

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

633 Eastwood Park Rd, $412,500

280 Heather Dr, $265,000

Georgetown 29440

Home

99 Player St., $90,000

Andrews 29510

Home

2186 Big Dam Swap Drive, $750,000

Aynor 29511

Land

0 Pleasant Union Rd., $59,900

Home

5305 Valley Forge Rd, $89,000

Conway 29526

Condo/Townhouse

1432 Highway 544, $445,000

Land

301 Cloverbrook Circle, $55,000

Tbd Graham Rd, $46,000

Tbd Long Ave Ext, $46,000

Home

1117 Glossy Ibis Dr, $375,000

1204 Wood Stork Dr, $328,390

1114 Whooping Crane Dr, $312,365

1104 Spruce Drive, $263,387

2765 Sanctuary Blvd, $258,000

242 Myrtle Grande Drive, $257,000

813 Creyk Ct., $245,000

555 Trafalgar Ct, $233,978

5319 Cates Bay Hwy, $213,409

541 Sand Ridge, $207,000

360 Hillsborough Drive, $206,197

633 Notting Hill Court, $195,115

179 Royals Circle, $193,000

2724 Mcdougall Drive, $166,385

772 Hwy 905, $164,000

2938 Highway 90, $160,000

972 Castlewood Drive, $158,000

978 Castlewood Dr, $147,000

241 Maple Oak Drive, $144,200

1024 Mccall Loop, $138,500

122 Berry Tree Lane, $130,000

3873 Second Loop Road, $125,000

256 Wellspring Drive, $123,000

801 University Forest Circle, $93,046

3105 Old Altman Road, $70,000

3815 Harden Dr, $45,000

Condo/Townhouse

310 Kiskadee Loop, $96,500

1025 Carolina Road, $75,000

525 Wildwing Blvd., $67,000

1432 Highway 544, $62,500

3555 Hwy 544, $44,370

3555 Hwy 544, $44,370

Conway 29527

Land

Lot 2 Blount St., $9,000

Lot 3 Blount St., $9,000

2201 Ninth Ave, $8,750

Home

267 Macarthur Dr, $168,940

261 Georgia Mae Loop, $166,000

179 Ecum Secum Pl, $135,000

1058 D Street, $105,000

2700 9th Avenue, $89,500

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

724 Frye Rd, $345,000

361 Millbrook Circle, $150,400

100 Blue Jacket Dr, $149,900

Little River 29566

Home

4810 Williams Island Dr., $750,000

189 Waterfall Circle, $435,000

4451 Lake Circle, $340,000

378 Flowering Branch Ave., $320,326

390 Flowering Branch Ave., $320,245

725 Solstice Court, $285,785

1237 Wind Swept Ct., $269,771

152 Swallowtail Court, $238,000

362 Flowering Branch Ave., $225,000

1185 Palm Crossing Drive, $218,500

205 Davis Court, $214,990

1197 Palm Crossing Drive, $205,983

221 Vermillion Drive, $204,000

1189 Palm Crossing Drive, $173,590

211 Sienna Drive, $167,500

2244 Jackson Circle, $162,500

486 Copenhagen Drive, $160,000

1234 Camlet Lane, $159,900

2183 Plantation Circle, $152,500

3260 Lyndon Dr, $112,000

2437 Bittar Spar Road, $65,000

Condo/Townhouse

4215 Coquina Harbour Drive, $121,000

108 Scotchbroom Dr, $115,000

150 Scotchbroom Drive, $109,000

134 Scotchbroom Drive, $94,500

4363 Spa Drive, $92,500

775 Plantation Drive, $85,900

4262 Pinehurst Circle, $79,500

4101 Pinehurst Circle, $64,000

3700 Golf Colony Ln, $62,000

1095 W Plantation Drive, $49,500

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $31,000

Commercial

1086 Redi Mix Rd., $525

Longs 29568

Home

1832 Sapphire Drive, $209,150

1535 Loop Circle, $189,900

410 Coco Plum Ct, $158,000

721 Trap Shooter Circle, $145,000

842 Inglenook Lane, $130,000

501 Peregrine Court, $125,895

3644 Barefoot Drive, $111,000

Condo/Townhouse

880 Fairway Drive, $95,000

Loris 29569

Land

10.69 Acres Red Bluff Rd, $37,415

9 Acres Red Bluff Rd, $31,500

Home

315 Liberty Church Road, $285,000

154 Dayglow Drive, $164,700

101 Dayglow Dr, $154,900

509 Shadow Ct, $141,379

3471 Spivey St, $141,000

975 Heritage Road, $139,000

125 Winding Path Drive, $129,990

2351 W Business Route 9, $115,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

889 Marsala Drive, $528,500

896 Marsala Drive, $501,500

402 66th Ave N, $435,400

106 Preservation Drive, $321,000

Condo/Townhouse

9994 Beach Club Drive, $340,000

9994 Beach Club Drive, $310,000

820 Castleford Circle, $249,900

1330 Villa Marbella Court, $243,000

111-3 Gully Branch Lane, $225,000

8121 Amalfi Place, $175,600

9581 Shore Drive, $164,000

201 74th Ave N #2845/46, $150,000

201 N 74th Ave, $150,000

101 Westhill Circle, $147,000

10301 N Kings Highway, $94,500

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd, $90,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $85,000

202 70th Avenue North, $82,000

10301 N Kings Hwy, $79,000

201 74th Ave. N., $71,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

910 S Ocean Blvd., $525,000

1012-A N Ocean Blvd., $505,000

914 N Poplar Drive, $410,000

520 N 16th Avenue, $380,000

205 Hull Street, $281,364

1490 Southwood Dr., $275,500

6001 S Kings Hwy, 5519 Tern Dr, $255,000

6001 S Kings Hwy #1384, $254,000

569 Circle Drive, $210,000

1408 Southwood Drive, $205,000

637 16th Ave South, $200,500

1801 Windmere Way, $193,000

522 Drake Lane, $166,000

738 Mclain Court, $158,000

2700 Sagittarius Drive, $56,000

Condo/Townhouse

2281 K Andover Drive, $80,000

1101 2nd Avenue North, $65,000

2306 Tradedwinds I, $60,000

1600 Deer Creek Road, $45,500

Commercial

1282 Surfside Industrial Park Unit 302 & 303, $150,000

475 Sandy Lane, $150,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

Lot 2 Business Hwy 17, $490,000

19 Gasparilla Circle, $85,000

Home

146 Grey Moss Road, $463,000

368 Jay Street, $375,000

8 Vintners Lane, $352,000

117 Winding River Dr, $332,000

4946 Fulton Place, $305,000

221 Outboard Dr, $304,900

736 Elmwood Circle, $299,525

543 Chanted Drive, $299,000

225 Sherwood Dr, $286,565

442 Oaklanding Ln, $269,990

112 Laurel Hill Place, $260,000

933 Refuge Way, $255,000

400 Buck Run Rd, $247,000

1602 Wood Thrush Drive, $230,000

655 Bluebird Lane, $219,000

7946 Leeward Lane, $190,000

9805 Simonton Court, $179,000

344 Misty Breeze Lane, $129,000

30 Burr Circle, $60,000

3 Crooked Island Circle, $49,000

17 Offshore Drive, $36,000

Condo/Townhouse

1008-A Kelly Court, $233,000

200 Wild Rye Place, $212,000

800 Sunswept Court, Unit 102, $173,000

730 Pickering Drive, $161,000

1210 N Waccamaw Drive, $158,000

1620 N Waccamaw Drive, $157,000

720 N Waccamaw Dr, $152,500

131 Veranda Way, $149,500

21 Pistachio Loop, $145,000

1509 N Waccamaw Drive, $134,500

4386-A Daphne Lane, $115,000

2478 Coastline Court, $113,100

4612 Lomax Ct, $77,000

120 N Dogwood, $72,900

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

405 45th Avenue North, $325,000

Home

1492 Brookgreen Dr, $465,000

1971 Silver Spring Ln, $432,255

1952 Cresswind Blvd, $427,248

950 Hendrick Ave, $406,212

1108 Wyatt Lane, $357,000

1664 Suncrest Drive, $333,110

1655 Claremont Court, $329,000

2433 Rock Dove Rd, $318,405

2455 Rock Dove Rd, $308,130

2442 Rock Dove Rd, $306,745

808 Green Bay Trail, $305,000

1170 Prescott Circle, $282,500

2448 Rock Dove Rd, $281,300

2454 Rock Dove Rd, $274,465

1226 Prescott Circle, $271,126

661 Murray Avenue, $257,900

1541 Culbertson Ave., $257,500

359 Wateside Drive, $250,000

2818 S Key Largo Circle, $230,000

4745 Seclusion Lane, $218,440

4725 Seclusion Lane, $207,630

3905 Pine Lake Dr, $207,000

4727 Cloisters Lane, $199,560

4741 Seclusion Lane, $197,180

4722 Cloisters Lane, $194,700

1150 Ocala Street, $171,700

3914 Camellia Drive, $155,000

2 Settlers Drive, $148,500

2548 Triumph Drive, $148,000

308 Lyons Cove Dr, $85,000

986 Southpark Drive, $68,000

Condo/Townhouse

519 34th Avenue North, $342,000

2709 S Ocean Blvd, $387,500

201 S Ocean Blvd, $268,500

2324 Heritage Loop, $237,790

2300 Heritage Loop, $234,640

3522 Evergreen Way, $167,900

3602 Magnolia Street, $165,250

4829 Luster Leaf Circle, $158,000

501 44th Ave N, $155,000

5601 N Ocean Blvd, $154,000

201 S Ocean Blvd, $141,500

4870 Luster Leaf Cir Unit 102, $134,500

4733 Wild Iris Dr, $131,000

2004 N Ocean Blvd, $130,000

5601 N Ocean Blvd, $130,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd, $126,500

2710 N Ocean Blvd #1806, $119,000

4757 Wild Iris Dr, $118,000

2925 Carriage Row, $85,000

4505 N Kings Hwy, $83,500

501 44th Ave N #D-9, $78,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd, $74,000

4729 Wild Iris Drive, $71,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd, $49,900

2600 S Ocean Blvd, $25,000

Commercial

610 N Kings Highway, $985,000

913 8th Ave. N., $145,000

1335 44th Avenue North, $1,200

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

1081 Fiddlehead Way, $115,000

412 College Green Way, $54,000

1305 E Isle Of Palms, $37,500

Home

7004 Turtle Cove Dr, $494,000

606 Indigo Bay Circle, $407,500

728 Chisholm Road, $345,000

912 Teak Court, $328,145

413 Palo Verde Drive, $317,335

506 Dioon Drive, $317,115

4469 Marshwood Drive, $307,828

471 Pomo Dr, $275,000

825 Covelo Court, $274,000

5659 Lombardia Circle, $247,510

559 Hay Hill Lane, $238,635

2444 Seneca Ridge Dr, $235,500

2719 Coopers Court, $235,000

809 Covelo Lane, $228,684

583 Hay Hill Lane, $217,122

Tbd Hay Hill Ln, $211,114

530 Hay Hill Lane, $186,356

592 Hay Hill Lane, $180,350

399 Stafford Drive, $179,500

2081 Haystack Way, $175,000

2061 Haystack Way, $174,000

240 Ackerman Drive, $169,000

4905 Darby Lane, $156,000

609 West Perry Rd, $154,000

1017 Stoney Falls Blvd., $153,000

107 Countryside Drive, $128,000

Condo/Townhouse

5444 Elba Way, $239,423

291 Connemara Dr, $158,000

1533 Lanterns Rest Rd, $118,000

100 Cypress Point Court, $114,900

4826 Innisbrook Ct.(1st. Floor) Unit 4, $102,900

549 White River Dr, $82,500

639 Waterway Village Blvd, $78,500

106 Fountain Point Ln, $78,000

560 White River Drive, $70,000

481 White River Dr, $61,500

Commercial

4036 River Oaks Drive, $1,983

Cherry Grove/North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1307 Hillside Drive South, $102,500

Lot 12 46th Ave S, $72,000

1716 N 25th Avenue, $66,000

2109 Via Palma Drive, $54,500

1208 Clipper Rd., $19,000

Home

1108 Surf Pointe Dr., $600,000

700 Ivy Place, $415,000

5007 White Iris Drive, $379,000

1130 Inlet View Drive, $300,000

1125 Bronwyn Circle, $280,000

1518 S Ocean Blvd, $275,000

927 Leah Jayne Lane, $260,000

717 41st Ave South, $206,900

1608 25th Ave N, $179,000

707 Gayle St., $159,900

Condo/Townhouse

817 S Ocean Blvd, $467,000

5700 N Ocean Blvd, $389,000

1625 S Ocean Blvd, $357,000

1401 S Ocean Blvd, $302,000

5020 Old Appleton Way, $297,000

2507 South Ocean Blvd, $253,000

4605 S Ocean Blvd., $249,000

2241 Waterview Dr., $195,000

5806 N Ocean Blvd, $192,000

601 Hillside Drive N, $165,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $156,500

5600 N Ocean Blvd, $149,900

6100 N Ocean Blvd, $125,000

6203 Catalina Dr, $125,000

6015 Catalina Dr, $122,000

5825 Catalina Drive, $121,950

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr, $121,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd, $102,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

41 Tea Olive Court, $125,000

67 Seagrass Ct, $73,000

Lot 5 Crooked Oak Drive, $62,000

Home

191 Atlantic Avenue, $785,000

42 Spreading Oak Drive, $385,000

70 Federation Loop, $384,500

88 Southgate Court, $315,990

455 Shore Rush Drive, $300,000

5 Shore Rush Dr, $260,000

504 Country Club Drive, $224,000

61 Rosetta Lane, $195,000

39 Penny Lane, $179,000

Condo/Townhouse

21b Inlet Point, $620,000

98 Lakeview Circle, $312,000

379-3 Golden Bear Dr, $285,000

220 Lumbee Circle, $275,000

270 Pinehurst Drive, $146,000

1041 Algonquin Drive, $134,000

215 Pinehurst Lane 7-J, $109,000

Commercial

86 Professional Lane, $1,958

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

2712 Henagan Lane, Lot 400, $57,000

Home

112 Chapel Ridge Circle, $320,000

2393 Hunters Trail, $299,900

320 Sancturary Court, $295,925

280 St. David's Ave, $285,900

522 Saluda River Road, $283,000

230 Harbinson Circle, $276,730

234 Harbinson Circle, $257,225

217 Marsh Hawk Dr., $222,000

212 Foxpath Loop, $199,870

501 Pennington Loop, $195,000

343 Sebastian Drive, $195,000

2686 High Brass Trail, $192,900

1342 Brighton Ave, $192,000

109 Burkridge West Drive, $190,000

1348 Brighton Avenue, $190,000

225 Sancroft Ln, $181,000

332 Truce Street, $180,440

584 W Oak Circle, $172,000

550 Ridge Drive, $165,000

169 Osprey Cove Loop, $163,000

497 St. Charles Circle, $162,500

609 W Oak Circle Drive, $162,000

183 River Reach Drive, $150,000

501 Creekwood Circle, $149,900

103 Sand Pebble Ln, $145,000

110 Sly Fox Trail, $133,000

3178 Red Bird Ln, $132,000

6546 Amberwood Court, $129,000

125 Neal Lane, $120,400

6609 E Sweetbriar Trail, $104,500

1112 Weslin Creek Drive, $97,500

8409 Bloomwood Dr., $90,500

Condo/Townhouse

300 Shelby Lawson Drive, $117,370

3947 Gladiola Court, $97,000

4691 Dick Pond Road, $1,125

4490 Socastee Boulevard, $1,100

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

    Five deputies were wounded after being called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in suburban Denver, Colorado, on Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting happened at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch.

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 0:50

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting
Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017 1:11

Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017
CCU reacts to win over UT-Arlington 1:54

CCU reacts to win over UT-Arlington

View More Video