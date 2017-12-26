Real Estate News

See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

December 26, 2017 03:24 PM

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

854 Sandpiper Bay Dr, $214,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

378 E First Street, $990,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

Tbd Graves Station Street, $35,000

000 Belle Isle Road, $20,000

Home

1400 Wallace Pate Dr., $548,750

176 Lakewood Ave, $246,500

203 Timber Run Drive, $153,477

Conway 29526

Home

2354 Lindrem Lake Dr, $385,000

131 Clemson Road, $247,000

109 Ashwood Circle, $210,000

384 Hillsborough Drive, $209,981

8129 Timber Ridge Road, $200,000

556 Trafalgar Ct, $193,064

531 Trafalgar Ct, $178,920

260 Maple Oak Drive, $173,950

264 Maple Oak Drive, $157,490

241 Copperwood Loop, $157,235

209 Spencerswood Dr, $150,000

233 Maple Oak Drive, $141,820

623 Summer Drive, $107,000

Condo/Townhouse

1190 Fairway Lane, $159,000

Conway 29527

Home

544 Fox Chase Drive, $190,750

Lot 119 Macarthur Dr, $174,150

1508 Leatherman Rd, $148,500

2579 Allen Dew Rd, $145,000

452 Warren Springs Dr, $142,700

Little River 29566

Land

1502 Bloom Road, $300,000

Home

330 Carriage Lake, $233,500

242 Sienna Drive, $207,000

104 Bendick Court, $189,990

509 Castellar Ln, $155,000

513 Topaz Ave, $138,000

4417 Barcelona Lane, $136,000

Condo/Townhouse

4200 Coquina Harbour Drive, $158,500

4522 N Plantation Harbor Dr, $153,000

800 Egret Circle, $109,000

122 Scotchbroom Drive, $108,000

4369 Spa Dr, $80,000

4274 Pinehurst Circle, $79,900

4490 Little River Inn Lane, $71,000

Commercial

4213 Exchange St, $240,000

58 Park Street Ext., $1,350

Longs 29568

Land

167 Coney Dr, $33,500

Tract 3 E Beargrass, $27,500

Home

739 Bear Lake Drive, $452,000

105 Mesa Raven Drive, $241,900

425 Meadow View Ct, $225,000

422 Quinta Street, $180,320

324 Blue Rock Dr, $123,500

308 White Birtch Lane, $117,600

Condo/Townhouse

880 Fairway Drive, $93,000

Loris 29569

Home

255 Dempsey Drive, $151,075

211 Lawson Road, $140,999

121 Winding Path Drive, $131,990

4375 Harrelson Avenue, $93,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Condo/Townhouse

9994 Beach Club Drive, $365,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd #717, $227,500

7100 N Ocean Blvd, $225,000

201 77th Ave N, $206,000

161 Sea Watch Drive #1101, $155,000

1100 Commons Blvd, $140,000

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2284, $88,000

6714 Jefferson Place, $330,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

198 Coral Beach Circle, $308,000

214 Willow Dr, $285,000

Condo/Townhouse

517-B Pine Drive, $191,500

614 S 14th Avenue, $178,500

2258 Huntingdon Drive, $117,000

1857 Crooked Pine Drive, $90,000

1930 Bent Grass Dr, $83,000

1471-A Turkey Ridge Road, $75,000

2274 Huntingdon Drive, $70,000

210 Surfside Dr., $63,000

206 Double Eagle Drive, $52,000

1880 Colony Drive (11-O), $47,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Home

117 Creek Harbour Circle, $595,000

116 Hagar Brown Rd, $404,000

234 Calhoun Drive, $340,000

475 Grand Cypress Way, $295,000

1015 Castle Rock Ct, $225,000

158 Burr Circle, $48,000

Condo/Townhouse

1690 N Waccamaw Drive, $360,000

1310 N Waccamaw Dr, $300,000

1310 N Waccamaw Drive, $297,500

1210 N Waccamaw Drive, $212,500

3107 Sweetwater Blvd, $105,000

4390 Daphne Lane, $104,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

1710 Westminster Drive, $428,665

1226 Culbertson Ave., $320,000

1212 Yorkshire Parkway, $299,990

1208 Yorkshire Parkway, $295,990

2436 Rock Dove Rd, $284,105

1841 B High Street, $239,000

5620 N Kings Highway, $195,500

4728 Seclusion Lane, $189,450

1142 Ocala Street, $167,850

107 Skipper Harbour, $165,000

Condo/Townhouse

4870 Luster Leaf Circle 404, $135,000

900 Courtyard Drive, $131,000

337 Sailors Court, $129,400

5601 N Ocean Blvd, $117,500

501 44th Ave. N., $117,500

2501 S Ocean Blvd #707, $111,000

5523 N Ocean Blvd, $110,000

4815 Orchid Way, $85,000

4115 Little River Road, $80,800

1701 Yaupon Drive, $76,500

2300 N Ocean Blvd #332, $74,000

307 N Flagg St., $40,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $39,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $38,000

Commercial

1601 N Oak St, $9,360

2954 Howard Avenue, $1,020

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Lot 84 Harbour View Dr., $120,000

1151 East Isle Of Palms Avenue Lot 487, $34,000

Home

5133 Country Pine Drive, $384,535

4509 Marshwood Drive, $342,599

5465 Sunset Lake Lane, $289,900

744 Cabazon Dr, $280,500

629 Mirella Loop, $279,000

1529 Osage Drive, $272,665

3129 Bramble Glen Drive, $256,900

5672 Lombardia Circle, $219,000

904 Belladonna Court, $218,000

5809 Cottonfield Court, $200,081

5149 Morning Frost Pl, $197,000

2016 Copper Creek Ct, $196,000

538 Stonemason Drive, $176,000

269 Encore Circle, $174,500

150 Brookgate Drive, $167,000

127 Mary Ann Court, $134,742

3541 Gordon Dr, $75,000

Condo/Townhouse

256 Viareggio Rd, $210,000

1033 World Tour Blvd, $103,000

620 River Oaks Dr, $96,000

148 Westhaven Drive, $85,500

600 Heathrow Dr, $80,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

Lot 122 Fenwick Circle, $55,000

Home

2301 Via Palma Dr, $450,000

2354 Tidewatch Way, $350,000

5322 Sea Coral Way, $319,900

2205 Oak Creek Court, $280,000

1607 25th Avenue North, $272,000

307 N 20th Ave, $180,000

Condo/Townhouse

500 S 28th Ave, $174,814

3805 S Ocean Blvd, $625,000

3805 S Ocean Boulevard, $355,000

201 S Ocean Blvd, $351,400

600 9th Ave S, $265,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd, $244,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd, $225,900

5508 N Ocean Blvd, $220,000

2241 Waterview Drive, $210,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd #1608, $182,500

1550 Spinnaker Drive, $175,000

2500 N Ocean Blvd., $174,900

503 N 20th, $170,000

601 N Hillside, $167,900

2711 S Ocean Blvd, $145,000

212 Landing Road, $135,000

304 N Ocean Blvd., $135,000

6253 Catalina Drive, $132,500

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr, $129,000

1900 Duffy Street, $125,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd, $116,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 11 Tidewater Circle, $160,000

Home

154 Southgate Court, $304,265

50 Ludlow Ct, $295,000

76 Southgate Court, $289,190

47 Calvert Ct, $287,000

100 Southgate Court, $285,490

110 Southgate Court, $264,290

275 Gray Mans Loop, $239,500

Condo/Townhouse

139a Avian Drive, $270,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

541 Saluda River Rd, $54,500

Home

504 Saddlebrook Ct., $211,500

241 Foxpath Loop, $210,720

633 W Oak Circle Drive, $204,000

604 Old Fox Court, $188,620

8289 Tartan Lane, $162,900

6416 Sapling Court, $161,000

120 Carolines Cove Court, $155,000

149 Osprey Cove Loop, $153,000

6463 Sweet Gum Trail, $109,900

Condo/Townhouse

3955 Gladiola Court, $86,500

421-C Tree Top Court, $47,000

923h Fairwood Lakes Drive, $45,000

