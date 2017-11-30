Real Estate News

See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

November 30, 2017 05:00 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

9 Carolina Shores Parkway, $260,000

545 Slippery Rock Way, $249,275

773 Nw Marsh Rose Path, $225,500

Land

295 Boundary Loop Rd. Nw, $9,000

Condo/Townhouse

10174 Beach Drive Sw, $46,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

874 Sandpiper Bay Dr, $221,000

Condo/Townhouse

233 Kings Trail, $130,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

19 Sw Union St., $445,000

933 Harwick Ct. Sw, $232,990

Whiteville, N.C. 28472

Home

725 Washington Street, $80,000

Georgetown 29440

Home

1182 Second Avenue, $570,000

127 Johnstone Ln, $197,000

2003 South Island Rd, $125,900

225 Lincolnshire, $62,234

Land

Lot 9 Colony Club Drive, $75,000

Conway 29526

Home

1462 Half Penny Loop, $240,060

908 Looking Glass Court, $227,500

4083 Ridgewood Dr, $217,900

707 Weston Dr., $194,668

207 Royals Circle, $179,900

2720 Mcdougall Drive, $174,900

1060 Manassas Drive, $160,000

535 Trafalgar Ct, $159,457

708 Weston Dr., $157,499

2508 Reta Street, $121,500

317 Sean River Rd, $115,000

189 Wellspring Drive, $97,000

Land

170 Hamilton Way, $22,000

Commercial

603 Church St, $1,250

Conway 29527

Home

5727 Pauley Swamp Road, $191,000

1221 Augustus Drive, $181,600

106 Hampton Ridge Road, $175,000

1206 Pecan Grove Blvd, $163,000

2935 Old Railroad Rd, $58,864

Land

Lot 56 Grace Drive, $37,000

Little River 29566

Home

121 Swallowtail Court, $239,900

120 Woodlyn Avenue, $228,000

4279 Wrens Crossing Drive, $148,000

140 Queens Rd, $61,000

Land

Lot 1 Eastport Landing Drive, $220,000

Condo/Townhouse

4396 Baldwin Ave, $185,000

4109 Pinehurst Circle, $84,999

4601 Greenbriar Drive, $79,900

4015 Fairway Drive, $70,500

4266 Pinehurst Cir, $66,500

1095 Plantation Drive, $54,999

Longs 29568

Home

176 Bear Branch Court, $360,000

209 Stormy Seas Court, $334,900

251 Belclare Way, $220,000

200 Belclare Way, $211,952

195 Shady Arbor Loop, $187,900

677 Dayflower Drive, $183,850

2929 Thompson Rd, $179,900

438 Quinta Street, $172,460

212 Balsa Dr., $162,300

617 Charter Dr, $154,900

1015 Snowberry Dr, $154,000

400 Pigeon Bay St, $143,790

327 Oak Crest Circle, $141,849

Condo/Townhouse

293 Lake Mist Court, $175,324

289 Lake Mist Court, $173,715

Loris 29569

Home

2411 Memory Lane, $205,000

1828 Oak Dale Rd, $145,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

203 Wildwood Dunes Trail, $650,000

9327 Cove Drive, $460,000

6872 Delago Court, $252,068

22 Summer Cottage, $205,000

Condo/Townhouse

9650 Shore Drive, $332,000

10200 Lake Shore Drive, $275,000

1313 Villa Marbella Court, $263,000

205 74th Ave N. #1606, $210,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $208,500

204 74th Ave N., $198,000

420 B Lafayette Rd, $185,000

1313 Villa Marbella Ct, $182,500

410 Melrose Place, $155,000

307 N 70th Avenue, $130,000

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2351, $121,500

200 Land's End Blvd, $116,000

200 Maisons Dr, $90,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

1342 Links Road, $475,000

155 Georges Bay Road, $317,500

1021 S Myrtle Dr, $250,000

514 7th Ave South, $194,000

190 Palladium Drive, $152,000

2720 Capricorn Drive, $45,000

Condo/Townhouse

606 Pipers Ln, $147,500

1990 Cross Gate Blvd., $90,000

1891 Colony Drive (13-J), $80,500

1851 Colony Drive, $55,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Home

4440 Richmond Hill Drive, $430,000

104 Summerlight Drive, $329,900

294 Splendor Circle, $318,000

26 Fathom Lane, $297,000

4498 Canter Lane, $285,000

5105 Wesley Road, $267,400

429 Bay Drive, $210,000

317 Stanley Drive, $208,000

335 Yucca Circle, $103,000

33 Offshore Drive, $50,000

9316 Shovelers Lane, $30,000

24 Ocean Reef, $6,500

Land

3909 Rice Planter Way, $138,000

Condo/Townhouse

1990 N Waccamaw Dr., $450,000

117c Parmelee Drive, $236,000

1012 N Waccamaw Drive, $150,000

1210 N Waccamaw Dr, $150,000

4290 Santolina Way, $120,000

4840 Moss Creek, $114,000

5822 Longwood Drive, $111,000

5205 Sweetwater Blvd, $96,000

120 N Dogwood, $67,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

1528 Brookgreen Drive, $620,000

1682 Suncrest Dr, $408,253

1722 Edgewood Drive, $359,757

405 40th Ave N., $355,000

407 41st Ave North, $335,000

1675 Essex Way, $280,000

4707 Bermuda Way, $279,900

2709 Temperance, $145,000

962 Periwinkle Place, $35,000

Condo/Townhouse

406 6th Avenue North, $240,000

2761 Kruzel, $275,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd #604, $274,000

5200 N Ocean Boulevard, $262,000

3477 Bristol Lane, $184,000

5601 N Ocean Blvd, $150,000

3948 Jonquil Place, $147,500

2710 N Ocean Blvd #1006, $123,500

201 S Ocean Blvd, $114,100

3741 Blockhouse Way, $105,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd, $105,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $95,000

4855 Carnation Circle, $92,000

830 44th Avenue North, $89,500

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $80,000

4725 Wild Iris Drive, $73,900

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $73,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd, $60,900

Land

601 Stableford Court, $185,000

1102 Cherokee Street-Lot 13, $46,000

Commercial

3533 Fountain Ln, $900

Myrtle Beach 29579

Home

7854 San Marcello Drive, $600,000

1128 Whispering Winds Drive, $530,000

2101 Clematis Court, $456,000

9138 Abingdon Drive, $448,000

4521 Weekly Dr., $346,865

838 Falkirk Street, $325,000

1005 Englemann Oak Drive, $302,635

4736 National Drive, $300,000

3114 Bramble Glen Dr., $289,131

1255 Ficus Drive, $285,890

247 West Palms Dr, $272,930

302 Greenleaf Circle, $266,000

736 Dove Haven Lane, $217,000

668 Old Castle Loop, $216,000

2636 Scarecrow Way, $210,000

5020 Billy K Trail, $192,699

4678 Southgate Parkway, $168,000

3604 Farmington Place, $160,000

2012 Copper Creek Ct, $137,000

833 Silvercrest Dr, $122,000

156 Rockdale St, $110,500

Land

998 Bluffview Dr., $95,000

959 Henry James Drive, $52,000

Lot 7 Carlisle Way, $41,000

361 West Palms Dr, $40,000

900 Shipmaster Ave, $39,000

Condo/Townhouse

5425 Elba Way, $220,000

5055 Elba Way, $217,000

5431 Elba Way, $210,000

4396 Livorn Loop, $183,900

311 Castle Drive, $168,190

315 Castle Drive, $149,990

323 Castle Drive, $149,990

525 Uniola Drive, $139,900

590 Uniola Drive, $137,000

5080 Windsor Green Way, $118,000

4970 Windsor Green, $107,000

444 Red River Ct, $79,800

617 Waterway Village Blvd, $55,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Home

2313 Via Palma Drive, $408,047

4611 Grovecrest Cir, $385,000

2377 Tidewatch Way, $369,000

3806 Seedling Court, $356,000

3003 Nixon Street, $335,000

313 N 37th Avenue, $327,500

405 6th Avenue South, $290,000

1118 Coral Sand Drive, $285,000

1016 Charles St, $153,195

1608 S Holly, $152,000

Land

1603 East Island Drive, $165,000

Lot 69 Palmetto Harbor, $65,000

Lot 9 Tortuga Lane, $47,500

4979 South Island Drive, $39,950

4977 South Island Drive, $39,950

Condo/Townhouse

100 N Beach Blvd, $510,000

603 S Ocean Blvd #611, $475,000

603 S Ocean Blvd, $436,000

1401 S Ocean Blvd, $345,000

5404 N Ocean Blvd, $285,000

1806 N Ocean Boulevard, $270,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $245,500

2180 Waterview Dr., $242,500

601 N Unit 1506 Hillside Dr, $240,000

601 Hillside Dr, North #1544, $232,500

6203 Catalina Drive, $212,000

6203 Catalina Drive, $212,000

5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd, $175,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Drive, $175,000

901 West Port Dr., $169,000

4509 S Ocean Blvd. #B-5, $155,000

201 Hillside Dr. N, $144,000

3601 N Ocean Blvd, $126,744

5751 Oyster Catcher Dr, $125,100

6253 Catalina Dr., $122,000

2100 Sea Mountain Highway, $115,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd, $110,900

804 S 12th Avenue, $45,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Home

64 Exeter Dr, $440,000

92 Cottage Court, $405,000

187 Hamby Drive, $369,500

1573 Club Circle, $340,000

439 Blockade Drive, $325,000

22 Dunning Road, $282,000

155 Hill Drive, $281,000

167 Midway Drive, $177,000

12 Liberty Court, $170,000

Land

Tract P3b Hwy. 17 Allston Plantation, $380,000

28 Porpoise Court, $79,000

Condo/Townhouse

709 Retreat Beach Cir D-1-F, $435,000

453 Huntington Lake, $406,500

74 Tall Pines Way, $175,000

14290 Ocean Highway 17, $115,500

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

307 Crossing Court, $335,000

205 Appian Way, $275,000

174 Sugar Mill Loop, $240,000

1081 Great Lakes Circle, $227,700

7495 Springside Dr, $225,000

500 Affinity Drive, $224,380

161 Marsh Hawk Drive, $197,500

160 Avondale Drive, $197,500

1383 Brighton Avenue, $196,000

713 Bonnie Drive, $190,000

521 Affinity Drive, $187,205

205 Foxpath Loop, $183,155

193 Black Bear Rd, $176,000

106 Sebring Lane, $170,000

1109 Ella Ct, $168,000

7360 Springside Dr., $162,000

1101 Weslin Creek Dr, $127,000

750 Tall Oaks Court, $108,900

Land

Lot 454 Ellerbe Circle, $51,000

Lot 218 Gist Ln, $37,000

Condo/Townhouse

542 Riverward Drive, $162,500

833 Triple Court, $142,775

165 Olde Towne Way, $137,900

860-A Tall Oaks, $72,000

