See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
9 Carolina Shores Parkway, $260,000
545 Slippery Rock Way, $249,275
773 Nw Marsh Rose Path, $225,500
Land
295 Boundary Loop Rd. Nw, $9,000
Condo/Townhouse
10174 Beach Drive Sw, $46,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
874 Sandpiper Bay Dr, $221,000
Condo/Townhouse
233 Kings Trail, $130,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
19 Sw Union St., $445,000
933 Harwick Ct. Sw, $232,990
Whiteville, N.C. 28472
Home
725 Washington Street, $80,000
Georgetown 29440
Home
1182 Second Avenue, $570,000
127 Johnstone Ln, $197,000
2003 South Island Rd, $125,900
225 Lincolnshire, $62,234
Land
Lot 9 Colony Club Drive, $75,000
Conway 29526
Home
1462 Half Penny Loop, $240,060
908 Looking Glass Court, $227,500
4083 Ridgewood Dr, $217,900
707 Weston Dr., $194,668
207 Royals Circle, $179,900
2720 Mcdougall Drive, $174,900
1060 Manassas Drive, $160,000
535 Trafalgar Ct, $159,457
708 Weston Dr., $157,499
2508 Reta Street, $121,500
317 Sean River Rd, $115,000
189 Wellspring Drive, $97,000
Land
170 Hamilton Way, $22,000
Commercial
603 Church St, $1,250
Conway 29527
Home
5727 Pauley Swamp Road, $191,000
1221 Augustus Drive, $181,600
106 Hampton Ridge Road, $175,000
1206 Pecan Grove Blvd, $163,000
2935 Old Railroad Rd, $58,864
Land
Lot 56 Grace Drive, $37,000
Little River 29566
Home
121 Swallowtail Court, $239,900
120 Woodlyn Avenue, $228,000
4279 Wrens Crossing Drive, $148,000
140 Queens Rd, $61,000
Land
Lot 1 Eastport Landing Drive, $220,000
Condo/Townhouse
4396 Baldwin Ave, $185,000
4109 Pinehurst Circle, $84,999
4601 Greenbriar Drive, $79,900
4015 Fairway Drive, $70,500
4266 Pinehurst Cir, $66,500
1095 Plantation Drive, $54,999
Longs 29568
Home
176 Bear Branch Court, $360,000
209 Stormy Seas Court, $334,900
251 Belclare Way, $220,000
200 Belclare Way, $211,952
195 Shady Arbor Loop, $187,900
677 Dayflower Drive, $183,850
2929 Thompson Rd, $179,900
438 Quinta Street, $172,460
212 Balsa Dr., $162,300
617 Charter Dr, $154,900
1015 Snowberry Dr, $154,000
400 Pigeon Bay St, $143,790
327 Oak Crest Circle, $141,849
Condo/Townhouse
293 Lake Mist Court, $175,324
289 Lake Mist Court, $173,715
Loris 29569
Home
2411 Memory Lane, $205,000
1828 Oak Dale Rd, $145,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
203 Wildwood Dunes Trail, $650,000
9327 Cove Drive, $460,000
6872 Delago Court, $252,068
22 Summer Cottage, $205,000
Condo/Townhouse
9650 Shore Drive, $332,000
10200 Lake Shore Drive, $275,000
1313 Villa Marbella Court, $263,000
205 74th Ave N. #1606, $210,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $208,500
204 74th Ave N., $198,000
420 B Lafayette Rd, $185,000
1313 Villa Marbella Ct, $182,500
410 Melrose Place, $155,000
307 N 70th Avenue, $130,000
415 Ocean Creek Drive #2351, $121,500
200 Land's End Blvd, $116,000
200 Maisons Dr, $90,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
1342 Links Road, $475,000
155 Georges Bay Road, $317,500
1021 S Myrtle Dr, $250,000
514 7th Ave South, $194,000
190 Palladium Drive, $152,000
2720 Capricorn Drive, $45,000
Condo/Townhouse
606 Pipers Ln, $147,500
1990 Cross Gate Blvd., $90,000
1891 Colony Drive (13-J), $80,500
1851 Colony Drive, $55,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Home
4440 Richmond Hill Drive, $430,000
104 Summerlight Drive, $329,900
294 Splendor Circle, $318,000
26 Fathom Lane, $297,000
4498 Canter Lane, $285,000
5105 Wesley Road, $267,400
429 Bay Drive, $210,000
317 Stanley Drive, $208,000
335 Yucca Circle, $103,000
33 Offshore Drive, $50,000
9316 Shovelers Lane, $30,000
24 Ocean Reef, $6,500
Land
3909 Rice Planter Way, $138,000
Condo/Townhouse
1990 N Waccamaw Dr., $450,000
117c Parmelee Drive, $236,000
1012 N Waccamaw Drive, $150,000
1210 N Waccamaw Dr, $150,000
4290 Santolina Way, $120,000
4840 Moss Creek, $114,000
5822 Longwood Drive, $111,000
5205 Sweetwater Blvd, $96,000
120 N Dogwood, $67,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
1528 Brookgreen Drive, $620,000
1682 Suncrest Dr, $408,253
1722 Edgewood Drive, $359,757
405 40th Ave N., $355,000
407 41st Ave North, $335,000
1675 Essex Way, $280,000
4707 Bermuda Way, $279,900
2709 Temperance, $145,000
962 Periwinkle Place, $35,000
Condo/Townhouse
406 6th Avenue North, $240,000
2761 Kruzel, $275,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd #604, $274,000
5200 N Ocean Boulevard, $262,000
3477 Bristol Lane, $184,000
5601 N Ocean Blvd, $150,000
3948 Jonquil Place, $147,500
2710 N Ocean Blvd #1006, $123,500
201 S Ocean Blvd, $114,100
3741 Blockhouse Way, $105,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd, $105,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $95,000
4855 Carnation Circle, $92,000
830 44th Avenue North, $89,500
2001 S Ocean Blvd, $80,000
4725 Wild Iris Drive, $73,900
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $73,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd, $60,900
Land
601 Stableford Court, $185,000
1102 Cherokee Street-Lot 13, $46,000
Commercial
3533 Fountain Ln, $900
Myrtle Beach 29579
Home
7854 San Marcello Drive, $600,000
1128 Whispering Winds Drive, $530,000
2101 Clematis Court, $456,000
9138 Abingdon Drive, $448,000
4521 Weekly Dr., $346,865
838 Falkirk Street, $325,000
1005 Englemann Oak Drive, $302,635
4736 National Drive, $300,000
3114 Bramble Glen Dr., $289,131
1255 Ficus Drive, $285,890
247 West Palms Dr, $272,930
302 Greenleaf Circle, $266,000
736 Dove Haven Lane, $217,000
668 Old Castle Loop, $216,000
2636 Scarecrow Way, $210,000
5020 Billy K Trail, $192,699
4678 Southgate Parkway, $168,000
3604 Farmington Place, $160,000
2012 Copper Creek Ct, $137,000
833 Silvercrest Dr, $122,000
156 Rockdale St, $110,500
Land
998 Bluffview Dr., $95,000
959 Henry James Drive, $52,000
Lot 7 Carlisle Way, $41,000
361 West Palms Dr, $40,000
900 Shipmaster Ave, $39,000
Condo/Townhouse
5425 Elba Way, $220,000
5055 Elba Way, $217,000
5431 Elba Way, $210,000
4396 Livorn Loop, $183,900
311 Castle Drive, $168,190
315 Castle Drive, $149,990
323 Castle Drive, $149,990
525 Uniola Drive, $139,900
590 Uniola Drive, $137,000
5080 Windsor Green Way, $118,000
4970 Windsor Green, $107,000
444 Red River Ct, $79,800
617 Waterway Village Blvd, $55,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Home
2313 Via Palma Drive, $408,047
4611 Grovecrest Cir, $385,000
2377 Tidewatch Way, $369,000
3806 Seedling Court, $356,000
3003 Nixon Street, $335,000
313 N 37th Avenue, $327,500
405 6th Avenue South, $290,000
1118 Coral Sand Drive, $285,000
1016 Charles St, $153,195
1608 S Holly, $152,000
Land
1603 East Island Drive, $165,000
Lot 69 Palmetto Harbor, $65,000
Lot 9 Tortuga Lane, $47,500
4979 South Island Drive, $39,950
4977 South Island Drive, $39,950
Condo/Townhouse
100 N Beach Blvd, $510,000
603 S Ocean Blvd #611, $475,000
603 S Ocean Blvd, $436,000
1401 S Ocean Blvd, $345,000
5404 N Ocean Blvd, $285,000
1806 N Ocean Boulevard, $270,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $245,500
2180 Waterview Dr., $242,500
601 N Unit 1506 Hillside Dr, $240,000
601 Hillside Dr, North #1544, $232,500
6203 Catalina Drive, $212,000
6203 Catalina Drive, $212,000
5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd, $175,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Drive, $175,000
901 West Port Dr., $169,000
4509 S Ocean Blvd. #B-5, $155,000
201 Hillside Dr. N, $144,000
3601 N Ocean Blvd, $126,744
5751 Oyster Catcher Dr, $125,100
6253 Catalina Dr., $122,000
2100 Sea Mountain Highway, $115,000
2801 S Ocean Blvd, $110,900
804 S 12th Avenue, $45,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Home
64 Exeter Dr, $440,000
92 Cottage Court, $405,000
187 Hamby Drive, $369,500
1573 Club Circle, $340,000
439 Blockade Drive, $325,000
22 Dunning Road, $282,000
155 Hill Drive, $281,000
167 Midway Drive, $177,000
12 Liberty Court, $170,000
Land
Tract P3b Hwy. 17 Allston Plantation, $380,000
28 Porpoise Court, $79,000
Condo/Townhouse
709 Retreat Beach Cir D-1-F, $435,000
453 Huntington Lake, $406,500
74 Tall Pines Way, $175,000
14290 Ocean Highway 17, $115,500
Myrtle Beach 29588
Home
307 Crossing Court, $335,000
205 Appian Way, $275,000
174 Sugar Mill Loop, $240,000
1081 Great Lakes Circle, $227,700
7495 Springside Dr, $225,000
500 Affinity Drive, $224,380
161 Marsh Hawk Drive, $197,500
160 Avondale Drive, $197,500
1383 Brighton Avenue, $196,000
713 Bonnie Drive, $190,000
521 Affinity Drive, $187,205
205 Foxpath Loop, $183,155
193 Black Bear Rd, $176,000
106 Sebring Lane, $170,000
1109 Ella Ct, $168,000
7360 Springside Dr., $162,000
1101 Weslin Creek Dr, $127,000
750 Tall Oaks Court, $108,900
Land
Lot 454 Ellerbe Circle, $51,000
Lot 218 Gist Ln, $37,000
Condo/Townhouse
542 Riverward Drive, $162,500
833 Triple Court, $142,775
165 Olde Towne Way, $137,900
860-A Tall Oaks, $72,000
