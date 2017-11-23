Real Estate News

See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

November 23, 2017 05:00 AM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

3406 Calistoga Lake Ct, $227,000

3 E Pine Court, $164,900

Condo/Townhouse

221 Woodlands Way, $171,500

1082 Chadsey Lake Drive, $165,500

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Condo/Townhouse

915 Shoreline Drive W 241, $453,000

Georgetown 29440

Home

40 Cheraw Way, $750,000

307 Cannon Street, $480,000

468 Collins Meadow Drive, $415,000

11 Meeting Street, $262,500

2230 N Fraser Street, $239,000

53 Daniel Morrall Lane, $155,000

1690 Calhoun Dr, $143,000

649 Rosemary, $135,000

659 Harris Landing Road, $131,500

1039 Oakley Street, $115,000

326 Francis Parker Rd, $107,554

1681 Wren St., $94,000

83 Hope Lane, $89,900

616 Palm Street, $67,000

Land

Lot 157 Sanderling Drive, $173,000

Condo/Townhouse

222 Marsh Lake Drive, $455,000

Andrews 29510

Home

353 Cumbie Rd., $27,150

Aynor 29511

Home

3217 Bakers Chapel Road, $50,000

Land

129 Gavin Hill Ct, $35,000

Lot 30 Pinetucky Road, $14,495

Conway 29526

Home

1457 Half Penny Loop, $290,708

5740 Hampton Rd, $235,000

250 Cain Wilson Road, $230,000

3233 Wild Horse Drive, $225,000

104 Olympus Ln., $219,999

249 Dunbarton Lane, $219,350

1635 Fairforest Court, $205,000

236 Dunbarton Lane, $195,342

1532 Claremont Court, $188,000

2050 Hawksmoor Drive, $182,000

4268 Hwy 90, $169,500

364 Bethel Drive, $155,000

336 Sean River Road, $120,000

201 Country Club Dr., $120,000

603 Jefferson Way, $102,000

709 15th Ct, $63,000

574 Summer Dr., $48,000

Land

S Side Sc26-905 Ap, $28,000

Condo/Townhouse

800 & 802 Burroughs Street, $285,000

1023 Tee Shot Drive, $168,000

Commercial

3503 Highway 544 Overpass, $212,500

201 E Cox Ferry Road, $4,500

Conway 29527

Home

512 Little Lake Lane, $220,000

420 S Oaks Dr, $190,000

164 Vineyard Lake Circle, $185,900

297 Macarthur Dr, $181,010

1012 Pine Ridge St, $159,900

109 Oakey Estates Dr, $156,000

1404 Boker Rd, $146,000

2220 Belladora Rd, $132,000

344 Jasmine Dr, $121,519

6468 Oak Grove Road, $94,000

4930 Sw Us Highway #378, $90,000

4464 Liberty Lane, $90,000

6651 Coastal Oaks Drive, $80,000

Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

1483 Vaught Road, $320,000

Land

Lot 3 St. Johns Rd, $34,500

Little River 29566

Home

837 Lafayette Park Drive, $327,095

2840 Desert Rose Street, $254,460

358 Flowering Branch Ave., $237,475

2506 Saint Andrews Drive, $237,000

Condo/Townhouse

4546 Eastport Blvd., $189,900

4625 Lightkeepers Way, $160,000

131 Way Point Ridge Ave, $145,000

121 Way Point Ridge, $142,000

4519 N Plantation Drive, $123,500

4634 Greenbriar Drive, $96,000

4149 Hibiscus Dr, $84,500

1025 Plantation Dr., $77,900

4255 Villa Drive, $75,000

4105 Pinehurst Circle, $65,000

Longs 29568

Home

721 Downing Ct., $160,000

513 Irees Way, $149,900

162 Junco Circle, $142,900

162 Balsa Dr, $140,230

443 Andorra Street, $123,900

Condo/Townhouse

790 Charter Drive, $75,000

623 Tupelo Dr, $52,500

Loris 29569

Home

7250 E Highway 19, $300,000

111 Fenway Park Lane, $194,500

464 Carolina Hickory Street, $154,499

Land

Lot 3 Cane Branch Road, $21,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

718 Monterossa Drive, $506,695

9316 Cove Drive, $422,000

7827 Monarch Dr, $408,202

925 Waterway Lane, $370,000

6200 Sancindy Lane, $295,000

791 Palmer Ladd Lane, $227,000

7704 Woodland Drive, $190,000

Condo/Townhouse

9650 Shore Drive, $465,000

8500 Margate Circle, $350,000

9840 Queensway Blvd, $255,000

206 Westleton Drive, $210,000

7001 Porcher Drive #E, $210,000

9550 Shore Drive, $145,000

311 71st Ave. N, $138,000

1100 Commons Blvd, $118,000

209 75th Ave North, $113,000

501 Maison Drive, $110,000

501 Maison Drive, $97,000

9550 Shore Drive, $95,000

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2149, $89,900

10301 N Kings Hwy, $85,000

10301 N Kings Hwy, $80,750

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2285, $76,250

201 N 77th Ave, $67,500

6900 N Ocean, $55,101

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

422 3rd Avenue South, $345,000

1532 Heathmuir, $285,000

1427 Mcmaster Drive, $280,000

699 Sandberg Street, $253,000

1464 Avalon, $217,500

6001 S Kings Highway, Site 6002, $180,000

1420 Seahouse Ct, $180,000

106 Coachman Lane, $152,500

518 10th Ave S, $100,000

6001 S Kings Highway, Site 5312, $57,000

5401 S Kings Hwy., $50,000

2713 Leo Drive, $48,000

Condo/Townhouse

1213 S Ocean Blvd, Unit 301, $395,000

812 S Ocean Blvd, $179,000

2080 Crossgate Blvd, $127,000

1880 Auburn Lane, $95,000

8925 Duckview Dr, $89,900

1890 Colony Drive, $80,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Home

518 Fernwood Rd, $460,000

252 Spendor Circle, $326,897

524 Chanted Drive, $283,000

137 Chapel Ridge Circle, $273,980

1373 Oakmont Ct, $266,750

728 Elmwood Circle, $262,365

124 Fox Den Drive, $255,000

9346 Pinckney Lane, $215,000

316 Chastain Ct, $197,000

8011 Tag Court, $163,263

578 Macklen Ave, $155,000

28 Crooked Island Circle, $71,000

4 Inlet Circle, $32,800

Land

37 Gasparilla Circle, $99,700

49 Cascade Drive, $89,900

4518 Old Kings Highway, $28,750

Condo/Townhouse

1210 N Waccamaw Dr, $157,900

812 Sail Lane, $142,000

301 N Waccamaw, $102,000

120 N Dogwood, $67,000

Commercial

10793 Highway 707, $2,000

9751 Moose Drive, $1,100

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

3974 Lark Hill Drive, $652,000

1379 Peterson Street, $379,311

1613 Laurelcress Drive, $345,870

2732 Kashton Drive, $310,000

1655 Essex Way, $272,000

1369 Cottage Drive, $250,000

3922 Pine Lake Drive, $224,500

1364 Brown Pelican Drive, $189,000

535 Jennings Road, $85,000

Condo/Townhouse

5200 N Ocean Blvd, $185,000

4843 Luster Leaf Circle, $160,000

4843 Luster Leaf Circle 101, $157,000

501 44th Ave North, $145,000

4846 Carnation Circle, $137,500

4691 Wild Iris Dr, $121,000

2000 N Ocean Blvd., $115,000

4761 Wild Iris Dr, $112,500

5523 N Ocean Blvd, $108,500

2006 N Ocean Blvd #2179, $105,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $95,900

4878 Dahlia Court 24-203, $86,000

3928 Fairway Lakes Dr, $85,000

2406 N Ocean Blvd #806, $81,000

4631 Wild Iris Drive #302, $80,500

3753 Citation Way, $75,000

4761 Wild Iris Dr, $74,000

2300 N Ocean Blvd., $71,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd, $65,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $60,000

Commercial

403 Broadway Street, $130,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Home

808 Waterton Avenue, $766,000

204 Shoreward, $545,000

4117 Girvan Dr., $370,000

1533 Biltmore Dr, $361,000

4835 Seabreeze Ln, $324,000

5601 Plantersville Place, $311,699

2392 Covington Drive, $304,000

510 Primrose Court, $288,000

159 Hummingbird Lane, $270,000

4563 Marshwood Drive, $255,000

363 Firenze Loop, $250,720

2206 Haworth Court, $194,800

4656 E Walkerton Rd, $185,000

5009 Billy K Trail, $173,500

812 Cherry Bark Court, $157,000

718 Gumbo Limbo, $155,000

3916 Wild Turkey Circle, $137,500

560 Captain Court, $136,000

Land

Forest Village Shopping Center, $295,000

Lot 14 Fresh Drive, $220,000

1372 Bermuda Grass Dr., $62,500

365 W Palms Drive, $36,000

752 Crystal Waterway Lot 241, $33,000

Condo/Townhouse

517 Hay Hill Lane, $141,500

319 Castle Drive, $136,990

327 Castle Drive, $134,900

4433 Montrose Lane, $107,000

468 River Oaks Dr, $85,000

501 White River Rd, $79,000

577 Blue River Ct, $61,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Home

520 Seafarer Way, $484,900

204 21st Ave S, $466,500

5424 Leatherleaf Drive, $436,000

1101 Bronwyn Circle, $322,590

941 Bronwyn Circle, $315,634

4301 Alicia Court, $220,000

Condo/Townhouse

603 S Ocean Blvd #807, $425,000

603 S Ocean Blvd #1211, $410,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd, $307,500

2151 Bridgeview Ct, $287,900

3513 S Ocean Boulevard, $280,000

523 S Ocean Blvd, $270,000

2711 S Ocean Blvd, $265,500

2180 Waterview Dr., $249,900

601 Hillside Drive, N, $247,500

4701 S Ocean Blvd, $240,000

1706 S Ocean Blvd Unit 503, $235,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $235,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd, #1219, $225,000

4111 S Ocean Blvd, $224,900

3601 N Ocean Blvd, $180,000

601 Hillside Dr, $174,000

201 Colony Dr, $150,000

613 S Ocean Blvd, $150,000

1709 S Ocean Blvd, $143,500

300 N Ocean Blvd., $134,000

901 West Port Dr, $127,500

6253 Catalina Dr, $126,500

4801 N Ocean Blvd, $120,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd, $110,000

1100 Possum Trot, $66,500

804 S 12 Ave., $32,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Home

52 Destin Court, $900,000

356 Rossdhu Lane, $849,900

438 River Oaks Circle, $335,000

Lot 1 Sunrise View, $320,000

Land

0 Tuckers Road, $138,000

Condo/Townhouse

371 S Dunes Drive, $590,000

627 Huntington Lake Circle, $424,000

48 Mingo Drive Bldg D, $192,900

50 Pawleys Place, $188,500

952 Algonquin Dr, $122,000

Commercial

14363 Ocean Highway, $750

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

2609 Henagan Lane, $460,000

166 Copper Leaf Drive, $259,800

2013 Brookwater Court, $257,000

265 Marsh Tacky Loop, $228,000

1268 Brighton Avenue, $222,500

3039 Rockwater Circle, $202,000

523 Calypso Drive, $198,000

6250 Lindsey Rd, $186,000

280 Palm Cove Circle, $184,500

4049 Grousewood, $175,535

239 Burchwood Lane, $175,000

5855 Rosewood Dr, $174,900

315 St Andrews Ln, $174,604

236 Archdale Street, $165,000

4196 High Brass Covey, $162,000

470 St Charles Circle, $161,900

124 Maggie Way, $155,000

502 Treetop Lane, $124,000

8915 Alexander Court, $112,500

514 Folly Estates Drive, $59,900

8425 Bloomwood Drive, $55,000

Land

Lot 276 Blease Court, $76,000

Lot 504 Chamberlin Road, $75,000

Lot 33 Jeter Lane, $45,000

Condo/Townhouse

154-3 Foxpath Loop, $139,500

181 Oldetowne Way, $132,000

829 Triple Court, $121,284

510 Fairwood Lakes Drive, $55,000

Commercial

3931 Mega Drive, $1,250

