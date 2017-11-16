Real Estate News

See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

November 16, 2017 06:00 AM

Supply, N.C. 28462

Home

3467 Eagle Crest Dr Sw, $360,000

Calabash, N.C. 28467

Condo/townhouse

330 S Middleton Dr., $80,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

922 Elderberry Lane Sw, $156,500

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Land

1593 Eyota Drive Sw, $43,000

Condo/townhouse

269 W Second Street, $154,000

1908 Sw Goose Creek Rd., $87,500

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Home

4 Sw Sandtrap Drive, $183,500

Georgetown 29440

Land

67 Philippi Lane, $17,000

Tbd Exodus Drive, $2,500

Home

124 Pioneer Loop, $427,200

2626 Rion Street, $124,500

Condo/townhouse

52 Bamboo Loop, $80,000

Andrews 29510

Home

405 S Cedar Avenue, $184,900

Aynor 29511

Home

121 Highmeadow Lane, $262,000

Conway 29526

Land

Tbd Bear Bluff Road, $35,000

0 Maple Leaf, $35,000

0 Maple Leaf, $35,000

Lots 31 & 32 Sellers Rd, $29,900

Lot #28 Henry E Watts, $27,000

Lot 47 Tilly Lake Rd., $24,999

Lot 48 Tilly Lake Rd, $24,999

Home

614 Trawler Bay Court, $240,000

721 Prestbury Drive, $190,000

189 Lander Drive, $185,000

219 Royals Circle, $177,900

316 Pickney Ct, $169,999

209 Lander Drive, $151,900

1056 Manassas Drive, $148,990

203 Lakeside Crossing Dr, $129,100

1024 Oglethorpe Drive, $149,900

1029 Macala Drive, $132,000

1711 16th Avenue, $112,500

Aynor 29544

Home

105 Blue Jacket Drive, $148,000

Little River 29566

Home

605 Queen Palm Court, $289,145

4129 Heather Lakes Drive, $255,000

169 Swallowtail Court, $229,900

806 Knoll Dr, $165,900

4338 Grande Harbour Blvd, $148,920

Condo/townhouse

472 Papyrus Circle, $165,000

4520 N Plantation Harbour Drive Unit F-10, $163,000

4208 Sierra Ct., $121,900

4650 Greenbriar Dr, $105,000

Longs 29568

Land

523 Quail Court, $25,000

Home

546 Quail Court, $270,000

177 Crown Meadows Drive, $145,427

530 Irees Way, $144,900

108 Crown Meadows Dr, $139,150

Condo/townhouse

285 Lake Mist Court, $173,997

466 Colonial Trace Drive, $134,900

689 Tupelo Drive, $89,900

615 Tupelo Lane, $75,000

Loris 29569

Land

700 Red Oak Drive, $29,000

Home

243 Dempsey Drive, $143,315

121 Aldelphia Road, $127,500

3470 Hwy 66, $50,000

1252 Ottis Road, $29,500

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

852 Little Creek Road, $198,000

Condo/townhouse

7200 N Ocean Blvd #201, $245,000

1100 Commons Blvd Unit 908, $228,000

158 Seawatch Drive Unit 1404, $223,000

310 N 73rd Ave, $187,000

215 N 77th Avenue, $170,000

7603 N Ocean Blvd #5e, $160,000

9768 Leyland Drive, $119,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd, $117,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd, $114,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Road, $104,000

Commercial

607 Briarwood Drive, $1,483

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

1015 Moss Dr, $100,000

Home

116a S 8th Ave, $500,000

116b S 8th Ave, $500,000

274 Coral Beach Circle, $385,000

1009 Bay Drive, $250,000

1027 Plantation Drive, $235,000

2110 N Berwick Dr, $232,000

1604 Montclair Drive, $215,500

104 Somerworth Circle, $199,999

1608 Broken Anchor Way, $195,000

Condo/townhouse

1213 S Ocean Blvd., $195,000

1014 S Dogwood Dr, $152,000

1441 Turkey Ridge Road, $90,000

8829 Barkwood Drive, $85,000

1890 Colony Drive (17-O), $43,000

Commercial

317 N Us 17 Business, $150,000

1205 Dick Pond Road, $1,156

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

16 Jay Street, $58,000

Home

4501 Richmond Hill Drive, $580,000

302 S Waccamaw Drive, $570,000

714 Woodcrest Way, $356,000

228 Ponte Vedra Drive, $326,080

153 Laurel Hill Place, $306,000

4420 Buckthorn, $287,500

929 Refuge Way, $264,900

419 Buck Run Road, $264,000

4403 Hitching Post Lane, $245,000

23 Easter Lilly Court, $240,000

701 Mallard Pond Rd, $215,000

472 W Bank, $70,000

175 Offshore Drive, $22,500

Condo/townhouse

149a Parmelee Drive, $242,500

835 Sail Lane, $242,000

4583 Painted Fern Ct, $214,900

1012 N Waccamaw Dr, $145,000

116 South Waccamaw Drive, $121,900

4390 Daphne Lane, $105,000

2305 Sweetwater, $89,000

Commercial

Tbd Hwy 707 & Tpc Blvd, $2,648

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

6201 N Ocean Blvd., $540,000

3770 Willbrook Road, $450,000

401 Poinsett Road, $389,000

1999 Cresswind Boulevard, $361,000

2702 S Key Largo Circle, $253,500

1216 Ocala Street, $195,698

1307 Brown Pelican, $181,670

1326 Tranquility Lane, $124,900

2100 Highway 15, Lot #13, $22,000

Condo/townhouse

2709 N Ocean Blvd., $493,000

5521 N Ocean Blvd, $240,000

1457 St. Thomas Circle, $201,800

4827 Magnolia Lake Rd, $150,000

1851 Low Country Place, $140,900

4737 Wild Iris Drive 303, $127,000

5601 N Ocean Blvd #a-318, $126,750

1105 S Ocean Blvd, $120,000

3786 Hitchcock Way, $110,500

5308 N Ocean Blvd, $110,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd, $83,400

2300 N Ocean Blvd, $79,900

2005 Greens Blvd., $45,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $45,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $43,900

1207 S Ocean Blvd, $43,500

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

545 Oxbow Dr Lot 79, $135,250

1110 Bluffton Ct, $48,000

2013 Potomac Court, $45,000

507 Thorton Court, $45,000

Lot 364 Summer Rose Lane, $42,500

836 Crystal Waterway, $38,000

Home

2112 Macerata Loop, $935,495

3106 Marsh Island Drive, $395,000

846 Sandbinder Drive, $384,900

4497 Marshwood Drive, $318,457

821 Covelo Ln, $297,149

633 Cocas Drive, $292,440

5597 Plantersville Pl., $269,008

4515 Marshwood Drive, $267,129

5357 Grosetto Way, $259,765

3967 Briar Vista Drive, $257,000

801 Covelo Lane, $253,293

2369 Clandon, $246,500

601 Barona Dr., $235,722

2537 Sugar Creek Ct, $232,000

5213 Piemonte Lane, $228,400

519 Tuckahoe Rd, $211,750

334 Encore Circle, $182,000

919 Silvercrest Drive, $174,500

6052 Quinn Rd, $173,500

4820 Southgate Pkwy, $165,000

117 Stockton Drive, $146,500

107 Stockton Drive, $83,000

Condo/townhouse

5452 Elba Way, $220,000

4348 Livorn Loop, $182,900

699 Riverwalk Drive, $128,500

4850 Meadowsweet Drive, $106,500

101 West Haven Dr, $86,000

1286 River Oaks, $77,000

120 Fountain Point Lane, $76,000

423 Bradley Circle, $2,400

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1222 Spinnaker Drive, $36,250

Home

4306 N Ocean Blvd, $900,000

1793 Spinnaker Drive, $294,000

5812 Swift Street, $253,000

820 9th Ave S, #33, $217,900

Condo/townhouse

603 S Ocean Blvd, $424,000

817 S Ocean Boulevard, $419,900

4808 N Ocean Blvd. #f, $342,000

4613 S Ocean Blvd, $340,000

2180 Waterview Dr, $303,000

5032 #2 Old Appleton Way, $294,500

6014 Catalina Drive, $265,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd, $264,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd, $211,500

4000 N Ocean Blvd, $195,000

715 Madiera Dr, $183,613

827 Madiera Dr, $175,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr, $165,000

2001 N Ocean Boulevard, $160,000

4509 S Ocean Blvd, $144,900

4800 S Ocean Blvd, $140,000

214 30th Avenue, $128,750

6253 Catalina Drive Unit 1632, $128,000

3601 N Ocean Blvd #1540, $125,000

1221 Tidewater Drive, $120,500

1550 Spinnaker Drive, $118,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr, $113,500

5825 Catalina Drive, $113,500

5001 N Ocean Blvd, $109,500

2701 S Ocean Blvd, $107,500

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 53 Channel Bluff, $85,000

Home

132 Oystercatcher Island $360,000

12 Mandarin Ct, $273,000

19 Springfield Road, $145,000

257 Dornoch Dr, $135,000

335 Marsh Oaks Drive, $135,000

Condo/townhouse

671 Golden Bear Drive, $470,000

68b Tern Place, $275,000

48 Mingo Drive Bldg D, $199,400

640 Pinehurst Ln. 23a, $165,000

1 Norris Drive, $110,000

1 Norris Drive, $106,500

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

2832 Mcleod Ln, $380,000

410 Lumber River Road, $270,000

4230 Mynatt Court, $269,000

601 Cottontail, $240,000

408 Accord Street, $230,630

321 Truce Street, $215,000

305 Rice Mill, $189,500

609 Towhee Ct., $176,000

169 Tibton Circle, $170,500

112 St. Andrews Lane, $156,000

185 Maggie Way, $144,008

608 Geddings Drive, $137,000

6465 Sweet Gum Trail, $135,675

4770 Cottonwood Drive, $126,000

741 Gumbo Limbo Lane, $126,000

8116 Shady Grove Rd, $109,000

Condo/townhouse

115 D Machrie Loop, $236,680

115 A Machrie Loop, $231,445

313 River Run, $149,500

821 Triple Court, $143,540

6016 Dick Pond Road, $61,000

6850 Blue Heron Blvd, $26,000

Commercial

6779 Highway 707, $402,500

