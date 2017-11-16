See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Supply, N.C. 28462
Home
3467 Eagle Crest Dr Sw, $360,000
Calabash, N.C. 28467
Condo/townhouse
330 S Middleton Dr., $80,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
922 Elderberry Lane Sw, $156,500
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Land
1593 Eyota Drive Sw, $43,000
Condo/townhouse
269 W Second Street, $154,000
1908 Sw Goose Creek Rd., $87,500
Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Home
4 Sw Sandtrap Drive, $183,500
Georgetown 29440
Land
67 Philippi Lane, $17,000
Tbd Exodus Drive, $2,500
Home
124 Pioneer Loop, $427,200
2626 Rion Street, $124,500
Condo/townhouse
52 Bamboo Loop, $80,000
Andrews 29510
Home
405 S Cedar Avenue, $184,900
Aynor 29511
Home
121 Highmeadow Lane, $262,000
Conway 29526
Land
Tbd Bear Bluff Road, $35,000
0 Maple Leaf, $35,000
0 Maple Leaf, $35,000
Lots 31 & 32 Sellers Rd, $29,900
Lot #28 Henry E Watts, $27,000
Lot 47 Tilly Lake Rd., $24,999
Lot 48 Tilly Lake Rd, $24,999
Home
614 Trawler Bay Court, $240,000
721 Prestbury Drive, $190,000
189 Lander Drive, $185,000
219 Royals Circle, $177,900
316 Pickney Ct, $169,999
209 Lander Drive, $151,900
1056 Manassas Drive, $148,990
203 Lakeside Crossing Dr, $129,100
1024 Oglethorpe Drive, $149,900
1029 Macala Drive, $132,000
1711 16th Avenue, $112,500
Aynor 29544
Home
105 Blue Jacket Drive, $148,000
Little River 29566
Home
605 Queen Palm Court, $289,145
4129 Heather Lakes Drive, $255,000
169 Swallowtail Court, $229,900
806 Knoll Dr, $165,900
4338 Grande Harbour Blvd, $148,920
Condo/townhouse
472 Papyrus Circle, $165,000
4520 N Plantation Harbour Drive Unit F-10, $163,000
4208 Sierra Ct., $121,900
4650 Greenbriar Dr, $105,000
Longs 29568
Land
523 Quail Court, $25,000
Home
546 Quail Court, $270,000
177 Crown Meadows Drive, $145,427
530 Irees Way, $144,900
108 Crown Meadows Dr, $139,150
Condo/townhouse
285 Lake Mist Court, $173,997
466 Colonial Trace Drive, $134,900
689 Tupelo Drive, $89,900
615 Tupelo Lane, $75,000
Loris 29569
Land
700 Red Oak Drive, $29,000
Home
243 Dempsey Drive, $143,315
121 Aldelphia Road, $127,500
3470 Hwy 66, $50,000
1252 Ottis Road, $29,500
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
852 Little Creek Road, $198,000
Condo/townhouse
7200 N Ocean Blvd #201, $245,000
1100 Commons Blvd Unit 908, $228,000
158 Seawatch Drive Unit 1404, $223,000
310 N 73rd Ave, $187,000
215 N 77th Avenue, $170,000
7603 N Ocean Blvd #5e, $160,000
9768 Leyland Drive, $119,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd, $117,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd, $114,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Road, $104,000
Commercial
607 Briarwood Drive, $1,483
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
1015 Moss Dr, $100,000
Home
116a S 8th Ave, $500,000
116b S 8th Ave, $500,000
274 Coral Beach Circle, $385,000
1009 Bay Drive, $250,000
1027 Plantation Drive, $235,000
2110 N Berwick Dr, $232,000
1604 Montclair Drive, $215,500
104 Somerworth Circle, $199,999
1608 Broken Anchor Way, $195,000
Condo/townhouse
1213 S Ocean Blvd., $195,000
1014 S Dogwood Dr, $152,000
1441 Turkey Ridge Road, $90,000
8829 Barkwood Drive, $85,000
1890 Colony Drive (17-O), $43,000
Commercial
317 N Us 17 Business, $150,000
1205 Dick Pond Road, $1,156
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
16 Jay Street, $58,000
Home
4501 Richmond Hill Drive, $580,000
302 S Waccamaw Drive, $570,000
714 Woodcrest Way, $356,000
228 Ponte Vedra Drive, $326,080
153 Laurel Hill Place, $306,000
4420 Buckthorn, $287,500
929 Refuge Way, $264,900
419 Buck Run Road, $264,000
4403 Hitching Post Lane, $245,000
23 Easter Lilly Court, $240,000
701 Mallard Pond Rd, $215,000
472 W Bank, $70,000
175 Offshore Drive, $22,500
Condo/townhouse
149a Parmelee Drive, $242,500
835 Sail Lane, $242,000
4583 Painted Fern Ct, $214,900
1012 N Waccamaw Dr, $145,000
116 South Waccamaw Drive, $121,900
4390 Daphne Lane, $105,000
2305 Sweetwater, $89,000
Commercial
Tbd Hwy 707 & Tpc Blvd, $2,648
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
6201 N Ocean Blvd., $540,000
3770 Willbrook Road, $450,000
401 Poinsett Road, $389,000
1999 Cresswind Boulevard, $361,000
2702 S Key Largo Circle, $253,500
1216 Ocala Street, $195,698
1307 Brown Pelican, $181,670
1326 Tranquility Lane, $124,900
2100 Highway 15, Lot #13, $22,000
Condo/townhouse
2709 N Ocean Blvd., $493,000
5521 N Ocean Blvd, $240,000
1457 St. Thomas Circle, $201,800
4827 Magnolia Lake Rd, $150,000
1851 Low Country Place, $140,900
4737 Wild Iris Drive 303, $127,000
5601 N Ocean Blvd #a-318, $126,750
1105 S Ocean Blvd, $120,000
3786 Hitchcock Way, $110,500
5308 N Ocean Blvd, $110,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd, $83,400
2300 N Ocean Blvd, $79,900
2005 Greens Blvd., $45,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $45,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $43,900
1207 S Ocean Blvd, $43,500
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
545 Oxbow Dr Lot 79, $135,250
1110 Bluffton Ct, $48,000
2013 Potomac Court, $45,000
507 Thorton Court, $45,000
Lot 364 Summer Rose Lane, $42,500
836 Crystal Waterway, $38,000
Home
2112 Macerata Loop, $935,495
3106 Marsh Island Drive, $395,000
846 Sandbinder Drive, $384,900
4497 Marshwood Drive, $318,457
821 Covelo Ln, $297,149
633 Cocas Drive, $292,440
5597 Plantersville Pl., $269,008
4515 Marshwood Drive, $267,129
5357 Grosetto Way, $259,765
3967 Briar Vista Drive, $257,000
801 Covelo Lane, $253,293
2369 Clandon, $246,500
601 Barona Dr., $235,722
2537 Sugar Creek Ct, $232,000
5213 Piemonte Lane, $228,400
519 Tuckahoe Rd, $211,750
334 Encore Circle, $182,000
919 Silvercrest Drive, $174,500
6052 Quinn Rd, $173,500
4820 Southgate Pkwy, $165,000
117 Stockton Drive, $146,500
107 Stockton Drive, $83,000
Condo/townhouse
5452 Elba Way, $220,000
4348 Livorn Loop, $182,900
699 Riverwalk Drive, $128,500
4850 Meadowsweet Drive, $106,500
101 West Haven Dr, $86,000
1286 River Oaks, $77,000
120 Fountain Point Lane, $76,000
423 Bradley Circle, $2,400
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
1222 Spinnaker Drive, $36,250
Home
4306 N Ocean Blvd, $900,000
1793 Spinnaker Drive, $294,000
5812 Swift Street, $253,000
820 9th Ave S, #33, $217,900
Condo/townhouse
603 S Ocean Blvd, $424,000
817 S Ocean Boulevard, $419,900
4808 N Ocean Blvd. #f, $342,000
4613 S Ocean Blvd, $340,000
2180 Waterview Dr, $303,000
5032 #2 Old Appleton Way, $294,500
6014 Catalina Drive, $265,000
2801 S Ocean Blvd, $264,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd, $211,500
4000 N Ocean Blvd, $195,000
715 Madiera Dr, $183,613
827 Madiera Dr, $175,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr, $165,000
2001 N Ocean Boulevard, $160,000
4509 S Ocean Blvd, $144,900
4800 S Ocean Blvd, $140,000
214 30th Avenue, $128,750
6253 Catalina Drive Unit 1632, $128,000
3601 N Ocean Blvd #1540, $125,000
1221 Tidewater Drive, $120,500
1550 Spinnaker Drive, $118,000
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr, $113,500
5825 Catalina Drive, $113,500
5001 N Ocean Blvd, $109,500
2701 S Ocean Blvd, $107,500
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 53 Channel Bluff, $85,000
Home
132 Oystercatcher Island $360,000
12 Mandarin Ct, $273,000
19 Springfield Road, $145,000
257 Dornoch Dr, $135,000
335 Marsh Oaks Drive, $135,000
Condo/townhouse
671 Golden Bear Drive, $470,000
68b Tern Place, $275,000
48 Mingo Drive Bldg D, $199,400
640 Pinehurst Ln. 23a, $165,000
1 Norris Drive, $110,000
1 Norris Drive, $106,500
Myrtle Beach 29588
Home
2832 Mcleod Ln, $380,000
410 Lumber River Road, $270,000
4230 Mynatt Court, $269,000
601 Cottontail, $240,000
408 Accord Street, $230,630
321 Truce Street, $215,000
305 Rice Mill, $189,500
609 Towhee Ct., $176,000
169 Tibton Circle, $170,500
112 St. Andrews Lane, $156,000
185 Maggie Way, $144,008
608 Geddings Drive, $137,000
6465 Sweet Gum Trail, $135,675
4770 Cottonwood Drive, $126,000
741 Gumbo Limbo Lane, $126,000
8116 Shady Grove Rd, $109,000
Condo/townhouse
115 D Machrie Loop, $236,680
115 A Machrie Loop, $231,445
313 River Run, $149,500
821 Triple Court, $143,540
6016 Dick Pond Road, $61,000
6850 Blue Heron Blvd, $26,000
Commercial
6779 Highway 707, $402,500
