See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

November 09, 2017 5:00 AM

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Home

109 Brown Street, $130,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

516 Glenburnie St, $355,000

9 W Pine Court, $210,000

155 Farm Lake Rd, $155,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

925 Wyndfall Drive Sw, $166,000

Georgetown 29440

Home

1010 Lucas, $206,000

15 Navaho Trail, $128,000

495 Frank Williams Drive, $25,000

1649 Church St., $12,000

Conway 29526

Land

Highway 501, $915,000

0.80 Acs 16th Ave, $200,000

119 Silver Peak Drive, $25,000

1731 Hwy 905, $24,000

Home

329 Cloverbrook Circle, $341,000

1313 Whooping Crane Drive, $338,415

200 Board Landing Circle, $293,945

125 Wofford Circle, $285,000

108 E Coker Lane, $246,500

4479 Highway 19, $231,500

213 Derbyshire Lane, $225,000

203 Long Ave., $215,000

825 Derbyshire Ct, $187,258

1307 6th Ave S, $167,600

552 Trafalgar Ct, $167,147

237 Maple Oak Drive, $160,025

516 Trafalgar Ct, $157,586

2477 Summerhaven Loop, $150,300

1720 Juniper Drive, $129,000

141 Glass Hill, $127,500

1504 16th Ave, $100,000

333 Summer Drive, $80,000

810 Riverbirch Drive, $76,500

6129 Pet Farm Lane, $325,000

204 Vineyard Lake Circle, $243,000

187 Vineyard Lake Circle, $235,000

135 Vineyard Lake Circle, $188,000

3464 Holly Loop, $137,436

608 Johnson Street, $115,000

5461 Dongola Hwy, $44,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

Tbd Joyner Swamp Road, $90,000

Little River 29566

Home

665 Lafayette Park Drive, $330,000

247 Park Street, $290,000

376 Palm Lakes Blvd., $288,000

636 Ginger Lily Way, $267,479

709 Solstice Court, $266,144

2981 Woodberry Ct., $258,000

1186 Brandywine Drive, $243,523

109 Bridgeway Drive, $215,000

917 Cypress Way, $205,870

2796 Desert Rose Street, $202,000

1558 Platt Dr, $197,500

4191 Golf Ave., $197,000

2253 Vereen Circle, $159,900

4336 Grande Harbour Blvd, $151,438

191 Retreat Place, $145,000

4536 Greenbriar Dr, $144,000

203 Robin Hood Circle, $130,000

4409 Bayberry Dr, $112,000

3913 Pinebrook Cir, $105,000

145 Queens Road, $52,500

Condo/Townhouse

436 Papyrus Circle, $199,900

4625 Lightkeepers Way, $157,000

4629 Lightkeepers Way, $140,750

4446 Little River Inn Lane, $63,000

4230 Pinehurst Circle, $57,000

4214 Pinehurst Circle, $54,900

4350 Baker Street, $51,000

Commercial

71 Park Street Extension, $1,350

Longs 29568

Land

Tbd W Bear Grass Road, $110,000

Home

582 Foxtail Drive, $279,000

165 Junco Cir, $187,500

557 Irees Way, $170,450

441 Quinta Street, $167,990

434 Quinta Street, $149,975

545 Irees Way, $147,460

189 Oak Crest Circle, $146,031

542 Irees Way, $144,900

852 Inglenook Lane, $135,850

236 Birdie Way, $127,500

401 W Bear Grass Road, $123,500

652 Trap Shooter Cir., $112,000

Loris 29569

Land

Lot 4 Hwy 66, $21,250

Home

4017 Highway 66, $161,500

544 Winged Elm Street, $146,939

231 Dempsey Drive, $142,095

5677 Main St, $75,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

141 North Gate Road, $650,000

7618 Glenwood Drive, $260,000

Condo/Townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $654,000

9500 Shore Drive, $258,500

9581 Shore Dr, $149,000

303 72nd Ave N, $138,000

250 Maison Drive, $133,000

312 N 69th Ave Unit 101, $124,000

201 N 76th Avenue, $115,000

201 N 76th Avenue, $115,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd, 12-346, $92,500

210 75th Ave N. #4062, $78,000

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2184, $76,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

4th Ave. S Hollywood, $200,000

Home

714-A N Ocean Blvd, $540,000

808 N Ocean Blvd, $445,000

621 S 4th Ave, $370,000

6001 S Kings Hwy., Site 1024, $273,000

Condo/Townhouse

1014 S Dogwood, $134,000

1100 N 5th Avenue, $105,000

1371 Turkey Ridge Road, $105,000

8545 Hopkins Circle, $102,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $100,000

5905 S Kings Hwy, $97,500

1890 Auburn Lane, $86,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $77,000

Commercial

1401 Highway 17 S, $31,000

1510 N Hwy 17 Business, $1,500

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

1008 Fishermans Ct, $202,000

Tbd Mcdowell Shortcut Road, $117,500

Home

126 Creek Harbour Circle, $454,000

4615 Carriage Run Circle, $430,000

748 Elmwood Circle, $312,225

401 Halcyon Lane, $280,000

4465 Fringetree Dr, $270,000

113 Laurel Hill Place, $259,990

1128 Osprey Court, $255,000

688 Harbor Bay Dr, $245,100

8 Killian Court, $240,500

1465 Winged Foot Court, $240,000

312 Chastain Ct, $228,500

604 Sunnyside Avenue, $195,000

1403 Snowy Egret, $189,000

8014 Cone Court, $147,900

221 Addison Cottage Way, $142,000

52 Crooked Island Circle, $39,900

1 Poolside Drive, $30,900

37 Burr Circle, $29,000

Condo/Townhouse

1520 N Waccamaw Drive, $389,000

1601 S Waccamaw Drive, $355,000

703 Shearwater Court, $185,000

1429 N Waccamaw Drive, Unit 204, $144,000

34 Woodhaven Drive, $135,000

623 Woodmoor Circle, $127,000

Commercial

3551 Hwy 17 Business Unit 1-A, $2,000

5187 Horry Drive, $1,650

12438 Highway 707, $1,000

920 Mt. Gilead Drive, $824

Myrtle Beach 29577

Condo/Townhouse

407 N 4th Ave, $403,500

Home

5020 Wynfield Drive, $615,000

5607 Marion Circle, $550,000

1160 Peterson St., $515,000

402 N 36th Avenue, $469,000

1959 Silver Spring Ln, $448,410

1664 Essex Way, $297,500

2516 Emory Rd, $255,000

4723 Cloisters Lane, $203,208

421 Chesterfield Court, $90,000

1637 Moonlight Drive, $28,000

Condo/Townhouse

710 Shine Avenue, $298,000

835 Murray Avenue, $267,000

201 74th Ave North, $202,500

4803 Bovardia Place, $153,000

998 Pembroke Court, $129,999

2311 S Ocean Blvd, $116,500

4657 Wild Iris Drive, $112,000

5511 N Ocean Blvd, $97,500

3792 Hitchcock Way, $85,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd, $85,000

4819 Orchid Way #103, $82,500

4868 Dahlia Ct, $82,500

4757 Wild Iris Drive 101, $75,500

2300 N Ocean Blvd. #634, $73,250

3792 Hitchcock Way, $72,900

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $58,900

2000 S Ocean Blvd, $51,500

2506 S Ocean Blvd, $23,000

Commercial

4420 Oleander Drive, $524,856

801 Broadway, $285,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

460 Plantation Oaks Dr., $32,500

Home

642 Indigo Bay Circle, $585,885

649 Edgecreek Drive, $510,638

691 Edgecreek Drive, $495,000

4110 Girvan Dr, $442,000

345 Welcome Drive, $393,500

220 Deep Blue Drive, $284,000

385 Blackberry Ln., $230,000

823 Dunoway Court, $227,500

4441 Marshwood Drive, $220,295

401 Ladykirk Ln, $220,000

3706 Ducane Road, $201,500

191 Bonnie Bridge Circle, $188,400

374 Barton Loop, $179,000

618 Oakhurst Drive, $145,000

4613 Hidden Creek, $124,096

Condo/Townhouse

5448 Elba Way, $212,155

201-A Connemara Dr, $155,000

4496-A Girvan Drive, $151,000

1260 Shoebridge Drive, $125,000

5080 Windsor Green Way, $118,000

631 Waterway Village Blvd, $115,000

5060 Windsor Green Way, $99,500

2029 Silvercrest Dr, $99,000

4552-B Girvan Drive, $98,950

468 River Oaks Drive, $88,500

164 Westhaven Drive, $87,500

510 White River Drive, $82,000

114 Fountain Pointe Lane, $80,000

3694 Claypond Village Lane, $64,000

Commercial

336 Cameron Circle, $2,650

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

Lot 22 Palmetto Harbour Drive, $140,000

5400 Little River Neck Road, $40,000

Home

1606 Crosswinds Ave, $331,000

1600 Crosswinds Ave, $292,900

824 Arbor Ln, $282,000

1120 Bronwyn Circle, $268,820

1006 Sand Dollar Court, $250,000

5708 Coquina Pointe Drive, $250,000

Condo/Townhouse

3500 N Ocean Boulevard, $390,000

2nd Ave N 311, $242,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $307,000

601 Hillside Dr North #2321, $267,000

6172 Catalina Drive, $229,900

6095 Catalina Dr., $229,000

601 N Hillside Drive, $218,000

4000 North Ocean Blvd, $210,000

1311 S Ocean Blvd, $200,000

6203 Catalina Dr, $175,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Drive, $169,500

5750-631 Oyster Catcher Drive, $138,000

707 S 1st Avenue, $130,000

405 21st Ave S #3-I, $125,000

100 Shadow Moss Place, $112,000

1500 Cenith Drive, $80,000

5409 N Ocean Blvd, $35,900

Commercial

2408 Madison Drive, $265,500

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 22-C Grey Fox Loop, $63,500

Home

1546 Oatland Lake Rd., $600,000

623 Springs Avenue, $577,500

61 Berkshire Loop, $560,000

3 Half Shell Court (Lot 6), $400,000

203 Carrington Drive, $283,000

191 Carrington Drive, $277,000

196 Rybolt Rd, $237,000

Condo/Townhouse

62 Tern Place #201, $269,900

205 Seaside Inn, $235,000

48 Mingo Drive Bldg D, $205,900

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $202,000

649 Algonquin Dr Unit F, $119,900

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

1949 La Playa Drive, $267,828

255 Catawba River Road, $245,000

372 Camrose Way, $228,332

3609 Brampton Drive, $210,000

217 Foxpath Loop, $203,710

502 Battey Dr, $200,000

839 Riverward Drive, $194,950

2670 High Brass Trl, $182,000

508 Easter Court, $164,900

Condo/Townhouse

125 Ella Kinley Circle, $158,000

841 Triple Court, $156,618

825 Triple Court, $139,165

837 Triple Court, $121,059

3923 Gladiola Ct, $94,000

862 Tall Oaks Court, $74,500

510 Fairwood Lakes Drive, $56,900

Commercial

106 Lichen Courth, $2,500

3901 Dick Pond Road, $1,500

4325 Highway 544, $925

