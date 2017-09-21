Real Estate News

See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

September 21, 2017 5:00 AM

Property transfers from the Myrtle Beach area from Aug. 13-19, According to the MLS listings.

Carolina Beach, N.C. 28412

Home

808 Southern Charm Dr, $147,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

588 Nw Dellcastle Court, $274,785

2114 Nw Saybrooke Court, $266,822

530 Slippery Rock Way, $230,000

312 Wampee St. Nw, $163,000

19 Sunfield Drive, $155,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

938 Harwick Court Sw, $255,550

Georgetown 29440

Home

2329 South Bay Street, $760,000

116 St. James St, $585,000

106 Mallard Circle, $270,000

215 King George Rd., $259,000

2857 Wedgefield Rd, $170,000

Condo/Townhouse

271 Marsh Lake Drive, $638,000

Andrews 29510

Home

345 Morrisville Road, $275,000

2949 Bigelow Drive, $183,000

Aynor 29511

Land

5 Acres Hughes Gasque Road, $56,580

Home

4030 Long Bay Rd, $330,000

816 10th Avenue, $247,000

940 S Main St, $128,000

Conway 29526

Land

Tbd Popular Church Road, $98,000

2217 Steep Landing Road, $85,000

Lot 52 Little Lake Lane, $52,500

278 Wedgefield Drive, $33,500

266 Rivers Edge Drive, $32,500

212 Marley Court, $22,727

Lot 2 Olympus Ln, $22,727

Lot 3 Olympus Ln, $22,727

Lot 4 Olympus Ln, $22,727

120 Olympus Ln, $22,727

Lot 27 Marley Ct, $22,727

Lot 24 Marley Ct, $22,727

Lot 21 Adoniram, $22,727

130 Hamilton Way, $16,500

128 Hamilton Way, $16,500

144 Hamilton Way, $16,500

Tbd Lot 5 & 6 Suggs Street, $7,000

Home

8206 Forest Lake Drive, $620,000

4937 Enoch Road, $383,000

387 Trestle Way, $269,000

5520 Highway 472, $249,656

5508 Hwy 472, $245,979

829 Derbyshire Court, $216,391

193 Barons Bluff Dr., $185,000

523 Trafalgar Ct, $182,279

173 Quail Run, $180,000

4008 Fortress Ct, $166,500

106 Clemson Rd, $165,000

2124 Hawksmoore Drive, $165,000

265 Haley Brook Drive, $160,900

333 Basswood Court, $157,670

543 Trafalgar Ct, $157,268

138 Myrtle Trace Dr, $157,000

120 Boxwood Lane, $155,000

3116 Slade Drive, $149,184

2208 Belladora Road, $149,000

1102 Boundary Street, $140,785

1198 King Street, $140,000

611 Truman Rd, $118,000

1969 Athens Dr, $112,500

5491 Long Ave. Ext, $110,000

605 Jefferson Way, $100,500

1758 Bridgewater Dr, $80,000

3849 Mayfield Drive, $34,050

Condo/Townhouse

1045 Tee Shot Drive, $139,000

336 Kisakdee Loop, $92,500

Conway 29527

Home

3720 Faith Drive, $310,000

5155 Pitch Landing Drive, $309,000

285 Vineyard Lake Circle, $231,000

3412 Holly Loop, $197,935

651 Bald Eagles Dr, $187,900

105 Brian Oaks Trl, $185,000

2032 Sawyer Street, $169,675

408 Cheticamp Court, $155,575

1121 Elkford Drive, $133,000

227 Beulah Circle, $128,000

3582 Steamer Trace Road, $85,000

2708 9th Ave, $52,000

6297 Deborah Circle, $39,000

Aynor 29544

Home

215 Farmers Grove Drive, $143,235

Little River 29566

Home

1221 Shiloh Loop, $325,578

825 Lafayette Park Drive, $255,000

1150 Palm Crossing Drive, $238,799

4339 Oakwood Circle, $236,500

2844 Desert Rose Street, $219,899

4107 Wrens Crossing, $156,900

4257 Rivergate Lane, $137,000

1105 Jasmine Trl, $132,000

4439 Barcelona Ln, $130,000

4521 Bruin Drive, $119,900

4538 Bruin Dr, $41,000

Condo/Townhouse

4396 Baldwin Ave #107, $210,000

3913 Tybre Downs Circle, $134,000

4503 W Harbour Ct., $131,500

4637 Lightkeepers Way, $125,000

4503 W Harbour Court, $125,000

4215 Coquina Harbour Drive, $123,000

4246 Pinehurst Circle, $80,000

1095 W Plantation Drive, $72,500

1025 Plantation Drive, $65,000

4173 Hibiscus Drive, $62,700

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $55,000

3700 Golf Colony Lane, Unit 26g, $45,000

610 Putters Ln, $31,000

Longs 29568

Land

11948 N Highway 905, $25,000

Lot #29 Truitt Drive, $19,000

Home

124 Paraway Ct, $288,000

347 Moulton Drive, $218,000

761 Ashley Manor Drive, $215,000

405 Lineberry Court, $196,300

808 Redbay Drive, $163,000

1663 Langley Dr, $155,000

112 Crown Meadows Dr, $141,370

172 Crown Meadows Drive, $114,746

693 Tupelo Lane, $72,000

Loris 29569

Land

Dinkler Ave, $12,900

Home

2845 Fowler Road, $205,000

236 Holly View Lane, $160,000

205 Dempsey Drive, $140,090

4739 Sc 144, $88,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

724 Monterrosa Drive, $450,018

7606 Coteswood Drive, $195,000

Condo/Townhouse

601 Gloucester Terrace Circle, $370,000

10200 Beach Club Drive, $309,000

490 Ocean Creek Drive #13, $305,013

161 Seawatch Drive, $195,000

161 Seawatch Dr, $180,000

9550 Shore Dr, $145,000

1100 Commons Boulevard, $130,000

9621 Shore Drive, $126,500

1101 Peace Pipe Place, $105,500

200 Land's End Blvd, $89,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

517 S 3rd Avenue, $107,500

Wisteria Lot 52, $36,900

Home

Mh44a Clam Lane, $377,000

419 17th Ave N, $300,000

812 Garen Park Deive, $220,338

1484 Crooked Pine, $210,000

909 Bell Meade Drive, $207,600

1767 Gibson Ave., $206,000

511 5th Ave South, $204,900

408 Mallard Lake Circle, $193,000

313 Palladium Drive, $175,750

512 7th Ave N, $165,500

168 Palladium Drive, $164,900

Condo/Townhouse

5905 S Kings Highway, $130,000

101 Maddington Place, $122,000

1356 Glenns Bay Road, $98,000

8862 Duckview Dr, $93,000

5905 S Kings Hwy, $92,000

1990 Cross Gate Blvd., $84,109

5905 S Kings Hwy, $75,000

1891 Colony Drive, $74,000

2262 Andover Drive, $71,900

1851 Colony Drive, $48,500

Commercial

1200 Glenns Bay Road, $525

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

613 Vista Drive, $75,000

3 Gasparilla Drive, $57,500

Home

4697 Mill Pond Court, $383,000

735 Elmwood Circle, $349,065

70 Summerlight Drive, $337,500

405 Grand Cypress Way, $311,700

1825 Groveway Court, $310,000

724 Elmwood Circle, $293,090

725 Woodcrest Way, $273,000

704 Hummingbird Drive, $259,900

298 Pickering Drive, $235,000

417 Westham Drive, $212,000

133 Woodlake Drive, $170,000

726 Ashley Ct, $169,000

709 Colony Drive, $155,100

1300 Old Palmetto Road, $133,000

615 First St, $130,000

51 Talon Circle, $75,000

Condo/Townhouse

835 Sail Lane, $252,100

1016 Kelly Ct, $225,000

834 Sail Lane, $203,800

1823 Laurel Trail, $182,000

301 Nut Hatch Lane, $155,000

200 Vendura Court, $136,000

449 Old South Circle, $135,000

120 Veranda Way, $123,000

132 Brentwood Drive, $117,000

1210 Sweetwater Blvd, $78,500

Commercial

4514 Old Kings Highway, $85,000

5182-A Horry Drive, $350

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

Tbd Dividend Loop, $83,000

Home

1870 Suncrest Drive, $443,460

1901 Silver Spring Lane, $369,620

1041 Englemann Oak Drive, $359,430

1518 Osage, $355,000

1264 Prescott Circle, $302,290

1142 Prescott Circle, $295,200

1500 Hennessy Lane, $290,000

1536 Legacy Loop, $279,900

4754 Cloisters Lane, $206,799

1221 Harbor Alley, $194,653

1224 Ocala Street, $192,873

1124 Ocala St, $174,430

1334 Wading Bird Lane, $171,000

2922 Temperance Dr, $144,000

2100 Highway 15, Lot #5n, $31,500

Condo/Townhouse

402 74th Ave North, $440,000

508 34th Avenue North, $230,000

5200 N Ocean Blvd #337, $480,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd, # 501, $250,000

4801 Luster Leaf Circle, $159,900

3735 Spruce Drive, $155,000

4817 Magnolia Lake Drive, $155,000

1702 N Ocean Blvd #953, $150,000

4819 Orchid Way, $146,000

4098 Fairway Lakes Drive, $125,000

2000 N Ocean Blvd, $120,500

2000 N Ocean Blvd #1114, $110,000

5523 N Ocean Blvd, $105,000

3786 Hitchcock Way, $95,000

400 N 20th Ave, $95,000

201 74th Avenue North, $93,500

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $89,500

601 Mitchell Street, $82,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $79,000

2207 S Ocean Boulevard, $77,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd, $77,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $73,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $67,500

5001 Little River Road, $62,500

1600 S Ocean Boulevard, $24,900

Commercial

1387 Enterprise Ave., $455,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

248 West Palms Drive - Lot 88, $145,000

Lot 461 Fiddlehead Way, $144,000

206 Avenue Of Palms Lot 134, $80,000

Lot 156 Waterbridge Blvd, $73,000

Lot 483 Fiddlehead Way, $68,880

Lot 392 Summer Rose Ln, $59,880

349 North Bar Court, $45,900

Lot 92 Barona Drive, $45,000

1209 Bentcreek Lane, $38,000

1124 Cycad Drive, $34,000

Home

627 Oxbow Drive, $607,500

4711 National Drive, $535,000

3961 Riley-Hampton Drive, $437,850

1212 Welford Court, $384,940

926 Crystal Water Way, $371,000

221 Deep Blue Drive, $365,000

4393 Marshwood Drive, $345,441

3604 Marica Court, $340,000

3240 Saddlewood Circle, $323,710

8605 Hopper Ct, $320,000

3033 Moss Bridge Lane, $317,000

645 Cocas Drive, $310,990

8125 Moonstruck Court, $302,500

618 Cocas Drive, $295,115

424 Hunley Lane, $295,000

1247 Ficus Drive, $289,999

5220 Harvest Run Way, $270,185

5207 Casentino Court, $267,000

510 Merlot Court, $250,000

4539 Marshwood Drive, $246,932

3715 White Wing Cir., $237,400

2376 Seneca Ridge Drive, $230,000

5501 Plantersville Place, $220,300

7009 Birnamwood Court, $199,500

2632 Scarecrow Way, $174,000

527 Cottage Oaks Circle, $167,000

152 Babaco Court, $159,000

283 Mckendree Lane, $150,000

381 Persimmon Lane, $55,000

Condo/Townhouse

5922 Lazio Court, $228,000

5958 Lazio Court, $227,145

5933 Lazio Court, $222,350

743 Salerno Circle Unit D, $221,089

5028 Prato Loop, $212,000

310 Lockerbie, $169,000

860 Barn Owl Ct., $160,000

112 Cypress Point Court, $132,000

706 Riverwalk Drive, $110,500

4990 Windsor Green Way, $107,000

4826 Innisbrook Ct., $102,900

142 Westhaven Dr, $93,825

698 Riverwalk Dr, $84,500

464 River Oaks Drive, $79,500

119 Fountain Point Lane, $75,000

Commercial

4999 Carolina Forest Blvd., $500

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

510 10th Ave S, $234,000

Lot 76 Surf Estates, $162,000

1716 N 26th Ave, $97,500

918 Frinks Court, $40,000

Home

806 Tillson Rd, $820,000

1500 Seabrook Plantation Way, $465,000

1500 Surf Pointe Drive, $459,900

1300 East Island Drive, $430,000

910 Morrall Dr, $429,999

2302 Tortuga, $390,000

330 48th Ave. N, $370,000

917 Bronwyn Circle, $326,900

323 57th Avenue North, $325,000

306 42nd Ave N, $301,500

309 59th Avenue North, $300,000

1620 27th Avenue North, $225,000

3607-1 Poinsett Street, $215,000

1007 Foxfire, $48,900

Condo/Townhouse

501 S Ocean Blvd., $290,000

6244 Catalina Drive, $284,900

5404 N Ocean Blvd, $283,500

2609 S Ocean Blvd, $259,900

6100 N Ocean Blvd, $239,900

600 Surfsong Way, $230,000

601 N Hillside Drive, $218,000

2180 Waterview Drive, $190,000

2507 S Ocean Blvd., $187,000

6253 Catalina, $170,000

300 N Ocean Blvd, $167,500

4303 N Ocean Blvd, $139,900

300 N Ocean Boulevard, $129,000

1221 Tidewater Dr # 1822, $126,000

845 Villa Dr, $124,900

5825 Catalina Drive, $119,000

6015 Catalina Drive, $115,000

6203 Catalina Drive, $112,000

6203 Catalina Drive, $110,000

1500 Cenith Dr, $65,000

Litchfield/Pawleys Island 29585

Land

121 Susannah Lane, $225,000

Home

168 Savannah Drive, $470,000

376 Congressional Drive, $450,000

163 Forest Loop, $265,000

225 Laurel Oak Rd., $264,900

906 Fieldgate Circle, $253,000

15 Navigator, $235,000

77 Weatherboard Court, $195,000

Condo/Townhouse

505 Litchfield Retreat, $235,000

842 Pinehurst Lane, $209,000

1117 Blue Stem Drive, $172,000

14290 Ocean Hwy 17, $110,000

Commercial

312 Commerce Lane, $900,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

388 Chamberlin Rd., $135,000

Lot 54 Wisteria Dr., $36,900

Lot # 55 Wisteria Dr., $36,900

Home

4016 Blackwood Court, $320,000

134 Copper Leaf Drive, $290,000

3621 Kingsley Drive, $260,000

326 Burchwood Lane, $250,000

1016 Hazelnut Ridge Road, $213,000

609 Old Fox Court, $209,850

433 Pennington Loop, $209,000

1604 Pheasant Pointe Court, $209,000

108 Whipple Run Loop, $206,000

7273 Guinevere Circle, $203,000

1613 Pheasant Point, $193,000

329 Brookmont Dr., $182,000

248 Cabots Creek Dr, $159,000

121 Maggie Way, $156,606

139 Osprey Cove Loop, $152,500

7332 Springside Drive, $150,000

8520 Woodfield Dr., $78,000

Condo/Townhouse

220 Plantation Rd, $130,000

100 C Machrie Loop, $204,635

300 Shelby Lawson Drive, $168,140

113 Olde Towne Way, $116,000

230 Portsmith Drive, $110,000

3965 Forsythia Court, $99,800

510 Fairwood Drive, $72,500

4050 Socastee Blvd. - Units F & K, $1,313

115 Prather Park Dr, $1,000

