See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Property transfers from the Myrtle Beach area from Aug. 13-19, According to the MLS listings.
Carolina Beach, N.C. 28412
Home
808 Southern Charm Dr, $147,000
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
588 Nw Dellcastle Court, $274,785
2114 Nw Saybrooke Court, $266,822
530 Slippery Rock Way, $230,000
312 Wampee St. Nw, $163,000
19 Sunfield Drive, $155,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
938 Harwick Court Sw, $255,550
Georgetown 29440
Home
2329 South Bay Street, $760,000
116 St. James St, $585,000
106 Mallard Circle, $270,000
215 King George Rd., $259,000
2857 Wedgefield Rd, $170,000
Condo/Townhouse
271 Marsh Lake Drive, $638,000
Andrews 29510
Home
345 Morrisville Road, $275,000
2949 Bigelow Drive, $183,000
Aynor 29511
Land
5 Acres Hughes Gasque Road, $56,580
Home
4030 Long Bay Rd, $330,000
816 10th Avenue, $247,000
940 S Main St, $128,000
Conway 29526
Land
Tbd Popular Church Road, $98,000
2217 Steep Landing Road, $85,000
Lot 52 Little Lake Lane, $52,500
278 Wedgefield Drive, $33,500
266 Rivers Edge Drive, $32,500
212 Marley Court, $22,727
Lot 2 Olympus Ln, $22,727
Lot 3 Olympus Ln, $22,727
Lot 4 Olympus Ln, $22,727
120 Olympus Ln, $22,727
Lot 27 Marley Ct, $22,727
Lot 24 Marley Ct, $22,727
Lot 21 Adoniram, $22,727
130 Hamilton Way, $16,500
128 Hamilton Way, $16,500
144 Hamilton Way, $16,500
Tbd Lot 5 & 6 Suggs Street, $7,000
Home
8206 Forest Lake Drive, $620,000
4937 Enoch Road, $383,000
387 Trestle Way, $269,000
5520 Highway 472, $249,656
5508 Hwy 472, $245,979
829 Derbyshire Court, $216,391
193 Barons Bluff Dr., $185,000
523 Trafalgar Ct, $182,279
173 Quail Run, $180,000
4008 Fortress Ct, $166,500
106 Clemson Rd, $165,000
2124 Hawksmoore Drive, $165,000
265 Haley Brook Drive, $160,900
333 Basswood Court, $157,670
543 Trafalgar Ct, $157,268
138 Myrtle Trace Dr, $157,000
120 Boxwood Lane, $155,000
3116 Slade Drive, $149,184
2208 Belladora Road, $149,000
1102 Boundary Street, $140,785
1198 King Street, $140,000
611 Truman Rd, $118,000
1969 Athens Dr, $112,500
5491 Long Ave. Ext, $110,000
605 Jefferson Way, $100,500
1758 Bridgewater Dr, $80,000
3849 Mayfield Drive, $34,050
Condo/Townhouse
1045 Tee Shot Drive, $139,000
336 Kisakdee Loop, $92,500
Conway 29527
Home
3720 Faith Drive, $310,000
5155 Pitch Landing Drive, $309,000
285 Vineyard Lake Circle, $231,000
3412 Holly Loop, $197,935
651 Bald Eagles Dr, $187,900
105 Brian Oaks Trl, $185,000
2032 Sawyer Street, $169,675
408 Cheticamp Court, $155,575
1121 Elkford Drive, $133,000
227 Beulah Circle, $128,000
3582 Steamer Trace Road, $85,000
2708 9th Ave, $52,000
6297 Deborah Circle, $39,000
Aynor 29544
Home
215 Farmers Grove Drive, $143,235
Little River 29566
Home
1221 Shiloh Loop, $325,578
825 Lafayette Park Drive, $255,000
1150 Palm Crossing Drive, $238,799
4339 Oakwood Circle, $236,500
2844 Desert Rose Street, $219,899
4107 Wrens Crossing, $156,900
4257 Rivergate Lane, $137,000
1105 Jasmine Trl, $132,000
4439 Barcelona Ln, $130,000
4521 Bruin Drive, $119,900
4538 Bruin Dr, $41,000
Condo/Townhouse
4396 Baldwin Ave #107, $210,000
3913 Tybre Downs Circle, $134,000
4503 W Harbour Ct., $131,500
4637 Lightkeepers Way, $125,000
4503 W Harbour Court, $125,000
4215 Coquina Harbour Drive, $123,000
4246 Pinehurst Circle, $80,000
1095 W Plantation Drive, $72,500
1025 Plantation Drive, $65,000
4173 Hibiscus Drive, $62,700
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $55,000
3700 Golf Colony Lane, Unit 26g, $45,000
610 Putters Ln, $31,000
Longs 29568
Land
11948 N Highway 905, $25,000
Lot #29 Truitt Drive, $19,000
Home
124 Paraway Ct, $288,000
347 Moulton Drive, $218,000
761 Ashley Manor Drive, $215,000
405 Lineberry Court, $196,300
808 Redbay Drive, $163,000
1663 Langley Dr, $155,000
112 Crown Meadows Dr, $141,370
172 Crown Meadows Drive, $114,746
693 Tupelo Lane, $72,000
Loris 29569
Land
Dinkler Ave, $12,900
Home
2845 Fowler Road, $205,000
236 Holly View Lane, $160,000
205 Dempsey Drive, $140,090
4739 Sc 144, $88,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
724 Monterrosa Drive, $450,018
7606 Coteswood Drive, $195,000
Condo/Townhouse
601 Gloucester Terrace Circle, $370,000
10200 Beach Club Drive, $309,000
490 Ocean Creek Drive #13, $305,013
161 Seawatch Drive, $195,000
161 Seawatch Dr, $180,000
9550 Shore Dr, $145,000
1100 Commons Boulevard, $130,000
9621 Shore Drive, $126,500
1101 Peace Pipe Place, $105,500
200 Land's End Blvd, $89,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
517 S 3rd Avenue, $107,500
Wisteria Lot 52, $36,900
Home
Mh44a Clam Lane, $377,000
419 17th Ave N, $300,000
812 Garen Park Deive, $220,338
1484 Crooked Pine, $210,000
909 Bell Meade Drive, $207,600
1767 Gibson Ave., $206,000
511 5th Ave South, $204,900
408 Mallard Lake Circle, $193,000
313 Palladium Drive, $175,750
512 7th Ave N, $165,500
168 Palladium Drive, $164,900
Condo/Townhouse
5905 S Kings Highway, $130,000
101 Maddington Place, $122,000
1356 Glenns Bay Road, $98,000
8862 Duckview Dr, $93,000
5905 S Kings Hwy, $92,000
1990 Cross Gate Blvd., $84,109
5905 S Kings Hwy, $75,000
1891 Colony Drive, $74,000
2262 Andover Drive, $71,900
1851 Colony Drive, $48,500
Commercial
1200 Glenns Bay Road, $525
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
613 Vista Drive, $75,000
3 Gasparilla Drive, $57,500
Home
4697 Mill Pond Court, $383,000
735 Elmwood Circle, $349,065
70 Summerlight Drive, $337,500
405 Grand Cypress Way, $311,700
1825 Groveway Court, $310,000
724 Elmwood Circle, $293,090
725 Woodcrest Way, $273,000
704 Hummingbird Drive, $259,900
298 Pickering Drive, $235,000
417 Westham Drive, $212,000
133 Woodlake Drive, $170,000
726 Ashley Ct, $169,000
709 Colony Drive, $155,100
1300 Old Palmetto Road, $133,000
615 First St, $130,000
51 Talon Circle, $75,000
Condo/Townhouse
835 Sail Lane, $252,100
1016 Kelly Ct, $225,000
834 Sail Lane, $203,800
1823 Laurel Trail, $182,000
301 Nut Hatch Lane, $155,000
200 Vendura Court, $136,000
449 Old South Circle, $135,000
120 Veranda Way, $123,000
132 Brentwood Drive, $117,000
1210 Sweetwater Blvd, $78,500
Commercial
4514 Old Kings Highway, $85,000
5182-A Horry Drive, $350
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
Tbd Dividend Loop, $83,000
Home
1870 Suncrest Drive, $443,460
1901 Silver Spring Lane, $369,620
1041 Englemann Oak Drive, $359,430
1518 Osage, $355,000
1264 Prescott Circle, $302,290
1142 Prescott Circle, $295,200
1500 Hennessy Lane, $290,000
1536 Legacy Loop, $279,900
4754 Cloisters Lane, $206,799
1221 Harbor Alley, $194,653
1224 Ocala Street, $192,873
1124 Ocala St, $174,430
1334 Wading Bird Lane, $171,000
2922 Temperance Dr, $144,000
2100 Highway 15, Lot #5n, $31,500
Condo/Townhouse
402 74th Ave North, $440,000
508 34th Avenue North, $230,000
5200 N Ocean Blvd #337, $480,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd, # 501, $250,000
4801 Luster Leaf Circle, $159,900
3735 Spruce Drive, $155,000
4817 Magnolia Lake Drive, $155,000
1702 N Ocean Blvd #953, $150,000
4819 Orchid Way, $146,000
4098 Fairway Lakes Drive, $125,000
2000 N Ocean Blvd, $120,500
2000 N Ocean Blvd #1114, $110,000
5523 N Ocean Blvd, $105,000
3786 Hitchcock Way, $95,000
400 N 20th Ave, $95,000
201 74th Avenue North, $93,500
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $89,500
601 Mitchell Street, $82,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd, $79,000
2207 S Ocean Boulevard, $77,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd, $77,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $73,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd, $67,500
5001 Little River Road, $62,500
1600 S Ocean Boulevard, $24,900
Commercial
1387 Enterprise Ave., $455,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
248 West Palms Drive - Lot 88, $145,000
Lot 461 Fiddlehead Way, $144,000
206 Avenue Of Palms Lot 134, $80,000
Lot 156 Waterbridge Blvd, $73,000
Lot 483 Fiddlehead Way, $68,880
Lot 392 Summer Rose Ln, $59,880
349 North Bar Court, $45,900
Lot 92 Barona Drive, $45,000
1209 Bentcreek Lane, $38,000
1124 Cycad Drive, $34,000
Home
627 Oxbow Drive, $607,500
4711 National Drive, $535,000
3961 Riley-Hampton Drive, $437,850
1212 Welford Court, $384,940
926 Crystal Water Way, $371,000
221 Deep Blue Drive, $365,000
4393 Marshwood Drive, $345,441
3604 Marica Court, $340,000
3240 Saddlewood Circle, $323,710
8605 Hopper Ct, $320,000
3033 Moss Bridge Lane, $317,000
645 Cocas Drive, $310,990
8125 Moonstruck Court, $302,500
618 Cocas Drive, $295,115
424 Hunley Lane, $295,000
1247 Ficus Drive, $289,999
5220 Harvest Run Way, $270,185
5207 Casentino Court, $267,000
510 Merlot Court, $250,000
4539 Marshwood Drive, $246,932
3715 White Wing Cir., $237,400
2376 Seneca Ridge Drive, $230,000
5501 Plantersville Place, $220,300
7009 Birnamwood Court, $199,500
2632 Scarecrow Way, $174,000
527 Cottage Oaks Circle, $167,000
152 Babaco Court, $159,000
283 Mckendree Lane, $150,000
381 Persimmon Lane, $55,000
Condo/Townhouse
5922 Lazio Court, $228,000
5958 Lazio Court, $227,145
5933 Lazio Court, $222,350
743 Salerno Circle Unit D, $221,089
5028 Prato Loop, $212,000
310 Lockerbie, $169,000
860 Barn Owl Ct., $160,000
112 Cypress Point Court, $132,000
706 Riverwalk Drive, $110,500
4990 Windsor Green Way, $107,000
4826 Innisbrook Ct., $102,900
142 Westhaven Dr, $93,825
698 Riverwalk Dr, $84,500
464 River Oaks Drive, $79,500
119 Fountain Point Lane, $75,000
Commercial
4999 Carolina Forest Blvd., $500
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
510 10th Ave S, $234,000
Lot 76 Surf Estates, $162,000
1716 N 26th Ave, $97,500
918 Frinks Court, $40,000
Home
806 Tillson Rd, $820,000
1500 Seabrook Plantation Way, $465,000
1500 Surf Pointe Drive, $459,900
1300 East Island Drive, $430,000
910 Morrall Dr, $429,999
2302 Tortuga, $390,000
330 48th Ave. N, $370,000
917 Bronwyn Circle, $326,900
323 57th Avenue North, $325,000
306 42nd Ave N, $301,500
309 59th Avenue North, $300,000
1620 27th Avenue North, $225,000
3607-1 Poinsett Street, $215,000
1007 Foxfire, $48,900
Condo/Townhouse
501 S Ocean Blvd., $290,000
6244 Catalina Drive, $284,900
5404 N Ocean Blvd, $283,500
2609 S Ocean Blvd, $259,900
6100 N Ocean Blvd, $239,900
600 Surfsong Way, $230,000
601 N Hillside Drive, $218,000
2180 Waterview Drive, $190,000
2507 S Ocean Blvd., $187,000
6253 Catalina, $170,000
300 N Ocean Blvd, $167,500
4303 N Ocean Blvd, $139,900
300 N Ocean Boulevard, $129,000
1221 Tidewater Dr # 1822, $126,000
845 Villa Dr, $124,900
5825 Catalina Drive, $119,000
6015 Catalina Drive, $115,000
6203 Catalina Drive, $112,000
6203 Catalina Drive, $110,000
1500 Cenith Dr, $65,000
Litchfield/Pawleys Island 29585
Land
121 Susannah Lane, $225,000
Home
168 Savannah Drive, $470,000
376 Congressional Drive, $450,000
163 Forest Loop, $265,000
225 Laurel Oak Rd., $264,900
906 Fieldgate Circle, $253,000
15 Navigator, $235,000
77 Weatherboard Court, $195,000
Condo/Townhouse
505 Litchfield Retreat, $235,000
842 Pinehurst Lane, $209,000
1117 Blue Stem Drive, $172,000
14290 Ocean Hwy 17, $110,000
Commercial
312 Commerce Lane, $900,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
388 Chamberlin Rd., $135,000
Lot 54 Wisteria Dr., $36,900
Lot # 55 Wisteria Dr., $36,900
Home
4016 Blackwood Court, $320,000
134 Copper Leaf Drive, $290,000
3621 Kingsley Drive, $260,000
326 Burchwood Lane, $250,000
1016 Hazelnut Ridge Road, $213,000
609 Old Fox Court, $209,850
433 Pennington Loop, $209,000
1604 Pheasant Pointe Court, $209,000
108 Whipple Run Loop, $206,000
7273 Guinevere Circle, $203,000
1613 Pheasant Point, $193,000
329 Brookmont Dr., $182,000
248 Cabots Creek Dr, $159,000
121 Maggie Way, $156,606
139 Osprey Cove Loop, $152,500
7332 Springside Drive, $150,000
8520 Woodfield Dr., $78,000
Condo/Townhouse
220 Plantation Rd, $130,000
100 C Machrie Loop, $204,635
300 Shelby Lawson Drive, $168,140
113 Olde Towne Way, $116,000
230 Portsmith Drive, $110,000
3965 Forsythia Court, $99,800
510 Fairwood Drive, $72,500
4050 Socastee Blvd. - Units F & K, $1,313
115 Prather Park Dr, $1,000
