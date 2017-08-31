Real Estate News

See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

August 31, 2017 5:00 AM

Property transfers from the Myrtle Beach area from July 23-29, According to the MLS listings.

Supply, N.C. 28462

Home

1086 Ferry Landing Dr Sw, $300,000

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Land

210 H Coleman Lane, $20,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

8915 Rosewood Court Nw, $300,000

210 Nw Monmouth Drive, $295,500

560 Nw Dellcastle Ct., $221,290

17 Gate 10, $159,900

Condo/Townhouse

328 Bulkhead Bend, $159,540

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 3 Collins Meadow Drive, $80,000

Home

186 Pinewood Street, $405,000

965 Francis Parker Rd, $305,000

334 Mohican Drive, $260,000

350 Belle Isle Rd., $187,500

21 Duckpond Rd., $145,000

1700 Pickens Street, $120,000

627 Magnolia Street, $95,000

1364 Francis Marion Dr, $73,000

602 Stacey Ct., $46,000

Aynor 29511

Home

619 Sunny Pond, $210,455

Conway 29526

Home

908 Helms Way, $287,000

1543 Waccamaw Circle, $246,500

108 Clemson Road, $240,000

301 Brighton Place, $207,120

936 Welkin Court, $200,000

313 Corinne Lane, $189,900

1224 Gailard Dr, $185,000

823 Lalton Drive, $183,900

2716 Mcdougall Drive, $165,000

1137 Midtown Village Drive, $157,980

6320 Adrian Hwy, $135,000

1112 Naomi Street, $134,250

450 Sean River Road, $129,900

1008 Manassas Drive, $117,500

775 University Forest Drive, $110,000

283 Wedding Lane, $109,000

895 Woodwinds, $108,000

743 Embassy Lane, $35,000

1604 Fairforest Ct, $1,295

Condo/Townhouse

1013 Tee Shot Drive, $169,000

1008 Fairway Lane, $137,500

1106 Fairway Lane, $134,500

300 Willow Greens Drive, $122,500

332 Kiskadee Loop, $112,000

1025 Carolina Road, $75,131

3555 Hwy 544, $47,000

Commercial

128 Professional Park Drive, $625,000

Conway 29527

Land

Tbd Paradise Rd, $60,000

Home

176 Vineyard Lake Circle, $204,500

146 Vineyard Lake Circle, $190,000

1905 Ronald Phillips Avenue, $140,000

1014 Oglethorpe Drive, $135,000

1816 Ambridge Drive, $132,950

1011 Mimosa Court, $123,500

709 Pittman Street, $50,100

Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

Tbd Barnhill Road, $97,000

Home

262 Penn Circle, $197,800

205 Penn Circle, $149,500

Green Sea 29545

Home

2521 Church Road, $19,000

North Myrtle Beach 29566

Land

1618 Old Tram Road, $11,500

Littles River 29566

Land

Lot 18 Old Tram Road, $11,000

4396 Baldwin Ave #S-22, $7,000

Home

227 Park St., $360,000

406 Carriage Lake Drive, $335,000

820 Lafayette Park Drive, $289,330

632 Lafayette Park Drive, $286,000

1412 Chanson Ct., $219,900

1243 Camlet Ln., $217,900

142 Carolina Crossing Blvd., $208,000

4147 Sandtrap Avenue, $195,000

504 Castellar Ln, $179,900

4172 Pine Drive, $179,500

2797 Desert Rose Street, $175,935

4146 Wrens Crossing Drive, $164,900

516 Vallecrosa Ct, $164,900

3928 Loblolly Avenue, $128,000

524 Topaz Ave., $115,500

Condo/Townhouse

4390 Bimini Ct, $224,000

4518 N Plantation Harbour Dr Unit G-21, $160,000

4215 Coquina Harbour, $135,250

174 Parkway Lane, $124,000

800 Egret Circle, $94,500

4416 Eastport Blvd., $88,500

4454 Little River Inn Ln, $79,900

1025 Plantation Dr, $66,000

4015 Fairway Dr., $65,000

3700 Golf Colony Ln, $40,500

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $37,200

Longs 29568

Land

638 Tarrant Street, $40,000

640 Tarrant Street, $40,000

Home

1888 Hickory Lane, $305,000

2637 Brick Drive, $240,500

171 Belclare Way, $234,000

391 Oak Crest Circle, $200,000

155 Belclare Way, $189,654

533 Irees Way, $176,965

376 Charter Drive, $164,500

456 Shellbank Dr., $150,000

526 Irees Way, $145,960

509 Peregrine Court, $144,635

780 Trap Shooter Circle, $143,000

716 Trap Shooter Circle, $142,990

404 Pigeon Bay St, $134,944

720 Trap Shooter Circle, $127,990

724 Trap Shooter Circle, $117,990

321 White Birch Lane, $116,645

181 Crown Meadows Dr, $110,620

Condo/Townhouse

313 Lake Mist Court, $205,086

730 Charter Drive, $96,500

242 Sun Colony Boulevard, $78,500

Loris 29569

Home

434 Carolina Hickory St, $165,000

140 Blue Pride Dr., $150,000

418 Carolina Hickory St, $144,900

4806 Azalea Dr., $96,500

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

7701 Brentwood Drive, $255,000

299 Lake Arrowhead Road, $220,000

701 N 67th Ave, $185,200

299 Lake Arrowhead Rd. #19, $185,000

Condo/Townhouse

10200 Beach Club Drive #16f, $314,000

9820 Queensway Blvd, $256,000

133 Hartland Drive, $255,000

9820 Queensway Blvd, $208,000

307 N 74th Avenue, $167,000

201 77th Avenue North, $165,000

215 N 76th Ave, $150,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd, $139,000

223 Maison Drive, $129,000

501 Maison Dr, $126,000

206 Maison Drive, $105,000

201 N 75th Ave #5204-205, $92,000

501 Maison Dr, $77,500

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

215 N Yaupon Dr, $522,000

713 12th Ave, $248,000

500 Acadian Way, $240,000

1100 Spalding Court, $232,500

337 Sparrow Drive, $220,000

1500 Westferry Crossing, $196,000

7 Tall Pines Lane, $185,000

6001 S Kings Hwy, $177,900

6001 S Kings Highway, Site 1435, $104,000

2701 Leo Drive, $40,000

Condo/Townhouse

211 N Seaside Dr., $385,000

1119 S Ocean Blvd., $262,500

617 S Ocean Blvd, Unit 302, $241,500

1920 Rimsdale Drive, $215,000

318 Lakeside Dr, $177,000

1212 S Ocean Blvd, $170,000

8745 Timrod, $91,000

2070 Cross Gate Blvd #205, $84,000

1870 Auburn Lane, $77,000

1890 Colony Drive, $75,000

5905 S Kings Hwy, $73,000

208 N Ocean, $62,000

1850 Colony Drive, $56,000

1890 Auburn Lane, $50,500

Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

Lot 17 Hagar Brown Road, $90,000

Lot 9 The Olde Village, $70,000

Home

164 Edwards Ave., $360,000

6455 Somersby Drive, $337,000

6403 Longwood Drive, $331,500

64 Saltwind Loop, $325,000

768 Mt Gilead Rd., $325,000

4988 Fulton Place, $318,000

3796 Bus. 17, $317,000

182 Splendor Circle, $299,000

306 Pine St S, $295,000

226 Sherwood Drive, $255,340

183 Edward Avenue, $212,500

112 Fox Den Drive, $197,500

5012 Blue Spruce Lane, $165,000

706 Courtney Court, $153,000

720 Mansion Court, $127,000

633 Mariner Ave, $99,500

435 East Bank, $51,000

Condo/Townhouse

76 Shady Oak Ln, $282,000

84 Shady Oak Ln, $271,000

1004 Ray Costin Way, $190,000

4310 Lotus Court, $120,000

147 Chenoa Drive, $110,900

Commercial

5080 Highway 17 Bypass, $620,000

11945 Grandhaven Drive, $1,053

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

5617 Country Club Drive, $667,500

1895 Silver Spring Lane, $416,345

1804 Suncrest Drive, $377,250

1172 Wyatt Lane, $360,000

2926 Midiron Court, $337,000

823 Howard Ave, $324,696

1154 Prescott Circle, $320,000

503 29th Ave. North, $200,000

1405 Hwy 15, $175,000

571 Bridgeport Drive, $155,900

1330 Pridgen Rd, $128,000

1376 Tranquility Ln, $90,000

883 Southpark Dr, $50,000

Condo/Townhouse

2007 S Ocean Blvd, $255,000

2342 Heritage Loop, $237,240

504 N Ocean Blvd, $230,000

4812 Magnolia Lake Dr, $186,000

4074 Fairway Lakes Drive, $175,000

4812 Magnolia Lake Drive 104, $155,000

311 N 69th Ave, $152,000

1742 Low Country Place, $134,900

1782 Low Country Place, $133,500

4703 Wild Iris Dr., $126,000

4733 Wild Iris Drive, $123,000

400 20th Avenue North, $122,000

1708 N Ocean Blvd, $119,000

5523 N Ocean Blvd, $118,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $112,000

4679 Wild Iris Dr, $110,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd, $106,000

2504 North Ocean Boulevard, $105,000

4785 Wild Iris Drive, $95,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $91,000

2000 S Ocean Blvd, $90,000

4765 Wild Iris Drive, $80,000

504 N Ocean Blvd., $79,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd, $75,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd #1054, $71,500

2310 N Ocean Blvd, $60,750

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $60,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $55,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd Unit 406, $48,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd, $43,000

1906 S Ocean Blvd, $39,000

1600 S Ocean Blvd, $27,500

3540 Northgate Road, $4,600

854 Jason Blvd., $1,653

5001 N Kings Highway, $900

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Lot 524 Rachel Carson Parkway, $44,000

873 Waterton Avenue, $35,000

Lot 367 Summer Rose Lane, $35,000

489 W Palms Drive, $33,400

Home

249 Shoreward Drive, $740,000

8357 Leonecircle, $670,000

9005 Loggerhead Court, $487,500

1238 E Isle Of Palms Ave, $424,900

1024 Englemann Oak Dr., $329,222

3256 Saddlewood Drive, $300,060

1354 Bermuda Grass Drive, $295,000

5657 Camilla Court, $285,000

431 West Palms Drive, $279,900

5228 Harvest Run Way, $269,205

816 Sand Binder Dr, $269,000

314 Islington Court, $265,000

4719 Harvest Drive, $260,000

2171 Seneca Ridge Drive, $255,000

705 Cabazon Dr, $254,296

412 Caretta Ct., $248,979

4164 Alvina Way, $246,440

5700 Lombardia Circle, $224,000

4329 Marshwood Drive, $217,000

734 Dove Haven Lane, $215,000

176 Zinnia Dr, $197,000

334 Bellegrove Drive, $193,000

852 Pembridge Ct, $191,534

1069 Balmore Dr, $189,444

5017 Sandlake Court, $180,000

282 Bonnie Bridge Circle, $176,000

3029 Regency Oaks Drive, $165,000

449 West Perry Road, $150,000

456 W Perry Rd, $144,000

618 Gumbo Limbo Lane, $134,500

4740 Tarpon Bay Road, $115,000

576 Southern Pines Dr, $59,000

5184 Alwoodley Lane, $2,000

Condo/Townhouse

5914 Lazio Court, $225,000

280 Viareggio Road, $217,000

5447 Elba Way, $212,717

821 Arezzo Way, $207,000

737 Salerno Circle Unit C, $189,095

737 Salerno Circle, Unit D, $184,970

737 Salerno Circle, Unit B, $183,158

4528 Livorn Loop, $175,000

612 Waterway Way Village Blvd, $124,500

632 Waterway Village, $123,000

5000 Windsor Green Way, $118,000

4918 Twin Pond Court, $115,000

1208 River Oaks Drive, $114,900

154 Westhaven Dr., $89,700

4819 Innisbrook Ct, $80,000

755 Burcale Rd, $38,000

Atlantic Beach/North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

600 31st Ave S, $35,000

602 31st Ave S, $35,000

Home

452 Banyan Place, $620,000

1303 N Ocean Blvd., $460,000

307 25th Avenue North, $431,000

304 54th Ave N, $359,900

709 Holloway Cir. N, $348,000

1304 Golfview Dr, $345,000

804 Perrin Drive, $300,000

2303 Stephens Street, $297,000

1309 Poole St, $275,000

608 Belle Drive, $264,500

849 9th Ave South, $255,000

1812 Topsail Lane, $250,000

4513 Surf St, $242,000

5802 Swift Street, $235,500

704 43rd Ave S, $209,000

Condo/Townhouse

1625 S Ocean Blvd, $385,000

6244 Catalina Drive, $360,000

1003 S Ocean, $347,000

1625 S Ocean Blvd, $283,000

3401 N Ocean Blvd, $255,000

5650 Barefoot Bridge Road Unit 226, $235,000

2601 S Ocean Blvd, $217,500

1915 N Ocean Blvd, $189,900

805 S Ocean Blvd, $185,000

601 N Hillside Drive, $170,000

1915 N Ocean Blvd, $165,000

901 W Port Dr., $160,000

613 S Ocean Blvd, $160,000

901 West Port Dr., $155,000

4305 S Ocean Blvd, $154,900

6253 Catalina Drive, $152,000

1000 11th Avenue, $150,000

6203 Catalina Drive, $130,000

212 Landing Road #F, $127,500

609 Hillside Drive, $120,000

5751 Oyster Catcher Drive, $115,000

405 S 21st Avenue #1-O, $112,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd, $107,000

5750 Oyster Catcher, $106,500

501 S Ocean Blvd, $90,000

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy, $87,500

210 S Ocean Blvd, $67,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Tbd Parkview Dr., $55,000

0 Hawthorn Dr, $40,000

Home

623 Camden Circle, $425,000

221 Doral Drive, $420,000

205 Winston Circle, $380,000

137 Tradition Club Drive, $360,000

191 Old Plantation Dr, $354,410

27 Red Tail Hawk Loop, $345,000

225 Winston Circle, $340,000

489 Fieldgate Circle, $300,000

186 Natures View Circle, $299,900

35 Marsh Point Drive, $294,400

29 Cobblestone Drive, $279,000

128 Rose Hill, $242,500

215 Hill Dr., $193,500

66 Parkersville Rd., $60,000

Condo/Townhouse

403 Warwick, $510,000

38 Heron Marsh, $337,000

48-3 Twelve Oaks Dr, $250,000

204 Seaside Inn, $235,000

864 Pinehurst Ln, $214,900

77 Salt Marsh Circle, $85,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

803 Edisto Court, $359,000

176 Chapel Ridge Circle, $310,000

3701 Kingsley Dr., $306,000

154 Copper Leaf Drive, $245,000

278 Burchwood Lane, $233,125

736 Devon Estate Avenue, $230,000

326 Winslow Avenue, $219,000

357 Skyland Pines Drive, $203,000

369 Skyland Pines Dr, $190,000

269 Cabo Loop, $189,900

419 Bridleford Dr, $188,000

387 Sea Turtle Drive, $185,000

3915 Stillwood Dr, $185,000

6548 Royal Pine Drive, $182,500

605 Old Fox Court, $181,500

2675 High Brass Trl, $173,000

188 Maggie Way, $170,504

854 Hayes Point Circle, $170,000

184 Maggie Way, $169,000

5434 Figure Eight, $165,000

3921 Stillwood Drive, $164,000

111 Saint Andrews Lane, $164,000

621 Glen Haven Drive, $163,000

671 Inland Drive, $150,000

148 Maggie Way, $148,000

6992 Woodhaven Dr, $144,900

467 Wallingford Circle, $139,000

1062 Weslin Creek Dr, $118,000

6564 Snowy Egret Crescent, $114,900

Condo/Townhouse

3965 Forsythia Court, $104,500

3951 Gladiola Court, $93,900

6850 Blue Heron Blvd, $30,000

Commercial

4505-D Socastee Boulevard, $1,225

