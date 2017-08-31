See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Property transfers from the Myrtle Beach area from July 23-29, According to the MLS listings.
Supply, N.C. 28462
Home
1086 Ferry Landing Dr Sw, $300,000
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Land
210 H Coleman Lane, $20,000
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
8915 Rosewood Court Nw, $300,000
210 Nw Monmouth Drive, $295,500
560 Nw Dellcastle Ct., $221,290
17 Gate 10, $159,900
Condo/Townhouse
328 Bulkhead Bend, $159,540
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 3 Collins Meadow Drive, $80,000
Home
186 Pinewood Street, $405,000
965 Francis Parker Rd, $305,000
334 Mohican Drive, $260,000
350 Belle Isle Rd., $187,500
21 Duckpond Rd., $145,000
1700 Pickens Street, $120,000
627 Magnolia Street, $95,000
1364 Francis Marion Dr, $73,000
602 Stacey Ct., $46,000
Aynor 29511
Home
619 Sunny Pond, $210,455
Conway 29526
Home
908 Helms Way, $287,000
1543 Waccamaw Circle, $246,500
108 Clemson Road, $240,000
301 Brighton Place, $207,120
936 Welkin Court, $200,000
313 Corinne Lane, $189,900
1224 Gailard Dr, $185,000
823 Lalton Drive, $183,900
2716 Mcdougall Drive, $165,000
1137 Midtown Village Drive, $157,980
6320 Adrian Hwy, $135,000
1112 Naomi Street, $134,250
450 Sean River Road, $129,900
1008 Manassas Drive, $117,500
775 University Forest Drive, $110,000
283 Wedding Lane, $109,000
895 Woodwinds, $108,000
743 Embassy Lane, $35,000
1604 Fairforest Ct, $1,295
Condo/Townhouse
1013 Tee Shot Drive, $169,000
1008 Fairway Lane, $137,500
1106 Fairway Lane, $134,500
300 Willow Greens Drive, $122,500
332 Kiskadee Loop, $112,000
1025 Carolina Road, $75,131
3555 Hwy 544, $47,000
Commercial
128 Professional Park Drive, $625,000
Conway 29527
Land
Tbd Paradise Rd, $60,000
Home
176 Vineyard Lake Circle, $204,500
146 Vineyard Lake Circle, $190,000
1905 Ronald Phillips Avenue, $140,000
1014 Oglethorpe Drive, $135,000
1816 Ambridge Drive, $132,950
1011 Mimosa Court, $123,500
709 Pittman Street, $50,100
Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544
Land
Tbd Barnhill Road, $97,000
Home
262 Penn Circle, $197,800
205 Penn Circle, $149,500
Green Sea 29545
Home
2521 Church Road, $19,000
North Myrtle Beach 29566
Land
1618 Old Tram Road, $11,500
Littles River 29566
Land
Lot 18 Old Tram Road, $11,000
4396 Baldwin Ave #S-22, $7,000
Home
227 Park St., $360,000
406 Carriage Lake Drive, $335,000
820 Lafayette Park Drive, $289,330
632 Lafayette Park Drive, $286,000
1412 Chanson Ct., $219,900
1243 Camlet Ln., $217,900
142 Carolina Crossing Blvd., $208,000
4147 Sandtrap Avenue, $195,000
504 Castellar Ln, $179,900
4172 Pine Drive, $179,500
2797 Desert Rose Street, $175,935
4146 Wrens Crossing Drive, $164,900
516 Vallecrosa Ct, $164,900
3928 Loblolly Avenue, $128,000
524 Topaz Ave., $115,500
Condo/Townhouse
4390 Bimini Ct, $224,000
4518 N Plantation Harbour Dr Unit G-21, $160,000
4215 Coquina Harbour, $135,250
174 Parkway Lane, $124,000
800 Egret Circle, $94,500
4416 Eastport Blvd., $88,500
4454 Little River Inn Ln, $79,900
1025 Plantation Dr, $66,000
4015 Fairway Dr., $65,000
3700 Golf Colony Ln, $40,500
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $37,200
Longs 29568
Land
638 Tarrant Street, $40,000
640 Tarrant Street, $40,000
Home
1888 Hickory Lane, $305,000
2637 Brick Drive, $240,500
171 Belclare Way, $234,000
391 Oak Crest Circle, $200,000
155 Belclare Way, $189,654
533 Irees Way, $176,965
376 Charter Drive, $164,500
456 Shellbank Dr., $150,000
526 Irees Way, $145,960
509 Peregrine Court, $144,635
780 Trap Shooter Circle, $143,000
716 Trap Shooter Circle, $142,990
404 Pigeon Bay St, $134,944
720 Trap Shooter Circle, $127,990
724 Trap Shooter Circle, $117,990
321 White Birch Lane, $116,645
181 Crown Meadows Dr, $110,620
Condo/Townhouse
313 Lake Mist Court, $205,086
730 Charter Drive, $96,500
242 Sun Colony Boulevard, $78,500
Loris 29569
Home
434 Carolina Hickory St, $165,000
140 Blue Pride Dr., $150,000
418 Carolina Hickory St, $144,900
4806 Azalea Dr., $96,500
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
7701 Brentwood Drive, $255,000
299 Lake Arrowhead Road, $220,000
701 N 67th Ave, $185,200
299 Lake Arrowhead Rd. #19, $185,000
Condo/Townhouse
10200 Beach Club Drive #16f, $314,000
9820 Queensway Blvd, $256,000
133 Hartland Drive, $255,000
9820 Queensway Blvd, $208,000
307 N 74th Avenue, $167,000
201 77th Avenue North, $165,000
215 N 76th Ave, $150,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd, $139,000
223 Maison Drive, $129,000
501 Maison Dr, $126,000
206 Maison Drive, $105,000
201 N 75th Ave #5204-205, $92,000
501 Maison Dr, $77,500
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
215 N Yaupon Dr, $522,000
713 12th Ave, $248,000
500 Acadian Way, $240,000
1100 Spalding Court, $232,500
337 Sparrow Drive, $220,000
1500 Westferry Crossing, $196,000
7 Tall Pines Lane, $185,000
6001 S Kings Hwy, $177,900
6001 S Kings Highway, Site 1435, $104,000
2701 Leo Drive, $40,000
Condo/Townhouse
211 N Seaside Dr., $385,000
1119 S Ocean Blvd., $262,500
617 S Ocean Blvd, Unit 302, $241,500
1920 Rimsdale Drive, $215,000
318 Lakeside Dr, $177,000
1212 S Ocean Blvd, $170,000
8745 Timrod, $91,000
2070 Cross Gate Blvd #205, $84,000
1870 Auburn Lane, $77,000
1890 Colony Drive, $75,000
5905 S Kings Hwy, $73,000
208 N Ocean, $62,000
1850 Colony Drive, $56,000
1890 Auburn Lane, $50,500
Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
Lot 17 Hagar Brown Road, $90,000
Lot 9 The Olde Village, $70,000
Home
164 Edwards Ave., $360,000
6455 Somersby Drive, $337,000
6403 Longwood Drive, $331,500
64 Saltwind Loop, $325,000
768 Mt Gilead Rd., $325,000
4988 Fulton Place, $318,000
3796 Bus. 17, $317,000
182 Splendor Circle, $299,000
306 Pine St S, $295,000
226 Sherwood Drive, $255,340
183 Edward Avenue, $212,500
112 Fox Den Drive, $197,500
5012 Blue Spruce Lane, $165,000
706 Courtney Court, $153,000
720 Mansion Court, $127,000
633 Mariner Ave, $99,500
435 East Bank, $51,000
Condo/Townhouse
76 Shady Oak Ln, $282,000
84 Shady Oak Ln, $271,000
1004 Ray Costin Way, $190,000
4310 Lotus Court, $120,000
147 Chenoa Drive, $110,900
Commercial
5080 Highway 17 Bypass, $620,000
11945 Grandhaven Drive, $1,053
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
5617 Country Club Drive, $667,500
1895 Silver Spring Lane, $416,345
1804 Suncrest Drive, $377,250
1172 Wyatt Lane, $360,000
2926 Midiron Court, $337,000
823 Howard Ave, $324,696
1154 Prescott Circle, $320,000
503 29th Ave. North, $200,000
1405 Hwy 15, $175,000
571 Bridgeport Drive, $155,900
1330 Pridgen Rd, $128,000
1376 Tranquility Ln, $90,000
883 Southpark Dr, $50,000
Condo/Townhouse
2007 S Ocean Blvd, $255,000
2342 Heritage Loop, $237,240
504 N Ocean Blvd, $230,000
4812 Magnolia Lake Dr, $186,000
4074 Fairway Lakes Drive, $175,000
4812 Magnolia Lake Drive 104, $155,000
311 N 69th Ave, $152,000
1742 Low Country Place, $134,900
1782 Low Country Place, $133,500
4703 Wild Iris Dr., $126,000
4733 Wild Iris Drive, $123,000
400 20th Avenue North, $122,000
1708 N Ocean Blvd, $119,000
5523 N Ocean Blvd, $118,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $112,000
4679 Wild Iris Dr, $110,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd, $106,000
2504 North Ocean Boulevard, $105,000
4785 Wild Iris Drive, $95,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $91,000
2000 S Ocean Blvd, $90,000
4765 Wild Iris Drive, $80,000
504 N Ocean Blvd., $79,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd, $75,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd #1054, $71,500
2310 N Ocean Blvd, $60,750
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $60,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd, $55,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd Unit 406, $48,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd, $43,000
1906 S Ocean Blvd, $39,000
1600 S Ocean Blvd, $27,500
3540 Northgate Road, $4,600
854 Jason Blvd., $1,653
5001 N Kings Highway, $900
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
Lot 524 Rachel Carson Parkway, $44,000
873 Waterton Avenue, $35,000
Lot 367 Summer Rose Lane, $35,000
489 W Palms Drive, $33,400
Home
249 Shoreward Drive, $740,000
8357 Leonecircle, $670,000
9005 Loggerhead Court, $487,500
1238 E Isle Of Palms Ave, $424,900
1024 Englemann Oak Dr., $329,222
3256 Saddlewood Drive, $300,060
1354 Bermuda Grass Drive, $295,000
5657 Camilla Court, $285,000
431 West Palms Drive, $279,900
5228 Harvest Run Way, $269,205
816 Sand Binder Dr, $269,000
314 Islington Court, $265,000
4719 Harvest Drive, $260,000
2171 Seneca Ridge Drive, $255,000
705 Cabazon Dr, $254,296
412 Caretta Ct., $248,979
4164 Alvina Way, $246,440
5700 Lombardia Circle, $224,000
4329 Marshwood Drive, $217,000
734 Dove Haven Lane, $215,000
176 Zinnia Dr, $197,000
334 Bellegrove Drive, $193,000
852 Pembridge Ct, $191,534
1069 Balmore Dr, $189,444
5017 Sandlake Court, $180,000
282 Bonnie Bridge Circle, $176,000
3029 Regency Oaks Drive, $165,000
449 West Perry Road, $150,000
456 W Perry Rd, $144,000
618 Gumbo Limbo Lane, $134,500
4740 Tarpon Bay Road, $115,000
576 Southern Pines Dr, $59,000
5184 Alwoodley Lane, $2,000
Condo/Townhouse
5914 Lazio Court, $225,000
280 Viareggio Road, $217,000
5447 Elba Way, $212,717
821 Arezzo Way, $207,000
737 Salerno Circle Unit C, $189,095
737 Salerno Circle, Unit D, $184,970
737 Salerno Circle, Unit B, $183,158
4528 Livorn Loop, $175,000
612 Waterway Way Village Blvd, $124,500
632 Waterway Village, $123,000
5000 Windsor Green Way, $118,000
4918 Twin Pond Court, $115,000
1208 River Oaks Drive, $114,900
154 Westhaven Dr., $89,700
4819 Innisbrook Ct, $80,000
755 Burcale Rd, $38,000
Atlantic Beach/North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
600 31st Ave S, $35,000
602 31st Ave S, $35,000
Home
452 Banyan Place, $620,000
1303 N Ocean Blvd., $460,000
307 25th Avenue North, $431,000
304 54th Ave N, $359,900
709 Holloway Cir. N, $348,000
1304 Golfview Dr, $345,000
804 Perrin Drive, $300,000
2303 Stephens Street, $297,000
1309 Poole St, $275,000
608 Belle Drive, $264,500
849 9th Ave South, $255,000
1812 Topsail Lane, $250,000
4513 Surf St, $242,000
5802 Swift Street, $235,500
704 43rd Ave S, $209,000
Condo/Townhouse
1625 S Ocean Blvd, $385,000
6244 Catalina Drive, $360,000
1003 S Ocean, $347,000
1625 S Ocean Blvd, $283,000
3401 N Ocean Blvd, $255,000
5650 Barefoot Bridge Road Unit 226, $235,000
2601 S Ocean Blvd, $217,500
1915 N Ocean Blvd, $189,900
805 S Ocean Blvd, $185,000
601 N Hillside Drive, $170,000
1915 N Ocean Blvd, $165,000
901 W Port Dr., $160,000
613 S Ocean Blvd, $160,000
901 West Port Dr., $155,000
4305 S Ocean Blvd, $154,900
6253 Catalina Drive, $152,000
1000 11th Avenue, $150,000
6203 Catalina Drive, $130,000
212 Landing Road #F, $127,500
609 Hillside Drive, $120,000
5751 Oyster Catcher Drive, $115,000
405 S 21st Avenue #1-O, $112,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd, $107,000
5750 Oyster Catcher, $106,500
501 S Ocean Blvd, $90,000
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy, $87,500
210 S Ocean Blvd, $67,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Tbd Parkview Dr., $55,000
0 Hawthorn Dr, $40,000
Home
623 Camden Circle, $425,000
221 Doral Drive, $420,000
205 Winston Circle, $380,000
137 Tradition Club Drive, $360,000
191 Old Plantation Dr, $354,410
27 Red Tail Hawk Loop, $345,000
225 Winston Circle, $340,000
489 Fieldgate Circle, $300,000
186 Natures View Circle, $299,900
35 Marsh Point Drive, $294,400
29 Cobblestone Drive, $279,000
128 Rose Hill, $242,500
215 Hill Dr., $193,500
66 Parkersville Rd., $60,000
Condo/Townhouse
403 Warwick, $510,000
38 Heron Marsh, $337,000
48-3 Twelve Oaks Dr, $250,000
204 Seaside Inn, $235,000
864 Pinehurst Ln, $214,900
77 Salt Marsh Circle, $85,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Home
803 Edisto Court, $359,000
176 Chapel Ridge Circle, $310,000
3701 Kingsley Dr., $306,000
154 Copper Leaf Drive, $245,000
278 Burchwood Lane, $233,125
736 Devon Estate Avenue, $230,000
326 Winslow Avenue, $219,000
357 Skyland Pines Drive, $203,000
369 Skyland Pines Dr, $190,000
269 Cabo Loop, $189,900
419 Bridleford Dr, $188,000
387 Sea Turtle Drive, $185,000
3915 Stillwood Dr, $185,000
6548 Royal Pine Drive, $182,500
605 Old Fox Court, $181,500
2675 High Brass Trl, $173,000
188 Maggie Way, $170,504
854 Hayes Point Circle, $170,000
184 Maggie Way, $169,000
5434 Figure Eight, $165,000
3921 Stillwood Drive, $164,000
111 Saint Andrews Lane, $164,000
621 Glen Haven Drive, $163,000
671 Inland Drive, $150,000
148 Maggie Way, $148,000
6992 Woodhaven Dr, $144,900
467 Wallingford Circle, $139,000
1062 Weslin Creek Dr, $118,000
6564 Snowy Egret Crescent, $114,900
Condo/Townhouse
3965 Forsythia Court, $104,500
3951 Gladiola Court, $93,900
6850 Blue Heron Blvd, $30,000
Commercial
4505-D Socastee Boulevard, $1,225
