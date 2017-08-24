See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Property transfers from the Myrtle Beach area from July 16-22, According to the MLS listings.
Holden Beach, N.C. 28462
Home
135 Lions Paw Drive, $240,000
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Land
746 Wild Oak Lane Nw, $40,000
Home
580 Nw Dellcastle Court, $261,342
2137 Nw Stonecrest Dr, $261,200
2122 Nw Saybrooke, $232,714
14 Gate 3, $207,000
48 Swamp Fox Drive, $180,000
Condo/Townhouse
20 Boundaryline Drive, $45,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
119 Redfin Lp, $88,500
Lot 38 Parsons Garden, $17,000
Tbd Jackson Village Road, $10,000
Home
123 Sanderling Avenue, $945,000
1746 Wallace Pate Dr., $750,000
136 Oak Bay Drive, $385,000
407 Dozier Street, $90,000
424 Cannon St, $70,000
Condo/Townhouse
68 Collins Meadow Drive, $335,000
Aynor 29511
Home
1314 Pisgah Farm Road, $290,000
2744 Pleasant Union Rd, $288,000
Conway 29526
Land
Lot 16 Lee’s Landing Circle, $60,000
Tbd N Hwy 701, $42,000
Home
318 Board Landing Circle, $283,744
253 Wedgefield Drive, $249,000
280 Dartmoor Ct., $238,530
357 Hillsborough Dr, $220,000
268 Hillsborough Drive, $218,000
1009 Spruce Drive, $216,559
631 Beaver Pond Road, $213,000
220 Wedgewood Lane, $210,000
2765 Lees Landing Circle, $199,900
212 Dogwood Drive, $191,000
804 Lalton Drive, $185,000
1116 Millsite Dr, $182,000
2820 Graham Road, $180,900
5816 Juniper Bay Road, $176,000
1049 Manassas Drive, $174,900
2990 Old Altman Road, $170,000
330 Lenox Dr., $165,855
1061 Manassas Drive, $164,030
1028 Manassas Drive, $162,900
734 Prestbury Drive, $159,900
3124 Slade Dr, $157,420
400 Declaration Ct, $155,715
2805 Ivy Glen Drive, $149,900
2220 Belladora Road, $122,000
1913 Athens Dr, $119,500
1721 Juniper Drive, $100,000
104 Lakeside Crossing Dr, $95,000
Condo/Townhouse
1019 Fairway Lne, $136,000
120 Cart Crossing Dr., $130,000
1025 Carolina Rd, $78,000
Commercial
1314 4th Ave, $140,000
Conway 29527
Land
Tbd Lot 6 Johnson Shrotcut Road, $15,000
Tbd Lot 3 Johnson Shortcut Road, $15,000
Tbd Lot 4 Johnson Shrotcut Road, $15,000
Tbd Pee Dee Highway, $15,000
Home
2993 Hugo Road, $250,000
200 Vineyard Lake Circle, $231,000
3425 Holly Loop, $156,253
170 Riverwatch Drive, $156,199
1491 Abberbury Drive, $155,049
113 Oakey Estates Dr, $154,000
460 Oakham Dr, $153,000
1208 Cocksfoot Lane, $150,000
319 Beulah Cir, $142,000
5008 Quiet Avenue, $120,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
3025 Burroughs Road, $350,000
1798 Graham Road, $149,700
201 Farmers Grove Drive, $136,400
209 Farmers Grove Drive, $130,350
Green Sea 29545
Home
6945 Norton Road, $80,000
Little River 29566
Home
136 Zostera Dr, $289,950
3535 Cedar Creek Run, $274,500
1174 Brandywine Drive, $240,000
4341 Oakwood Circle, $240,000
939 Callant Drive, $236,000
3526 Cedar Creek Run, $230,000
2805 Desert Rose Street, $225,259
844 Sultana Drive, $215,000
4362 Mccorsley Avenue, $195,000
904 Cypress Way, $194,000
2190 Gamecock Circle, $85,000
Condo/Townhouse
4440 Nassau Court, $209,900
4459 Turtle Lane, $155,000
108 Scotchbroom Drive, $124,000
4225 Coquina Harbour Drive, $118,500
4231 Hibiscus Drive, $91,000
4105 Pinehurst Circle, $60,000
4478 Little River Inn Lane, $47,000
Commercial
4233 Sea Mountain Highway, $350,000
Longs 29568
Home
335 Moulton Drive, $275,532
564 Carrick Loop, $186,493
100 Shady Arbor Loop, $179,900
1169 Checkerberry, $175,000
313 Boxcar Drive, $159,900
148 Balsa Dr., $139,730
1717 Duke Road, $131,000
699 Trap Shooter Circle, $121,000
Condo/Townhouse
465 Colonial Trace Drive, $123,000
242 Sun Colony Blvd., $80,000
Loris 29569
Land
Lots 1 & 2 Daisy Rd., $55,500
7013 Long Horne Ranch Drive, $18,000
Home
1970 Heritage Road, $210,000
3700 W Hwy 554, $187,000
146 Winding Path Drive, $144,990
120 Winding Path Drive, $135,890
4560 Cle Esta Drive, $129,900
731 Monterossa Drive, $540,000
6506 Somerset Drive, $185,000
Condo/Townhouse
713 Seascale Lane, $410,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd #1217, $230,000
9581 Shore Drive, $173,000
9400 Shore Drive, $164,000
9730-05 Leyland Drive, $112,500
415 Ocean Creek Drive #2155, $105,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd #1407, $91,000
7100 N Ocean Boulevard, $87,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
517 S 5th Ave, $400,000
255 Hull Street, $301,117
1559 Coventry Road, $230,000
1665 Montclair Drive, $215,000
1760 Candlewick Court, $204,900
1629 Crooked Pine Dr., $174,900
1507 Docksider Ct, $168,000
2130 Wentworth Dr, $160,500
1681 Moonlight Dr., $45,600
Condo/Townhouse
811 Ocean Blv N Surfside Beach, $270,000
912 N Ocean Boulevard, $190,000
1891 Fairway Ridge, $84,000
1891 Colony Drive, $74,150
Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
3583 Jordan Landing Road, $185,000
Lot 31 Trigger Fish Lane, $88,500
Lot 232 Harrington Court, $64,000
Home
160 Laurel Hill Place, $346,705
26 Orchard Ave, $340,000
172 Wicklow Dr., $320,000
538 Hammock Avenue, $295,000
9820 Belfry Court, $275,000
230 Laurel Bay Drive, $272,000
425 Westmore Court, $240,000
5 Hearthstone Way, $228,000
6344 Longwood Drive, $225,000
2123 Green Heron Dr., $215,000
7984 Leeward Lane, $208,000
1641 Wood Thrush Drive, $203,000
2 Shamrock Circle, $44,000
150 Offshore Drive, $35,000
Condo/Townhouse
117 Parmelee Drive, $236,000
903 N Waccamaw Dr, $170,000
119 Veranda Way, $149,000
907 Knoll Shores Court, $110,000
1109 Sweetwater Blvd., $95,750
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
Racepath St, $15,000
Home
1956 Windrose Way, $429,000
988 Ethan Dr, $370,000
1314 Prescott Prescott Circle, $339,700
1949 Mccord Street, $320,000
1850 Heritage Loop, $294,000
2814 Temperance Drive, $140,000
1062 Oak Drive, $113,000
318 Lyons Cove Dr., $97,500
400 Chesterfield Court, $92,000
917 N 4th Ave, $41,700
Condo/Townhouse
5200 N Ocean Blvd #436, $262,600
2274 Heritage Loop, $242,615
2318 Heritage Loop, $235,790
3488 Alexandria Ave, $185,000
201 74th Ave N, $175,000
4861 Luster Leaf Circle 301, $164,500
5601 N Ocean Blvd, $141,000
3827 Vine Street, $137,500
3578 Evergreen Way, $133,000
4815 Orchid Way 205, $122,000
612 36th Avenue N., $106,000
2501 S Ocean, $96,500
3647 Cactus Street, $95,000
4864 Carnation Circle, $85,000
3015 Old Bryan Dr, $73,000
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $63,000
Commercial
3007 Church Street, $1,600
1335 44th Avenue North, $1,500
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
241 Avenue Of The Palms, $236,000
8669 Bella Vista Circle, $178,500
Tbd Waterton Road, $145,000
496 West Palms Drive, $145,000
Lot 255 Bluffview Drive, $59,000
752 Chisholm Rd, $47,500
1205 Bentcreek Lane, $45,500
3010 Barre Ct, $44,750
Lot 42 Brookgate Drive, $35,000
Lot 43 Brookgate Drive, $35,000
Home
9250 Venezia Cr, $680,979
9442 Venezia Circle, $631,939
743 Oxbow Drive, $625,000
8471 Juxa Drive, $394,900
1028 Englemann Oak Dr., $298,000
5208 Harvest Run Way, $292,000
5813 Empoli Court, $290,720
1251 Ficus Drive, $289,665
603 Clandon Ct, $287,000
623 Carolina Farms Blvd, $275,000
3303 Saddlewood Cir, $255,000
137 Viareggio Road, $252,425
4753 Farm Lake Dr, $239,000
372 Firenze Loop, $225,000
225 Bittersweet Lane, $185,000
2432 Hayseed Way, $182,500
301 Mckaylas Ct, $169,000
204 Barclay Drive, $168,500
4495 W Walkerton Rd, $163,000
4790 Southgate Parkway, $160,000
6037 Pantherwood Drive, $156,000
103 Morton Circle, $155,000
4907 Darby Lane, $141,000
Condo/Townhouse
737 Salerno Circle Unit F, $214,012
4339 Livorn Loop, $191,040
4344 Livorn Loop, $182,900
4931 Crab Pond, $107,000
2021 Silvercrest Dr, $101,000
4846 Meadowsweet Drive, $101,000
105 Ashley Park, $97,500
4542 Girvan Drive, $82,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
5405 N Ocean Blvd, $731,500
Lot 93 Eyerly Street, $125,000
803 Morrall Drive, $28,000
Home
600 S 48th Ave S. #302, $569,700
621 Olde Mill Drive, $470,000
431 7th Avenue South, $406,082
2412 Pointe Marsh Lane, $355,000
829 9th Ave S, #2, $249,000
1634 Harbor Drive, $225,000
3602 S Ocean Blvd, $200,000
Condo/Townhouse
600 48th Ave South #302, $569,700
3400 N Ocean Blvd, $500,000
603 S Ocean Boulevard, $460,000
6109 N Ocean Boulevard, $380,000
1625 S Ocean Blvd, $335,000
4505 S Ocean Blvd, $317,500
4910 Cinzia Lane, $242,000
503 20th Avenue North, $220,000
3607 S Ocean Boulevard, $187,500
503 N 20th Ave Unit 21c, $177,500
5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd, $162,000
1208 S Ocean Blvd, $130,500
6015 Catalina Drive, $130,000
6253 Catalina Drive, $125,000
1401 Lighthouse Drive, $120,000
1221 Tidewater Drive Unit 321, $120,000
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy, $115,000
204 G Landing Rd, $102,500
5409 N Ocean Blvd, $35,900
Litchfield/Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 75 Hunters Oak, $122,500
Home
633 Hill Drive, $570,000
113 Berkshire Loop, $525,000
4 Minnow Drive, $382,000
23 Calvert Court, $377,000
Tbd Minnow Drive, $341,000
Condo/Townhouse
125 S Dunes Drive, $785,000
4 Lumbee Circle, $279,000
30 Pond View Dr, $175,000
Commercial
13313 Ocean Highway, $1,700
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
Lot 4 Meredith Court, $88,000
2136 Timmerman Road, $33,000
Home
1933 La Playa Drive, $334,725
512 Reedy River Road, $285,000
1941 La Playa Drive, $285,000
828 Clarion Court, $225,000
158 Sugar Mill Loop, $220,000
204 Rice Mill Drive, $218,500
221 Marsh Hawk Drive, $199,900
3910 Lochview Court, $180,000
530 Brooksher Drive, $177,000
252 Colby Ct, $175,000
400 Sea Turtle Drive, $175,000
223 Gresham Lane, $172,500
184 Point Break Drive, $172,000
613 Old Fox Court, $166,250
1136 Jumper Trail Circle, $160,000
101 Pebble Drive, $159,900
116 Maggie Way, $135,855
6615 Breezwood Blvd., $129,900
482 Wallingford Cir, $120,000
306 Kildare Court, $114,000
Condo/Townhouse
100 D Machrie Loop, $227,410
901 Wrigley Drive, $182,500
1901-D Estero Drive, $182,000
140 Olde Towne Way, $122,600
510 Fairwood Lakes Drive, $58,404
411b Tree Top Court, $49,400
510 Fairwood Lakes Drive, $47,500
418-A Tree Top Court, $47,000
