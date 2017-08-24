Real Estate News

See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

August 24, 2017 5:00 AM

Property transfers from the Myrtle Beach area from July 16-22, According to the MLS listings.

Holden Beach, N.C. 28462

Home

135 Lions Paw Drive, $240,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Land

746 Wild Oak Lane Nw, $40,000

Home

580 Nw Dellcastle Court, $261,342

2137 Nw Stonecrest Dr, $261,200

2122 Nw Saybrooke, $232,714

14 Gate 3, $207,000

48 Swamp Fox Drive, $180,000

Condo/Townhouse

20 Boundaryline Drive, $45,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

119 Redfin Lp, $88,500

Lot 38 Parsons Garden, $17,000

Tbd Jackson Village Road, $10,000

Home

123 Sanderling Avenue, $945,000

1746 Wallace Pate Dr., $750,000

136 Oak Bay Drive, $385,000

407 Dozier Street, $90,000

424 Cannon St, $70,000

Condo/Townhouse

68 Collins Meadow Drive, $335,000

Aynor 29511

Home

1314 Pisgah Farm Road, $290,000

2744 Pleasant Union Rd, $288,000

Conway 29526

Land

Lot 16 Lee’s Landing Circle, $60,000

Tbd N Hwy 701, $42,000

Home

318 Board Landing Circle, $283,744

253 Wedgefield Drive, $249,000

280 Dartmoor Ct., $238,530

357 Hillsborough Dr, $220,000

268 Hillsborough Drive, $218,000

1009 Spruce Drive, $216,559

631 Beaver Pond Road, $213,000

220 Wedgewood Lane, $210,000

2765 Lees Landing Circle, $199,900

212 Dogwood Drive, $191,000

804 Lalton Drive, $185,000

1116 Millsite Dr, $182,000

2820 Graham Road, $180,900

5816 Juniper Bay Road, $176,000

1049 Manassas Drive, $174,900

2990 Old Altman Road, $170,000

330 Lenox Dr., $165,855

1061 Manassas Drive, $164,030

1028 Manassas Drive, $162,900

734 Prestbury Drive, $159,900

3124 Slade Dr, $157,420

400 Declaration Ct, $155,715

2805 Ivy Glen Drive, $149,900

2220 Belladora Road, $122,000

1913 Athens Dr, $119,500

1721 Juniper Drive, $100,000

104 Lakeside Crossing Dr, $95,000

Condo/Townhouse

1019 Fairway Lne, $136,000

120 Cart Crossing Dr., $130,000

1025 Carolina Rd, $78,000

Commercial

1314 4th Ave, $140,000

Conway 29527

Land

Tbd Lot 6 Johnson Shrotcut Road, $15,000

Tbd Lot 3 Johnson Shortcut Road, $15,000

Tbd Lot 4 Johnson Shrotcut Road, $15,000

Tbd Pee Dee Highway, $15,000

Home

2993 Hugo Road, $250,000

200 Vineyard Lake Circle, $231,000

3425 Holly Loop, $156,253

170 Riverwatch Drive, $156,199

1491 Abberbury Drive, $155,049

113 Oakey Estates Dr, $154,000

460 Oakham Dr, $153,000

1208 Cocksfoot Lane, $150,000

319 Beulah Cir, $142,000

5008 Quiet Avenue, $120,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

3025 Burroughs Road, $350,000

1798 Graham Road, $149,700

201 Farmers Grove Drive, $136,400

209 Farmers Grove Drive, $130,350

Green Sea 29545

Home

6945 Norton Road, $80,000

Little River 29566

Home

136 Zostera Dr, $289,950

3535 Cedar Creek Run, $274,500

1174 Brandywine Drive, $240,000

4341 Oakwood Circle, $240,000

939 Callant Drive, $236,000

3526 Cedar Creek Run, $230,000

2805 Desert Rose Street, $225,259

844 Sultana Drive, $215,000

4362 Mccorsley Avenue, $195,000

904 Cypress Way, $194,000

2190 Gamecock Circle, $85,000

Condo/Townhouse

4440 Nassau Court, $209,900

4459 Turtle Lane, $155,000

108 Scotchbroom Drive, $124,000

4225 Coquina Harbour Drive, $118,500

4231 Hibiscus Drive, $91,000

4105 Pinehurst Circle, $60,000

4478 Little River Inn Lane, $47,000

Commercial

4233 Sea Mountain Highway, $350,000

Longs 29568

Home

335 Moulton Drive, $275,532

564 Carrick Loop, $186,493

100 Shady Arbor Loop, $179,900

1169 Checkerberry, $175,000

313 Boxcar Drive, $159,900

148 Balsa Dr., $139,730

1717 Duke Road, $131,000

699 Trap Shooter Circle, $121,000

Condo/Townhouse

465 Colonial Trace Drive, $123,000

242 Sun Colony Blvd., $80,000

Loris 29569

Land

Lots 1 & 2 Daisy Rd., $55,500

7013 Long Horne Ranch Drive, $18,000

Home

1970 Heritage Road, $210,000

3700 W Hwy 554, $187,000

146 Winding Path Drive, $144,990

120 Winding Path Drive, $135,890

4560 Cle Esta Drive, $129,900

731 Monterossa Drive, $540,000

6506 Somerset Drive, $185,000

Condo/Townhouse

713 Seascale Lane, $410,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd #1217, $230,000

9581 Shore Drive, $173,000

9400 Shore Drive, $164,000

9730-05 Leyland Drive, $112,500

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2155, $105,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd #1407, $91,000

7100 N Ocean Boulevard, $87,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

517 S 5th Ave, $400,000

255 Hull Street, $301,117

1559 Coventry Road, $230,000

1665 Montclair Drive, $215,000

1760 Candlewick Court, $204,900

1629 Crooked Pine Dr., $174,900

1507 Docksider Ct, $168,000

2130 Wentworth Dr, $160,500

1681 Moonlight Dr., $45,600

Condo/Townhouse

811 Ocean Blv N Surfside Beach, $270,000

912 N Ocean Boulevard, $190,000

1891 Fairway Ridge, $84,000

1891 Colony Drive, $74,150

Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

3583 Jordan Landing Road, $185,000

Lot 31 Trigger Fish Lane, $88,500

Lot 232 Harrington Court, $64,000

Home

160 Laurel Hill Place, $346,705

26 Orchard Ave, $340,000

172 Wicklow Dr., $320,000

538 Hammock Avenue, $295,000

9820 Belfry Court, $275,000

230 Laurel Bay Drive, $272,000

425 Westmore Court, $240,000

5 Hearthstone Way, $228,000

6344 Longwood Drive, $225,000

2123 Green Heron Dr., $215,000

7984 Leeward Lane, $208,000

1641 Wood Thrush Drive, $203,000

2 Shamrock Circle, $44,000

150 Offshore Drive, $35,000

Condo/Townhouse

117 Parmelee Drive, $236,000

903 N Waccamaw Dr, $170,000

119 Veranda Way, $149,000

907 Knoll Shores Court, $110,000

1109 Sweetwater Blvd., $95,750

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

Racepath St, $15,000

Home

1956 Windrose Way, $429,000

988 Ethan Dr, $370,000

1314 Prescott Prescott Circle, $339,700

1949 Mccord Street, $320,000

1850 Heritage Loop, $294,000

2814 Temperance Drive, $140,000

1062 Oak Drive, $113,000

318 Lyons Cove Dr., $97,500

400 Chesterfield Court, $92,000

917 N 4th Ave, $41,700

Condo/Townhouse

5200 N Ocean Blvd #436, $262,600

2274 Heritage Loop, $242,615

2318 Heritage Loop, $235,790

3488 Alexandria Ave, $185,000

201 74th Ave N, $175,000

4861 Luster Leaf Circle 301, $164,500

5601 N Ocean Blvd, $141,000

3827 Vine Street, $137,500

3578 Evergreen Way, $133,000

4815 Orchid Way 205, $122,000

612 36th Avenue N., $106,000

2501 S Ocean, $96,500

3647 Cactus Street, $95,000

4864 Carnation Circle, $85,000

3015 Old Bryan Dr, $73,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $63,000

Commercial

3007 Church Street, $1,600

1335 44th Avenue North, $1,500

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

241 Avenue Of The Palms, $236,000

8669 Bella Vista Circle, $178,500

Tbd Waterton Road, $145,000

496 West Palms Drive, $145,000

Lot 255 Bluffview Drive, $59,000

752 Chisholm Rd, $47,500

1205 Bentcreek Lane, $45,500

3010 Barre Ct, $44,750

Lot 42 Brookgate Drive, $35,000

Lot 43 Brookgate Drive, $35,000

Home

9250 Venezia Cr, $680,979

9442 Venezia Circle, $631,939

743 Oxbow Drive, $625,000

8471 Juxa Drive, $394,900

1028 Englemann Oak Dr., $298,000

5208 Harvest Run Way, $292,000

5813 Empoli Court, $290,720

1251 Ficus Drive, $289,665

603 Clandon Ct, $287,000

623 Carolina Farms Blvd, $275,000

3303 Saddlewood Cir, $255,000

137 Viareggio Road, $252,425

4753 Farm Lake Dr, $239,000

372 Firenze Loop, $225,000

225 Bittersweet Lane, $185,000

2432 Hayseed Way, $182,500

301 Mckaylas Ct, $169,000

204 Barclay Drive, $168,500

4495 W Walkerton Rd, $163,000

4790 Southgate Parkway, $160,000

6037 Pantherwood Drive, $156,000

103 Morton Circle, $155,000

4907 Darby Lane, $141,000

Condo/Townhouse

737 Salerno Circle Unit F, $214,012

4339 Livorn Loop, $191,040

4344 Livorn Loop, $182,900

4931 Crab Pond, $107,000

2021 Silvercrest Dr, $101,000

4846 Meadowsweet Drive, $101,000

105 Ashley Park, $97,500

4542 Girvan Drive, $82,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

5405 N Ocean Blvd, $731,500

Lot 93 Eyerly Street, $125,000

803 Morrall Drive, $28,000

Home

600 S 48th Ave S. #302, $569,700

621 Olde Mill Drive, $470,000

431 7th Avenue South, $406,082

2412 Pointe Marsh Lane, $355,000

829 9th Ave S, #2, $249,000

1634 Harbor Drive, $225,000

3602 S Ocean Blvd, $200,000

Condo/Townhouse

600 48th Ave South #302, $569,700

3400 N Ocean Blvd, $500,000

603 S Ocean Boulevard, $460,000

6109 N Ocean Boulevard, $380,000

1625 S Ocean Blvd, $335,000

4505 S Ocean Blvd, $317,500

4910 Cinzia Lane, $242,000

503 20th Avenue North, $220,000

3607 S Ocean Boulevard, $187,500

503 N 20th Ave Unit 21c, $177,500

5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd, $162,000

1208 S Ocean Blvd, $130,500

6015 Catalina Drive, $130,000

6253 Catalina Drive, $125,000

1401 Lighthouse Drive, $120,000

1221 Tidewater Drive Unit 321, $120,000

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy, $115,000

204 G Landing Rd, $102,500

5409 N Ocean Blvd, $35,900

Litchfield/Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 75 Hunters Oak, $122,500

Home

633 Hill Drive, $570,000

113 Berkshire Loop, $525,000

4 Minnow Drive, $382,000

23 Calvert Court, $377,000

Tbd Minnow Drive, $341,000

Condo/Townhouse

125 S Dunes Drive, $785,000

4 Lumbee Circle, $279,000

30 Pond View Dr, $175,000

Commercial

13313 Ocean Highway, $1,700

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Lot 4 Meredith Court, $88,000

2136 Timmerman Road, $33,000

Home

1933 La Playa Drive, $334,725

512 Reedy River Road, $285,000

1941 La Playa Drive, $285,000

828 Clarion Court, $225,000

158 Sugar Mill Loop, $220,000

204 Rice Mill Drive, $218,500

221 Marsh Hawk Drive, $199,900

3910 Lochview Court, $180,000

530 Brooksher Drive, $177,000

252 Colby Ct, $175,000

400 Sea Turtle Drive, $175,000

223 Gresham Lane, $172,500

184 Point Break Drive, $172,000

613 Old Fox Court, $166,250

1136 Jumper Trail Circle, $160,000

101 Pebble Drive, $159,900

116 Maggie Way, $135,855

6615 Breezwood Blvd., $129,900

482 Wallingford Cir, $120,000

306 Kildare Court, $114,000

Condo/Townhouse

100 D Machrie Loop, $227,410

901 Wrigley Drive, $182,500

1901-D Estero Drive, $182,000

140 Olde Towne Way, $122,600

510 Fairwood Lakes Drive, $58,404

411b Tree Top Court, $49,400

510 Fairwood Lakes Drive, $47,500

418-A Tree Top Court, $47,000

