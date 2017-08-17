Real Estate News

See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

August 17, 2017 5:00 AM

Property transfers from the Myrtle Beach area from July 9-15, According to the MLS listings.

Holden Beach, N.C. 28462

Home

1338 W Ocean Boulevard, $635,000

304 Brunswick Ave W, $315,000

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Home

705 Anderson St., $427,750

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Land

14 Brassie Drive, $38,000

Home

15 Court 3 Nw Dr, $196,500

Condo/Townhouse

330 S Middleton Dr. Nw #908, $66,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Land

1185 Kingsmill Court, $57,500

Home

296 Camellia Court, $560,000

Condo/Townhouse

1135 Park Road, $253,500

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

1780 Waterwing Drive Sw, $286,500

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 35 Trotter Trail, $127,500

2345 Wedgefield Road, $15,300

Home

77 Wraggs Ferry Rd., $203,700

2711 Old Charleston Road, $98,000

1917 Church St, $17,019

Conway 29526

Land

Tbd Gray Oaks Drive, $70,000

Lot 402 Maccoa Drive, $30,000

213 Marley Court, $22,727

130 Northlake Drive, $12,000

141 Northlake Drive, $12,000

68 Northlake Drive, $12,000

62 Northlake Drive, $12,000

65 Northlake Drive, $12,000

Home

102 Old Highway 701, $320,000

3426 Highway 319, $270,000

241 Ridge Point Dr., $258,000

7878 Old Reaves Ferry Road, $249,500

4067 Ridgewood Drive, $218,270

1105 Spruce Drive, $213,340

221 Greenwich Drive, $212,500

4237 Ridgewood Drive, $205,185

177 Lander Drive, $194,500

1015 Chateau Dr, $189,000

400 Shaft Place, $186,723

135 Myrtle Trace Dr, $182,900

103 Wofford Circle, $178,500

4048 Woodcliffe Drive, $164,499

528 Trafalgar Ct, $159,999

104 Hillmont Court, $158,000

100 Hickory Drive, $154,000

5825 Highway 701, N, $122,000

3813 Mayfield Drive, $118,000

2025 E Pine Loop, $82,000

Condo/Townhouse

170 B Country Manor Drive, $90,000

Commercial

3027 Bashor Road, $2,812

3027 Bashor Road, $1,145

Conway 29527

Home

116 Emily Springs Drive, $199,900

2008 Belladora Road, $147,500

1445 Leatherman Rd., $145,000

1404 Leatherman Rd, $139,900

215 Hickory Springs Court, $135,000

3630 Wayside Road, $127,900

129 Cottage Creek Circle, $125,000

2005 Belladora Road, $116,500

1710 Marion St, $98,200

2528 Hugo Rd., $47,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

219 Farmers Grove Drive, $130,200

304 Millbrook Circle, $129,900

3156 Clearfield Rd, $92,500

Little River 29566

Land

4396 Baldwin Ave. #S-52, $8,000

Home

356 Palm Lakes Blvd., $290,520

141 Zostera Dr, $264,900

125 Zostera Dr, $254,355

507 Castellar Lane, $155,000

3870 Mallard Way, $138,000

1399 Bryan Road, $131,300

2652 Jasper St, $114,700

Condo/Townhouse

4396 Baldwin Ave. #91, $181,000

4758 Lightkeepers Way, $145,000

131 Way Pointe Ridge Avenue, $142,000

4503 W Harbour Ct. #S-19, $130,000

121 Barnacle Lane, $109,000

1100 Wedge Way, $106,000

4601 Greenbriar Drvie, $94,500

1025 Plantation Drive, $63,000

4350 Intercoastal Drive #2308, $62,000

Longs 29568

Home

1833 Sapphire Drive, $279,769

320 Greenhaven Drive, $228,500

145 Belclare Way, $210,616

454 Dovetail Ct, $166,000

2214 Springwood Place, $163,000

184 Crown Meadows Drive, $158,663

1616 Langley Drive, $145,000

416 Charter Drive, $145,000

1704 Duke Rd, $135,000

164 Crown Meadows Drive, $133,900

704 Trap Shooter Circle, $132,990

175 Balsa Dr, $118,500

149 Crown Meadows Dr, $113,425

505 Peregrine Court, $113,149

Loris 29569

Home

415 Fox Bay Road, $165,500

176 Sweetbay Magnolia Street, $143,999

1842 W Hwy 9 Bypass, $38,500

1978 Jasmine Rd, $32,500

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

1036 Waterway Lane, $345,000

Condo/Townhouse

9650 Shore Drive, $365,000

9820 Queensway Blvd, $289,000

157 Seawatch Drive, $288,000

201 N 77th St, $245,742

9820 Queensway Blvd, $229,000

9820 Queensway, $225,000

151 Wetherby Way, $215,000

175 St. Clears Way, $195,000

9621 Shore Drive, $124,500

9501 Shore Drive, $120,500

9730-12 Leyland Drive, $98,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $85,500

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2448, $72,000

7500 N. Ocean Blvd, $70,000

10301 Unit 15-4 N Kings Hwy, $65,000

7509 N Ocean Blvd, $64,000

201 74th Ave N., $59,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

115b S 14th Ave, $510,000

637 15th Ave S, $360,000

214 Caropine Drive, $352,500

820 Garden Park Drive, $214,750

6001 S Kings Highway, Site Mh-240, $207,500

1080 Lizzie Lane, $199,460

305 Paladium Dr, $182,305

1702 Seaweed Court, $176,000

123 Misty Pine Drive, $172,000

Condo/Townhouse

1020 S Ocean Blvd, $312,500

390 Deerfield Links, $170,000

310 5th Ave N, $139,900

1921 Bent Grass Drive, $117,000

5905 S Kings Hwy, $92,500

8649 Southbridge Drive, $80,000

1881 Colony Drive #8-O, $35,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

Lot 1 Business Hwy 17, $490,000

Lot 111 Cascade Drive, $72,500

3867 Spanner Way, $66,500

Home

217 S Waccamaw Dr., $650,000

265 Georges Bay Road, $330,000

290 Splendor Circle, $329,991

516 Chanted Drive, $312,574

685 Cherry Blossom Dr, $301,085

432 Arlington Circle, $297,500

161 Easy Street, $287,000

25 Turnbridge Court, $270,000

199 Fox Den Drive, $245,000

574 Mary Lou Ave, $217,659

2526 Oriole Drive, $214,000

1141 Pollen Loop, $152,000

120 Woodlake Drive, $149,000

3573 Jordan Landing Road, $139,900

441 East Bank, $64,900

132 Ridgeway Loop, $19,000

Condo/Townhouse

815 Sail Lane, $200,000

719 Shearwater Court, $200,000

3033 Oak Grove Bend, $170,000

4660 Fringetree Dr, Unit A, $142,900

1582 S Waccamaw Drive, Unit 22, $135,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

1634 Buckingham Ave, $463,990

1947 Silver Spring Lane, $442,425

1121 Shire Way, $384,000

1214 Peterson Street, $314,974

1003 Ethan Drive, $293,000

2331 Heritage Loop, $270,000

2575 Squires Road, $249,900

412 31st Ave N, $249,900

Condo/Townhouse

600 N 17th Avenue, $365,000

2007 S Ocean Blvd, $200,000

107 S Ocean Blvd #1806, $195,000

4883 Luster Leaf Circle, $149,000

5308 N Ocean Boulevard, $148,000

4868 Dahlia Ct., $136,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd, $110,900

2300 N Ocean Blvd, $70,500

201 N 77th Avenue, $70,000

209 Cedar Street, $42,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd, $40,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

269 Avenue Of The Palms, $230,000

Lot 293 Bluffview Drive, $61,500

3138 Marsh Island Drive, $59,000

452 St Julian Ln, $41,000

Lot 132 West Palms Drive, $30,000

Lot 133 West Palms Drive, $30,000

Home

8654 Windsong Court, $475,000

8367 Juxa Drive, $435,000

9182 Abingdon Drive, $358,000

809 Sand Binder Drive, $327,500

565 Concord Drive, $278,000

2758 Scarecrow Way, $264,270

4559 Marshwood Drive, $258,951

3697 White Wing Circle, $254,000

640 Barona Dr, $248,781

4217 Livorn Loop, $243,000

177 Wyandot Ct, $215,000

117 Bleckley Avenue, $209,000

258 Vesta Drive, $199,500

210 Fulbourn Place, $183,000

212 Chickasaw Lane, $182,500

379 Red Fox Road, $180,000

440 Bellegrove Drive, $164,900

7018 Middlebrook Lane, $158,000

157 Brookgate Dr, $145,500

Condo/Townhouse

8578 San Marcello Drive, $535,000

100 Villa Mar Drive, $194,900

4552 Livorn Loop, $189,900

4340 Livorn Loop, $182,900

310 Lockerbie, $182,000

1009 World Tour Blvd, $142,000

5063 Glenbrook Drive, $140,000

618 Waterway Village Blvd, $120,500

4600 Girvan Drive, $117,900

674 Riverwalk Dr, $95,000

1298 River Oaks Drive, $94,900

1314 River Oaks Drive, $78,000

4700 Touhey Dr, $77,700

114 Fountain Pointe Lane, $76,000

589 Blue River Ct, $60,000

801 Burcale Road, $54,500

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

2114 Sanderling Drive, $192,500

Home

903 S Ocean Blvd., $855,000

807 Compass Pt., $540,000

4724 Seaview, $434,900

204 6th Avenue North, $425,000

1411 Landfall Drive, $310,000

2209 Oak Creek Court, $280,000

1005 Tilghman Forest Dr, $250,000

2302 Plumbridge Lane, $233,000

310 21st Ave N, $170,000

Condo/Townhouse

210 32nd Ave North, $168,000

3501 Dunes Street, $395,000

300 N Ocean Boulevard, $330,000

200 53rd Ave N, $244,000

601 N Hillside Drive #2434, $220,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd #932, $190,000

408 N 24th Avenue, $187,000

2450 Marsh Glen Drive, $187,000

601 N Hillside, $160,000

604 Colony Drive, $160,000

1551 Spinnaker Drive, $141,000

1551 Spinnaker Dr, $135,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $135,000

6253 Catalina Dr, $122,000

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $86,000

1100 Possum Trot Road #F-323, $64,000

4409 N Ocean Blvd Unit 110, $39,900

Commercial

950 N Hwy 17, $2,500

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 11 Brickwell Lane, $225,000

Lot 22 Enclave Pl, $45,187

Home

65 Starboard Court, $795,000

69 Prestwick Drive, $389,000

342 Winston Circle, $373,000

759 Crooked Oak Drive, $314,000

129 Camden Circle, $307,000

1154 Hawthorn Drive, $280,000

113 Hill Dr, $267,500

39 Hunters Green Lane, $214,000

Condo/Townhouse

A3p Sandpiper Run, $675,000

54 Spartina Ct., $260,000

Mingo Drive Bldgb, $205,100

358 Salt Marsh Circle, $195,000

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $179,000

366 Pinehurst Ln, $127,000

952 Algonquin Drive, $115,000

45 Pinehurst Lane 2-C, $110,000

Commercial

53 Egret Run Lane, $900

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Lot 320 Mcsweeney Court, $52,000

Lot 445 Ellerbe Circle, $50,000

Lot 42 Jeter Lane, $42,000

Home

908 Moultrie Circle, $455,777

161 Powder Springs Loop, $232,500

224 Whipple Run Loop, $227,500

801 Clarion Court, $214,000

461 Mooreland Drive, $205,000

423 Gravelley Shore Dr., $199,957

7257 Guinevere Circle, $199,900

140 Southborough Lane, $190,000

103 St. Andrews Lane, $185,000

117 Blackjack Lane, $185,000

6891 King Arthur Drive, $180,000

168 Palm Cove Circle, $180,000

176 Maggie Way, $173,500

216 Foxpath Loop, $172,825

536 Fort Moultrie, $172,000

107 Willow Ridge Rd, $170,000

2610 Wild Game Trail, $160,000

1512 St. George Lane, $159,900

2036 Chadbury Lane, $156,000

2040 Chadbury Lane, $153,000

148 River Reach Drive, $144,500

210 Holden Drive, $138,410

210 Kestrel Court, $135,000

6430 Sweet Gum Trail, $130,000

6444 Sweet Gum Trail, $129,900

Condo/Townhouse

118 Ella Kinley Circle #202, $139,500

6016 Dick Pond Rd., $62,500

Commercial

40 Peachtree Road, $600,000

