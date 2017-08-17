See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Property transfers from the Myrtle Beach area from July 9-15, According to the MLS listings.
Holden Beach, N.C. 28462
Home
1338 W Ocean Boulevard, $635,000
304 Brunswick Ave W, $315,000
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Home
705 Anderson St., $427,750
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Land
14 Brassie Drive, $38,000
Home
15 Court 3 Nw Dr, $196,500
Condo/Townhouse
330 S Middleton Dr. Nw #908, $66,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Land
1185 Kingsmill Court, $57,500
Home
296 Camellia Court, $560,000
Condo/Townhouse
1135 Park Road, $253,500
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
1780 Waterwing Drive Sw, $286,500
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 35 Trotter Trail, $127,500
2345 Wedgefield Road, $15,300
Home
77 Wraggs Ferry Rd., $203,700
2711 Old Charleston Road, $98,000
1917 Church St, $17,019
Conway 29526
Land
Tbd Gray Oaks Drive, $70,000
Lot 402 Maccoa Drive, $30,000
213 Marley Court, $22,727
130 Northlake Drive, $12,000
141 Northlake Drive, $12,000
68 Northlake Drive, $12,000
62 Northlake Drive, $12,000
65 Northlake Drive, $12,000
Home
102 Old Highway 701, $320,000
3426 Highway 319, $270,000
241 Ridge Point Dr., $258,000
7878 Old Reaves Ferry Road, $249,500
4067 Ridgewood Drive, $218,270
1105 Spruce Drive, $213,340
221 Greenwich Drive, $212,500
4237 Ridgewood Drive, $205,185
177 Lander Drive, $194,500
1015 Chateau Dr, $189,000
400 Shaft Place, $186,723
135 Myrtle Trace Dr, $182,900
103 Wofford Circle, $178,500
4048 Woodcliffe Drive, $164,499
528 Trafalgar Ct, $159,999
104 Hillmont Court, $158,000
100 Hickory Drive, $154,000
5825 Highway 701, N, $122,000
3813 Mayfield Drive, $118,000
2025 E Pine Loop, $82,000
Condo/Townhouse
170 B Country Manor Drive, $90,000
Commercial
3027 Bashor Road, $2,812
3027 Bashor Road, $1,145
Conway 29527
Home
116 Emily Springs Drive, $199,900
2008 Belladora Road, $147,500
1445 Leatherman Rd., $145,000
1404 Leatherman Rd, $139,900
215 Hickory Springs Court, $135,000
3630 Wayside Road, $127,900
129 Cottage Creek Circle, $125,000
2005 Belladora Road, $116,500
1710 Marion St, $98,200
2528 Hugo Rd., $47,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
219 Farmers Grove Drive, $130,200
304 Millbrook Circle, $129,900
3156 Clearfield Rd, $92,500
Little River 29566
Land
4396 Baldwin Ave. #S-52, $8,000
Home
356 Palm Lakes Blvd., $290,520
141 Zostera Dr, $264,900
125 Zostera Dr, $254,355
507 Castellar Lane, $155,000
3870 Mallard Way, $138,000
1399 Bryan Road, $131,300
2652 Jasper St, $114,700
Condo/Townhouse
4396 Baldwin Ave. #91, $181,000
4758 Lightkeepers Way, $145,000
131 Way Pointe Ridge Avenue, $142,000
4503 W Harbour Ct. #S-19, $130,000
121 Barnacle Lane, $109,000
1100 Wedge Way, $106,000
4601 Greenbriar Drvie, $94,500
1025 Plantation Drive, $63,000
1025 Plantation Drive, $63,000
4350 Intercoastal Drive #2308, $62,000
Longs 29568
Home
1833 Sapphire Drive, $279,769
320 Greenhaven Drive, $228,500
145 Belclare Way, $210,616
454 Dovetail Ct, $166,000
2214 Springwood Place, $163,000
184 Crown Meadows Drive, $158,663
1616 Langley Drive, $145,000
416 Charter Drive, $145,000
1704 Duke Rd, $135,000
164 Crown Meadows Drive, $133,900
704 Trap Shooter Circle, $132,990
175 Balsa Dr, $118,500
149 Crown Meadows Dr, $113,425
505 Peregrine Court, $113,149
Loris 29569
Home
415 Fox Bay Road, $165,500
176 Sweetbay Magnolia Street, $143,999
1842 W Hwy 9 Bypass, $38,500
1978 Jasmine Rd, $32,500
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
1036 Waterway Lane, $345,000
Condo/Townhouse
9650 Shore Drive, $365,000
9820 Queensway Blvd, $289,000
157 Seawatch Drive, $288,000
201 N 77th St, $245,742
9820 Queensway Blvd, $229,000
9820 Queensway, $225,000
151 Wetherby Way, $215,000
175 St. Clears Way, $195,000
9621 Shore Drive, $124,500
9501 Shore Drive, $120,500
9730-12 Leyland Drive, $98,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $85,500
415 Ocean Creek Drive #2448, $72,000
7500 N. Ocean Blvd, $70,000
10301 Unit 15-4 N Kings Hwy, $65,000
7509 N Ocean Blvd, $64,000
201 74th Ave N., $59,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
115b S 14th Ave, $510,000
637 15th Ave S, $360,000
214 Caropine Drive, $352,500
820 Garden Park Drive, $214,750
6001 S Kings Highway, Site Mh-240, $207,500
1080 Lizzie Lane, $199,460
305 Paladium Dr, $182,305
1702 Seaweed Court, $176,000
123 Misty Pine Drive, $172,000
Condo/Townhouse
1020 S Ocean Blvd, $312,500
390 Deerfield Links, $170,000
310 5th Ave N, $139,900
1921 Bent Grass Drive, $117,000
5905 S Kings Hwy, $92,500
8649 Southbridge Drive, $80,000
1881 Colony Drive #8-O, $35,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
Lot 1 Business Hwy 17, $490,000
Lot 111 Cascade Drive, $72,500
3867 Spanner Way, $66,500
Home
217 S Waccamaw Dr., $650,000
265 Georges Bay Road, $330,000
290 Splendor Circle, $329,991
516 Chanted Drive, $312,574
685 Cherry Blossom Dr, $301,085
432 Arlington Circle, $297,500
161 Easy Street, $287,000
25 Turnbridge Court, $270,000
199 Fox Den Drive, $245,000
574 Mary Lou Ave, $217,659
2526 Oriole Drive, $214,000
1141 Pollen Loop, $152,000
120 Woodlake Drive, $149,000
3573 Jordan Landing Road, $139,900
441 East Bank, $64,900
132 Ridgeway Loop, $19,000
Condo/Townhouse
815 Sail Lane, $200,000
719 Shearwater Court, $200,000
3033 Oak Grove Bend, $170,000
4660 Fringetree Dr, Unit A, $142,900
1582 S Waccamaw Drive, Unit 22, $135,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
1634 Buckingham Ave, $463,990
1947 Silver Spring Lane, $442,425
1121 Shire Way, $384,000
1214 Peterson Street, $314,974
1003 Ethan Drive, $293,000
2331 Heritage Loop, $270,000
2575 Squires Road, $249,900
412 31st Ave N, $249,900
Condo/Townhouse
600 N 17th Avenue, $365,000
2007 S Ocean Blvd, $200,000
107 S Ocean Blvd #1806, $195,000
4883 Luster Leaf Circle, $149,000
5308 N Ocean Boulevard, $148,000
4868 Dahlia Ct., $136,000
5308 N Ocean Blvd, $110,900
2300 N Ocean Blvd, $70,500
201 N 77th Avenue, $70,000
209 Cedar Street, $42,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd, $40,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
269 Avenue Of The Palms, $230,000
Lot 293 Bluffview Drive, $61,500
3138 Marsh Island Drive, $59,000
452 St Julian Ln, $41,000
Lot 132 West Palms Drive, $30,000
Lot 133 West Palms Drive, $30,000
Home
8654 Windsong Court, $475,000
8367 Juxa Drive, $435,000
9182 Abingdon Drive, $358,000
809 Sand Binder Drive, $327,500
565 Concord Drive, $278,000
2758 Scarecrow Way, $264,270
4559 Marshwood Drive, $258,951
3697 White Wing Circle, $254,000
640 Barona Dr, $248,781
4217 Livorn Loop, $243,000
177 Wyandot Ct, $215,000
117 Bleckley Avenue, $209,000
258 Vesta Drive, $199,500
210 Fulbourn Place, $183,000
212 Chickasaw Lane, $182,500
379 Red Fox Road, $180,000
440 Bellegrove Drive, $164,900
7018 Middlebrook Lane, $158,000
157 Brookgate Dr, $145,500
Condo/Townhouse
8578 San Marcello Drive, $535,000
100 Villa Mar Drive, $194,900
4552 Livorn Loop, $189,900
4340 Livorn Loop, $182,900
310 Lockerbie, $182,000
1009 World Tour Blvd, $142,000
5063 Glenbrook Drive, $140,000
618 Waterway Village Blvd, $120,500
4600 Girvan Drive, $117,900
674 Riverwalk Dr, $95,000
1298 River Oaks Drive, $94,900
1314 River Oaks Drive, $78,000
4700 Touhey Dr, $77,700
114 Fountain Pointe Lane, $76,000
589 Blue River Ct, $60,000
801 Burcale Road, $54,500
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
2114 Sanderling Drive, $192,500
Home
903 S Ocean Blvd., $855,000
807 Compass Pt., $540,000
4724 Seaview, $434,900
204 6th Avenue North, $425,000
1411 Landfall Drive, $310,000
2209 Oak Creek Court, $280,000
1005 Tilghman Forest Dr, $250,000
2302 Plumbridge Lane, $233,000
310 21st Ave N, $170,000
Condo/Townhouse
210 32nd Ave North, $168,000
3501 Dunes Street, $395,000
300 N Ocean Boulevard, $330,000
200 53rd Ave N, $244,000
601 N Hillside Drive #2434, $220,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd #932, $190,000
408 N 24th Avenue, $187,000
2450 Marsh Glen Drive, $187,000
601 N Hillside, $160,000
604 Colony Drive, $160,000
1551 Spinnaker Drive, $141,000
1551 Spinnaker Dr, $135,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $135,000
6253 Catalina Dr, $122,000
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $86,000
1100 Possum Trot Road #F-323, $64,000
4409 N Ocean Blvd Unit 110, $39,900
Commercial
950 N Hwy 17, $2,500
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 11 Brickwell Lane, $225,000
Lot 22 Enclave Pl, $45,187
Home
65 Starboard Court, $795,000
69 Prestwick Drive, $389,000
342 Winston Circle, $373,000
759 Crooked Oak Drive, $314,000
129 Camden Circle, $307,000
1154 Hawthorn Drive, $280,000
113 Hill Dr, $267,500
39 Hunters Green Lane, $214,000
Condo/Townhouse
A3p Sandpiper Run, $675,000
54 Spartina Ct., $260,000
Mingo Drive Bldgb, $205,100
358 Salt Marsh Circle, $195,000
601 Retreat Beach Circle, $179,000
366 Pinehurst Ln, $127,000
952 Algonquin Drive, $115,000
45 Pinehurst Lane 2-C, $110,000
Commercial
53 Egret Run Lane, $900
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
Lot 320 Mcsweeney Court, $52,000
Lot 445 Ellerbe Circle, $50,000
Lot 42 Jeter Lane, $42,000
Home
908 Moultrie Circle, $455,777
161 Powder Springs Loop, $232,500
224 Whipple Run Loop, $227,500
801 Clarion Court, $214,000
461 Mooreland Drive, $205,000
423 Gravelley Shore Dr., $199,957
7257 Guinevere Circle, $199,900
140 Southborough Lane, $190,000
103 St. Andrews Lane, $185,000
117 Blackjack Lane, $185,000
6891 King Arthur Drive, $180,000
168 Palm Cove Circle, $180,000
176 Maggie Way, $173,500
216 Foxpath Loop, $172,825
536 Fort Moultrie, $172,000
107 Willow Ridge Rd, $170,000
2610 Wild Game Trail, $160,000
1512 St. George Lane, $159,900
2036 Chadbury Lane, $156,000
2040 Chadbury Lane, $153,000
148 River Reach Drive, $144,500
210 Holden Drive, $138,410
210 Kestrel Court, $135,000
6430 Sweet Gum Trail, $130,000
6444 Sweet Gum Trail, $129,900
Condo/Townhouse
118 Ella Kinley Circle #202, $139,500
6016 Dick Pond Rd., $62,500
Commercial
40 Peachtree Road, $600,000
