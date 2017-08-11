See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Property transfers from the Myrtle Beach area from July 2-8, According to the MLS listings.
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Home
409 Hickman Road, $35,000
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
21 Calabash Drive, $210,000
59 Cedar Tree Ln., $185,000
909 Wedge Court, $101,000
Georgetown 29440
Home
160 John Green Lane, $379,000
87 Pine Grove Lane, $365,000
226 Queen St, $340,000
Andrews 29510
Home
809 S Poplar, $118,000
410 S Cedar Ave., $37,500
Aynor 29511
Home
384 Farmtrac, $252,000
Conway 29526
Land
216 Wahee Place, $117,050
250 Rivers Edge Dr., $45,900
1288 Hwy 90, $33,300
Lot 30 Lee’s Landing Circle, $27,000
124 Stern Drive, $15,000
Home
100 Dunbarton Lane, $180,000
349 Basswood Court, $177,400
2028 Hawksmoor Drive, $169,000
234 Maple Oak Drive, $159,000
615 Jefferson Way, $116,000
365 Cherry Buck Trail, $115,000
907 Laurel Street, $115,000
2678 Hwy 544, $100,000
5183 Rush Rd, $72,000
409 Sand Hill Dr, $56,000
5189 Rush Road, $55,900
Lot 8 Rainer Street, $24,000
114 Riverwatch Drive, $164,999
304 Carolina Springs Court, $136,000
Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544
Land
Tbd Highway 99 & 653, $36,300
Home
104 Blue Jacket Drive, $145,090
Little River 29566
Land
2111 Lexington Circle, $17,500
Home
166 Blackpepper Loop, $194,000
2817 Desert Rose Street, $168,986
4442 Barcelona Lane, $155,000
Condo/Townhouse
134 Scotch Broom Dr. #K-104, $95,000
4261 Hibiscus Drive, $85,000
4105 Pinehurst Circle, $62,000
4210 Pinehurst Circle, $60,000
3700 Golf Colony Ln H4, $35,000
Longs 29568
Home
210 Belclare Way, $187,567
521 Peregrine Court, $133,300
Condo/Townhouse
726 Foxtail Dr, $185,000
684 Tupelo Drive, $71,499
Loris 29569
Land
927 Westgate Place, $37,500
915 Westgate Place, $17,500
Home
451 Holly View Lane, $315,000
1850 Nathan Drive, $146,000
2421 Hwy 9 Business, $143,000
1519 Auburn Drive, $76,900
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
863 Cipriana Drive, $739,690
9627 Windchime Drive, $232,500
831 Willow Trace, $200,000
Condo/Townhouse
100 Land’s End Blvd, $275,000
1346 Villa Marbella Ct, $254,400
110 Hartland Drive, $238,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $214,000
9580 Shore Drive, $175,000
10200 Lakeshore Drive, $154,500
9660 Shore Drive, $132,500
250 Maison Drive, $121,500
2310 N Ocean Blvd, $77,500
415 Ocean Creek Drive #2373, $74,000
201 74th Avenue North, $58,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
1315 Lakeside, $440,000
417 14th Avenue North, $235,900
1076 Lizzie Lane, $216,955
793 Bonita Loop, $190,000
6001 S Kings Highway, Site 6001, $180,000
Condo/Townhouse
1511 N Ocean Boulevard, $250,000
612 S Ocean Blvd, Unit 104a, $173,500
349 Deerfield Links Dr, $165,000
8768 Chandler Drive, $85,000
1870 Auburn Lane, $71,000
5905 S Kings Highway, $68,000
5905 S Kings Highway, $67,000
1101 2nd Ave N, $61,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
3828 Hwy 17 Business, $115,000
40 Knotty Pine Way, $60,000
Home
1672 Murrell Place, $341,900
264 Splendor Circle, $330,097
450 Vereen Road, $330,000
340 Stanley Drive, $287,000
341 Bahama Drive, $286,000
4449 Firethorne Drive, $242,000
673 Bluebird Lane, $185,000
2004 Bobwhite Ct., $180,000
8015 Tag Court, $150,000
276 Stone Throw Drive, $134,000
19 Offshore Drive, $41,900
Condo/Townhouse
1011 Williston Loop, $160,000
901 Knoll Shores Court, $149,000
191 Madrid Drive, $141,500
401 Old South Circle, $122,500
4388-C Daphne Lane, $119,000
2482 Coastline Court, $86,500
Tbd Hwy 707 & Tpc Blvd, $2,870
Tbd Hwy 707 & Tpc Blvd, $2,450
2520 Highway 17 Business, $1,955
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
1889 Silver Spring Lane, $357,802
5910 Longleaf Drive, $229,000
1371 Wycliffe Drive, $215,000
Condo/Townhouse
5513 N Ocean Blvd, $320,000
249 Venice Way, $282,900
1487 St Thomas Circle, $230,000
5300 N Ocean Blvd, $212,000
4889 Magnolia Pointe Lane 204, $131,000
4823 Orchid Way, $130,000
3725 Tea Rose Street, $120,000
2311 S Ocean Boulevard, $112,000
4749 Wild Iris Drive, $112,000
3015 Old Bryan Drive, $79,000
4710 Cobblestone Drive, $63,000
1203-H Tiffany Lane, $61,000
1301 Pridgen Road #702, $58,500
2411 N Oak Street, $55,800
1509 S Kings Highway, $4,583
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
Lot 247 Oxbow Drive, $182,000
Lot 236 Marsh Island Drive, $75,000
5139 Alwoodley Lane, $53,000
Home
9264 Bellasera Circle, $825,000
8679 Bella Vista, $650,000
9216 Goodwill Court, $335,000
8832 Sparkle Court, $280,000
505 Allspice Ln, $270,000
622 Covington Court, $255,000
4016 Corn Planters Lane, $252,500
1324 Cascarilla Court, $247,500
2208 Seneca Ridge Dr., $235,000
100 Bleckley Ave, $231,000
4476 Farm Lake Dr, $189,444
133 Bellegrove Dr, $167,100
191 Bellegrove Drive, $157,000
372 Bellegrove Drive, $150,000
555 Forestbrook Drive, $141,500
294 Weyburn Street, $127,000
322 Castle Drive, $154,990
220 Connemara Drive, $146,900
112 Cypress Point, $144,900
4499-D Girvan Drive, $127,000
371 Seabert Rd, $124,000
2017 Silvercrest Drive, $92,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
2105 Via Palma, $65,000
Home
1616 Waterway Drive, $468,000
604 Windy Hill Rd, $440,000
5034 White Iris Drive, $400,872
909 Ocean Pines Court, $259,189
213 N 30th Avenue, $258,500
5124 Weatherwood Drive, $225,000
94 Cedar Avenue, $190,000
1101 S 24th Ave, $180,000
502 S 16th Avenue, $160,000
5400 Little River Neck Road, $80,000
Condo/Townhouse
2180 Waterview Drive, $307,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $272,000
5700 N Ocean Blvd., $252,000
2180 Waterview Dr, $233,000
2180 Waterview Drive, $230,000
503 N 20th Ave, $174,500
300 N Ocean Blvd, # 705, $140,000
300 N Ocean Boulevard, $139,900
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr, $132,500
222 Landing Rd, $127,500
4800 S Ocean Blvd, $114,500
3308 S Ocean Blvd., $108,000
405 S 21st Ave Unit 2-L, $102,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Home
67 Montrose Lane, $272,000
202 Rose Hill Rd, $250,000
188 Clearwater Drive, $201,000
Condo/Townhouse
14-3 Stillwood Dr, $135,000
1 Norris Drive, $128,500
911 Algonquin Dr., $127,500
94 Egret Run Lane, $84,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
W Freewood Road, $425,000
Home
588 White Tail Place, $424,000
282 Wateree River Road, $255,000
1720 Boyne Dr, $250,000
159 Palm Cove Cir, $177,000
6907 King Arthur Drive, $169,000
2627 Corn Pile Rd, $162,500
4300 Rosea Lane, $160,000
4029 Grousewood Drive, $160,000
8550 Ternberry Dr., $156,750
150 Osprey Cove Loop, $154,000
264 La Patos Drive, $140,000
105 Leilani Cir, $120,900
8628 Bragg Drive, $114,000
Condo/Townhouse
537 Riverward Drive, $161,000
500 Fairway Village, $40,000
Comments