See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

August 11, 2017 3:14 PM

Property transfers from the Myrtle Beach area from July 2-8, According to the MLS listings.

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Home

409 Hickman Road, $35,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

21 Calabash Drive, $210,000

59 Cedar Tree Ln., $185,000

909 Wedge Court, $101,000

Georgetown 29440

Home

160 John Green Lane, $379,000

87 Pine Grove Lane, $365,000

226 Queen St, $340,000

Andrews 29510

Home

809 S Poplar, $118,000

410 S Cedar Ave., $37,500

Aynor 29511

Home

384 Farmtrac, $252,000

Conway 29526

Land

216 Wahee Place, $117,050

250 Rivers Edge Dr., $45,900

1288 Hwy 90, $33,300

Lot 30 Lee’s Landing Circle, $27,000

124 Stern Drive, $15,000

Home

100 Dunbarton Lane, $180,000

349 Basswood Court, $177,400

2028 Hawksmoor Drive, $169,000

234 Maple Oak Drive, $159,000

615 Jefferson Way, $116,000

365 Cherry Buck Trail, $115,000

907 Laurel Street, $115,000

2678 Hwy 544, $100,000

5183 Rush Rd, $72,000

409 Sand Hill Dr, $56,000

5189 Rush Road, $55,900

Lot 8 Rainer Street, $24,000

114 Riverwatch Drive, $164,999

304 Carolina Springs Court, $136,000

Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

Tbd Highway 99 & 653, $36,300

Home

104 Blue Jacket Drive, $145,090

Little River 29566

Land

2111 Lexington Circle, $17,500

Home

166 Blackpepper Loop, $194,000

2817 Desert Rose Street, $168,986

4442 Barcelona Lane, $155,000

Condo/Townhouse

134 Scotch Broom Dr. #K-104, $95,000

4261 Hibiscus Drive, $85,000

4105 Pinehurst Circle, $62,000

4210 Pinehurst Circle, $60,000

3700 Golf Colony Ln H4, $35,000

Longs 29568

Home

210 Belclare Way, $187,567

521 Peregrine Court, $133,300

Condo/Townhouse

726 Foxtail Dr, $185,000

684 Tupelo Drive, $71,499

Loris 29569

Land

927 Westgate Place, $37,500

915 Westgate Place, $17,500

Home

451 Holly View Lane, $315,000

1850 Nathan Drive, $146,000

2421 Hwy 9 Business, $143,000

1519 Auburn Drive, $76,900

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

863 Cipriana Drive, $739,690

9627 Windchime Drive, $232,500

831 Willow Trace, $200,000

Condo/Townhouse

100 Land’s End Blvd, $275,000

1346 Villa Marbella Ct, $254,400

110 Hartland Drive, $238,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $214,000

9580 Shore Drive, $175,000

10200 Lakeshore Drive, $154,500

9660 Shore Drive, $132,500

250 Maison Drive, $121,500

2310 N Ocean Blvd, $77,500

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2373, $74,000

201 74th Avenue North, $58,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

1315 Lakeside, $440,000

417 14th Avenue North, $235,900

1076 Lizzie Lane, $216,955

793 Bonita Loop, $190,000

6001 S Kings Highway, Site 6001, $180,000

Condo/Townhouse

1511 N Ocean Boulevard, $250,000

612 S Ocean Blvd, Unit 104a, $173,500

349 Deerfield Links Dr, $165,000

8768 Chandler Drive, $85,000

1870 Auburn Lane, $71,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $68,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $67,000

1101 2nd Ave N, $61,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

3828 Hwy 17 Business, $115,000

40 Knotty Pine Way, $60,000

Home

1672 Murrell Place, $341,900

264 Splendor Circle, $330,097

450 Vereen Road, $330,000

340 Stanley Drive, $287,000

341 Bahama Drive, $286,000

4449 Firethorne Drive, $242,000

673 Bluebird Lane, $185,000

2004 Bobwhite Ct., $180,000

8015 Tag Court, $150,000

276 Stone Throw Drive, $134,000

19 Offshore Drive, $41,900

Condo/Townhouse

1011 Williston Loop, $160,000

901 Knoll Shores Court, $149,000

191 Madrid Drive, $141,500

401 Old South Circle, $122,500

4388-C Daphne Lane, $119,000

2482 Coastline Court, $86,500

Tbd Hwy 707 & Tpc Blvd, $2,870

Tbd Hwy 707 & Tpc Blvd, $2,450

2520 Highway 17 Business, $1,955

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

1889 Silver Spring Lane, $357,802

5910 Longleaf Drive, $229,000

1371 Wycliffe Drive, $215,000

Condo/Townhouse

5513 N Ocean Blvd, $320,000

249 Venice Way, $282,900

1487 St Thomas Circle, $230,000

5300 N Ocean Blvd, $212,000

4889 Magnolia Pointe Lane 204, $131,000

4823 Orchid Way, $130,000

3725 Tea Rose Street, $120,000

2311 S Ocean Boulevard, $112,000

4749 Wild Iris Drive, $112,000

3015 Old Bryan Drive, $79,000

4710 Cobblestone Drive, $63,000

1203-H Tiffany Lane, $61,000

1301 Pridgen Road #702, $58,500

2411 N Oak Street, $55,800

1509 S Kings Highway, $4,583

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Lot 247 Oxbow Drive, $182,000

Lot 236 Marsh Island Drive, $75,000

5139 Alwoodley Lane, $53,000

Home

9264 Bellasera Circle, $825,000

8679 Bella Vista, $650,000

9216 Goodwill Court, $335,000

8832 Sparkle Court, $280,000

505 Allspice Ln, $270,000

622 Covington Court, $255,000

4016 Corn Planters Lane, $252,500

1324 Cascarilla Court, $247,500

2208 Seneca Ridge Dr., $235,000

100 Bleckley Ave, $231,000

4476 Farm Lake Dr, $189,444

133 Bellegrove Dr, $167,100

191 Bellegrove Drive, $157,000

372 Bellegrove Drive, $150,000

555 Forestbrook Drive, $141,500

294 Weyburn Street, $127,000

322 Castle Drive, $154,990

220 Connemara Drive, $146,900

112 Cypress Point, $144,900

4499-D Girvan Drive, $127,000

371 Seabert Rd, $124,000

2017 Silvercrest Drive, $92,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

2105 Via Palma, $65,000

Home

1616 Waterway Drive, $468,000

604 Windy Hill Rd, $440,000

5034 White Iris Drive, $400,872

909 Ocean Pines Court, $259,189

213 N 30th Avenue, $258,500

5124 Weatherwood Drive, $225,000

94 Cedar Avenue, $190,000

1101 S 24th Ave, $180,000

502 S 16th Avenue, $160,000

5400 Little River Neck Road, $80,000

Condo/Townhouse

2180 Waterview Drive, $307,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $272,000

5700 N Ocean Blvd., $252,000

2180 Waterview Dr, $233,000

2180 Waterview Drive, $230,000

503 N 20th Ave, $174,500

300 N Ocean Blvd, # 705, $140,000

300 N Ocean Boulevard, $139,900

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr, $132,500

222 Landing Rd, $127,500

4800 S Ocean Blvd, $114,500

3308 S Ocean Blvd., $108,000

405 S 21st Ave Unit 2-L, $102,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Home

67 Montrose Lane, $272,000

202 Rose Hill Rd, $250,000

188 Clearwater Drive, $201,000

Condo/Townhouse

14-3 Stillwood Dr, $135,000

1 Norris Drive, $128,500

911 Algonquin Dr., $127,500

94 Egret Run Lane, $84,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

W Freewood Road, $425,000

Home

588 White Tail Place, $424,000

282 Wateree River Road, $255,000

1720 Boyne Dr, $250,000

159 Palm Cove Cir, $177,000

6907 King Arthur Drive, $169,000

2627 Corn Pile Rd, $162,500

4300 Rosea Lane, $160,000

4029 Grousewood Drive, $160,000

8550 Ternberry Dr., $156,750

150 Osprey Cove Loop, $154,000

264 La Patos Drive, $140,000

105 Leilani Cir, $120,900

8628 Bragg Drive, $114,000

Condo/Townhouse

537 Riverward Drive, $161,000

500 Fairway Village, $40,000

