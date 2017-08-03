See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Property transfers from the Myrtle Beach area from June 25-July 1, According To The MLS Listings.
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
13 Brassie Drive, $269,000
9 Niblick Court, $255,000
2172 Nw Stonecrest Drive, $245,000
3112 Cedar Creek Lane, $225,000
575 Nw Dellcastle Ct., $198,530
1093 Chadsey Lake, $172,690
1086 Chadsey Lake, $165,900
9171 Landing Dr. Sw, $143,000
Condo/Townhouse
301 Bulkhead Bend, $178,540
1092 Chadsey Lake Drive, $167,000
1074 Chadsey Lake Drive, $160,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
1174 Eastwood Landing Way, $297,500
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
183 Sw Cool Run Court, $187,400
Georgetown 29440
Home
404 Sassanqua Drive, $375,000
149 Waterford Drive, $325,000
2614 S Bay Street, $191,500
2023 Loblolly Street, $172,000
4257 S Fraser St., $162,000
53 Bramco Way, $149,900
86 Rolling Oak Drive, $147,999
221 Bragdon Avenue, $143,500
Tbd Rolling Oak, $142,499
1853 Calhoun Street, $118,000
2013 South Island Road, $113,900
1706 Oak Street, $94,900
2716 Rion St, $87,500
89 Wateree Tr., $38,500
404 North Merriman Road, $25,500
Condo/Townhouse
433 Debordieu Boulevard, $370,000
84 Mayrant Bluff Ln., $70,000
Georgetown 29442
Land
Lot 2 Loris Avenue, $14,000
Andrews 29510
Land
Hammock Road, $16,000
Home
112 S Farr Avenue, $85,000
Conway 29526
Land
W Homewood Road, $109,000
Tr 3 Hwy 65, $58,000
Tbd Wise Road, $22,000
Lot 4 Dunn Shortcut Road, $18,000
Lot 3 Dunn Shortcut Road, $18,000
Tbd Green Street, $7,000
Home
3543 Minnie Mae Drive, $407,500
515 River Road, $330,000
122 Erskine Drive, $325,000
1305 Whooping Crane Drive, $313,500
1113 Whooping Crane Drive, $313,500
222 Lander Dr, $250,000
6025 Palisade Court, $240,000
816 Wilcot Branch Ct, $224,900
311 Milledge Drive, $210,000
5203 Columbia St, $189,500
2750 Ole King St, $186,500
209 Dunbarton Lane, $179,900
4147 Hwy 472, $179,000
111 Timberline Dr, $166,500
161 Grier Crossing Drive, $156,370
378 Lenox Dr., $154,900
121 Yeomans Drive, $153,000
4014 Cordoba Dr, $135,000
702 Birch Lane, $122,000
1307 Colony Rd, $105,500
1208 Lakeside Drive, $95,000
6780 Pinehaven Ln., $92,000
629 Lesia Lane, $73,500
1506 Green Street, $24,000
Condo/Townhouse
1104 Fairway Lane, $130,000
308 #C Wild Wing Blvd, $105,000
Conway 29527
Land
Lot 5 Elbow Rd, $25,000
0 Gemini Circle, $10,000
Tbd Beverly Rd, $10,000
Home
946 Grace Dr, $264,500
429 Beulah Cir, $158,000
3421 Holly Loop, $150,390
1417 Leatherman Road, $148,000
1244 Augustus, $140,000
1820 Ronald Phillips Avenue, $136,950
3034 Dewberry Dr, $134,000
1001 W Pearl Street, $117,000
3424 Longwood Lane, $65,000
1336 Restful Lane, $50,000
Conway 29528
Home
208 Palace Court, $136,500
Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
137 Blue Jacket Drive, $149,920
305 Millbrook Circle, $145,650
216 Blue Jacket Drive, $134,000
Green Sea 29545
Land
2763 Little Bethel Road, $24,000
Little River 29566
Land
Lot 1 Country View Court, $34,000
Lot 2 Country View Court, $34,000
Lot 3 Dewitt Rd, $25,000
Home
219 Old Harbour Ct, $535,000
310 Carriage Lake Dr, $315,000
3789 Pinewood Ct, $240,000
3103 Robyn Court, $239,000
168 Swallowtail Court, $229,000
1413 Chanson Ct., $228,785
959 Witherbee Way, $227,500
913 Cypress Way, $225,000
2801 Desert Rose Street, $220,657
1426 Chanson Ct., $205,000
4270 Arrabella Way, $200,000
1193 Brandywine Drive, $195,000
4052 Loblolly Avenue, $195,000
521 Ramblewood Circle, $189,000
2716 Desert Rose Street, $181,755
4047 Pine Drive, $172,740
4255 Hwy 1008, $150,000
Condo/Townhouse
4425 Eastport Blvd #I-6, $240,000
4396 Baldwin Ave #43, $210,950
4366 Rivergate Lane, $200,000
4520 Greenbriar Drive, $178,000
468 Papyrus Circle, $169,539
4409 Eastport Boulevard, $108,000
4644 Greenbriar Dr, $97,500
4221 Hibiscus Dr, $96,000
120 Barnacle Lane, $87,000
4221 Hibiscus Drive, $80,000
1095 W Plantation Dr, $74,000
4271 Hibiscus Drive, $72,500
4369 Spa Drive, $70,600
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $35,900
610 Putters Lane, $21,000
Longs 29568
Land
119 Anna Rudiger Lane, $25,000
Home
1461 Perch Place, $260,000
815 Wintercreeper Drive, $227,000
239 Palmetto Green Drive, $225,280
215 Shady Arbor Loop, $222,500
2213 Springwood Place, $209,600
124 Shady Arbor Loop, $180,000
1216 Checkerberry Street, $178,000
137 Crown Meadows Drive, $144,085
834 Trap Shooter Circle, $125,590
517 Peregrine Court, $118,281
Condo/Townhouse
478 Colonial Trace Drive, $148,500
668 Tupelo Lane, $85,000
Commercial
424 Watermill Ridge Drive, $2,361
Loris 29569
Land
Lot 4 Virginia Drive, $30,000
Home
545 St James Dr, $207,000
735 Airport Road, $188,000
244 Dempsey Drive, $148,735
667 W G Road, $148,000
116 Winding Path Drive, $130,990
1343 Arbor Road, $130,000
4625 Graham Street, $130,000
4001 Milligan, $110,000
260 Fox Bay Rd, $54,639
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
Lot 117 Hickory Lane, $133,200
Home
1124 Waterway Lane, $667,000
7352 Almeria Ct, $660,000
9782 Ibis Court, $325,000
681 Wood Lee Drive, $234,500
6303 Colonial Drive, $230,000
1674 Landing Road, $164,900
804 Duncan Avenue, $156,000
Condo/Townhouse
8500 Margate Circle, $710,000
9994 Beach Club Drive, $585,000
9500 Shore Drive, $317,500
161 Seawatch Drive, $291,900
1100 Commons Blvd. #1006, $179,000
8121 Amalfi Place, $170,000
311 69th Ave N, $170,000
9520 Shore Drive, $168,000
9550 Shore Drive, $138,000
415 Ocean Creek Drive #2226, $128,000
415 Ocean Creek Drive #2425, $125,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd 26-408, $115,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Road, $103,000
161 Seawatch Drive, $97,000
9780-05 Leyland Dr, $95,750
201 N 74th Ave Ocean Blvd #929, $93,000
415 Ocean Creek Drive #2178, $89,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd #211, $87,000
803 N 66th Avenue, $86,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd #404, $82,500
7100 N Ocean Blvd #504, $82,500
6703 Jefferson Place, $81,500
809 66th Ave N, $78,900
201 75th Ave N. #6101, $72,500
6813 Porcher Drive, $69,000
7500 N Ocean Blvd, $68,750
201 N 74th Ave Ocean Blvd #836, $64,000
9550 Shore Dr, $62,500
201 75th Ave N, $53,000
415 Ocean Creek Drive, $49,900
Commercial
901 Medical Circle, $170,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
1019b N Ocean Blvd., $840,000
221 N Oak, $821,500
217b N Ocean Blvd, $675,000
310 N Ocean Boulevard, $650,000
116 N 9th Ave, $420,000
216 A 14th Ave South, $410,000
613 Evers Loop, $382,613
1213 N Poplar Drive, $378,500
614 3rd Ave North, $314,900
1438 Gibson Ave, $300,000
612 Cedar Drive N, $270,000
233 Coral Beach Circle, $240,000
1036 Lizzie Lane, $228,915
321 Palladium Drive, $203,190
817 Garden Park Drive, $199,110
1065 Lizie Lane, $197,725
1713 Hathaway Lane, $177,000
205 Lynco Lane, $160,000
1030 Plantation Drive, $119,000
6001 S Kings Highway, Site 1586, $64,000
Condo/Townhouse
629 S 16th Avenue, $187,000
611 S 13th Avenue, $178,000
381 Deerfield Links, $160,000
118 S Oak St, $159,000
5905 S Kings Highway, $113,500
2090 Cross Gate Blvd, $86,000
417 Garden Drive, $82,900
8861 Chandler Drive, $80,000
409 Garden Drive, $78,000
8657 Southbridge Drive, $72,000
8796a Chandler Drive, $72,000
Commercial
475 Sandy Lane, $170,900
812 S Poplar, $83,500
1205 Dick Pond Road, $1,113
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Home
5025 Hwy 17 Bus, $600,000
4419 Indigo Lane, $600,000
107 Woodland Dr, $535,000
4804 St Johns Place, $512,000
5001 Derby Court, $434,900
117 Crab Drive, $407,000
158 Winding River Drive, $356,500
1214 Trent Drive, $348,000
124 Whitemarsh Ct, $332,000
590 Collins Ave., $330,000
425 Oaklanding Lane, $308,425
234 Laurel Bay Drive, $272,500
128 Splendor Circle, $268,000
67 Hyacinth Loop, $265,000
6431 Somersby Drive, $261,000
4137 Eva Bay Dr, $260,000
4618 Fringetree Drive, $235,000
50 Willowbend Drive, $234,500
810 Keel Court, $195,000
8015 Leeward Lane, $191,000
9881 Merry Ln, $173,500
816 Kittiwake Lane, $170,000
9722 Kings Grant Dr, $164,000
292 Stone Throw Drive, $147,500
20 Dover St., $50,000
22 Musket St., $31,500
46 Burr Circle, $31,000
26 Crooked Island Circle, $24,500
Condo/Townhouse
1012 N Waccamaw Dr, $299,000
4565 Painted Fern Court, $228,000
679 Misty Hammock Drive, $217,500
180 Stonegate Blvd, $210,000
327 Arlington Circle, $200,000
3044 Court St., $170,000
113 Knightbury Court, $156,500
701 Pickering Drive #102, $155,000
711 Painted Bunting, $140,000
5804 Longwood Drive #201, $122,000
4323 Lotus Court, $119,900
4437 Lady Banks Ln, $119,000
610 Sailbrooke Court, $112,500
4280 Santolina Way, $110,000
5792 Longwood Drive, $106,500
127 Veranda Way, $104,000
502 Indian Wells Court, $88,000
Commercial
2520 Hwy 17, $1,489
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
Lot 12 Sandy Miles Way, $145,000
Lot 10 Pilot House Drive, $140,000
2820 Old Bryan Drive, $130,000
Home
2605 Tip Top Court, $520,000
1741 Cheshire Ct, $503,320
1268 Berkshire Ave., $424,760
201 Dogwood Dr, $420,000
1700 Cheshire Ct., $419,830
Lot 30 R13 1410 Peterson Str., $395,186
1701 Westminster Drive, $382,945
1242 Berkshire Ave. Ave., $376,700
779 Culbertson Ave., $341,627
1760 Maplecress Way, $338,858
1237 Berkshire Ave., $319,990
805 Berkshire Avenue, $311,383
1405 Beaumont Way, $295,000
1909 Parish Way, $268,000
1618 Stuart Square Circle, $124,900
1679 Perry Circle, $84,900
859 South Park Dr., $52,000
Condo/Townhouse
2201 S Ocean Blvd #810, $250,000
1459 St. Thomas Cir Unit F-2, $245,000
2600 N Ocean Blvd., $241,287
2000 N Ocean Blvd #707, $234,000
201 S Ocean Blvd, $215,900
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $182,000
4320 Livorn Loop, $182,000
5601 N Ocean Blvd, $166,500
4883 Luster Leaf Circle, $161,000
2805 N Ocean Blvd., $157,000
677 Cardinal Avenue, $155,000
1702 N Ocean Blvd, $145,000
5601 N Ocean Blvd, $140,000
1742 Low Country Place, $135,900
9550 Shore Dr, $135,500
3643 Pecan Street, $131,900
3623 Linden Street, $124,000
970 Palisade Circle, $120,000
5905 S Highway 17, $116,000
4803 Bovardia Pl, $115,000
3756 Citation Way, $113,000
501 44th Ave North, $105,000
4669 Wild Iris Dr, $102,500
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $89,500
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $87,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd, $84,500
1605 S Ocean Blvd, $80,000
2207 S Ocean Blvd, $75,500
2300 N Ocean Blvd, $73,500
1105 S Ocean Blvd, $71,000
5001 Little River Road, $65,000
5001 Little River Road, $55,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd #409, $48,000
5001 Little River Road, $46,500
2701 S Ocean Blvd, $46,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd #314, $44,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd #1009, $43,900
2708 S Ocean Boulevard, $43,000
209 Cedar Street, $41,700
4726 Jenn Drive, $2,000
1335 44th Avenue North, Suite 101, $1,500
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
Lot 5 St. Julian Lane, $160,000
919 Waterbridge, $68,000
5231 Mt. Pleasant Dr., $67,500
2108 Clematis Ct, $58,000
5105 Alwoodley Ln, $54,900
Lot 489 Clematis Court, $50,500
412 College Green Way Lot 687, $50,000
724 Crystal Water Way, $35,500
Home
1726 Serena Dr, $938,972
930 Crystal Water Way, $376,000
298 Ashepoo Creek Drive, $340,000
4961 Westwind Dr, $309,000
383 Firenze Loop, $297,695
505 Primrose Ct, $295,000
221 Viejas Dr, $295,000
151 East Covington Drive, $286,315
300 Firenze Loop, $282,545
1252 Ficus Drive, $280,000
142 Viareggio Road, $277,835
556 Majorca Loop, $268,240
396 Firenze, $251,310
4405 Marshwood Drive, $250,392
400 Firenze, $246,520
889 Brookline Drive, $244,000
4519 Marshwood Drive, $240,995
604 Old Castle Loop, $239,605
4681 Farm Lake Drive, $236,000
2509 Sugar Creek Court, $219,575
4638 Farm Lake Dr., $215,000
3526 Arrowhead Blvd., $204,000
2433 Whetstone, $189,900
7030 Middlebrook Lane, $180,000
743 Pepperbush Drive, $168,900
331 Red Fox Circle, $159,900
508 Waccamaw Pines Drive, $65,000
Condo/Townhouse
2000 N Ocean Blvd, $254,900
227 Viareggio Road, $200,000
100 Villa Mar Drive, $194,900
4388 Livorn Loop, $184,000
4324 Livorn Loop, $183,960
4336 Livorn Loop, $182,900
4360 Livorn Loop, $182,900
4328 Livorn Loop, $179,900
265 Castle Dr., $139,990
306 Castle Drive, $129,990
261 Castle Drive, $129,990
617 Waterway Village Blvd., $118,000
4990 Windsor Green Way, $109,700
1505 Lanterns Rest Road, $108,000
1220 River Oaks Drive, $103,000
492 River Oaks Drive, $80,000
4810 Innisbrook Ct, $80,000
801 Burcale Road, $51,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
1708 N 24th Ave, $62,000
5408 Via Verde Dr., $57,000
Lot 72 James Island Avenue, $49,000
Lot 133 29th Ave, $45,000
Home
314 N 44th Avenue, $542,500
324 N 55th Ave, $455,000
1129 Inlet View Drive, $450,000
319 54th Ave N., $399,900
301 S Oak Dr, $383,950
1516 Havens Drive, Unit A, $382,000
605 S 13th Avenue, $375,000
336 N 58th Avenue, $330,000
2505 N Ocean Blvd, $320,000
5711 Coquina Pointe Drive, $318,000
3801 Seedling Court, $300,000
908 Bronwyn Circle, $297,295
1104 Oak Marsh Lane, $287,000
809 Bronwyn Circle, $280,740
1961 N 24th Ave, $280,325
1432 Fox Hollow Way, $280,000
5003 Gilbert Lane, $265,000
500 Lorenzo Drive, $265,000
310 N 57th Avenue, $261,500
5803 Spinetail Drive, $242,500
925 Tiffany Lane, $232,000
1006 Mt Vernon Drive, $230,000
606 B S 10th Ave., $215,000
1002 Edge Dr. #L, $187,000
1106 Tanglewood Drive, $134,000
2402 Bryan Street, $74,000
5400 Little River Neck Rd Lot #7, $57,000
Condo/Townhouse
603 S Ocean Blvd., $401,000
1321 S Ocean Blvd, $320,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd, $306,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd, $302,500
3805 S Ocean Blvd, $295,000
4801 Harbour Pointe Dr., $293,000
2180 Waterview Drive, $267,500
523 S Ocean Blvd., $262,000
5508 North Ocean Ave, $250,000
300 N Ocean Blvd #528, $240,000
3301 S Ocean Blvd, $230,000
4605 S Ocean Blvd., $225,000
1801 N Ocean Blvd, $217,500
2711 S Ocean Blvd., $205,000
703 Shell Creek Circle, $195,900
4406 N Ocean Blvd, $182,000
601 N Hillside, $180,000
201 No Ocean Blvd, $158,900
901 West Port Dr, $155,000
6000 N Ocean Blvd, $154,999
2701 Edge Drive, $145,000
105 Barnwell Street, $130,000
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy, $130,000
4525 South Ocean Blvd, $127,000
5750 Oyster Catcher Drive, $127,000
517 S Ocean Blvd, $126,300
212 29th Avenue N, $126,000
1221 Tidewater Drive, $125,000
3601 N Ocean Blvd, $122,500
6100 N Ocean Blvd., $120,000
4000 N Ocean Blvd, $119,000
6253 Catalina Drive, $118,000
903 Villa Dr #903a, $109,000
1500 Cenith Dr, $68,000
1500 Cenith Dr, $62,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Tbd Friendship Place, $250,000
163 Old Waccamaw Drive, $59,000
193 Old Waccamaw Drive, $51,000
Home
87 Preservation Circle, $739,000
59 Running Oak Ct, $630,000
357 Sportsman Drive, $595,000
277 Old Augusta, $565,000
35 Winston Circle, $490,000
26 Chapel Creek Rd, $465,000
455 Beaumont Drive, $415,000
176 Grackle Lane, $380,000
26 Olde Canal Loop, $380,000
77 Deacon Drive, $375,000
278 Southgate Court, $325,000
246 Southgate Court, $289,890
Condo/Townhouse
513 Huntington Lake Cir, $385,000
312 Seaside Inn, $230,000
203-D Dagullah Way, $200,000
Mingo Drive Bldg B, $181,400
151 Pembroke Lane, $170,000
314 Rose Run Blvd, $170,000
49-4 Whitetail Way, $162,500
127 Bridgewater, $160,000
55-4 Weehawka Way, $145,500
640 Pinehurst Lane, $133,500
400 Blue Stem Drive 60b, $117,000
342 Pinehurst Lane, $114,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
Lot 4 Co-Op Road, $69,900
2486 Hunters Trail, $57,500
Lot 314 Mcsweeney Court, $53,000
Lot 471 Mc Duffie Dr., $39,000
Home
160 Henry Middleton Blvd, $458,000
140 Henry Middleton Blvd., $370,000
2552 Hunters Trail, $318,000
405 Capua Court, $285,000
3870 Camden Drive, $268,000
430 Camrose Way, $243,025
3407 Westminster Drive, $242,000
600 Amelia Place, $241,000
7930 Mill Creek Road, $217,000
1318 Brighton Avenue, $215,000
5091 Capulet Circle, $209,900
389 Foxridge Drive, $205,000
1000 Hazelnut Ridge Road, $179,600
624 Lilly Naz Lane, $179,000
237 Foxpath Loop, $177,240
1108 Ella Court, $176,000
484 Carolina Woods Dr, $175,000
538 Lake Park Dr, $168,000
313 Aqua Vista Court, $157,777
7393 Springside Drive, $155,000
6638 E Sweetbriar Trail, $153,000
6741 Wisteria Drive, $149,000
117 Manor Circle, $139,900
713 Bonnie Drive, $133,500
6528 Snowy Egret, $118,500
8570 Edgewood Dr, $93,500
8464 Idlewood, $73,000
4126 Nadene Lane, $20,000
Condo/Townhouse
100 A Machrie Loop, $213,045
165 Olde Towne Way, $139,000
3935 Gladiola Ct, $95,000
3919 Gladiola Court, $84,900
