Real Estate News

See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

August 03, 2017 5:00 AM

Property transfers from the Myrtle Beach area from June 25-July 1, According To The MLS Listings.

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

13 Brassie Drive, $269,000

9 Niblick Court, $255,000

2172 Nw Stonecrest Drive, $245,000

3112 Cedar Creek Lane, $225,000

575 Nw Dellcastle Ct., $198,530

1093 Chadsey Lake, $172,690

1086 Chadsey Lake, $165,900

9171 Landing Dr. Sw, $143,000

Condo/Townhouse

301 Bulkhead Bend, $178,540

1092 Chadsey Lake Drive, $167,000

1074 Chadsey Lake Drive, $160,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

1174 Eastwood Landing Way, $297,500

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

183 Sw Cool Run Court, $187,400

Georgetown 29440

Home

404 Sassanqua Drive, $375,000

149 Waterford Drive, $325,000

2614 S Bay Street, $191,500

2023 Loblolly Street, $172,000

4257 S Fraser St., $162,000

53 Bramco Way, $149,900

86 Rolling Oak Drive, $147,999

221 Bragdon Avenue, $143,500

Tbd Rolling Oak, $142,499

1853 Calhoun Street, $118,000

2013 South Island Road, $113,900

1706 Oak Street, $94,900

2716 Rion St, $87,500

89 Wateree Tr., $38,500

404 North Merriman Road, $25,500

Condo/Townhouse

433 Debordieu Boulevard, $370,000

84 Mayrant Bluff Ln., $70,000

Georgetown 29442

Land

Lot 2 Loris Avenue, $14,000

Andrews 29510

Land

Hammock Road, $16,000

Home

112 S Farr Avenue, $85,000

Conway 29526

Land

W Homewood Road, $109,000

Tr 3 Hwy 65, $58,000

Tbd Wise Road, $22,000

Lot 4 Dunn Shortcut Road, $18,000

Lot 3 Dunn Shortcut Road, $18,000

Tbd Green Street, $7,000

Home

3543 Minnie Mae Drive, $407,500

515 River Road, $330,000

122 Erskine Drive, $325,000

1305 Whooping Crane Drive, $313,500

1113 Whooping Crane Drive, $313,500

222 Lander Dr, $250,000

6025 Palisade Court, $240,000

816 Wilcot Branch Ct, $224,900

311 Milledge Drive, $210,000

5203 Columbia St, $189,500

2750 Ole King St, $186,500

209 Dunbarton Lane, $179,900

4147 Hwy 472, $179,000

111 Timberline Dr, $166,500

161 Grier Crossing Drive, $156,370

378 Lenox Dr., $154,900

121 Yeomans Drive, $153,000

4014 Cordoba Dr, $135,000

702 Birch Lane, $122,000

1307 Colony Rd, $105,500

1208 Lakeside Drive, $95,000

6780 Pinehaven Ln., $92,000

629 Lesia Lane, $73,500

1506 Green Street, $24,000

Condo/Townhouse

1104 Fairway Lane, $130,000

308 #C Wild Wing Blvd, $105,000

Conway 29527

Land

Lot 5 Elbow Rd, $25,000

0 Gemini Circle, $10,000

Tbd Beverly Rd, $10,000

Home

946 Grace Dr, $264,500

429 Beulah Cir, $158,000

3421 Holly Loop, $150,390

1417 Leatherman Road, $148,000

1244 Augustus, $140,000

1820 Ronald Phillips Avenue, $136,950

3034 Dewberry Dr, $134,000

1001 W Pearl Street, $117,000

3424 Longwood Lane, $65,000

1336 Restful Lane, $50,000

Conway 29528

Home

208 Palace Court, $136,500

Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

137 Blue Jacket Drive, $149,920

305 Millbrook Circle, $145,650

216 Blue Jacket Drive, $134,000

Green Sea 29545

Land

2763 Little Bethel Road, $24,000

Little River 29566

Land

Lot 1 Country View Court, $34,000

Lot 2 Country View Court, $34,000

Lot 3 Dewitt Rd, $25,000

Home

219 Old Harbour Ct, $535,000

310 Carriage Lake Dr, $315,000

3789 Pinewood Ct, $240,000

3103 Robyn Court, $239,000

168 Swallowtail Court, $229,000

1413 Chanson Ct., $228,785

959 Witherbee Way, $227,500

959 Witherbee Way, $227,500

913 Cypress Way, $225,000

2801 Desert Rose Street, $220,657

1426 Chanson Ct., $205,000

4270 Arrabella Way, $200,000

1193 Brandywine Drive, $195,000

4052 Loblolly Avenue, $195,000

521 Ramblewood Circle, $189,000

2716 Desert Rose Street, $181,755

4047 Pine Drive, $172,740

4255 Hwy 1008, $150,000

Condo/Townhouse

4425 Eastport Blvd #I-6, $240,000

4396 Baldwin Ave #43, $210,950

4366 Rivergate Lane, $200,000

4520 Greenbriar Drive, $178,000

468 Papyrus Circle, $169,539

4409 Eastport Boulevard, $108,000

4644 Greenbriar Dr, $97,500

4221 Hibiscus Dr, $96,000

120 Barnacle Lane, $87,000

4221 Hibiscus Drive, $80,000

1095 W Plantation Dr, $74,000

4271 Hibiscus Drive, $72,500

4369 Spa Drive, $70,600

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $35,900

610 Putters Lane, $21,000

Longs 29568

Land

119 Anna Rudiger Lane, $25,000

Home

1461 Perch Place, $260,000

815 Wintercreeper Drive, $227,000

239 Palmetto Green Drive, $225,280

215 Shady Arbor Loop, $222,500

2213 Springwood Place, $209,600

124 Shady Arbor Loop, $180,000

1216 Checkerberry Street, $178,000

137 Crown Meadows Drive, $144,085

834 Trap Shooter Circle, $125,590

517 Peregrine Court, $118,281

Condo/Townhouse

478 Colonial Trace Drive, $148,500

668 Tupelo Lane, $85,000

Commercial

424 Watermill Ridge Drive, $2,361

Loris 29569

Land

Lot 4 Virginia Drive, $30,000

Home

545 St James Dr, $207,000

735 Airport Road, $188,000

244 Dempsey Drive, $148,735

667 W G Road, $148,000

116 Winding Path Drive, $130,990

1343 Arbor Road, $130,000

4625 Graham Street, $130,000

4001 Milligan, $110,000

260 Fox Bay Rd, $54,639

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

Lot 117 Hickory Lane, $133,200

Home

1124 Waterway Lane, $667,000

7352 Almeria Ct, $660,000

9782 Ibis Court, $325,000

681 Wood Lee Drive, $234,500

6303 Colonial Drive, $230,000

1674 Landing Road, $164,900

804 Duncan Avenue, $156,000

Condo/Townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $710,000

9994 Beach Club Drive, $585,000

9500 Shore Drive, $317,500

161 Seawatch Drive, $291,900

1100 Commons Blvd. #1006, $179,000

8121 Amalfi Place, $170,000

311 69th Ave N, $170,000

9520 Shore Drive, $168,000

9550 Shore Drive, $138,000

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2226, $128,000

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2425, $125,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd 26-408, $115,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Road, $103,000

161 Seawatch Drive, $97,000

9780-05 Leyland Dr, $95,750

201 N 74th Ave Ocean Blvd #929, $93,000

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2178, $89,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd #211, $87,000

803 N 66th Avenue, $86,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd #404, $82,500

7100 N Ocean Blvd #504, $82,500

6703 Jefferson Place, $81,500

809 66th Ave N, $78,900

201 75th Ave N. #6101, $72,500

6813 Porcher Drive, $69,000

7500 N Ocean Blvd, $68,750

201 N 74th Ave Ocean Blvd #836, $64,000

9550 Shore Dr, $62,500

201 75th Ave N, $53,000

415 Ocean Creek Drive, $49,900

Commercial

901 Medical Circle, $170,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

1019b N Ocean Blvd., $840,000

221 N Oak, $821,500

217b N Ocean Blvd, $675,000

310 N Ocean Boulevard, $650,000

116 N 9th Ave, $420,000

216 A 14th Ave South, $410,000

613 Evers Loop, $382,613

1213 N Poplar Drive, $378,500

614 3rd Ave North, $314,900

1438 Gibson Ave, $300,000

612 Cedar Drive N, $270,000

233 Coral Beach Circle, $240,000

1036 Lizzie Lane, $228,915

321 Palladium Drive, $203,190

817 Garden Park Drive, $199,110

1065 Lizie Lane, $197,725

1713 Hathaway Lane, $177,000

205 Lynco Lane, $160,000

1030 Plantation Drive, $119,000

6001 S Kings Highway, Site 1586, $64,000

Condo/Townhouse

629 S 16th Avenue, $187,000

611 S 13th Avenue, $178,000

381 Deerfield Links, $160,000

118 S Oak St, $159,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $113,500

2090 Cross Gate Blvd, $86,000

417 Garden Drive, $82,900

8861 Chandler Drive, $80,000

409 Garden Drive, $78,000

8657 Southbridge Drive, $72,000

8796a Chandler Drive, $72,000

Commercial

475 Sandy Lane, $170,900

812 S Poplar, $83,500

1205 Dick Pond Road, $1,113

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Home

5025 Hwy 17 Bus, $600,000

4419 Indigo Lane, $600,000

107 Woodland Dr, $535,000

4804 St Johns Place, $512,000

5001 Derby Court, $434,900

117 Crab Drive, $407,000

158 Winding River Drive, $356,500

1214 Trent Drive, $348,000

124 Whitemarsh Ct, $332,000

590 Collins Ave., $330,000

425 Oaklanding Lane, $308,425

234 Laurel Bay Drive, $272,500

128 Splendor Circle, $268,000

67 Hyacinth Loop, $265,000

6431 Somersby Drive, $261,000

4137 Eva Bay Dr, $260,000

4618 Fringetree Drive, $235,000

50 Willowbend Drive, $234,500

810 Keel Court, $195,000

8015 Leeward Lane, $191,000

9881 Merry Ln, $173,500

816 Kittiwake Lane, $170,000

9722 Kings Grant Dr, $164,000

292 Stone Throw Drive, $147,500

20 Dover St., $50,000

22 Musket St., $31,500

46 Burr Circle, $31,000

26 Crooked Island Circle, $24,500

Condo/Townhouse

1012 N Waccamaw Dr, $299,000

4565 Painted Fern Court, $228,000

679 Misty Hammock Drive, $217,500

180 Stonegate Blvd, $210,000

327 Arlington Circle, $200,000

3044 Court St., $170,000

3044 Court St., $170,000

113 Knightbury Court, $156,500

701 Pickering Drive #102, $155,000

711 Painted Bunting, $140,000

5804 Longwood Drive #201, $122,000

4323 Lotus Court, $119,900

4437 Lady Banks Ln, $119,000

610 Sailbrooke Court, $112,500

4280 Santolina Way, $110,000

5792 Longwood Drive, $106,500

127 Veranda Way, $104,000

502 Indian Wells Court, $88,000

Commercial

2520 Hwy 17, $1,489

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

Lot 12 Sandy Miles Way, $145,000

Lot 10 Pilot House Drive, $140,000

2820 Old Bryan Drive, $130,000

Home

2605 Tip Top Court, $520,000

1741 Cheshire Ct, $503,320

1268 Berkshire Ave., $424,760

201 Dogwood Dr, $420,000

1700 Cheshire Ct., $419,830

Lot 30 R13 1410 Peterson Str., $395,186

1701 Westminster Drive, $382,945

1242 Berkshire Ave. Ave., $376,700

779 Culbertson Ave., $341,627

1760 Maplecress Way, $338,858

1237 Berkshire Ave., $319,990

805 Berkshire Avenue, $311,383

1405 Beaumont Way, $295,000

1909 Parish Way, $268,000

1618 Stuart Square Circle, $124,900

1679 Perry Circle, $84,900

859 South Park Dr., $52,000

Condo/Townhouse

2201 S Ocean Blvd #810, $250,000

1459 St. Thomas Cir Unit F-2, $245,000

2600 N Ocean Blvd., $241,287

2000 N Ocean Blvd #707, $234,000

201 S Ocean Blvd, $215,900

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $182,000

4320 Livorn Loop, $182,000

5601 N Ocean Blvd, $166,500

4883 Luster Leaf Circle, $161,000

2805 N Ocean Blvd., $157,000

677 Cardinal Avenue, $155,000

1702 N Ocean Blvd, $145,000

5601 N Ocean Blvd, $140,000

1742 Low Country Place, $135,900

9550 Shore Dr, $135,500

3643 Pecan Street, $131,900

3623 Linden Street, $124,000

970 Palisade Circle, $120,000

5905 S Highway 17, $116,000

4803 Bovardia Pl, $115,000

3756 Citation Way, $113,000

501 44th Ave North, $105,000

4669 Wild Iris Dr, $102,500

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $89,500

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $87,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd, $84,500

1605 S Ocean Blvd, $80,000

2207 S Ocean Blvd, $75,500

2300 N Ocean Blvd, $73,500

1105 S Ocean Blvd, $71,000

5001 Little River Road, $65,000

5001 Little River Road, $55,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd #409, $48,000

5001 Little River Road, $46,500

2701 S Ocean Blvd, $46,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd #314, $44,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd #1009, $43,900

2708 S Ocean Boulevard, $43,000

209 Cedar Street, $41,700

4726 Jenn Drive, $2,000

1335 44th Avenue North, Suite 101, $1,500

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Lot 5 St. Julian Lane, $160,000

919 Waterbridge, $68,000

5231 Mt. Pleasant Dr., $67,500

2108 Clematis Ct, $58,000

5105 Alwoodley Ln, $54,900

Lot 489 Clematis Court, $50,500

412 College Green Way Lot 687, $50,000

724 Crystal Water Way, $35,500

Home

1726 Serena Dr, $938,972

930 Crystal Water Way, $376,000

298 Ashepoo Creek Drive, $340,000

4961 Westwind Dr, $309,000

383 Firenze Loop, $297,695

505 Primrose Ct, $295,000

221 Viejas Dr, $295,000

151 East Covington Drive, $286,315

300 Firenze Loop, $282,545

1252 Ficus Drive, $280,000

142 Viareggio Road, $277,835

556 Majorca Loop, $268,240

396 Firenze, $251,310

4405 Marshwood Drive, $250,392

400 Firenze, $246,520

889 Brookline Drive, $244,000

4519 Marshwood Drive, $240,995

604 Old Castle Loop, $239,605

4681 Farm Lake Drive, $236,000

2509 Sugar Creek Court, $219,575

4638 Farm Lake Dr., $215,000

3526 Arrowhead Blvd., $204,000

2433 Whetstone, $189,900

7030 Middlebrook Lane, $180,000

743 Pepperbush Drive, $168,900

331 Red Fox Circle, $159,900

508 Waccamaw Pines Drive, $65,000

Condo/Townhouse

2000 N Ocean Blvd, $254,900

227 Viareggio Road, $200,000

100 Villa Mar Drive, $194,900

4388 Livorn Loop, $184,000

4324 Livorn Loop, $183,960

4336 Livorn Loop, $182,900

4360 Livorn Loop, $182,900

4328 Livorn Loop, $179,900

265 Castle Dr., $139,990

306 Castle Drive, $129,990

261 Castle Drive, $129,990

617 Waterway Village Blvd., $118,000

4990 Windsor Green Way, $109,700

1505 Lanterns Rest Road, $108,000

1220 River Oaks Drive, $103,000

492 River Oaks Drive, $80,000

4810 Innisbrook Ct, $80,000

801 Burcale Road, $51,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1708 N 24th Ave, $62,000

5408 Via Verde Dr., $57,000

Lot 72 James Island Avenue, $49,000

Lot 133 29th Ave, $45,000

Home

314 N 44th Avenue, $542,500

324 N 55th Ave, $455,000

1129 Inlet View Drive, $450,000

319 54th Ave N., $399,900

301 S Oak Dr, $383,950

1516 Havens Drive, Unit A, $382,000

605 S 13th Avenue, $375,000

336 N 58th Avenue, $330,000

2505 N Ocean Blvd, $320,000

5711 Coquina Pointe Drive, $318,000

3801 Seedling Court, $300,000

908 Bronwyn Circle, $297,295

1104 Oak Marsh Lane, $287,000

809 Bronwyn Circle, $280,740

1961 N 24th Ave, $280,325

1432 Fox Hollow Way, $280,000

5003 Gilbert Lane, $265,000

500 Lorenzo Drive, $265,000

310 N 57th Avenue, $261,500

5803 Spinetail Drive, $242,500

925 Tiffany Lane, $232,000

1006 Mt Vernon Drive, $230,000

606 B S 10th Ave., $215,000

1002 Edge Dr. #L, $187,000

1106 Tanglewood Drive, $134,000

2402 Bryan Street, $74,000

5400 Little River Neck Rd Lot #7, $57,000

Condo/Townhouse

603 S Ocean Blvd., $401,000

1321 S Ocean Blvd, $320,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd, $306,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd, $302,500

3805 S Ocean Blvd, $295,000

4801 Harbour Pointe Dr., $293,000

2180 Waterview Drive, $267,500

523 S Ocean Blvd., $262,000

5508 North Ocean Ave, $250,000

300 N Ocean Blvd #528, $240,000

3301 S Ocean Blvd, $230,000

4605 S Ocean Blvd., $225,000

1801 N Ocean Blvd, $217,500

2711 S Ocean Blvd., $205,000

703 Shell Creek Circle, $195,900

4406 N Ocean Blvd, $182,000

601 N Hillside, $180,000

201 No Ocean Blvd, $158,900

901 West Port Dr, $155,000

6000 N Ocean Blvd, $154,999

2701 Edge Drive, $145,000

105 Barnwell Street, $130,000

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy, $130,000

4525 South Ocean Blvd, $127,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Drive, $127,000

517 S Ocean Blvd, $126,300

212 29th Avenue N, $126,000

1221 Tidewater Drive, $125,000

3601 N Ocean Blvd, $122,500

6100 N Ocean Blvd., $120,000

4000 N Ocean Blvd, $119,000

6253 Catalina Drive, $118,000

903 Villa Dr #903a, $109,000

1500 Cenith Dr, $68,000

1500 Cenith Dr, $62,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Tbd Friendship Place, $250,000

163 Old Waccamaw Drive, $59,000

193 Old Waccamaw Drive, $51,000

Home

87 Preservation Circle, $739,000

59 Running Oak Ct, $630,000

357 Sportsman Drive, $595,000

277 Old Augusta, $565,000

35 Winston Circle, $490,000

26 Chapel Creek Rd, $465,000

455 Beaumont Drive, $415,000

176 Grackle Lane, $380,000

26 Olde Canal Loop, $380,000

77 Deacon Drive, $375,000

278 Southgate Court, $325,000

246 Southgate Court, $289,890

Condo/Townhouse

513 Huntington Lake Cir, $385,000

312 Seaside Inn, $230,000

203-D Dagullah Way, $200,000

Mingo Drive Bldg B, $181,400

151 Pembroke Lane, $170,000

314 Rose Run Blvd, $170,000

49-4 Whitetail Way, $162,500

127 Bridgewater, $160,000

55-4 Weehawka Way, $145,500

640 Pinehurst Lane, $133,500

400 Blue Stem Drive 60b, $117,000

342 Pinehurst Lane, $114,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Lot 4 Co-Op Road, $69,900

2486 Hunters Trail, $57,500

Lot 314 Mcsweeney Court, $53,000

Lot 471 Mc Duffie Dr., $39,000

Home

160 Henry Middleton Blvd, $458,000

140 Henry Middleton Blvd., $370,000

2552 Hunters Trail, $318,000

405 Capua Court, $285,000

3870 Camden Drive, $268,000

430 Camrose Way, $243,025

3407 Westminster Drive, $242,000

600 Amelia Place, $241,000

7930 Mill Creek Road, $217,000

1318 Brighton Avenue, $215,000

5091 Capulet Circle, $209,900

389 Foxridge Drive, $205,000

1000 Hazelnut Ridge Road, $179,600

624 Lilly Naz Lane, $179,000

237 Foxpath Loop, $177,240

1108 Ella Court, $176,000

484 Carolina Woods Dr, $175,000

538 Lake Park Dr, $168,000

313 Aqua Vista Court, $157,777

7393 Springside Drive, $155,000

6638 E Sweetbriar Trail, $153,000

6741 Wisteria Drive, $149,000

117 Manor Circle, $139,900

713 Bonnie Drive, $133,500

6528 Snowy Egret, $118,500

8570 Edgewood Dr, $93,500

8464 Idlewood, $73,000

4126 Nadene Lane, $20,000

Condo/Townhouse

100 A Machrie Loop, $213,045

165 Olde Towne Way, $139,000

3935 Gladiola Ct, $95,000

3919 Gladiola Court, $84,900

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

North Myrtle Beach battalion chief discusses crash

North Myrtle Beach battalion chief discusses crash 0:52

North Myrtle Beach battalion chief discusses crash

Rescue crews respond to crash on S.C. 31 0:31

Rescue crews respond to crash on S.C. 31

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 8.3 1:54

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 8.3

View More Video