Real Estate News

July 20, 2017

See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Property Transfers From The Myrtle Beach Area From June 11-17, According To The MLS Listings.

Calabash, N.C. 28467

Home

252 S Middleton, $295,000

3103 Cedar Creek Ln, $229,290

Commercial

10101 SW Beach Dr., $600,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

Tract 3 Choppee Road, $118,000

TBD Minister Lane, $5,500

Home

106 Jericho Crt, $202,950

Commercial

2207 S Fraser Street, $135,000

1105 Church Street, $3,000

Aynor 29511

Land

2625 King Farm Road / 1.5 Acres, $31,000

Conway 29526

Land

TBD Dargan Circle, $12,000

Home

120 Board Landing Circle, $264,280

4883 Bear Bluff Road, $247,000

307 Lenox Dr., $205,990

504 Trafalgar Ct, $189,018

655 Jungle Rd, $188,000

3117 Slade Drive, $177,715

4044 Woodcliffe Drive, $169,999

201 Family Farm Rd, $164,435

338 Lenox Dr., $163,098

257 Maple Oak Drive, $159,945

1824 Ambridge Drive, $157,000

328 Barony Dr, $154,529

261 Maple Oak Drive, $152,120

319 Pickney Ct., $151,500

5008 Antioch Road, $148,000

1212 Snowhill Drive, $105,000

2651 Oak Street, $100,000

5203 Caulder Lane, $65,900

Condo/Townhouse

1031 Tee Shot Drive, $144,000

Commercial

1721 Highway 544, $435,000

122 Cat Tail Bay, $215,000

6637 Lundy Shortcut Rd., $162,000

405 Oakham Dr, $158,400

1511 Abberbury Drive, $152,499

3288 Holly Loop, $138,000

341 Booth Circle, $35,000

2206 6th Avenue, $15,000

Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

Lot 14 Fox Trot Dr, $18,500

Lot 17 Fox Trot Dr, $18,500

Lot 18 Fox Trot Dr, $18,500

Lot 20 Fox Trot Dr, $18,500

Lot 21 Fox Trot Dr, $18,500

Home

249 Penn Circle, $177,000

325 Millbrook Circle, $130,900

Little River 29566

Land

Lot 69 San Martin Ct, $60,000

Home

436 Mattamushkeet Drive, $318,740

160 Zostera Drive, $283,932

133 Zostera Drive, $283,541

367 Palm Lakes Blvd., $280,510

262 TALL PALMS WAY, $249,000

168 Zostera Drive, $245,232

1145 Brandywine Drive, $230,500

1156 Brandywine Drive, $227,185

1305 Camlet Ln., $208,500

1317 Camlet Ln., $198,000

301 Opal Avenue, $176,000

1254 Camlet Lane, $159,900

502 Castellar Ln, $155,000

2176 Marion Circle, $145,000

Condo/Townhouse

4525 Lighthouse Drive, $145,000

131 Way Point Ridge, $139,500

3961 Tybre Downs Circle, $138,575

4109 Pinehurst Circle, $78,000

4506 Little River Inn Lane, $77,500

4214 Pinehurst Circle, $67,000

4469 Little River Inn Lane, $53,500

4350 Baker St, $42,500

Longs 29568

Home

873 Bear Lake Drive, $287,500

145 Mesa Raven Drive, $269,900

260 Cloverleaf Drive, $207,000

227 Belclare Way, $192,000

1111 EUREKA TRAIL, $162,200

2341 Brick Dr, $152,000

284 Oak Crest Circle, $141,400

734 Trap Shooter Circle, $128,990

176 Crown Meadows Dr, $115,150

513 Peregrine Court, $113,000

Condo/Townhouse

750 Charter Drive, $92,500

Commercial

1650 Highway 9 East, $1,600

Loris 29569

Land

Lots 1, 2 & 3 Whispering Hills Road, $60,000

Home

149 Dayglow Drive, $139,095

549 Winged Elm Street, $136,900

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

93 Preservation Drive, $76,000

Home

311 63rd Avenue North, $815,000

Condo/Townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $725,000

9994 Beach Club Drive, $595,000

8500 Margate Circle, $439,000

201 77th Ave N, $207,000

8121 Amalfi Place, $202,000

104 Westhill Circle, $189,500

311 69TH AVENUE NORTH, $180,000

410 Melrose Place, $165,000

201 74th N Avenue, $165,000

1100 Commons Boulevard, $125,000

108 Westhill Circle, $110,000

209 N 75th Avenue, $101,000

10301 N KINGS HWY, $77,900

7500 N Ocean Blvd., $65,000

9550 Shore Drive, $63,000

7000 N Ocean Blvd #431, $44,900

7726 N Kings Highway, $310,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

417 Myrtle Oaks Drive, $365,000

115-A 13th Ave South, $360,000

912 S Myrtle Drive, $340,000

1609 Deer Park Lane, $298,000

620 N 1st Ave, $262,500

726 N Pine Dr, $255,000

300 Kessinger, $250,000

1064 Lizzie Lane, $219,253

1077 LIZZIE LANE, $197,415

517 5th Ave N, $194,300

1683 Pennystone Trail, $183,000

1069 LIZZIE LANE, $180,900

6001 S Kings Highway, Site 1701, $180,000

6001 S Kings Highway, Site MH-132, $134,500

Condo/Townhouse

915 N Ocean Blvd, Unit 302, $290,000

320 Deerfield Links Drive, $187,000

812 Ocean Blvd S, $170,000

423 Deerfield Links, $161,000

712 S Dogwood Dr., $143,000

5905 S Kings Hwy, $116,000

2257 Andover Rd, $90,500

422 Garden Drive, $85,000

2090 Crossgate Blvd, $81,000

1930 Bent Grass Dr, $79,900

1881 Colony Drive, $75,000

1356 Glenns Bay Rd, $70,000

200 Deer Creek Road, $52,000

1880 Golf Colony Drive #11-E, $35,000

549 Rainbow Drive, $140,000

Land

Lot 4 S First Street, $105,000

Home

1466 Basin, $996,000

2024 Turnberry Lane, $450,000

29 Highwood Circle, $356,000

231 SUGAR LOAF LN, $340,000

448 Hyacinth Loop, $300,000

433 Oaklanding Lane, $286,190

310 Cypress Creek Drive, $285,000

268 Splendor Circle, $279,443

590 Martinsville Drive, $270,000

21 Bear Creek Loop, $243,900

913 Woodberry Place, $223,900

342 Whitchurch St, $209,500

9836 CONIFER LANE, $146,000

9705 Kings Grant Dr., $141,000

240 Woodland Drive, $34,000

2 Topsail, $17,500

Condo/Townhouse

1990 N Waccamaw Dr, Unit 1210, $429,000

200 N Waccamaw Drive, $295,000

912 N WACCAMAW DR., $230,000

114E Parmelee Drive, $224,985

113 Knightbury Court, $155,250

624 Indigo Bunting, $137,000

643 Woodmoor Drive, $120,000

4407 Sweetwater, $100,000

1105 Sweetwater Blvd, $90,000

5403 Sweetwater Blvd, $85,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

Lot 4 Robert Grissom Parkway, $205,000

325 HARBOUR VIEW DRIVE, $114,000

Home

2025 Hideaway Point, $457,500

1471 Suncrest Dr, $439,142

1221 Peterson St., $427,810

1463 Suncrest Drive, $396,375

1635 Laurelcress Drive, $385,465

1500 Wellington Way, $317,500

1411 St. Thomas Circle, $303,000

2932 Midiron Ct, $247,500

2836 S KEY LARGO CIR, $242,500

1297 Brown Pelican Drive, $190,750

21 Settlers Dr, $184,000

4115 LITTLE RIVER RD., $147,000

1326 Pridgen Rd, $122,500

1008 Poplar Drive, $109,000

1613 Stuart Square Circle, $101,000

804 Chapman Place, $45,000

Condo/Townhouse

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $435,000

5310 N Ocean Blvd., $333,900

5300 N Ocean Blvd, $241,000

2348 Heritage Loop, $237,500

2511 S Ocean Blvd, $225,501

4424 Livorn Loop, $180,500

5300 N Ocean Blvd., $173,000

3579 Evergreen Way, $150,000

5601 N Ocean Blvd., $140,000

4805 Lusterleaf Circle, $136,900

3554 Chestnut Drive, $134,622

4880 Dahlia Ct, $134,250

3000 N Ocean Blvd #129, $125,000

210 28TH AVE SOUTH, $115,000

4789 Wild Iris Drive, $115,000

4879 Dahlia Court, $112,500

4643 Wild Iris Dr Unit 201, $105,000

5523 N Ocean Blvd, $103,000

5511 N Ocean Blvd, $100,000

2106 N Ocean Blvd., $95,000

1425 Teague Road, $88,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd, $86,500

2501 S Ocean Blvd, $81,000

1425 Teague Road, $78,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $72,000

3015 Old Bryan Drive, $68,400

5001 Little River Road, $64,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $64,000

2310 N Ocean Blvd, $47,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd, $42,500

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Parcel V At Forest Village, $405,860

9560 Lugano Court, $225,000

361 St. Julian Ln, $150,000

244 West Palms Drive - Lot 89, $141,000

Lot 259 Bluffview Drive, $59,900

126 W Isle Of Palms Avenue, $43,000

Lot 597 Waterway Palms Plantation, $42,000

Lot 224 Shipmaster Avenue, $38,500

Home

469 St. Julian Lane, $735,000

994 Bluffview Drive, $508,000

600 Oxbow Drive, $402,500

1220 E. Isle Of Palms Avenue, $379,000

3011 Cristine Court, $293,589

3272 Saddlewood Circle, $276,121

727 Cabazon Drive, $276,000

TBD Viareggio, $257,185

1101 Balmore Dr., $235,000

6095 Quinn Rd., $206,000

2204 Beauclair Ct., $179,900

151 Fulbourn Place, $175,000

745 Bucklin Loop, $165,000

4616 Southgate Parkway, $146,500

Condo/Townhouse

4412 Livorn Loop, $182,000

533 Uniola Drive, $140,000

4934 Crab Pond Court, $125,000

4919 Twin Pond Court, $118,000

4929 Pond Shoals Ct., $105,000

612 River Oaks Drive, $93,500

4557-C Girvan Drive, $93,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

4621 South Island Drive, $69,000

1525 N 13th Avenue, $26,500

Home

3909 N Ocean Boulevard, $558,000

1209 Golfview Drive, $375,000

1611 Cottage Cove Circle, $299,000

511 6th Ave S, $285,000

1827 Spinnaker Drive, $265,200

301 Rice Circle, $249,000

1605 Harbor Drive, $239,000

2200 Sea Dune Drive, $219,900

4521 Hedrick, $210,000

709 Holly Way, $157,000

Condo/Townhouse

4518 Seaview Street, $210,500

100 North Beach Blvd., #1105, $540,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $360,000

5700 N Ocean Blvd, $354,500

1819 N Ocean Blvd, Unit 1208, $317,000

1516 S Edge Drive, $245,000

1819 N Ocean Boulevard, $225,000

1311 S Ocean Blvd, $221,500

2501 S Ocean Blvd, $220,000

6200 North Ocean Blvd., $189,000

6203 Catalina Drive, $185,000

3217 S Ocean Blvd, $177,900

407 24th Avenue North, $160,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd, $122,000

1221 Tidewater Dr., $120,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $119,000

1919 Spring Street, $113,000

94 Shadow Moss Pl, $108,000

1101 Possum Trot Road, $80,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd, $73,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd, $72,500

3901 N Ocean Blvd., $63,000

2801 S Ocean Boulevard, $59,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 22 / 22A Grackle Lane, $240,000

36 Old Pointe Road, $85,000

Lot 4 Birdfield Ln, $56,250

Home

55 Butler Ct., $850,000

26 Deloach Trail, $460,000

287 Middleton, $435,000

32 Winston Circle, $366,500

182 Historic Lane, $337,500

92 Pintail Ct., $312,500

228 Barony, $283,500

91 Patriot Lane, $269,000

154 Forest Loop, $225,000

176 Otter Run Dr., $190,000

184 Old Ashley Loop, $185,000

Condo/Townhouse

573-A Tuckers Road, $457,500

Lot 1 Golf Club Circle, $452,200

Lot 3 Golf Club Circle, $442,200

423 Parker Drive (#508), $335,000

138 A Avian Dr., $264,995

120-1 Highgrove Ct, $205,000

160 Palisade Loop, $170,000

24 Beaver Pond Loop, $75,000

Commercial

10080 Ocean Highway, $1,875

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Lot 459 Chamberlin Rd, $64,000

Lot 426 Henagan Lane, $49,500

154 Sebring Lane, $38,500

Home

268 Chamberlin Rd., $387,000

158 Copper Leaf Drive, $283,051

4078 Edenborough Drive, $270,000

1189 Great Lakes Circle, $267,000

116 Chapel Ridge Circle, $266,000

359 Camrose Way, $262,605

3002 Waterbury Ln, $250,000

285 Marsh Tacky Loop, $239,990

422 Countess, $235,000

216 Southbury Drive, $224,900

1027 Bonita Loop, $190,000

537 Brooksher Drive, $187,000

Lot 44 Sebring Lane, $172,400

445 St. Charles Place, $169,000

538 Carolina Woods Dr, $165,500

6614 Wood Duck Cove, $103,000

611 Reef Court, $64,000

Condo/Townhouse

148 Olde Towne Way, $135,000

3923 Gladiola Ct Unit 303, $92,000

859 Tall Oaks Ct., $75,500

500 Fairway Village Dr, $66,000

3915 Gladiola, $64,000

510 Fairwood Lakes Drive, $50,600

500 Fairway Village, $50,000

