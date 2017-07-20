See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Property Transfers From The Myrtle Beach Area From June 11-17, According To The MLS Listings.
Calabash, N.C. 28467
Home
252 S Middleton, $295,000
3103 Cedar Creek Ln, $229,290
Commercial
10101 SW Beach Dr., $600,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
Tract 3 Choppee Road, $118,000
TBD Minister Lane, $5,500
Home
106 Jericho Crt, $202,950
Commercial
2207 S Fraser Street, $135,000
1105 Church Street, $3,000
Aynor 29511
Land
2625 King Farm Road / 1.5 Acres, $31,000
Conway 29526
Land
TBD Dargan Circle, $12,000
Home
120 Board Landing Circle, $264,280
4883 Bear Bluff Road, $247,000
307 Lenox Dr., $205,990
504 Trafalgar Ct, $189,018
655 Jungle Rd, $188,000
3117 Slade Drive, $177,715
4044 Woodcliffe Drive, $169,999
201 Family Farm Rd, $164,435
338 Lenox Dr., $163,098
257 Maple Oak Drive, $159,945
1824 Ambridge Drive, $157,000
328 Barony Dr, $154,529
261 Maple Oak Drive, $152,120
319 Pickney Ct., $151,500
5008 Antioch Road, $148,000
1212 Snowhill Drive, $105,000
2651 Oak Street, $100,000
5203 Caulder Lane, $65,900
Condo/Townhouse
1031 Tee Shot Drive, $144,000
Commercial
1721 Highway 544, $435,000
122 Cat Tail Bay, $215,000
6637 Lundy Shortcut Rd., $162,000
405 Oakham Dr, $158,400
1511 Abberbury Drive, $152,499
3288 Holly Loop, $138,000
341 Booth Circle, $35,000
2206 6th Avenue, $15,000
Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544
Land
Lot 14 Fox Trot Dr, $18,500
Lot 17 Fox Trot Dr, $18,500
Lot 18 Fox Trot Dr, $18,500
Lot 20 Fox Trot Dr, $18,500
Lot 21 Fox Trot Dr, $18,500
Home
249 Penn Circle, $177,000
325 Millbrook Circle, $130,900
Little River 29566
Land
Lot 69 San Martin Ct, $60,000
Home
436 Mattamushkeet Drive, $318,740
160 Zostera Drive, $283,932
133 Zostera Drive, $283,541
367 Palm Lakes Blvd., $280,510
262 TALL PALMS WAY, $249,000
168 Zostera Drive, $245,232
1145 Brandywine Drive, $230,500
1156 Brandywine Drive, $227,185
1305 Camlet Ln., $208,500
1317 Camlet Ln., $198,000
301 Opal Avenue, $176,000
1254 Camlet Lane, $159,900
502 Castellar Ln, $155,000
2176 Marion Circle, $145,000
Condo/Townhouse
4525 Lighthouse Drive, $145,000
131 Way Point Ridge, $139,500
3961 Tybre Downs Circle, $138,575
4109 Pinehurst Circle, $78,000
4506 Little River Inn Lane, $77,500
4214 Pinehurst Circle, $67,000
4469 Little River Inn Lane, $53,500
4350 Baker St, $42,500
Longs 29568
Home
873 Bear Lake Drive, $287,500
145 Mesa Raven Drive, $269,900
260 Cloverleaf Drive, $207,000
227 Belclare Way, $192,000
1111 EUREKA TRAIL, $162,200
2341 Brick Dr, $152,000
284 Oak Crest Circle, $141,400
734 Trap Shooter Circle, $128,990
176 Crown Meadows Dr, $115,150
513 Peregrine Court, $113,000
Condo/Townhouse
750 Charter Drive, $92,500
Commercial
1650 Highway 9 East, $1,600
Loris 29569
Land
Lots 1, 2 & 3 Whispering Hills Road, $60,000
Home
149 Dayglow Drive, $139,095
549 Winged Elm Street, $136,900
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
93 Preservation Drive, $76,000
Home
311 63rd Avenue North, $815,000
Condo/Townhouse
8500 Margate Circle, $725,000
9994 Beach Club Drive, $595,000
8500 Margate Circle, $439,000
201 77th Ave N, $207,000
8121 Amalfi Place, $202,000
104 Westhill Circle, $189,500
311 69TH AVENUE NORTH, $180,000
410 Melrose Place, $165,000
201 74th N Avenue, $165,000
1100 Commons Boulevard, $125,000
108 Westhill Circle, $110,000
209 N 75th Avenue, $101,000
10301 N KINGS HWY, $77,900
7500 N Ocean Blvd., $65,000
9550 Shore Drive, $63,000
7000 N Ocean Blvd #431, $44,900
7726 N Kings Highway, $310,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
417 Myrtle Oaks Drive, $365,000
115-A 13th Ave South, $360,000
912 S Myrtle Drive, $340,000
1609 Deer Park Lane, $298,000
620 N 1st Ave, $262,500
726 N Pine Dr, $255,000
300 Kessinger, $250,000
1064 Lizzie Lane, $219,253
1077 LIZZIE LANE, $197,415
517 5th Ave N, $194,300
1683 Pennystone Trail, $183,000
1069 LIZZIE LANE, $180,900
6001 S Kings Highway, Site 1701, $180,000
6001 S Kings Highway, Site MH-132, $134,500
Condo/Townhouse
915 N Ocean Blvd, Unit 302, $290,000
320 Deerfield Links Drive, $187,000
812 Ocean Blvd S, $170,000
423 Deerfield Links, $161,000
712 S Dogwood Dr., $143,000
5905 S Kings Hwy, $116,000
2257 Andover Rd, $90,500
422 Garden Drive, $85,000
2090 Crossgate Blvd, $81,000
1930 Bent Grass Dr, $79,900
1881 Colony Drive, $75,000
1356 Glenns Bay Rd, $70,000
200 Deer Creek Road, $52,000
1880 Golf Colony Drive #11-E, $35,000
549 Rainbow Drive, $140,000
Land
Lot 4 S First Street, $105,000
Home
1466 Basin, $996,000
2024 Turnberry Lane, $450,000
29 Highwood Circle, $356,000
231 SUGAR LOAF LN, $340,000
448 Hyacinth Loop, $300,000
433 Oaklanding Lane, $286,190
310 Cypress Creek Drive, $285,000
268 Splendor Circle, $279,443
590 Martinsville Drive, $270,000
21 Bear Creek Loop, $243,900
913 Woodberry Place, $223,900
342 Whitchurch St, $209,500
9836 CONIFER LANE, $146,000
9705 Kings Grant Dr., $141,000
240 Woodland Drive, $34,000
2 Topsail, $17,500
Condo/Townhouse
1990 N Waccamaw Dr, Unit 1210, $429,000
200 N Waccamaw Drive, $295,000
912 N WACCAMAW DR., $230,000
114E Parmelee Drive, $224,985
113 Knightbury Court, $155,250
624 Indigo Bunting, $137,000
643 Woodmoor Drive, $120,000
4407 Sweetwater, $100,000
1105 Sweetwater Blvd, $90,000
5403 Sweetwater Blvd, $85,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
Lot 4 Robert Grissom Parkway, $205,000
325 HARBOUR VIEW DRIVE, $114,000
Home
2025 Hideaway Point, $457,500
1471 Suncrest Dr, $439,142
1221 Peterson St., $427,810
1463 Suncrest Drive, $396,375
1635 Laurelcress Drive, $385,465
1500 Wellington Way, $317,500
1411 St. Thomas Circle, $303,000
2932 Midiron Ct, $247,500
2836 S KEY LARGO CIR, $242,500
1297 Brown Pelican Drive, $190,750
21 Settlers Dr, $184,000
4115 LITTLE RIVER RD., $147,000
1326 Pridgen Rd, $122,500
1008 Poplar Drive, $109,000
1613 Stuart Square Circle, $101,000
804 Chapman Place, $45,000
Condo/Townhouse
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $435,000
5310 N Ocean Blvd., $333,900
5300 N Ocean Blvd, $241,000
2348 Heritage Loop, $237,500
2511 S Ocean Blvd, $225,501
4424 Livorn Loop, $180,500
5300 N Ocean Blvd., $173,000
3579 Evergreen Way, $150,000
5601 N Ocean Blvd., $140,000
4805 Lusterleaf Circle, $136,900
3554 Chestnut Drive, $134,622
4880 Dahlia Ct, $134,250
3000 N Ocean Blvd #129, $125,000
210 28TH AVE SOUTH, $115,000
4789 Wild Iris Drive, $115,000
4879 Dahlia Court, $112,500
4643 Wild Iris Dr Unit 201, $105,000
5523 N Ocean Blvd, $103,000
5511 N Ocean Blvd, $100,000
2106 N Ocean Blvd., $95,000
1425 Teague Road, $88,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd, $86,500
2501 S Ocean Blvd, $81,000
1425 Teague Road, $78,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $72,000
3015 Old Bryan Drive, $68,400
5001 Little River Road, $64,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd, $64,000
2310 N Ocean Blvd, $47,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd, $42,500
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
Parcel V At Forest Village, $405,860
9560 Lugano Court, $225,000
361 St. Julian Ln, $150,000
244 West Palms Drive - Lot 89, $141,000
Lot 259 Bluffview Drive, $59,900
126 W Isle Of Palms Avenue, $43,000
Lot 597 Waterway Palms Plantation, $42,000
Lot 224 Shipmaster Avenue, $38,500
Home
469 St. Julian Lane, $735,000
994 Bluffview Drive, $508,000
600 Oxbow Drive, $402,500
1220 E. Isle Of Palms Avenue, $379,000
3011 Cristine Court, $293,589
3272 Saddlewood Circle, $276,121
727 Cabazon Drive, $276,000
TBD Viareggio, $257,185
1101 Balmore Dr., $235,000
6095 Quinn Rd., $206,000
2204 Beauclair Ct., $179,900
151 Fulbourn Place, $175,000
745 Bucklin Loop, $165,000
4616 Southgate Parkway, $146,500
Condo/Townhouse
4412 Livorn Loop, $182,000
533 Uniola Drive, $140,000
4934 Crab Pond Court, $125,000
4919 Twin Pond Court, $118,000
4929 Pond Shoals Ct., $105,000
612 River Oaks Drive, $93,500
4557-C Girvan Drive, $93,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
4621 South Island Drive, $69,000
1525 N 13th Avenue, $26,500
Home
3909 N Ocean Boulevard, $558,000
1209 Golfview Drive, $375,000
1611 Cottage Cove Circle, $299,000
511 6th Ave S, $285,000
1827 Spinnaker Drive, $265,200
301 Rice Circle, $249,000
1605 Harbor Drive, $239,000
2200 Sea Dune Drive, $219,900
4521 Hedrick, $210,000
709 Holly Way, $157,000
Condo/Townhouse
4518 Seaview Street, $210,500
100 North Beach Blvd., #1105, $540,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $360,000
5700 N Ocean Blvd, $354,500
1819 N Ocean Blvd, Unit 1208, $317,000
1516 S Edge Drive, $245,000
1819 N Ocean Boulevard, $225,000
1311 S Ocean Blvd, $221,500
2501 S Ocean Blvd, $220,000
6200 North Ocean Blvd., $189,000
6203 Catalina Drive, $185,000
3217 S Ocean Blvd, $177,900
407 24th Avenue North, $160,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd, $122,000
1221 Tidewater Dr., $120,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $119,000
1919 Spring Street, $113,000
94 Shadow Moss Pl, $108,000
1101 Possum Trot Road, $80,000
2801 S Ocean Blvd, $73,000
2801 S Ocean Blvd, $72,500
3901 N Ocean Blvd., $63,000
2801 S Ocean Boulevard, $59,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 22 / 22A Grackle Lane, $240,000
36 Old Pointe Road, $85,000
Lot 4 Birdfield Ln, $56,250
Home
55 Butler Ct., $850,000
26 Deloach Trail, $460,000
287 Middleton, $435,000
32 Winston Circle, $366,500
182 Historic Lane, $337,500
92 Pintail Ct., $312,500
228 Barony, $283,500
91 Patriot Lane, $269,000
154 Forest Loop, $225,000
176 Otter Run Dr., $190,000
184 Old Ashley Loop, $185,000
Condo/Townhouse
573-A Tuckers Road, $457,500
Lot 1 Golf Club Circle, $452,200
Lot 3 Golf Club Circle, $442,200
423 Parker Drive (#508), $335,000
138 A Avian Dr., $264,995
120-1 Highgrove Ct, $205,000
160 Palisade Loop, $170,000
24 Beaver Pond Loop, $75,000
Commercial
10080 Ocean Highway, $1,875
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
Lot 459 Chamberlin Rd, $64,000
Lot 426 Henagan Lane, $49,500
154 Sebring Lane, $38,500
Home
268 Chamberlin Rd., $387,000
158 Copper Leaf Drive, $283,051
4078 Edenborough Drive, $270,000
1189 Great Lakes Circle, $267,000
116 Chapel Ridge Circle, $266,000
359 Camrose Way, $262,605
3002 Waterbury Ln, $250,000
285 Marsh Tacky Loop, $239,990
422 Countess, $235,000
216 Southbury Drive, $224,900
1027 Bonita Loop, $190,000
537 Brooksher Drive, $187,000
Lot 44 Sebring Lane, $172,400
445 St. Charles Place, $169,000
538 Carolina Woods Dr, $165,500
6614 Wood Duck Cove, $103,000
611 Reef Court, $64,000
Condo/Townhouse
148 Olde Towne Way, $135,000
3923 Gladiola Ct Unit 303, $92,000
859 Tall Oaks Ct., $75,500
500 Fairway Village Dr, $66,000
3915 Gladiola, $64,000
510 Fairwood Lakes Drive, $50,600
500 Fairway Village, $50,000
