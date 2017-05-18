Real Estate News

May 18, 2017 5:00 AM

See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Property transfers from the Myrtle Beach area from April 9-April 15, according to the MLS listings.

Supply, N.C. 28462

Home

2595 Fairway Drive Sw, $80,000

Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

16 Carolina Shores Parkway, $210,000

3104 Cedar Creek Lane, $225,000

Calabash, N.C. 28467

Home

1065 Chadsey Lake, $174,295

209 Ocean Forest Dr., $162,000

1053 Valley Dr., $134,900

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Condo/Townhouse

182 Clubhouse Road, $211,500

Home

247 Creek View Drive, $320,000

Georgetown 29440

Home

237 Lakewood, $156,000

407 Glenwood Street, $113,000

1308 Saville St, $82,000

478 Buck Dr., $57,500

1912 Cherry Street, $45,000

881 Mcdonald Rd, $43,500

Condo/Townhouse

201 Marsh Lake Drive, $525,000

Aynor 29511

Home

266 Penn Circle, $174,800

123 Clearwind Ct, $149,900

Conway 29526

Land

Tbd Hwy 501, $396,000

Home

130 Stonehinge Court, $255,000

813 Derbyshire Court, $220,000

205 Ridge Point Drive, $215,000

1064 Manassas Drive, $171,305

601 Fieldwoods Drive, $163,900

1705 Mcdermott Street, $137,000

216 Family Farm Rd, $135,450

549 Woodholme Drive, $90,000

110 Bluebird Loop, $39,000

Condo/Townhouse

1016 Fairway Lane, $130,000

1320 Highway 501 Business, $725

1320 Highway 501 Business, $725

Conway 29527

Land

23 Acres Dennis Lane, $97,000

Home

5309 Pauley Swamp Road, $295,000

1613 Bridgebrook Ln, $295,000

1013 Cadbury Ct., $209,900

191 Vineyard Lake Circle, $207,000

1516 Abberbury Drive, $172,574

1253 Augustus, $145,000

1453 Abberbury Drive, $140,999

1414 Boker Rd., $138,575

369 Beulah Cir, $130,000

1957 Gemini Circle, $85,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

Tract 2a Old Sawmill Road, $68,800

Green Sea 29545

Land

2123 Church Rd, $32,000

2115 Church Rd, $13,000

Little River 29566

Land

Tbd Horseshoe Road, $8,000

Home

3375 Cedar Creek Run, $315,000

178 Swallowtail Court, $223,000

375 Vermillion Drive, $193,500

4315 Kinlaw Street, $187,500

242 Carolina Crossing Blvd, $185,000

3468 Trailside Drive, $159,000

Condo/Townhouse

476 Papyrus Circle, $176,000

4520 N Plantation Drive, Unit F-6, $136,900

4520 N Plantation Harbor Dr, $132,500

131 Way Point Ridge, $130,000

4644 Greenbriar Drive, $100,000

4650 Greenbriar Dr, $94,000

4221 Hibiscus Drive, $84,500

4015 Fairway Drive, $63,000

Longs 29568

Land

1553 Bluegil Dr, $29,000

Home

227 Palmetto Green Dr., $242,651

334 Lake Mist Ct., $235,240

244 Silverbelle Blvd., $215,000

311 Scotch Dr, $150,992

760 Trap Shooter Circle, $125,990

730 Trap Shooter Circle, $120,490

Loris 29569

Land

1422 Daisy Road, $70,000

East Hwy 9 Bypa E 2115, $33,000

Home

1448 Wilderness, $210,000

346 Long Meadow Drive, $205,000

172 Sweetbay Magnolia, $139,999

2260 Zeek Dr, $95,545

4904 Canal St, $15,203

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

6616 Lagoon Place, $300,000

978 Oakwood Lane, $220,000

831 Sparrow Hollow Lane, $139,000

Condo/Townhouse

8560 Queensway Blvd., $290,000

9500 Shore Drive, $267,000

435 Ocean Creek Drive #2725, $175,000

201 N 74th Avenue #702, $172,480

201 N Ocean Blvd., Unit 1243-44, $158,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Dr 3-209, $112,000

161 Seawatch Dr, $111,000

6318 Hawthorne Ln, $92,000

191 Maisons Drive, $91,000

406 75th Ave North, $81,000

6708 Bryant Street, $75,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

1407 Winddrift Court, $27,000

Home

1021 N Dogwood Drive, $330,000

610 Spice Hill Lane, $317,000

611 2 Nd Ave N, $280,000

2117 Wentworth Dr, $249,000

220 Coral Beach Circle, $245,000

Lot 920 Seaside Dr., $235,000

6001 S Kings Highway, Site 1828, $235,000

1060 Lizzie Lane, $199,110

630 S 16th Avenue, $190,000

152 Somerworth Circle, $187,500

1803 Gypsy Ct, $137,500

612 6th Avenue South, $115,000

6001 S Kings Highway, Site 1573, $82,000

Condo/Townhouse

5300 N Ocean Blvd., $320,000

612 S Ocean Blvd, $161,000

612 S Ocean Blvd., $157,000

310 N 5th Avenue, $142,000

612 15th Ave S, $132,000

100 Birch N Coppice, $124,900

120 Spanish Oak Ct., $108,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $87,500

5905 S Kings Highway, $83,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $80,000

5905 S Kings Hwy Unit #543a, $68,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

4831 Wesley Rd, $840,000

Lot 101 Cascade Dr., $70,000

Home

77 Cascade Drive, $500,000

2 Grey Moss Road, $467,500

256 Graytwig Circle, $345,000

108 Woodland Drive, $335,000

296 Outboard Drive, $335,000

244 Sherwood Drive, $254,315

131 Cypress Ave, $253,000

351 Simplicity Dr, $246,000

5232 Hwy 17 Business, $237,000

600 Elmwood Circle, $234,850

1253 Merion Court, $202,500

4502 Wintersweet Lane, $183,000

1507 Medinah Lane, $180,000

9424 Old Palmetto Road, $137,500

4963 First Street, $115,000

Condo/Townhouse

439 Arlington Circle, $206,000

720 Pickering Drive, $194,000

1582 S Waccamaw Drive, $164,500

1210 N Waccamaw Drive, $162,000

616 Indigo Bunting Lane, $140,000

310 Marsh Place, $138,000

1509 N Waccamaw Drive, Unit 106, $129,000

116 S Waccamaw Drive, #203, $128,000

669 Wilshire Lane, $113,500

3955 Highway 17 Bypass, $2,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

5405 N Ocean Boulevard, $620,000

1051 Means Circle, $505,194

1582 Wellington Way, $310,000

1453 Thames Court, $269,900

2802 Temperance Drive, $135,000

1100 Stalvey Ave, $106,000

604 S 13th Ave, $59,000

Condo/Townhouse

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $387,500

5501 North Ocean Blvd. #202, $285,000

2007 S Ocean Boulevard, $280,000

5200 N Ocean Boulevard, $260,000

1721 Culbertson Avenue, $253,000

704 S Ocean Boulevard, $234,000

2511 S Ocean Boulevard, $223,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd, $199,900

4395 Livorn Loop, $189,000

5300 N Ocean Blvd., $182,000

2701 N Ocean Blvd, $181,000

526 Mockingbird Avenue, $176,000

4890 Luster Leaf Circle 104, $157,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd #320, $137,000

817 Pampas Dr, $134,000

3932 Spruce Drive, $125,000

791 Walnut Avenue, $120,000

2501 S Ocean Blvd, $110,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd, $92,500

5001 Little River Road, $79,900

2310 N Ocean Blvd., $75,900

1701 Yaupon Dr, $73,000

3015 Old Bryan Drive, $70,919

515 37th Ave North, $67,500

1501 S Ocean Blvd, $59,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $55,700

2506 S Ocean Blvd, $21,000

2411 N Oak Street, $6,300

604 N 16th Ave., $1,225

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

384 W Palms Dr., $145,000

472 W Palms Dr, $140,000

1327 Fiddlehead Way, $52,900

656 Barona Dr., $46,500

227 Veijas Drive, $45,000

Lot 45 Harbour View Drive, $33,500

Home

9300 Venezia Circle, $825,579

8961 Bella Verde Ct, $516,000

1260 Fiddlehead Way, $485,000

9323 Pond Cypress Lane, $320,000

315 Highfield Loop, $305,000

5649 Camilla Court, $278,640

2770 Scarecrow Way, $259,000

5530 Plantersville Pl., $256,556

332 Firenze Loop, $226,000

3685 White Wing Circle, $202,900

249 Carolina Farms Blvd, $193,000

740 Churchill Downs Drive, $183,000

6044 Pantherwood, $175,500

443 Dandelion, $160,000

5008 Wickalow Way, $159,900

140 Centennial Circle, $150,100

296 Mckendree Lane, $146,900

4300 Summit Trail, $120,000

Condo/Townhouse

4546 Girvan, $99,200

801 Crumpet Court, $85,000

4541-F Girvan Drive, $85,000

636 River Oaks Drive, $82,500

646 River Oaks Drive, $80,000

501 White River Drive, $79,500

1310 River Oaks Dr, $54,000

1025 World Tour Blvd, $38,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1702 Waterway Drive, $62,500

Home

2206 Via Palma Dr, $490,000

4835 Cantor Court, $465,000

921 Tidewater Drive, $338,000

1234 Clipper Rd., $262,000

660 Lorenzo Drive, $246,000

727 Sweetgum Lane, $155,000

812 Futch Street, $122,500

821 Wayne Street, $95,000

Condo/Townhouse

201 S Ocean Blvd., $315,000

5508 N Ocean Blvd, $300,000

4505 South Ocean Blvd., $257,500

6108 N Ocean Blvd, $247,900

2180 Waterview Drive, $235,000

6244 Catalina Drive, $216,000

503 20th Ave N, $179,500

502 48th Ave S., $176,000

948a Perrin Dr., $130,500

305 N Hillside Drive, $130,000

848 Villa Dr., $129,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Drive Unit 1412, $126,500

2301 S Ocean Blvd, $121,500

806 Conway Street, $117,000

2711 S Ocean Blvd, $115,500

1221 Tidewater Drive, $110,000

3500 N Ocean Blvd, $95,000

208 Landing Rd, $88,500

5751 Oyster Catcher Dr, $83,000

1101 Possum Trott Road Unit 303-A, $72,000

1101 Possum Trot Rd, $70,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd, $64,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 15 Spinnacle, $250,000

8810 Ocean Highway, $165,000

40 Bays At Litchfield, $74,195

Lot 103 Lumbee Circle, $60,000

Lot C Citadel Place, $54,000

10 Sweetgum Drive, $35,000

Home

97 Enclave Place, $393,000

2626 Waverly Road, $369,000

57 Jerdon Lane, $335,000

155 Carrington, $329,352

10 Balmoral Court, $285,000

251 Oleander, $238,500

Condo/Townhouse

34-1 Rattan Loop, $179,500

1041 Blue Stem Drive, $156,500

562 Blue Stem Dr, $118,000

504 Pinehurst Lane, $107,000

320 Pinehurst Lane, $95,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

1346 Bermuda Grass Drive, $375,000

1937 La Playa Drive, $277,466

514 Ladyfish Dr., $255,250

224 Black Bear, $242,000

429 Springwater Loop, $240,000

329 Palmetto Glen Dr, $232,500

307 Burchwood Lane, $223,000

4083 Grousewood Drive, $205,000

255 Leadoff Dr, $191,797

233 Deer Trace Circle, $180,000

653 Blackstone Drive, $167,500

117 Burkridge West Dr, $160,000

101 Marsh Rabbit Drive, $156,000

646 Kindred Drive, $155,000

228 Osprey Cove Loop, $149,500

117 Maggie Way, $144,611

6622 W Sweetbriar Trail, $137,000

8428 Bloomwood Drive, $133,500

523 Keystone Lane, $35,000

5603 Mill Pond Road, 9a, $16,000

Condo/Townhouse

150 Lazy Willow Lane, $92,500

6715 Blue Heron Blvd,, $59,000

4625 Dick Pond Road, $4,000

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

St. James girls memorialized at service after Bay Road crash

St. James girls memorialized at service after Bay Road crash 0:38

St. James girls memorialized at service after Bay Road crash
Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 5.18 1:31

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 5.18
Teacher of the Year award given to Pee Dee Elementary School teacher 1:38

Teacher of the Year award given to Pee Dee Elementary School teacher

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos