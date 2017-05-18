See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Property transfers from the Myrtle Beach area from April 9-April 15, according to the MLS listings.
Supply, N.C. 28462
2595 Fairway Drive Sw, $80,000
Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
16 Carolina Shores Parkway, $210,000
3104 Cedar Creek Lane, $225,000
Calabash, N.C. 28467
Home
1065 Chadsey Lake, $174,295
209 Ocean Forest Dr., $162,000
1053 Valley Dr., $134,900
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Condo/Townhouse
182 Clubhouse Road, $211,500
Home
247 Creek View Drive, $320,000
Georgetown 29440
Home
237 Lakewood, $156,000
407 Glenwood Street, $113,000
1308 Saville St, $82,000
478 Buck Dr., $57,500
1912 Cherry Street, $45,000
881 Mcdonald Rd, $43,500
Condo/Townhouse
201 Marsh Lake Drive, $525,000
Aynor 29511
Home
266 Penn Circle, $174,800
123 Clearwind Ct, $149,900
Conway 29526
Land
Tbd Hwy 501, $396,000
Home
130 Stonehinge Court, $255,000
813 Derbyshire Court, $220,000
205 Ridge Point Drive, $215,000
1064 Manassas Drive, $171,305
601 Fieldwoods Drive, $163,900
1705 Mcdermott Street, $137,000
216 Family Farm Rd, $135,450
549 Woodholme Drive, $90,000
110 Bluebird Loop, $39,000
Condo/Townhouse
1016 Fairway Lane, $130,000
1320 Highway 501 Business, $725
Conway 29527
Land
23 Acres Dennis Lane, $97,000
Home
5309 Pauley Swamp Road, $295,000
1613 Bridgebrook Ln, $295,000
1013 Cadbury Ct., $209,900
191 Vineyard Lake Circle, $207,000
1516 Abberbury Drive, $172,574
1253 Augustus, $145,000
1453 Abberbury Drive, $140,999
1414 Boker Rd., $138,575
369 Beulah Cir, $130,000
1957 Gemini Circle, $85,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Land
Tract 2a Old Sawmill Road, $68,800
Green Sea 29545
Land
2123 Church Rd, $32,000
2115 Church Rd, $13,000
Little River 29566
Land
Tbd Horseshoe Road, $8,000
Home
3375 Cedar Creek Run, $315,000
178 Swallowtail Court, $223,000
375 Vermillion Drive, $193,500
4315 Kinlaw Street, $187,500
242 Carolina Crossing Blvd, $185,000
3468 Trailside Drive, $159,000
Condo/Townhouse
476 Papyrus Circle, $176,000
4520 N Plantation Drive, Unit F-6, $136,900
4520 N Plantation Harbor Dr, $132,500
131 Way Point Ridge, $130,000
4644 Greenbriar Drive, $100,000
4650 Greenbriar Dr, $94,000
4221 Hibiscus Drive, $84,500
4015 Fairway Drive, $63,000
Longs 29568
Land
1553 Bluegil Dr, $29,000
Home
227 Palmetto Green Dr., $242,651
334 Lake Mist Ct., $235,240
244 Silverbelle Blvd., $215,000
311 Scotch Dr, $150,992
760 Trap Shooter Circle, $125,990
730 Trap Shooter Circle, $120,490
Loris 29569
Land
1422 Daisy Road, $70,000
East Hwy 9 Bypa E 2115, $33,000
Home
1448 Wilderness, $210,000
346 Long Meadow Drive, $205,000
172 Sweetbay Magnolia, $139,999
2260 Zeek Dr, $95,545
4904 Canal St, $15,203
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
6616 Lagoon Place, $300,000
978 Oakwood Lane, $220,000
831 Sparrow Hollow Lane, $139,000
Condo/Townhouse
8560 Queensway Blvd., $290,000
9500 Shore Drive, $267,000
435 Ocean Creek Drive #2725, $175,000
201 N 74th Avenue #702, $172,480
201 N Ocean Blvd., Unit 1243-44, $158,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Dr 3-209, $112,000
161 Seawatch Dr, $111,000
6318 Hawthorne Ln, $92,000
191 Maisons Drive, $91,000
406 75th Ave North, $81,000
6708 Bryant Street, $75,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
1407 Winddrift Court, $27,000
Home
1021 N Dogwood Drive, $330,000
610 Spice Hill Lane, $317,000
611 2 Nd Ave N, $280,000
2117 Wentworth Dr, $249,000
220 Coral Beach Circle, $245,000
Lot 920 Seaside Dr., $235,000
6001 S Kings Highway, Site 1828, $235,000
1060 Lizzie Lane, $199,110
630 S 16th Avenue, $190,000
152 Somerworth Circle, $187,500
1803 Gypsy Ct, $137,500
612 6th Avenue South, $115,000
6001 S Kings Highway, Site 1573, $82,000
Condo/Townhouse
5300 N Ocean Blvd., $320,000
612 S Ocean Blvd, $161,000
612 S Ocean Blvd., $157,000
310 N 5th Avenue, $142,000
612 15th Ave S, $132,000
100 Birch N Coppice, $124,900
120 Spanish Oak Ct., $108,000
5905 S Kings Highway, $87,500
5905 S Kings Highway, $83,000
5905 S Kings Highway, $80,000
5905 S Kings Hwy Unit #543a, $68,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
4831 Wesley Rd, $840,000
Lot 101 Cascade Dr., $70,000
Home
77 Cascade Drive, $500,000
2 Grey Moss Road, $467,500
256 Graytwig Circle, $345,000
108 Woodland Drive, $335,000
296 Outboard Drive, $335,000
244 Sherwood Drive, $254,315
131 Cypress Ave, $253,000
351 Simplicity Dr, $246,000
5232 Hwy 17 Business, $237,000
600 Elmwood Circle, $234,850
1253 Merion Court, $202,500
4502 Wintersweet Lane, $183,000
1507 Medinah Lane, $180,000
9424 Old Palmetto Road, $137,500
4963 First Street, $115,000
Condo/Townhouse
439 Arlington Circle, $206,000
720 Pickering Drive, $194,000
1582 S Waccamaw Drive, $164,500
1210 N Waccamaw Drive, $162,000
616 Indigo Bunting Lane, $140,000
310 Marsh Place, $138,000
1509 N Waccamaw Drive, Unit 106, $129,000
116 S Waccamaw Drive, #203, $128,000
669 Wilshire Lane, $113,500
3955 Highway 17 Bypass, $2,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
5405 N Ocean Boulevard, $620,000
1051 Means Circle, $505,194
1582 Wellington Way, $310,000
1453 Thames Court, $269,900
2802 Temperance Drive, $135,000
1100 Stalvey Ave, $106,000
604 S 13th Ave, $59,000
Condo/Townhouse
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $387,500
5501 North Ocean Blvd. #202, $285,000
2007 S Ocean Boulevard, $280,000
5200 N Ocean Boulevard, $260,000
1721 Culbertson Avenue, $253,000
704 S Ocean Boulevard, $234,000
2511 S Ocean Boulevard, $223,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd, $199,900
4395 Livorn Loop, $189,000
5300 N Ocean Blvd., $182,000
2701 N Ocean Blvd, $181,000
526 Mockingbird Avenue, $176,000
4890 Luster Leaf Circle 104, $157,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd #320, $137,000
817 Pampas Dr, $134,000
3932 Spruce Drive, $125,000
791 Walnut Avenue, $120,000
2501 S Ocean Blvd, $110,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd, $92,500
5001 Little River Road, $79,900
2310 N Ocean Blvd., $75,900
1701 Yaupon Dr, $73,000
3015 Old Bryan Drive, $70,919
515 37th Ave North, $67,500
1501 S Ocean Blvd, $59,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $55,700
2506 S Ocean Blvd, $21,000
2411 N Oak Street, $6,300
604 N 16th Ave., $1,225
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
384 W Palms Dr., $145,000
472 W Palms Dr, $140,000
1327 Fiddlehead Way, $52,900
656 Barona Dr., $46,500
227 Veijas Drive, $45,000
Lot 45 Harbour View Drive, $33,500
Home
9300 Venezia Circle, $825,579
8961 Bella Verde Ct, $516,000
1260 Fiddlehead Way, $485,000
9323 Pond Cypress Lane, $320,000
315 Highfield Loop, $305,000
5649 Camilla Court, $278,640
2770 Scarecrow Way, $259,000
5530 Plantersville Pl., $256,556
332 Firenze Loop, $226,000
3685 White Wing Circle, $202,900
249 Carolina Farms Blvd, $193,000
740 Churchill Downs Drive, $183,000
6044 Pantherwood, $175,500
443 Dandelion, $160,000
5008 Wickalow Way, $159,900
140 Centennial Circle, $150,100
296 Mckendree Lane, $146,900
4300 Summit Trail, $120,000
Condo/Townhouse
4546 Girvan, $99,200
801 Crumpet Court, $85,000
4541-F Girvan Drive, $85,000
636 River Oaks Drive, $82,500
646 River Oaks Drive, $80,000
501 White River Drive, $79,500
1310 River Oaks Dr, $54,000
1025 World Tour Blvd, $38,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
1702 Waterway Drive, $62,500
Home
2206 Via Palma Dr, $490,000
4835 Cantor Court, $465,000
921 Tidewater Drive, $338,000
1234 Clipper Rd., $262,000
660 Lorenzo Drive, $246,000
727 Sweetgum Lane, $155,000
812 Futch Street, $122,500
821 Wayne Street, $95,000
Condo/Townhouse
201 S Ocean Blvd., $315,000
5508 N Ocean Blvd, $300,000
4505 South Ocean Blvd., $257,500
6108 N Ocean Blvd, $247,900
2180 Waterview Drive, $235,000
6244 Catalina Drive, $216,000
503 20th Ave N, $179,500
502 48th Ave S., $176,000
948a Perrin Dr., $130,500
305 N Hillside Drive, $130,000
848 Villa Dr., $129,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Drive Unit 1412, $126,500
2301 S Ocean Blvd, $121,500
806 Conway Street, $117,000
2711 S Ocean Blvd, $115,500
1221 Tidewater Drive, $110,000
3500 N Ocean Blvd, $95,000
208 Landing Rd, $88,500
5751 Oyster Catcher Dr, $83,000
1101 Possum Trott Road Unit 303-A, $72,000
1101 Possum Trot Rd, $70,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd, $64,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 15 Spinnacle, $250,000
8810 Ocean Highway, $165,000
40 Bays At Litchfield, $74,195
Lot 103 Lumbee Circle, $60,000
Lot C Citadel Place, $54,000
10 Sweetgum Drive, $35,000
Home
97 Enclave Place, $393,000
2626 Waverly Road, $369,000
57 Jerdon Lane, $335,000
155 Carrington, $329,352
10 Balmoral Court, $285,000
251 Oleander, $238,500
Condo/Townhouse
34-1 Rattan Loop, $179,500
1041 Blue Stem Drive, $156,500
562 Blue Stem Dr, $118,000
504 Pinehurst Lane, $107,000
320 Pinehurst Lane, $95,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Home
1346 Bermuda Grass Drive, $375,000
1937 La Playa Drive, $277,466
514 Ladyfish Dr., $255,250
224 Black Bear, $242,000
429 Springwater Loop, $240,000
329 Palmetto Glen Dr, $232,500
307 Burchwood Lane, $223,000
4083 Grousewood Drive, $205,000
255 Leadoff Dr, $191,797
233 Deer Trace Circle, $180,000
653 Blackstone Drive, $167,500
117 Burkridge West Dr, $160,000
101 Marsh Rabbit Drive, $156,000
646 Kindred Drive, $155,000
228 Osprey Cove Loop, $149,500
117 Maggie Way, $144,611
6622 W Sweetbriar Trail, $137,000
8428 Bloomwood Drive, $133,500
523 Keystone Lane, $35,000
5603 Mill Pond Road, 9a, $16,000
Condo/Townhouse
150 Lazy Willow Lane, $92,500
6715 Blue Heron Blvd,, $59,000
4625 Dick Pond Road, $4,000
