Real Estate News

May 11, 2017 5:00 AM

See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Georgetown 29440

Land

312 Old Carriage Loop, $235,000

Lot 182 Bonnyneck Dr., $160,000

1.5 Acres Weaver Loop, $30,000

Lot 51 Oak Bay Drive, $20,625

Land

184 Permit Court, $805,000

240 Prince Street, $234,000

273 Forest Ave, $220,000

222 Duke Street, $184,000

1705 South Island Road, $17,000

Aynor 29511

Home

327 Farmtrac Dr, $313,770

Conway 29526

Home

2704 Graham Rd, $350,000

8256 Timber Ridge Road, $260,000

3009 Slade Dr., $224,619

104 Piperridge Dr, $223,000

907 Collins Street, $213,500

183 Westville Drive, $209,900

543 Belton Drive, $204,000

709 Helms Way, $200,000

132 University Circle, $190,000

178 Quail Run, $179,900

750 Drawbridge Dr., $173,000

177 Family Farm Rd, $165,867

120 Birchwood Lane, $165,000

1759 Juniper Drive, $156,100

937 University Forest Drive, $152,000

2504 Belladora Road, $138,950

562 Woodholme Dr, $132,000

1027 Woodfield Circle, $128,900

919 Tiffany Lane, $125,000

1825 Ambridge Drive, $119,400

604 Lincoln Lane, $117,500

813 Esther Court, $111,000

4010 Cordoba Dr, $92,900

Condo/townhouse

316 Kiskadee Loop, $95,000

3004 Mercer Dr, $80,000

525 Wild Wing Blvd, $67,000

525 Wild Wing Blvd, $66,000

3555 Hwy 544, $40,000

Commercial

2153 Highway 544, $1,233

1314 4th Ave, $850

Conway 29527

Land

14.56 Acres Juniper Bay Rd, $91,000

9 Marsh Drive, $14,500

Home

136 Pottery Landing Drive, $374,125

306 Country Club Drive, $219,900

1142 Carleita Circle, $204,000

143 Oakey Estates Dr, $183,367

3794 Juniper Bay Rd, $162,000

478 Oakham Dr, $149,800

1416 Boker Road, $136,109

1504 Leatherman Rd., $128,445

1505 Leatherman Rd., $120,945

2613 Lincoln Park Drive, $102,000

5500 Hendricks Short Cut, $83,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

234 Blue Jacket Drive, $130,000

5417 Hwy 712, $53,800

Little River 29566

Land

Lot 1 Williams Island Drive, $238,500

2581 Argyle Way, $27,500

Home

4384 Ellis Avenue, $350,000

3067 Alice Lane, $268,000

4173 Golf Ave, $245,000

237 Vermillion Drive, $192,000

170 Nature Trail, $139,900

3259 Lyndon Drive, $90,000

3538 North Pointe Blvd, $65,000

Condo/townhouse

131 Way Point Ridge Q-19, $138,000

4396 Baldwin Ave, $125,000

4271 Hibiscus Drive, $85,000

248 Sun Colony Drive, $83,000

1025 Plantation Drive, $63,000

4350 Baker Street, $56,000

Longs 29568

Land

Hwy 90, $33,000

Hwy 90 N Of Sc90 Tract C, $31,000

Lot 69 Shadow Ct, $16,000

Home

112 Chestnut Estates Rd, $288,357

421 Shellbank Dr., $175,000

149 Cloverleaf Dr., $162,000

152 Balsa, $159,000

178 Sussex Ct, $94,500

3249 Willard Rd, $26,399

Loris 29569

Land

0 Kerl Rd And Hwy 701, $32,000

Home

217 Lawson Road, $195,193

901 Hornbeam Court, $185,000

108 Dayglow Drive, $146,295

609 Blue Daisy Ct, $138,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

159 Cabana Dr, $485,000

Home

750 Villarosa Drive, $605,200

1010 Waterway Ln, $257,000

299 Lake Arrowhead Rd, $230,000

Condo/townhouse

10100 Beach Club Drive, $430,000

9500 Shore Dr., $331,000

1346-105 Villa Marbella Court, $330,000

9820 Queensway Blvd., $275,000

125 Hartland Drive, $268,000

100 Ocean Creek Drive #f-12, $255,000

116 Westhill Circle, $225,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd, $217,000

211 Baslow Court, $195,000

161 Seawatch Drive #817, $163,000

250 Maisons Drive, $137,900

223 Maison Dr, $134,900

9581 Shore Drive, $134,500

9776 Leyland Drive, $112,000

415 Ocean Creek Drive, $108,000

501 Maison Dr., $107,500

161 Seawatch Drive, $98,000

201 N 77th Ave, $67,000

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2303, $63,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

6001 S Kings Highway, Site G-5, $257,500

249 Melody Gardens Dr, $235,000

1444 Seahouse Court, $195,000

715 N 1st Ave, $188,000

1101 Plantation Drive, $184,900

6001 S Kings Hwy, $86,000

1733 Crystal Lake Drive, $47,000

2729 Orion Drive, $12,000

Condo/townhouse

5905 S Kings Hwy, $94,000

5905 S Kings Hwy, $89,000

5905 S Kings Hwy, $86,900

5905 S Kings Hwy, $85,000

2710 S Ocean Blvd., $84,000

1930 Bent Grass Dr #40-D, $61,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $53,500

5905 S Kings Highway, $43,000

Commercial

1504-1506 Azalea Drive, $30,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

339 Seabreeze Dr, $110,000

Home

4360 Creek Drive, $800,000

418 Hyacinth Loop, $317,930

4631 Beauty Berry Court, $280,000

307 N Dogwood Drive, $245,000

9621 Indigo Creek Blvd, $244,000

9596 Indigo Club Drive, $182,900

1510 Cove Lane, $139,000

131 Woodlake Drive, $136,700

534 Rainbow Drive, $128,000

9413 Green Wing Dr, $42,000

Condo/townhouse

497 Botany Loop, $249,900

100 E Parmelee Drive, $200,000

701 Pickering Drive, $172,000

741 Painted Bunting Dr., $160,000

5846 Longwood Drive, $125,000

625 N Waccamaw Drive, $87,000

7308 Sweetwater Blvd, $83,000

Commercial

9751 Moose Drive, $1,000

3577 Highway 17 Business, $500

3577 Highway 17 Business, $100

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

604 Stableford Court, $760,000

1632 Laurelcress Drive, $354,530

1641 Arundel Rd, $330,000

1400 Culbertson Ave., $316,000

1614 Laurelcress Drive, $307,985

706 N 48th Avenue, $174,250

713 Charlotte Road, $157,000

2391 Morlynn Drive, $155,000

2602 Temperance Dr, $140,000

1010 Dunbar, $130,000

Condo/townhouse

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $332,500

790 Sailhouse Court, $177,900

207 S Ocean Blvd., $145,000

5601 N Ocean Blvd., $142,000

548 Juniper Drive, $141,000

2500 N Ocean Blvd Unit 202, $140,000

210 25th Avenue S, $139,160

4847 Carnation Circle, $132,500

2311 S Ocean Blvd #752, $130,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., Unit 125, $120,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $116,000

2501 S Ocean Blvd, $112,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $106,000

1105 S Ocean Boulevard, $104,500

4701 N Kings Hwy, $99,900

701 Beach Walk Place, $97,000

4856 Carnation Circle, $95,000

401 S 10th Ave, $90,800

504 N Ocean Blvd, $62,999

1605 S Ocean Blvd Unit 102, $58,000

2207 S Ocean Blvd #314, $57,000

2207 S Ocean Blvd, $56,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd, $50,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $49,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd, $42,000

1600 S Ocean Blvd, $23,500

Commercial

1113 44th Avenue North, $4,667

4612 Oleander Drive, $1,800

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

9530 Bellasera Circle, $225,000

105 W Isle Of The Palms Ave., $55,000

Home

9870 Bellasera Circle, $890,000

969 Bluffview Drive, $560,000

4024 Captiva Row, $524,900

3146 Marsh Island Drive, $459,900

3105 Marsh Island Drive, $445,000

Lot 277 Ashboro Ct., $345,900

344 Capers Creek Drive, $334,500

3037 Moss Bridge Lane, $322,125

579 Carolina Farms Boulevard, $280,000

348 Firenze Loop, $274,900

5545 Plantersville Pl., $274,800

367 Blackberry Lane, $260,000

4826 Keel Court, $249,000

3900 Briar Vista, $230,000

3124 Robins Nest Way, $190,000

203 Fulbourn Place, $187,500

105 Clovis Circle, $182,000

588 Cottage Oaks Circle, $170,000

4401 Hunting Bow Trail, $163,900

Condo/townhouse

5404 Elba Way, $210,000

948 British Lane, $186,140

1537 Lanterns Rest Rd, $150,000

1136 Harvester Circle, $128,000

412 Blacksmith Ln, $120,050

161 Seawatch Drive, $89,500

1290 River Oaks Dr, $88,750

654 River Oaks Dr, $81,500

950 Forestbrook Rd, $78,000

1294 River Oaks Drive, $70,000

Commercial

4999 Carolina Forest Blvd., $400

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1525 13th Avenue North, $32,000

Home

5504 Leatherleaf Drive, $527,500

2803 Ship Wheel Drive, $519,000

2803 Ship Wheel Drive, $519,000

301 N 11th Ave, $485,000

1504 Surf Pointe Drive, $465,000

1501 Hillside Drive North, $449,900

1604 Waterway Drive, $425,000

4106 S Ocean Blvd, $390,000

606 20th Avenue N, $370,000

617b S 3rd Avenue, $118,000

Condo/townhouse

4719 S Ocean Blvd, $460,000

2301 S Ocean Blvd, $310,000

1003 S Ocean Blvd. #902, $306,000

306 S Hillside Drive, $266,000

6014 Catalina D North Myrtle Beach, $252,500

6095 Catalina Drive, $235,000

5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd, $216,000

5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd, $211,000

601 Hillside Dr North #2832, $170,000

501 S Ocean Blvd. #402, $135,000

201 N Hillside Drive, $134,000

300 N Ocean Boulevard, $134,000

901 West Port Dr., $124,900

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy, $115,000

1550 Spinnaker Dr. #3314, $114,500

1221 Tidewater Drive, $110,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd, $107,500

609 S Hillside Drive, $102,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd, $100,000

211 N Hillside Drive, $91,300

231 Landing Rd, $75,000

4516 Seaview Street #30, $50,900

Pawleys Island 29585

Home

482 Masters Drive, $589,000

55 Lupton, $419,000

28 Winnowing Way, $372,972

3 Wentworth Place, $339,000

501 Greenfield Rd., $334,900

318 Southgate Court, $332,015

255 Lumbee Circle, $315,000

93 Navigators Dr, $269,210

1692 Tradition Club Dr, $254,900

Condo/townhouse

139 S Dunes Drive, $315,000

74 Tern Place, $260,000

149 Lumbee Circle, $227,000

63b Billfish Court, $225,000

14290 Ocean Highway, $125,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

1544 Dunscombe Way, $295,000

181 Marsh Hawk Drive, $222,800

126 Camrose Way, $217,000

797 Indian Wood Lane, $212,000

609 Cottontail Tr., $199,900

281 Sugar Mill Loop, $196,000

341 Cabo Loop, $192,070

962 Bonita Loop, $188,000

345 Cabo Loop, $185,615

3901 Camden Drive, $175,000

521 Battey Drive, $165,000

173 Maggie Way, $163,512

961 Dunrobin Lane, $162,000

120 Terracina Cr, $149,900

9403 Leeds Cr, $135,000

6530 Snowy Egret Trail, $132,870

6511 Northumberland Way, $128,000

6706 Wisteria Dr, $121,000

8615 Bragg Drive, $108,000

4616 Misty Lane, $95,000

Condo/townhouse

1518 C Palmina Loop, $170,000

150 Lazy Willow Ln, $103,000

510 Fairwood Lakes Drive, $65,000

1440- E Green Tree Iv, $42,000

510 Fairwood Lakes Drive, $41,900

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Natasha Ryce found police on her afternoon ride. Police had found a body.

Natasha Ryce found police on her afternoon ride. Police had found a body. 0:24

Natasha Ryce found police on her afternoon ride. Police had found a body.
Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 5.11 1:24

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 5.11
Search for Randy Davis yields male remains 1:45

Search for Randy Davis yields male remains

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos