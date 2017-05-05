Real Estate News

May 05, 2017 2:27 PM

See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 12 Samworth Loop, $50,000

Lot 35 Parsons Garden, $17,000

Home

315 Queen St, $925,000

620 Prince Street, $750,000

115 Blue Heron Drive, $665,000

1735 Rice Street, $140,000

Condo/townhouse

623 Front Street, $350,000

Aynor 29511

Home

128 Clearwind Ct, $171,900

454 Frye Rd., $138,500

Conway 29526

Land

489 Brood Court, $45,000

Home

1221 White Fox Court, $265,985

170 Kelly's Cove Drive, $235,000

2789 Sanctuary Boulevard, $230,000

1008 Rudder Court, $215,000

4032 Woodcliffe Drive, $206,071

130 Regency Dr, $195,000

925 Buccaneers Cove, $179,000

273 Myrtle Grande Drive, $174,000

148 Family Farm Rd, $172,655

4148 Long Avenue Ext, $170,000

5659 Hwy 319 E, $165,000

121 Family Farm Road, $165,000

105 Dogwood Circle, $149,000

703 Drawbridge Drive, $145,900

2403 Blake Street, $135,183

344 Walden Lake Road, $124,000

135 Hamilton Way, $115,000

133 Hillmont Ct, $110,000

4701 Hwy 19, $108,500

2572 Ole King St, $33,000

Condo/townhouse

1027 Tee Shot Drive, $174,900

1025 Tee Shot Drive, $144,900

1017 Tee Shot Drive, $140,000

1004 Fairway Lane, $130,000

334 Kiskadee Loop, $78,000

1291 Highway 501 Business, $390,000

Conway 29527

Home

1503 Calhoun Road, $525,000

229 Vineyard Lake Circle, $204,715

461 Long Lake Circle, $179,000

412 South Oaks Drive, $154,000

254 Georgia Mae Loop, $149,000

2000 Belladora Road, $145,681

1410 Boker Road, $117,980

1157 Green Fir Loop, $112,500

6063 Cypress Swamp Rd, $100,000

1224 Midvale Drive, $75,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

Tbd Pearl Road, $70,000

Little River 29566

Home

355 Palm Lakes Blvd., $289,865

1327 Golden Valley Place, $284,209

769 Lafayette Park Drive, $253,500

396 Vermillion Dr, $239,900

1206 Shiloh Loop, $233,840

1169 Brandywine Drive, $225,345

216 Nicolet Court, $220,000

906 Sultana Drive, $195,000

4294 Rivergate Lane, $195,000

315 Palm Lakes Blvd., $191,893

225 Carolina Crossing Blvd, $180,500

11462 Hwy 90, $170,000

830 Knoll Dr, $168,000

4638 Mandi Avenue, $164,000

4233 Ellis Court, $153,000

4283 Rivergate Lane, $129,000

3784 Charles Place, $110,000

1640 Riverview Dr, $75,000

Condo/townhouse

4621 Lightkeepers Way, $150,000

4518 N. Plantation, $135,000

126 Scotchbroom Drive, $129,000

4275 Park Way Lane, $128,500

4430 Easport Blvd, $88,000

4155 Hibiscus Dr. #204, $85,000

4445 Kingsport Rd, $83,500

4497 Little River Inn Road, $70,000

4258 Pinehurst Circle, $65,900

4150 Horseshoe Rd N, $55,000

2551 Hwy, 17, $67,500

Longs 29568

Land

Lot 45 Bl G, $45,000

Dewitt Road, $18,000

Home

345 Lake Mist Ct., $252,111

358 Lake Mist Ct., $203,445

290 Shellbank Drive, $182,000

1008 Napa Court, $162,260

122 Balsa Dr, $149,431

700 Trap Shooter Circle, $145,190

129 Crown Meadows Drive, $135,725

314 Junco Circle, $127,000

133 Crown Meadows Drive, $110,110

Loris 29569

Land

Lot 5 Whispering Hills Road, $26,850

Lot 12 Arbor Dr, $14,000

Home

404 Cotton Grass Drive, $160,660

158 Dayglow Drive, $136,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

201 80th Avenue North, $800,000

8803 Kings Road, $675,000

307 65th Avenue North, $530,000

7588 Regina Ct, $500,000

7532 Ventura Court, $407,500

230 Green Lakes Dr., $397,500

6434 Somerset Dr., $252,300

821 Heather Lane, $143,000

Condo/townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $739,000

8500 Margate Circle, $621,000

9994 Beach Club Drive, $350,000

9650 Shore Drive, $330,000

10200 Beach Club Dr., $273,000

10100 Beach Club Drive, $264,900

100 Ocean Creek Drive #b-2, $235,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd, $228,400

1100 Commons Boulevard, $215,000

161 Seawatch Drive, $188,000

8121 Amalfi Place, $172,000

250 Maison Drive, $149,900

9560 Shore Drive, $149,000

9501 Shore Dr, $130,000

9501 Shore Dr., $125,000

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2351, $114,900

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd 503, $97,000

9734-09 Leyland Drive, $95,900

6804 N Ocean Blvd, $93,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd, $85,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd, $82,400

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2347, $71,900

9550 Shore Drive, $66,000

9550 Shore Drive, $61,500

201 75th Avenue N., $58,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

2020 Deerfield Ave., $46,500

Home

1415 B S. Ocean Blvd., $718,500

121 N Pinewood Drive, $520,000

121b S 14th, $505,000

717 N Myrtle Dr, $430,000

215-A 15th Avenue S, $410,000

1500 Heathridge Court, $395,000

712 Evers Loop, $349,505

1300 Sosa Court, $334,000

711 17th Ave N, $270,000

1134 Links Road, $260,000

1749 Baytree Lane, $225,000

1025 Lizzie Lane, $217,800

1087 Lizzie Lane, $175,750

Condo/townhouse

515 N Ocean Boulevard, $270,525

5905 S Kings Hwy #1712c, $128,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $125,000

106 Birch N Coppice Drive, Unit 1, $122,600

5905 S Kings Hwy, $122,000

2278 Clearwater Drive, $89,240

1451-B Turkey Ridge Road, $75,000

209 Double Eagle Drive, $68,500

1891 Colony Drive, $68,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $65,500

1101 N 2nd. Ave., $62,500

1481 Turkey Ridge, $45,000

1601 Fawn Vista Dr, $43,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

673 Wedgewood Drive, $115,000

Eagle Pass Drive, $96,000

1661 Running Water Dr., $80,000

Lot 187 Woody Point Drive, $75,000

67 Summerlight Drive, $55,000

Home

2018 N Waccamaw Drive, $725,000

715 S Waccamaw, $611,000

4606 Carriage Run Circle, $431,500

4340 Hunters Wood Drive, $402,000

4404 St. Andrews Court, $385,000

11050 Lee Circle, $360,000

4543 Carriage Run Circle, $335,000

1632 Murrell Place, $330,000

9 Alabaster Court, $306,250

4582 Carriage Run Circle, $300,000

665 Cherry Blossom Drive, $289,715

308 Vista Dr, $285,000

375 Hyacinth Loop, $278,900

141 Splendor Circle, $255,000

456 Hyacinth Loop, $255,000

283 Whitchurch St., $176,000

841 Mast Court, $172,000

9760 Conifer Lane, $165,000

9812 Conifer Ln, $158,900

9816 Simonton Ct, $154,900

103 Hawk's Nest Circle, $89,900

88 Beacon Ct., $43,000

104 Offshore Drive, $26,500

Condo/townhouse

1990 N Waccamaw Dr., $288,000

470 Botany Loop, $249,900

Lot 159 Botany Loop, $249,550

912 N Waccamaw Dr, $245,000

105e Parmelee Drive, $234,465

101d Parmelee Drive, $215,525

105 B Parmelee Drive, $211,020

1210 N Waccamaw Drive, $157,000

231 Moonglow Circle #101, $144,900

38-E Woodhaven Drive, $120,000

143 Chenoa Drive, $108,000

4430 Lady Banks Lane, $102,900

Commercial

132 Elk Dr., $900,000

3955 Highway 17 Bypass, $2,500

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

Lot 10 Arundel Road, $108,000

Lot 13 Talbot Circle, $25,000

Lot 13 Talbot Circle, $25,000

Home

1756 Westminster Drive, $478,552

1735 Cheshire Ct, $463,020

1391 Suncrest Drive, $373,218

1431 Peterson Street, $357,405

2003 Cesswind Blvd, $353,900

Lot 67 R13 1189 Peterson St., $340,769

# 7 Valencia, $285,000

1955 Heritage Loop, $240,000

1441 Delta Circle, $169,990

710 Talbot Circle, $165,000

27 Foxcroft Lane, $84,000

1504 Highway 15 Lot 24, $38,000

Condo/townhouse

3473 Bristol Lane, $257,500

2440 Heritage Loop, $229,990

107 S Ocean Blvd, $220,000

201 Cedar Street, $200,000

4886 Lusterleaf Cir, $190,000

796 Sailhouse Court, $187,775

1920 Cassandra Lane, $187,500

4869 Luster Leaf Circle, $180,400

796 Sailhouse Court, $179,500

5601 N Ocean Blvd., $166,000

5601 N Ocean Blvd, $150,000

400 20th Avenue North, $145,000

4833 Magnolia Lake Drive, $145,000

5601 N Ocean Blvd, $138,000

5601 N Ocean Blvd, $135,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd, $135,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd #758, $122,500

5523 N Ocean Blvd., $110,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd, $108,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd, $107,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd #1256, $106,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd #1257, $106,000

1309 King Street, $100,000

3761 Citation Way, $98,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $87,500

1501 S Ocean Blvd, $86,500

1501 S Ocean Boulevard, $85,000

4661 Wild Iris Dr Unit 102, $80,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd, $76,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd #651, $74,500

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $73,700

2300 N Ocean Blvd, $72,000

2207 S Ocean Blvd, $71,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $68,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd, $63,000

4709 Cobblestone Drive, $62,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $59,000

303 S Myrtle St, $56,000

2000 Greens Boulevard, $52,000

2207 S Ocean Blvd #304, $52,000

1301 Pridgen Road, $48,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd, $47,000

2000 Greens Boulevard, $46,500

1501 S Ocean Blvd, $45,500

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $45,000

1600 S Ocean Blvd #301, $35,000

1600 S Ocean Blvd, $29,500

2600 S Ocean Blvd, $23,000

Commercial

1309 Us Hwy 501, $500,000

4945 Highway 17 Bypass, $189,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

123 W Isle Of Palms Avenue, $65,960

913 Bluffview Drive, $61,500

5004 Lindrick Ct, $55,000

Lot 722 E. Isle Of Palms Avenue, $49,500

3558 Reavis Lane, $23,000

Home

9100 Sanremo Ln, $775,000

9447 Venezia Circle, $698,973

9800 Plumfield Ct, $490,000

4017 Chalmers Court, $378,000

1139 E Isle Of Palms Ave, $358,000

5645 Camilla Court, $332,090

3237 Saddlewood Circle, $320,000

5642 Camilla Court, $301,890

3261 Saddlewood Circle, $300,000

509 Wardour Ct, $299,990

2577 Scarecrow Way, $298,388

818 Covelo Ln, $289,900

190 Viareggio, $279,335

5625 Camilla Court, $255,648

4493 Marshwood Drive, $250,103

4762 Harvest Drive, $250,000

5609 Camilla Court, $248,000

5606 Camilla Ct., $240,000

521 Snapdragon Court, $240,000

364 Firenze Loop, $229,000

2743 Scarecrow Way, $228,294

6096 Quinn Road, $213,000

3644 White Wing Circle, $198,000

4814 Southern Trail, $194,900

4716 Caryle Ct., $187,000

1089 Stoney Falls Blvd, $183,000

4013 Blackwolf Drive, $179,000

375 Mckendree Lane, $172,500

4834 Southgate Parkway, $156,700

676 W Perry Road, $150,000

222 Vesta Dr, $141,374

403 Dandelion Ln, $136,400

1074 Forestbrook Road, $123,000

3920 Heron Circle, $79,000

Condo/townhouse

4387 Livorn Loop, $187,900

4380 Livorn Loop, $183,000

736 Salerno Circle, $176,500

816 Salerno Circle, $169,300

1538 Lanterns Rest Rd, $159,000

112 Cypress Point Court, $145,000

1538 Lanterns Rest Road, $142,000

1505 Lanterns Rest Road, $140,000

514 Hay Hill Ln, $135,000

1229 Shoebridge Drive, $134,900

1533 Lanterns Rest Rd, $133,000

638 Waterway Village Blvd, $119,900

2049 Silvercrest Drive, $99,000

609 Waterway Village Blvd, $95,000

639 Waterway Village Rd., $87,500

521 White River Drive, $84,900

1290 River Oaks Dr, $73,500

1302 River Oaks Drive, $57,500

545 White River Ct, $55,000

801 Burcale Road, $35,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

5205 Stonegate Drive, $84,000

1953 N 24th Ave N., $50,000

5812 Swift Street, $35,000

Home

602 N Ocean Blvd, $840,000

4508 N Ocean Blvd., $795,000

810 Compass Pointe Dr, $585,000

1502 Holly Drive, $459,900

5606 Leatherleaf Dr, $450,000

1320 East Island Drive, $444,425

5106 Stonegate Dr, $425,425

344 52nd Avenue N., $420,000

307 N 31st Avenue, $405,000

307-B 42nd Ave. N., $373,550

619 S 37th Ave., $352,500

1304 Cottage Cove Circle, $345,000

5035 White Iris Drive, $330,000

670 2nd Ave. N. #17, $288,000

1902b S Hillside Drive, $207,500

504-A 22nd Ave S., $177,000

605 S 40th Ave, $161,000

829 Palmwood Circle, $152,000

5400 Little River Neck Road #91, $25,000

Condo/townhouse

100 North Beach Blvd., 1916, $517,900

2601 N Ocean Blvd, $450,000

1321 S Ocean Blvd, $317,500

2200 N Ocean Blvd, $265,000

701 Madiera Drive, $263,000

2711 S Ocean Blvd, $260,000

2151 Bridgeview Court, $247,500

6203 Catalina Drive, $215,000

2540 Marsh Glen Dr., $196,000

2450 Marsh Glen Drive, $195,000

503 20th Ave North, $184,000

5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Road, $183,000

501 S Ocean Blvd., $182,000

6203 Catalina Drive, $169,000

2406 S Ocean Blvd, $150,000

2301 S Ocean Blvd, $149,000

2500 N Ocean Blvd, $130,000

612 S 3rd, $126,000

1550 Spinnaker Dr., $117,800

5801 Oyster Catcher Drive, $101,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd, $90,000

4409 N Ocean Blvd, $70,000

1500 Cenith Drive, $52,500

5409 N Ocean Blvd, $49,000

804 S 12th Avenue, $36,500

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

84 Rice Bluff Road, $327,500

264 Hunters Oak Court, $131,000

Home

221 Atlantic Avenue, $755,000

18 Cameron Ct, $610,000

20 Carnoustie Court, $535,000

144 Tuckers Road, $325,000

330 Southgate Court, $314,615

235 Southgate Court, $309,000

281 Lumbee Circle, $309,000

1525 Tradition Club Drive, $277,500

107 Dunning Road, $270,000

801 Hagley Drive, $250,000

221 Moss Dale Ln, $195,000

7 Plowden Trail, $170,000

Condo/townhouse

190 Harbor Club Drive, $535,000

72-B Billfish Court, $365,000

17-B Sea Eagle Court, $272,000

43 Chapel Creek, $244,000

96 Tall Pines Way, $170,000

1117 Blue Stem Drive, $147,750

14290 Ocean Hwy, $107,000

217 Egret Run Ln, $89,000

Commercial

14363 Ocean Highway, $1,833

9841 Ocean Highway, $1,500

10126 Ocean Highway, $564

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Lot 234 Chamberlin Rd, $78,500

119 Harbor Oaks Drive, $45,000

Home

3227 Plattmoor Dr, $275,000

780 Devon Estate Ave., $257,000

775 Devon Estate Ave, $252,000

298 Copper Leaf Dr, $245,000

718 Pepperhill Circle, $195,500

877 Bonita Loop, $195,000

118 Fox Haven Blvd, $189,100

173 Southborough Lane, $187,500

1047 Bonita Loop, $182,000

1279 Brighton Avenue, $178,000

147 Terracina Circle, $167,000

153 Blue Stem Drive, $163,000

222 Rice Mill Drive, $160,000

3600 Brampton Dr, $155,000

106 Cornerstone Court, $149,000

228 Holden Drive, $138,000

441 Gouchos Lane, $130,000

8950 Alexander Ct., $121,000

6510 Laguna Point, $111,000

8451 Knollwood Drive, $69,000

655 Mcgee Drive, $33,000

8532 Woodfield Drive, $975

Condo/townhouse

309-D Nairn Drive, $210,497

1525-D Palmina Loop, $189,000

305 Shelby Lawson Drive, $156,000

116 Olde Towne Way, $146,000

172 Olde Town Way, $130,000

411 Tree Top Court, $52,000

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Socastee, Myrtle Beach boys soccer teams react to playoff wins

Socastee, Myrtle Beach boys soccer teams react to playoff wins 5:56

Socastee, Myrtle Beach boys soccer teams react to playoff wins
Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 5.5 1:24

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 5.5
Dustin Johnson talks after first round (Video) 1:24

Dustin Johnson talks after first round (Video)

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos