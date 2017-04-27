Real Estate News

April 27, 2017 5:00 AM

See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

March 12-18

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 291 Bonnyneck, $75,000

394 Garden Avenue, $19,000

Home

84 King George Road, $230,000

256 Mcdonald Road, $110,000

Condo/townhouse

77 Pheasant Loop, $135,000

Aynor 29511

Home

257 Penn Circle, $170,000

Conway 29526

Land

Tbd Dunn Short Cut, $350,000

2757 Lees Landing, $100,000

1868 Alford Road, $76,000

Lot 8 Old Reaves Ferry Road, $45,000

Tract 4 Dossies Rd, $22,000

Lot D-3 Fannie B Rd., $18,500

230 Kellys Cove Dr, $17,500

Home

504 Hillsborough Drive, $311,094

269 Wedgefield Drive, $260,000

1507 Waccamaw Circle, $239,900

4212 Ridgewood Dr, $222,900

1216 Tiger Grand Drive, $188,000

106 Wofford Rd, $185,000

110 Cedar Ridge Lane, $177,000

1033 Manassas Drive, $163,500

3101 Slade Dr, $162,320

341 Lenox Dr., $157,250

324 Pickney Ct, $154,000

254 Chevy Chase Dr, $143,900

4363 Brookdale Ln, $120,100

1142 Merrymount Drive, $110,000

3817 Stern Dr, $89,000

2602 Dargan Circle, $77,000

Commercial

1689 Highway 544, $1,600

Conway 29527

Land

708 Melson Street, $9,500

Home

192 Vineyard Lake Circle, $211,000

263 Beulah Circle, $136,900

313 Ingonish Ct., $136,500

3293 Holly Loop, $132,853

177 Cottage Creek Cir, $126,250

1040 Oglethorpe Drive, $123,700

1329 Telfair Court, $123,000

100 Cottage Creek Circle, $120,800

1913 Gladys Lane, $50,000

5199 Bottle Branch Rd, $38,000

148 Blue Jacket Drive, $141,345

Little River 29566

Land

4396 Baldwin, $21,000

Home

207 Gateway Drive, $160,000

514 Vallecrosa Ct, $142,899

2276 Vereen Circle, $102,500

Condo/townhouse

4450 Turtle Lane, $169,000

4512 N Plantation Harbour Dr, $159,000

4503 W Harbor Court Unit S-8, $127,000

775 Plantation Drive, $90,500

4640 Greenbriar Dr, $74,900

2325 Old Sanders Drive, $600

Longs 29568

Land

14 Acres Off Hwy 905, $59,500

170 Old Wilson Rd, $33,500

Lot 10 Dewitt Road, $15,000

Home

204 Moulton Drive, $277,673

754 Ashley Manor Drive, $220,000

480 Cir M Rd, $185,000

495 Weymouth Court, $178,225

1035 Snowberry Drive, $154,900

221 Birdie Way, $145,000

684 Trap Shooter Circle, $112,990

3205 Highway 777, $234,000

209 Dempsey Drive, $162,222

132 Day Glow Drive, $147,235

412 Cotton Grass Drive, $128,990

1501 Heritage Rd, $127,500

1601 Pine Level Drive, $87,500

Lot 50 Green Lakes, $149,900

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

6640 Lagoon Place, $345,281

100 Marshland Court, $259,000

6426 Somerset Dr., $250,000

Condo/townhouse

713 Seascale Ln., $295,000

1346 Villa Marbella Court, $230,000

7300 Porcher Drive, $185,000

9550 Shore Drive, $143,500

310 75th Avenue North, $135,000

250 Maison Dr, $123,600

501 Maison Drive, $123,000

9760 Leyland Drive, $113,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Drive, $112,000

210 75th Ave. N. #4100, $105,000

9501 Shore Drive, $95,000

201 N 74th, $85,000

9400 Shore Drive, $85,000

210 75th Ave. N. #4063, $84,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd #813, $78,000

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2245, $67,750

201 74th Ave. N. #2631, $60,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

121-A 14th Avenue South, $446,000

191` Sutter Drive, $295,000

2109 N Berwick, $285,000

634 Sandberg Street, $245,000

1768 Candlewick Court, $199,000

6001 S Kings Highway, Site 6018, $180,000

1608 Broken Anchor Way, $180,000

Condo/townhouse

1217 S Ocean Blvd., $300,000

764 Sycamore, $130,000

2060 Cross Gate Blvd, $118,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $108,000

2220 Andover, $95,000

2276-F Essex Dr, $80,000

1200 5th Avenue North, $74,000

1860 Auburn Lane, $71,000

216-E1 Double Eagle Drive, $69,000

1880 Colony Drive, $39,000

Commercial

313 Hwy. 17 Business, $950

510 Sandy Lane, $75

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

Channel Cat, $75,000

Lot 63 Highwood Circle, $64,000

Lot 101 Summerlight Dr., $62,500

525 Nautilus Dr Lot 20, $53,500

Home

12 Fathom Lane, $292,000

116 Shenandoah Drive, $290,000

4600 Murrells Inlet Road, $210,250

1624 Wood Thrush, $190,000

910 Woodberry Place, $173,000

129 Woodland Park Loop, $167,000

1144 Meadowoods, $163,900

8036 Resin Road, $150,000

334 Pine Ave, $143,000

506 Dundee St, $88,079

159 Dubose Loop, $70,000

68 Offshore Drive, $30,000

Condo/townhouse

1398 Basin Terrace, $385,000

838 Botany Loop, $215,000

780 Pickering Dr, $160,000

1000 N Waccamaw Dr, $158,000

600 Sailbrooke Court, $87,000

5147 Inlet Garden 4-C, $63,500

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

5704 Springs Avenue, $357,000

Home

1423 Peterson Street, $371,142

1410 St. Thomas Circle, $350,000

1888 Parish Way, $342,000

1895 Francis Ct., $300,000

1385 Culbertson Ave., $295,350

1756 Orchard Drive, $293,500

1417 Berkshire Avenue, $278,490

1568 Legacy Loop, $275,000

1521 Waverly Avenue, $268,750

2819 S Key Largo Cir., $205,000

206 Chester Street, $183,000

3921 Pine Lake Drive, $165,000

12 Settlers Dr, $158,000

614 Ramsey Drive, $50,000

Condo/townhouse

3000 N Ocean Blvd, # 405, $295,000

2372 Heritage Loop, $219,990

2376 Heritage Loop, $214,190

750 Howard Avenue, $213,000

617 Hemlock Ave., $196,000

2701 N Ocean Blvd, $195,000

2007 S Ocean Boulevard, $189,490

5200 North Ocean Blvd, $187,000

4898 Luster Leaf Cr #305, $162,000

3622 Linden Street, $159,600

3522 Chestnut St, $150,000

506 N 35th Ave., $148,000

758 Walnut Avenue, $145,000

636 Hemlock Avenue, $143,000

5601 N Ocean Blvd, $137,500

2300 N Ocean Blvd, $134,900

2300 N Ocean Blvd, $133,500

400 20th Ave N, $132,000

303 20th Ave S, $130,000

628 Hibiscus Avenue, $119,000

2000 N Ocean Blvd #503, $112,500

3525 Chestnut Dr, $110,000

3768 Citation Way, $110,000

3664 Cypress Circle, $110,000

3786 Hitchcock Way, $85,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd, $80,000

3735 Blockhouse Way, $75,000

2000 S Ocean Boulevard, $62,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $56,600

2000 Greens Blvd, $42,000

Commercial

303-309 W Broadway Street, $200,000

1114 Ocala Street, $2,500

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

221 Avenue Of The Palms, $230,000

1199 Fiddlehead Way, $122,000

3749 Palmetto St, $52,500

Lot 12 N Bar Court, $37,500

903 Shipmaster Avenue, $35,000

Home

2062 Hideaway Point, $524,900

885 Crystal Water Way, $428,000

183 East Covington Drive, $348,115

1070 Englemann Oak Dr., $305,000

2538 Great Scott Dr., $292,000

344 Firenze Loop, $249,000

4810 Harvest Drive, $247,000

316 Vesta Drive, $229,500

182 Quail Hollow Road, $200,000

2885 Scarecrow Way, $200,000

605 Twisted Willow Court, $193,800

4451 W Walkerton Rd., $187,000

3725 Ducane, $180,000

209 Bittersweet Lane, $166,000

455 Blackberry Lane, $155,000

476 Paw Paw Lane, $147,000

1003 Periwinkle Pl, $23,000

Condo/townhouse

6-102 Villa Firenze, $485,000

5424 Elba Way, $220,000

5497 Elba Way, $210,000

736 Salerno Circle, $171,000

1108 Harvester Circle, $145,000

612 Waterway Village Blvd, $128,300

4842 Meadowsweet Drive, $97,000

682 Riverwalk Drive, $79,000

577 Blue River Court, $60,000

121 Gateway Road, $2,550

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

205 N 6th Avenue, $320,000

4005 Gray Heron Drive, $165,000

1416 Lighthouse Drive # 221, $26,000

Home

4947 Salt Creek Court, $608,500

327 58th Ave N, $334,500

1141 Bronwyn Circle, $332,585

308 N 57th Avenue, $330,000

5023 White Iris Drive, $328,900

322 N 55th Ave, $320,000

1223 Trisail Lane, $245,000

4503 S Harrison St, $225,000

606 43rd Ave. S, $220,000

907 Seaside Drive, $80,000

Condo/townhouse

603 S Ocean Blvd, $400,001

4801 Harbor Pointe Dr, $350,000

3601 S Ocean Boulevard, $275,000

6172 Catalina Drive, $262,000

3401 N Ocean Blvd, $254,900

2507 S Ocean Blvd, $230,000

516 S Hillside Drive, $220,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd, $205,000

5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Road, $197,500

6200 N Ocean Blvd, $192,150

707 S Ocean Blvd, $172,500

6302 N Ocean Blvd., $165,000

503 20th Avenue North, $156,500

113 Shadow Moss Place, $135,000

901 West Port Drive, $133,000

5825 Catalina Dr, $110,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr, $107,000

211 Landing Road, $76,500

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 27 Track B Sandwedge Loop, $98,000

Home

152 Norris Drive, $700,000

30 Brookridge Lane, $410,500

104 Sandcastle Court, $330,000

297 Lumbee Circle, $312,000

18 Clearwater Dr, $230,500

431 Hawthorn Drive, $226,000

694 Country Club Drive, $167,000

Condo/townhouse

453 Huntington Lake, $389,900

82 Inlet Point Dr, $335,000

437 Red Rose Blvd, $164,000

715 Blue Stem Drive, $150,000

943 B Algonquin Drive, $123,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Lot 47 Chapel Ridge Circle, $57,000

8212 Muldrow Court, $35,900

Lot 479 Mcduffie Drive, $35,500

Home

2855 Mcleod Lane, $359,000

330 Burchwood Lane, $293,200

379 Camrose Way, $238,220

145 River Reach Drive, $224,900

438 Camrose Way, $215,090

3710 Kennison Drive, $213,000

781 Indian Wood Lane, $210,000

554 Battey Dr, $179,000

320 Palm Cove Circle, $178,618

1121 Rookery Drive, $177,000

4076 Grousewood Drive, $176,000

4022 Manor Wood Drive, $174,900

6630 Cinnamon Fern Lane, $137,000

8393 Woodland Drive, $73,500

Condo/townhouse

309-A Nairn Drive, $209,305

561 Banks Drive, $161,100

750 Riverward Drive, $161,009

550 Riverward Drive, $153,000

117 Butkus Dr, $110,500

923 Fairwood Lakes, $51,900

March 19-25

Georgetown 29440

Land

1530 Front Street, $6,600

123 South Hazard St., $6,600

Home

179 Brandon Way, $642,000

641 Willowbank, $150,000

609 Britt St, $108,680

514 N Congdon St., $34,000

1709 South Island Road, $28,000

Aynor 29511

Home

700 Sunny Pond Ln, $299,000

Conway 29526

Home

909 Daresbury Lane, $222,000

832 Derbyshire Court, $213,772

1401 Rainsbrook Court, $209,900

465 Hillsborough Drive, $208,005

637 Shaftesbury Ln, $190,000

649 Tattlesbury Drive, $185,000

3016 Minsteris Dr, $161,000

336 Barony Dr, $153,504

121 Adrianna Circle, $141,900

304 Pickney Ct, $140,900

300 Pickney Ct, $134,500

451 Sean River Rd, $103,000

2605 Lincoln Park, $68,000

2770 Oak Street, $55,000

Condo/Townhouse

350 E Kiskadee Loop, $87,500

334 Kiskadee Loop, $79,900

Commercial

201 E Cox Ferry Road, $3,500

Conway 29527

Land

Se Keys Field Circle, $45,000

Tba Browns Way Shortcut Road, $22,000

Home

110 Vineyard Lake Circle, $192,406

1484 Abberbury Drive, $147,131

6130 Hwy 701 S, $146,900

1508 Leatherman Rd., $145,110

2803 Green Pond Circle, $145,000

1420 Abberbury Drive, $140,785

238 Macarthur Dr, $140,000

2710 Green Pond Circle, $130,000

1325 Leatherman Rd., $129,615

5210 Juniper Bay Rd, $47,324

Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

385 Farmtrac, $189,000

340 Millbrook Circle, $132,605

Little River 29566

Home

625 Lafayette Park Drive, $282,000

1319 Golden Valley Place, $262,624

1513 Cardoon Ct., $262,000

1322 Golden Valley Place, $244,440

1173 Brandywine Drive, $235,000

335 Palm Lakes Blvd., $231,165

1165 Brandywine Drive, $225,055

279 Carolina Crossing Blvd., $205,900

396 Nature Trail, $167,000

195 Morgan Avenue, $150,000

888 Holly Sands Blvd., $126,000

Condo/Townhouse

4430 Turtle Lane, $181,900

464 Papyrus Circle, $176,000

4516 N Plantation Harbor Drive, $147,500

4628 Greenbriar Drive, $142,500

4518 N Plantation Harbour Dr, $128,000

3986 Tybre Court, $118,500

108 Barnacle Ln., $109,999

4480 Coquina Harbour Drive, $105,900

4567 Eastport Blvd, $89,500

4353 Spa Dr., $84,000

4330 Kingsport Road B-2, $72,500

4473 Little River Inn, # 1105, $59,000

4357 Spa Drive, $58,000

Longs 29568

Land

Lot 64 Cotton Grass Drive, $8,500

Home

698 Bear Lake Dr, $270,000

421 Carrick Loop, $220,674

305 Boxcar Drive, $152,000

210 Monterrey Dr., $150,156

417 Andorra Street, $127,000

Condo/Townhouse

479 Colonial Trace Drive, $131,000

790 Charter Drive, $63,000

Loris 29569

Home

228 Dempsey Drive, $136,790

7035 Long Horne Branch Dr, $53,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

8062 Cortona Dr, $850,000

7597 Triana Ct, $410,000

828 Antigua Dr, $362,000

6608 Lagoon Place, $321,680

6852 De Lago Court, $255,765

6304 Hawthorne Lane, $115,000

9700 Kings Road, $72,000

Condo/Townhouse

9820 Queensway Blvd, $395,000

7401 N Ocean Blvd #4, $299,900

10100 Beach Club Dr, $272,500

1330 Villa Marbella Court, $237,500

7100 N Ocean Blvd, $215,000

311 N 69th Avenue, $192,500

161 Seawatch Drive, $175,000

201 N 74th Ave, $144,000

404 N 72nd Avenue, $100,000

158 Seawatch Dr. Unit 910, $92,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

316 N Ocean Blvd., $635,000

116 B 13th Ave South, $535,000

23 N Dogwood Drive, $455,000

901 Anson, $430,000

115 A N Yaupon Dr. (A Carolina Moon), $425,000

611c Surfside Drive, $336,750

1679 Coventry Road, $230,000

1401 Glenns Bay, $178,000

V-26 Crane Dr, $160,000

Condo/Townhouse

1210 N Ocean Boulevard, $151,900

2150 Clearwater Dr, $97,000

2281 Andover Dr, $88,000

8862 Grove Park Drive, $86,000

8767g Barkwood Drive, $85,000

2187 Clearwater Drive, $79,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $75,000

5905 S Kings Hwy, $65,000

2040 Cross Gate Blvd, $60,909

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

Lot 17 Elk Hunt Court, $136,000

4408 St. Andrews Court, $80,000

Lot 5 Columbine Court, $75,000

Home

638 S Waccamaw Drive, $615,000

41 Deep Lake Drive, $530,000

151 Sugar Loaf Lane, $359,900

4497 Canter Lane, $336,500

65 Saltwind Loop, $318,000

352 Hyacinth Loop, $314,490

344 Hyacinth Loop, $307,990

518 Hyacinth Loop, $300,720

357 Arlington Circle, $293,050

423 Hyacinth Loop, $280,720

4015 Pine Needle Court, $275,250

772 Elmwood, $265,400

270 Laurel Bay, $264,900

220 Hyacinth Loop, $252,090

236 Fox Den Drive, $250,000

178 Seville Drive, $212,000

9821 Simonton Court, $200,400

606 Bluebird Lane, $176,000

1081 Lulu Loop, $95,000

404 Oak Avenue, $81,500

13 Buccaneer St., $26,000

Condo/Townhouse

136c Parmelee Drive, $214,900

122b Parmelee Drive, $208,900

105d Parmelee Drive, $207,000

171b Parmelee Drive, $205,000

790-D #36 Pickering Drive, $194,000

1107 Louise Costin Lane, $181,550

115-B Chenoa Drive, $159,900

759 Painted Bunting Drive, $132,000

5882 Longwood Drive, $129,000

339 Black Oak Lane, $120,000

5103 Sweetwater Blvd., $102,000

4383 Daphne Ln, $100,000

9898 Merry Lane, $700

Myrtle Beach 29577

Condo/Townhouse

412 Balsam Street, $223,500

605 Maple Street, $218,500

Land

1409 Carver Street, $34,500

Home

1486 Suncrest Drive, $418,820

5717 Springs Avenue, $347,968

410 31st Avenue N, $334,700

1584 Legacy Loop, $275,000

600 Calhoun Road, $240,000

1345 Wycliffe Drive, $225,000

1228 Brown Pelican, $170,000

1654 Stuart Square Circle, $102,000

7 Foxcroft Lane, $75,000

Condo/Townhouse

1510 Greens Blvd., $320,000

1510 Greens Blvd, $300,000

504 N N Ocean Blvd., $235,000

2000 N Ocean Blvd Unit 505, $206,999

2701 N Ocean Blvd, $198,500

2701 N Ocean Blvd, $188,000

790 Sailhouse Court, $180,000

1510 Greens Blvd., $180,000

790 Sailhouse Court, $171,400

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $155,000

2501 S Ocean Blvd, $147,500

4883 Lusterleaf Circle, $147,000

2006 N Ocean Blvd, $139,000

4847 Luster Leaf Circle 403, $137,450

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $131,550

779 Walnut Avenue, $120,000

601 Mitchell Drive, $117,000

3681 Cypress Circle, $115,000

3870 Myrtle Pointe Dr, $92,500

5523 N Ocean Blvd, $92,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd, $85,000

4877 Dahlia Ct., $81,500

2700 N Ocean Blvd., $80,000

4505 N Kings Hwy, $75,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd, $74,000

2310 N Ocean Blvd. Unit 807, $72,500

7500 N Ocean Blvd, $71,900

2611 S Ocean Blvd, $70,500

3795 Hitchcock Way, $68,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd, $68,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd, $45,100

2005 Greens Blvd, $43,050

2005 Greens Blvd, $43,050

1600 S Ocean Blvd., $21,000

403 N 24th Ave, $450,000

308 North Kings Highway, $1,600

602-3 Seaboard Street, $845

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

8096 Wacobee Drive, $149,500

Lot 46 Waterbridge, $127,685

8003 Bird Key Court, $93,000

306 Avenue Of The Palms, $77,000

9031 Belvidere Drive, $57,000

Home

258 Avenue Of The Palms, $525,000

8400 Juxa Drive, $370,400

4020 Atalaya Place, $368,000

5661 Camilla Court, $355,670

8209 Caddis Court, $285,000

5646 Lombardia Circle, $264,985

5614 Camilla Court, $260,000

659 Barona Dr, $256,719

2479 Craven Dr., $245,000

4813 Harvest Dr, $239,000

300 Stafford Dr, $221,400

1053 Balmore Dr, $213,000

628 Slash Pine Court, $210,000

105 Weeping Willow Drive, $200,000

1136 Boleybeg Dr, $184,262

188 Zinnia Drive, $177,000

177 Fulbourn Place, $176,000

140 Fulbourn Place, $168,000

2577 Wild Game Trail, $160,000

155 Fulbourn Place, $158,000

3549 Gordon Drive, $106,659

Condo/Townhouse

8560 San Marcello, $515,000

5440 Elba Way, $228,485

5408 Elba Way, $219,990

736 Salerno Circle, $175,000

100 Cypress Point Court, $118,000

636 Waterway Village, $102,000

615 Waterway Village Blvd, $100,000

4517 Girvan Drive, $96,000

124 West Haven Drive #3b, $89,000

801 Crumpet Ct, $87,817

801 Crumpet Court, $85,000

4595 Girvan, $85,000

501 White River Drive, $57,180

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

Lot 65 Waterway Drive, $260,000

Home

800 Waterside Street, $705,000

307 N 37th Avenue, $510,000

615 Olde Mill Dr., $495,750

1400 East Island Drive, $471,593

1610 Waterway Dr, $432,000

1119 Coral Sands Drive, $310,000

2326 Ameron Court, $269,900

915 9th Ave. South, $265,000

632 Belle Drive, $255,000

617 Ocean Oaks Blvd, $189,500

820 9th Ave S, $182,000

3604 Dunes Street, $175,000

402 S 33rd Ave, $147,500

706 20th Ave S, $120,000

Condo/Townhouse

3805 S Ocean Blvd, $582,000

100 N Beach Blvd, $518,000

2180 Waterview Drive, $420,950

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $350,000

3805 S Ocean Blvd, $312,000

6244 Catalina Dr, $309,000

2180 Waterview Drive, $265,000

2151 Bridgeview Ct Unit 3-303, $242,000

6172 Catalina Drive, $225,000

733 Shell Creek Circle, $223,900

1706 S Ocean Blvd #804, $222,500

4604 S Ocean Blvd, $213,000

2711 S Ocean Blvd, $206,000

601 Hillside Dr North #2002, $195,000

6203 Catalina Dr, $185,000

503 20th Ave N, $185,000

3217 S Ocean Blvd., $175,000

4719 S Ocean Blvd, $175,000

501 S Ocean Boulevard, $160,000

2609 S Ocean Blvd., $140,000

701 S 1st Ave, $135,000

5709 N Ocean Blvd, $131,000

6015 Catalina Drive Unit 632, $128,900

5751 Oyster Catcher, $128,500

5750 Oyster Catcher Drive, $90,000

112 Ye Olde Kings Highway, $257,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Home

171 Atlantic Avenue, $450,000

113 Alexander Glennie Drive, $315,000

15 Cherbourg Court, $300,000

825 Crooked Oak Drive, $285,000

78 Hill Drive, $280,000

68 Lowcountry Lane, $260,000

133 Parish Road, $256,500

90 Weatherboard Ct., $193,500

Condo/Townhouse

B15 Shipyard Village, $458,000

49 Avian Drive, $245,000

95 Wally's Way, $205,000

184-1 Stillwood, $135,000

616 Pinehurst Lane, $119,000

598 Blue Stem Drive, $98,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

8458 Highway 544, $147,900

2812 Lot 376 Mcleod Lane, $37,500

Home

296 Chamberlin Road, $430,000

197 Terra Vista Drive, $306,000

1448 Castleberry Place, $302,000

2155 Timmerman Road, $268,500

791 Devon Estate Ave, $265,000

250 Catawba River Road, $263,000

286 Copper Leaf Drive, $255,000

7765 Fallen Timber Rd, $250,000

3905 Thornwood Court, $206,500

411 Camrose Way, $193,930

141 Blue Stem Drive, $189,500

260 Palmetto Glen Dr, $180,000

2668 Corn Pile Rd, $179,000

175 Sugar Mill Loop, $177,000

2020 Neath Court, $175,000

212 Rice Mill Drive, $174,500

2012 Neath Court, $173,900

6881 Woodhaven Dr, $167,500

123 Coldwater Circle, $155,000

160 Terracina Cr, $151,000

8421 Tartan Lane, $148,000

6509 Northumberland Way, $135,000

6591 Breezewood Blvd, $132,000

470 Wallingford Circle, $114,000

6422 Sweet Gum Crescent, $105,000

6662 Wisteria Drive, $103,500

624 Tall Oaks Lane, $86,900

512 Tree Top Lane, $68,000

718 Reef Rd, $45,000

Condo/Townhouse

308-D Nairn Dr, $217,200

309-B Nairn Drive, $193,900

309-C Nairn Drive, $191,350

90 Ella Kinley Circle, $151,950

Commercial

3931 Mega Drive, $1,250

3691 Palmetto Point Blvd # 202, $950

