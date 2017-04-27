See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

March 12-18
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 291 Bonnyneck, $75,000
394 Garden Avenue, $19,000
Home
84 King George Road, $230,000
256 Mcdonald Road, $110,000
Condo/townhouse
77 Pheasant Loop, $135,000
Aynor 29511
Home
257 Penn Circle, $170,000
Conway 29526
Land
Tbd Dunn Short Cut, $350,000
2757 Lees Landing, $100,000
1868 Alford Road, $76,000
Lot 8 Old Reaves Ferry Road, $45,000
Tract 4 Dossies Rd, $22,000
Lot D-3 Fannie B Rd., $18,500
230 Kellys Cove Dr, $17,500
Home
504 Hillsborough Drive, $311,094
269 Wedgefield Drive, $260,000
1507 Waccamaw Circle, $239,900
4212 Ridgewood Dr, $222,900
1216 Tiger Grand Drive, $188,000
106 Wofford Rd, $185,000
110 Cedar Ridge Lane, $177,000
1033 Manassas Drive, $163,500
3101 Slade Dr, $162,320
341 Lenox Dr., $157,250
324 Pickney Ct, $154,000
254 Chevy Chase Dr, $143,900
4363 Brookdale Ln, $120,100
1142 Merrymount Drive, $110,000
3817 Stern Dr, $89,000
2602 Dargan Circle, $77,000
Commercial
1689 Highway 544, $1,600
Conway 29527
Land
708 Melson Street, $9,500
Home
192 Vineyard Lake Circle, $211,000
263 Beulah Circle, $136,900
313 Ingonish Ct., $136,500
3293 Holly Loop, $132,853
177 Cottage Creek Cir, $126,250
1040 Oglethorpe Drive, $123,700
1329 Telfair Court, $123,000
100 Cottage Creek Circle, $120,800
1913 Gladys Lane, $50,000
5199 Bottle Branch Rd, $38,000
148 Blue Jacket Drive, $141,345
Little River 29566
Land
4396 Baldwin, $21,000
Home
207 Gateway Drive, $160,000
514 Vallecrosa Ct, $142,899
2276 Vereen Circle, $102,500
Condo/townhouse
4450 Turtle Lane, $169,000
4512 N Plantation Harbour Dr, $159,000
4503 W Harbor Court Unit S-8, $127,000
775 Plantation Drive, $90,500
4640 Greenbriar Dr, $74,900
2325 Old Sanders Drive, $600
Longs 29568
Land
14 Acres Off Hwy 905, $59,500
170 Old Wilson Rd, $33,500
Lot 10 Dewitt Road, $15,000
Home
204 Moulton Drive, $277,673
754 Ashley Manor Drive, $220,000
480 Cir M Rd, $185,000
495 Weymouth Court, $178,225
1035 Snowberry Drive, $154,900
221 Birdie Way, $145,000
684 Trap Shooter Circle, $112,990
3205 Highway 777, $234,000
209 Dempsey Drive, $162,222
132 Day Glow Drive, $147,235
412 Cotton Grass Drive, $128,990
1501 Heritage Rd, $127,500
1601 Pine Level Drive, $87,500
Lot 50 Green Lakes, $149,900
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
6640 Lagoon Place, $345,281
100 Marshland Court, $259,000
6426 Somerset Dr., $250,000
Condo/townhouse
713 Seascale Ln., $295,000
1346 Villa Marbella Court, $230,000
7300 Porcher Drive, $185,000
9550 Shore Drive, $143,500
310 75th Avenue North, $135,000
250 Maison Dr, $123,600
501 Maison Drive, $123,000
9760 Leyland Drive, $113,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Drive, $112,000
210 75th Ave. N. #4100, $105,000
9501 Shore Drive, $95,000
201 N 74th, $85,000
9400 Shore Drive, $85,000
210 75th Ave. N. #4063, $84,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd #813, $78,000
415 Ocean Creek Drive #2245, $67,750
201 74th Ave. N. #2631, $60,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
121-A 14th Avenue South, $446,000
191` Sutter Drive, $295,000
2109 N Berwick, $285,000
634 Sandberg Street, $245,000
1768 Candlewick Court, $199,000
6001 S Kings Highway, Site 6018, $180,000
1608 Broken Anchor Way, $180,000
Condo/townhouse
1217 S Ocean Blvd., $300,000
764 Sycamore, $130,000
2060 Cross Gate Blvd, $118,000
5905 S Kings Highway, $108,000
2220 Andover, $95,000
2276-F Essex Dr, $80,000
1200 5th Avenue North, $74,000
1860 Auburn Lane, $71,000
216-E1 Double Eagle Drive, $69,000
1880 Colony Drive, $39,000
Commercial
313 Hwy. 17 Business, $950
510 Sandy Lane, $75
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
Channel Cat, $75,000
Lot 63 Highwood Circle, $64,000
Lot 101 Summerlight Dr., $62,500
525 Nautilus Dr Lot 20, $53,500
Home
12 Fathom Lane, $292,000
116 Shenandoah Drive, $290,000
4600 Murrells Inlet Road, $210,250
1624 Wood Thrush, $190,000
910 Woodberry Place, $173,000
129 Woodland Park Loop, $167,000
1144 Meadowoods, $163,900
8036 Resin Road, $150,000
334 Pine Ave, $143,000
506 Dundee St, $88,079
159 Dubose Loop, $70,000
68 Offshore Drive, $30,000
Condo/townhouse
1398 Basin Terrace, $385,000
838 Botany Loop, $215,000
780 Pickering Dr, $160,000
1000 N Waccamaw Dr, $158,000
600 Sailbrooke Court, $87,000
5147 Inlet Garden 4-C, $63,500
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
5704 Springs Avenue, $357,000
Home
1423 Peterson Street, $371,142
1410 St. Thomas Circle, $350,000
1888 Parish Way, $342,000
1895 Francis Ct., $300,000
1385 Culbertson Ave., $295,350
1756 Orchard Drive, $293,500
1417 Berkshire Avenue, $278,490
1568 Legacy Loop, $275,000
1521 Waverly Avenue, $268,750
2819 S Key Largo Cir., $205,000
206 Chester Street, $183,000
3921 Pine Lake Drive, $165,000
12 Settlers Dr, $158,000
614 Ramsey Drive, $50,000
Condo/townhouse
3000 N Ocean Blvd, # 405, $295,000
2372 Heritage Loop, $219,990
2376 Heritage Loop, $214,190
750 Howard Avenue, $213,000
617 Hemlock Ave., $196,000
2701 N Ocean Blvd, $195,000
2007 S Ocean Boulevard, $189,490
5200 North Ocean Blvd, $187,000
4898 Luster Leaf Cr #305, $162,000
3622 Linden Street, $159,600
3522 Chestnut St, $150,000
506 N 35th Ave., $148,000
758 Walnut Avenue, $145,000
636 Hemlock Avenue, $143,000
5601 N Ocean Blvd, $137,500
2300 N Ocean Blvd, $134,900
2300 N Ocean Blvd, $133,500
400 20th Ave N, $132,000
303 20th Ave S, $130,000
628 Hibiscus Avenue, $119,000
2000 N Ocean Blvd #503, $112,500
3525 Chestnut Dr, $110,000
3768 Citation Way, $110,000
3664 Cypress Circle, $110,000
3786 Hitchcock Way, $85,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd, $80,000
3735 Blockhouse Way, $75,000
2000 S Ocean Boulevard, $62,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd, $56,600
2000 Greens Blvd, $42,000
Commercial
303-309 W Broadway Street, $200,000
1114 Ocala Street, $2,500
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
221 Avenue Of The Palms, $230,000
1199 Fiddlehead Way, $122,000
3749 Palmetto St, $52,500
Lot 12 N Bar Court, $37,500
903 Shipmaster Avenue, $35,000
Home
2062 Hideaway Point, $524,900
885 Crystal Water Way, $428,000
183 East Covington Drive, $348,115
1070 Englemann Oak Dr., $305,000
2538 Great Scott Dr., $292,000
344 Firenze Loop, $249,000
4810 Harvest Drive, $247,000
316 Vesta Drive, $229,500
182 Quail Hollow Road, $200,000
2885 Scarecrow Way, $200,000
605 Twisted Willow Court, $193,800
4451 W Walkerton Rd., $187,000
3725 Ducane, $180,000
209 Bittersweet Lane, $166,000
455 Blackberry Lane, $155,000
476 Paw Paw Lane, $147,000
1003 Periwinkle Pl, $23,000
Condo/townhouse
6-102 Villa Firenze, $485,000
5424 Elba Way, $220,000
5497 Elba Way, $210,000
736 Salerno Circle, $171,000
1108 Harvester Circle, $145,000
612 Waterway Village Blvd, $128,300
4842 Meadowsweet Drive, $97,000
682 Riverwalk Drive, $79,000
577 Blue River Court, $60,000
121 Gateway Road, $2,550
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
205 N 6th Avenue, $320,000
4005 Gray Heron Drive, $165,000
1416 Lighthouse Drive # 221, $26,000
Home
4947 Salt Creek Court, $608,500
327 58th Ave N, $334,500
1141 Bronwyn Circle, $332,585
308 N 57th Avenue, $330,000
5023 White Iris Drive, $328,900
322 N 55th Ave, $320,000
1223 Trisail Lane, $245,000
4503 S Harrison St, $225,000
606 43rd Ave. S, $220,000
907 Seaside Drive, $80,000
Condo/townhouse
603 S Ocean Blvd, $400,001
4801 Harbor Pointe Dr, $350,000
3601 S Ocean Boulevard, $275,000
6172 Catalina Drive, $262,000
3401 N Ocean Blvd, $254,900
2507 S Ocean Blvd, $230,000
516 S Hillside Drive, $220,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd, $205,000
5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Road, $197,500
6200 N Ocean Blvd, $192,150
707 S Ocean Blvd, $172,500
6302 N Ocean Blvd., $165,000
503 20th Avenue North, $156,500
113 Shadow Moss Place, $135,000
901 West Port Drive, $133,000
5825 Catalina Dr, $110,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr, $107,000
211 Landing Road, $76,500
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 27 Track B Sandwedge Loop, $98,000
Home
152 Norris Drive, $700,000
30 Brookridge Lane, $410,500
104 Sandcastle Court, $330,000
297 Lumbee Circle, $312,000
18 Clearwater Dr, $230,500
431 Hawthorn Drive, $226,000
694 Country Club Drive, $167,000
Condo/townhouse
453 Huntington Lake, $389,900
82 Inlet Point Dr, $335,000
437 Red Rose Blvd, $164,000
715 Blue Stem Drive, $150,000
943 B Algonquin Drive, $123,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
Lot 47 Chapel Ridge Circle, $57,000
8212 Muldrow Court, $35,900
Lot 479 Mcduffie Drive, $35,500
Home
2855 Mcleod Lane, $359,000
330 Burchwood Lane, $293,200
379 Camrose Way, $238,220
145 River Reach Drive, $224,900
438 Camrose Way, $215,090
3710 Kennison Drive, $213,000
781 Indian Wood Lane, $210,000
554 Battey Dr, $179,000
320 Palm Cove Circle, $178,618
1121 Rookery Drive, $177,000
4076 Grousewood Drive, $176,000
4022 Manor Wood Drive, $174,900
6630 Cinnamon Fern Lane, $137,000
8393 Woodland Drive, $73,500
Condo/townhouse
309-A Nairn Drive, $209,305
561 Banks Drive, $161,100
750 Riverward Drive, $161,009
550 Riverward Drive, $153,000
117 Butkus Dr, $110,500
923 Fairwood Lakes, $51,900
March 19-25
Georgetown 29440
Land
1530 Front Street, $6,600
123 South Hazard St., $6,600
Home
179 Brandon Way, $642,000
641 Willowbank, $150,000
609 Britt St, $108,680
514 N Congdon St., $34,000
1709 South Island Road, $28,000
Aynor 29511
Home
700 Sunny Pond Ln, $299,000
Conway 29526
Home
909 Daresbury Lane, $222,000
832 Derbyshire Court, $213,772
1401 Rainsbrook Court, $209,900
465 Hillsborough Drive, $208,005
637 Shaftesbury Ln, $190,000
649 Tattlesbury Drive, $185,000
3016 Minsteris Dr, $161,000
336 Barony Dr, $153,504
121 Adrianna Circle, $141,900
304 Pickney Ct, $140,900
300 Pickney Ct, $134,500
451 Sean River Rd, $103,000
2605 Lincoln Park, $68,000
2770 Oak Street, $55,000
Condo/Townhouse
350 E Kiskadee Loop, $87,500
334 Kiskadee Loop, $79,900
Commercial
201 E Cox Ferry Road, $3,500
Conway 29527
Land
Se Keys Field Circle, $45,000
Tba Browns Way Shortcut Road, $22,000
Home
110 Vineyard Lake Circle, $192,406
1484 Abberbury Drive, $147,131
6130 Hwy 701 S, $146,900
1508 Leatherman Rd., $145,110
2803 Green Pond Circle, $145,000
1420 Abberbury Drive, $140,785
238 Macarthur Dr, $140,000
2710 Green Pond Circle, $130,000
1325 Leatherman Rd., $129,615
5210 Juniper Bay Rd, $47,324
Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
385 Farmtrac, $189,000
340 Millbrook Circle, $132,605
Little River 29566
Home
625 Lafayette Park Drive, $282,000
1319 Golden Valley Place, $262,624
1513 Cardoon Ct., $262,000
1322 Golden Valley Place, $244,440
1173 Brandywine Drive, $235,000
335 Palm Lakes Blvd., $231,165
1165 Brandywine Drive, $225,055
279 Carolina Crossing Blvd., $205,900
396 Nature Trail, $167,000
195 Morgan Avenue, $150,000
888 Holly Sands Blvd., $126,000
Condo/Townhouse
4430 Turtle Lane, $181,900
464 Papyrus Circle, $176,000
4516 N Plantation Harbor Drive, $147,500
4628 Greenbriar Drive, $142,500
4518 N Plantation Harbour Dr, $128,000
3986 Tybre Court, $118,500
108 Barnacle Ln., $109,999
4480 Coquina Harbour Drive, $105,900
4567 Eastport Blvd, $89,500
4353 Spa Dr., $84,000
4330 Kingsport Road B-2, $72,500
4473 Little River Inn, # 1105, $59,000
4357 Spa Drive, $58,000
Longs 29568
Land
Lot 64 Cotton Grass Drive, $8,500
Home
698 Bear Lake Dr, $270,000
421 Carrick Loop, $220,674
305 Boxcar Drive, $152,000
210 Monterrey Dr., $150,156
417 Andorra Street, $127,000
Condo/Townhouse
479 Colonial Trace Drive, $131,000
790 Charter Drive, $63,000
Loris 29569
Home
228 Dempsey Drive, $136,790
7035 Long Horne Branch Dr, $53,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
8062 Cortona Dr, $850,000
7597 Triana Ct, $410,000
828 Antigua Dr, $362,000
6608 Lagoon Place, $321,680
6852 De Lago Court, $255,765
6304 Hawthorne Lane, $115,000
9700 Kings Road, $72,000
Condo/Townhouse
9820 Queensway Blvd, $395,000
7401 N Ocean Blvd #4, $299,900
10100 Beach Club Dr, $272,500
1330 Villa Marbella Court, $237,500
7100 N Ocean Blvd, $215,000
311 N 69th Avenue, $192,500
161 Seawatch Drive, $175,000
201 N 74th Ave, $144,000
404 N 72nd Avenue, $100,000
158 Seawatch Dr. Unit 910, $92,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
316 N Ocean Blvd., $635,000
116 B 13th Ave South, $535,000
23 N Dogwood Drive, $455,000
901 Anson, $430,000
115 A N Yaupon Dr. (A Carolina Moon), $425,000
611c Surfside Drive, $336,750
1679 Coventry Road, $230,000
1401 Glenns Bay, $178,000
V-26 Crane Dr, $160,000
Condo/Townhouse
1210 N Ocean Boulevard, $151,900
2150 Clearwater Dr, $97,000
2281 Andover Dr, $88,000
8862 Grove Park Drive, $86,000
8767g Barkwood Drive, $85,000
2187 Clearwater Drive, $79,000
5905 S Kings Highway, $75,000
5905 S Kings Hwy, $65,000
2040 Cross Gate Blvd, $60,909
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
Lot 17 Elk Hunt Court, $136,000
4408 St. Andrews Court, $80,000
Lot 5 Columbine Court, $75,000
Home
638 S Waccamaw Drive, $615,000
41 Deep Lake Drive, $530,000
151 Sugar Loaf Lane, $359,900
4497 Canter Lane, $336,500
65 Saltwind Loop, $318,000
352 Hyacinth Loop, $314,490
344 Hyacinth Loop, $307,990
518 Hyacinth Loop, $300,720
357 Arlington Circle, $293,050
423 Hyacinth Loop, $280,720
4015 Pine Needle Court, $275,250
772 Elmwood, $265,400
270 Laurel Bay, $264,900
220 Hyacinth Loop, $252,090
236 Fox Den Drive, $250,000
178 Seville Drive, $212,000
9821 Simonton Court, $200,400
606 Bluebird Lane, $176,000
1081 Lulu Loop, $95,000
404 Oak Avenue, $81,500
13 Buccaneer St., $26,000
Condo/Townhouse
136c Parmelee Drive, $214,900
122b Parmelee Drive, $208,900
105d Parmelee Drive, $207,000
171b Parmelee Drive, $205,000
790-D #36 Pickering Drive, $194,000
1107 Louise Costin Lane, $181,550
115-B Chenoa Drive, $159,900
759 Painted Bunting Drive, $132,000
5882 Longwood Drive, $129,000
339 Black Oak Lane, $120,000
5103 Sweetwater Blvd., $102,000
4383 Daphne Ln, $100,000
9898 Merry Lane, $700
Myrtle Beach 29577
Condo/Townhouse
412 Balsam Street, $223,500
605 Maple Street, $218,500
Land
1409 Carver Street, $34,500
Home
1486 Suncrest Drive, $418,820
5717 Springs Avenue, $347,968
410 31st Avenue N, $334,700
1584 Legacy Loop, $275,000
600 Calhoun Road, $240,000
1345 Wycliffe Drive, $225,000
1228 Brown Pelican, $170,000
1654 Stuart Square Circle, $102,000
7 Foxcroft Lane, $75,000
Condo/Townhouse
1510 Greens Blvd., $320,000
1510 Greens Blvd, $300,000
504 N N Ocean Blvd., $235,000
2000 N Ocean Blvd Unit 505, $206,999
2701 N Ocean Blvd, $198,500
2701 N Ocean Blvd, $188,000
790 Sailhouse Court, $180,000
1510 Greens Blvd., $180,000
790 Sailhouse Court, $171,400
2001 S Ocean Blvd, $155,000
2501 S Ocean Blvd, $147,500
4883 Lusterleaf Circle, $147,000
2006 N Ocean Blvd, $139,000
4847 Luster Leaf Circle 403, $137,450
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $131,550
779 Walnut Avenue, $120,000
601 Mitchell Drive, $117,000
3681 Cypress Circle, $115,000
3870 Myrtle Pointe Dr, $92,500
5523 N Ocean Blvd, $92,000
2710 N Ocean Blvd, $85,000
4877 Dahlia Ct., $81,500
2700 N Ocean Blvd., $80,000
4505 N Kings Hwy, $75,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd, $74,000
2310 N Ocean Blvd. Unit 807, $72,500
7500 N Ocean Blvd, $71,900
2611 S Ocean Blvd, $70,500
3795 Hitchcock Way, $68,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd, $68,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd, $45,100
2005 Greens Blvd, $43,050
2005 Greens Blvd, $43,050
1600 S Ocean Blvd., $21,000
403 N 24th Ave, $450,000
308 North Kings Highway, $1,600
602-3 Seaboard Street, $845
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
8096 Wacobee Drive, $149,500
Lot 46 Waterbridge, $127,685
8003 Bird Key Court, $93,000
306 Avenue Of The Palms, $77,000
9031 Belvidere Drive, $57,000
Home
258 Avenue Of The Palms, $525,000
8400 Juxa Drive, $370,400
4020 Atalaya Place, $368,000
5661 Camilla Court, $355,670
8209 Caddis Court, $285,000
5646 Lombardia Circle, $264,985
5614 Camilla Court, $260,000
659 Barona Dr, $256,719
2479 Craven Dr., $245,000
4813 Harvest Dr, $239,000
300 Stafford Dr, $221,400
1053 Balmore Dr, $213,000
628 Slash Pine Court, $210,000
105 Weeping Willow Drive, $200,000
1136 Boleybeg Dr, $184,262
188 Zinnia Drive, $177,000
177 Fulbourn Place, $176,000
140 Fulbourn Place, $168,000
2577 Wild Game Trail, $160,000
155 Fulbourn Place, $158,000
3549 Gordon Drive, $106,659
Condo/Townhouse
8560 San Marcello, $515,000
5440 Elba Way, $228,485
5408 Elba Way, $219,990
736 Salerno Circle, $175,000
100 Cypress Point Court, $118,000
636 Waterway Village, $102,000
615 Waterway Village Blvd, $100,000
4517 Girvan Drive, $96,000
124 West Haven Drive #3b, $89,000
801 Crumpet Ct, $87,817
801 Crumpet Court, $85,000
4595 Girvan, $85,000
501 White River Drive, $57,180
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
Lot 65 Waterway Drive, $260,000
Home
800 Waterside Street, $705,000
307 N 37th Avenue, $510,000
615 Olde Mill Dr., $495,750
1400 East Island Drive, $471,593
1610 Waterway Dr, $432,000
1119 Coral Sands Drive, $310,000
2326 Ameron Court, $269,900
915 9th Ave. South, $265,000
632 Belle Drive, $255,000
617 Ocean Oaks Blvd, $189,500
820 9th Ave S, $182,000
3604 Dunes Street, $175,000
402 S 33rd Ave, $147,500
706 20th Ave S, $120,000
Condo/Townhouse
3805 S Ocean Blvd, $582,000
100 N Beach Blvd, $518,000
2180 Waterview Drive, $420,950
2001 S Ocean Blvd, $350,000
3805 S Ocean Blvd, $312,000
6244 Catalina Dr, $309,000
2180 Waterview Drive, $265,000
2151 Bridgeview Ct Unit 3-303, $242,000
6172 Catalina Drive, $225,000
733 Shell Creek Circle, $223,900
1706 S Ocean Blvd #804, $222,500
4604 S Ocean Blvd, $213,000
2711 S Ocean Blvd, $206,000
601 Hillside Dr North #2002, $195,000
6203 Catalina Dr, $185,000
503 20th Ave N, $185,000
3217 S Ocean Blvd., $175,000
4719 S Ocean Blvd, $175,000
501 S Ocean Boulevard, $160,000
2609 S Ocean Blvd., $140,000
701 S 1st Ave, $135,000
5709 N Ocean Blvd, $131,000
6015 Catalina Drive Unit 632, $128,900
5751 Oyster Catcher, $128,500
5750 Oyster Catcher Drive, $90,000
112 Ye Olde Kings Highway, $257,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Home
171 Atlantic Avenue, $450,000
113 Alexander Glennie Drive, $315,000
15 Cherbourg Court, $300,000
825 Crooked Oak Drive, $285,000
78 Hill Drive, $280,000
68 Lowcountry Lane, $260,000
133 Parish Road, $256,500
90 Weatherboard Ct., $193,500
Condo/Townhouse
B15 Shipyard Village, $458,000
49 Avian Drive, $245,000
95 Wally's Way, $205,000
184-1 Stillwood, $135,000
616 Pinehurst Lane, $119,000
598 Blue Stem Drive, $98,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
8458 Highway 544, $147,900
2812 Lot 376 Mcleod Lane, $37,500
Home
296 Chamberlin Road, $430,000
197 Terra Vista Drive, $306,000
1448 Castleberry Place, $302,000
2155 Timmerman Road, $268,500
791 Devon Estate Ave, $265,000
250 Catawba River Road, $263,000
286 Copper Leaf Drive, $255,000
7765 Fallen Timber Rd, $250,000
3905 Thornwood Court, $206,500
411 Camrose Way, $193,930
141 Blue Stem Drive, $189,500
260 Palmetto Glen Dr, $180,000
2668 Corn Pile Rd, $179,000
175 Sugar Mill Loop, $177,000
2020 Neath Court, $175,000
212 Rice Mill Drive, $174,500
2012 Neath Court, $173,900
6881 Woodhaven Dr, $167,500
123 Coldwater Circle, $155,000
160 Terracina Cr, $151,000
8421 Tartan Lane, $148,000
6509 Northumberland Way, $135,000
6591 Breezewood Blvd, $132,000
470 Wallingford Circle, $114,000
6422 Sweet Gum Crescent, $105,000
6662 Wisteria Drive, $103,500
624 Tall Oaks Lane, $86,900
512 Tree Top Lane, $68,000
718 Reef Rd, $45,000
Condo/Townhouse
308-D Nairn Dr, $217,200
309-B Nairn Drive, $193,900
309-C Nairn Drive, $191,350
90 Ella Kinley Circle, $151,950
Commercial
3931 Mega Drive, $1,250
3691 Palmetto Point Blvd # 202, $950
Comments