Real Estate News

April 20, 2017 5:00 AM

See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 291 Bonnyneck, $75,000

394 Garden Avenue, $19,000

Home

84 King George Road, $230,000

256 Mcdonald Road, $110,000

Condo/townhouse

77 Pheasant Loop, $135,000

Aynor 29511

Home

257 Penn Circle, $170,000

Conway 29526

Land

Tbd Dunn Short Cut, $350,000

2757 Lees Landing, $100,000

1868 Alford Road, $76,000

Lot 8 Old Reaves Ferry Road, $45,000

Tract 4 Dossies Rd, $22,000

Lot D-3 Fannie B Rd., $18,500

230 Kellys Cove Dr, $17,500

Home

504 Hillsborough Drive, $311,094

269 Wedgefield Drive, $260,000

1507 Waccamaw Circle, $239,900

4212 Ridgewood Dr, $222,900

1216 Tiger Grand Drive, $188,000

106 Wofford Rd, $185,000

110 Cedar Ridge Lane, $177,000

1033 Manassas Drive, $163,500

3101 Slade Dr, $162,320

341 Lenox Dr., $157,250

324 Pickney Ct, $154,000

254 Chevy Chase Dr, $143,900

4363 Brookdale Ln, $120,100

1142 Merrymount Drive, $110,000

3817 Stern Dr, $89,000

2602 Dargan Circle, $77,000

Commercial

1689 Highway 544, $1,600

Conway 29527

Land

708 Melson Street, $9,500

Home

192 Vineyard Lake Circle, $211,000

263 Beulah Circle, $136,900

313 Ingonish Ct., $136,500

3293 Holly Loop, $132,853

177 Cottage Creek Cir, $126,250

1040 Oglethorpe Drive, $123,700

1329 Telfair Court, $123,000

100 Cottage Creek Circle, $120,800

1913 Gladys Lane, $50,000

5199 Bottle Branch Rd, $38,000

148 Blue Jacket Drive, $141,345

Little River 29566

Land

4396 Baldwin, $21,000

Home

207 Gateway Drive, $160,000

514 Vallecrosa Ct, $142,899

2276 Vereen Circle, $102,500

Condo/townhouse

4450 Turtle Lane, $169,000

4512 N Plantation Harbour Dr, $159,000

4503 W Harbor Court Unit S-8, $127,000

775 Plantation Drive, $90,500

4640 Greenbriar Dr, $74,900

2325 Old Sanders Drive, $600

Longs 29568

Land

14 Acres Off Hwy 905, $59,500

170 Old Wilson Rd, $33,500

Lot 10 Dewitt Road, $15,000

Home

204 Moulton Drive, $277,673

754 Ashley Manor Drive, $220,000

480 Cir M Rd, $185,000

495 Weymouth Court, $178,225

1035 Snowberry Drive, $154,900

221 Birdie Way, $145,000

684 Trap Shooter Circle, $112,990

3205 Highway 777, $234,000

209 Dempsey Drive, $162,222

132 Day Glow Drive, $147,235

412 Cotton Grass Drive, $128,990

1501 Heritage Rd, $127,500

1601 Pine Level Drive, $87,500

Lot 50 Green Lakes, $149,900

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

6640 Lagoon Place, $345,281

100 Marshland Court, $259,000

6426 Somerset Dr., $250,000

Condo/townhouse

713 Seascale Ln., $295,000

1346 Villa Marbella Court, $230,000

7300 Porcher Drive, $185,000

9550 Shore Drive, $143,500

310 75th Avenue North, $135,000

250 Maison Dr, $123,600

501 Maison Drive, $123,000

9760 Leyland Drive, $113,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Drive, $112,000

210 75th Ave. N. #4100, $105,000

9501 Shore Drive, $95,000

201 N 74th, $85,000

9400 Shore Drive, $85,000

210 75th Ave. N. #4063, $84,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd #813, $78,000

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2245, $67,750

201 74th Ave. N. #2631, $60,000

Myrtle Beach/surfside Beach 29575

Home

121-A 14th Avenue South, $446,000

191` Sutter Drive, $295,000

2109 N Berwick, $285,000

634 Sandberg Street, $245,000

1768 Candlewick Court, $199,000

6001 S Kings Highway, Site 6018, $180,000

1608 Broken Anchor Way, $180,000

Condo/townhouse

1217 S Ocean Blvd., $300,000

764 Sycamore, $130,000

2060 Cross Gate Blvd, $118,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $108,000

2220 Andover, $95,000

2276-F Essex Dr, $80,000

1200 5th Avenue North, $74,000

1860 Auburn Lane, $71,000

216-E1 Double Eagle Drive, $69,000

1880 Colony Drive, $39,000

Commercial

313 Hwy. 17 Business, $950

510 Sandy Lane, $75

Garden City/murrells Inlet 29576

Land

Channel Cat, $75,000

Lot 63 Highwood Circle, $64,000

Lot 101 Summerlight Dr., $62,500

525 Nautilus Dr Lot 20, $53,500

Home

12 Fathom Lane, $292,000

116 Shenandoah Drive, $290,000

4600 Murrells Inlet Road, $210,250

1624 Wood Thrush, $190,000

910 Woodberry Place, $173,000

129 Woodland Park Loop, $167,000

1144 Meadowoods, $163,900

8036 Resin Road, $150,000

334 Pine Ave, $143,000

506 Dundee St, $88,079

159 Dubose Loop, $70,000

68 Offshore Drive, $30,000

Condo/townhouse

1398 Basin Terrace, $385,000

838 Botany Loop, $215,000

780 Pickering Dr, $160,000

1000 N Waccamaw Dr, $158,000

600 Sailbrooke Court, $87,000

5147 Inlet Garden 4-C, $63,500

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

5704 Springs Avenue, $357,000

Home

1423 Peterson Street, $371,142

1410 St. Thomas Circle, $350,000

1888 Parish Way, $342,000

1895 Francis Ct., $300,000

1385 Culbertson Ave., $295,350

1756 Orchard Drive, $293,500

1417 Berkshire Avenue, $278,490

1568 Legacy Loop, $275,000

1521 Waverly Avenue, $268,750

2819 S Key Largo Cir., $205,000

206 Chester Street, $183,000

3921 Pine Lake Drive, $165,000

12 Settlers Dr, $158,000

614 Ramsey Drive, $50,000

Condo/townhouse

3000 N Ocean Blvd, # 405, $295,000

2372 Heritage Loop, $219,990

2376 Heritage Loop, $214,190

750 Howard Avenue, $213,000

617 Hemlock Ave., $196,000

2701 N Ocean Blvd, $195,000

2007 S Ocean Boulevard, $189,490

5200 North Ocean Blvd, $187,000

4898 Luster Leaf Cr #305, $162,000

3622 Linden Street, $159,600

3522 Chestnut St, $150,000

506 N 35th Ave., $148,000

758 Walnut Avenue, $145,000

636 Hemlock Avenue, $143,000

5601 N Ocean Blvd, $137,500

2300 N Ocean Blvd, $134,900

2300 N Ocean Blvd, $133,500

400 20th Ave N, $132,000

303 20th Ave S, $130,000

628 Hibiscus Avenue, $119,000

2000 N Ocean Blvd #503, $112,500

3525 Chestnut Dr, $110,000

3768 Citation Way, $110,000

3664 Cypress Circle, $110,000

3786 Hitchcock Way, $85,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd, $80,000

3735 Blockhouse Way, $75,000

2000 S Ocean Boulevard, $62,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $56,600

2000 Greens Blvd, $42,000

Commercial

303-309 W Broadway Street, $200,000

1114 Ocala Street, $2,500

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

221 Avenue Of The Palms, $230,000

1199 Fiddlehead Way, $122,000

3749 Palmetto St, $52,500

Lot 12 N Bar Court, $37,500

903 Shipmaster Avenue, $35,000

Home

2062 Hideaway Point, $524,900

885 Crystal Water Way, $428,000

183 East Covington Drive, $348,115

1070 Englemann Oak Dr., $305,000

2538 Great Scott Dr., $292,000

344 Firenze Loop, $249,000

4810 Harvest Drive, $247,000

316 Vesta Drive, $229,500

182 Quail Hollow Road, $200,000

2885 Scarecrow Way, $200,000

605 Twisted Willow Court, $193,800

4451 W Walkerton Rd., $187,000

3725 Ducane, $180,000

209 Bittersweet Lane, $166,000

455 Blackberry Lane, $155,000

476 Paw Paw Lane, $147,000

1003 Periwinkle Pl, $23,000

Condo/townhouse

6-102 Villa Firenze, $485,000

5424 Elba Way, $220,000

5497 Elba Way, $210,000

736 Salerno Circle, $171,000

1108 Harvester Circle, $145,000

612 Waterway Village Blvd, $128,300

4842 Meadowsweet Drive, $97,000

682 Riverwalk Drive, $79,000

577 Blue River Court, $60,000

121 Gateway Road, $2,550

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

205 N 6th Avenue, $320,000

4005 Gray Heron Drive, $165,000

1416 Lighthouse Drive # 221, $26,000

Home

4947 Salt Creek Court, $608,500

327 58th Ave N, $334,500

1141 Bronwyn Circle, $332,585

308 N 57th Avenue, $330,000

5023 White Iris Drive, $328,900

322 N 55th Ave, $320,000

1223 Trisail Lane, $245,000

4503 S Harrison St, $225,000

606 43rd Ave. S, $220,000

907 Seaside Drive, $80,000

Condo/townhouse

603 S Ocean Blvd, $400,001

4801 Harbor Pointe Dr, $350,000

3601 S Ocean Boulevard, $275,000

6172 Catalina Drive, $262,000

3401 N Ocean Blvd, $254,900

2507 S Ocean Blvd, $230,000

516 S Hillside Drive, $220,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd, $205,000

5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Road, $197,500

6200 N Ocean Blvd, $192,150

707 S Ocean Blvd, $172,500

6302 N Ocean Blvd., $165,000

503 20th Avenue North, $156,500

113 Shadow Moss Place, $135,000

901 West Port Drive, $133,000

5825 Catalina Dr, $110,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr, $107,000

211 Landing Road, $76,500

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 27 Track B Sandwedge Loop, $98,000

Home

152 Norris Drive, $700,000

30 Brookridge Lane, $410,500

104 Sandcastle Court, $330,000

297 Lumbee Circle, $312,000

18 Clearwater Dr, $230,500

431 Hawthorn Drive, $226,000

694 Country Club Drive, $167,000

Condo/townhouse

453 Huntington Lake, $389,900

82 Inlet Point Dr, $335,000

437 Red Rose Blvd, $164,000

715 Blue Stem Drive, $150,000

943 B Algonquin Drive, $123,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Lot 47 Chapel Ridge Circle, $57,000

8212 Muldrow Court, $35,900

Lot 479 Mcduffie Drive, $35,500

Home

2855 Mcleod Lane, $359,000

330 Burchwood Lane, $293,200

379 Camrose Way, $238,220

145 River Reach Drive, $224,900

438 Camrose Way, $215,090

3710 Kennison Drive, $213,000

781 Indian Wood Lane, $210,000

554 Battey Dr, $179,000

320 Palm Cove Circle, $178,618

1121 Rookery Drive, $177,000

4076 Grousewood Drive, $176,000

4022 Manor Wood Drive, $174,900

6630 Cinnamon Fern Lane, $137,000

8393 Woodland Drive, $73,500

Condo/townhouse

309-A Nairn Drive, $209,305

561 Banks Drive, $161,100

750 Riverward Drive, $161,009

550 Riverward Drive, $153,000

117 Butkus Dr, $110,500

923 Fairwood Lakes, $51,900

