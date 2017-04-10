Real Estate News

April 10, 2017 4:30 PM

See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Georgetown 29440

Land

Tbd Kaminski St., $18,000

Home

1027 Third Avenue, $299,000

1216 Richmond Dr, $138,000

605 Elizabeth Street, $134,500

1004 Oakley St, $130,000

Conway 29526

Land

Lot 3 Wild Blueberry Ln, $32,000

Home

8262 Timber Ridge Road, $435,000

305 Board Landing Circle, $270,526

112 Board Landing Circle, $256,900

336 Hillsborough Dr, $210,000

170 Glenmoor Dr, $187,538

4672 Dock Road, $187,000

1459 Tiger Grand Drive, $180,000

202 Glenwood Dr, $177,000

1228 Gailard Dr, $164,900

700 Weston Drive, $164,000

334 Lenox Dr, $157,250

473 Oakham Dr, $149,950

282 Lakeside Crossing Dr, $148,000

2411 Blake Street, $132,000

650 Willard Rd., $125,000

1137 Merrymount Dr, $113,000

258 Walden Lake Rd, $75,000

Condo/townhouse

1130 Fairway Lane, $130,000

Commercial

Tbd Norman Alley, $335,000

Conway 29527

Land

Lot 6 Ole Nobleman Court, $29,500

Home

109 Pottery Landing Dr., $415,000

236 Vineyard Lake Circle, $193,000

202 Georgia Mae Loop, $153,000

1226 Pecan Grove Boulevard, $152,500

2420 Summerhaven Loop, $147,930

1005 Augustus Drive, $147,000

1309 Leatherman Road, $140,000

1004 Comfrey Lane, $136,000

120 Cottage Creek Circle, $130,000

1496 Leatherman Rd., $120,900

1495 Leatherman Rd, $119,500

1008 Cosmos Court, $119,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

230 Blue Jacket Drive, $130,400

Little River 29566

Land

4396 Baldwin Ave. #s-22, $8,500

4396 Baldwin Ave. #s-64, $8,500

Home

2278 Big Landing Dr., $575,000

4347 Grande Harbour Blvd, $160,911

217 Nature Trail, $155,000

Condo/townhouse

1095 Plantation Dr, $66,500

4350 Intercoastal Drive, $37,900

Longs 29568

Home

632 Tarrent Street, $315,000

349 Lake Mist Court, $238,455

333 Lake Mist Court, $238,247

525 Irees Way, $173,500

266 Junco Circle, $164,000

315 Scotch Dr., $150,135

140 Balsa Drive, $135,000

179 Balsa Dr, $132,900

605 Loop Cir, $90,000

338 Harvest Moon Dr., $47,500

Condo/townhouse

673 Tupelo Lane, $67,500

760 Charter Dr, $52,000

7297 Highway 905, $400,000

Loris 29569

Home

315 Russ Road, $258,425

510 Fox Bay Road, $165,000

679 American Beech Street, $133,999

Commercial

4123 Meeting Street, $50,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

7525 Ventura Court, $620,000

39 Birch Ln, $580,274

7560 Regina Court, $430,000

84 Jesters Court, $300,000

207 Green Lake Dr, $254,000

836 Antigua Dr, $250,000

Condo/townhouse

9994 Beach Club Drive, $350,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd, $336,784

1330-302 Villa Marbella Ct, $250,000

201 N 74th Ave Ocean Blvd #1233, $230,000

816 Castleford Circle, $212,000

161 Seawatch Drive, $203,500

115-2 Gully Branch, $165,000

161 Seawatch Drive, $162,900

311 N 69th Ave, $156,000

308 Cumberland Terrace Dr, $144,000

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2205, $112,000

200 Land's End Blvd, $110,000

201 74th Ave N, $69,250

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2112, $68,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

Lot 15 Ocean Pines, $89,900

Home

714-B S Ocean Blvd., $500,000

600 Sandberg Street, $250,000

616 N 16th Ave, $228,000

341 Sparrow Drive, $222,000

805 Garden Park Drive, $218,750

8 Pierce Place, $200,000

1479 Glenns Bay Road, $192,900

619 Surfside Drive, $120,000

Condo/townhouse

1210 N Ocean Blvd, $195,000

1371 Turkey Ridge Road, $84,000

1705 N Fawn Vista Dr Unit M-2, $55,000

1609 N Fawn Vista Drive, $32,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

3567 Marion Lane, $595,000

Lot 31 Woodlawn Plantation, $146,000

Lot 9 Boundary Avenue, $125,000

Lot 51 Highwood Circle, $100,000

Home

129 Summerlight Dr., $371,000

407 Hyacinth Loop, $304,525

305 Splendor Circle, $270,000

618 Leprechaun Lane, $210,900

9679 Eaddy Lane, $171,000

21 Islander Court, $37,000

Condo/townhouse

101a Parmelee Drive, $232,955

790-E #35 Pickering Drive, $190,000

502 N Waccamaw Dr, $155,000

731 Painted Bunting Drive, $146,000

719 Shearwater Court, $140,000

123 N Dogwood Drive, $115,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

Lot # 73 R13 Watercolor, $337,792

4854 Bermuda Way North, $270,000

849 Pinner Place, $124,900

Condo/townhouse

2007 S Ocean Blvd, $285,000

2834 C Howard Ave, $280,000

6000 North Ocean Blvd., $259,500

790 Sailhouse Court, $187,410

2501 S Ocean Blvd. #211, $180,000

2701 N Ocean Blvd., Unit 261-63, $179,000

790 Sailhouse Court, $175,000

627 Hibiscus St, $173,000

5601 N Ocean Blvd, $171,500

790 Sailhouse Court, $166,900

4894 Luster Leaf Circle 205, $164,000

1702 N Ocean Blvd., Unit 1152, $158,500

4089 Fairway Lakes Dr., $150,000

3786 Vine Street, $136,500

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $136,000

5601 N. Ocean Blvd., $130,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd, $124,000

2000 N Ocean Blvd, $120,000

2000 N Ocean Blvd, $115,000

601 Mitchell Drive, $115,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $114,900

4043 Fairway Lakes Drive, $114,000

625 Pelican Ave, $114,000

1605 S Ocean Boulevard, $105,000

201 S Ocean Blvd, $99,900

2710 N Ocean Blvd, $97,500

2300 N Ocean Boulevard, $87,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd, $84,500

2300 N Ocean Blvd #932, $82,500

1501 S Ocean Blvd, $76,500

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $75,500

2300 N Ocean Blvd., $70,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd, $67,000

201 N 77th Ave, $67,000

3795 Hitchcock Way, $66,000

201 77th Ave N, $63,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd, $55,000

3456 Macklen Road, $39,000

Commercial

607 Seaboard St, $550,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Lot 12 Carolina Commercial Drive, $230,000

485 Harbour View Dr, $116,500

4743 National Drive, $52,500

5039 Middelton View Dr Lot 533, $41,000

Lot 28 North Bar Court, $40,000

720 Crystal Waterway, $38,000

Home

349 Harbour View Drive, $500,000

2509 Great Scott Dr, $349,190

150 Viareggio Road, $295,280

524 Majorca Loop, $281,110

5708 Lombardia Circle, $275,640

4734 Harvest Drive, $246,500

2499 Windmill Way, $236,000

9207 Goodwill Court, $234,900

709 Old Castle Loop, $227,391

802 Silver Maple Court, $216,000

2267 Beauclair Ct, $215,000

1140 Boleybeg Dr, $211,065

419 Camrose Way, $204,130

2179 Seneca Ridge Drive, $198,000

1097 Stoney Falls Blvd, $167,000

9022 Gatewick Ct, $165,000

5042 Cobblers Court, $165,000

525 Forestbrook Drive, $148,000

594 W Perry Road, $119,000

Condo/townhouse

736 Salerno Circle Unit A, $182,710

816 Salerno Circle, $169,800

736 Salerno Circle, $169,000

104 Cypress Point Ct., $118,000

1250 River Oaks Dr., $95,900

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Condo/townhouse

2301 Havens Dr Units 1-6, $475,000

205 S 5th Ave, $360,000

2705 Edge Drive, $195,000

5751 Oyster Catcher Drive, $118,000

100 North Beach Blvd, $722,000

517 S Ocean Blvd, $269,500

4103 N Ocean Blvd, $264,900

304 N Ocean Blvd #1409, $250,000

6014 Catalina Dr, $250,000

2180 Waterview Drive, $250,000

108 N. Ocean Blvd, $224,000

2501 S Ocean Blvd, $219,000

2450 Marsh Glen Dr, $213,000

103 Colony Drive, $182,000

6015 Catalina Drive, $175,000

1221 Tidewater Drive #514, $163,500

5825 Catalina Drive, $157,500

501 S Ocean Blvd, $145,000

2713 S Ocean Blvd, $143,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd, $107,000

4515 S Ocean Blvd., $103,500

213 Landing Road, $101,000

208 Landing Road, $96,500

1505 S Hillside Drive, $95,000

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $95,000

1004 S Business Highway 17, $5,000

Land

Tbd Sandridge Road, $276,500

4301 Gray Heron Drive, $176,000

4509 Moore St, $80,000

1007 Sand Ct., $45,000

1205 James Island Ave, $30,000

Home

210 N 17th Avenue, $855,000

3909 N Ocean Boulevard, $540,000

901 N Hillside Drive, $480,000

1411 Summerwind Court, $467,000

4820 Cantor Court, $440,000

2314 Pointe Marsh Lane, $380,000

4511 Moore St, $340,000

5106 Halyard Court, $310,000

2350 Tidewatch Way, $299,900

1003 Phyllis St., $232,500

1617 Harbor Drive, $227,000

4303 Alicia Court, $195,000

705-A S 11th Avenue, $158,000

1105 Whispering Cove, $115,520

Pawleys Island 29585

Home

201 Inverness, $550,000

Condo/townhouse

C22 Captains Quarters, $540,000

102a Bob White Ct., $265,900

145 Golden Bear Drive, $227,700

58 Beaver Pond Loop, $71,500

Commercial

10080 Ocean Highway, $1,647

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Lot 208 Chamberlin Road, $72,000

2682 High Brass Trail, $48,000

Home

814 Devon Estate Ave, $299,000

1293 Brighton Hill Ave., $256,000

376 Camrose Way, $244,558

512 Fallen Leaf Court, $216,900

232 Whipple Run Loop, $213,000

453 Mooreland Drive, $199,750

509 Running Deer Trail, $199,000

7012 Blade Beak Lane, $189,000

322 Caspian Tern Drive, $179,900

138 Dry Valley Loop, $178,000

32 Smith Blvd, $176,400

140 Marsh Hawk Drive, $173,000

247 Leadoff Dr, $169,252

131 Maggie Way, $168,000

135 Palm Cove Circle, $156,000

6708 Wisteria Dr, $154,000

209 Kenzie Court, $150,000

106 Pebble Drive, $136,900

6637 Wisteria Dr., $122,000

139 Darlene Dr, $55,000

175 Darlene Dr, $33,400

Condo/townhouse

308-A Machrie Loop, $209,945

742 Riverward Drive, $170,992

104 Spring Creek Drive, $94,000

Commercial

4050 Socastee Blvd, $650

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pelicans GM Andy Milovich talks stadium ranking, best baseball movie ever

Pelicans GM Andy Milovich talks stadium ranking, best baseball movie ever 3:03

Pelicans GM Andy Milovich talks stadium ranking, best baseball movie ever
Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 4.13 1:15

Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 4.13
Raiqwon O'Neal takes mission trip to Dominican Republic 1:21

Raiqwon O'Neal takes mission trip to Dominican Republic

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos