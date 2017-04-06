Real Estate News

April 6, 2017 5:00 AM

See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Georgetown 29440

Home

53 Daniel Morrall Ln, $96,650

1610 Oak Lawn Drive, $274,000

Conway 29526

Land

1846 Wood Stork Drive, $39,000

Lot 49 Canyon Drive, $20,000

Home

257 Board Landing Circle, $358,194

5270 Huston Road, $339,000

1771 Alford Road, $288,600

913 Looking Glass Court, $265,000

324 Hillsborough Drive, $215,150

4012 Woodcliffe Drive, $212,407

389 Lenox Dr., $199,900

125 Myrtle Trace Drive, $191,500

174 Jessica Lakes Drive, $166,000

3650 Crawford Lane, $157,500

125 Yeomans Drive, $154,000

320 Barony Dr, $151,499

331 Pickney Ct, $150,224

3013 Slade Drive, $148,876

348 Barony Dr, $145,500

106 Linden Circle, $141,500

2716 Ole King Street, $139,900

229 Wellspring Dr, $132,000

5007 Presbyterian, $128,750

1029 Chateau Drive, $125,000

348 Sean River Rd., $125,000

1900 Ronald Phillips Avenue, $120,534

1315 Snowhill Drive, $71,000

217 Long Ave, $67,000

2636 Lincoln Park Dr, $53,600

909 Gasoline Aly, $19,511

Condo/Townhouse

1021 Tee Shot Drive, $140,000

374 Kiskadee Loop, $70,000

3555 Highway 544, $40,000

Conway 29527

Land

2839 Old Railroad Road, $48,000

Home

241 Vineyard Lake Circle, $195,900

909 Eaglet Circle, $185,000

1608 16th Avenue, $185,000

223 Ecum Secum Place, $149,900

153 Ecum Secum Pl, $147,000

1714 Magnolia, $145,000

1503 Leatherman Road, $138,825

2465 Summerhaven Loop, $137,900

1337 Valor Road, $135,000

1412 Boker Rd., $124,476

1497 Leatherman Rd., $120,025

Commercial

613 Wright Blvd, $100,000

Green Sea 29545

Land

Tbd Lot 1 Elliott Road, $8,200

Little River 29566

Land

Lot 41 Anchor Road, $90,000

Home

136 Morgan Ave, $515,000

345 Waterfall Circle, $443,000

336 Glenridge Dr., $219,900

4306 Arabella Way, $210,000

4349 Grande Harbour Blvd, $188,893

4341 Grande Harbour Blvd, $179,905

516 Blythewood Walk, $165,750

3879 Mallard Way, $163,000

3930 Greenhead Rd, $162,000

4148 Pine Drive, $159,000

4233 Ellis Court, $145,000

190 Williamsburg Road, $128,400

Condo/Townhouse

4530 Lightkeepers Way, $165,785

4240 Coquina Harbour Dr, $160,000

4519 N Plantation Harbour Dr, $129,000

4526 N Plantation Harbour Drive, $113,500

4409 Eastport Blvd, $108,000

Longs 29568

Land

5.53 Acres Long Acres Dr, $39,500

Home

489 Quail Court, $260,000

244 Belclare Way, $219,949

134 Shady Arbor Loop, $202,000

564 Irees Way, $186,200

317 Greenhaven Drive, $178,440

518 Irees Way, $145,805

986 Bellflower, $145,000

501 Whitebark St., $135,853

185 Balsa Dr, $134,900

116 Crown Meadows Drive, $131,335

764 Trap Shooter Circle, $121,990

109 Tomoka Trail, $109,000

Condo/Townhouse

820 Fairway Drive, $92,500

657 Tupelo Dr., $67,000

Loris 29569

Land

Tbd Red Bluff Rd, $12,000

Home

451 Holly View Ln, $237,514

223 Lawson Road, $195,564

400 Cotton Grass Drive, $146,490

405 Carolina Hickory St, $142,500

232 Dempsey Drive, $142,250

671 American Beech Street, $137,709

2454 Cox Road, $123,400

135 Pink Dogwood Drive, $95,000

580 W Highway 67, $50,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

721 Cipriana Drive, $700,174

308 67th Avenue, $679,000

207 78th Avenue N, $570,000

7539 Veneto Court, $460,000

218 Myrtle Lane, $450,000

618 Providence Park, $245,000

976 Briarwood Drive, $149,000

Condo/Townhouse

9994 Beach Club Dr., $385,000

9650 Shore Drive, $305,000

460 Ocean Creek Drive #16, $240,000

1313 Villa Marbella Ct, $240,000

9550 Shore Dr., $151,000

501 Maison Drive, $142,000

201 N 74th Ave, $140,000

201 N 74th Ave Ocean Blvd #1447-1448, $136,000

400 Melrose Place, $135,000

201 N 74th Avenue, $120,200

7100 N Ocean Boulevard, $94,000

161 Seawatch Drive, $88,000

9400 Shore Dr, $84,101

201 N 74th Ave, $69,500

201 N 77th Ave, $64,000

Commercial

9713 N Kings Hwy, Ste 208, $1,250

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

110 S 5th Avenue, $360,000

Tbd Glenns Bay Road, $310,000

Lot 36 Sparrow Drive, $74,500

Home

1308 Sosa Court, $338,065

1423 Glenkeith Court, $268,000

1650 Longleaf Drive, $250,000

1623 Montclair Drive, $247,500

329 Palladium Drive, $238,780

727 Juniper Drive, $222,000

328 S 13th Avenue, $212,000

1339 Glenns Bay Road, $182,500

1661 Cassiopia Rd, $17,000

Condo/Townhouse

1011 N Ocean Blvd, $340,000

912 N Ocean Blvd, $190,000

812 S Ocean Blvd, Unit #E-2, $154,900

1849 Crooked Pine Drive, $95,000

8925 Duckview Drive, $84,000

201 Double Eagle Drive, $78,500

5905 S Kings Hwy, $78,000

1880 Auburn Lane, $77,000

1891 Colony Dr 13-F, $63,000

1770 Highway 17 Business North, $1,375

510 Sandy Lane, $600

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

Tbd Hwy 17 Bypass, $575,000

Lot 90 Summerlight Drive, $57,000

Home

201 Stonefly Court, $430,000

450 Grand Cypress Way, $339,900

1237 Kiawah Loop, $313,000

649 Cherry Blossom Drive, $281,990

661 Cherry Blosson Drive, $260,240

408 Arlington Circle, $260,000

122 Easy St, $254,000

1041 Vestry Drive, $208,000

514 Tamarindo Court, $185,000

225 Stone Throw Drive, $182,000

1475 Riceland Ct., $166,000

19 Seaway Lane, $55,000

1523 Channel Lane, $36,000

