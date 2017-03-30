Real Estate News

March 30, 2017 5:00 AM

See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Georgetown 29440

Home

395 Buck Drive, $220,000

413 Helena Street, $182,500

2240 Tower Street, $159,000

Commercial

712 Front Street, $250,000

Aynor 29511

Land

25 Acres Cooper Collins Road, $133,000

1613 Oak Lawn Drive, $30,001

Home

576 Rosedale Dr, $75,000

Conway 29526

Land

Myrtle Ridge Drive Tract D, $145,000

4624 W Hwy 501, $50,500

Parcel A Highway 701 & Wise Road, $49,900

111 Olympus Lane, $23,500

2989 Old Altman Rd, $23,000

Home

4529 Old Reaves Ferry Rd, $225,000

146 Hamilton Way, $154,530

505 Peter Horry Ct, $148,865

2212 Belladora Road, $145,950

328 Pickney Ct, $144,080

3017 Slade Drive, $138,201

2507 Aaron St, $134,900

462 Sean River Road, $132,000

732 Fowler Rd, $115,000

1033 Woodfield Circle, $97,000

748 Embassy Lane, $89,900

2995 Old Altman Rd, $75,000

845 Pinetops Drive, $58,000

Condo/Townhouse

1011 Tee Shot Drive, $135,000

Conway 29527

Home

220 Wahee Place, $925,000

2133 Hidden Oak Drive, $342,000

208 Vineyard Lake Circle, $209,000

248 Vineyard Lake Circle, $198,300

114 Vineyard Lake Circle, $182,547

195 Vineyard Lake Circle, $177,000

319 Georgia Mae Loop, $148,500

1424 Abberbury Drive, $144,499

1426 Boker Road, $113,630

153 Cottage Creek Circle, $98,000

1220 Midvale Drive, $49,900

Little River 29566

Land

2124 Adams Circle, $22,000

Home

339 Palm Lakes Blvd., $270,000

697 Lafayette Park Ln., $253,000

1208 Camlet Lane, $201,000

577 Tourmaline Dr., $177,891

2162 Plantation Circle, $165,000

2548 Stonesedge Blvd, $135,000

Condo/Townhouse

4396 Baldwin Avenue #43, $190,000

4500 Coquina Harbour Drive, $95,750

112 Scotchbroom Drive, $90,000

775 Plantation Dr., Unit #3, $89,900

4107 Pinehurst Circle, $62,000

Longs 29568

Home

136 Belclare Way, $196,000

1921 Pine Cone Lane, $188,587

529 Irees Way, $145,400

517 Talisman Drive, $137,900

521 Irees Way, $136,400

206 Monterry Dr., $135,250

Loris 29569

Land

E Haigler Rowell Court Road, $22,800

Lot 49 Bracken Court, $22,500

Lot 50 Bracken Court, $22,500

Home

428 Cotton Grass Drive, $119,490

1140 Carrie Ln, $29,000

616 Coleman Blvd, $5,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

26 A Old Bridge Drive, $350,000

Home

426 Posada Dr, $832,000

9675 Glenn Ellen Way, $210,000

6504 Abby Lane, $150,000

Condo/Townhouse

5200 N Ocean Blvd, $415,000

100 Lands End Blvd, $275,000

201 N 74th Avenue, $137,727

7700 Porcher, $120,000

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2108, $75,500

201 N 75th Ave, $65,000

9713 N Kings Hwy, Ste 206, $1,380

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

Lot 2 Spruce Drive, $123,000

Lot 3 Maple Dr S, $79,500

Home

6001 S Kings Highway, Site L-52, $337,000

638 Sandberg St, $321,000

1404 Holtzman Street, $295,000

1517 Magnolia Drive, $260,000

1986 Bobcat Court, $181,762

18 Evergreen Circle, $161,000

105 Dry Gulley Lane, $160,000

Condo/Townhouse

1217 S Ocean Boulevard Unit 11, $359,000

8768-B Cloister Drive, $81,000

2000 Cross Gate Blvd, $79,900

5905 S Kings Highway, $78,000

203 Double Eagle Drive, $62,000

Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

Lot 48 Creek Harbour, $66,000

Lot 34 Waverly Bay, $50,000

Home

3538 Jordan Landing Road, $350,000

520 Chanted Drive, $324,266

347 Winding Brook Ct, $300,000

552 Chanted Drive, $299,000

212 Sherwood Drive, $273,240

653 Cherry Blosson Drive, $259,815

356 Simplicity Drive, $242,000

709 Shenanigan Loop, $187,400

Condo/Townhouse

149c Parmalee Drive, $270,000

806 N Waccamaw Drive, $210,000

540 Boundary, $207,500

790-B #38 Pickering Drive, $194,990

720-E Pickering, $188,000

450 Rock Bed Court, $180,000

1000 N Waccamaw Drive, $170,000

70 Addison Cottage Way, $167,500

301 N Waccamaw Drive, $85,000

4407 Sweetwater Blvd, $70,314

10799 Highway 707, $1,250

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

3704 N Ocean Blvd, $999,999

Lot # 4 R13 York, $361,811

1212 Prescott Circle, $349,465

Condo/Townhouse

2006 N Ocean Blvd., $280,000

945 Rosencrans Lane #D, $247,500

2396 Heritage Loop, $236,665

2400 Heritage Loop, $234,490

2432 Heritage Loop, $211,040

107 S Ocean Blvd Unit 206, $165,000

4812 Magnolia Lake Drive 404 And Garage, $165,000

107 S Ocean Blvd Unit 202, $155,000

201 S Ocean Blvd, $150,000

4847 Carnation Circle, $150,000

4827 Orchard Way #205, $140,000

4825 Luster Leaf Circle, $140,000

4887 Magnolia Pointe Lane 303, $129,500

2000 N Ocean Blvd, $122,000

107 S Ocean Blvd Unit 204, $120,000

900 Courtyard Drive, $110,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd Unit 415, $81,000

2310 N Ocean Blvd, $72,500

601 37th Avenue North, $70,500

5001 Little River Road, $65,000

1210 Benna Dr, $57,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $57,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd, $50,288

1207 S Ocean Blvd, $47,000

2000 Greens Blvd, $44,000

1600 S Ocean Blvd, $21,300

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

420 West Palms Drive, $130,000

Lot 326 Fiddlehead Way, $77,000

Lot 350 Bentcreek Lane, $39,000

Lot 488 Waterway Palms Plantation, $35,900

235 West Palm Drive, $33,000

908 Crystal Water Way, $31,000

Home

9159 Venezia Circle, $950,000

3069 Moss Bridge Lane, $369,900

579 Majorca Loop, $279,560

195 Campania St, $272,000

410 Megan Ann Lane, $270,000

866 Sandbinder Dr, $245,000

816 Golden Willow Court, $242,000

496 Sunflower Court, $230,000

473 Emerson Drive, $219,000

605 Needlerush Court, $191,000

8117 Pleasant Point Lane, $174,900

4724 Southern Trail, $162,000

Condo/Townhouse

936 British Lane, $178,315

932 British Lane, $173,365

804 Barn Owl Court, $158,500

1261 Shoebridge Drive, $119,000

5040 Windsor Green Way, $106,000

1220 River Oaks Drive, $105,000

5060 Windsor Green, $100,000

4552 Girvan Drive, $94,985

635 Waterway Village Blvd, $85,000

101 Fountain Point Lane, $69,000

801 Burcale Rd, $29,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

Lot 5 Blk 300 11th Ave. N., $116,900

4566 Gray Heron Drive, $100,000

Home

309 N 48th Avenue, $340,000

625 Belle Drive, $330,000

4827 Buck's Bluff Dr, $310,000

812 Lorenzo Drive, $284,900

1223 Spinnaker Dr, $282,000

2305 Little River Neck Road, $262,500

303 Windy Lane, $230,000

918 Woodmere Ct., $218,000

Condo/Townhouse

3500 N Ocean Boulevard, $200,000

503 N 20th Avenue, $178,000

1809 S Ocean Blvd, $177,000

503 20th Ave N, $172,000

503 N 20th Ave, $166,000

1551 Spinnaker, $137,000

300 N Ocean Blvd, $133,500

2701 S Ocean Blvd, $127,500

207 3rd Ave N, $125,000

6253 Catalina Drive, $124,000

1551 Spinnaker Dr, $122,000

1221 Tidewater Drive, $118,500

5801 Oyster Catcher Drive, $117,500

203-G Landing Road, $102,000

1101 Possum Trot Road, $72,500

1012 Possum Trot Road, $72,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 26 Deer Meadow Ln, $275,000

Home

66 Mandarin Court, $476,000

756 Savannah Drive, $435,000

211 Southgate Court, $354,490

1624 Club Circle, $329,000

249 Lumbee Circle, $310,000

102 Midway Dr, $297,500

20 Coventry Place, $285,000

151 Patroit Lane, $260,000

71 Dunning Road, $255,000

232 Midway Dr, $176,500

411 Minnow Dr., $115,000

Condo/Townhouse

B5c Sandpiper Run, $525,000

864 Pinehurst Lane, $185,000

142-2 Weehawka Way, $130,000

562 Blue Stem Drive, $95,000

35 Beaver Pond Loop, $72,500

5229 Figure Eight Road, $475,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Tbd Peachtree Road, $127,500

Lb03 Cinnamon Fern Lane, $24,000

Home

212 Chamberlin Road, $370,000

121 Copper Leaf Dr, $303,485

353 Foxridge Drive, $256,000

135 Kenzgar Drive, $237,000

380 Camrose Way, $225,875

363 Camrose Way, $208,715

8 Plantation Road, $199,900

4005 Grousewood Drive, $195,000

128 Southborough Lane, $184,000

181 Maggie Way, $176,075

4119 Belmont Park Dr, $174,900

125 Sebring Lane, $171,500

7201 Guinevere Circle, $156,500

9518 Leeds Circle, $129,000

304 Kildaire Court, $125,000

601 Gleneagles Dr, $124,000

Condo/Townhouse

537 Riverward Drive, $154,000

579 Riverward Drive, $139,900

4641 Socastee Blvd, $39,464

8062 B Moss Creek Road, $600

Real Estate News

