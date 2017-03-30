See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Georgetown 29440
395 Buck Drive, $220,000
413 Helena Street, $182,500
2240 Tower Street, $159,000
Commercial
712 Front Street, $250,000
Aynor 29511
Land
25 Acres Cooper Collins Road, $133,000
1613 Oak Lawn Drive, $30,001
Home
576 Rosedale Dr, $75,000
Conway 29526
Land
Myrtle Ridge Drive Tract D, $145,000
4624 W Hwy 501, $50,500
Parcel A Highway 701 & Wise Road, $49,900
111 Olympus Lane, $23,500
2989 Old Altman Rd, $23,000
Home
4529 Old Reaves Ferry Rd, $225,000
146 Hamilton Way, $154,530
505 Peter Horry Ct, $148,865
2212 Belladora Road, $145,950
328 Pickney Ct, $144,080
3017 Slade Drive, $138,201
2507 Aaron St, $134,900
462 Sean River Road, $132,000
732 Fowler Rd, $115,000
1033 Woodfield Circle, $97,000
748 Embassy Lane, $89,900
2995 Old Altman Rd, $75,000
845 Pinetops Drive, $58,000
Condo/Townhouse
1011 Tee Shot Drive, $135,000
Conway 29527
Home
220 Wahee Place, $925,000
2133 Hidden Oak Drive, $342,000
208 Vineyard Lake Circle, $209,000
248 Vineyard Lake Circle, $198,300
114 Vineyard Lake Circle, $182,547
195 Vineyard Lake Circle, $177,000
319 Georgia Mae Loop, $148,500
1424 Abberbury Drive, $144,499
1426 Boker Road, $113,630
153 Cottage Creek Circle, $98,000
1220 Midvale Drive, $49,900
Little River 29566
Land
2124 Adams Circle, $22,000
Home
339 Palm Lakes Blvd., $270,000
697 Lafayette Park Ln., $253,000
1208 Camlet Lane, $201,000
577 Tourmaline Dr., $177,891
2162 Plantation Circle, $165,000
2548 Stonesedge Blvd, $135,000
Condo/Townhouse
4396 Baldwin Avenue #43, $190,000
4500 Coquina Harbour Drive, $95,750
112 Scotchbroom Drive, $90,000
775 Plantation Dr., Unit #3, $89,900
4107 Pinehurst Circle, $62,000
Longs 29568
Home
136 Belclare Way, $196,000
1921 Pine Cone Lane, $188,587
529 Irees Way, $145,400
517 Talisman Drive, $137,900
521 Irees Way, $136,400
206 Monterry Dr., $135,250
Loris 29569
Land
E Haigler Rowell Court Road, $22,800
Lot 49 Bracken Court, $22,500
Lot 50 Bracken Court, $22,500
Home
428 Cotton Grass Drive, $119,490
1140 Carrie Ln, $29,000
616 Coleman Blvd, $5,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
26 A Old Bridge Drive, $350,000
Home
426 Posada Dr, $832,000
9675 Glenn Ellen Way, $210,000
6504 Abby Lane, $150,000
Condo/Townhouse
5200 N Ocean Blvd, $415,000
100 Lands End Blvd, $275,000
201 N 74th Avenue, $137,727
7700 Porcher, $120,000
415 Ocean Creek Drive #2108, $75,500
201 N 75th Ave, $65,000
9713 N Kings Hwy, Ste 206, $1,380
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
Lot 2 Spruce Drive, $123,000
Lot 3 Maple Dr S, $79,500
Home
6001 S Kings Highway, Site L-52, $337,000
638 Sandberg St, $321,000
1404 Holtzman Street, $295,000
1517 Magnolia Drive, $260,000
1986 Bobcat Court, $181,762
18 Evergreen Circle, $161,000
105 Dry Gulley Lane, $160,000
Condo/Townhouse
1217 S Ocean Boulevard Unit 11, $359,000
8768-B Cloister Drive, $81,000
2000 Cross Gate Blvd, $79,900
5905 S Kings Highway, $78,000
203 Double Eagle Drive, $62,000
Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
Lot 48 Creek Harbour, $66,000
Lot 34 Waverly Bay, $50,000
Home
3538 Jordan Landing Road, $350,000
520 Chanted Drive, $324,266
347 Winding Brook Ct, $300,000
552 Chanted Drive, $299,000
212 Sherwood Drive, $273,240
653 Cherry Blosson Drive, $259,815
356 Simplicity Drive, $242,000
709 Shenanigan Loop, $187,400
Condo/Townhouse
149c Parmalee Drive, $270,000
806 N Waccamaw Drive, $210,000
540 Boundary, $207,500
790-B #38 Pickering Drive, $194,990
720-E Pickering, $188,000
450 Rock Bed Court, $180,000
1000 N Waccamaw Drive, $170,000
70 Addison Cottage Way, $167,500
301 N Waccamaw Drive, $85,000
4407 Sweetwater Blvd, $70,314
10799 Highway 707, $1,250
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
3704 N Ocean Blvd, $999,999
Lot # 4 R13 York, $361,811
1212 Prescott Circle, $349,465
Condo/Townhouse
2006 N Ocean Blvd., $280,000
945 Rosencrans Lane #D, $247,500
2396 Heritage Loop, $236,665
2400 Heritage Loop, $234,490
2432 Heritage Loop, $211,040
107 S Ocean Blvd Unit 206, $165,000
4812 Magnolia Lake Drive 404 And Garage, $165,000
107 S Ocean Blvd Unit 202, $155,000
201 S Ocean Blvd, $150,000
4847 Carnation Circle, $150,000
4827 Orchard Way #205, $140,000
4825 Luster Leaf Circle, $140,000
4887 Magnolia Pointe Lane 303, $129,500
2000 N Ocean Blvd, $122,000
107 S Ocean Blvd Unit 204, $120,000
900 Courtyard Drive, $110,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd Unit 415, $81,000
2310 N Ocean Blvd, $72,500
601 37th Avenue North, $70,500
5001 Little River Road, $65,000
1210 Benna Dr, $57,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $57,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd, $50,288
1207 S Ocean Blvd, $47,000
2000 Greens Blvd, $44,000
1600 S Ocean Blvd, $21,300
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
420 West Palms Drive, $130,000
Lot 326 Fiddlehead Way, $77,000
Lot 350 Bentcreek Lane, $39,000
Lot 488 Waterway Palms Plantation, $35,900
235 West Palm Drive, $33,000
908 Crystal Water Way, $31,000
Home
9159 Venezia Circle, $950,000
3069 Moss Bridge Lane, $369,900
579 Majorca Loop, $279,560
195 Campania St, $272,000
410 Megan Ann Lane, $270,000
866 Sandbinder Dr, $245,000
816 Golden Willow Court, $242,000
496 Sunflower Court, $230,000
473 Emerson Drive, $219,000
605 Needlerush Court, $191,000
8117 Pleasant Point Lane, $174,900
4724 Southern Trail, $162,000
Condo/Townhouse
936 British Lane, $178,315
932 British Lane, $173,365
804 Barn Owl Court, $158,500
1261 Shoebridge Drive, $119,000
5040 Windsor Green Way, $106,000
1220 River Oaks Drive, $105,000
5060 Windsor Green, $100,000
4552 Girvan Drive, $94,985
635 Waterway Village Blvd, $85,000
101 Fountain Point Lane, $69,000
801 Burcale Rd, $29,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
Lot 5 Blk 300 11th Ave. N., $116,900
4566 Gray Heron Drive, $100,000
Home
309 N 48th Avenue, $340,000
625 Belle Drive, $330,000
4827 Buck's Bluff Dr, $310,000
812 Lorenzo Drive, $284,900
1223 Spinnaker Dr, $282,000
2305 Little River Neck Road, $262,500
303 Windy Lane, $230,000
918 Woodmere Ct., $218,000
Condo/Townhouse
3500 N Ocean Boulevard, $200,000
503 N 20th Avenue, $178,000
1809 S Ocean Blvd, $177,000
503 20th Ave N, $172,000
503 N 20th Ave, $166,000
1551 Spinnaker, $137,000
300 N Ocean Blvd, $133,500
2701 S Ocean Blvd, $127,500
207 3rd Ave N, $125,000
6253 Catalina Drive, $124,000
1551 Spinnaker Dr, $122,000
1221 Tidewater Drive, $118,500
5801 Oyster Catcher Drive, $117,500
203-G Landing Road, $102,000
1101 Possum Trot Road, $72,500
1012 Possum Trot Road, $72,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 26 Deer Meadow Ln, $275,000
Home
66 Mandarin Court, $476,000
756 Savannah Drive, $435,000
211 Southgate Court, $354,490
1624 Club Circle, $329,000
249 Lumbee Circle, $310,000
102 Midway Dr, $297,500
20 Coventry Place, $285,000
151 Patroit Lane, $260,000
71 Dunning Road, $255,000
232 Midway Dr, $176,500
411 Minnow Dr., $115,000
Condo/Townhouse
B5c Sandpiper Run, $525,000
864 Pinehurst Lane, $185,000
142-2 Weehawka Way, $130,000
562 Blue Stem Drive, $95,000
35 Beaver Pond Loop, $72,500
5229 Figure Eight Road, $475,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
Tbd Peachtree Road, $127,500
Lb03 Cinnamon Fern Lane, $24,000
Home
212 Chamberlin Road, $370,000
121 Copper Leaf Dr, $303,485
353 Foxridge Drive, $256,000
135 Kenzgar Drive, $237,000
380 Camrose Way, $225,875
363 Camrose Way, $208,715
8 Plantation Road, $199,900
4005 Grousewood Drive, $195,000
128 Southborough Lane, $184,000
181 Maggie Way, $176,075
4119 Belmont Park Dr, $174,900
125 Sebring Lane, $171,500
7201 Guinevere Circle, $156,500
9518 Leeds Circle, $129,000
304 Kildaire Court, $125,000
601 Gleneagles Dr, $124,000
Condo/Townhouse
537 Riverward Drive, $154,000
579 Riverward Drive, $139,900
4641 Socastee Blvd, $39,464
8062 B Moss Creek Road, $600
