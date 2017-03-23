See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Real Estate News

Ocean Isle Beach 28469

Home

1607 Sw Eyota Drive, $192,000

Condo/Townhouse

15 Sw Ocean Isle West Blvd, $260,000

601 N Hillside Drive, $249,900

2500 N Ocean Blvd #715 Bx 31, $134,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 13 Samworth Loop, $48,000

Home

723 Highmarket St, $530,000

222 Cannon Street, $237,500

101 Osprey Way, $215,000

188 Johnstone Lane, $194,000

704 Elizabeth Street, $120,000

936 Brinkley St, $77,000

275 Harvest Moon Avenue, $61,000

Conway 29526

Land

Lot #38 Muscovy Place, $90,000

4191 Bradford Dr, $43,500

Lot 18 Erskine Drive, $39,900

127 Olympus Ln, $25,000

Lot 1 Olympus Ln, $22,727

Lot 23 Olympus Ln, $22,727

7412 Rolling Terrace Dr, $15,000

Home

461 Hillsborough Drive, $288,490

1971 Steritt Swamp Road, $265,000

791 Helms Way, $230,000

361 Barony Dr, $206,455

224 Cedar Ridge Lane, $195,000

105 Birchwood Lane, $180,000

190 Lander Drive, $159,000

508 Crusade Circle, $158,900

157 Grier Crossing Drive, $149,030

1114 Merrymount Dr, $130,900

900 12th Avenue, $129,000

807 15th Court, $98,000

520 University Forest Ddrive, $94,500

880 Old Magnolia Dr., $30,000

Condo/Townhouse

400 Willow Greens Drive, $119,000

Commercial

3796 Se Hwy 905, $92,000

Conway 29527

Home

145 Pottery Landing, $250,000

106 Vineyard Lake Circle, $222,850

199 Vineyard Lake Circle, $219,000

215 Vineyard Lake Circle, $182,820

1508 Abberbury Drive, $171,939

1488 Abberbury Drive, $153,349

1416 Abberbury Drive, $152,499

147 Oakey Estates Dr, $150,000

3053 Jasmine Dr., $142,000

5438 Deere Dr, $135,000

1419 Boker Rd., $120,470

410 Palmetto Street, $119,000

1425 Boker Rd., $118,470

1411 Boker Rd, $116,980

1415 Boker Rd., $115,950

1421 Boker Road, $109,900

Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

212 Farmers Grove Drive, $145,260

105 Fox Trot Dr, $159,900

1231 White Oak Lane, $56,000

1755 Barnhill Road, $55,100

Little River 29566

Land

320 Glenridge Dr, $22,500

Home

829 Lafayette Park Drive, $257,685

1157 Brandywine Drive, $220,735

330 Carriage Lake Dr, $215,000

1247 Camlet Ln., $188,900

327 Tall Palms Way, $182,000

103 Fincham Drive, $165,000

184 Retreat Place, $140,900

4221 Pine Drive, $132,914

Condo/Townhouse

3965 Tybre Downs Circle, $99,900

3700 Golf Colony Ln, $52,000

4510 Little River Inn Ln, $46,900

Longs 29568

Land

4587 Southland Dr, $22,000

Home

1910 Pine Cone Lane, $238,672

349 Galway Court, $235,614

355 Oak Crest Circle, $169,454

123 Balsa Dr., $149,165

682 Buck Trail, $148,500

672 Trap Shooter Circle, $133,990

183 Balsa Dr, $126,600

120 Crown Meadows Drive, $126,195

209 Rail Street, $125,100

4757 Southland Dr, $68,000

Loris 29569

Land

0 Daisy Road, $25,000

Home

316 Stone Crop Ct, $188,000

3193 Gause Road, $184,500

179 Sweetbay Magnolia Street, $164,000

4389 Mcqueen Street, $105,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

732 Cipriana Drive, $592,901

738 Monterrosa Drive, $385,000

911 Little Creek Rd, $287,500

47 Edgerton Drive, $218,000

Condo/Townhouse

9994 Beach Club Drive, $570,000

8500 Margate Circle, $511,000

501 Gloucester On The Point, $474,000

9650 Shore Drive, $355,000

7401 N Ocean Blvd #5, $299,900

421 Appledore Circle, $235,800

114 Gully Branch Lane, $225,000

222 18-B Westleton Drive, $220,000

311 69th Ave N, $202,000

9660 Shore Drive, $145,000

9660 Shore Drive, $144,500

180 Rothbury Circle, $140,000

223 Maison Dr, $126,000

9760 Leyland Dr Unit 11, $110,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd #24-196, $105,000

210 Maison Drive, $82,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $76,000

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2433, $68,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd #123, $65,000

7200 N Ocean Boulevard, $61,000

201 74th Ave N, $60,000

7200 N Ocean Boulevard, $59,900

7500 N Ocean Blvd, $52,200

Commercial

350 Hilton Rd, $6,600

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

915 Anson Court, $416,000

212 S Pinewood Drive, $346,500

1768 Crooked Pine Drive, $280,000

412 S 8th, $275,000

6001 S Kings Highway, Site 5602, $240,000

1657 Coventry Road, $225,000

925 Bell Meade Drive, $221,560

813 Garden Park Drive, $213,960

1878 Gibson Avenue, $195,000

1396 Southwood, $190,000

4027 Grousewood, $155,100

1677 Cygnus Drive, $40,000

Condo/Townhouse

5905 S Kings Hwy, $120,000

8862 Duckview Drive, $79,900

1990 Cross Gate, $74,000

1806 Tradewinds I, $59,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

345 Calhoun Drive, $122,000

Lot 111 Cascade Drive, $70,000

Home

673 Woody Point Drive, $449,000

6 Turnbridge Court, $298,000

378 Hyacinth Loop, $290,000

1638 Sedgefield Drive, $242,000

174 Seville Drive, $212,500

329 Oak Haven Drive, $185,000

9579 Indigo Club Drive, $176,000

6 Seaway Lane, $39,900

24 Crooked Island Circle, $31,000

Condo/Townhouse

1620 N Waccamaw Dr., $265,000

1310 N Waccamaw Drive, $254,000

179c Parmelee Drive, $230,385

1000 Ray Costin Way, $191,000

1804 Laurel Trail, $170,000

249 Moonglow Cir, $164,900

200 Vendura Court, $124,500

4280 B Santolina Way, $115,900

4383 Daphne Lane, $112,500

4322 Lotus Ct, $99,999

310 Indian Wells Court, $59,000

Commercial

3625 Hwy 17 Bypass, $950

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

1635 Edgewood Drive, $416,370

1161 Parish Way, $380,000

Lot 62 R13 1229 Peterson St., $337,340

1941 Francis Court, $297,000

307-309 2nd Avenue North, $285,000

361 Waterside Drive, $277,900

2931 Midiron Ct, $245,000

4735 Bermuda Way, $224,000

508 32nd Avenue N, $192,000

Condo/Townhouse

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $263,000

504 N Ocean Blvd #1506, $222,000

5200 N Ocean Blvd #550, $180,000

5200 N Ocean Blvd, $173,500

2004 N Ocean Blvd, $137,000

1782 Low Country Place, $134,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $132,000

630 Swallow Avenue, $125,000

1719-E Low Country Place, $116,900

4843 Carnation Circle, $113,500

4781 Wild Iris Dr., $112,500

4679 Wild Iris Drive 303, $110,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd, $105,000

4647 Wild Iris Drive 103, $104,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd, $104,000

600-B 36th Avenue North, $100,000

2300 N Ocean Blvd #433, $82,500

4115 Little River Road, $77,500

2310 N Ocean Blvd, $72,500

2001 S Ocean Blvd #1403, $70,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $70,000

1708 N Ocean Blvd, $70,000

1501 S Ocean Boulevard, $65,000

4706 Cobblestone Dr, $60,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd, $59,900

3015 Old Bryan Drive, $58,000

4733 Wild Iris Dr Unit 305, $55,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd Unit 1013, $54,900

209 Cedar Street, $40,000

2506 S Ocean Boulevard, $18,500

Commercial

2411 N Oak Street, $7,800

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

9437 Carrington Drive, $187,500

Lot 29 Starlit Way, $129,000

923 Desert Wheatgrass Dr, $45,500

239 West Palm Drive, $34,000

440 Plantation Oaks Drive, $32,000

Lot 432 Crow Field Court, $31,000

T B D Coppersmith Rd., $26,000

Home

1619 Malaga Circle, $794,000

2056 Woodburn Dr, $615,000

8580 Rosano Cir, $560,000

537 Starlit Way, $535,000

2013 Woodburn Dr, $445,000

901 Easton Court, $358,500

1000 Shipmaster, $355,000

3124 Lahinch Drive, $342,500

4111 Girvan, $340,000

4954 Westwind Dr, $309,000

158 Viareggio Road, $277,120

136 Viareggio Road, $266,588

435 Pomo Drive, $264,725

324 Barclay, $210,000

118 Wyandot Court, $190,000

417 Barton Loop, $165,000

273 Weyburn, $147,900

6020 Quinn Rd, $141,000

3916 Wild Turkey Circle, $67,000

Condo/Townhouse

5400 Elba Way, $225,795

816 Salerno Circle, $169,000

5055 Glenbrook Drive, $138,000

1032 Harvester Circle, $134,500

2176 Longwood Lakes Drive, $129,900

1529 Lanterns Rest Road, $120,000

4578 Girvan, $103,850

112 West Haven Dr., $82,000

1306 River Oaks Drive, $78,800

573 Blue River Ct, $77,000

801 Burcale Road, $51,000

Atlantic Beach 29582

Condo/Townhouse

500 31st Ave South, $55,000

Land

206 N 33rd Ave, $160,000

Home

1818 Lake Egret Drive, $444,900

507 Olde Mill Drive, $360,000

314 N 53rd, $320,000

215 20th Ave N, $251,000

6003 Mossy Oaks Dr., $229,000

910 Woodmere Circle, $220,000

4305 Beverly Court, $217,000

703-A 3rd Avenue South, $154,500

4810 Riverside Drive, $125,000

2402 Barry St, $60,000

Condo/Townhouse

6203 Catalina Drive, $227,000

1819 N Ocean Boulevard, $215,000

2180 Waterview Drive, $210,000

901 Westport Drive, $131,500

300 S Ocean Blvd, $130,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $123,000

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $112,500

6203 Catalina Dr, $106,000

5825 Catalina Drive, $106,000

948-B Perrin Dr, $105,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr, $105,000

5201 North Ocean Blvd, $65,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 2 Tuckers Road, $79,000

Home

681 Reserve Dr., $910,000

380 Boyle Drive, $500,000

256 Doral Drive, $393,500

1204 Crooked Oak, $270,000

447 Kings River Rd, $267,000

136 Watson Way, $264,000

144 Great Lakes Drive, $260,000

42 Voyagers Drive, $213,000

309 Otter Run Rd., $192,000

19 Harpoon Place, $107,500

Condo/Townhouse

320 Myrtle Ave, $550,000

29 Maritime Circle, $500,000

Mingo Drive Bldg C, $182,500

1 Norris Dr Unit #101, $139,500

1135 Blue Stem, $128,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

2716 Henagan Lane, $370,000

118 Harbor Oaks Dr, $320,000

827 Riverward Drive, $229,900

2413 River Road, $220,000

7265 Guinevere Circle, $190,000

589 W Oak Circle Drive, $189,000

604 Swinford Drive, $186,380

239 Leadoff Dr, $181,752

423 Stone Mill Drive, $178,500

4150 Rose Bud Lane, $144,900

6519 Northumberland Way, $115,000

6658 Wisteria Drive, $113,500

301 Maui Court, $112,500

6611 Cinnamon Fern, $106,000

5867 Rosewood Dr, $61,954

647 Mcgee Dr, $37,000

7536 Lacey Drive, $35,500

546 Folly Estates Drive, $29,000

Condo/Townhouse

190 Olde Towne Way, $134,900

3939 Gladiola Ct #203, $94,500

455 Sunnehanna Drive, $78,000

6850 Blue Heron Blvd., $23,000

