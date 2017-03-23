See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Ocean Isle Beach 28469
Home
1607 Sw Eyota Drive, $192,000
Condo/Townhouse
15 Sw Ocean Isle West Blvd, $260,000
601 N Hillside Drive, $249,900
2500 N Ocean Blvd #715 Bx 31, $134,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 13 Samworth Loop, $48,000
Home
723 Highmarket St, $530,000
222 Cannon Street, $237,500
101 Osprey Way, $215,000
188 Johnstone Lane, $194,000
704 Elizabeth Street, $120,000
936 Brinkley St, $77,000
275 Harvest Moon Avenue, $61,000
Conway 29526
Land
Lot #38 Muscovy Place, $90,000
4191 Bradford Dr, $43,500
Lot 18 Erskine Drive, $39,900
127 Olympus Ln, $25,000
Lot 1 Olympus Ln, $22,727
Lot 23 Olympus Ln, $22,727
7412 Rolling Terrace Dr, $15,000
Home
461 Hillsborough Drive, $288,490
1971 Steritt Swamp Road, $265,000
791 Helms Way, $230,000
361 Barony Dr, $206,455
224 Cedar Ridge Lane, $195,000
105 Birchwood Lane, $180,000
190 Lander Drive, $159,000
508 Crusade Circle, $158,900
157 Grier Crossing Drive, $149,030
1114 Merrymount Dr, $130,900
900 12th Avenue, $129,000
807 15th Court, $98,000
520 University Forest Ddrive, $94,500
880 Old Magnolia Dr., $30,000
Condo/Townhouse
400 Willow Greens Drive, $119,000
Commercial
3796 Se Hwy 905, $92,000
Conway 29527
Home
145 Pottery Landing, $250,000
106 Vineyard Lake Circle, $222,850
199 Vineyard Lake Circle, $219,000
215 Vineyard Lake Circle, $182,820
1508 Abberbury Drive, $171,939
1488 Abberbury Drive, $153,349
1416 Abberbury Drive, $152,499
147 Oakey Estates Dr, $150,000
3053 Jasmine Dr., $142,000
5438 Deere Dr, $135,000
1419 Boker Rd., $120,470
410 Palmetto Street, $119,000
1425 Boker Rd., $118,470
1411 Boker Rd, $116,980
1415 Boker Rd., $115,950
1421 Boker Road, $109,900
Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
212 Farmers Grove Drive, $145,260
105 Fox Trot Dr, $159,900
1231 White Oak Lane, $56,000
1755 Barnhill Road, $55,100
Little River 29566
Land
320 Glenridge Dr, $22,500
Home
829 Lafayette Park Drive, $257,685
1157 Brandywine Drive, $220,735
330 Carriage Lake Dr, $215,000
1247 Camlet Ln., $188,900
327 Tall Palms Way, $182,000
103 Fincham Drive, $165,000
184 Retreat Place, $140,900
4221 Pine Drive, $132,914
Condo/Townhouse
3965 Tybre Downs Circle, $99,900
3700 Golf Colony Ln, $52,000
4510 Little River Inn Ln, $46,900
Longs 29568
Land
4587 Southland Dr, $22,000
Home
1910 Pine Cone Lane, $238,672
349 Galway Court, $235,614
355 Oak Crest Circle, $169,454
123 Balsa Dr., $149,165
682 Buck Trail, $148,500
672 Trap Shooter Circle, $133,990
183 Balsa Dr, $126,600
120 Crown Meadows Drive, $126,195
209 Rail Street, $125,100
4757 Southland Dr, $68,000
Loris 29569
Land
0 Daisy Road, $25,000
Home
316 Stone Crop Ct, $188,000
3193 Gause Road, $184,500
179 Sweetbay Magnolia Street, $164,000
4389 Mcqueen Street, $105,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
732 Cipriana Drive, $592,901
738 Monterrosa Drive, $385,000
911 Little Creek Rd, $287,500
47 Edgerton Drive, $218,000
Condo/Townhouse
9994 Beach Club Drive, $570,000
8500 Margate Circle, $511,000
501 Gloucester On The Point, $474,000
9650 Shore Drive, $355,000
7401 N Ocean Blvd #5, $299,900
421 Appledore Circle, $235,800
114 Gully Branch Lane, $225,000
222 18-B Westleton Drive, $220,000
311 69th Ave N, $202,000
9660 Shore Drive, $145,000
9660 Shore Drive, $144,500
180 Rothbury Circle, $140,000
223 Maison Dr, $126,000
9760 Leyland Dr Unit 11, $110,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd #24-196, $105,000
210 Maison Drive, $82,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $76,000
415 Ocean Creek Drive #2433, $68,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd #123, $65,000
7200 N Ocean Boulevard, $61,000
201 74th Ave N, $60,000
7200 N Ocean Boulevard, $59,900
7500 N Ocean Blvd, $52,200
Commercial
350 Hilton Rd, $6,600
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
915 Anson Court, $416,000
212 S Pinewood Drive, $346,500
1768 Crooked Pine Drive, $280,000
412 S 8th, $275,000
6001 S Kings Highway, Site 5602, $240,000
1657 Coventry Road, $225,000
925 Bell Meade Drive, $221,560
813 Garden Park Drive, $213,960
1878 Gibson Avenue, $195,000
1396 Southwood, $190,000
4027 Grousewood, $155,100
1677 Cygnus Drive, $40,000
Condo/Townhouse
5905 S Kings Hwy, $120,000
8862 Duckview Drive, $79,900
1990 Cross Gate, $74,000
1806 Tradewinds I, $59,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
345 Calhoun Drive, $122,000
Lot 111 Cascade Drive, $70,000
Home
673 Woody Point Drive, $449,000
6 Turnbridge Court, $298,000
378 Hyacinth Loop, $290,000
1638 Sedgefield Drive, $242,000
174 Seville Drive, $212,500
329 Oak Haven Drive, $185,000
9579 Indigo Club Drive, $176,000
6 Seaway Lane, $39,900
24 Crooked Island Circle, $31,000
Condo/Townhouse
1620 N Waccamaw Dr., $265,000
1310 N Waccamaw Drive, $254,000
179c Parmelee Drive, $230,385
1000 Ray Costin Way, $191,000
1804 Laurel Trail, $170,000
249 Moonglow Cir, $164,900
200 Vendura Court, $124,500
4280 B Santolina Way, $115,900
4383 Daphne Lane, $112,500
4322 Lotus Ct, $99,999
310 Indian Wells Court, $59,000
Commercial
3625 Hwy 17 Bypass, $950
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
1635 Edgewood Drive, $416,370
1161 Parish Way, $380,000
Lot 62 R13 1229 Peterson St., $337,340
1941 Francis Court, $297,000
307-309 2nd Avenue North, $285,000
361 Waterside Drive, $277,900
2931 Midiron Ct, $245,000
4735 Bermuda Way, $224,000
508 32nd Avenue N, $192,000
Condo/Townhouse
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $263,000
504 N Ocean Blvd #1506, $222,000
5200 N Ocean Blvd #550, $180,000
5200 N Ocean Blvd, $173,500
2004 N Ocean Blvd, $137,000
1782 Low Country Place, $134,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $132,000
630 Swallow Avenue, $125,000
1719-E Low Country Place, $116,900
4843 Carnation Circle, $113,500
4781 Wild Iris Dr., $112,500
4679 Wild Iris Drive 303, $110,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd, $105,000
4647 Wild Iris Drive 103, $104,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd, $104,000
600-B 36th Avenue North, $100,000
2300 N Ocean Blvd #433, $82,500
4115 Little River Road, $77,500
2310 N Ocean Blvd, $72,500
2001 S Ocean Blvd #1403, $70,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd, $70,000
1708 N Ocean Blvd, $70,000
1501 S Ocean Boulevard, $65,000
4706 Cobblestone Dr, $60,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd, $59,900
3015 Old Bryan Drive, $58,000
4733 Wild Iris Dr Unit 305, $55,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd Unit 1013, $54,900
209 Cedar Street, $40,000
2506 S Ocean Boulevard, $18,500
Commercial
2411 N Oak Street, $7,800
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
9437 Carrington Drive, $187,500
Lot 29 Starlit Way, $129,000
923 Desert Wheatgrass Dr, $45,500
239 West Palm Drive, $34,000
440 Plantation Oaks Drive, $32,000
Lot 432 Crow Field Court, $31,000
T B D Coppersmith Rd., $26,000
Home
1619 Malaga Circle, $794,000
2056 Woodburn Dr, $615,000
8580 Rosano Cir, $560,000
537 Starlit Way, $535,000
2013 Woodburn Dr, $445,000
901 Easton Court, $358,500
1000 Shipmaster, $355,000
3124 Lahinch Drive, $342,500
4111 Girvan, $340,000
4954 Westwind Dr, $309,000
158 Viareggio Road, $277,120
136 Viareggio Road, $266,588
435 Pomo Drive, $264,725
324 Barclay, $210,000
118 Wyandot Court, $190,000
417 Barton Loop, $165,000
273 Weyburn, $147,900
6020 Quinn Rd, $141,000
3916 Wild Turkey Circle, $67,000
Condo/Townhouse
5400 Elba Way, $225,795
816 Salerno Circle, $169,000
5055 Glenbrook Drive, $138,000
1032 Harvester Circle, $134,500
2176 Longwood Lakes Drive, $129,900
1529 Lanterns Rest Road, $120,000
4578 Girvan, $103,850
112 West Haven Dr., $82,000
1306 River Oaks Drive, $78,800
573 Blue River Ct, $77,000
801 Burcale Road, $51,000
Atlantic Beach 29582
Condo/Townhouse
500 31st Ave South, $55,000
Land
206 N 33rd Ave, $160,000
Home
1818 Lake Egret Drive, $444,900
507 Olde Mill Drive, $360,000
314 N 53rd, $320,000
215 20th Ave N, $251,000
6003 Mossy Oaks Dr., $229,000
910 Woodmere Circle, $220,000
4305 Beverly Court, $217,000
703-A 3rd Avenue South, $154,500
4810 Riverside Drive, $125,000
2402 Barry St, $60,000
Condo/Townhouse
6203 Catalina Drive, $227,000
1819 N Ocean Boulevard, $215,000
2180 Waterview Drive, $210,000
901 Westport Drive, $131,500
300 S Ocean Blvd, $130,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $123,000
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $112,500
6203 Catalina Dr, $106,000
5825 Catalina Drive, $106,000
948-B Perrin Dr, $105,000
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr, $105,000
5201 North Ocean Blvd, $65,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 2 Tuckers Road, $79,000
Home
681 Reserve Dr., $910,000
380 Boyle Drive, $500,000
256 Doral Drive, $393,500
1204 Crooked Oak, $270,000
447 Kings River Rd, $267,000
136 Watson Way, $264,000
144 Great Lakes Drive, $260,000
42 Voyagers Drive, $213,000
309 Otter Run Rd., $192,000
19 Harpoon Place, $107,500
Condo/Townhouse
320 Myrtle Ave, $550,000
29 Maritime Circle, $500,000
Mingo Drive Bldg C, $182,500
1 Norris Dr Unit #101, $139,500
1135 Blue Stem, $128,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Home
2716 Henagan Lane, $370,000
118 Harbor Oaks Dr, $320,000
827 Riverward Drive, $229,900
2413 River Road, $220,000
7265 Guinevere Circle, $190,000
589 W Oak Circle Drive, $189,000
604 Swinford Drive, $186,380
239 Leadoff Dr, $181,752
423 Stone Mill Drive, $178,500
4150 Rose Bud Lane, $144,900
6519 Northumberland Way, $115,000
6658 Wisteria Drive, $113,500
301 Maui Court, $112,500
6611 Cinnamon Fern, $106,000
5867 Rosewood Dr, $61,954
647 Mcgee Dr, $37,000
7536 Lacey Drive, $35,500
546 Folly Estates Drive, $29,000
Condo/Townhouse
190 Olde Towne Way, $134,900
3939 Gladiola Ct #203, $94,500
455 Sunnehanna Drive, $78,000
6850 Blue Heron Blvd., $23,000
Comments