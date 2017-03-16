Real Estate News

March 16, 2017

See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Georgetown 29440

Condo/Townhouse

109 North Hazard St., $105,000

Land

205 Greenwich Drive, $275,000

Home

112 St. James Street, $480,000

378 Firehouse Street, $470,000

228 Smith Street, $270,000

60 Captain Anthony White Ln, $220,000

2023 Asbury Street, $175,000

124 John Waites Ct, $172,724

1892 Seitter Street, $52,000

Commercial

815 H Front Street, $3,950

Aynor 29511

Home

3890 Green Sea Rd, $47,850

Conway 29526

Condo/Townhouse

1015 Elm Street, $295,000

Land

Lot 76 Oak Pond Court, $24,999

River's Edge Plantation; Lot 150, $17,500

Home

176 Lander Drive, $219,000

4034 Tupelo Court, $209,020

793 Drawbridge, $178,500

302 Cherrybuck Trail, $115,000

3821 Harden Drive, $62,000

Commercial

2273 Highway 544, $1,400

2273 Highway 544, $1,400

Conway 29527

Home

332 Beulah Circle, $172,000

1523 Abberbury Drive, $122,824

1413 Boker Rd., $119,900

415 Palmetto Street, $103,000

2005 Banbury Dr., $35,509

Little River 29566

Home

3540 Golf Avenue, $309,000

3798 Woodridge Circle, $34,000

Condo/Townhouse

4510 Coquina Harbour Dr., $104,500

4101 Pinehurst Circle, $73,500

4015 Fairway Drive, $63,000

1025 Plantation Dr, $56,300

Longs 29568

Home

1170 Foxtail Drive, $300,000

275 Palmetto Green Dr., $242,695

651 Buck Trail, $240,000

137 Shady Arbor Loop, $202,900

214 Monterrey Dr, $149,900

11396 N Highway 905, $102,000

Condo/Townhouse

790 Charter Dr., $75,000

Loris 29569

Home

447 Carolina Hickory St., $162,000

2905 Silverleaf Cir, $84,944

1284 Blue Moon Dr., $69,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

876 Antigua Dr, $321,000

Condo/Townhouse

5200 N Ocean Boulevard, $295,000

816 Castleford Circle, $179,000

8121 Amalfi Place, $178,000

9400 Shore Drive, $175,000

9520 Shore Drive, $160,000

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2135, $120,000

9621 Shore Drive, $118,000

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2188, $115,000

308 Cumberland Terrace Dr, $107,500

7600 Porcher Avenue, $68,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

13a N Seaside Dr., $630,000

220 A Melody Lane, $518,000

2008 Ayershire Lane, $240,000

904 Bell Meade Drive, $178,895

2716 Leo Rd, $11,250

Condo/Townhouse

5905 S Kings Highway, $86,000

8642 Southbridge Drive, $72,000

2276 L Essex Drive, $65,000

1880 Auburn Lane, $50,000

1891 Colony Drive, $48,000

1412 Glenns Bay Road, $47,500

600 Deer Creek Road, $42,000

Commercial

1200 Glenns Bay Road, $525

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

520 Seabreeze Drive, $80,000

Home

538 Inverrary Street, $335,900

353 Arlington Circle, $270,000

4423 Buckthorn, $265,000

4368 Goude St., $260,000

505 Abington Ln., $259,650

826 Laquinta Loop, $257,000

670 Mt Gilead Place Drive, $205,000

1472 Winged Foot Ct., $200,000

612 Bluebird Lane, $168,000

9682 Eaddy Lane, $164,900

205 Fox Lane, $116,500

520 Seabreeze Dr., $80,000

472 West Bank, $68,000

8 Crooked Island Circle, $51,500

Condo/Townhouse

1210 N Waccamaw Dr, $234,500

700 Sunnyside Dr., $174,900

101 Knightsbury Ct., $165,000

900 N Waccamaw Dr., $154,000

155-A Chenoa Drive, $130,000

667 Woodmoor Circle, $127,000

619 Woodmoor Circle, $105,000

920 N Waccamaw Drive, $88,000

9751 Moose Drive, $1,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

765 Mckinley Way, $285,000

Condo/Townhouse

939 Hendrick Ave, $275,420

402 15th Ave S, $232,500

775 Murray Ave, $230,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd #907, $175,000

201 N 77th Avenue, $170,000

5523 N Ocean Blvd, $165,000

1700 N Ocean Boulevard, $164,000

4895 Luster Leaf Cir Unit 402, $131,000

811 Pampas Drive, $130,000

601 Mitchell Drive, $129,000

5523 N Ocean Blvd., $110,000

830 44th Avenue North, $109,750

1105 S Ocean Blvd, $103,000

3015 Old Bryan Drive, $84,000

404 75th Ave North, $82,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $81,500

3795 Hitchcock Way, $80,000

5001 Little River Road, $74,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $69,000

1202 Tiffany Ln Unit C, $66,500

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $55,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $53,000

2005 Greens Blvd, $40,000

Commercial

1220 21st Avenue North, $275,000

4873 Hwy 17 Bypass S, $147,500

1200 N 48th Avenue North, $1,600

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Lot 71 Harbour View Drive, $122,000

9138 Abingdon Drive, $50,000

744 Cabazon Dr, $40,500

Tbd Ashboro Court, $32,000

Home

1148 Prescott Circle, $306,575

420 Pomo Dr, $294,006

5521 Plantersville Pl., $281,240

359 Firenze Loop, $260,700

125 Firenze Loop, $257,500

668 Barona Dr, $254,000

368 Firenze Loop, $253,650

625 Pepperbush Drive, $210,000

454 Carolina Farms Blvd, $171,500

208 Encore Circle, $170,000

264 Bellegrove Drive, $155,001

Condo/Townhouse

731 Salerno Circle, $177,200

706 Riverwalk Dr., $120,000

4909 Britewater Court, $117,000

505 Wickham Drive, $81,000

2001 S Ocean Boulevard, $65,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

307 25th Avenue North, $130,000

5007 Bucks Bluff Drive, $79,900

Lot 667 Morrall Dr, $15,500

Home

700 Norvell Street, $370,000

2707 Marsh Glen Drive, $356,000

4805 Lake Drive, $307,500

916 Leah Jayne Lane, $252,000

1705-B Edge Drive, $185,000

910 Charles Street, $125,000

1007 Foxfire Drive, $45,500

Condo/Townhouse

1401 S Ocean Blvd, $370,000

4505 S Ocean Blvd, $325,000

201 S Ocean Blvd, $275,000

2241 Waterview Drive, $196,000

5600 N Ocean Blve, $163,000

304 N Ocean Blvd., $135,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Drive, $86,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 15 Preservation Point, $122,000

Home

672 Chapman Loop, $477,000

14 Tidewater Circle, $470,000

351 Southgate Court, $370,390

307 Southgate Court, $325,840

30 Tillersplow Ct., $317,000

38 Bent Tree Lane, $191,900

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Lot 254 Chamberlin Rd, $83,000

Duck Blind Trail, $75,000

611 Peachtree Rd., $72,000

Lot 2 Teal Court, $33,500

Home

349 Mcleod Lane, $460,000

146 Copper Leaf Drive, $268,000

4261 Mynatt Ct, $262,000

225 Terra Vista Drive, $253,524

171 Palm Cove Circle, $164,000

114 Lexington Place, $143,000

8466 Idlewood Dr., $98,500

Condo/Townhouse

1606 C Palmina Loop, $175,000

118 Ella Kinley Circle, $144,000

500 Fairway Village, $55,000

4673 Dick Pond Road, $325,000

