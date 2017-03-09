Real Estate News

March 9, 2017 10:50 AM

This is what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Calabash/Carolina Shores 28467

Home

430 S Middleton Drive, $440,000

3070 Crescent Lake Drive, $257,770

1086 Waterview Lane, $98,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

Tbd N Hazard, $2,000

Home

1277 Debordieu Blvd. + Lot 10 Debordieu Blvd., $2,110,000

282 Ocean Green Drive, $1,500,000

405 Front Street, $440,000

2829 Wedgefield Rd, $260,000

480 Golf Dr., $250,000

1144 Palmetto St, $243,000

1005 Pyatt Street, $219,000

406 Queen Street, $70,000

3203 South Island Road, $50,000

2028 Front St., $40,000

Conway 29526

Land

4209 Ridgewood Drive, $24,000

Home

2015 Wood Stork Drive, $384,000

1027 Hopscotch Lane, $271,417

912 Daresbury Lane, $228,000

1644 Fairforest Ct, $215,500

1437 Tiger Grand Dr, $210,000

1438 Half Penny Loop, $199,300

112 University Drive, $179,500

102 Laurelwood Lane, $165,000

335 Pickney Ct, $164,210

127 University Drive, $163,250

386 Lenox Dr., $160,497

5009 Medieval Drive, $157,500

204 Family Farm Rd, $147,750

582 Woodholme Drive, $118,400

990 Small Dr., $87,000

2619 Stanley Street, $6,000

1217 Lochwood Ln, $1,000

Condo/Townhouse

1007 Tee Shot Drive, $136,825

1028 Fairway Lane, $127,000

300 Kiskadee Loop Unit 1-L, $73,500

336 Kiskadee Loop, $72,000

480 Myrtle Greens Drive, $65,000

360-G Myrtle Greens, $55,000

Commercial

3027 Bashor Road, $4,067

Conway 29527

Home

263 Vineyard Lake Circle, $204,000

118 Vineyard Lake Circle, $202,900

1912 Capella Court, $182,901

1476 Abberbury Drive, $170,722

Tbd Lot 54 Oak Landing Drive, $159,999

1034 Oglethorpe Drive, $140,483

3305 Holly Loop, $131,250

1444 Leatherman Rd., $130,000

3616 Hwy 701 S, $40,500

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

2557 Bud Graham Road, $232,000

Little River 29566

Land

Lot 86 Sienna Drive, $30,000

Tbd Horseshoe Rd N, $25,000

Lots 72 And 73 Bayshore Drive, $22,500

Home

3099 Kings Court, $280,000

364 Palm Lakes Blvd., $258,950

255 Blackpepper Loop, $175,000

532 Blythewood Walk, $165,000

Condo/Townhouse

1095 W Plantation Drive, $57,000

Longs 29568

Home

117 Chestnut Estates Rd, $269,000

326 Lake Mist Court, $231,514

Condo/Townhouse

860 Fairway Dr, $87,000

Commercial

218 Highway 57, $43,000

Loris 29569

Land

Tbd Fox Bay Road, $70,000

Home

1075 Fox Bay Road, $305,000

3607 Highway 66, $185,000

137 Day Glow Drive, $156,964

1220 Daisy Rd., $99,900

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

6604 N Ocean Blvd, $1,000,000

Condo/Townhouse

9547 Edgerton Drive, $650,000

9650 Shore Drive, $350,000

9820 Queensway Boulevard, $285,000

205 74th Ave. N., Unit 1107, $169,000

161 Seawatch Drive, $161,500

9550 Shore Drive, $152,000

501 Maison Drive, $116,200

6704 Bryant Street, $70,000

513 65th Ave North, $65,000

201 N 74th Ave, $58,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

1709 North Highgrove Court, $125,850

Home

113 B 8th Avenue North, $430,000

1431 Mcmaster Drive, $305,000

1630 Montclair Drive, $236,500

284 Kessinger Drive, $231,000

1438 Gibson Avenue, $200,000

1285 Dick Pond Rd, $185,000

6001 S Kings Hwy, $101,000

Condo/Townhouse

1210 N Ocean Blvd, $195,000

101 Maddington Place, $119,900

1101 N 2nd Avenue, $65,000

Murrells Inlet/Garden City Beach 29576

Home

893 S Waccamaw Drive, $950,000

6553 Wellington Drive, $372,500

16 Triggerfish Lane, $325,000

220 Sherwood Drive, $249,940

865 Laquinta Loop, $230,000

2113 Green Heron Drive, $205,000

856 Grouper Ct, $66,500

Condo/Townhouse

814 N Waccamaw Dr #307, $192,500

600 Sailbrooke Ct, $107,000

7306 Sweetwater, $51,000

Commercial

4493 Hwy 17 Business, Unit B, $1,700

5182-A Horry Drive, $400

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

5236 Nightingale Drive, $380,000

Home

5811 Country Club Drive, $710,000

1579 Kensington Lane, $360,000

1433 Berkshire Avenue, $340,000

762 Murray Avenue, $339,000

1900 Parish Way, $321,331

3456 Baldwin Lane, $295,000

835 Brenda Place, $139,990

4402 Boxwood, $128,000

Condo/Townhouse

2709 S Ocean Blvd Unit 801, $529,900

207 S Ocean Boulevard, $276,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd #1210, $260,000

937 Hendrick Building 1, $244,588

504 N Ocean Boulevard, $220,000

5300 N Ocean Blvd, $170,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $150,000

3763 Spruce Drive, $127,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd, $107,000

4753 Wild Iris Dr. Unit 204, $95,500

5001 Little River Road, $74,000

201 N 77th Ave, $68,000

2000 S Ocean Blvd., $64,900

4765 Wild Iris Drive, $62,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $57,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $55,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $54,000

1301 Pridgen Road, $51,200

2611 S Ocean Blvd., $49,000

2005 Greens Blvd., $41,000

Commercial

1240 N 21st Avenue, $1,200

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Lot 236 Fiddlehead Way, $87,500

7012 Turtle Cove Dr, $73,700

1096 E Isle Of Palms, $50,000

1278 E Isle Of Palms, $46,500

5142 Middleton View Dr, $46,500

5057 Middleton View, $45,000

5043 Middleton View, $45,000

Lot 523 Middleton View, $45,000

9057 Belveder Way, $45,000

Lot 349 Bentcreek Lane, $38,000

505 W Palms Drive (Lot 183), $35,999

Lot 148 Shipmaster Ave, $33,000

Lot 481 E Isle Of Palms Ave, $32,500

402 Harbour View Drive, $30,000

Home

170 Avenue Of The Palms, $548,750

4375 Parkland Drive, $500,000

5610 Lombardia Circle, $282,000

322 Casena St, $249,430

3504 Cocker Ct, $211,000

736 Dragonfly Drive, $202,800

633 Old Castle Loop, $200,000

4826 Harvest Dr, $190,000

202 Tortoise Shell Drive, $176,000

2240 Beauclair Ct, $172,000

124 Zinnia, $170,000

263 Vesta Drive, $168,000

2421 Whetstone Lane, $155,000

115 Nectar Ct., $135,000

485 Overcrest Street, $129,000

4011 Long Line Lane, $113,000

154 Rockdale Street, $64,500

Condo/Townhouse

928 British Lane, $189,115

731 Salerno Circle, $170,670

1997 Mossy Point Cove, $120,000

2073-G Silvercrest Drive Unit 4g, $103,000

1080 Harvester Circle, $102,300

5046 Glenbrook Dr, $95,000

171 Westhaven Dr Unit 8-F, $89,000

110 Fountain Pointe Lane, $72,000

Commercial

4108 Carolina Commercial Drive, $1,150

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

4730 Bucks Bluff Drive, $130,000

Lot 8 Stephens St, $74,000

5400 Little River Neck Road, Lot 295, $43,000

Lot 125 Charleston Landing, $42,000

Home

4914 Salt Creek Court, $979,405

803 N Ocean Blvd, $700,000

4979 Salt Creek Court, $619,900

1505 N Hillside, $384,000

410 N 34th, $277,000

1927 N 24th Ave, $268,500

205 31st Ave N., $235,000

4602 E Pelican St, $19,000

Condo/Townhouse

100 North Beach Blvd Unit 904, $650,000

705 Madiera Drive, $260,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $250,000

731 Shell Creek Circle, $220,900

2701 S Ocean Blvd. #902 Unit, $210,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd, $208,000

6253 Catalina Drive, $158,500

901 West Port Dr Unit 512, $145,000

1210 Perrin Drive, $135,000

105 Barnwell St., $130,000

2500 N Ocean Blvd, $128,000

6253 Catalina Dr, $125,000

1401 Lighthouse Drive, $125,000

401 N Hillside Drive, $115,000

4500 S Ocean Blvd #10, $112,500

6253 Catalina Drive, $106,000

2100 Sea Mountain Highway, $101,000

301 39th Ave S, $53,000

Commercial

2111-1 S Hwy 17, $960

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 49 Vanderbilt Blvd., $137,000

Home

182 Chapman Loop, $582,500

44 Rutters Trail, $415,000

18 Carrington Drive, $280,000

34 Monarch Court, $275,888

41 Low Country Lane, $270,000

89 Green Drive, $122,250

Condo/Townhouse

108 Cambridge, $400,000

107 Seaside Inn, $192,500

Mingo Drive Bldg C, $177,900

Mingo Drive Bldg C, $167,900

75-3 Weehawka Way, $125,000

320 Pinehurst Lane, $103,000

Commercial

95 Centermarsh Lane, $650,000

14323 Ocean Highway, $42,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Lot Sb-8 Cherry Laural, $22,000

Home

431 Camrose Way, $271,360

142 Copper Leaf Drive, $268,966

422 Camrose Way, $263,685

101 Camrose Way, $201,900

398 Camrose Way, $196,895

7337 Guinevere Circle, $181,000

602 Goosecreek Drive, $167,000

546 Carolina Woods Drive, $165,000

177 Maggie Way, $164,000

631 Blackstone Drive, $159,400

704 Gleneagles Drive, $142,000

8353 Balmwood Circle, $115,000

3303 Blue Jay Drive, $110,000

8322 Highway 814, $107,500

Condo/Townhouse

5326-5340 Figure Eight Rd., $235,000

107-D Machrie Loop, $211,660

107-A Machrie Loop, $209,060

2112 Rayson Drive Unit B, $161,000

106 Butkus Dr Unit 8, $119,500

6010 Dick Pond Rd, $62,000

