March 2, 2017 9:56 AM

This is what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Calabash/Carolina Shores 28467

Home

2201 Nw Stonecrest Drive, $271,815

161 Farm Lake Rd, $158,160

25 Cattle Run, $144,900

Sunset Beach 28468

Condo/Townhouse

7821-8 High Market Street, $167,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

71 Heron Cove, $35,000

236 Wraggs Ferry Road, $34,000

97 Wraggs Ferry Rd., $25,000

Home

982 Wright Skinner Dr, $1,125,000

212 Wraggs Ferry Road, $259,900

203 Wraggs Ferry Rd, $190,000

141 Enterprise Road, $130,000

2939 Mary Hines Lane, $108,400

94 Bragdon Avenue, $105,000

659 Harris Landing Rd, $72,500

Condo/Townhouse

35 Wedgefield Village Rd, $58,000

Commercial

1929 S Fraser Street, $125,000

Aynor 29511

Land

Lot A Valley Forge Rd., $15,200

Conway 29526

Land

7230 Tracy Dr., $180,000

Home

1012 Hill Court, $363,500

1039 Muscovy Pl, $300,000

435 Berley Mc Rd, $295,000

849 Derbyshire Court, $207,667

650 Long Road, $190,000

109 Grier Crossing Drive, $179,900

206 Old Hickory Drive, $174,990

430 Sean River Rd, $111,000

609 University Forest Circle, $95,000

1059 Holt Rd., $65,000

Condo/Townhouse

1009 Tee Shot Drive, $174,900

1025 Carolina Rd Unit J-3, $55,000

Conway 29527

Land

Lot 70 Cat Tail Bay, $28,000

Home

280 Vineyard Lake Circle, $213,566

1117 Marley Street, $167,000

1488 Abberbury Drive, $153,599

2432 Summerhaven Loop, $150,000

3400 Holly Loop, $148,460

1519 Abberbury Drive, $144,719

1428 Leatherman Rd., $143,302

1421 Boker Rd., $116,550

800 Benchmade Rd, $115,500

1415 Boker Rd., $114,950

1184 Green Fir Loop, $92,259

Little River 29566

Land

Lot 4 Thomas Rd, $65,000

Lot 94 Holly Sands Blvd, $21,000

Home

212 Waterfall Circle, $430,000

1149 Brandywine Drive, $280,553

1161 Brandywine Drive, $214,995

3108 Robyn Court, $185,000

550 Ramblewood Circle, $181,000

4348 Bayshore Drive, $115,000

4604 Michigan Dr, $90,000

Condo/Townhouse

4540 Lightkeepers Way, $285,000

4396 Baldwin Ave. #56, $190,500

4520 Greenbriar Drive, $150,000

146 Scotchbroom Drive, $139,900

4601 Greenbriar Dr, $92,000

4185 Hibiscus Dr, $76,750

Longs 29568

Land

Tbd Ap Thompson Road, $63,500

Home

1696 Sapphire Drive, $211,925

113 Shady Arbor Loop, $198,900

200 N Oak Leaf Dr., $164,500

405 Bristlecone St, $146,900

2138 Wedgewood Drive, $125,000

656 Trap Shooter Circle, $110,990

Loris 29569

Home

2580 Daisy Road, $291,900

335 Allsbrook Road, $162,500

142 Day Glow Drive, $148,215

418 Carolina Drive, $146,191

517 Carolina Hickory Street, $140,479

231 Sweetbay Magnolia Street, $135,000

605 Highway 701 S, $129,000

4173 Hwy 66, $62,500

Commercial

3421 Casey Street, $850

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

9397 Charleston Court, $500,000

6635 Lagoon Place, $242,855

Condo/Townhouse

610 63rd Avenue N, $400,000

600 Gloucester Terrace Circle, $325,000

10100 Beach Club Drive, $268,000

7600 N Ocean Blvd, $168,000

311 N 69th Avenue, $165,000

212 Maison Drive, $125,500

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd, $113,000

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2345, $65,000

10301 N Kings Hwy, $62,500

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

1517-B N Ocean Blvd., $742,500

633 Evers Loop, $414,567

710 S Myrtle, $265,000

1590 Gibson Avenue, $210,000

6001 S Kings Hwy, $175,000

2076 Lakeview Circle, $157,500

Condo/Townhouse

103 Pipers Lane, $183,500

5905 S Kings Highway, $123,000

606 Pipers Lane, $115,000

415 Garden Drive, $80,000

1356 Glenns Bay Road, $57,000

Murrells Inlet/Garden City 29576

Home

5227 Horry Dr, $623,365

128 Hagar Brown Road, $615,000

216 S Waccamaw Drive, $535,000

206 Low Country Loop, $393,000

4580 Lilac Place, $375,900

9 Summerlight Drive, $368,000

908 Pebble Lane, $340,000

560 Grand Cypress Way, $328,000

330 Hyacinth Loop, $305,465

23 Saltwind Loop, $290,000

108 Shenandoah Drive, $285,990

3137 Shorecrest Bay Drive, $283,000

321 Southern Breezes Circle, $274,900

297 Graytwig Circle, $255,000

802 Sawmill Rd, $224,000

462 Bay Drive, $194,000

239 Whitchurch Street, $175,000

94 Kilpatrick Ct., $168,000

609 Bluebird Lane, $165,000

9654 Bradford Lane, $158,000

4901 Old Kings Highway, $135,000

5472 Wesley Rd, $115,887

Condo/Townhouse

122 E Parmelee Drive, $225,000

5044 Forsythia Circle, $222,000

136b Parmelee Drive, $213,000

122 D Parmelee Drive, $206,500

84 Addison Cottage Way, $142,359

Commercial

10799 Hwy 707, $1,500

10799 Hwy 707, $975

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

4803 N Ocean Blvd., $377,000

Home

4710 N Ocean Blvd., $1,300,000

1039 Peterson Street, $676,208

1355 Culbertson Avenue, $293,900

1926 Parish Way, $282,365

1876 Parish Way, $280,000

1734 Legacy Loop, $255,000

2643 Temperance Dr, $128,900

505 N 5th, $60,000

Condo/Townhouse

935 Hendrick Ave, $276,481

2311 S Ocean Boulevard, $267,900

107 S Ocean Blvd, $255,000

2424 Heritage Loop, $218,765

2416 Heritage Loop, $218,740

2408 Heritage Loop, $217,965

2001 S Ocean Boulevard, $134,000

510 35th Avenue N, $132,000

4882 Luster Leaf Circle 303, $130,000

4878 Luster Leaf Circle 303, $120,000

976 Palisade Circle, $114,900

5308 N Ocean Blvd, $93,500

513 N 38th Avenue, $88,000

2000 S Ocean Blvd, $53,900

1207 S Ocean Blvd, $49,900

2000 Greens Boulevard, $45,000

307 N Flagg Street, $28,000

Commercial

810 N Oak Street, $820,000

2411 N Oak Street, $6,600

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

512 West Palms Dr, $135,000

Lot 695 Waterway Palms, $45,000

Lot 44 Pomo Drive, $37,500

Lot 16 Cluster Lane, $31,000

Home

439 Pomo Dr, $249,989

4800 Bramblewood Drive, $249,000

376 Stafford Drive, $233,000

334 Casena St, $229,230

562 Wildflower Trail, $225,000

302 Mulberry Circle, $184,000

341 Barton Loop, $175,500

4711 Southern Trail, $175,000

4085 Blackwolf Drive, $168,000

4862 Southgate Parkway, $145,000

108 Countryside Drive, $114,000

Condo/Townhouse

901 British Lane, $175,000

248 Castle Drive, $150,000

1310 Harvester Circle, $140,000

836 Sheridan Rd, $123,000

100 Cypress Point #203, $105,000

4600 Girvan, $98,000

4546-B Girvan Drive, $90,000

1254 River Oaks Drive, $90,000

125 Ashley Park Dr, $90,000

4585 Girvan Dr, $83,000

4608 Aaran Ct, $83,000

468 River Oaks Dr, $70,500

801 Burcale Rd., $35,500

Commercial

210 Village Center Blvd, $193,597

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

5507 Pheasant Drive, $175,000

Lot #39 Palmetto Harbor, $32,000

1241 Clipper Road, $24,000

Home

4910 Salt Creek Court, $947,753

2705 N Ocean Blvd, $670,000

620 Olde Mill Drive, $457,000

4876 Cantor Court, $399,500

310 N 58th Avenue, $310,000

4801 Greenhaven Drive, $275,000

600 Lorenzo Drive, $225,000

Condo/Townhouse

100 North Beach Blvd, $1,050,000

100 North Beach Blvd, $515,000

5700 N Ocean Blvd. Unit Ph17, $357,500

4801 Harbour Pointe Drive, $277,500

739 Shell Creek Circle, $220,900

2450 Marsh Glen Drive, $185,000

601 Hillside Drive, $180,900

6000 N Ocean Blvd, $165,000

2500 N Ocean Blvd, $156,000

4305 S Ocean Blvd, $143,500

1900 Duffy Street, $127,500

4000 N Ocean Blvd, $125,000

2500 N Ocean Blvd # 915 Box 67, $120,500

2801 S Ocean Blvd, $102,500

6253 Catalina Drive, $96,500

Pawleys Island 29585

Home

1344 Parker Drive, $3,298,500

92 Sandy Ridge Loop, $1,135,000

49 Blackwell Lane, $650,000

81 Salt Creek Place, $480,000

97 Gervais Way, $420,000

Lot 17 Winston Circle, $361,500

223 Southgate Court, $321,715

299 Southgate Court, $320,215

141 Southgate Court, $310,000

Condo/Townhouse

Mingo Drive Bldg C, $193,000

Mingo Drive Bldg C, $169,000

675 Blue Stem Drive, $150,000

435 Salt Marsh Circle, $82,000

38-2 Knight Circle, $1,500

Commercial

10080 Ocean Highway, $29,664

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Lot 159 Chamberlin Road, $69,000

216 Chapel Ridge Circle, $59,900

677 Chamberlin Rd, $40,900

Home

2647 Henagan Lane, $387,017

2503 Bear Stand Trail, $262,500

371 Camrose Way, $227,725

520 Fallen Leaf Court, $217,285

364 Camrose Way, $205,340

270 Tibton Circle, $201,277

4681 Ely Trail, $200,000

161 Dry Valley Loop, $195,000

5900 Rahnavard Blvd, $192,500

7285 Guinevere Circle, $190,000

Lot 81 Tibton Circle, $182,260

351 Camrose Way, $175,360

321 Foxpath Loop, $173,870

525 Fallen Leaf, $165,930

302 Rung Road, $164,340

325 Southern Branch Drive, $151,500

157 Burkridge West Drive, $150,000

7457 Springside Drive, $135,000

6650 Wisteria Drive, $129,000

622 Tall Oaks Lane, $121,000

9534 Leeds Circle, $120,000

8294 Idlewood Drive, $86,000

409 Hilo Ct, $57,000

494 Keystone Ln, $28,500

Condo/Townhouse

126 Ella Kinley Circle, $149,900

100 Olde Towne Way, $110,000

510 Fairwood Lakes, $53,950

L 11 Fairwood Lakes Condos - Island Green, $50,000

Commercial

4503-C Socastee Boulevard, $1,323

