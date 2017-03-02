This is what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Calabash/Carolina Shores 28467
Home
2201 Nw Stonecrest Drive, $271,815
161 Farm Lake Rd, $158,160
25 Cattle Run, $144,900
Sunset Beach 28468
Condo/Townhouse
7821-8 High Market Street, $167,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
71 Heron Cove, $35,000
236 Wraggs Ferry Road, $34,000
97 Wraggs Ferry Rd., $25,000
Home
982 Wright Skinner Dr, $1,125,000
212 Wraggs Ferry Road, $259,900
203 Wraggs Ferry Rd, $190,000
141 Enterprise Road, $130,000
2939 Mary Hines Lane, $108,400
94 Bragdon Avenue, $105,000
659 Harris Landing Rd, $72,500
Condo/Townhouse
35 Wedgefield Village Rd, $58,000
Commercial
1929 S Fraser Street, $125,000
Aynor 29511
Land
Lot A Valley Forge Rd., $15,200
Conway 29526
Land
7230 Tracy Dr., $180,000
Home
1012 Hill Court, $363,500
1039 Muscovy Pl, $300,000
435 Berley Mc Rd, $295,000
849 Derbyshire Court, $207,667
650 Long Road, $190,000
109 Grier Crossing Drive, $179,900
206 Old Hickory Drive, $174,990
430 Sean River Rd, $111,000
609 University Forest Circle, $95,000
1059 Holt Rd., $65,000
Condo/Townhouse
1009 Tee Shot Drive, $174,900
1025 Carolina Rd Unit J-3, $55,000
Conway 29527
Land
Lot 70 Cat Tail Bay, $28,000
Home
280 Vineyard Lake Circle, $213,566
1117 Marley Street, $167,000
1488 Abberbury Drive, $153,599
2432 Summerhaven Loop, $150,000
3400 Holly Loop, $148,460
1519 Abberbury Drive, $144,719
1428 Leatherman Rd., $143,302
1421 Boker Rd., $116,550
800 Benchmade Rd, $115,500
1415 Boker Rd., $114,950
1184 Green Fir Loop, $92,259
Little River 29566
Land
Lot 4 Thomas Rd, $65,000
Lot 94 Holly Sands Blvd, $21,000
Home
212 Waterfall Circle, $430,000
1149 Brandywine Drive, $280,553
1161 Brandywine Drive, $214,995
3108 Robyn Court, $185,000
550 Ramblewood Circle, $181,000
4348 Bayshore Drive, $115,000
4604 Michigan Dr, $90,000
Condo/Townhouse
4540 Lightkeepers Way, $285,000
4396 Baldwin Ave. #56, $190,500
4520 Greenbriar Drive, $150,000
146 Scotchbroom Drive, $139,900
4601 Greenbriar Dr, $92,000
4185 Hibiscus Dr, $76,750
Longs 29568
Land
Tbd Ap Thompson Road, $63,500
Home
1696 Sapphire Drive, $211,925
113 Shady Arbor Loop, $198,900
200 N Oak Leaf Dr., $164,500
405 Bristlecone St, $146,900
2138 Wedgewood Drive, $125,000
656 Trap Shooter Circle, $110,990
Loris 29569
Home
2580 Daisy Road, $291,900
335 Allsbrook Road, $162,500
142 Day Glow Drive, $148,215
418 Carolina Drive, $146,191
517 Carolina Hickory Street, $140,479
231 Sweetbay Magnolia Street, $135,000
605 Highway 701 S, $129,000
4173 Hwy 66, $62,500
Commercial
3421 Casey Street, $850
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
9397 Charleston Court, $500,000
6635 Lagoon Place, $242,855
Condo/Townhouse
610 63rd Avenue N, $400,000
600 Gloucester Terrace Circle, $325,000
10100 Beach Club Drive, $268,000
7600 N Ocean Blvd, $168,000
311 N 69th Avenue, $165,000
212 Maison Drive, $125,500
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd, $113,000
415 Ocean Creek Drive #2345, $65,000
10301 N Kings Hwy, $62,500
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
1517-B N Ocean Blvd., $742,500
633 Evers Loop, $414,567
710 S Myrtle, $265,000
1590 Gibson Avenue, $210,000
6001 S Kings Hwy, $175,000
2076 Lakeview Circle, $157,500
Condo/Townhouse
103 Pipers Lane, $183,500
5905 S Kings Highway, $123,000
606 Pipers Lane, $115,000
415 Garden Drive, $80,000
1356 Glenns Bay Road, $57,000
Murrells Inlet/Garden City 29576
Home
5227 Horry Dr, $623,365
128 Hagar Brown Road, $615,000
216 S Waccamaw Drive, $535,000
206 Low Country Loop, $393,000
4580 Lilac Place, $375,900
9 Summerlight Drive, $368,000
908 Pebble Lane, $340,000
560 Grand Cypress Way, $328,000
330 Hyacinth Loop, $305,465
23 Saltwind Loop, $290,000
108 Shenandoah Drive, $285,990
3137 Shorecrest Bay Drive, $283,000
321 Southern Breezes Circle, $274,900
297 Graytwig Circle, $255,000
802 Sawmill Rd, $224,000
462 Bay Drive, $194,000
239 Whitchurch Street, $175,000
94 Kilpatrick Ct., $168,000
609 Bluebird Lane, $165,000
9654 Bradford Lane, $158,000
4901 Old Kings Highway, $135,000
5472 Wesley Rd, $115,887
Condo/Townhouse
122 E Parmelee Drive, $225,000
5044 Forsythia Circle, $222,000
136b Parmelee Drive, $213,000
122 D Parmelee Drive, $206,500
84 Addison Cottage Way, $142,359
Commercial
10799 Hwy 707, $1,500
10799 Hwy 707, $975
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
4803 N Ocean Blvd., $377,000
Home
4710 N Ocean Blvd., $1,300,000
1039 Peterson Street, $676,208
1355 Culbertson Avenue, $293,900
1926 Parish Way, $282,365
1876 Parish Way, $280,000
1734 Legacy Loop, $255,000
2643 Temperance Dr, $128,900
505 N 5th, $60,000
Condo/Townhouse
935 Hendrick Ave, $276,481
2311 S Ocean Boulevard, $267,900
107 S Ocean Blvd, $255,000
2424 Heritage Loop, $218,765
2416 Heritage Loop, $218,740
2408 Heritage Loop, $217,965
2001 S Ocean Boulevard, $134,000
510 35th Avenue N, $132,000
4882 Luster Leaf Circle 303, $130,000
4878 Luster Leaf Circle 303, $120,000
976 Palisade Circle, $114,900
5308 N Ocean Blvd, $93,500
513 N 38th Avenue, $88,000
2000 S Ocean Blvd, $53,900
1207 S Ocean Blvd, $49,900
2000 Greens Boulevard, $45,000
307 N Flagg Street, $28,000
Commercial
810 N Oak Street, $820,000
2411 N Oak Street, $6,600
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
512 West Palms Dr, $135,000
Lot 695 Waterway Palms, $45,000
Lot 44 Pomo Drive, $37,500
Lot 16 Cluster Lane, $31,000
Home
439 Pomo Dr, $249,989
4800 Bramblewood Drive, $249,000
376 Stafford Drive, $233,000
334 Casena St, $229,230
562 Wildflower Trail, $225,000
302 Mulberry Circle, $184,000
341 Barton Loop, $175,500
4711 Southern Trail, $175,000
4085 Blackwolf Drive, $168,000
4862 Southgate Parkway, $145,000
108 Countryside Drive, $114,000
Condo/Townhouse
901 British Lane, $175,000
248 Castle Drive, $150,000
1310 Harvester Circle, $140,000
836 Sheridan Rd, $123,000
100 Cypress Point #203, $105,000
4600 Girvan, $98,000
4546-B Girvan Drive, $90,000
1254 River Oaks Drive, $90,000
125 Ashley Park Dr, $90,000
4585 Girvan Dr, $83,000
4608 Aaran Ct, $83,000
468 River Oaks Dr, $70,500
801 Burcale Rd., $35,500
Commercial
210 Village Center Blvd, $193,597
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
5507 Pheasant Drive, $175,000
Lot #39 Palmetto Harbor, $32,000
1241 Clipper Road, $24,000
Home
4910 Salt Creek Court, $947,753
2705 N Ocean Blvd, $670,000
620 Olde Mill Drive, $457,000
4876 Cantor Court, $399,500
310 N 58th Avenue, $310,000
4801 Greenhaven Drive, $275,000
600 Lorenzo Drive, $225,000
Condo/Townhouse
100 North Beach Blvd, $1,050,000
100 North Beach Blvd, $515,000
5700 N Ocean Blvd. Unit Ph17, $357,500
4801 Harbour Pointe Drive, $277,500
739 Shell Creek Circle, $220,900
2450 Marsh Glen Drive, $185,000
601 Hillside Drive, $180,900
6000 N Ocean Blvd, $165,000
2500 N Ocean Blvd, $156,000
4305 S Ocean Blvd, $143,500
1900 Duffy Street, $127,500
4000 N Ocean Blvd, $125,000
2500 N Ocean Blvd # 915 Box 67, $120,500
2801 S Ocean Blvd, $102,500
6253 Catalina Drive, $96,500
Pawleys Island 29585
Home
1344 Parker Drive, $3,298,500
92 Sandy Ridge Loop, $1,135,000
49 Blackwell Lane, $650,000
81 Salt Creek Place, $480,000
97 Gervais Way, $420,000
Lot 17 Winston Circle, $361,500
223 Southgate Court, $321,715
299 Southgate Court, $320,215
141 Southgate Court, $310,000
Condo/Townhouse
Mingo Drive Bldg C, $193,000
Mingo Drive Bldg C, $169,000
675 Blue Stem Drive, $150,000
435 Salt Marsh Circle, $82,000
38-2 Knight Circle, $1,500
Commercial
10080 Ocean Highway, $29,664
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
Lot 159 Chamberlin Road, $69,000
216 Chapel Ridge Circle, $59,900
677 Chamberlin Rd, $40,900
Home
2647 Henagan Lane, $387,017
2503 Bear Stand Trail, $262,500
371 Camrose Way, $227,725
520 Fallen Leaf Court, $217,285
364 Camrose Way, $205,340
270 Tibton Circle, $201,277
4681 Ely Trail, $200,000
161 Dry Valley Loop, $195,000
5900 Rahnavard Blvd, $192,500
7285 Guinevere Circle, $190,000
Lot 81 Tibton Circle, $182,260
351 Camrose Way, $175,360
321 Foxpath Loop, $173,870
525 Fallen Leaf, $165,930
302 Rung Road, $164,340
325 Southern Branch Drive, $151,500
157 Burkridge West Drive, $150,000
7457 Springside Drive, $135,000
6650 Wisteria Drive, $129,000
622 Tall Oaks Lane, $121,000
9534 Leeds Circle, $120,000
8294 Idlewood Drive, $86,000
409 Hilo Ct, $57,000
494 Keystone Ln, $28,500
Condo/Townhouse
126 Ella Kinley Circle, $149,900
100 Olde Towne Way, $110,000
510 Fairwood Lakes, $53,950
L 11 Fairwood Lakes Condos - Island Green, $50,000
Commercial
4503-C Socastee Boulevard, $1,323
