See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Carolina Shores 28467

65 Carolina Shores Drive, $255,000

5 Gate 1, $82,500

Georgetown 29440

65 Legrange, $30,000

315 Front Street, $449,000

13 Governor Johnston Road, $193,000

Conway 29526

5359 Bear Bluff Drive, $299,500

290 Board Landing Circle, $279,900

381 Hillsborough Dr., $254,437

428 Hillsborough Drive, $251,465

1490 Half Penny Loop, $251,097

235 Candlewood Drive, $190,500

2500 Highway 544, $172,000

135 Furman Circle, $170,100

265 Lenox Drive, $154,900

121 Boxwood Ln, $150,000

154 Hamilton Way, $146,500

377 Lenox Dr., $142,607

505 Country Club Dr, $135,000

348 Lakeside Crossing Drive, $120,900

958 Nottingham Court, $118,860

228 Oak Lea, $109,000

88 Wellspring Drive, $77,000

910 Old Magnolia Drive, $58,500

3555 Highway 544 6d, $45,000

Conway 29527

6.25 Acres Old Bucksville Road, $95,000

Lot 14 Cat Tail Bay Drive, $27,000

Lot 5 Hemphill Place, $19,000

1336 Monterey Avenue, $143,330

1427 Boker Rd., $118,470

409 Maulden Street, $69,500

Aynor 29544

218 Blue Jacket Drive, $155,000

Little River 29566

Lot #2 Live Oak Drive, $40,000

Lot 3 Live Oak Drive, $35,000

416 Vermillion Dr, $220,000

919 Callant Dr, $194,000

581 Tourmaline Drive, $186,146

4354 Oakwood Circle, $170,000

865 Knoll Dr., $156,000

4629 Lightkeepers Way, $145,000

4265 Villas Dr, $45,000

1529 Mulberry Street, $1,083

Longs 29568

S Hwy 905, $22,000

836 Bear Lake Dr, $435,000

223 Belclare Way, $193,055

Lot 30 Truitt Dr, $134,000

768 Trap Shooter Circle, $112,490

655 Ashley Manor Drive, $149,200

Loris 29569

674 Tiger Paw, $249,000

1145 Hwy. 348, $241,000

1263 Scenic Drive, $183,000

105 Paseka Lane, $145,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

7615 Driftwood Dr., $247,500

840 Heather Lane, $169,000

9650 Shore, $469,000

8121 Amalfi Place, $365,000

100 Ocean Creek Drive #D-7, $315,500

6810 N Ocean Boulevard, $230,000

9501 Shore Dr., $115,500

501 Maison Drive, $107,000

9780-11 Leyland Drive, $96,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd, $81,000

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2111, $55,000

6613 N Kings Highway, $3,825

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

1414 B N Ocean Blvd., $630,000

1398 Links Rd., $505,000

1301 Sosa Court, $445,897

1505 Legacy Ct., $224,000

723 Cypress Dr, $180,000

619 Pine Drive, $128,200

1176 Sand Dollar Drive, $59,900

1733 Crystal Lakes Dr, $42,000

1356 Glenns Bay Rd, $79,719

411 Garden Drive, $77,000

Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576

6 Boundary Ave, $65,000

195 Fox Den Drive, $315,000

412 Arlington Circle, $280,588

910 Salt Place, $265,000

369 Rum Gully Circle, $264,500

1012 Joyful Ct, $255,000

513 Tamarindo Court, $215,000

922 Wind Sail Court, $177,000

9912 Largo Court, $160,000

9671 Eaddy Lane, $158,500

328 Stanley Drive, $157,500

3359 Charleston Trail, $114,800

9005 Teal Drive, $80,000

7 Inlet Circle, $48,000

1620 N Waccamaw Drive, $350,000

469 Vereen Rd, $330,000

182c Parmelee Drive, $216,505

814 N Waccamaw Drive #111, $138,500

4310 F Lotus Court, $119,000

1509 N Waccamaw Drive, $100,000

704 Indian Wells Court, $78,500

3140 Highway 17 South, $500

Myrtle Beach 29577

27th N Avenue, $62,500

1668 Westminster Drive, $488,660

1776 Bluff Drive, $300,000

1870 Heritage Loop, $285,000

1914 Parish Way, $277,000

578 Bridgeport Drive, $167,000

1332 Harbour Towne Dr, $124,000

606 4th Ave North, $56,900

3855 Olivia St., $50,000

931 Hendrick Ave, $272,026

5200 N Ocean Blvd, $260,000

937 Hendrick Building 1, $239,939

2311 S Ocean Boulevard, $235,000

2761 B Kruzel Street, $221,900

4879 Luster Leaf Cir Unit 201, $160,000

4821 Luster Leaf Circle 201, $145,000

2000 N Ocean Blvd #1812, $125,000

1905 S Ocean Blvd, $120,000

3563 Chestnut Dr, $120,000

3851 Masters Ct., $115,000

5523 N Ocean Blvd, $103,200

201 S Ocean Boulevard, $102,500

4665 Wild Iris Drive, $97,500

1501 S Ocean Blvd, $80,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd, $74,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd, $72,500

2010 Yaupon Drive, $72,000

2970 Old Bryan Drive, $68,000

5905 S Kings Hwy, $64,000

5001 Little River Road, $44,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

4072 Girvan, $70,000

Lot 203 Shipmaster Avenue, $38,000

2952 Moss Bridge Lane, $373,900

4588 Planter's Row Way, $315,745

413 Abercromby Court, $289,000

812 Sand Binder Dr., $263,500

4505 Marshwood Drive, $261,118

5550 Plantersville Place, $242,841

2212 Seneca Ridge Drive, $205,500

8224 Autumn Pond Ct, $130,050

4402 Waterville Ct, $194,250

227 Castle Drive, $157,000

1983 Green Fern Ln, $128,000

516 Uniola Dr, $121,000

1145 Peace Pipe Pl, $100,500

4853 Meadowsweet Drive, $100,000

4510 Ailsa Ct, $97,000

670 Riverwalk Dr, $83,700

3689 Clay Pond Village Lane, $52,000

215 Ronnie Court, $1,500

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Tbd Hillside Drive South, $154,900

Tbd Hillside Drive South, $154,900

1304 Marina Bay Drive, $135,000

Lot 162 Tarpoon Pond Rd, $48,500

2503 Duffy Street, $479,000

707 East Coast Ln, $472,000

4306 Grovecrest Circle, $312,500

2702 Wiley Drive, $184,750

1911 S Hillside Dr., $180,000

5700 N Ocean Blvd, $365,000

2450 Marsh Glen Drive, $293,000

4619 S Ocean Boulevard, $248,000

2151 Bridge View Ct, $220,000

6108 N Ocean Blvd., $218,000

2200 N Ocean Blvd., $215,000

6302 N Ocean Blvd, $174,000

3601 N Ocean Blvd., $163,000

6001 N Ocean Blvd, $147,500

105 Barnwell St, $113,000

5751 Oyster Catcher Drive, $112,500

1709 S Ocean Blvd, $110,000

1500 Cenith Drive, $67,000

1500 Cenith Drive, $42,000

1016 N 2nd Ave, $45,000

Pawleys Island 29585

14 Harvest Ct, $95,000

Lot 40 Grey Fox Loop, $45,000

1589 Club Circle, $370,000

187 Southgate Court, $321,240

329 Otter Run Road, $165,000

80 Pond View Dr, $187,450

Mingo Drive Bldg C, $180,400

Mingo Drive Bldg C, $167,900

159 Weehawka Way, Unit 159-1, $135,000

1 Norris Drive, $127,500

Myrtle Beach 29588

Lot 1 Whatuthink, $50,000

Lot 97 Rambler Court, $46,500

8078 Youngwood Turn, $18,000

521 Acadian Way, $340,000

1925 La Playa Drive, $301,755

107 Cooper River Road, $263,000

4246 Mynatt Court, $262,575

500 Ladyfish Dr, $210,000

288 Palm Cove Circle, $192,000

4011 Manor Wood Dr, $187,900

232 Rose Water Loop, $177,755

213 Sea Turtle Drive, $177,000

294 Burchwood Lane, $175,000

4109 Steeplechase Dr, $155,000

464 Wallingford Circle, $147,500

502 Sims Drive, $132,900

1901 Estero Drive Unit C, $167,000

305 Shelby Lawson Drive, $144,720

