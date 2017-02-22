See what property is selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Carolina Shores 28467
Home
65 Carolina Shores Drive, $255,000
Condo/Townhouse
5 Gate 1, $82,500
Georgetown 29440
Land
65 Legrange, $30,000
Home
315 Front Street, $449,000
13 Governor Johnston Road, $193,000
Conway 29526
Home
5359 Bear Bluff Drive, $299,500
290 Board Landing Circle, $279,900
381 Hillsborough Dr., $254,437
428 Hillsborough Drive, $251,465
1490 Half Penny Loop, $251,097
235 Candlewood Drive, $190,500
2500 Highway 544, $172,000
135 Furman Circle, $170,100
265 Lenox Drive, $154,900
121 Boxwood Ln, $150,000
154 Hamilton Way, $146,500
377 Lenox Dr., $142,607
505 Country Club Dr, $135,000
348 Lakeside Crossing Drive, $120,900
958 Nottingham Court, $118,860
228 Oak Lea, $109,000
88 Wellspring Drive, $77,000
910 Old Magnolia Drive, $58,500
Condo/Townhouse
3555 Highway 544 6d, $45,000
Conway 29527
Land
6.25 Acres Old Bucksville Road, $95,000
Lot 14 Cat Tail Bay Drive, $27,000
Lot 5 Hemphill Place, $19,000
Home
1336 Monterey Avenue, $143,330
1427 Boker Rd., $118,470
409 Maulden Street, $69,500
Aynor 29544
Home
218 Blue Jacket Drive, $155,000
Little River 29566
Land
Lot #2 Live Oak Drive, $40,000
Lot 3 Live Oak Drive, $35,000
Home
416 Vermillion Dr, $220,000
919 Callant Dr, $194,000
581 Tourmaline Drive, $186,146
4354 Oakwood Circle, $170,000
865 Knoll Dr., $156,000
Condo/Townhouse
4629 Lightkeepers Way, $145,000
4265 Villas Dr, $45,000
Commercial
1529 Mulberry Street, $1,083
Longs 29568
Land
S Hwy 905, $22,000
Home
836 Bear Lake Dr, $435,000
223 Belclare Way, $193,055
Lot 30 Truitt Dr, $134,000
768 Trap Shooter Circle, $112,490
Condo/Townhouse
655 Ashley Manor Drive, $149,200
Loris 29569
Home
674 Tiger Paw, $249,000
1145 Hwy. 348, $241,000
1263 Scenic Drive, $183,000
105 Paseka Lane, $145,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
7615 Driftwood Dr., $247,500
840 Heather Lane, $169,000
Condo/Townhouse
9650 Shore, $469,000
8121 Amalfi Place, $365,000
100 Ocean Creek Drive #D-7, $315,500
6810 N Ocean Boulevard, $230,000
9501 Shore Dr., $115,500
501 Maison Drive, $107,000
9780-11 Leyland Drive, $96,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd, $81,000
415 Ocean Creek Drive #2111, $55,000
Commercial
6613 N Kings Highway, $3,825
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
1414 B N Ocean Blvd., $630,000
1398 Links Rd., $505,000
1301 Sosa Court, $445,897
1505 Legacy Ct., $224,000
723 Cypress Dr, $180,000
619 Pine Drive, $128,200
1176 Sand Dollar Drive, $59,900
1733 Crystal Lakes Dr, $42,000
Condo/Townhouse
1356 Glenns Bay Rd, $79,719
411 Garden Drive, $77,000
Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
6 Boundary Ave, $65,000
Home
195 Fox Den Drive, $315,000
412 Arlington Circle, $280,588
910 Salt Place, $265,000
369 Rum Gully Circle, $264,500
1012 Joyful Ct, $255,000
513 Tamarindo Court, $215,000
922 Wind Sail Court, $177,000
9912 Largo Court, $160,000
9671 Eaddy Lane, $158,500
328 Stanley Drive, $157,500
3359 Charleston Trail, $114,800
9005 Teal Drive, $80,000
7 Inlet Circle, $48,000
Condo/Townhouse
1620 N Waccamaw Drive, $350,000
469 Vereen Rd, $330,000
182c Parmelee Drive, $216,505
814 N Waccamaw Drive #111, $138,500
4310 F Lotus Court, $119,000
1509 N Waccamaw Drive, $100,000
704 Indian Wells Court, $78,500
Commercial
3140 Highway 17 South, $500
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
27th N Avenue, $62,500
Home
1668 Westminster Drive, $488,660
1776 Bluff Drive, $300,000
1870 Heritage Loop, $285,000
1914 Parish Way, $277,000
578 Bridgeport Drive, $167,000
1332 Harbour Towne Dr, $124,000
606 4th Ave North, $56,900
3855 Olivia St., $50,000
Condo/Townhouse
931 Hendrick Ave, $272,026
5200 N Ocean Blvd, $260,000
937 Hendrick Building 1, $239,939
2311 S Ocean Boulevard, $235,000
2761 B Kruzel Street, $221,900
4879 Luster Leaf Cir Unit 201, $160,000
4821 Luster Leaf Circle 201, $145,000
2000 N Ocean Blvd #1812, $125,000
1905 S Ocean Blvd, $120,000
3563 Chestnut Dr, $120,000
3851 Masters Ct., $115,000
5523 N Ocean Blvd, $103,200
201 S Ocean Boulevard, $102,500
4665 Wild Iris Drive, $97,500
1501 S Ocean Blvd, $80,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd, $74,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd, $72,500
2010 Yaupon Drive, $72,000
2970 Old Bryan Drive, $68,000
5905 S Kings Hwy, $64,000
5001 Little River Road, $44,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
4072 Girvan, $70,000
Lot 203 Shipmaster Avenue, $38,000
Home
2952 Moss Bridge Lane, $373,900
4588 Planter's Row Way, $315,745
413 Abercromby Court, $289,000
812 Sand Binder Dr., $263,500
4505 Marshwood Drive, $261,118
5550 Plantersville Place, $242,841
2212 Seneca Ridge Drive, $205,500
8224 Autumn Pond Ct, $130,050
Condo/Townhouse
4402 Waterville Ct, $194,250
227 Castle Drive, $157,000
1983 Green Fern Ln, $128,000
516 Uniola Dr, $121,000
1145 Peace Pipe Pl, $100,500
4853 Meadowsweet Drive, $100,000
4510 Ailsa Ct, $97,000
670 Riverwalk Dr, $83,700
3689 Clay Pond Village Lane, $52,000
Commercial
215 Ronnie Court, $1,500
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
Tbd Hillside Drive South, $154,900
Tbd Hillside Drive South, $154,900
1304 Marina Bay Drive, $135,000
Lot 162 Tarpoon Pond Rd, $48,500
Home
2503 Duffy Street, $479,000
707 East Coast Ln, $472,000
4306 Grovecrest Circle, $312,500
2702 Wiley Drive, $184,750
1911 S Hillside Dr., $180,000
Condo/Townhouse
5700 N Ocean Blvd, $365,000
2450 Marsh Glen Drive, $293,000
4619 S Ocean Boulevard, $248,000
2151 Bridge View Ct, $220,000
6108 N Ocean Blvd., $218,000
2200 N Ocean Blvd., $215,000
6302 N Ocean Blvd, $174,000
3601 N Ocean Blvd., $163,000
6001 N Ocean Blvd, $147,500
105 Barnwell St, $113,000
5751 Oyster Catcher Drive, $112,500
1709 S Ocean Blvd, $110,000
1500 Cenith Drive, $67,000
1500 Cenith Drive, $42,000
Commercial
1016 N 2nd Ave, $45,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
14 Harvest Ct, $95,000
Lot 40 Grey Fox Loop, $45,000
Home
1589 Club Circle, $370,000
187 Southgate Court, $321,240
329 Otter Run Road, $165,000
Condo/Townhouse
80 Pond View Dr, $187,450
Mingo Drive Bldg C, $180,400
Mingo Drive Bldg C, $167,900
159 Weehawka Way, Unit 159-1, $135,000
1 Norris Drive, $127,500
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
Lot 1 Whatuthink, $50,000
Lot 97 Rambler Court, $46,500
8078 Youngwood Turn, $18,000
Home
521 Acadian Way, $340,000
1925 La Playa Drive, $301,755
107 Cooper River Road, $263,000
4246 Mynatt Court, $262,575
500 Ladyfish Dr, $210,000
288 Palm Cove Circle, $192,000
4011 Manor Wood Dr, $187,900
232 Rose Water Loop, $177,755
213 Sea Turtle Drive, $177,000
294 Burchwood Lane, $175,000
4109 Steeplechase Dr, $155,000
464 Wallingford Circle, $147,500
502 Sims Drive, $132,900
Condo/Townhouse
1901 Estero Drive Unit C, $167,000
305 Shelby Lawson Drive, $144,720
Comments